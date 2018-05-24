|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . . . . | . . . 4 1 . | . . . . . .
|Last bat : Imam-ul-Haqlbw b Stuart Broad4(16b1x40x6) SR:25.00, FoW:12/1 (5.3 Ovs)
|22.6 : Ben Stokes to Ali, Shortish delivery and it is well-directed as well, trying to induce a false stroke from Ali. However, he stays composed and keeps it out. THAT'S STUMPS ON DAY 1!
|An excellent start to the Test series for Pakistan. The visitors dominated the proceedings for a major part of the day and the final session was no different. They snared the remaining five England wickets quite cheaply and ensured they restricted the home team to a small total. Mohammad Abbas and Hasan Ali were the destroyers-in-chief. Both picked four wickets apiece, while the rest of the pacers supported them really well.
|In reply, Pakistan lost Imam-ul-Haq cheaply but despite that, they ended the day on a high. Thanks to a steady unbeaten 38-run partnership between Azhar Ali and Haris Sohail. Both the batsmen were troubled regularly by the English pacers but they kept their wickets intact and ensured Pakistan finished the day on top. England had an opportunity to break the stand but Stokes messed it up by dropping a catch of Sohail at the fag end of the day.
|Earlier, the Pakistan bowlers picked wickets regularly. However, despite all the carnage at the other end, Cook produced a good innings under pressure. The southpaw scored his 56th Test fifty and stitched a couple of important partnerships. First with Bairstow and then with Stokes. All his efforts though went in vain as the lower order batsmen just failed to make any substantial contributions. That has pushed them into the back foot and Pakistan now only trail by 134 runs. England need to make e
|22.5 : Ben Stokes to Ali, Short of a length, angling in. Ali initially wants to play it across but at the last moment, he bails out. Gets hit around the thigh pad.
|22.4 : Ben Stokes to Ali, Ali lets the wide delivery go. He has been cautious about these kind of deliveries and leaves it nicely as he has been doing all through this evening.
|22.3 : Ben Stokes to Ali, On a good length and outside the off stump from Stokes. Ali tries to guide the ball through the gap between gully and the slip cordon but finds the fielder.
|Leg slip comes into position. England on the attack.
|22.2 : Ben Stokes to Ali, Ali leaves it alone for the keeper.
|22.1 : Ben Stokes to Ali, Short and into the body of Ali. He plays it down with soft hands.
|21.6 : D Bess to Sohail, FOUR! Good shot! A bit short this time, spinning away. Sohail rocks back and cuts it through covers. He has hit that well and gets the desired result. A decent start for Bess though.
|Ben Stokes will bowl the last over of the day. He dropped a catch a few moments back. Can he provide a breakthrough for his side?
|21.5 : D Bess to H Sohail, Tossed up generously outside off, driven hard towards covers where the fielder makes a good stop.
|21.4 : D Bess to Sohail, Fuller in length outside off, played with an open bat face towards the same region.
|21.3 : D Bess to Sohail, Bess has found a good rhythm. Bowls a quicker one and gets it to turn away, cut towards backward point.
|21.2 : D Bess to Sohail, Gives this one more air, Sohail prods forward in defense.
|21.1 : D Bess to Sohail, Good start from the debutant! Bowls this on a flat trajectory around off, coming in with the arm. Sohail is a bit late but does well to block it.
|20.6 : M Wood to Ali, Brilliant fielding! Saved a certain boundary there. Overpitched outside off, Ali drills it towards covers where Broad dives to his left to make a great stop.
|The debutant, Dominic Bess, to roll his arm over now. He is a promising off spinner. Let's see how he fares at the biggest stage.
|20.5 : M Wood to Ali, Fuller length ball, Ali taps it past the point fielder and comes back for a couple.
|20.4 : M Wood to Ali, Back of a length delivery, defended solidly off the back foot.
|20.3 : M Wood to Ali, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|20.2 : M Wood to Ali, That is nasty! Shortish delivery, climbing on Ali. He gets into an uncomfortable position as he tries to work it away but is hit on the bottom hand. Shakes his hand in pain and takes some time to gather himself. Seems to be alright.
|20.1 : M Wood to Sohail, Short of a length ball around leg stump, tucked past square leg for a single.
|19.6 : Ben Stokes to Ali, Back of a length outside off, dealt from the back foot nicely.
|19.5 : Ben Stokes to Ali, In the air... but safe! Stokes hits the deck hard and angles it on middle and leg. Ali hops and is early into his clip shot. Ends up getting an edge which falls short of the bowler.
|19.4 : Ben Stokes to Ali, The batsman drives this through the covers.
|19.3 : Ben Stokes to Ali, Dug in short, Ali ducks underneath it.
|19.2 : Ben Stokes to Ali, Length ball this time, Azhar covers the line and pushes it to covers.
|19.1 : Ben Stokes to Ali, Fullish delivery, angling in, Ali clips it towards square leg.
|18.6 : M Wood to H Sohail, Put down! Stokes had spilled, what otherwise would have been an easy catch for the second slip.
|18.5 : M Wood to Sohail, Angled in, on goodish length and crashes on to the back foot of Sohail. He was trying to defend it from the crease but misses the ball. Appeal from the bowler and the fielder but umpire nods. The replay also suggest that the ball was going over the stumps.
|18.4 : M Wood to Ali, Touch shot, in the corridor of uncertainty for the batsman. Ali gets behind it nicely and defends it with hard hands towards the short cover fielder.
|18.3 : M Wood to Sohail, Touch fuller and on to his pads and Sohail flicks it in front of square leg for a single.
|Joe Root is coming under the lid at short leg. Expect some short stuff from Wood.
|18.2 : M Wood to Sohail, Same length, just outside the off stump and Sohail puts down his front foot and punches the ball towards mid on.
|18.1 : M Wood to Sohail, Defends the good length delivery nicely as the ball rolls to the gully fielder.
|17.6 : Ben Stokes to Ali, In the avenue of apprehension, no real movement on this occasion. The opener lets it through.
|17.5 : Ben Stokes to Ali, FOUR! Well played! Full length ball outside off, Ali crouches a bit and squirts it away past the slip region to find the third man fence. it is important for the opener to score runs as well. Going into a shell can prove to be fatal at times.
|17.4 : Ben Stokes to Ali, This one is well outside off, Ali is in no mood to go for any expansive strokes and leaves it alone.
|17.3 : Ben Stokes to Ali, Stokes runs in hard and bowls an effort ball. Ali makes use of the depth of the crease to stonewall it.
|17.2 : Ben Stokes to Ali, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|17.1 : Ben Stokes to Sohail, Straying on the hips, tucked through square leg for a single.
|16.6 : M Wood to Ali, Shortish delivery, Azhar sits under the bumper.
|16.5 : M Wood to Ali, Peach! Angling in initially and then shaping away late to induce a false stroke from Ali and he gets foxed. His teammates clap for Wood. He is looking in good rhythm.
|16.4 : M Wood to Ali, Nervy! Wood goes wider of the crease and angles this in substantially on a fullish length. Hits Ali's bat hard and his bottom hand comes off in the process. Manages to block it somehow.
|16.3 : M Wood to Ali, In the corridor of uncertainty, holding its line. Azhar remains circumspect in his approach.
|16.2 : M Wood to Ali, Hangs back to the good length ball and punches it to the off side.
|16.1 : M Wood to Ali, Nicely bowled! Shortish delivery around off, rising on Ali. He gets into an awkward position and fends it off towards point.
|15.6 : Ben Stokes to Ali, Flicks the ball off his pads and keeps the strike for the next over.
|15.5 : Ben Stokes to Sohail, Gets the outside half of the bat and scampers for a single.
|15.4 : Ben Stokes to Sohail, Squares him up a little with a full length delivery, on the leg stump, with the seam angling towards the first slip.
|15.3 : Ben Stokes to Sohail, Full, outside the off stump and the batsman tries to play it from his crease but misses. This has been the pattern from Sohail.
|15.2 : Ben Stokes to Sohail, Full and on the leg stump, Sohail clips it towards deep mid-wicket for two.
|15.1 : Ben Stokes to Sohail, Stokes goes around the wicket straight away. He brings the first one is, on goodish length and the ball thuds into Sohail's pads.
|14.6 : M Wood to Ali, Similar delivery, Ali leaves it for the fifth time in a row. Another maiden for Wood.
|Ben Stokes is introduced into the attack. Can he strike before the end of today's play?
|14.5 : M Wood to Ali, Wood needs to make him play which he is not doing at the moment. Wide outside off and Azhar lets it go.
|14.4 : M Wood to Ali, Once again this one is well outside off, Azhar watches it sail through to the keeper.
