|Recent overs : 1 . . . . . | w . . . . .
|Last bat : Virat Kohli (C)lbw b Suranga Lakmal0(11b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:17/3 (10.1 Ovs)
|11.5 : L Gamage to Pujara, Oohhhh...that beat the outside edge by a whisker. First real great delivery by Gamage. He angles in a full length ball just around off, Pujara tries playing it with a straight bat but without any footwork. It curves away after pitching to miss the bat. That wasn't too far away from the off stump either. The ball swung quite a lot after going past the wickets. Really testing conditions for batting.
|The umpires are together again. The light is deteriorating, it seems. They are taking the reading. It's quite dark to be honest. The batsmen walk off. Now, the Lankan players are going off, reluctantly. Bad light has stopped play. Don't think light will improve much during this part of the day. Stay tuned, we will keep you posted.
|11.4 : L Gamage to Pujara, Bouncer! The batsman ducks in time to let that one go over him.
|11.3 : L Gamage to Pujara, Gamage once again is not making the batsman play enough. Another delivery wide outside off is left alone with ease.
|11.2 : L Gamage to Pujara, On a length outside off, some movement there, Che shoulders arms.
|11.1 : L Gamage to Pujara, Good length delivery outside off, left alone.
|10.6 : S Lakmal to Rahane, Full in length outside off, Rahane leaves it. Lakmal has an exceptional bowling figures at the moment, 6-6-0-3!
|10.5 : Lakmal to Rahane, Another one nips back in big time and pings Rahane on the front pad. They appeal but it seems too high. The replays show that it was hitting the top of stumps.
|10.4 : S Lakmal to Rahane, Bowls it in the corridor of uncertainly, Rahane shoulders arms.
|10.3 : S Lakmal to Rahane, Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|10.2 : S Lakmal to Rahane, Good length ball on off, defended off the back foot.
|10.1 : S Lakmal to Kohli, OUT! It's clipping the leg stump and hence the umpire's call will stay. The Indian skipper bags a rare duck. Massive breakthrough for Sri Lanka and they are absolutely delighted. Lakmal is on fire today. He has not conceded a single run so far and has hunted down his third wicket now. He dishes out a full length delivery on middle and it jags back in rather than going away. Kohli tries to work it away on the leg side but misses. He is thudded on the pads, they appeal voc
|9.6 : L Gamage to Pujara, Bowls it full and outside off, shaping back in a bit, Pujara takes his front leg forward to cover the line and then shoulders arms. First maiden from Lahiru!
|Shout for an lbw against Virat Kohli! Up goes the finger. Virat Kohli has a chat with his partner and takes the referral. Is it missing leg?
|9.5 : L Gamage to Pujara, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|9.4 : L Gamage to Pujara, Gamage is on the shorter side outside off, it moves away after landing, Pujara initially tries to play at it but then withdraws his bat.
|9.3 : L Gamage to Pujara, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|9.2 : L Gamage to Pujara, A little short on this occasion but the line remains wide, Pujara makes another leave.
|9.1 : L Gamage to Pujara, Gamage serves a length ball outside off, Pujara allows it through comfortably.
|8.6 : S Lakmal to Kohli, This time the Indian skipper firmly gets behind the line and defends it safely to the off side. Another tidy over by Lakmal, he is yet to concede a run.
|8.5 : S Lakmal to Kohli, Fine delivery, on a length around off, nipping away a touch, Kohli pushes inside the line and misses.
|8.4 : S Lakmal to Kohli, Good length delivery in the zone outside off, Kohli allows it through.
|8.3 : S Lakmal to Kohli, Angles in a length ball on off, Kohli covers the line and defends it solidly.
|8.2 : S Lakmal to Kohli, Nearly a catch to mid-wicket! Kohli would have had his heart in mouth. Lakmal serves a full length ball on middle and leg, it stops a bit off the pitch. Virat is early into the flick shot and as a result it pops out towards mid-wicket. Herath moves forward but it falls safely in front of him. Lakmal has a wry smile on his face.
