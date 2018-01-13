|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Aiden Markramc Parthiv Patel b Ravichandran Ashwin94(150b15x40x6) SR:62.67, FoW:148/2 (47.3 Ovs)
|55.6 : H Pandya to Villiers, Back of a length ball outside off, de Villiers spots that and lets it be. That's TEA, DAY 1!
|If the first session was a goods train, this one was an express train. Runs have come at over 3.50 an over in this period and thus, in spite of the couple of wickets taken, South Africa will savour the tea. It was a session of missed opportunities for them. They missed out having a 100-run opening stand by just 15 runs and then Markram missed out on his ton by a mere 6 runs.
|Talking about missed chances, India weren't far either. They missed a couple of chances, potentially costly ones. Panyda and Patel were the generous folks who granted a couple of lives to Amla. Although Pandya's one was one that sticks, the gloveman's miss was a one that shouldn't have been. Amla was on 14 and 30 respectively when he made those offerings. Now he is slowly ticking on 35.
|What do we have in store for the final passage of play for the day? For starters, we should be having 34 overs to play. Whether that span will see an Indian fightback or a Protean surge, we'll wait and watch. Do join us shortly.
|55.5 : H Pandya to Amla, Hashim works this down to fine leg and gets to the other end.
|Last ball before Tea...
|55.4 : H Pandya to Villiers, This is played through point for one.
|55.3 : H Pandya to Villiers, Driven through mid off by the batsman.
|55.2 : H Pandya to Villiers, Four leg byes! No, not the ideal line from Pandya this. He strays on the pads and delivers it on a length. De Villiers just misses the clip and gets it off his pads. The ball races away fine to the fence. 100 runs in this session now.
|55.1 : H Pandya to Amla, Slanting in on the pads, played away to fine leg for one.
|54.6 : J Bumrah to Villiers, This is outside off, driven to covers.
|54.5 : J Bumrah to Villiers, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|Interesting. As Bumrah completes his bowling action, his right hand ends up being between his legs. The on-air commentators joke that in times when he gets tired and doesn't have a control on his arm, it could hit him on the unmentionable part.
|54.4 : J Bumrah to Villiers, How many times have we seen this today? A batter almost chopping it on. Bumrah lands it on a length outside off, angling in to AB. He looks to defend but gets an inside edge. The ball bounces just over the stumps. Elgar was also a beneficiary of such happenings earleri in the morning.
|54.3 : J Bumrah to Amla, This delivery is clipped down to fine leg for one.
|54.2 : J Bumrah to Amla, Length ball outside off, punched towards covers.
|54.1 : J Bumrah to Amla, This one is kept out from the crease with a straight bat face.
|53.6 : H Pandya to Amla, Length ball outside off, punched through point for a single.
|Jasprit Bumrah to have bowl now.
|53.5 : H Pandya to Amla, Amla looks to turn it to the on side but is a touch early into the shot. Gets a soft leading edge towards the bowler.
|53.4 : H Pandya to Amla, Full on off, defended from the crease.
|53.3 : H Pandya to Amla, Well outside off, left alone.
|53.2 : H Pandya to Amla, This one is defended from the crease by HA.
|53.1 : H Pandya to Villiers, Played to the point region by the batsman. One run added to the total.
|52.6 : I Sharma to Villiers, On a length angling in, AB nudges it to fine leg for one.
|Hardik Pandya to have a burst before Tea. The partial reason could be that Ashwin had bowled 17 overs non-stop from this end. Looking at the track and the conditions, India would want their premier spinner to bowl more post the break.
|52.5 : I Sharma to Villiers, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|52.4 : I Sharma to Villiers, Full ball slanting in, defended towards mid-wicket.
|52.3 : I Sharma to Villiers, Length ball just around off, de Villiers hangs back and defends it towards the bowler.
|52.2 : I Sharma to Villiers, Angling into the batter on a length, ABD misses the flick and gets rapped on the knee-roll. The ball rolls towards the keeper.
|52.1 : I Sharma to Villiers, Fuller ball aiming at the off stump, de Villiers gets his bat down nicely and defends it to the off side.
|51.6 : R Ashwin to Amla, Floated full around middle, bunted with a straight bat.
|51.5 : R Ashwin to Amla, Amla goes back to this one and keeps it out watchfully.
|51.4 : R Ashwin to Amla, On the pads, clipped to square leg.
|51.3 : R Ashwin to Villiers, This one is outside off, driven through mid off for one.
|51.2 : R Ashwin to Villiers, Floated around off, defended towards short leg.
|51.1 : R Ashwin to Villiers, FOUR! Never a quiet moment when AB's on show! Ashwin tosses it up outside off, de Villers gets out the reverse sweep. Makes good connection and the ball races away to the third man fence.
|50.6 : I Sharma to Amla, Length ball on off, kept out towards mid-wicket for nothing.
|50.5 : I Sharma to Villiers, De Villiers gets to the other end by turning it through mid-wicket.
|50.4 : I Sharma to Villiers, On the pads, flicked away to mid-wicket.
|50.3 : I Sharma to Villiers, This is outside off, de Villiers lets it go.
|50.2 : I Sharma to Amla, DROPPED! Definitely but not an easy one for sure. Sharma angles this in to Amla, he looks to collect easy runs by tickling that away. But he ends up nicking it and Patel messes the chance that came his way. He goes at it with both hands and fails to cling on to that. Costly, very costly. Gavaskar on air rightly reckons that Amla isn't one you should be giving another life. What's more, a run results as well.
|50.1 : I Sharma to Amla, Outside off, Amla shoulders arms.
|49.6 : R Ashwin to Amla, Amla hits it in the same region but now there is a fielder in the deep. One run added to the tally.
|49.5 : R Ashwin to Amla, FOUR! Ever seen a wonderful wristy stroke? Watch this. Ashwin flights this one around off, Amla gets half-forward and just whips it in front of square on the leg side. Shouts of 'catch it' can be heard. No one to do that and the ball races away to the fence. He moves to 29 now.
|49.4 : R Ashwin to Amla, Tossed up on off, Hashim displays the forward defense.
|49.3 : R Ashwin to Villiers, This one is flicked round the corner for one.
|49.2 : R Ashwin to Villiers, Floated on off, defended to the leg side.
|49.1 : R Ashwin to Villiers, Outside off on a shorter length, ABD goes back and glides it through backward point for a couple.
|48.6 : I Sharma to Amla, This is outside off, left alone.
|48.5 : I Sharma to Amla, FOUR! Shot! Amla stands exposing the stumps and wants Ishant to bowl in the line of the stumps. Sharma does so on a fuller length. Immediately the Mighty Hash shuffles across and clips it through mid-wicket and helps himself to a boundary.
