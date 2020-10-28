|0.0 : Welcome to match 48 of the league this season and it is the big one. The two heavyweights collide as Mumbai take on Bangalore in the clash to go top of the table. Both sides will be desperate to get back to winning ways after losing their last game respectively. Whoever wins this will have a nose in the playoffs. One question in everyone's mind after recent social media post is, will Rohit be fit to take the field? Can Kohli's men get one over Mumbai or will the Men in Blue avenge for the earlie
|Pitch Report - JP Duminy doing the pitch report says it looks a very good track, there is a tinge of grass on it but it is dry underneath. Daren Ganga besides him says you can bat well here as the bounce is good and there is not a lot of turn on this surface. He reckons slower ones come handy on the surface but there should be considerable difference between the normal deliveries and the slower ones.
|TOSS - Mumbai win the toss and they will be fielding first!
|Mumbai skipper, Kieron Pollard, says that they are looking at Rohit Sharma as he still has an issue with his hamstring. Hopes his side can come back and play good cricket. Tells that the last game was a good game of cricket and feels it won't change much. Thinks that it will get cooler later on and expects the ball to come to the bat better. Informs they are unchanged from their last game.
|Virat Kohli, Bangalore skipper, says he is pretty happy to be batting first, there are a few changes according to the conditions. States Saini is out due to injury, Dube comes in, Dale Steyn and Josh Philippe come in for Aaron Finch and Moeen Ali. Mentions it was quite one sided early on but teams tend to find momentum towards the end, they want to play their best cricket and are looking forward for this game.
|Bangalore (Playing XI) - Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe (WK) (IN FOR AARON FINCH), Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube (IN FOR NAVDEEP SAINI), Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn (IN FOR MOEEN ALI), Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
|Mumbai (Unchanged Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
|We are all set to begin. Mumbai players are out in the middle. Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Philippe will open the batting for Bangalore. Trent Boult will start the proceedings for Mumbai.
|0.1 : Trent Boult to Josh Philippe, Good swing in straightaway for Boult. He starts with a full ball pitching on off and coming in. Philippe comes inside his stumps and defends it to mid on.
|0.2 : Trent Boult to Josh Philippe, Philippe is up and running. Full on middle and once again coming in. Philippe flicks it towards mid-wicket and gets a single to get Bangalore's scoreboard underway.
|0.3 : Trent Boult to Devdutt Padikkal, Goood length ball pitching on off and shaping away from the southpaw. Padikkal starts his innings with a calm defensive stroke.
|0.4 : Trent Boult to Devdutt Padikkal, Length ball around off, Padikkal taps it to point and looks for a run but rescinds straightaway.Ã‚Â
|0.5 : Trent Boult to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! UP AND OVER! Boult again hits the good length area but this time it is outside off. Padikkal makes full use of the room he has and punches it over the man at short cover to get off the mark with a solid boundary.
|0.6 : Trent Boult to Devdutt Padikkal, Dot to finish the over. Boult goes back to cramp room and hit the off stump area. Padikkal defends it to point. 5 off the first over.
|Who will partner Boult from the other end first up? It will be Jasprit Bumrah!
|1.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Josh Philippe, Bumrah starts with a good length ball on off. Philippe shows respect to Bumrah and defends the first ball with a straight bat.Ã‚Â
|1.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Josh Philippe,Ã‚Â Good length ball pitching outside off and coming back in. It hurries onto Philippe. He pushes it to mid off.Ã‚Â
|1.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Josh Philippe,Ã‚Â In the air but well short. Another one that jag backs in from around off. Philippe plays it early and it goes uppishly to the right of mid off. Pattinson dives to his right. He fumbles but no run cost.
|1.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Josh Philippe, FOUR! Superb shot from Philippe! His first boundary of the innings! Length ball on off, Philippe shuffles across his stumpÃ‚Â and drives it between mid on and mid-wicket with a bat straight as an arrow and the ball races awayÃ‚Â to the fence.
|1.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Josh Philippe, Good running! Full toss on middle, Philippe taps it to the right of mid off and takes a quick run.Ã‚Â
|1.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Devdutt Padikkal, Bumrah comes around the wicket and bowls it on middle and off. Padikkal is happy to block it and negotiate Bumrah's first calmly. 5 of Bumrah's first.
|Spin into the attack. Krunal Pandya is called into the attack in the 3rd over of the game.
