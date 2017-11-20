WATCH | Virat Kohli punches the air he scores first century at Eden Gardens, 50th in international cricket

Virat Kohli played a very important innings of 104 not out on Monday on Day 5 of the first Test match against Sri Lanka.

Kohli's 50th international ton put India in a strong place after Suranga Lakmal has rattled Indian top order in the morning session.

India v/s Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Live Cricket Score

Batting on 98, Kohli charged down the wicket to slam Sri Lankan pacer Suranga Lakmal for a six over extra covers to reach the milestone. Kohli punched the air he celebrated his ton. Soon, India declared their innings at 352/8, setting a 231-run target for the Islanders.

18th Test century for @imVkohli followed by the declaration. Sri Lanka need 231 runs to win the 1st Test #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/J0Lqp650SZ — BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2017

This was Kohli's 18 century in the longest format. Prior to the first Test, Kohli had 32 ODI centuries to his name, along with 17 tons in Test cricket. This was Kohli's first hundred at the Eden Gardens.

Kohli equalled Hashim Amla as the fastest to score 50 centuries in international cricket. Both of them have done it in 348 innings.

Kohli also surpassed Sourav Ganguly in scoring most fifty-plus scores in a calendar year while captaining Team India. This was Kohli's 18th fifty plus score this year.

Kohli is became the first Indian captain to score a duck and a century in the same Test- 18th captain overall.

Remaining unbeaten helped him get his average past 50 in Test cricket. He is currently the only player to have 50+ averages in all three formats of the game.

Virat Kohli's International 100s: As captain - 21 100s in 98 inns (4.66 inns/100) Not as captain - 29 100s in 250 inns (8.62 inns/100) AND looks at the average in the All three formats #IndvsSL pic.twitter.com/JhlioQeq6J — Mayuresh Shukla (@MayureshShukla7) November 20, 2017

But more importantly Kohli held the fort when India were in danger of being bundled out cheaply in the pre-lunch session on day 5. Kohli's innings put India almost out of danger and put pressure back on Sri Lanka, who need to survive some tricky overs to draw the match.