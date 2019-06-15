Ahmedabad International School harassing students over fees: Parents

Following number of complaints from parents against management of Ahmedabad International School, harassing the students over fees, All Gujarat Parents Association has sought intervention from the District Education Office, Ahmedabad Rural.

In a letter, written to the DEO, Naresh Shah, president, All Gujarat Parents Association said, "The school is charging higher fees than what has been fixed by the Fee Regulatory Committee. AIS has been teaching nine subjects, however, now after the FRC order dated May 8, the management has made only five subjects mandatory while other four subjects would be optional."