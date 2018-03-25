|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . 1 . . . | . . 2 4 . . | . . . 1 4 .
|Last bat : Gulbadin Naibc Chris Gayle b Keemo Paul14(28b3x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:58/1 (9.4 Ovs)
|18.2 : K Paul to R Shah, 3 runs.
|18.1 : K Paul to R Shah, No run.
|Change of ends for Keemo Paul.
|17.6 : A Nurse to M Shahzad, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|17.5 : A Nurse to M Shahzad, The batsman fails to put bat on ball.
|17.4 : A Nurse to M Shahzad, Full and outside off, Shahzad looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. There is a mild LBW appeal but the impact is outside off.
|17.3 : A Nurse to M Shahzad, Fuller in length, defended solidly.
|17.2 : A Nurse to M Shahzad, Outside off, played straight to point.
|17.1 : A Nurse to M Shahzad, Around middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|16.6 : K Roach to M Shahzad, On middle and leg, helped through square leg for one. 10 from that over, Roach has figures of 5-0-24-0.
|Ashley Nurse to bowl the first over of spin now.
|16.5 : K Roach to R Shah, A short ball now, pulled through fine leg for a run. The stand is now worth 30 from 43 balls.
|16.4 : K Roach to M Shahzad, Pushes this through mid on for a single.
|16.3 : K Roach to M Shahzad, FOUR! PUMMELED! No one moves. Neither do Shahzad's feet, nor does any fielder. Full and outside off, a touch wide, Shahzad reaches out and blasts it between cover and mid off for a boundary. 119 more needed from 201 balls.
|16.2 : K Roach to R Shah, Good shot. On a length outside off, Rahmat gets on top of the bounce and punches it through the covers. Does not have enough on it to clear the ropes and it is just stopped near the boundary. Three runs taken.
|16.1 : K Roach to R Shah, Around off, defended solidly.
|15.6 : K Paul to R Shah, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. They pick up a single.
|Kemar Roach is back on.
|15.5 : K Paul to R Shah, The batsman works it down the leg side.
|15.4 : K Paul to R Shah, On a length around off, Rahmat looks to flick but gets a leading edge to mid off.
|15.3 : K Paul to R Shah, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman.
|15.2 : K Paul to R Shah, Wide outside off, left alone.
|15.1 : K Paul to M Shahzad, Half century for Shahzad! In 45 balls. He is enjoying himself. A short ball, on middle, Shahzad swivels and pulls it all along the ground to fine leg for a single. He then gives a pose to the dressing room, signalling how much this means to him. Captain Asghar Stanikzai stands up and applauds.
|14.6 : C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, Great shot. A short ball outside off, Mohammad arches back and ramps it over the first slip fielder for a run.
|14.5 : C Brathwaite to R Shah, Another short ball, pulled behind square leg for a run. Moves to 10 from 18 balls. 129 more needed from 211 balls.
|14.4 : C Brathwaite to R Shah, FOUR! Lovely shot. A short ball outside off, not too much width, Rahmat leaps with the extra bounce and just maneuvers it through mid-wicket for a boundary! Brathwaite cannot believe it.
|14.3 : C Brathwaite to R Shah, Outside off, punched straight to mid off.
|14.2 : C Brathwaite to R Shah, On middle and leg, flicked straight to mid-wicket.
|14.1 : C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, Outside off, Shahzad punches this through the covers and gets a single. He wants the second but is sent back. Good decision, as Jason Holder, who is chasing the ball, scores a direct hit at the strike's end. Shahzad would have been a goner had he attempted the second run.
|13.6 : K Paul to R Shah, Pushes this to mid on.
|13.5 : K Paul to R Shah, Outside off, punched straight to cover.
|13.4 : K Paul to M Shahzad, Oh dear dear... now he backs away, is far away from the ball, slashes hard and only manages to toe-end it to third man. Runs backward, as if rewinding a video and eventually turns when the throw comes at the non-striker's end. A single.
|13.3 : K Paul to M Shahzad, Oh dear... jumps down the track this time, swings wildly to a length ball and misses.
