Ahmedabad: Unidentified, burnt body of man found dumped on Ellisbridge

Headlines

Untraceable virus causing ‘unnatural’ deaths in India? Know early symptoms, treatment, how its spread

Kerala: Nipah virus alert in Kozhikode after two 'unnatural' deaths

Popular brands which are partners of Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail

Kareena Kapoor reveals why she, Saif named their son Taimur; recalls 'traumatic time' after being trolled for his name

Noida SC lawyer murder: How property dispute sparked marital rift; killer husband undetected for 24 hours

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Untraceable virus causing ‘unnatural’ deaths in India? Know early symptoms, treatment, how its spread

Kerala: Nipah virus alert in Kozhikode after two 'unnatural' deaths

Popular brands which are partners of Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail

10 highest-rated Nayanthara films on IMDb, here's where Jawan stands

Mukesh Ambani quotes that are lessons in success

Players who have opened batting, bowling in same ODI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

G20 Summit: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold first strategic meet, discuss defence, energy, healthcare

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

From Delhi declaration to AU inclusion: Key takeaways trom the roaring success of India's G20 Summit

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor reacts to backlash to his 'tone deaf' take on wearing fake sneakers: ‘The truth is I've...'

FWICE says it 'won't allow' Welcome 3 shoot as Firoz Nadiadwala hasn't paid Rs 2 crore dues, request Akshay for support

Suniel Shetty beams with joy as KL Rahul scores century in comeback game for Team India in Asia Cup: 'Triumphant return'

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Unidentified, burnt body of man found dumped on Ellisbridge

Cops yet to identify deceased; crime branch also investigating

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jun 12, 2019, 06:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

An unidentified charred body with a missing foot was found dumped on Ellisbridge on Tuesday morning. The police have not yet been able to identify the body as it was completely burnt. The missing parts of the body were later discovered under the bridge. Gaikwad Haveli police have lodged a case of accidental death in the matter and have started an investigation.

According to police officials, on Tuesday morning at around 11am, they got a message from control about a burnt body lying on Ellisbridge. A team was immediately sent to the spot to investigate.

When the cops reached the spot, they found a charred body lying on the end of the bridge towards Khamasa area. The body was completely charred and one foot was missing. It seemed as if somebody had dragged the body to the bridge.

JM Tadvi, in-charge inspector of Gaikwad Haveli said, "We immediately started searching for the remaining parts of the body in the nearby area and finally recovered them from under the bridge. Until now, we haven't been able to identify whether the body is of a man or a woman, but we suspect that somebody might have dumped the body under the bridge and burnt it."

The city crime branch, including DCP RF Sangada and other senior officials, also reached the spot to investigate the matter. The body has been sent for post mortem to identify it.

Regarding how the body ended up on the bridge after being burnt under it as the police suspect, RF Sangada, DCP Zone-3 said, "We suspect that after the body was burnt under the bridge, dogs may have dragged the body onto the bridge and left it there.

We are also trying to recover CCTV footage from the area, which will reveal more details about the incident. Apart from that, once we are able to identify whose body it is, we might be able to move forward in the investigation of the case."

Missing Foot

  • The body was completely charred and one foot was missing.
  • The cops suspect that the body was burnt under the bridge and was dragged by dogs onto the bridge. 
  • The missing parts of the body were later discovered under the bridge.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah breaks silence on private transporters' demands

The visible and invisible sugars: Everything you need to know

Shaheen Shah Afridi congratulates Jasprit Bumrah on becoming a father, watch video here

Jaane Jaan title track: Vijay Varma can’t take his eyes off Kareena Kapoor in Neha Kakkar's take on Lata classic

Shah Rukh Khan reacts after fan gives away Jawan spoiler, says 'desh ki bhalaai ke...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Ananya Panday channels her inner Dream Girl in yellow saree, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE