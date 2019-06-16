Ahmedabad: 14-year-old on her way to school, hit by a truck, dies on the spot

A case was lodged with the I-division of traffic police station on Saturday after a 14-year-old girl died in a road accident. Investigation revealed that the girl was hit by a fast-moving truck and she died on the spot.

The deceased has been identified Pinky Makwana is a resident of Vastral. As per police, the complaint has been lodged against the truck driver by the victim's father Kishan Makwana.

As per the complaint, at around 6.45 pm Pinky was on her way cycling to school. She was crossing the Vastral Crossroad when she was hit by a fast moving truck from behind. In the incident, the victim was crushed under the front tyre of the truck and died on the spot. The truck driver managed to flee from the spot, leaving his truck behind.

A passerby dialled 108 helpline number and called the police, but by the time the ambulance arrived, the victim was already dead. As per police official, the truck has registration of Kutch and the driver is absconding.