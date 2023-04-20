|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 4 . . 4 0wd 1 w | . . 4 . . 1
|Last bat : Nitish Rana (C)c Mukesh Kumar b Ishant Sharma4(7b1x40x6) SR:57.14, FoW:32/3 (5.2 Ovs)
|7.4 : Mitchell Marsh to Mandeep Singh, No run.
|7.3 : Mitchell Marsh to Mandeep Singh, Six!
|7.2 : Mitchell Marsh to Jason Roy, Bowls this one back of a length and outside the off pole. Jason RoyÂ looks to pull but miscues it into the leg side and crosses for a single.Â
|Mitchell Marsh to Jason Roy, WIDE! Strays down leg side on a good length. Jason RoyÂ misses his flick and the umpire calls this wide.Â
|7.1 : Mitchell Marsh to Jason Roy, Mitchell MarshÂ bowls this on a good length and outside the off stump. Jason RoyÂ blocks this back down the pitch towards the bowler.Â
|6.6 : Axar Patel to Mandeep Singh, Continues to bowl full and outside off. Mandeep SinghÂ works this towards deep square leg and picks up a couple of runs.Â
|6.5 : Axar Patel to Jason Roy, Flights this one full and outside the off stump. Jason RoyÂ eases this down to long off and takes a single.Â
|6.4 : Axar Patel to Jason Roy, LoopsÂ this one full and outside the off pole. Jason RoyÂ goes for the reverse sweep as well and misses. The ball raps the pads and there is another appeal but the impact is probably outside off.Â
|6.3 : Axar Patel to Mandeep Singh, Slightly short and outside the off pole. Mandeep SinghÂ rocks back in the crease and tucks this towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|6.2 : Axar Patel to Mandeep Singh, Tosses this full and straight. Mandeep Singh attempts the reverse sweep and misses. Probably got some glove on it as the appeal is turned down.Â
|6.1 : Axar Patel to Mandeep Singh, Axar PatelÂ floats this one full and into the stumps. Mandeep SinghÂ blocks this back down the pitch.Â
|5.6 : Time-out! Kolkata are off to a shaky start and have lost three wickets inside the powerplay. Jason RoyÂ is looking good in the middle and Kolkata will be hoping for him to put up a gritty stand alongside Mandeep Singh.Â Delhi are looking good with their bowling unit and they will look to carry on with the same momentum. Axar PatelÂ comes into the attack now.
|Ishant Sharma to Mandeep Singh, Mandeep SinghÂ is really testing the fielders here! On a fuller length and outside the off stump. Mandeep SinghÂ knocks this towards mid off and takes another frantic run. He slides into the stumps once again as he looks to get into the crease.Â
|5.5 : Ishant Sharma to Jason Roy, Short this time and outside off. Jason RoyÂ cuts this late towards deep backward point and takes one.Â
|5.4 : Ishant Sharma to Mandeep Singh, Goes a touch fuller and outside the off pole. Mandeep SinghÂ taps this towards mid off and sets off for a quick single. Has to put a dive in and dismantles the stumps at the non-striker's end.Â
|5.3 : Ishant Sharma to Mandeep Singh, Bowls this on a good length and outside the off stump. Mandeep SinghÂ dabs this towards the cover-point fielder.Â
|5.2 : Ishant Sharma to Nitish Rana, OUT! CAUGHT! Huge moment in the game as Kolkata lose their third wicket in the Powerplay and it is their skipper Nitish RanaÂ who has to depart! Ishant SharmaÂ serves this full and outside the off pole. Nitish RanaÂ looks to force the issue and goes aerial straight down the ground. He does not connect well and ends up lobbing the ball behind the bowler. Mukesh KumarÂ at mid on backtracks and runs to his right to take a could catch with the ball coming over his
|5.1 : Ishant Sharma to Jason Roy, Ishant SharmaÂ bowls this full and into the stumps. Jason RoyÂ uses his wrists well and flicks this towards deep square leg for a run.Â
|4.6 : Mukesh Kumar to Nitish Rana, Back of a length and on off, Nitish RanaÂ punches it to the man at extra covers. Ends with a dot ball.
|4.5 : Mukesh Kumar to Nitish Rana, Shorter and on middle, Nitish RanaÂ ducks underneath it.
|4.4 : Mukesh Kumar to Nitish Rana, On a length and outside off, pace off, Nitish RanaÂ covers his line and lets it go.
|4.3 : Mukesh Kumar to Jason Roy, On a length and outside off, Jason RoyÂ miscues his slap towards mid-wicket for a single.
|4.2 : Mukesh Kumar to Jason Roy, On a length and on off, Jason RoyÂ drives it but finds the fielder at covers.
|4.1 : Mukesh Kumar to Jason Roy, Wide! Bowls it wide outside off, Jason RoyÂ leaves it alone.
|Mukesh Kumar to Jason Roy, Short and on off, Jason RoyÂ looks to pull it but gets a bottom edge as the ball bounces back towards the keeper.
|3.3 : Nitish RanaÂ the captain of Kolkata walks out to the middle much earlier than he would have hoped for.Â
|3.6 : Anrich Nortje to Nitish Rana, Oh, that was close! Full and outside off, Nitish RanaÂ looks to drive it but gets an outside edge. It carries a bit and lands just short of the fielder at slips. A dot to end with.
|3.5 : Anrich Nortje to Nitish Rana, FOUR! Fine shot. Errs his line and bowls it down leg, Nitish RanaÂ picks it well and helps it through fine leg for a boundary!
|3.4 : Anrich Nortje to Nitish Rana, Back of a length and outside off, Nitish RanaÂ looks to play at it but misses.