|2.1 : Krunal Pandya to Josh Philippe, Flatter on the pads, Philippe flicks it through square leg for a brace.Ã‚Â
|2.2 : Krunal Pandya to Josh Philippe, Short on off, Philippe knocks it to the right of short mid-wicket. Pattinson there dives to that side and makes a very good stop. Single taken.Ã‚Â
|2.3 : Krunal Pandya to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! Delicate and delightful! A quicker delivery around off. Padikkal uses the pace of the ball and scoops it fine towards fine leg for a bundary.Ã‚Â
|2.4 : Krunal Pandya to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! Punched and punched hard! Short around off, Padikkal is quick to get on his back foot and punch it through covers for his third boundary of the innings.Ã‚Â
|2.5 : Krunal Pandya to Devdutt Padikkal, Krunal comes around the wicket and bowls it on middle and off. Padikkal punches it to long on and gets his first single of the evening.Ã‚Â
|2.6 : Krunal Pandya to Josh Philippe, Shorter on off, Philippe punches it to mid on.Ã‚Â
|3.1 : James Pattinson to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! Welcome to the attack Pattinson! The Australian starts with a fuller ball on off and middle. Padikkal uses his wrists delightfully and lofts his flick with minimum of fuss over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|3.2 : James Pattinson to Devdutt Padikkal, Pattinson pulls back his length outside off. Devdutt swings but misses.Ã‚Â
|3.3 : James Pattinson to Devdutt Padikkal, Calmness from Padikkal now as he runs this length ball down to third man for a single.
|3.4 : James Pattinson to Josh Philippe, FOUR! Excellent shot! Short ball on off. Philippe is an Aussie so he loves bounce and plays the pull shot well. Philippe pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.Ã‚Â
|3.5 : James Pattinson to Josh Philippe, Now flicks this ball off his pad towards square leg and gets a single. Smart, sensible cricket this from Josh.
|3.6 : James Pattinson to Devdutt Padikkal, Pattinson comes around the wicket and bowls a short ball which is around the body. Padikkal taps it uppishly but it falls well short of Hardik at short third man.
|0.0 : Change in bowling. James Pattinson is into the attack now. 4 overs and 4th bowler is on.
|4.1 : Trent Boult to Josh Philippe, Good length ball on middle. Philippe looks to turn it to the leg side but closes the face of the bat early. Luckily for him his top edge falls in no man's land, well ahead of mid off.Ã‚Â
|4.2 : Trent Boult to Josh Philippe, SIX! First biggie of the day and it comes from the bat of Josh Philippe! Boult bowls it too straight and too full on off. Philippe hits it beautifully straight down the ground for a biggie.Ã‚Â
|4.3 : Trent Boult to Josh Philippe, Calmly defends this one now.Ã‚Â
|4.4 : Trent Boult to Josh Philippe, Crunched but straight to the fielder. Length ball outside off, Philippe smashes his punch but straight to cover. Lucky escape for Boult.
|4.5 : Trent Boult to Josh Philippe, Bouncer! It is outside off, Philippe comes inside his stumps and looks to paddle it fine towards fine leg but misses. De Kock does really well to save that with a good jump and stretch.
|4.6 : Trent Boult to Josh Philippe, FOUR! Lucky for Philippe but as they say fortune favours the brave! Good length ball around off, Philippe looks to punch but gets a thick inside edge. It goes past the stump and fine towards fine leg to the fence.
|0.0 : Change in bowling. Pollard brings back Boult for his second.
|5.1 : James Pattinson to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! Bangalore are on fire at the moment. Poor ball from Pattinson. He bowls it on the pads, Padikkal flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary.
|5.2 : James Pattinson to Devdutt Padikkal, Good running!Ã‚Â Length ball on the pads, Padikkal flicks it to backward square leg and before the fielder can come across and clean it up, Padikkal takes two.
|5.3 : James Pattinson to Devdutt Padikkal, On the pads, Padikkal tickles it to the leg side and gets to the other end.Ã‚Â
|5.4 : James Pattinson to Josh Philippe, Short ball on off, Philippe pulls it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single. Excellent opening stand so far. 50 comes up with that single for Bangalore.Ã‚Â
|5.5 : James Pattinson to Devdutt Padikkal, Much better from Pattinson! Hits the deck hard around off, Padikkal keeps it out.
|5.6 : James Pattinson to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! BEAUTIFUL! Fuller on middle, Padikkal moves away and comes down the track a bit and wonderfully lofts it over extra cover for a boundary. Excellent Powerplay for Bangalore. They are 54/0 at the end of the first phase!
