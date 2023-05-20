|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 1 . . . 4 . | 1 1 4 6 1 .
|Last bat : Ruturaj Gaikwadc Rilee Rossouw b Chetan Sakariya79(50b3x47x6) SR:158.00, FoW:141/1 (14.3 Ovs)
|14.6 : Chetan Sakariya to Devon Conway, Wide! Now goes slower but serves down leg for a wide.
|Chetan Sakariya to Devon Conway, A full toss on off, this is hit to long on for a single.
|14.5 : Chetan Sakariya to Devon Conway, FOUR! This is nothing ball really! Too short and too wide.Â Conway ramps it over backward point for four.
|14.4 : Chetan Sakariya to Shivam Dube, A length ball, way outside off. Dube plays it to point for a single.
|14.3 : Chetan Sakariya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, OUT! TAKEN! Finally, Delhi have something to cheer! A hard length delivery on middle.Â Gaikwad looks to pull but gets a top edge to deep mid-wicket. Rilee RossouwÂ there holds onto it. A good innings fromÂ Gaikwad comes to an end. He has done his job.Â
|14.2 : Chetan Sakariya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Length and on off.Â Gaikwad looks to flick but gets a leading edge to point where again it falls short of the fielder.
|14.1 : Chetan Sakariya to Devon Conway, On middle, this is hit to long on for a single.
|13.6 : Khaleel Ahmed to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Outside off, this is guided to point.
|13.5 : Khaleel Ahmed to Devon Conway, Outside off, Conway plays it to long off for one.
|13.4 : Khaleel Ahmed to Devon Conway, FOUR! Raining boundaries! Short of a length, outside off. This is pulled to deep mid-wicket for four more.
|13.3 : Khaleel Ahmed to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Length and outside off, pulled to deep mid-wicket for one.
|13.2 : Khaleel Ahmed to Devon Conway, Around off, pushed through covers for a single.
|13.1 : Khaleel Ahmed to Devon Conway, SIX! Just a flick of the wrists! Fifty for Conway now! Chennai on a rampage! Full and on middle, Conway whacks it over mid-wicket for a six.
|12.6 : Strategic Time-Out! Ruturaj GaikwadÂ is enjoying his time out the middle. Starting as the second fiddle, he is on his way to post a mammoth score. More than that, Chennai will now eye around 200 on such a hard pitch. Delhi are too inconsistent with the bowl. They have to get better or else it will be a long day for them.
|Anrich Nortje to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX! Another oneÂ forÂ Gaikwad! Shorter and on the hips,Â Gaikwad pulls it to fine leg for a six.Â
|12.5 : Anrich Nortje to Devon Conway, Length and outside off, Conway mistimes his pull to long on. One.
|12.4 : Anrich Nortje to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Short in length and outside off,Â Gaikwad strokes it to deep point for one.
|12.3 : Anrich Nortje to Devon Conway, On middle, this is pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|12.2 : Anrich Nortje to Ruturaj Gaikwad, This is short and on middle.Â Gaikwad looks to pull but miscues and gets hit on his back leg. It rolls on the leg side for a single.
|12.1 : Anrich Nortje to Ruturaj Gaikwad, On middle, blocked out.
|11.6 : Kuldeep Yadav to Devon Conway, Conway tries one now! Angling on leg, Conway looks to slog but misses.
|11.5 : Kuldeep Yadav to Ruturaj Gaikwad, On middle, this is hit to mid-wicket for a single.
|11.4 : Kuldeep Yadav to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX! MAKE IT THREE! Kuldeep YadavÂ is getting punished! Kuldeep YadavÂ again tosses it up, outside off.Â Gaikwad tonks it over long off.
|11.3 : Kuldeep Yadav to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX! This is supreme batting fromÂ Gaikwad! Hitting sixes for fun! Full again on leg.Â Gaikwad slog-sweeps it over mid-wicket for a biggie. Two in a row.
|11.2 : Kuldeep Yadav to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX! BANG! Too full, flighted on off.Â Gaikwad lofts it high and enough over long off for a biggie.
|11.1 : Kuldeep Yadav to Devon Conway, Tossed up, outside off, Conway smashes it to long on for one.
|10.6 : Chetan Sakariya to Devon Conway, Full and on middle, chipped to mid-wicket for one
|10.5 : Chetan Sakariya to Devon Conway, Length ball, slower and outside off. Conway looks to go big but gets an outside edge to the keeper who dives forward but the ball does not carry to him.
|10.4 : Chetan Sakariya to Devon Conway, Outside off, this is dropped to point.Â Gaikwad wants a quick single but is wisely sent back by Conway.Â Gaikwad gets back quickly.
|10.3 : Chetan Sakariya to Devon Conway, FOUR! AGAIN! Shorter and on off. Conway pulls it to deep square leg. Axar PatelÂ just closed by is late to reach and cannot stop the ball eventually.
|10.2 : Chetan Sakariya to Devon Conway, FOUR! Conway wants his fifty now! Too full and on the pads. This is whipped to square leg for four.
