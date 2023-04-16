|0.0 : Sanju Samson, the captain of Rajasthan says that they want to bowl first. Informs that Trent BoultÂ is back in for Jason HolderÂ and isn't quite sure who else is in. Mentions that he is still learning about the Impact Player but has good staff support to learn about it. Ends by saying that in the last two games, he went for ducks and needs to score runs today.
|RajasthanÂ (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Riyan Parag (In for Devdutt Padikkal), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult (In for Trent Boult), Adam Zampa (In for Kuldeep Sen), Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.
|GujaratÂ (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (C), Abhinav Manohar (In for Joshua Little), Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Alzarri Joseph, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma.
|Gujarat's skipper, Hardik PandyaÂ says that the pitch seems a belter and it might be a good toss to lose, and doesn't matter if they bat first or second. Adds that the Impact Player is there but you aren't obligated to take it and for them, it does play a big role. Informs that Vijay ShankarÂ is out as he isn't feeling well and Abhinav ManoharÂ comes in place of him. Ends by saying that it is his home state and they get a lot of love and support playing here.
|Impact Players nominated by Gujarat -Â Joshua Little, Jayant Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Srikar Bharat, Dasun Shanaka.
|Impact Players nominated by Rajasthan -Â Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Donovan Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Joe Root.
|TOSS - The two captains are out in the middle and the flip of the coin lands in favor of Rajasthan. They will BOWL first.