|48.4 : I Sharma to Amla, Fuller around off, defended off the front foot onto the ground.
|48.3 : I Sharma to Amla, This one is played defensively towards mid-wicket.
|48.2 : I Sharma to Amla, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|48.1 : I Sharma to Amla, Sharma sprays this down the leg side, Amla misses the flick.
|47.6 : R Ashwin to Villiers, FOUR! No, no, no, shouts Kohli from first slip as he sees Ashwin bowls this a touch short. Allows de Villiers enough time to go back and cut it through point to open his account with a boundary.
|Ishant Sharma back on now. Good moves this from Kohli as he looks to attack from both ends now.
|47.5 : R Ashwin to Villiers, This one is flicked away towards mid-wicket.
|47.4 : R Ashwin to Villiers, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|47.3 : R Ashwin to Markram, OUT! Aiden Markram has to depart on 94. He was dismissed on his debut innings on 97 and here is another one. Ashwin floats this outside off, Markram looks to defend, thinking the ball to spin in. But the ball goes straight on and takes a thin outside edge. Parthiv Patel takes that and begins celebrating and so do the Indians. The umpire agrees. However, Markram feels he hasn't nicked it, like all the batters in the 90s feel. Hence he opts for the DRS. Snicko though, br
|Mr. 360, AB de Villiers strides out to the middle next. He played a couple of wonderful knocks in the previous game to take it away from the opposition. Let's see how he fares today.
|47.2 : R Ashwin to Markram, Tossed up outside off, blocked off the front foot onto the ground.
|DRS time! Aiden Markram feels he isn't gone in the 90s again... Is ruled out caught behind and he opts to challenge the call.
|47.1 : R Ashwin to Markram, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|46.6 : M Shami to Amla, Length ball on off, Amla looks to force it through the off side. But all he manages to do is an inside edge onto his front pad.
|Well.... Shami is seen walking off now.
|46.5 : M Shami to Amla, Straight and full on off, Amla stays solid in defense.
|What happened, Shami? Heat getting on to him? After he bowled the previous one, he got down on his haunches, clinching his head. It is very hot out there indeed, say the on-air commentators.
|46.4 : M Shami to Amla, Slanting in from outside off, it comes in a touch after pitching. Amla does well to counter it with a straight bat defense.
|46.3 : M Shami to Amla, Fuller and wider outside off, the ball swings away a touch. Nothing doing, says Amla as he watches it sail to the keeper. Swing? Hmmm...
|46.2 : M Shami to A Markram, This is on a length outside off, Aiden slaps it through cover-point and gets to the other end. The figure against his name says 94.
|46.1 : M Shami to A Markram, Fuller ball angling in on middle and leg, driven straight to the man at mid on.
|45.6 : R Ashwin to Amla, This one is flicked away past short leg for nothing.
|45.5 : R Ashwin to Amla, The batsman works it down the leg side.
|45.4 : R Ashwin to Amla, Served on off, whipped away to mid-wicket.
|45.3 : R Ashwin to Amla, Flatter on the pads, worked away round the corner.
|45.2 : R Ashwin to Amla, Again. Ashwin bowls this on a shorter length outside off. The lack of pace on the track means that Amla has ample time to go back, punch this through covers and come back for two runs.
|45.1 : R Ashwin to Amla, Flatter around off at 89 kph, Amla hangs back and clips it to mid-wicket.
|44.6 : M Shami to Markram, Length delivery on off, defended from the crease towards point. A maiden for Shami.
|44.5 : M Shami to Markram, Shami is mixing it well in this over. Slips this one fuller on off, Aiden defends this one hurriedly.
|44.4 : M Shami to Markram, Banged short around off, Markram ducks to let that pass.
|44.3 : M Shami to Markram, Fuller outside off, driven straight to point.
|44.2 : M Shami to Markram, In line of the off stump, blocked off the back foot.
|44.1 : M Shami to Markram, This one is punched off the back foot to covers.
|43.6 : R Ashwin to Amla, Floated full around off, Amla sweeps it straight to square leg.
|43.5 : R Ashwin to Amla, Straighter one outside off, Amla covers his sticks and lets it go.
|43.4 : R Ashwin to Amla, Amla lunges forward in defense to this one.
|43.3 : R Ashwin to Markram, Aiden has played it towards mid-wicket. One run added to the total.
|43.2 : R Ashwin to Markram, FOUR! Occasionally Ashwin slips a not-so-good ball and the Proteas are too good to miss out. This is flatter and shorter outside off, Markram is too good to miss out. He slaps it powerfully through covers, beating the man in the deep. Collects a boundary and moves to 92.
|There is a deep point in place. However, that does not please Michael Holding one bit. He would love to see a 5-4 off side field but not such a defensive one.
|43.1 : R Ashwin to Markram, Floated around off, defended towards short leg.
|42.6 : M Shami to Amla, Bowls the sucker ball outside off, Amla resists and leaves it through to the keeper.
|DRINKS! South Africa despite losing Elgar early have continued piling on the runs. The Indians got off to the perfect start after the break as they got rid of Elgar early but they could not capitalize as the pair of Amla and Markam have stitched a 50-run stand.
|42.5 : M Shami to Amla, Fuller in length on middle, Amla is half-forward as he defends it.
|42.4 : M Shami to Amla, Bowls it in the zone outside off, Amla shoulders his arms to it.
|42.3 : M Shami to Markram, Goes wide of the crease and angles it into the pads, Markam works it around the corner for an easy run.
|42.2 : M Shami to Markram, Better by Shami but he hasn't hit this length on consistent basis. He bowls it on a length around off, Amla defends it solidly.
|42.1 : M Shami to Markram, FOUR! Shami has been very poor today! He bangs a short ball outside off, Markram jumps and cuts it over cover-point for a boundary. He is a tall lad and he making great use of his height here.
|41.6 : R Ashwin to Amla, Quicker outside off, Amla lets it be.
|41.5 : R Ashwin to Amla, Tosses it up on middle, Amla uses his wrists to whip it but finds mid-wicket.
|41.4 : R Ashwin to Amla, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|41.3 : R Ashwin to Markram, Works it with the spin through square leg for a run. 50-run stand between the two comes up with that run.
|41.2 : R Ashwin to Markram, FOUR! Short and outside off, not a good ball to bowl with only two men on the off side. Markram rocks back and punches it through covers. Pujara from point, gives it a chase, puts in a dive but all in vain.