|10.1 : Chetan Sakariya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Fuller and outside off,Â Gaikwad drives it to long off for one.
|9.6 : Axar Patel to Devon Conway, Fuller and outside off, Conway looks to reverse sweep but misses.
|9.5 : Axar Patel to Ruturaj Gaikwad, On off, this is pushed to long off for a single. Fifty forÂ Gaikwad! He continues to impress this season.Â
|9.4 : Axar Patel to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX! Axar PatelÂ has not learned his lessons! Short again on off andÂ Gaikwad pulls it towards cow corner for a biggie.
|9.3 : Axar Patel to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX! A welcome boundary! Axar PatelÂ drops it short and around off.Â Gaikwad rocks back, pulls it over square leg for a six.
|9.2 : Axar Patel to Devon Conway, On middle, a single as this is flicked to mid-wicket.
|9.1 : Axar Patel to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Flatter and on off,Â Gaikwad tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
|8.6 : Kuldeep Yadav to Ruturaj Gaikwad, The spinners have kept things quiet! Around off,Â Gaikwad plays it to deep mid-wicket for one.
|8.5 : Kuldeep Yadav to Devon Conway, On middle, this is hit to mid-wicket for a single.
|8.4 : Kuldeep Yadav to Ruturaj Gaikwad, JUST OVER! Tossed up on off.Â Gaikwad looks to slog it away but gets a leading edge over Warner who is standing at short mid-wicket. A single.
|8.3 : Kuldeep Yadav to Devon Conway, Flat and outside off, Conway pulls it to long on for one.
|8.2 : Kuldeep Yadav to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tossed up, outside off.Â Gaikwad drops it to backward point for one. Good running.
|8.1 : Kuldeep Yadav to Devon Conway, Slower through the air on middle, Conway pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|7.6 : Axar Patel to Ruturaj Gaikwad, This is short and outside off.Â Gaikwad punches it through point for two more.
|7.5 : Axar Patel to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tossed up on off,Â Gaikwad keeps it out.
|7.4 : Axar Patel to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Outside off, this is cut to point.
|7.3 : Axar Patel to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Fuller and on middle,Â Gaikwad works it through covers for two.
|7.2 : Axar Patel to Devon Conway, Fuller ball, outside off, Conway drags it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
|7.1 : Axar Patel to Ruturaj Gaikwad, An arm ball on middle, tucked to square leg for a single.
|6.5 : Kuldeep Yadav to Ruturaj Gaikwad, This is full and on middle.Â Gaikwad tries to flick but gets a soft leading edge to point.Â
|6.6 : Kuldeep Yadav to Ruturaj Gaikwad, On middle, this is fixed to long on for a single.
|6.4 : Kuldeep Yadav to Devon Conway, Tossed up on middle, Conway bunts it to mid-wicket for one more.
|6.2 : Kuldeep Yadav to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR! Too short and outside off.Â Gaikwad pulls it hand and in the gap to mid-wicket for four.
|6.3 : Kuldeep Yadav to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Full and outside off,Â Gaikwad knocks it past cover for one.
|6.1 : Kuldeep Yadav to Devon Conway, Full and on the pads, tucked to square leg for one.
|5.6 : Strategic Time-Out! A really good start by Chennai! They would not have asked for a much better one. The pitch is getting slower as the game progresses and Delhi probably will use more spinners in the middle phase, Chennai on the other hand will look to keep their intent going and lay a good opening stand.Â
|Chetan Sakariya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, A good start by Chetan Sakariya! Only 2 runs off it. Outside off,Â Gaikwad taps it to point.
|5.5 : Chetan Sakariya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Angles a length ball on middle,Â Gaikwad nudges it to mid-wicket.Â
|5.3 : Chetan Sakariya to Devon Conway, Full and on middle, Conway drills it to mid on for a single.
|5.4 : Chetan Sakariya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, A bumper on leg,Â Gaikwad lets it go.
|5.2 : Chetan Sakariya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Full and on off,Â Gaikwad easesÂ it to long off for one.
|5.1 : Chetan Sakariya to Ruturaj Gaikwad, On a length and on the pads.Â Gaikwad keeps it out.
|4.6 : Anrich Nortje to Devon Conway, Length ball, around leg. Conway tries to paddle it but misses.
|4.5 : Anrich Nortje to Devon Conway, On middle, Conway defends.
|4.4 : Anrich Nortje to Devon Conway, FOUR! MORE! 50 up! Fuller and outside off, Conway drives it beautifully to the left of mid off, no chance for the fielder to cut it off. A boundary.
|4.3 : Anrich Nortje to Devon Conway, FOUR! Boundaries keep on coming in each over! Short and on the hips, wrong line and Conway helps it behind square leg.
|4.2 : Anrich Nortje to Ruturaj Gaikwad, On a length and on off,Â Gaikwad plays it to backward point for a single.Â
|4.1 : Anrich Nortje to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Outside off, guided to point.