|13.2 : K Paul to M Shahzad, Outside off, coming in, Shahzad hops and defends.
|13.1 : K Paul to M Shahzad, Around off, defended from the crease.
|12.6 : C Brathwaite to R Shah, A short ball, pulled away for a couple through mid-wicket. The stand moves to 11 from 20 balls.
|12.5 : C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, On middle and leg, clipped towards backward square leg for a single.
|12.4 : C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, Short and outside off, MS looks to slap it but mistimes it to point.
|12.3 : C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, Wow. On a length outside off, Mohammad jumps, hops and somehow skews it to cover.
|12.2 : C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, Played to the point region by the batsman.
|12.1 : C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, Around off, pushed towards cover.
|11.6 : K Paul to R Shah, Excellent yorker, on off, pushed to the off side.
|11.5 : K Paul to R Shah, Outside off, a play and a miss.
|11.4 : K Paul to M Shahzad, Flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 139 more needed from 230 balls.
|11.3 : K Paul to R Shah, Banged in short, on middle, Rahmat swivels and pulls it past short fine leg for a single.
|11.2 : K Paul to R Shah, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|11.1 : K Paul to R Shah, On middle and leg, flicked straight to square leg.
|10.6 : C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, Outside off, punched towards cover.
|10.5 : C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, FOUR! Magnificent batting! Unbelievable actually. A short ball around off, coming in sharply and cramping the batsman for room. All good from the bowler. But what does the batter do? Outsmart the bowler. Arches back, attempts the upper cut but instead if ramping it over first slip towards third man, he ramps it over the keeper to fine leg instead! How did he play that? Mohammad Shahzad and his moves...that rehearsal with Gayle before the innings certainly has hel
|10.4 : C Brathwaite to R Shah, Pushes this through the covers and gets a single.
|10.3 : C Brathwaite to R Shah, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|10.2 : C Brathwaite to R Shah, This one is played straight to point.
|10.1 : C Brathwaite to R Shah, Outside off, left alone.
|9.6 : K Paul to R Shah, Another good bouncer, Rahmat looks to hook but is hurried in by the ball. He miscues it but luckily for him, the top edge eludes the man running back from square leg. A single taken. 59/1 in Powerplay 1, Afghanistan seem to be keen on taking the flight which will leave at 5 pm local time. It is currently 2 pm.
|Powerplay 2 time. 4 fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the end of the 40th over.
|9.5 : K Paul to R Shah, On middle and off, worked straight to short mid-wicket.
|9.4 : K Paul to G Naib, OUT! A wicket for the Windies and Paul is pumped up. At least this match means something to someone from this side. A short ball outside off, moving away, generating extra bounce, Naib plays it away from his body and only ends up guiding it straight to Chris Gayle at first slip. A bit of a fumble but taken in the second attempt. End of a fiery opening stand. Has it done enough damage? 147 needed from 242 balls.
|Rahmat Shah walks in at number 3, replacing Naib.
|9.3 : K Paul to G Naib, A bouncer, pretty sharp, Gulbadin gets his head out of harm's way at the last moment.
|9.2 : K Paul to G Naib, Outside off, played straight to point.
|9.1 : K Paul to G Naib, Short and outside off, Naib slashes but misses.
|8.6 : C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, FOUR! More runs! Full and straight, Shahzad just flicks it through mid-wicket and ends the over with a boundary! 15 from the over, 26 off the last 2! Shahzad moves to 40 from 30 balls with 6 fours and 2 sixes. 147 more needed from 246 balls.
|Keemo Paul to bowl the final over of Powerplay 1.
|8.5 : C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, SIX! Terrific shot! Full and around off, Shahzad deposits this miles over long on! Moves to 36 from 29 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes.
|8.4 : C Brathwaite to M Shahzad, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|8.3 : C Brathwaite to G Naib, Close! On a length outside off, coming back in sharply, Gulbadin misses his flick and is hit on the pads. Brathwaite appeals, the umpire thinks about it but does not raise his finger. A leg bye stolen.