|41.1 : R Ashwin to Markram, Floats it on off, Markram defends it by pressing forward.
|40.6 : M Shami to Amla, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|40.5 : M Shami to Amla, Length outside off, Amla opts not to play at it.
|40.4 : M Shami to Amla, FOUR! Nicely played! Shami lands it on a length around off, offers a little width. It is enough for Amla as he guides it down towards the third man fence.
|40.3 : M Shami to Amla, Back of a length on off, Amla defends it off the back foot and onto the ground. The ball after bouncing, rolls back towards the stumps. Hashim shows good awareness as he kicks it away.
|40.2 : M Shami to Amla, Bouncer on middle, Amla ducks under it.
|40.1 : M Shami to Amla, Good length on off, Amla defends it solidly.
|39.6 : R Ashwin to Markram, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|Mohammed Shami is back into the attack. He was poor in the first session. Can he get it right here?
|39.5 : R Ashwin to Amla, Works it to mid-wicket with the spin for a run.
|39.4 : R Ashwin to Amla, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|39.3 : R Ashwin to Amla, DROPPED! A very tough chance but an excellent effort by Pandya. Ashwin floats it up on off, gets it to turn back in. Amla tries to drive but gets it off the inner half, uppishly to the left of Pandya at short mid-wicket. He puts in a full length dive and tries to catch it with one hand. He gets a hand to it but can't hang on as the ball rolls towards mid on. India would have hoped for that to stick as it would have been a huge wicket.
|39.2 : R Ashwin to Amla, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|39.1 : R Ashwin to Amla, FOUR! these two might have decided to take on Ashwin here. He comes down the track and lofts it over mid on for a boundary.
|38.6 : J Bumrah to Markram, Another bouncer but too high. The batsman evades it.
|38.5 : Bumrah to A Markram, FOUR! Fortune favours the brave! Bumrah bowls a foruth bumper in a row. Markram tries to pull but gets a top edge which goes over the keeper for a boundary.
|38.4 : J Bumrah to Markram, Another short ball on middle, a cross-seam delivery. Markram is early onto his pull and it goes off the toe-end towards mid on.
|38.3 : J Bumrah to Markram, The batsman plays a pull shot to this short delivery.
|38.2 : J Bumrah to Markram, A short ball, Bumrah gets tennis-ball like bounce on this one. Markram mistimes his cut through point for a run.
|38.1 : J Bumrah to Markram, Back of a length on off, Markram stands tall and punches it through covers for a couple.
|37.6 : R Ashwin to Markram, Floats it on middle, Markram whips it through mid-wicket to keep strike.
|37.5 : R Ashwin to Markram, Played through mid-wicket by the batsman.
|37.4 : R Ashwin to Markram, Works it with the spin towards mid-wicket.
|37.3 : R Ashwin to Markram, FOUR! A rare bad ball by Ashwin and Markram takes full toll of it. Ashwin bowls this one very full on middle, Markram makes it into a low full toss and sweeps it through square leg for a boundary.
|37.2 : R Ashwin to Markram, Tosses it up on off, Markram defends it solidly.
|37.1 : R Ashwin to Markram, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|36.6 : J Bumrah to Amla, Amla defends it off the back foot.
|36.5 : J Bumrah to Amla, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|36.4 : J Bumrah to Amla, Better from the veteran. Bumrah bowls it on a length outside off, Amla lets it be.
|36.3 : J Bumrah to Amla, Short and wide outside off, Amla tries to cut but is beaten by the extra bounce. Poor there from Amla he need not go after those.
|36.2 : J Bumrah to Amla, FOUR! WOW! The shot which indicates he is back in form? Bumrah bowls it on the pads, Amla works it past mid on where Ashwin puts in a lazy effort to stop the ball. It beats his dive and races to the fence. Jonty Rhodes on air mentions he had put in that dive, just to impress his captain.
|36.1 : J Bumrah to Markram, Bangs it in short on off, Markram hops and taps it towards point for a quick run.
|35.6 : R Ashwin to Markram, Gives it air on off, gets it to turn back in. Markram tries to defend but gets an inside edge, through backward square leg for a run.
|35.5 : R Ashwin to Amla, Works it with the spin towards mid-wicket for a run.
|35.4 : R Ashwin to Amla, Floats it up on off, Amla prods forward and blocks it.
|35.3 : R Ashwin to Amla, Tosses it up on middle, Amla plays it to mid-wicket.
|35.2 : R Ashwin to Amla, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot.
|35.1 : R Ashwin to Amla, FOUR! TOP SHOT! This might well be the release shot for Hashim Amla. Ashwin bowls it short outside off, Amla pushes it through covers for a boundary. The 100 is also up for South Africa.
|34.6 : J Bumrah to Amla, Amla is off the mark after 12 deliveries! He gets a ball on his pads which he flicks to deep square leg for an easy single.
|34.5 : J Bumrah to Markram, On the pads, Markram works it towards deep square leg to change strike.
|34.4 : J Bumrah to Markram, A bouncer! Way down the leg side.
|34.3 : J Bumrah to Markram, Goes around the wicket and bangs it in short. Markram sees it early and pulls it down towards fine leg for a run. The fielder there slips as he tries throw and ends up throwing a wayward one. There is no one backing up and the Indians concede an extra run.
|34.2 : J Bumrah to Markram, On a length around off, jags back in also comes faster off the surface. Markram tries to defend by hoping but he gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|34.1 : J Bumrah to Amla, On a length on middle, skids off the surface. Amla tries to flick but is beaten by pace. The ball hits him on the thigh pad and goes towards point for a leg bye.
|33.6 : R Ashwin to Markram, Gives it a nice loop on middle, Markram defends it off the front foot.
|Jasprit Bumrah is back into the attack.
|33.5 : R Ashwin to Markram, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|33.4 : R Ashwin to A Markram, A rare poor delivery by Ashwin, he bowls it shorter in length outside off, Markram fails to put it away as he cuts it straight to point.
|33.3 : R Ashwin to Markram, Works it with the spin towards leg slip.
|33.2 : R Ashwin to Markram, Tosses it up on off, Markram plants his front foot ahead and defends it.
|33.1 : R Ashwin to Markram, Flatter on off, Markram rocks back and defends it.
|32.6 : I Sharma to Amla, Trying to wrap Amla on his pads as he is walking across. Ishant bowls an inswinger on middle. Amla is up for the task as he gets his bat down in time and defends it.
|32.5 : I Sharma to Amla, Fuller in length on off, shapes back in late. Amla defends it off the front foot.
|32.4 : I Sharma to Markram, Flicks the ball towards mid-wicket with the angle for a run.
