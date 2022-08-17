|Batsmen
|4.6 : Looks like Martin GuptillÂ is not happy with his bat. He wants a new one and he has got it now.
|5.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Martin Guptill, No run.
|5.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Martin Guptill, Around the top of off and at 144 clicks, Guptill looks to drop and run but is sent back.
|5.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Finn Allen, Length, angling into middle and leg, Allen looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls onto the leg side and the batters get a run.
|4.6 : Jason Holder to Martin Guptill, BEATEN! This is served on a perfect length by Jason Holder, in the channel around off and shaping away a touch. Martin GuptillÂ looks to block off the front foot but the ball zips past the outside edge. Nicholas PooranÂ thinks about reviewing it but opts against it.
|4.5 : Jason Holder to Martin Guptill, Pitched up, around off and this is nicely driven but straight to mid off.
|4.4 : Jason Holder to Finn Allen, Leg bye! Length again, angling onto the pads, Allen looks to flick it away but misses. The ball goes off the pads and behind square on the leg side and the batters sneak in a leg bye.
|4.3 : Jason Holder to Martin Guptill, Good length, around off and bouncing a bit extra. Guptill stays watchful and guides it to the right of third man for a run.
|4.2 : Jason Holder to Martin Guptill, Risky but they have made it in time! Around the hips, Martin GuptillÂ works it away behind square on the leg side and looks for two straightaway. The throw from the deep comes in at the batter's end and the keeper whips off the bails. It looks close and the decision is sent upstairs. The replays show that Guptill is well in, NOT OUT!
|4.1 : Jason Holder to Martin Guptill, Length ball, close to the off stump and this is cut away to the man at point.
|3.6 : Alzarri Joseph to Finn Allen, FOUR! Just as the over looked to be a good one for the bowler, here comes the first boundary of the innings. Joseph goes full and straight, Finn AllenÂ just drills it past the man at mid on and picks up a boundary.
|3.5 : Alzarri Joseph to Finn Allen, Good pace, 142 clicks this time and around the top of off, Finn AllenÂ punches it out off the back foot. Brilliant first over so far from Alzarri Joseph.
|3.4 : Alzarri Joseph to Finn Allen, Keeps it on a good length and close to the off pole, Allen pushes it out on the off side.
|3.3 : Alzarri Joseph to Finn Allen, Length again, slanting into middle and leg, Allen fends off the uneven bounce and plays it on the leg side.
|3.2 : Alzarri Joseph to Finn Allen, Around the top of off, Allen punches it off the back foot and towards covers.
|3.1 : Alzarri Joseph to Finn Allen, Missed opportunity! Joseph starts off with a short and wide one, Finn AllenÂ doesn't move his feet as he tries to cut it away but can't get any connection on it.
|2.6 : Alzarri JosephÂ replaces Akeal Hosein.
|Jason Holder to Martin Guptill, Perfect length, on off and just shaping away. Guptill stays solid in defense.
|2.5 : Jason Holder to Martin Guptill, Up and over! Fuller this time and outside off, there's that extra bounce once again and Martin GuptillÂ uses his wrists to just loft it over covers and he picks up a couple of runs.
|2.4 : Jason Holder to Martin Guptill, On a shorter length and outside off, Guptill tries to slap it away but finds the fielder at extra cover.
|2.3 : Jason Holder to Martin Guptill, A gentle-paced delivery, floated up on middle and leg, Guptill punches it towards mid on.
|2.2 : Jason Holder to Finn Allen, Extra bounce now. Good length and a bit outside off, Finn AllenÂ tries to play on the up but gets taken aback a bit due to the extra bounce. Allen does well to steer it behind point and collects a single.
|2.1 : Jason Holder to Finn Allen, Holder hits the length hard and bowls it around off, Allen stays on the back foot and presents a dead bat at it.
|1.6 : Akeal Hosein to Finn Allen, Flatter delivery, on middle, Allen pushes it off the back foot and through mid on for one more.
