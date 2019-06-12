Ahmedabad: Parents should check permission certificate of school, says DEO

Following a case of a school in city providing education without permission, the District Education Office (DEO) Ahmedabad on Tuesday issued a circular warning parents to beware of such malpractices.

The circular focussed on a school run by Gyanshala group and clarified that the education provided by Gyanshala in Ahmedabad is without any permission. "The state government has not given any permission to run as a school. Parents should check permission certificate of such schools. Despite the warning, if parents still take admission in such schools, it will be solely on their responsibility and education department will not be liable", the circular issued by DEO Rakesh Vyas read.

The DEO office has also apprised the education department about the same and sought action on such schools that are running without permission. The DEO said, "As per a notification by the state government, strict action should be taken against such school. We have requested the department to register a police complaint and take action."

‘Take Action’

The District Education Office office has also apprised the education department about the same and sought action on such schools that are running without permission