|14.3 : M Wood to Ali, Outside off, left alone.
|14.2 : M Wood to Ali, On a length this time but the line is way outside off. Ali plants his front foot across and allows it through.
|14.1 : M Wood to Ali, Back of a length ball around off, Ali hops and defends it with a straight bat.
|13.6 : S Broad to Sohail, Once again, short of a length and too wide to interest Sohail.
|13.5 : S Broad to Sohail, Sohail is not going for the Wider balls. Leaves it for the keeper.
|13.4 : S Broad to Sohail, Four Leg Byes! Over correction from the bowler this time. Bowls it back of a length, angling into the body but the angle takes it down the leg side. Clips Sohail's thigh pad and rushes to the fine leg boundary.
|13.3 : S Broad to Sohail, Beautifully done by Broad. Angles the ball in and takes it away from Sohail. This is full and just outside off stump and Sohail is lucky not to get anything on it.
|13.2 : S Broad to Sohail, Too wide for the batsman and he shoulders it to the keeper.
|13.1 : S Broad to H Sohail, Broad goes around the wicket to get the ball into the batsman and make him play. Sohail plays the ball down with soft hands and guides in between the gully and slip fielder for two.
|12.6 : M Wood to Ali, Jaffa! That one took off like a plane. Shortish delivery around off, climbing on Ali. He hops and fends at it but the ball just whizzes past his gloves. Good over from Wood.
|12.5 : M Wood to Ali, In the channel outside off, Azhar doesn't fiddle with it.
|12.4 : M Wood to Ali, This is testing stuff from Wood. Bowls a well-directed bouncer around off stump, Ali ducks under it.
|12.3 : M Wood to Ali, Full delivery outside off, patted gently to the cover region.
|12.2 : M Wood to Ali, Well bowled! Length delivery, angling in prodigiously. Ali is opened up in his stance and ends up getting a leading edge which falls short of the cover fielder.
|12.1 : M Wood to Ali, Fuller length ball around off stump, kept out with a straight bat.
|11.6 : S Broad to Sohail, Full length ball in line of the stumps, Haris gets low and dead-bats it.
|Rod Tucker is feeling cold and calls for the jacket. He puts it on and is ready to go again.
|11.5 : S Broad to Sohail, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|11.4 : S Broad to Sohail, That'a a peach! David Lloyd on air discusses the importance of the presentation of the seam. If you can land the ball on the seam, it can always play tricks. This ball lands straight and then seams away after pitching. Sohail tries to block it but is beaten all ends up.
|11.3 : S Broad to Sohail, Broad steams in and bowls it on a stump-to-stump line, Sohail hangs back and blocks it.
|11.2 : S Broad to Sohail, Angling across Sohail who watches it sail through to the keeper.
|Broad switches his angle to round the wicket.
|11.1 : S Broad to Sohail, Bowls a good length ball in that probing off stump channel, Haris has his stumps covered and makes an assured leave.
|10.6 : M Wood to Ali, Ali gets inside the line of the delivery and flicks it past the mid wicket fielder for two. Wood is bowling in the good length area and on the stumps.
|Five slips in place for Broad.
|10.5 : M Wood to Sohail, OHHH!!! Inside edge from Sohail rolls to the backward square fielder for a single. He is trying to drive the ball but gets it from the inside half of the bat.
|10.4 : M Wood to Sohail, Short of a length and into the stumps. Sohail defends it with a straight bat.
|10.3 : M Wood to Ali, Fullish length this time, outside the off stump and Ali comes forward and pushes the ball towards the cover fielder. Takes a single and changes strike.
|Deep square leg in place now.
|10.2 : M Wood to Ali, Down the leg side. Some more pace from Wood. Ali is trying to get his bat on the ball but misses it.
|10.1 : M Wood to Ali, Short of length, some extra bounce and hurrying Ali. He get his bats on it and plays it with soft hands into the pitch.
|9.6 : S Broad to Sohail, This one is again wide outside off, left on its way. Third maiden for Broad.
|Mark Wood comes into the attack. The umpires are having a look at the ball. Out comes the scissor and the leather which was coming out from the seam has been trimmed.
|9.5 : S Broad to Sohail, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|9.4 : S Broad to Sohail, Good length ball around leg stump, coming in. Sohail tries to work it away but seems to have got an inside edge onto his pads. Broad is appealing and the batsman tries to sneak in a run. However, the fielder from covers attacks the ball and denies him.