|32.3 : I Sharma to Markram, Again, on a length around off. Markram defends it towards mid off. Ishant has been very disciplined today. The batsman though have done very well to play him watchfully and put away the rare bad balls he is bowling.
|32.2 : I Sharma to Markram, Back to the probing line! He lands it on a length on off, Markram defends it solidly.
|32.1 : I Sharma to Markram, FOUR! Poor by Ishant! He bowls it on the pads, a gift for Markram who flicks it down to fine leg to fetch himself a boundary.
|31.6 : R Ashwin to Amla, Gives it a lot of air on middle, the ball turns back in. Amla tries to drive but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|31.5 : R Ashwin to Amla, Slower through the air on off, gets some extra bounce on that one. The ball hits Amla high on the bat as he tries to defend it. Ashwin is really asking questions here.
|31.4 : R Ashwin to Amla, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|31.3 : R Ashwin to Amla, Flatter on off, Amla rocks back and defends it.
|31.2 : R Ashwin to Markram, Ashwin tosses it up but ends up bowling too full on middle, Markram whips it through mid-wicket for a single.
|31.1 : R Ashwin to Markram, Dances down the track and defends it.
|30.6 : I Sharma to Amla, This one is down the leg side and the batsman leaves it alone.
|30.5 : I Sharma to Markram, 1 run.
|30.4 : I Sharma to Markram, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|30.3 : I Sharma to Markram, Lands it on a length around off, Markram is solid in defense.
|30.2 : I Sharma to Markram, Worked with the angle towards mid-wicket.
|30.1 : I Sharma to Markram, Good length on off, Markram defends it off the front foot.
|29.6 : R Ashwin to H Amla, Almost another! Ashwin gives it air on off. It tuns back in sharply. Amla tries to defend but gets an inside edge which lobs on the pitch. Vijay puts in a full stretch dive but can't get to it.
|29.5 : R Ashwin to Amla, Wide down the leg side, No trouble at all for the batsman.
|29.4 : R Ashwin to Amla, Floats it up on off, Amla defends it solidly.
|29.3 : R Ashwin to Elgar, OUT! CAUGHT! What a catch! Elgar would consider himself very unfortunate here. He uses his feet as he tries to get to the pitch of the ball. Ashwin sees it and shortens his length on off. Elgar adjusts and pushes it uppishly through the off side. The ball goes onto hit Vijay on his chest at silly point. He does well to keep his eyes on the ball and grabs it on the second attempt. A much-needed wicket here for India and it is Ashwin who provides it, though a lot of credit
|Hashim Amla walks out to the middle.
|29.2 : R Ashwin to Elgar, Tosses it up on off, Elgar defends it onto the ground.
|29.1 : R Ashwin to D Elgar, Driven through the covers by the batsman.
|28.6 : I Sharma to Elgar, On the pads, Elgar flicks it through square leg for a run.
|28.5 : I Sharma to D Elgar, Good fielding by the captain! Ishant bowls it on a length around off, gets it to shape away. Elgar tries to defend but gets an outside edge towards Kohli at third slip who dives to his left and stops it. There was no third man in place, he stops a certain boundary.
|28.4 : I Sharma to Elgar, Punched off the backfoot by the batsman.
|Michael Holding on air mentions Ashwin is getting the ball to turn. So he should be pitching it outside the off stump and then get it to turn into the right-handed batsman. He instead is bowling it too straight and hence the ball is turning down the leg side.
|28.3 : I Sharma to Elgar, Fuller in length outside off, Elgar lets it be.
|28.2 : I Sharma to Elgar, Back of a length on off, angling away. Elgar camps back and defends it.
|28.1 : I Sharma to A Markram, Shorter in length outside off, Markram cuts it through point for a run. That came right off the middle, just shows how well Markram is seeing the ball out there.
|27.6 : R Ashwin to Elgar, FOUR! Up and over! Elgar makes good use of his feet, gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
|Ishant Sharma will bowl from the other end. He has two slips in place.
|27.5 : R Ashwin to Elgar, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|27.4 : R Ashwin to Markram, Drags his length back on middle, Markram works it around the corner for the first run off this session.
|27.3 : R Ashwin to Markram, Flatter on off, turning back in. Markram pushes it towards covers and sets off for a run but is sent back by his partner.
|27.2 : R Ashwin to Markram, Gives it air on middle, Markram lunges forward in defense.
|27.1 : R Ashwin to Markram, Starts off with a tossed up delivery on off, Markram defends it onto the ground.
|26.6 : I Sharma to Markram, Back of a length on off, Markram defends it towards covers for a quick run. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 1!
|So, a wicketless session for South Africa! They will be pleased with their position heading into the break after winning the toss. Their openers have ground it out there with Markram scoring his second half ton in Tests. Elgar did look scratchy at the start but he too has managed to survive and now he is getting into his groove.
|The bowlers were a little wayward. Shami could not get his lengths right and is going at almost six per over. Ishant did manage to keep it tight but did not have luck on his side. Ashwin has looked the most threatening of the Indian bowlers as he has got good purchase out of the surface. The away side now will look to take a few early wickets after the break, whereas South Africa will want to continue from where they left off. Join us for the second session in a while.
|... Day 1, Session 2 ...
|We are back for the second session. Elgar and Markram will resume their innings. Ravichandran Ashwin will start the session for India. He has got purchase out of the surface and he will look to provide the breakthrough. Can he do it? Let's see.
|26.5 : I Sharma to Markram, Almost drags it on! Back of a length on off, Markram tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|26.4 : I Sharma to Elgar, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. They pick up a single.
|26.3 : I Sharma to Elgar, FOUR! Lovely! Nothing wrong with the delivery there. Ishant bowls it on middle, on a shorter length. Elgar reads the length early and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|26.2 : I Sharma to Elgar, Good length outside off, the batsman lets it be.
|Virat Kohli at third slip has come in pretty close. Maybe because of the slowness of the wicket he feels the edges would not carry and hence has walked in a step or two.
|26.1 : I Sharma to D Elgar, Length ball on off, Elgar tries to defend but gets an outside edge which goes along the ground to third slip.
|25.6 : R Ashwin to Markram, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|Ishant Sharma to bowl, what could be the last over before lunch.
|25.5 : R Ashwin to Markram, Flatter on off, Markram defends it onto the ground.
|25.4 : R Ashwin to Markram, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|25.3 : R Ashwin to Markram, Floats it on off, turning back in. Markram clips it to mid-wicket.
|25.2 : R Ashwin to Markram, Works it with the spin towards mid-wicket.
