Ahmedabad: Four arrested with 18 illegal firearms

The city crime branch on Thursday arrested four persons and recovered 18 illegal firearms and 37 live cartridges from the accused’s possession.

According to officials, of the four accused arrested in the matter, three persons are from Jasdan in Saurashtra while one is from Juhapura in Ahmedabad.

The accused have been identified as Wasim Kathiria (34), Imran Khan Pathan (48), Afzal Mandalia (28) and Sikandar Sahid (28). The accused were arrested from near the Jashodanagar crossroad of Ahmedabad on Thursday after officials intercepted their car.

While searching the car, 18 firearms and 37 live cartridges were recovered. During the accused’s interrogation, it was revealed that one of the accused, identified as Wasim Kathiria, held a grudge against two persons identified as Umed Shaikh and Vali Memon of Bhavnagar. The two had murdered Kathiria’s nephew. Kathiria had gotten the guns from his friend and was on his way to exact revenge.

It was also revealed during the investigation that the accused had gotten the firearms from a friend named Bablu Sardar, a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

The Miscreants