|6.1 : Krunal Pandya to Josh Philippe, Good work from Tiwary! Josh gets the reverse sweep out. It is hit through point. Tiwary gives it chase, slides and pushes it back in. Saves a couple for his side.
|6.2 : Krunal Pandya to Josh Philippe, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|6.4 : Krunal Pandya to Josh Philippe, Uppish but away from the fielder! Josh comes down the track but Krunal spots that. He shortens his length a little. Philippe still goes ahead with the shot and lofts it over covers for one.
|6.3 : Krunal Pandya to Devdutt Padikkal, On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one more.
|6.5 : Krunal Pandya to Devdutt Padikkal, Close! Quicker and outside off, it skids through. Padikkal is late in the cut. He is beaten.
|6.6 : Krunal Pandya to Devdutt Padikkal, A single to end! On middle, it is pushed down to long on for one.
|0.0 : DRINKS! A much-needed break for Mumbai as Bangalore are going great guns here. Their openers have laid the perfect foundation for a big total. More of the same is what they will be hoping for. Mumbai, on the other hand, need to break this stand. The Powerplay is done and with more protection now, they would hope their bowlers can help them crawl back into the game. Will Bangalore continue to dominate or will Mumbai fightback? Krunal Pandya to bowl now.
|6.6 : Rahul Chahar is into the attack now. Spin from both ends.
|7.1 : Rahul Chahar to Devdutt Padikkal, Lovely! Deft! Gets out the paddle. Plays it nice and fine on the leg side. Two taken.
|7.2 : Rahul Chahar to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! Padikkal is playing brilliantly. He brings out the reverse sweep now. It is fuller and on middle. Padikkal gets his bat down quickly and hits it through point for a boundary.
|7.3 : Rahul Chahar to Devdutt Padikkal, Clever! Shorter and quicker on middle, Padikkal just nudges it towards fine leg for one more.
|7.4 : Rahul Chahar to Josh Philippe, FOUR! Philippe joins the act now! Uses his feet brilliantly and also makes room. He gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it over cover for another boundary. Second in the over.
|An appeal for a stumping has been referred. De Kock does not seem very excited.
|7.5 : Rahul Chahar to Josh Philippe, OUT! Josh's foot is in the air and he is a goner! That was really quick from de Kock because he just had a second. Excellent! A good little innings from Philippe comes to an end but he could not continue. Chahar strikes back and it is a much needed wicket for him. Philippe makes room but Chahar shortens his length just a little. It lands on middle, there is extra bounce and it also turns a little. JOsh looks to go over covers but misses. De Kock takes the bail
|Virat Kohli walks out to bat!
|7.6 : Rahul Chahar to Virat Kohli, Edgy! Shorter and around off, turns a little. Kohli looks to push at it but it goes off the outer half towards third man for two. Kohli is off the mark. So an over which costs runs but also gets a wicket.
|8.1 : Krunal Pandya to Devdutt Padikkal, On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
|8.2 : Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, Close! This one comes back with the angle from middle. Kohli looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|8.3 : Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, Almost! This is on middle, Kohli looks to push at it but it sticks in the surface. It goes uppishly but short of Pandya.
|8.4 : Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, Fires it on middle, this is pushed towards cover for one.
|8.5 : Krunal Pandya to Devdutt Padikkal, On middle, this is worked with the turn through mid-wicket for one.
|8.6 : Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, A single to end a tidy over from Pandya! Exactly what Pollard would have wanted after getting a wicket in the last one. On off, it is eased down to long off for one.
|9.1 : Rahul Chahar to Virat Kohli, Shorter and on middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
|9.2 : Rahul Chahar to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! Hit hard and a boundary! This should release the pressure that was building. Shorter and outside off, Padikkal stays back and slaps it through covers. No chance for the fielder in the deep.
|9.3 : Rahul Chahar to Devdutt Padikkal, Shorter again and outside off, DP slaps it towards deep cover this time for one. Chahar is not finding his length against the left-hander.
|9.4 : Rahul Chahar to Virat Kohli, On middle, this is whipped down to long on for one.
|9.5 : Rahul Chahar to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! And again! Way too short and way too wide. Easy for Padikkal. He goes back and slaps it through covers. No chance for the fielder in the deep again.
|9.6 : Rahul Chahar to Devdutt Padikkal, Gets it kind of right this time. Lands it on leg stump and gets it to straighten a touch. Padikkal looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. Another expensive over from Chahar.
|10.1 : Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, Brilliant bowling! Kohli comes down the track and Pandya spots that. He slows it up and bowls it outside off. Kohli looks to reach out for it but it goes off the inner half towards the leg side.