|8.2 : C Brathwaite to G Naib, Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
|8.1 : C Brathwaite to G Naib, FOUR! Lucky boundary. Things going the Afghans' way. A short ball outside off, Naib throws his bat at it and gets a thick outside edge. The ball lands in front of first slip where Chris Gayle is a bit lazy to bend and the ball goes through to the third man fence. 158 more needed from 251 balls now.
|7.6 : J Holder to M Shahzad, Another flick, straight to short mid-wicket. 11 from the over but you can also look at it as 11 from the first 2 legal balls and then nothing from the rest.
|Carlos Brathwaite comes on to bowl now.
|7.5 : J Holder to M Shahzad, Full and outside off, punched straight to cover.
|7.4 : J Holder to M Shahzad, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|7.3 : J Holder to M Shahzad, WIDE. A slower bouncer, down the leg side, Mohammad looks to pull but misses. The Windies' keeper appeals but to no avail.
|J Holder to M Shahzad, On middle and leg, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
|7.2 : J Holder to M Shahzad, SIX! PLUNDERED! A typical fast bowler's response. A short ball outside off. The error is that it is on the wider side and Shahzad pounces. Crashes it over the point fence. Moves to 30 from 23 balls. 5 fours and a six. Wow.
|7.1 : J Holder to M Shahzad, FOUR! Oh my my! The helicopter shot in a different fashion! Well, not quite sure what Shahzad tried there. Definitely looked like impressing the cameraman rather than his style. Full and around off, Shahzad whips it over mid-wicket. That is fine, but then, after playing the shot, he lifts his right leg in the air! Don't know why. Anyways, that is called swagger. 169 more needed from 257 balls.
|6.6 : K Roach to G Naib, Another one cutting in off the seam, GN works it towards short mid-wicket.
|6.5 : K Roach to G Naib, Nicely bowled. Lands this outside off, on a length and then makes it to cut back in appreciably. Gulbadin misses his flick and is hit on the thigh pads.
|6.4 : K Roach to G Naib, Around off, defended back to the bowler.
|6.3 : K Roach to G Naib, A length ball outside off, placed towards cover.
|6.2 : K Roach to G Naib, A short ball outside off, pushed to the off side.
|6.1 : K Roach to G Naib, FOUR! That is some shot. A short ball around off, Naib initially ducks but in that position, suddenly unfurls a pull-chop shot through mid-wicket for a boundary! Moves to 10 from 16 balls with his second boundary.
|5.6 : J Holder to M Shahzad, The batsman has stood up on his toes to play that one.
|5.5 : J Holder to M Shahzad, Another short ball outside off, MS looks to pull but is beaten comprehensively.
|5.4 : J Holder to M Shahzad, The batsman does well to stand tall and play that short delivery.
|5.3 : J Holder to M Shahzad, A short ball around off, cuts back in sharply, Mohammad jumps to cut but is cramped for room and somehow pushes it to the off side.
|5.2 : J Holder to M Shahzad, On middle and off, worked straight to short mid-wicket.
|5.1 : J Holder to M Shahzad, FOUR! What a swag! On middle and leg, Shahzad whips it through mid-wicket and gets a boundary! Moves to 20 from just 16 balls with his fourth boundary.
|4.6 : K Roach to G Naib, Yes, he can! A good comeback by the bowler, on a length around off, kept out.
|4.5 : K Roach to G Naib, On a length around off, guided to point. So just a boundary of the first ball, 4 dots to follow after that. Can he end it well?
|4.4 : K Roach to G Naib, Back of a length on off, defended.
|4.3 : K Roach to G Naib, Fuller again but outside off, Naib shoulders arms to it.
|4.2 : K Roach to G Naib, Good length outside off, Naib leaves it alone.
|4.1 : K Roach to G Naib, FOUR! That almost goes all the way! A bad ball, you expect the batsman to be putting these away. A half-volley on leg stump, Naib flicks it uppishly over square leg for a boundary. 181 more needed.
|3.6 : J Holder to G Naib, On a length outside off, Naib guides it down to third man for a run.
|3.5 : J Holder to G Naib, Back of a length on off, defended towards covers.