|3.3 : Anrich Nortje to Venkatesh Iyer, OUT! CAUGHT! Anrich NortjeÂ gets the danger man. Shorter one, outside off, shaping away a shade. Venkatesh IyerÂ looks to play it behind but mistimes his shot completely. He gets an outside edge as the ball carries towards slips andÂ Â Mitchell Marsh takes a sharp catch. Venkatesh IyerÂ walks out for a duck.
|3.2 : Anrich Nortje to Jason Roy, Bowls it down leg, Jason RoyÂ looks to flick it but the ball brushes his pads and rolls towards short fine leg. They cross for a leg bye.
|3.1 : Anrich Nortje to Jason Roy, FOUR! AÂ boundary to welcomeÂ Anrich Nortje. On a length and outside off, Jason RoyÂ slices it over point as the ball races away from the fence.
|2.6 : Ishant Sharma to Venkatesh Iyer, Another one on a length, and outside off, Venkatesh IyerÂ leaves the harmless delivery.
|2.5 : Ishant Sharma to Jason Roy, Good-length, outside off, Jason RoyÂ pushes it to point for a single.
|2.4 : Ishant Sharma to Jason Roy, Back of a length and with some extra bounce, Jason RoyÂ looks to push it but gets beaten. Good comeback from Ishant Sharma!
|2.3 : Ishant Sharma to Jason Roy, FOUR! Fine shot. On a length and on middle and leg, Jason RoyÂ picks it well and tucks it in the gap, through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|2.2 : Ishant Sharma to Jason Roy, A slower one outside off, shorter in length, Jason RoyÂ looks to pull it but misses.
|0.0 : Venkatesh IyerÂ makes his way out to the middle at number 3 on the back of an outstanding century.Â
|2.1 : Ishant Sharma to Jason Roy, Full and on off, Jason RoyÂ taps it to the fielder at covers.
|1.6 : Mukesh Kumar to Litton Das, OUT! TAKEN! Short ball does the trick. Bowls it short and outside off, Litton DasÂ gets in two minds and looks to pull it but gets the toe end of his bat. The ball lobs up in the air towards square leg.Â Lalit Yadav settles under it and completes the simple catch. Litton DasÂ makes his way back into the shed.
|0.0 : We are all set for the game to begin as the umpires make their way out to the middle. Jason RoyÂ and Litton DasÂ have already made their way out to the center patch as the Delhi players stand in a huddle at the boundary line. They now disperse toÂ take their respective fielding positions in the field with Ishant SharmaÂ holding the new ball and ready to begin proceedings. Let's play...
|0.6 : Mukesh KumarÂ will share the attack and bowl from the other end.Â
|1.5 : Mukesh Kumar to Jason Roy, Back of a length, angling in, Jason RoyÂ gently pulls it to deep backward square leg for one.
|0.0 : Nitish Rana,Â the skipper of Kolkata, says that it has been a long time since he played on this ground and he cannot even remember when the last time was. Informs that there are four changes to their playing XI and requests not to ask the names. Explains that they need to play their best as a unit in order to be successful.
|David Warner,Â the captain of Delhi, says that they will bat first. Adds that they would have done that irrespective of the weather. Says that there are two changes in their team as Ishant SharmaÂ and Philip SaltÂ come in place of Abishek PorelÂ and Mustafizur Rahman.
|Delhi (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Philip Salt (WK) (In place of Abishek Porel), Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma (In place of Mustafizur Rahman), Mukesh Kumar (In place of Yash Dhull).Â
|1.5 : Mukesh Kumar to Jason Roy, Wide! Lands it down leg, Jason RoyÂ misses his flick. Wided.
|1.4 : Mukesh Kumar to Jason Roy, FOUR! Great timing and a perfect result for Jason Roy! Touch fuller and on off, Jason RoyÂ hangs back and caresses it through extra covers as the ball finds the fence.
|1.3 : Mukesh Kumar to Jason Roy, Swing and a miss! On a length and down leg following the batter, Jason RoyÂ moves forward to heave it but gets beaten.
|1.2 : Mukesh Kumar to Jason Roy, Too full again, on middle, Jason RoyÂ blocks it to the man at mid-wicket.
|1.1 : Mukesh Kumar to Jason Roy, FOUR! A half-volley, on middle and leg, Jason RoyÂ hangs back and nudges it through mid-wicket for a boundary!
|0.3 : Ishant Sharma to Jason Roy, Touch fuller and on middle, Jason RoyÂ tucks it to mid on. The misfield allows the batters to take one. Jason RoyÂ gets off the mark!
|0.0 : Kolkata (Playing XI) - Litton Das (WK) (In place of Rahmanullah Gurbaz), Jason Roy (In place of Narayan Jagadeesan), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (C), Mandeep Singh (In place of Shardul Thakur), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kulwant Khejroliya (In place of Lockie Ferguson), Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.
|0.6 : Ishant Sharma to Litton Das, Another fuller one, on off, Litton DasÂ pushes it to the point fielder. Ends with a dot ball.
|0.5 : Ishant Sharma to Litton Das, Keeps it outside off again, Litton DasÂ eases it to the man at mid on.
|0.4 : Ishant Sharma to Litton Das, FOUR! Litton DasÂ gets off the mark in style! Full and on off, Litton DasÂ picks it well and steers it through point as the ball races away from the fence.
|0.2 : Ishant Sharma to Jason Roy, An inswinger from outside off, Jason RoyÂ taps it to the fielder at extra covers. Another dot.
|0.1 : Ishant Sharma to Jason Roy, On a length and outside off, a bit of movement as well, Jason RoyÂ covers his line and lets it go.
|0.0 : Impact Players for Delhi - Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, Ripal Patel, Chetan Sakariya.
|Impact players for Kolkata -Â Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Narayan Jagadeesan, David Wiese.
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Delhi. They have elected to BOWL first.