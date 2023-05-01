|Batsmen
|0.6 : Marcus StoinisÂ to bowl from the other end.
|Krunal Pandya to Faf du Plessis, Quicker one, around off, unexpected bounce forÂ Faf Du Plessis as he nudges it to mid on.
|0.5 : Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, Fuller and outside off, this is pushed to long off for a single.
|0.4 : Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, Tossed up on middle and leg. Kohli tucks it to square leg.
|0.3 : Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, This one skids on, angling on the pads. Kohli fails to flick and gets hit on the pads.
|0.2 : Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, Flat and outside off, it is punched to cover.
|0.1 : Krunal Pandya to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Off the mark! Some turn and bounce already here! This one lands outside off and spins away, it shoots off as well. Kohli has a poke and gets an outside edge past backward point.
|0.0 : We are all set for action. Final few key words from KL RahulÂ to his team before they stride out. Faf du PlessisÂ and Virat KohliÂ are ready to open for Bangalore. The spinners dominate on this pitch and it is spin to start, Krunal PandyaÂ will bowl first. A slip in place. Let's go...
|Impact Players for Lucknow -Â Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Quinton de Kock, Prerak Mankad, Avesh Khan.
|Impact Players for Bangalore - Harshal Patel, Sonu Yadav, Michael Bracewell, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed.
|LUCKNOW (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur.
|BANGALORE (Playing XI) - Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.
|KL RahulÂ says it is going to be hard work with the bat for both teams. Informs they have one change as they get in Krishnappa GowthamÂ for Avesh Khan. Reckons spin will be used more than pace. Ends by saying they need to hold their nerve and come out good in crunch moments.
|Faf du PlessisÂ says they will bat first.Â Reckons it might turn a little more in the second half. Informs he is fine and Josh HazlewoodÂ comes in. Also adds Anuj RawatÂ comes in for Shahbaz Ahmed. Mentions his squad is well suited for such conditions but they need to bat well.
|TOSS - Bangalore have won the toss and will BAT first!