|Oh no! The umpires get together. It has gone really dark out there. They have decided that the light is not conducive enough to carry on. The players are going back to the hut. Suranga Lakmal is greeted by his players. In fact, it has started to drizzle now as the covers come on. Doesn't look too promising, folks. Let's see how many more overs we will get today. Stay tuned for further updates.
|Update 1500 IST - Tea has been taken. The conditions have improved a bit with the covers no longer in place, although some dark clouds are still hovering around. Also, not sure whether the light has improved much or not. We will let you know as soon as we get any update.
|...DAY 1, 3RD SESSION...
|Good news, folks. It's a lot brighter at the moment and the players are taking the field. Floodlights are on as well. Suranga Lakmal to complete his over. Virat Kohli on strike. Four slips, a gully in place. Also there is an extra cover, hmm...
|8.1 : S Lakmal to Kohli, Full and wide outside off, swinging away, Kohli leaves it alone.
|7.6 : L Gamage to Pujara, Angling into the batsman, Pujara covers the line and blocks it solidly.
|Cheteshwar Pujara is complaining about something. Maybe, some movement near the sightscreen.
|7.5 : L Gamage to Pujara, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|7.4 : L Gamage to Pujara, Beaten! Good reply from the bowler. Hurls it on a length just outside off and it curls away, Pujara pokes at it without moving his feet and gets beaten.
|7.3 : L Gamage to C Pujara, FOUR! Quality shot! The bowler overpitches it outside off and Pujara unfurls a beautiful off drive to gain a boundary. This will give ample confidence to the batsman.
|7.2 : L Gamage to Pujara, Back of a length delivery on off, shaping away a bit, Pujara pushes at it and misses.
|7.1 : L Gamage to Pujara, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|6.6 : S Lakmal to Kohli, Short in length angled into the batsman, Kohli goes on his toes as he defends it. Fourth maiden in a row from Lakmal!
|6.5 : S Lakmal to Kohli, On a length and outside off, Kohli shoulders arms.
|Four slips and two gullies in place now.
|6.4 : S Lakmal to Kohli, In the channel outside off, a watchful leave by Kohli.
|6.3 : S Lakmal to Kohli, Beauty to greet the Indian skipper. Serves it full and just around off, Kohli gets forward to defend but it moves away a bit to beat the bat.
|6.2 : S Lakmal to Dhawan, OUT! Dhawan has chopped it on! He goes for an expansive drive to a length ball nipping back into him. Gets a big inside edge as his bottom hand comes off and he has his middle stump pegged back. Shikhar won't be too happy with that shot selection. Lakmal, in the meantime, is all smiles. He has provided Sri Lanka a brilliant start. India at the moment are a little stunned.
|Skipper Virat Kohli walks in next. The ball is nipping around and it's a bit like English conditions where he struggled. How will he counter?
|6.1 : S Lakmal to Dhawan, Fullish and down the leg side, swinging further down, Dhawan tries to flick but misses.
|5.6 : L Gamage to Pujara, Lands it full and just outside off, Pujara takes a stride forward and defends it to the off side.
|Change of shoes for Pujara.
|5.5 : L Gamage to Pujara, Length ball on off, Pujara remains on the back foot in defense.
|5.4 : L Gamage to Pujara, Another watchful leave made by Pujara. Not bowling close to the stumps, Gamage.
|5.3 : L Gamage to Pujara, Chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|5.2 : L Gamage to C Pujara, FOUR! Good length delivery outside off, Pujara has a tame push inside the line, not much footwork and it races away off the outside edge past the diving third slip fielder. Pujara is off the mark after 21 balls in an edgy manner.
|5.1 : L Gamage to Dhawan, Works it off his pads behind square leg and picks up a single.
|4.6 : S Lakmal to Pujara, Length delivery angling into the batsman again, around off and shaping away a bit, Pujara plays it with soft hands and defends it to the off side. Looks for a single but then decides not to risk it after seeing the fielder attack the ball.