|9.3 : S Broad to Sohail, Well-directed bouncer on middle, Haris sits under it in a jiffy.
|9.2 : S Broad to Sohail, Length ball, seaming away, Sohail doesn't fiddle with it.
|9.1 : S Broad to Sohail, Dug in short, Sohail ducks under it and evades it.
|8.6 : J Anderson to Ali, Good length ball, shaping in, Azhar tries to clip it away with a closed bat face but gets a safe leading edge down the track.
|The artificial lights have taken full effect now. Good time to bowl with the clouds looming around.
|8.5 : J Anderson to H Sohail, Good shot! Full length ball, Haris drives it down the ground. Root from mid off and Broad from mid on hare after it. It is the skipper who reaches the ball first and cuts it off. Three runs taken.
|8.4 : J Anderson to Sohail, Fuller in length, angling away from the southpaw. He plants his front foot across and makes a watchful leave.
|8.3 : J Anderson to Sohail, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|8.2 : J Anderson to Ali, On a length, angling in, tucked with a closed bat face towards square leg. A run taken.
|8.1 : J Anderson to Sohail, Very full delivery, swerving in. Sohail jams it out and gets across to the other end.
|7.6 : S Broad to Ali, No intent to play that one. Ali watches it go past him.
|7.5 : S Broad to Ali, Down the leg side from Broad and Bairstow goes to his left to collect it.
|7.4 : S Broad to Ali, Back of a length delivery, coming into the batsmen and Ali leaves it on length.
|7.3 : S Broad to Ali, Aimed at the stumps, Ali goes behind the delivery and defends it well.
|7.2 : S Broad to Ali, Another full one from Broad. Bowled it full once again, hit Ali just outside the line of off stump. Huge appeal from the bowler and the fielder.
|7.1 : Broad to Ali, OHHH!!! Inside edge saves him. Ali is living dangerously in the middle. Coming to the ball, Broad bowled it full, around the off stump and almost had his man.
|6.6 : J Anderson to Sohail, Good length ball in line of the stumps, Haris blocks it towards mid off.
|6.5 : J Anderson to Sohail, Anderson switches his angle and comes from over the wicket. Bowls a good length ball on middle and off and gets it to seam away after landing. Sohail pokes at it and gets beaten.
|6.4 : J Anderson to Sohail, Fullish delivery attacking the stumps, Sohail gets a bit low and defends it calmly.
|6.3 : J Anderson to Sohail, Similar delivery, Haris hangs back and keeps it out.
|6.2 : J Anderson to Sohail, On a length in line of the stumps, tucked with a closed bat face to the leg side.
|6.1 : J Anderson to Ali, A big appeal for an LBW denied. This is on goodish length, tailing into the batsman, who wanted to clip it fine towards the square leg. Huge appeal form the bowler and the fielders but umpire isn't convinced. Anderson has a discussion with his skipper and they have chosen against the review. The Hawk Eye shows that the bowl would have missed the leg stump. Ali survives another scare.
|5.6 : S Broad to Sohail, Angling across Haris who remains circumspect in approach.
|5.5 : S Broad to Sohail, FOUR! Easy pickings! Fullish delivery on leg stump, Sohail clips it through square leg and the ball whistles away to the fence.
|5.4 : S Broad to Sohail, On a length outside off, Sohail lets it go.
|5.3 : Broad to Imam, OUT! Gone! Broad strikes! Good use of the DRS by England and Imam has to make his way back. Broad bowls a length ball around leg stump, the southpaw hangs back and tries to play it defensively to the leg side but misses to get pinged on the pads. The bowler is confident and so is the skipper, Joe Root. Their teammates also join in and the decision is challenged. The replays roll in. It has pitched in line and that puts the argument to bed. Hawk Eye shows three reds and Imam-
|Haris Sohail comes out to bat.
|5.2 : S Broad to Ali, Short of length, on the leg side and clicks Ali's thigh pad. He was looking to shuffle across once again, to play it fine but misses the ball.
|Review time! The question is that if the ball has pitched in line of the stumps. Looks close to the naked eye. Is Imam-ul-Haq safe?
|5.1 : S Broad to Ali, Full and on to his pads, Ali tries to flick it past the short mid wicket fielder but the connection wasn't there.
|4.6 : J Anderson to Imam, In the channel outside off, the southpaw doesn't flirt with it.