|25.1 : R Ashwin to Markram, Tosses it up on off, Markram defends it off the front foot.
|24.6 : H Pandya to A Markram, FIFTY FOR MARKRAM! His second in Tests. He works it down to fine leg for a run to bring up the milestone. He raises his bat to acknowledge the applause from the crowd. Also his parents in the stand are happy about it. He would look to make it big now.
|24.5 : H Pandya to Markram, FOUR! Markram is one shot of his half ton! Back-to-back boundaries for him. Pandya bangs it short at 136 kph. Markram gets into the position and pulls it with disdain through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|24.4 : H Pandya to A Markram, FOUR! Markram has been driving well since morning and he has done it to perfection again! Pandya bowls it full on off, Markram leans into it and drives it past the diving mid off fielder for a boundary. He moves onto 45.
|24.3 : H Pandya to A Markram, Full ball on the stumps, driven to mid on.
|24.2 : H Pandya to Markram, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|Experience speaks! Sunil Gavaskar reckons that Murali Vijay should have done better at short leg on 23.4. Vijay was standing with his feet on either side of the crease. Gavaskar says that the fielder should either be entirely behind the crease or entirely out of the crease. Especially when a spinner is bowling, he should be well out of the crease as seldom does the ball go aerially to the left of short leg.
|24.1 : H Pandya to Elgar, Fuller on middle, Elgar flicks it through square leg for a run.
|23.6 : R Ashwin to Elgar, Works it uppishly but away from the short leg fielder and towards square leg for a run.
|Hardik Pandya is back into the attack.
|23.5 : R Ashwin to Elgar, Tosses it up on middle, Elgar defends it off the front foot.
|23.4 : R Ashwin to Elgar, Not out! India lose a review! Ashwin tosses it up on off, gets it to turn away sharply. Elgar lunges forward in defense but he seems to have missed it. The Indians appeals and the umpire shakes his head. Kohli without consulting anybody, he straight away signaled for a 'T'. They go upstairs and the replays show there is nothing on Snicko and hence the on-field call stays. Ashwin never seemed confident there nor did Parthiv, it was Kohli who felt there was an edge and he
|23.3 : R Ashwin to Elgar, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot.
|Review time! An appeal for a caught behind against Elgar has been given not out. Kohli is pretty sure about it and he reviews it. Ashwin though is not so confident.
|23.2 : R Ashwin to Markram, Works it around the corner for a run.
|23.1 : R Ashwin to Markram, Tosses it up on middle, Markram works it to mid-wicket.
|22.6 : J Bumrah to Markram, Angles it into the batsman. Markram tucks it away to keep strike in the next over.
|22.5 : J Bumrah to Markram, Good length outside off, Markram need not play at it.
|22.4 : J Bumrah to Markram, Back of a length on off, Markram pushes it to covers.
|22.3 : J Bumrah to Markram, FOUR! Errs in line and bowls it on the pads, Markram is too good to miss out there. He flicks it through backward square leg and the ball races away. He moves on to 39.
|22.2 : J Bumrah to Markram, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|22.1 : J Bumrah to Markram, A good start to the over by Bumrah. He bowls it on a length around off, Makram defends it solidly.
|21.6 : R Ashwin to Elgar, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|21.5 : R Ashwin to Elgar, Flatter on middle, Elgar defends it off the back foot.
|21.4 : R Ashwin to Elgar, NOT OUT! Beautiful bowling by Ashwin! He slows it up and bowls it outside off, he gets some purchase off the wicket as it turns away. Elgar goes for an expansive drive away from his body but is beaten by the bounce. Saha takes it and whips the bails off. They appeal and the umpire goes upstairs. Replays show Elgar never lifted his feet.
|21.3 : R Ashwin to Elgar, Floats it outside off, Elgar lets it be.
|21.2 : R Ashwin to Elgar, Tosses it up on middle, Elgar defends it solidly.
|21.1 : R Ashwin to Elgar, Works it to mid-wicket with the angle.
|20.6 : J Bumrah to Markram, The batsman rocks onto the backfoot and punches the ball. 13 runs from the over.
|20.5 : J Bumrah to Markram, FOUR! Bad ball and dispatched! Bumrah has not got it right here. He bowls it short outside off, offers a lot of width. Markram cashes in on it as he cuts it through covers for a boundary.
|20.4 : J Bumrah to Markram, FOUR! Beautiful shot! Bumrah lands it on a length but errs in line as he bowls it on the pads. Markram uses his wrists and flicks it through mid-wicket to fetch himself a boundary. This also brings up the 50-run stand between the two.
|20.3 : J Bumrah to Elgar, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|20.2 : J Bumrah to Elgar, FOUR! In the air...but it has been misjudged! Poor from Vijay, India needed him to take this as they are in a desperate need of a wicket. Bumrah bangs it short on middle, Elgar takes on the challenge of pulling, he connects well but fails to keep it down. The ball flies towards Murali at deep square leg who comes running in and then fails to recover, he stretches his hand out in an attempt to catch it but it goes over him and once bounce over the fence.
|20.1 : J Bumrah to Elgar, Back of a length on off, DE defends it off the back foot.
|19.6 : R Ashwin to Markram, Slower through the air on leg stump, turning away. Markram tries to flick but he seems to have missed it. There shouts of catch it but the keeper fails to collect it. Replays later on show there was no edge there.
|Jasprit Bumrah is back into the attack.
|19.5 : R Ashwin to Markram, Works it to mid-wicket with the turn.
|19.4 : R Ashwin to Markram, Pushes it through on off, AM defends it off the back foot.
|19.3 : R Ashwin to Markram, Errs in line and bowls this one down the leg side. Markram lets it be.
|19.2 : R Ashwin to Markram, Ashwin gives it a little more air this time on off, no turn on this ball. Markram prods forward and blocks it.
|19.1 : R Ashwin to Markram, Some turn there for Ashwin! He tosses it up on off, gets it to turn back in sharply. Markram adjusts and works it towards square leg. Encouraging sings here for the off spinner.
|18.6 : H Pandya to Elgar, Good length on off, defended towards covers.
|Spin for the first time today! Ravichandran Ashwin is into the attack.
|18.5 : H Pandya to Elgar, Good length on off, angling away from the batsman. Elgar defends it towards gully.
|18.4 : H Pandya to Elgar, FOUR! First boundary for Elgar! It has come in the 19th over. He gets a full ball outside off, Elgar square drives it for a boundary.