|1.5 : Akeal Hosein to Martin Guptill, Around middle, Martin GuptillÂ brings u=out the sweep shot and gets it through mid-wicket for a single. Guptill is off the mark as well.
|1.4 : Akeal Hosein to Martin Guptill, Just slows it up a touch and bowls it around off, Guptill reaches forward to defend.
|1.3 : Akeal Hosein to Finn Allen, Finn AllenÂ and New ZealandÂ are away! A tad shorter and on the pads, this is wristed away off the back foot past square leg for a single.
|0.6 : Nicholas PooranÂ going with spin straightaway as he opts for Akeal HoseinÂ to share the attack with Jason Holder.
|1.2 : Akeal Hosein to Finn Allen, Angled into middle and leg, Allen blocks it off the back foot.
|1.1 : Akeal Hosein to Finn Allen, Hosein starts off with a quicker and flatter delivery, angling into off. Allen goes on the back foot to push it out on the off side.
|0.6 : Jason Holder to Martin Guptill, Maiden over to start with! Fuller and on middle and leg, this is gently pushed towards mid on.
|0.5 : Jason Holder to Martin Guptill, Holder bowls this a touch fuller and makes the ball to nip away after pitching. Guptill does well to defend it out.
|0.4 : Jason Holder to Martin Guptill, Just a fraction short and over off, Guptill goes on the back foot and pushes it towards mid off.
|0.3 : Jason Holder to Martin Guptill, On a good length, around off, Guptill stands tall and taps it in front of cover-point.
|0.2 : Jason Holder to Martin Guptill, Length ball, around the top of off and just nipping back in a touch. Guptill watchfully defends it back towards the bowler.
|0.1 : Jason Holder to Martin Guptill, Just a hint of movement but not much carry through to the keeper. Holder starts off with a fullish delivery, on the fifth stump line and Martin GuptillÂ lets it through to the keeper.
|0.0 : Done with the pre-match formalities and it's now time to play! The umpires and the players are out in the middle and the Windies team can be seen in a huddle. The Kiwi opening pair of Finn AllenÂ and Martin GuptillÂ alsoÂ makes their way to the middle. Jason HolderÂ has been handed the new ball and is raring to go. Just before the first ball is bowled, the Windies players take the knee to show their support for the BLM movement.
|We are minutes away from play but before that the two teams line up for their respective national anthems. First, it will be the local anthem of Barbados followed by the national anthem of New ZealandÂ and then the West IndiesÂ national anthem.
|PITCH REPORT- Samuel Badree and Shakera SelmanÂ is pitchside. TheyÂ sayÂ that it is a little bit dry and there are a lot of cracks on the good-length area. Also mentions it is an advantage batting first and the spinners will get some help late in the game.
|West Indies (Playing XI) -Â Shai Hope (WK), Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood,Â Nicholas Pooran (C), Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Kevin Sinclair (On debut), Yannic Cariah (On debut), Alzarri Joseph andÂ Akeal Hosein.
|Kane Williamson, the captain of New ZealandÂ says that they just remind themselves that the plans are important no matter what the format. Adds that there's probably a few factors to their success and the squad has been together for 10 days now and hopes that they can put on a good performance. Says that Tom LathamÂ is in and they are going with 3 pacers and two spinners,Â Michael BracewellÂ and Mitchell Santner.
|West IndiesÂ skipper, Nicholas PooranÂ says that they will bowl first. He says it looks like a decent wicket and it looks a bit dry. He adds that they will look to use the condition well and restrict the Kiwis. Adds that Jermaine BlackwoodÂ comes back in and they have two debutants in the form of Yannic CariahÂ and Kevin Sinclair.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Tom Latham (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson andÂ Trent Boult.
|TOSS - West IndiesÂ have won the toss and they will BOWL first.
|New Zealand, on the other hand, have been on a great run. The likes ofÂ Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands were no match for them in their European tour. This though will be a different challenge for them. Their batters have been consistent throughout and the bowlers backed them well too. They did however lose the last T20I against the Windies which surprisingly was their first white-ball loss in 2022, a win streak that lasted 16 games,Â so they need to come up with a better performance in th