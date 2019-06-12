Ahmedabad: Unidentified, burnt body of man found dumped on Ellisbridge

Cops yet to identify deceased; crime branch also investigating

An unidentified charred body with a missing foot was found dumped on Ellisbridge on Tuesday morning. The police have not yet been able to identify the body as it was completely burnt. The missing parts of the body were later discovered under the bridge. Gaikwad Haveli police have lodged a case of accidental death in the matter and have started an investigation.

According to police officials, on Tuesday morning at around 11am, they got a message from control about a burnt body lying on Ellisbridge. A team was immediately sent to the spot to investigate.

When the cops reached the spot, they found a charred body lying on the end of the bridge towards Khamasa area. The body was completely charred and one foot was missing. It seemed as if somebody had dragged the body to the bridge.

JM Tadvi, in-charge inspector of Gaikwad Haveli said, "We immediately started searching for the remaining parts of the body in the nearby area and finally recovered them from under the bridge. Until now, we haven't been able to identify whether the body is of a man or a woman, but we suspect that somebody might have dumped the body under the bridge and burnt it."

The city crime branch, including DCP RF Sangada and other senior officials, also reached the spot to investigate the matter. The body has been sent for post mortem to identify it.

Regarding how the body ended up on the bridge after being burnt under it as the police suspect, RF Sangada, DCP Zone-3 said, "We suspect that after the body was burnt under the bridge, dogs may have dragged the body onto the bridge and left it there.

We are also trying to recover CCTV footage from the area, which will reveal more details about the incident. Apart from that, once we are able to identify whose body it is, we might be able to move forward in the investigation of the case."

Missing Foot