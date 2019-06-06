Ahmedabad: Four Amazon delivery executives booked for mobile theft

A complaint was lodged with the Aslali police station on Tuesday after four working in the Amazon delivery department stole Rs 1.76 lakh worth mobiles from the warehouse of the company which were supposed to be delivered to customers.

The complaint was lodged by Shankar Garamsingh, 23, a resident of Delhi who works with the Amazon Transportation service PTV Ltd. In the complaint, he stated that after he received complaints from customers of not receiving products they investigated into the matter.

During the investigation, it was revealed that products were dispatched to Amazon godown located in Aslali, but from godown, the product was not delivered to the customers. From CCTV footage of the godown, it was revealed that on May 6, when the six mobiles worth Rs1.76lakh were being packed, three employees working inside the godown changed the address on the parcel and had given to the driver to deliver it.

The accused have been identified as Samir Miya Malik, Samir Malik, Furkhan Malik and Manoj Prajapati.

All four accused are wanted in the matter and search for them is on.