|4.5 : S Lakmal to Pujara, Angling into the batsman, it jags away off the seam after hitting the deck, Pujara judges it perfectly and shoulders arms.
|4.4 : S Lakmal to Pujara, This one holds its line after landing on a length outside off, Pujara leaves it alone.
|4.3 : S Lakmal to Pujara, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|4.2 : S Lakmal to Pujara, Too wide on this occasion. There is plenty of movement on offer but the line was very wide outside off to pose any threat to Che. An easy leave.
|4.1 : S Lakmal to Pujara, Oohhh... terrific delivery. On a driving length outside off, Pujara feels for it but the away movement beats the outside edge.
|3.6 : L Gamage to Dhawan, FOUR! First of the innings. Gamage goes short outside off, Dhawan leans back a bit and packs a punch through point. Finds the gap and gets a boundary to his name. Lahiru continues to struggle.
|3.5 : L Gamage to Dhawan, Gamage hits the right note for once. Bowls it on a length just outside off, getting it to angle in, Dhawan tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|3.4 : L Gamage to Dhawan, Stifled appeal for an lbw! An ambitious one. Full and drifting down the leg side, Dhawan tries to flick but misses. He is rapped on the pads, the Sri Lankan fielders get excited but nothing doing. Missing the leg stump easily.
|3.3 : L Gamage to Dhawan, Good length delivery just outside off, shaping back in a bit, Dhawan covers his stumps and shoulders arms.
|3.2 : L Gamage to Dhawan, Once again the line is too straight from Gamage, Dhawan stays back and turns it through square leg for a couple of runs.
|3.1 : L Gamage to Dhawan, Gamage runs in from round the wicket and angles in a full ball on middle, Dhawan defends it back.
|2.6 : S Lakmal to Pujara, That's the line. Once again Suranga angles it in, around middle and off and getting it to shape away a shade, Pujara is tight in his defense as he keeps it out safely towards mid-wicket.
|2.5 : S Lakmal to Pujara, Pitches it up but the line is outside off, Pujara watches it closely before making the leave. The temptation to play a cover drive was there.
|2.4 : S Lakmal to Pujara, Good length delivery just around off, Pujara sticks back inside the crease and keeps it out on the off side.
|2.3 : S Lakmal to Pujara, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|2.2 : S Lakmal to Pujara, Back of a length delivery angling into the batsman and holding its line a bit after pitching, Pujara gets behind the line and taps it down in front of gully.
|2.1 : S Lakmal to Dhawan, This would have been a brilliant delivery to a right-handed batsman. But it's on the pads of Dhawan. Full and swinging down, he fails to flick and it goes off his pads behind square leg. They cross for a leg bye.
|1.6 : L Gamage to Pujara, Too wide outside off, Pujara has nothing to do with it. A disappointing first over by Gamage, hardly troubled the batsman.
|1.5 : L Gamage to Pujara, An inswinger this time. From a good length outside off, Pujara presents a straight bat and defends it back.
|1.4 : L Gamage to Pujara, Harmless delivery again. On a length and wide outside off, Che shoulders arms.
|1.3 : L Gamage to Pujara, Sprays it way wide outside off, on a fuller length, an easy leave for Pujara. It's important that they don't waste the new ball. The line has to be in and around the off stump.
|1.2 : L Gamage to Pujara, Good length delivery in the zone outside off, Pujara lets it through to the keeper.
|1.1 : L Gamage to Dhawan, A touch short in length, too straight in line, Dhawan moves back and taps it down in front of square leg for a single. First run of the Test match.
|0.6 : S Lakmal to Pujara, Full swinging delivery outside off, Pujara once again allows it through. Excellent first over by Suranga!
|Lahiru Gamage to share the new cherry from the other end. Three slips and a gully for Dhawan.
|0.5 : S Lakmal to Pujara, In the channel of uncertainty, Pujara makes a watchful leave.
|0.4 : S Lakmal to C Pujara, Nearly chops it on! Extra bounce again from a shortish length around off. Pujara goes back in defense but it takes the inside edge and bounces over the stumps. The bowler takes a tumble after delivering that.