|4.5 : J Anderson to Imam, Beaten! Short of a length ball on middle and off, moves away after landing. Imam hops and tries to covers the line but the ball flies past his outside edge.
|4.4 : J Anderson to Imam, Slips this one down the leg side, Imam tries to glance it away but only manages to connect with thin air.
|4.3 : J Anderson to Ali, Sensible cricket! The right-hander taps it towards covers and takes off. Gets a good response from his partner and makes his crease comfortably.
|4.2 : J Anderson to Ali, Angling in this time, Azhar camps back and defends it stoutly.
|4.1 : J Anderson to Ali, Fuller in length outside off, Azhar plants his front foot across to let it go.
|3.6 : S Broad to Imam, Flashes hard to the full ball. It was just outside the off stump, coming into the right-hander. He gets his cover drive out, only to get a thick outside edge. The ball rushes through the gully and slip region for a boundary.
|3.5 : S Broad to Imam, Leaving on length and paying price for it. The ball hits Imam-ul-Haq on the chest guard, took some extra bounce and in the end, no harm done.
|3.4 : S Broad to Imam, Short of a length, into Imam-ul-Haq's body, who gets behind to defend it straight.
|3.3 : S Broad to Imam, Action repeat from the batsman. Broad is keeping this in a channel here. Keeping the batsman on his toes.
|3.2 : S Broad to Imam, Wide of the of stump, tad short and Imam-ul-Haq lets it go.
|3.1 : S Broad to Ali, Back of a length, angling across the batsman. Ali shuffles back and across, the ball thuds into his thigh pad for a leg bye towards fine leg.
|2.6 : J Anderson to Imam, What a take from Bairstow! Down the leg side, Imam-ul-Haq tries to clip it away but the ball brushes his thigh pad and goes behind. The keeper dives to his right and takes it one-handed. An appeal from the Englishmen but the umpire is not interested. No bat involved there.
|2.5 : J Anderson to Ali, That flew off his bat! On the hips, tucked sweetly to deep backward square leg. A run taken.
|2.4 : J Anderson to A Ali, FOUR! Classic! Fuller in length around off stump, Ali leans ahead and presents the full face of the bat. It has been timed nicely and the ball goes past mid off to reach the fence.
|2.3 : J Anderson to Ali, Brave leave from Ali! Length delivery well outside off, shaping in substantially. Ali knows where his off stump is and lets it go. That went over the stumps, good judgement.
|2.2 : J Anderson to Ali, Good length ball outside off, Azhar doesn't fiddle with it.
|2.1 : J Anderson to A Ali, Pinpoint yorker around off, it is moving in the air as well. Ali does well to cover the line and jams it off the outer half of the bat towards the point region.
|1.6 : S Broad to Imam, Leg side from Broad. Imam-ul-Haq is looking to get something on the ball but it's too far away. Bairstow scampers to his right to get the rising ball and did well to collect it cleanly.
|1.5 : S Broad to Imam, Gets his bat out of the way. Back of the length delivery, Stuart Broad's comfort zone.
|1.4 : S Broad to Imam, Back of a length again and Imam-ul-Haq get his bat up and lets it go.
|1.3 : S Broad to Imam, Copy paste stuff. Another leave of the same length.
|1.2 : S Broad to Imam, Back of a length again and Imam-ul-Haq get his bat up and lets it go.
|1.1 : S Broad to Imam, Short of a length, angling away from the batsman. He flashes and misses the ball. Tenative start.
|0.6 : J Anderson to Ali, Good length ball outside off, Ali leaves it alone. Good start from Anderson, a maiden.
|Stuart Broad to share the new ball from the other end.
|0.5 : J Anderson to Ali, That's a ripper! Unplayable. Good length ball, angling in initially and then shaping away after pitching. Ali has no option but to play at it and gets foxed.
|0.4 : J Anderson to Ali, In the channel outside off, fourth leave in a row.
|0.3 : J Anderson to Ali, Back of a length this time in the same zone, Ali is in no mood to flirt with it.
|0.2 : J Anderson to Ali, In the corridor of uncertainty, Ali remains circumspect in his approach and allows it to go through.
|0.1 : J Anderson to A Ali, Good start from Anderson! Bowls a full length ball around off, a bit of nibble in the air as well. Azhar leans ahead and taps it to mid off.
|0.0 : Short leg is in again.