|10.2 : Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, Quicker this time and on middle, defended. Krunal varying his pace nicely.
|10.3 : Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, Confusion but safe! This is on the pads, Kohli looks to flick but misses. It rolls on the leg side. Padikkal wants a run but is sent back in time.
|10.4 : Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, One more dot! Pressure building on Virat! This is on middle, Kohli whips it to mid-wicket.
|10.5 : Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, Just the one from the over with a ball to go. On off, it is guided to point.
|10.6 : Krunal Pandya to Devdutt Padikkal, FOUR! Brilliant from Padikkal! Fifty up for him and it is a superb knock. Very fluent and he has played with a lot of authority. He gets there by pushing this through covers. It is in the gap and a boundary results. The last ball spoils the over somewhat. End of Krunal for today and he goes wicket-less again.
|Bumrah is back!
|11.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Virat Kohli, On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for two.
|11.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Virat Kohli, OUT! TAKEN! That is the exact reason why Bumrah was got back on. Brilliant from Pollard and brilliant from Bumrah. His 100th Indian T20 League wicket and it is a special one. This though is not for the first time he has bounced Kohli out. It is short and on middle, gets big on Kohli. He tries to pull but gets a top edge. It goes high towards mid on. Tiwary from mid-wicket runs towards the ball and takes a good tumbling catch. Kohli's struggle comes to an end.
|11.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Devdutt Padikkal, Outside off, skids through. Padikkal looks to cut but is beaten.
|11.2 : AB de Villiers walks out to bat! He played really well against them in the last game. Need something similar.
|11.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Devdutt Padikkal, On middle, it is worked wide of mid on for one.
|11.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to AB de Villiers, A good bumper to welcome de Villiers. He does well to evade it.
|11.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to AB de Villiers, Outside off, it is guided down to third man for one. End of a brilliant over from Bumrah. One that Mumbai needed.
|12.1 : Rahul Chahar to AB de Villiers, BEATEN! Lovely! This is tossed up on off, it spins away. De Villiers looks to defend but is beaten.
|12.2 : Rahul Chahar to AB de Villiers,Ã‚Â BEATEN AGAIN! Lovely! This is tossed up on off, it spins away. It is full and outside off. De Villiers looks to drive but is beaten.
|12.3 : Rahul Chahar to AB de Villiers, ABD looks to play the reverse sweep but hits it straight to the man at first slip.
|12.4 : Rahul Chahar to AB de Villiers, A single now! Shorter and around off, it is pushed down to long off for one.
|12.5 : Rahul Chahar to Devdutt Padikkal, Quicker and from around the wicket. Attacks the stumps. Padikkal stays back and defends it.
|12.6 : Rahul Chahar to Devdutt Padikkal, WIDE! Down the leg side. Padikkal looks to play it fine but misses.
|Rahul Chahar to Devdutt Padikkal, A single to end as this is pushed down to long off. A very good over from Chahar now comes to an end.
|13.1 : James Pattinson to Devdutt Padikkal,Ã‚Â Good length ball on off. Padikkal looks to drive but it goes to the leg side off the inner half of his bat for one.
|13.2 : James Pattinson to AB de Villiers, Crunching pull by de Villiers but there is protection in the deep so just a run.Ã‚Â
|13.3 : James Pattinson to Devdutt Padikkal, Short again from Patto! Padikkal pulls it behind square on the leg side for a single.
|13.4 : James Pattinson to AB de Villiers,Ã‚Â SIX! Mr.360 going 360 now! Fuller on off, de Villiers premeditates his scoop and executes it well to send it over de Kock's head and over the ropes.Ã‚Â
|13.5 : James Pattinson to AB de Villiers,Ã‚Â FOUR! Pulled with placement. Slowish back of a length ball around the body. De Villiers pulls it behind square leg for another boundary.
|13.6 : James Pattinson to AB de Villiers, Dot ball to finish! 13 off the 14th over. The last ball is slightly slower on off. De Villiers blocks it.Ã‚Â
|14.1 : Rahul Chahar to Devdutt Padikkal, Short around off. Padikkal punches it nicely but straight to the man at cover.Ã‚Â
|14.2 : Rahul Chahar to Devdutt Padikkal, SIX! First biggie for Devdutt Padikkal. Chahar shows courage and gives this a lot of air and flight on off. Padikkal says thank you very much and smokes it straight over Rahul's head for a biggie.Ã‚Â
|14.3 : Rahul Chahar to Devdutt Padikkal,Ã‚Â FOUR! This time pierces the gap! Short and outside off, Padikkal gets on his back foot and punches it between cover and point for a boundary.