|18.3 : H Pandya to Markram, First runs off Pandya! He angles it on middle, Markram shuffles in and flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|18.2 : H Pandya to Markram, Some excitement there! Pandya bends his back and bowls it short. He gets good bounce from the surface. Markram tries to pull but he misses and Patel behind jumps and collects it well. There is a muted appeal from the Indians but is is cut short by the umpire.
|18.1 : H Pandya to Markram, Just ahead of a length on off, Markram defends it towards covers.
|17.6 : I Sharma to Elgar, Changes his angle and goes over the wicket but bowls it way outside off. The batsman need not play at those.
|17.5 : I Sharma to Elgar, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|17.4 : I Sharma to Elgar, Good length but outside off, Elgar need not play at it.
|17.3 : I Sharma to Elgar, Good length on off, Elgar, awkwardly tucks it to mid-wicket. It has been a scratchy innings by him till now.
|17.2 : I Sharma to Elgar, Tucks it with the angle to mid-wicket.
|17.1 : I Sharma to Elgar, Lands it on a length around off, Elgar is solid in defense.
|16.6 : H Pandya to Markram, A decent delivery to end the over! Pandya bowls it fuller around off, gets it to shape away. Markram first thinks of playing at it but then leaves it. Third maiden in a row for Pandya but this wasn't a threatening one.
|16.5 : H Pandya to Markram, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|16.4 : H Pandya to Markram, Fourth leave in a row! Pandya bowled a really good last over but this has been a poor one. He bowls it way outside off, Markram opts not to play at it.
|16.3 : H Pandya to Markram, Once again Pandya does not make the batsman play as he bowls it way outside off.
|16.2 : H Pandya to Markram, Again bowls it wide outside off. Markram points his bat skywards and lets it be.
|16.1 : H Pandya to Markram, Full and way outside off, the batsman has no interest in playing those. Would have been called a wide in a one day game.
|15.6 : I Sharma to Elgar, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone.
|Michael Holding on air mentions this wicket is not as green as the last one and he would have picked Bhuvneshwar Kumar over Jasprit Bumrah as the former could have got more out of the wicket.
|15.5 : I Sharma to Elgar, The change of angle almost does the trick! Sharma bowls it fuller outside off, swinging away further. Elgar is drawn into the shot as he goes after it away from his body but gets beaten. Lucky he did not edge that.
|15.4 : I Sharma to Elgar, Fuller in length outside off, the sucker ball. Elgar shoulders his arms to it.
|15.3 : I Sharma to Markram, This time he bowls the inswinger on middle, Markram works it towards wide mid on for a run.
|15.2 : I Sharma to Markram, Lovely stuff from Ishant! He is really started off well here. He comes running in and first angles it into the batsman. Gets it to shape after pitching it on off, Markram tries to defend it with minimal foot movement but gets beaten.
|15.1 : I Sharma to Markram, Ishant continues hitting the length around off, Markram camps back and blocks it towards covers.
|14.6 : H Pandya to Elgar, Attacks the stumps this time, he also gets it to nip away after pitching. Elgar tries to defend but gets an outside edge towards covers. A good over by Pandya, a maiden.
|14.5 : H Pandya to Elgar, This time Pandya bowls it wide outside off, wanting Elgar too play a loose shot. He resists and lets it be.
|14.4 : H Pandya to Elgar, Excellently bowled! Pandya bowls it closer to the off pole this time also gets the ball to bounce a touch extra. Elgar makes a good leave and also does well to take his gloves out of the way.
|14.3 : H Pandya to Elgar, In the channel outside off, Elgar watchfully lets it be. No movement for Pandya till now.
|14.2 : H Pandya to Elgar, Better line! He bowls it on a length outside off, Elgar lunges forward and defends it.
|14.1 : H Pandya to Elgar, A huge appeal but an ambitious one! Pandya bowls it on the pads, Elgar misses the flick and gets hit on the pads. Hardik makes a huge appeal but the umpire shakes his head. It has surely pitched outside leg.
|13.6 : I Sharma to Markram, Fuller on off, defended with a straight bat from the crease. No maidens yet but Ishant's figures at this point read 4-0-5-0. Probing spell.
|Time for the first drinks break in the game. The Protea openers have done well to negotiate this first hour. No real help for the seamers and that Shami was indisciplined didn't help the Indians. Bumrah bowled well but Ishant was the more probing of the seamers on show so far. Can he draw first blood soon? Hope the break rejuvenates them. Markram has looked assured in his stay out there while Elgar has been a touch tentative. How long will they carry on?
|13.5 : I Sharma to Elgar, Length ball, tapped in front of covers for one.
|13.4 : I Sharma to Elgar, Bouncer but not well directed. It is bowled down the leg side and Elgar watches it sail to the keeper.
|13.3 : I Sharma to Elgar, DE has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|13.2 : I Sharma to Elgar, Length ball outside off, left alone.
|13.1 : I Sharma to D Elgar, Almost! Elgar is surviving with those inside edges that he is getting constantly. Looks to defend this full length ball but ends up getting an inside edge that just passes next to the leg stick.
|12.6 : H Pandya to Markram, Another ball on a length, blocked from the crease. Pandya begins with a maiden.
|12.5 : H Pandya to Markram, This one is defended from the crease.
|12.4 : H Pandya to Markram, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|With Parthiv Patel in the side today for Wriddhiman Saha, the comparisons between the two are inevitable. Sanjay Manjrekar on air opines that he isn't a big fan of the former. Harsha Bhogle does well to remind us all that the left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman had made his debut early in the last decade. He has improved his glovework yet remains only a second choice. Back then, Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni were preferred over him and now it is Saha. In the end, Bhogle quips wittily - However good o
|12.3 : H Pandya to Markram, Full outside off, Markram gets his front foot forward and lets it go. Patel was moving to his left to collect it on the initial angle but has to adjust to the late movement to his right.
|12.2 : H Pandya to Markram, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|12.1 : H Pandya to Markram, Begins with a ball well outside off, Markram doesn't bother putting bat to that.
|11.6 : I Sharma to Elgar, Well away from the off stump, Elgar lets it be.
|Hardik Pandya into the attack now. He looked impressive in the first Test and with India desperate for a wicket, Pandya would look to make his mark right away.
|11.5 : I Sharma to D Elgar, Length ball angling away, Elgar gets a soft outside edge towards fourth slip. Sharma is continuing to probe away without much success.
|11.4 : I Sharma to Markram, Good running. Markram taps this towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end quickly.
|11.3 : I Sharma to Markram, Edged but safe. Markram looks to defend this one but gets an outside edge to third slip on the bounce.
|11.2 : I Sharma to Markram, Hurled straight outside off, AM leaves it alone.