|0.3 : S Lakmal to Pujara, That's a jaffa! Unplayable. Che is cut into half. Big movement for Lakmal again. From a good length this time. It lands around off and swerves back to beat Pujara completely. Misses the inside edge and goes over the stumps to the keeper.
|0.2 : S Lakmal to Pujara, Lands it on a full length but it's outside off. Some away movement again but Pujara knows where his off stump is. He covers it and then allows it through to the keeper.
|0.1 : S Lakmal to Rahul, OUT! What a nasty one to get first up! Brilliant from Lakmal. He bowls it right on the money. A length delivery angling into the batsman, nipping away a shade after pitching. Rahul has to play the trajectory, tries to get behind the line but the movement and some extra bounce bring his downfall. It takes a tiny edge off the shoulder of the bat and goes behind to the keeper. Dickwella catches it, appeals and up goes the finger. A golden duck for KL. What a start for Sri La
|Cheteshwar Pujara is the number 3 batsman.
|0.0 : They are at it again. They love playing against each other, don't they? It's India vs Sri Lanka. One team is going through a purple patch while the other is going through a lean phase which they call their transition phase. Seems never ending. On that note, let me welcome you all for the first Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Thanks for being patient with all the rains around.
|Stats say that the Islanders have never beaten India in a Test match in India. Imagine the kind of legends they had in the past - Murali, Sanga, Mahela, Aravinda, Vaas; still they failed to push the home team. Now bring your attention to the current Sri Lankan squad. Only Mathews and Herath have played Test matches in India before. They are short on experience, form and quality. The result seems a no-brainer and it will be more of a learning curve for their upcoming cricketers. That too will be
|Only thing the Indian team has to guard against is complacency. They are a potent unit and their current form speaks volume about their class. The word invincible describes them the best, at home that is, and they will take this series as a preparation for the real test in South Africa. India have so many options at the moment that they have the problem of abundance. It will be very interesting to find out their playing XI. Stay with us for all the updates...
|Pitch report - This is that kind of track where the ball is going to do a lot. There isn't much difference between the outfield and the pitch. It's all green and if the overhead conditions remain the same, the pace bowlers will have a ball. Sunil Gavaskar simplifies it by saying - This is the type of pitch where you wish you were a fast bowler! Win the toss and field first, reckons Simon Doull.
|Up goes the coin, Dinesh Chandimal calls it correctly and SRI LANKA WILL BOWL!
|Sri Lanka skipper, Dinesh Chandimal says there will be a lot of moisture on the pitch and that will be helpful today and tomorrow. Adds that they played some good cricket in UAE and they are confident heading into this match. Informs that they are going in with 6 batters, 4 bowlers and a fast bowling all-rounder.
|India captain, Virat Kohli says he would have bowled as well, as it's overcast and the pitch has a good covering of grass. He is taking it as a challenge to bat in these conditions. Feels that there isn't any demon in the pitch and spinners should come into play from day 3 onward. On the team combination, Kohli replies that they are playing 5 batsmen, Saha as the wicketkeeper, of course, two all-rounders in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja along with three pacers in Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshw
|India XI - Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.
|Sri Lanka XI - Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage.
|National anthem time. The players from both sides are in the middle. Sri Lanka's first, followed by India's.
|VVS Laxman rings the bell to mark the beginning of this Test match. Out come the Indian openers, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan. The floodlights are switched on. Hang on, IT'S DRIZZLING! The players are given the marching orders and they are heading back to the pavilion. The covers are coming on. They have covered the playing area. The ground is not entirely covered yet as the groundsmen probably are stopped midway by the umpires. Maybe, the drizzle has stopped. Not sure.
|Some cheer from the crowd! The covers are going off now. Seems we will get underway sooner rather than later. Fingers crossed.
|The Sri Lankan players are in a huddle, again. The Indian openers walk to the centre. Suranga Lakmal has the new cherry as he will kickoff the proceedings. Three slips and a gully in place. KL Rahul on strike. Here we go, finally....
|Ajinkya Rahane in next.