|3.6 : Axar Patel to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yet another good over for Chennai! Short and on middle,Â Gaikwad tucks it to mid-wicket for one.
|3.5 : Axar Patel to Devon Conway, Flat and on off, Conway works it to mid-wicket f or one.
|3.3 : Axar Patel to Ruturaj Gaikwad, SIX! What a wonderful shot fromÂ Gaikwad! He made it look so easy! Tossed up, outside off.Â Gaikwad leans andÂ drives it on the up, over extra-cover for a six.
|3.4 : Axar Patel to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Around off, pushed through covers for a single.
|3.2 : Axar Patel to Devon Conway, On middle, Conway skips down and nudges it to deep mid-wicket for one.
|3.1 : Axar Patel to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Full and outside off, driven wide of long off for a single.
|2.6 : Axar PatelÂ to bowl now.
|Khaleel Ahmed to Devon Conway, FOUR! Not so good from Ahmed! Shorter and outside off, this is cut hard through point for four. Two boundaries in a row. 11 of the over.Â
|2.5 : Khaleel Ahmed to Devon Conway, FOUR! Good shot! Pitched up, slow and on middle. Conway will hit this every day as he flicks it over mid-wicket.
|2.4 : Khaleel Ahmed to Devon Conway, Good stop by Warner! Full and outside off, Conway pushes it through the bowler and to the left of mid off. Conway was not fully sure for a single butÂ Gaikwad pushes for it.Â
|2.3 : Khaleel Ahmed to Ruturaj Gaikwad, On the pads, it is flicked to deep square leg for a single.
|Khaleel Ahmed to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Wide! A bouncer on middle.Â Gaikwad sits under it.
|2.2 : Khaleel Ahmed to Ruturaj Gaikwad, This is a lovely delivery! Khaleel AhmedÂ needs to stick to that line more! Length ball, around the 4th stump.Â Gaikwad looks to push but is beaten on the outside edge.
|2.1 : Khaleel Ahmed to Devon Conway, Outside off, this is guided to backward point. A misfield from the fielder and a single is taken.
|1.6 : Lalit Yadav to Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tossed up on middle,Â Gaikwad blocks. 13 runs of the over.Â
|1.5 : Lalit Yadav to Devon Conway, Flat and outside off, cut to point for a single.
|1.4 : Lalit Yadav to Devon Conway, SIX! Aggression from Conway! This is full and on middle. Conway comes down the track and hits it through the line, down the ground for a biggie.
|1.2 : Lalit Yadav to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR! Finds the gap! Touch short and on off,Â Gaikwad wrists it to deep mid-wicket and bisects two fielders perfectly to find the fence.
|1.3 : Lalit Yadav to Ruturaj Gaikwad, On middle, this is hit to square leg for one.
|1.1 : Lalit Yadav to Devon Conway, Full and on middle, this is pushed to long off for one. Conway is underway.
|0.6 : Lalit YadavÂ to bowl from the other end.
|Khaleel Ahmed to Ruturaj Gaikwad, This is outside off,Â Gaikwad punches it but straight to point.
|0.5 : Khaleel Ahmed to Ruturaj Gaikwad, FOUR! Well timed! Length ball on the pads again,Â Gaikwad flicks it through square leg and it races into the fence.
|0.4 : Khaleel Ahmed to Ruturaj Gaikwad, On a length on top of off.Â Gaikwad taps it to backward point.
|0.3 : Khaleel Ahmed to Ruturaj Gaikwad, This is full and outside off.Â Gaikwad drives it firmly but finds cover.
|0.2 : Khaleel Ahmed to Devon Conway, Leg bye! Too straight this time on the pads, Conway misses his clip and it goes to square leg for one.
|0.1 : Khaleel Ahmed to Ruturaj Gaikwad, A length ball on middle, swinging in.Â Gaikwad tucks it to mid-wicket for a single. Chennai are off the mark.
|0.0 : It is the final game for Delhi but they have nothing to lose. All the eyes will be on Chennai who will look to qualify here rather than hoping for other results to go their way. A lot to play for! It is time for action. The players are out in the middle. Devon ConwayÂ and Ruturaj GaikwadÂ to open for Chennai. Khaleel AhmedÂ to bowl first! Let's play...
|David WarnerÂ says it was tough to adapt to home conditions and haveÂ been inconsistent. Informs they have made a couple of changes, Lalit YadavÂ and Chetan SakariyaÂ come in. Shares they played well in the last game but will start afresh against Chennai and try and spoil their party.
|Impact Players for Delhi - Mukesh Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Abishek Porel.
|Impact Players for Chennai - Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh.
|DELHI (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Yash Dhull, Philip Salt (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Aman Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.Â
|CHENNAI (Unchanged Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.
|MS DhoniÂ says they will bat first. Adds they are trying to win every game from the start. Informs they are playing the same team as it looks very balanced. Feels the pitch will slow down as the game progresses that is why they are batting first. Ends by saying it is important to learn from every game despite the results.Â