|14.4 : Rahul Chahar to Devdutt Padikkal,Ã‚Â FOUR! MISFIELD AND FOUR! Short around off, Padikkal punches it uppishly towards cover. It falls to the man at cover. Krunal dives forward for the catch but the ball bounces in front of him and goes past him to race away to the fence.
|14.5 : Rahul Chahar to Devdutt Padikkal, On the pads, Padikkal tucks it through mid-wicket for two.
|14.6 : Rahul Chahar to Devdutt Padikkal, Short and slow from Rahul to finish. Padikkal looks to pull but the ball stays on this pitch as it hits the bottom edge of his bat. Expensive day for Rahul Chahar. 1/43 from his 4!
|15.1 : Kieron Pollard to AB de Villiers, Pollard starts with a fuller ball on off, de Villers lofts it over cover for a brace.Ã‚Â
|0.0 : Skipper, Kieron Pollard is into the attack.
|15.2 : Kieron Pollard to AB de Villiers, OUT! CAUGHT! The skipper gets the big fish himself. Big moment in this game as everyone knows how dangerous AB de Villiers is in the back end of the innings. A dipping full toss around off, De Villiers bends his back and looks to heave it over mid-wicket. Unfortunately for Bangalore, AB cannot get under it. He hits it in the air and straight to the man at deep mid-wicket. Rahul Chahar there makes no mistake and takes a simple catch. The two umpires get tog
|15.3 : Kieron Pollard to Shivam Dube, Slow and short ball on middle. Dube tucks it to the leg side for one.Ã‚Â
|15.2 : DRINKS!
|15.4 : Kieron Pollard to Devdutt Padikkal, Heavy ball around middle and leg. Padikkal turns it to the leg side and rotates.Ã‚Â
|15.5 : Kieron Pollard to Shivam Dube,Ã‚Â Beauty from Pollard! Good length ball on off. Pollard rolls his fingers on it like an off spinner. Dube looks to defend but misses as the ball beats his outside edge.Ã‚Â
|15.6 : Kieron Pollard to Shivam Dube, Full outside off, Dube nudges it to sweeper cover for one. Excellent over from Kieron Pollard. Just 5 runs and the big wicket from the skiper's over.
|Bowling change. Bumrah is back!
|16.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Shivam Dube,Ã‚Â Fuller on off. Dube defends it.Ã‚Â
|16.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Shivam Dube,Ã‚Â Good length ball on top of middle. Dube punches it back to the bowler without any foot movement.Ã‚Â
|16.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Shivam Dube, OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust for Bangalore and Mumbai are pulling things back very nicely here. Bouncer from Bumrah! It is on middle, Dube looks to pull. He does so and gets a lot of height. The distance is missing though and it goes straight into the hands of Suryakumar Yadav in the deep. He takes a good catch. Second wicket for Bumrah.Ã‚Â
|0.0 : De Villiers has been caught but they are checking for the no ball for theÃ‚Â height.
|16.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Devdutt Padikkal, Almost another one. Good length ball which comes back into the southpaw. Padikkal looks to flick but gets an inside edge which lobs in front of cover. Kishan dives but the ball falls short of him. Good effort. It is hit straight to fine leg. Trent Boult there moves to his right and takes a simple catch. End of a very good innings from Padikkal but he departs at the very wrong time.
|16.3 : Who will walk out to bat now?Ã‚Â Chris Morris it is!
|16.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Devdutt Padikkal, OUT! CAUGHT! Bumrah is once again becoming a thorn in Bangalore's throat. The well-set Padikkal walks departs as well.Ã‚Â
|16.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Play and a miss! Excellent over from Bumrah. Good length ball outside off, Gurkeerat looks to play but misses. WOW! A double wicket maiden from Bumrah!Ã‚Â stuff of champions and this young man is a champion bowler.
|16.5 : Who will come out to bat now? Gurkeerat Singh Mann is the new man in.
|17.1 : Trent Boult to Chris Morris, Four! Smashed away and a welcome boundary for Bangalore. It is a length ball and outside off, Morris smashes it through covers for a boundary.
|17.2 : Trent Boult to Chris Morris, OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust and Bangalore have completely lost their way! Now even 160 looks farfetched. Boult gets his revenge. It is short and outside off. Morris uper cuts but it goes straight into the hands of the third man fielder. Pattinson makes no mistake.