|3.4 : J Holder to M Shahzad, A rare wild delivery by Holder! A bouncer down the leg side, Shahzad lets it be and the umpire calls it a wide.
|J Holder to M Shahzad, Angles it into the batsman, cramping him for room. Shahzad still works it towards mid on for a quick run.
|3.3 : J Holder to M Shahzad, Back of a length on off, Shahzad pushes it to covers.
|3.2 : J Holder to M Shahzad, Wide outside off, Shahzad was shaping up to give it a thwack but then makes a leave.
|3.1 : J Holder to M Shahzad, FOUR! Shahzad is in a hurry here! Just ahead of a length on off, the opener swings at the ball. He does not time it that well but he connects well enough for the ball to go over mid on and another boundary results.
|2.6 : K Roach to M Shahzad, A leg bye to end the over! On the pads, Shahzad misses the flick and the ball rolls towards point as the batsmen sneak a leg bye.
|2.5 : K Roach to M Shahzad, FOUR! Shahzad is continuing from where he left off from the last game. Full and outside off, Shahzad hits it over the bowler's head. He tries to catch it with one hand but the ball has already passed him and goes into the fence.
|2.4 : K Roach to G Naib, Another edge and it is the outside one. There are two slips waiting for it but it evades them and goes down to third man for a run.
|2.3 : K Roach to G Naib, Maybe Roach realizes that and this time he bowls it on a length around off, Naib defends it out.
|2.2 : K Roach to G Naib, This is not the line you want to be bowling on this pitch! Short and on off, the batsman this time ducks under it. But I feel this length will be easily negotiated due to the slowness of the surface.
|2.1 : K Roach to G Naib, Goes wide of the crease and bowls it full on off, Naib drives it uppishly but well short of the fielder at mid on. The ball stuck into the pitch there and hence it was driven uppishly.
|1.6 : J Holder to M Shahzad, Good line! On off and on a length, a little too closer however. Shahzad works it towards mid on. He thinks about a run but then sends his partner back.
|1.5 : J Holder to M Shahzad, Goes back to bowling length and outside off, Shahzad makes a leave.
|1.4 : J Holder to M Shahzad, FOUR! Lucky but Shahzad will take it all day! Holder goes for the short ball outside off, Shahzad tries to drag his pull from outside off but gets a top edge which flies down towards the fine leg fence. First for the innings.
|1.3 : J Holder to M Shahzad, First runs off Holder! Shortish outside off, Shahzad punches it in the gap in the cover region for a brace.
|1.2 : J Holder to M Shahzad, Extra bounce! On a length around off, takes off after pitching. Shahzad negotiates it well by taking a hand off the handle.
|1.1 : J Holder to M Shahzad, On a length around off, Shahzad blocks it out.
|0.6 : K Roach to G Naib, Roach goes wider outside off, but bowls it inside the tramline. He wanted Naib to go after it but the opener leaves it alone. Just a single from the first over, a good one by Roach.
|Jason Holder will bowl from the other end.
|0.5 : K Roach to G Naib, Back of a length on off, Naib rocks back and guides it to point.
|0.4 : K Roach to G Naib, Just ahead of a length on off, Naib pushes it to covers.
|0.3 : K Roach to M Shahzad, Afghanistan are underway! On the pads, Shahzad flicks it nicely but to the man at fine leg for a run.
|0.2 : K Roach to M Shahzad, Fuller in length on off, it swings away a touch. Shahzad mistimes his drive towards covers. He played that from away from his body. Too early to do so, also not needed with the target not being that big.
|0.1 : K Roach to M Shahzad, Starts off with a length ball outside off, no swing on offer and Shahzad makes a leave.
|0.0 : Innings break or a Tea break? My colleague Sanchit sums up the situation beautifully with a question - 'They have already returned'? Seriously, that was hardly a break.
|The players are back out in the middle, with Chris Gayle and Mohammad Shahzad joking with some dance moves. The rehearsal is over it seems, because Mohammad Shahzad is on to bat along with Gulbadin Naib. The skies are overcast as well. Oh dear... Kemar Roach to start the proceedings...