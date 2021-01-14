|Batsmen
|5.6 : The Aussies, one would feel had a very tough day with the ball. They got the big wickets of Pujara and Rahane in the first session. After some resistance from Agarwal and Pant, they managed to remove those two as well. Hazlewood got the wickets of Pujara, Agarwal and Pant while Starc removed Rahane. However, after that things got tough for them as Sundar and Thakur made them work really hard. The duo punished the Aussie bowlers in all parts of the ground. It was Cummins who broke the stand but n
|Now then! That marks the end of an amazing day's play! No one in the driver's seat as yet. Australia had a big chance. They couldn't as India punched above their weight with 1-Test old Shardul and debutant Sundar getting to their half tons. Now, with threats of rain looming on the 4th and 5th day, the Aussies will be under some sort of pressure. They will have to score a few quick runs, set a total, one that they will feel safe at. They will remember the last game where India managed to battle t
|What a day, what an amazing day for the Indians! Take a bow, Washington Sundar! Take a bow, Shardul Thakur. Once again, the Indians have managed to force their way back in the game from difficult situations like they have done all series, especially after their torrid performance in the first Test.
|0.0 : We are back again! The Indians are out in the middle already. David Warner and Marcus Harris are the Aussie openers. Mohammed Siraj will take the ball first up for the Indians. Here we go...
|5.6 : The Aussie openers had testing 6 overs to survive to close Day 3. Warner and Harris did that with Warner playing a few delightful strokes. Australia eventually ended the day with the lead of 54 runs. They have all the 10 wickets intact.
|They returned for the final session and returned how. They kept going and hammered every bowler that came their way. Thakur first brought up his half ton off a maximum and Sundar followed it soon as he pushed one to mid off for a quick single to reach his milestone on debut. The stand was eventually broken by Cummins when Thakur was bowled for 67 and the stand worth 123 was broken. Sundar continued and battled hard and took India closer to the Aussie score. They eventually were bowled out for 33
|The day started with India starting cautiously but they saw Pujara and Rahane departing in the first session. However, the visitors managed to score 99 runs in that session and made sure the scoreboard was ticking with Agarwal and Pant in the middle at the end of it. The second session saw India lose both Agarwal and Pant in quick succession. Then came the show of grit, determination and talent from Sundar and Thakur. The duo saw off the entire second session, adding 67 in the meantime to force
|T Natarajan to Marcus Harris, In the channel outside off, shapes away again. Harris lets it be. With that, it is STUMPS ON DAY 3.
|5.5 : T Natarajan to David Warner, Back of a length and on middle, tucked on the leg side for a single.
|5.4 : T Natarajan to David Warner, Length ball, just outside off, keeps going away as Warner shoulders arms.
|5.3 : T Natarajan to David Warner, Good length and round off, blocked to mid on.
|5.2 : T Natarajan to David Warner, Landed around off on a length, defended back to the bowler by Warner.
|5.1 : T Natarajan to David Warner, Good length and around off, pushed to mid off.
|4.6 : Washington Sundar to Marcus Harris, Short and wide, pushed towards the man at point.
|4.5 : Washington Sundar to Marcus Harris, Flatter and around off, played back to the bowler.
|4.4 : Washington Sundar to David Warner, Short and wide again, Warner rocks back and guides it through short third man. Three taken again. Excellent running.
|4.3 : Washington Sundar to David Warner, Short and wide outside off, Warner reaches out towards backward point.
|0.0 : Time for some spin! Washington Sundar, with the ball now. Can he impress with the ball in hand as well?
|4.2 : Washington Sundar to David Warner, Floated around middle and leg, played back to the bowler again.
|4.1 : Washington Sundar to David Warner, Looped up and on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|3.6 : T Natarajan to David Warner, EDGY! Fuller and outside off, Warner is lured for the drive away from his body. He does that and the ball takes the thick outside edge. Flies uppishly through point. Three more for Warner.
|3.5 : T Natarajan to David Warner, Fuller but down the leg side. Warner looks to clip it on the leg side but misses.
|3.4 : T Natarajan to Marcus Harris, Harris is off the mark. Fuller and around the pads, tucked through square leg for one.
|3.3 : T Natarajan to Marcus Harris, Short and on middle, tucked towards mid-wicket.
|3.2 : T Natarajan to Marcus Harris, Fuller and around off, kept out.
|3.1 : T Natarajan to Marcus Harris, In the channel outside off, left alone.
|2.6 : Mohammed Siraj to David Warner, Back of a length and around off and middle, pushed towards mid on. A loud, loud 'NO RUN' from Warner. A good over for the Aussies. 12 off it.
|2.5 : Mohammed Siraj to David Warner, FOUR! Another one! Hat-trick of boundaries for Warner. This is shortish and outside off, Warner cuts it through point and finds the fence again. Three balls and three shots. Starts with the pull, then goes for the drive and finishes with a cut away. Warner showing his range of shots here.
|2.4 : Mohammed Siraj to David Warner, FOUR! Warner goes down the ground. Terrific stroke! Fuller ball around off, he leans into the shot and creams it through mid off. The fielder gives it a chase but comes second. Consecutive boundaries for Warner.
|2.3 : Mohammed Siraj to David Warner, FOUR! Pulled away! Short ball on middle, Warner rocks back and nails the pull through mid-wicket. It races away to the fence.
|2.2 : Mohammed Siraj to David Warner, Shortish and outside off, moving away. Warner shoulders arms.
|2.1 : Mohammed Siraj to David Warner, In the channel outside off, left alone.
|1.6 : T Natarajan to Marcus Harris, Length ball outside off, left alone.
|1.5 : T Natarajan to David Warner, Quick and risky single but Warner is underway! Fullish and around off, he knocks it in front of the man at covers and goes for a single. The fielder quickly gets to the ball and has a shy at the non-striker's end but he misses. Warner dives to make it to the crease. Direct hit wouldn't have mattered as Warner was in with the dive.
|1.4 : T Natarajan to David Warner, Shortish in length but well wide for Warner to let itÃ‚Â go.
|1.3 : T Natarajan to David Warner, Outside off, left alone.
|1.2 : T Natarajan to David Warner, Another one outside off, Warner lets it be. It again goes the other way. This time carries to Pant.
|1.1 : T Natarajan to David Warner, Fullish and just outside off, shapes away after going past the batsman. It dies well in front of the keeper.
|0.6 : Who will partner Siraj from the other end? T Natarajan, it is.
|Mohammed Siraj to Marcus Harris, A maiden to start from Siraj. Another length delivery outside the off pole, Harris shoulders arms.Ã‚Â
|0.5 : Mohammed Siraj to Marcus Harris, Slips this one down the leg side, Marcus looks for the tuck away but he misses this one.Ã‚Â
|0.4 : Mohammed Siraj to Marcus Harris, Length, outside off, Harris is not interested in playing at this.
|0.3 : Mohammed Siraj to Marcus Harris, Short of a length and around off, Harris keeps this one out.
|0.2 : Mohammed Siraj to Marcus Harris, Back of a length and on middle, tucked away to the leg side.Ã‚Â
|0.1 : Mohammed Siraj to Marcus Harris, Siraj starts off with a good length delivery outside off, Harris shoulders arms to this one.