|17.3 : Trent Boult to Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Outside off, this is guided through backward point for one.
|17.4 : Trent Boult to Washington Sundar, Shorter and on the body, it is pulled down to fine leg for one.
|17.5 : Trent Boult to Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Short and on the body, this is pulled towards deep square leg for one.
|17.6 : Trent Boult to Washington Sundar, WIDE! Short and down the leg side. Left alone.
|Trent Boult to Washington Sundar, FOUR! Nice and fine! Bangalore need a few more of these. A wicket from the over but an expensive one. The extra ball costs Boult. It is on the pads, Sundar works it fine and it races away to the fine leg fence.
|18.1 : Jasprit Bumrah to Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Length and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler. A dot to begin!
|18.2 : Jasprit Bumrah to Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Just short and it is another dot! Shorter and angled into the body. Mann swings but it goes off the splice towards mid-wicket. Yadav dives forward and looks to take it but it lands short. Well fielded in the end.
|18.3 : Jasprit Bumrah to Gurkeerat Singh Mann, WIDE! Short and down the leg side, Mann looks to pull but misses. Wided.
|Jasprit Bumrah to Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Angled into the body, it is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
|18.4 : Jasprit Bumrah to Washington Sundar, Another single! Mumbai won't mind. On off, it is pushed towards mid off for one.
|18.5 : Jasprit Bumrah to Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Bumrah just seems too difficult to put away! It is short and outside off, Mann mistimes it towards mid off for one more.
|18.6 : Jasprit Bumrah to Washington Sundar, How was that kept out? A brilliant yorker and on middle. Sundar gets his bat down right at the end and jams it out towards the leg side. A single taken. End of a superb penultimate over and a brilliant spell from Bumrah.
|19.1 : Trent Boult to Washington Sundar, That is sloppy from Mumbai! This is fuller and around off, it is hit towards mid off. Yadav there dives to his left and parries it away from his body. They steal another run.
|19.2 : Trent Boult to Washington Sundar, Fuller and on off, it is hit towards mid off for one more.
|19.3 : Trent Boult to Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Beautiful bowling! It is a slower one and it is well outside off. Mann moves across and is early into the drive. He is beaten.
|19.4 : Trent Boult to Gurkeerat Singh Mann, FOUR! In the gap and a boundary! Full and on the pads, Mann whips it nicely towards the mid-wicket fence. A welcome boundary. Can he get one more?
|19.5 : Trent Boult to Gurkeerat Singh Mann, FOUR! He surely can! Over mid off this time. Fuller and on off, it is the slower one. Mann this time waits for it and then lofts it over mid off for a boundary. Can he make it three in a row?
|19.6 : Trent Boult to Gurkeerat Singh Mann, No, he can't! A couple to end! Mann looks to move right across and play it in the square leg region where both the fielders are in the ring. It is a little too full and hence, it goes off the toe-end towards deep mid-wicket for two. A good last over for Bangalore. THEY END WITH 164!
|Excellent comeback from Mumbai and that is why they are the most feared bowling attack in the league. At one stage it looked like Mumbai would be chasing in excess of 180 but mighty Mumbai's brilliant bowling attack has restricted Bangalore to 164!
|Terrific bowling display led by their champion bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. The defending champions did not start off well but they found their mojo at the right stage of the innings. Bumrah was the star picking up 3/14 from his 4! Chahar was expensive for his one wicket. Krunal was economical while Pollard's one over got the big wicket of AB de Villiers. Boult and Pattinson though did not have the most fruitful evening.Ã‚Â
|Krunal Pandya says it was a very good bowling effort. He reckons the wicket is good to bat on and they bowled well in the second half. States Bumrah has done it for them so many times and he has delivered again here. Mentions varying the pace has always been his strength and he backs himself. Ends by saying they will back themselves to chase this down and had 165 been given to them before the game, they would have taken it.
|After being put into bat, Bangalore got off to a flier thanks to the returning Josh Philippe and Devdutt Padikkal. They openers set the platform with a 71-run stand. Bangalore's batting heavyweights though failed to capitalize on the platform as the middle order failed. Padikkal was the standout batter with his brilliant 74! From 131/2, Bangalore stumbled their way to 164/6.
|So Mumbai need 165 to win this game and solidify their position at the top of the table. They enter the break with momentum. Bangalore have a decent score on the board and will hope that thir bowler's can once again guide them to victory. It promises to be a fascinating chase. Join us in a while for Mumbai's reply. But before that let's hear from Mumbai's Krunal Pandya.