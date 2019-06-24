Ahmedabad: Senior citizens inspects 20 accident prone potholed roads

In order to get potholes repaired, Sheth, along with his wife Minal on Sunday informed the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation through their AMC Seva app

Jatin Sheth, a 69-year old, Vijay Char Rasta resident, witnessed four two-wheeler drivers slipping on road as they could not spot potholes because of water logging during recent rains in the city.

In order to get these life threatening potholes repaired, Sheth, along with his wife Minal on Sunday informed the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). They inspected 20 such spots between Helmet Circle and Vijay Char Rasta. They took the route and spotted the potholes that could be overlooked due to waterlogging. He used AMC Seva app to register the complain. "I have seen people fall off their vehicle, and this could prove fatal. I recall last year, a woman lost her life as she was unable to spot the pothole. Before the next spell of rains, we hope these spots are repaired," Sheth told DNA.

He added lowered lids on uneven roads were dangerous for two-wheeler drivers. With onset of monsoon, this can prove fatal. "I have asked the concerned officials from the AMC to look into this as well," said Sheth, who is an engineer himself and is a former entrepreneur. In 2012, he joined India Against Corruption (IAC) movement and has set up Nagrik Sashaktikaran Manch that focuses on civic issues.

AMC faced a backlash during recent spell of rains under the impact of cyclone Vayu. With even less than one inch rain, roads in many parts of the city were water-logged causing traffic jams. While AMC assured that it had prepared a monsoon action plan, recent rains exposed the hollowness of the claim. Amul Bhatt, chairman of Standing Committee of AMC had a meeting with AMC officials and ordered them to ensure that roads are levelled, and there is no water-logging. He also asked for an increased coordination to ensure manpower and equipments reach the spot on time.