|11.1 : I Sharma to Markram, Bowled outside off, left alone.
|10.6 : M Shami to Elgar, Length ball on the stumps, defended towards square leg. 13 runs of Shami's comeback over.
|10.5 : M Shami to Markram, Markram is seeing the cricket ball well. He stays still and works it away in front of square on the leg side. Rohit from mid-wicket chases it down and saves a run for his side.
|Good observation. Sanjay Manjrekar analyses Markram's batting. In the first game, Aiden was playing with an angled bat and hence was edging some deliveries to the slip cordon. Here, he is consciously trying to play as well as leave with a straight bat. Nice to see the rectification.
|10.4 : M Shami to Markram, Length ball on off, defended from the crease.
|10.3 : M Shami to Markram, FOUR! Another glorious shot, not great bowling though. Shami overpitches this outside off, Markram gets ahead and drives it nicely through the vacant cover region for a boundary.
|10.2 : M Shami to A Markram, Now this one is bowled straighter. Aiden gets it off the inner half through square leg and collects two.
|10.1 : M Shami to Markram, FOUR! A Gateway of India in Cape Town? Let me explain. This is full and outside off, a hint of movement away from the batter. Markram gets his stride forward and drives it through covers. Bumrah is stationed there and puts in a lousy effort and lets the ball go through his legs. The ball's next destination is the boundary fence.
|9.6 : I Sharma to Elgar, Angled away outside off, Dean lets it be.
|Change of ends for Mohammed Shami.
|9.5 : I Sharma to Elgar, Confused Elgar? He largely seemed assured when he got those heaps of runs last year but here the case is different. Sharma bowls it around the good length area, Elgar is late to lift his bat to let it go. Ends up wearing it on the back glove and the ball dies down on the off side.
|9.4 : I Sharma to Elgar, Full on off and middle, blocked back towards the bowler.
|9.3 : I Sharma to Elgar, A bit fuller around off, Elgar gets it off the inner half through square leg for a couple.
|9.2 : I Sharma to Elgar, Well bowled again. Angles this fuller delivery away from Elgar. He is forced to play on the length but gets beaten on the outside. Looks to be in nice rhythm does Ishant.
|9.1 : I Sharma to Elgar, Length ball around middle and leg, Elgar goes back to defend but gets it off the shoulder of the bat to the vacant short leg region. THAT extra bounce talked about, extracted from Sharma.
|8.6 : J Bumrah to Markram, Another ball that is well outside off, Markram gets a stride forward and lets it go.
|8.5 : J Bumrah to Markram, Aiden has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|8.4 : J Bumrah to Markram, This is outside off, left alone.
|8.3 : J Bumrah to Elgar, On a length on the pads, Elgar misses the flick and takes a leg bye as the ball rolls towards backward square leg.
|8.2 : J Bumrah to Elgar, Length outside off, Elgar gets forward and blocks it towards gully.
|8.1 : J Bumrah to Elgar, Bumrah comes round the wicket and serves it on a length outside off. Elgar opens the bat face and plays it past third slip, where Rohit dives but fails to field. Gets a couple.
|7.6 : I Sharma to Markram, This is bowled outside off, left alone by Markram. 140 kph says the speed gun.
|7.5 : I Sharma to Markram, Fuller in line of the stumps, flicked towards mid-wicket.
|7.4 : I Sharma to Markram, Outside off, left alone.
|7.3 : I Sharma to Elgar, Elgar taps this length ball towards cover-point and sets across to the other end.
|7.2 : I Sharma to Elgar, Peach! Angled away from the batter on a length, Elgar has a feel for that but misses. Almost edged that one, similar to the way he had got out in the first innings of the first game.
|Nice point. Seeing Elgar beaten all ends up on the previous ball, Gavaskar opines that he would have loved Ishant to have taken the new ball straightaway. Although the ball is 7 overs old now, meaning not too old, a newer cherry would have behaved differently out of Sharma's hand, he reckons.
|7.1 : I Sharma to Elgar, Starts off with a ball on off and middle, Elgar comes forward and blocks.
|6.6 : J Bumrah to Markram, Brilliant delivery to end the over. On a length around off, it comes back in viciously. Cuts Markram into half and flies to Patel who has to dive well to his left to pouch that.
|Ishant Sharma is introduced into the attack. Technically he is the most experienced bowler in the side yet he isn't a regular starter. This is his comeback game and he would look to extract some bounce from the surface.
|6.5 : J Bumrah to Markram, Well outside off, left alone.
|6.4 : J Bumrah to Markram, Similar delivery, defended back towards the bowler.
|6.3 : J Bumrah to Markram, Fuller on off, flicked straight to short mid on who is a touch wider. Wasn't one of those soft flicks as Pandya flinches after stopping that.
|6.2 : J Bumrah to Elgar, On a length on the pads, tucked away through backward square leg for one.
|6.1 : J Bumrah to Elgar, Length ball slanting away, Elgar lets it be unhampered.
|5.6 : M Shami to Markram, Fuller on off, defended watchfully. Another over where Shami has conceded a boundary. He hasn't been incisive enough yet.
|5.5 : M Shami to Markram, Fine shot. Length ball outside off, Markram punches it nicely through point. Almost similar to the ball that fetched him his first boundary. But this time there is protection in the deep and only a brace results as deep backward point runs to his right to cut it off.
|5.4 : M Shami to Markram, Another ball on a length, but too wide to make Aiden play. He shoulders arms.
|5.3 : M Shami to Markram, Markram hangs on the back foot and blocks this one.
|5.2 : M Shami to Markram, Full outside off, left alone.
|Both batsmen are batting a fraction outside the crease, observes Mike Haysman on air. Perhaps to counter any little movement that is on offer.
|5.1 : M Shami to Markram, Length ball around off, blocked.
|4.6 : J Bumrah to Elgar, Careful Elgar! Similar delivery angling away from Dean, he looks to put bat to that before withdrawing the same. Needn't play at those.
|4.5 : J Bumrah to Elgar, Back of a length ball angling away, Dean just lets it be.
|As the camera rolls towards Hashim Amla in the dressing room, Sunil Gavaskar on air says that he is as cool as an ice-berg. Amla would love that to be more than just an adjective given the hot conditions on the ground.
|4.4 : J Bumrah to Elgar, Similar delivery, pushed defensively towards mid off.
|4.3 : J Bumrah to Elgar, Fuller around off, driven towards mid off.
|4.2 : J Bumrah to Elgar, Angled away on a length, Elgar covers his stumps and lets the ball pass.
