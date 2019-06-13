Cyclone Vayu: Biz firms, NGOs lend a helping hand

In a unique initiative, different business and voluntary associations have taken upon themselves to ensure that relief measure is carried out smoothly in any eventuality in Junagadh, which is likely to face the wrath of Cyclone 'Vayu'. Local sources said that while the winds are normal so far, the sea is choppy and waves are rising along the coast.

Junagadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry is coordinating relief activity under the direction of district administration to ensure relief material and manpower are available in adequate quantity and on time. Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and chamber of commerce and industry from Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat have also chipped in.

On Wednesday evening, Junagadh Collector Sourabh Pardhi asked various organisations to participate in relief work. "Following the direction of district collector, we assigned activities to different organizations as per their expertise. Not a single association has refused to take up the responsibility. We have asked them to have sufficient reserves, which can be transported as the shortest possible notice. They have assured that food packets, biscuits, milk powder, medicine and even manpower are available," said Sanjay Purohit, joint secretary of Junagadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Nitesh Saglani, secretary of The Junagadh Grain Seed and Sugar Merchant Association said that as soon as they got the instruction, they reached out to different associations. Danapith Association will assure supply of biscuits, wafer, dry snacks, raw materials for preparing food; Electric Association will take care of supply of LED lamps; Cloth Merchant Association will provide blankets and clothes; Baba Mitra Mandal will prepare food packets, khichdi and cooked meal; Diamond Association will provide volunteers; Medical Association has been told to stock medicines and Junagadh Chamber of Commerce and Industry will coordinate the activities with government.

"Even before the formal disaster management authority was not in place, it was 'mahajans' (businessmen) who conducted relief work," said Purohit.