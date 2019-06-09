Ahmedabad: Girl harassed & threatened with acid attack

A 23-year-old girl was harassed by four on Friday evening while she was walking with her friend. After stopping the car besides her, one of the accused grabbed her hand, slapped her and even tried to abduct her.

The incident took place at around 5.30 pm near YMCA club on SG Highway. As per the complaint filed by victim, she along with a male friend had ventured out to attend a fashion show at YMCA. While they headed out of the club, a black Hyundai Creta car blocked their way. The accused identified as Parshav Trivedi, 25, a resident of Sarkhej village, was accompanied by his three friends, Sachin, Rudhrik and Sapan in the same car.

The main accused Trivedi got out of the car and slapped her when she tried to defend herself. The accused then grabbed her hand and tried to pull her inside the car. Somehow she managed to get out of his clutches with the help of her friend.

As per the complaint, the accused threatened to throw acid and make her photograph viral on social media if she refused to get inside his car.

The accused even abused and threaten her friend who tried to help her.

The victim called her father for help and narrated the entire incident. The accused managed to flee after his arrival. A complaint was lodged with Anandnagar police station and further investigation is on.

VR Chauhan, PSI of Anandnagar police station said, "We have identified the main accused and have started investigating the matter. Primary details revealed that the victim and accused knew each other and we suspect they were in a relationship in the past.We are trying to recover CCTV footage from the crime spot, to identify other three accused involved and hunt for them is on."

