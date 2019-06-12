Ahmedabad: 24-year-old girl molested in Himalaya mall multiplex

A case of molestation was lodged with the Vastrapur police station after a 24-year-old girl was harassed inside a movie theatre.

The incident took place on Monday night at around 8:45pm inside screen number 4 of Carnival Multiplex located in Himalaya Mall of Drive-in area.

According to the complainant, she and her friend had gone to watch a film at around 8:30pm. A man who seemed to be in his mid-20s sat next to her for the show. When the movie started, the victim felt the man touching her back.

Initially, she thought that he may have accidentally touched her and left it at that. However, after some time, the man started to touch her again. As the girl didn't want to escalate the matter, she exchanged her seat with her friend to get away from the molester. After that, he too, left the seat and sat somewhere else.

Later, the girl narrated the entire incident to her friend, who made a complaint to the authorities of the multiplex and a complaint was lodged with the Vastrapur police station against the unidentified man.

Inspector MM Jadeja of Vastrapur police said, "We have lodged a complaint in the matter and have started an investigation too. Right now, we are trying to recover CCTV footage from the multiplex to identify the accused."