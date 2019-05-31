Cops impound Rs1.5 cr worth gold at Ahmedabad International airport

The team of Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and customs department officer on Wednesday arrested three men, for smuggling gold, at the Ahmedabad International Airport.

As per officials, the three arrested persons were identified as Mohammad Sarkai, Yusuf Ansari and Zulfikar Ali, all residents of Mumbai. The official seized four kilograms of gold worth Rs 1.5 crore from the trio.



According to police reports, the ATS senior officials BP Rojiya, got a tip-off from a source about three people smuggling gold through Ahmedabad Airpot. As per the information, the men were going to take a flight from Dubai and were going to land in Ahmedabad on Wednesday night.



Acting on the information, ATS team reached the Ahmedabad International Airport and put a close watch on the passengers who were getting out of the Indigo flight which arrived at the airport at around 11.50pm. The customs department officers also helped the ATS to nab the smugglers.



As soon as the three men landed, they were taken by officials for checking and questioning. During the search around 4 kg of gold was recovered from the shoes and jeans of the trio. Gold was found in hidden compartments in their shoes and hidden pockets of their jeans to smuggle the gold.



As per officials, a total of Rs1.5 cr worth of gold was recovered from the trio and further investigation is on. The case has been handed over to the customs department.