|4.1 : J Bumrah to D Elgar, Hurled on a length around off, Elgar guides it to third slip where Rahul fields it.
|3.6 : M Shami to Markram, This is well outside off to make Markram play. 8 runs off this over.
|3.5 : M Shami to Markram, AM defends it from within the crease.
|3.4 : M Shami to Markram, FOUR! Shami overcorrects, pays the price. In a bid to bowl straighter, he strays on the pads. Markram keeps his balance and flicks it nonchalantly through mid-wicket. Ishant gives it a chase from mid on but has no chance of cutting that off. A good fast outfield this.
|3.3 : M Shami to Markram, FOUR! How beautifully timed is this one! Shami hurls it on a length outside off, Markram stands tall and punches it through covers. Plenty of real estate there and the ball speeds away to the fence. That's the first boundary of the game and Aiden's blade gets it.
|3.2 : M Shami to Markram, On a length outside off, Markram looks to cut but only manages a bottom edge towards slips.
|3.1 : M Shami to Markram, Fuller outside off, Aiden strides forward and lets it go. The ball moved in substantially after passing the batsman.
|2.6 : J Bumrah to Elgar, Length ball on line of the stumps, defended from the crease.
|2.5 : J Bumrah to Elgar, Nicely punched through mid-wicket. Elgar gets a couple for doing so.
|2.4 : J Bumrah to Markram, Length ball on off, Aiden gets it off the inner half through mid-wicket for one.
|2.3 : J Bumrah to Markram, Well kept, Parthiv. Jasprit strays down the leg side and the ball moves further down the leg side. Markram fails with his flick. Patel dives full stretch and stops a certain boundary.
|2.2 : J Bumrah to Markram, This is outside off, left alone.
|2.1 : J Bumrah to Elgar, That's the line Bumrah! He lands it on a length around off. The pace is 146 kph. Elgar is unsure whether to get forward or stay back. Has a tame poke at that and ends up getting an inside edge through his pads. The ball rolls towards short fine leg and a run is taken. Account opened.
|1.6 : M Shami to Markram, Straight delivery just outside off, Markram points his bat skywards and lets it go. A maiden for Shami as well.
|1.5 : M Shami to Markram, Full outside off, shouldered arms to. Bit of movement on this occasion too.
|1.4 : M Shami to Markram, On a length around off, a hint of movement there. Markram gets solidly behind it and defends.
|1.3 : M Shami to A Markram, There is the slowness of the surface on display. Shami lands it on a length outside off at 134 kph. Normally a slap shot to this one would go nicely to the fielder or to the fence. But here, the ball didn't come quickly and Markram ends up mistiming his shot.
|1.2 : M Shami to Markram, Full and outside off, Markram just lets it be.
|1.1 : M Shami to Markram, This is hurled on a fuller length outside off, Markram lets it go.
|0.6 : J Bumrah to Elgar, A touch fuller this one, Elgar comes half-forward and defends it. A maiden to begin for Bumrah.
|Mohammed Shami to run in from the other end.
|0.5 : J Bumrah to Elgar, Nicely bowled. Back of a length ball around leg, Dean fails to flick it. Gets it off his pads towards the slip cordon.
|0.4 : J Bumrah to Elgar, Elgar misses the flick and gets it off the thigh pad towards short leg.
|0.3 : J Bumrah to Elgar, On a length in line of the stumps, blocked solidly from the crease.
|Short leg in place.
|0.2 : J Bumrah to Elgar, Length ball on middle and leg, blocked towards mid-wicket.
|0.1 : J Bumrah to Elgar, Right on the money. Bumrah runs in from over the wicket and lands it on a length at 142 kph in line of the stumps. Elgar goes back and presents a straight bat face as he keeps it out towards point.
|0.0 : New year, trailing in the series, now a venue which is South Africa's best in their nation - these are enough pointers to what a 'tough' Test tour means. Pace, bounce and movement were what they had to counter in the first game and there won't be any respite from at least the first two aspects in the second one. Welcome to our coverage of the second Test between South Africa and India which will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Picture this - the hosts have won 17 of the 22 games that
|Virat Kohli's record of not losing a series since he became India's full-time Test captain is under some serious threat. The pre-match talks suggest a definite change for the visitors at the top of the order. Will Ajinkya Rahane play? We'll find out that. For the hosts, only Dale Steyn's spot is up for grabs and it will be interesting to see the route that they take in that respect. Do any surprises await us? We'll know that in a while. Stay with us.
|Pitch Report - Shaun Pollock is out there doing the pitch report. He expected a nice grass covering but that's not to be. Reckons that the bright sunshine and seriously hot temperatures out there mean that one has to bat first after winning the toss. Observes that there are patches of grass but not as thick as generally seen. Reckons that spinners will play a part as the game goes on. Expects some reverse swing later, too. Ends saying that it is a bat-first surface although seamers will get some
|Toss - Virat Kohli calls heads but the coin lands in favour of Faf du Plessis. SOUTH AFRICA WILL BAT FIRST. Early advantage? Maybe.
|Faf du Plessis, the South African skipper, reasons about his decision, that the history of the ground says that it is slow on Day 1 and the cracks are expected later. States that spin doesn't play a massive part here. Reckons that they expect India to come back hard at them as they are a quality opposition. Looks to improve on the performance in the first game. Announces that Lungi Ngidi makes his Test debut and that's the only change for them, which is a forced one as Dale Steyn is out injured.
|The Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, would have liked to bat first as well. Is surprised to see a very dry surface on offer. Aims to extract confidence from their bowling performance from the first game. Reckons that they would look to extract whatever is on offer in the initial hour. Mentions that they have one forced change in Parthiv Patel, who comes in for Wriddhiman Saha, who has an hamstring niggle and the team doesn't want to risk the same. Adds further that KL Rahul comes in for Shikhar Dhaw
|Here's a view about the team changes. Though Morris was widely touted to replace Steyn, Ngidi makes his Test debut and that isn't a great surprise. For the tourists though, Kumar had a good outing with the ball and a decent one with the bat. Sharma replacing him is a touch unexpected, although a good performance would render these talks useless. And yes, no Ajinkya Rahane yet again. For now, both the sides line up for the national anthems. It will be India's first followed by South Africa's.
|The anthems act as an additional motivation for the sides who turn up to play the sport, if representing the country wasn't motivating enough. That is done and dusted now. The players and the umpires walk out to take their positions on the ground. Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram are the two men for the hosts who walk out with the willow. For the visitors, Jasprit Bumrah will have the first feel of the new ball. Three slips and a gully stand in anticipation.
|There is a man at a catching position square on the off side. A close cover-point you can say.