|0.0 : Hello and welcome to the first Test between West Indies and South Africa. Both the teams have somewhat new leadership. While Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ has led West IndiesÂ before, Dean Elgar will lead his side for the first time as a captain. We are likely to see plenty of new faces in this game and it will be interesting to see how they fare. Keegan PetersenÂ is set to make his debut and there's a possibility that Kyle VerreynneÂ could also be handed his debut cap. Who will come out on top? How will t
|TOSS - Both the skippers are out in the middle for the coin toss.Â West IndiesÂ have won the toss and they will bat first.
|South AfricaÂ Playing XI -Â Dean Elgar (C), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Quinton de Kock (WK), Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje
|West IndiesÂ Playing XI -Â Kraigg Brathwaite (C), Shai Hope, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (WK), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales
|Dean Elgar says they don't mind bowling first and they will look to make good use of the new ball. Adds that there are a couple of debutants in their side as Kyle VerreynneÂ and Keegan PetersenÂ get a game.
|PITCH REPORT - Mike Haysman is down by the pitchside, says that there is a strong breeze coming in from the North-Eastern side. Stacy-Ann King joins him, she says that the pitch will have good carry but there may not be a lot of pace on this wicket.
|Kraigg Brathwaite says that the wicket looks good and they want to put some runs on the board. Adds that the guys have put in some good work and are looking forward to it.Â Informs that Jayden SealesÂ is going to make his Test debut.
|Kyle MayersÂ is down for a chat, says they haven't gotten enough matches to play after the series against Sri Lanka but the team has put in some good practice sessions and is raring to go. Adds that the guys are looking forward to the challenge.Â
|Aiden MarkramÂ is up for a chat, says the middle wicket looks different than the nets. Adds that they good some good batting practice prior to the game. Further adds that it is quite hot and humid but they are getting used to it.
|We are all set to begin! The South African fielders spread out in the field. Out come the Windies openers, Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ and Shai Hope. Kagiso RabadaÂ to start with the ball.
|0.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Kraigg Brathwaite,Â A short ball to start with! Bowls a back of a length delivery on middle, BraithwaiteÂ hops into the crease and blocks it out.
|0.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Kraigg Brathwaite, Good length delivery, outside off. Braithwaite leaves it alone.
|0.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Kraigg Brathwaite, Length delivery, coming back in on middle and leg. Kraigg defends it watchfully.
|0.2 : Short leg comes in straightaway. Kyle VerreynneÂ is the fielder there.
|0.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Kraigg Brathwaite, Length delivery on middle, Kraigg blocks it out.
|0.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Kraigg Brathwaite, On a good length, outside off. Kraigg shoulders arms to that one.
|0.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Kraigg Brathwaite, Good length delivery around off, Kraigg leaves it untouched. A maiden over to get underway.
|Who will share the new ball? Here comes Lungi Ngidi.
|1.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Shai Hope, On a good length, on leg. Hope works it on the leg side. He gets off the mark with a single.
|1.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Kraigg Brathwaite, Length delivery on off, Kraigg leaves it out.
|1.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Kraigg Brathwaite, Good length delivery, outside off. Kraigg lets it sail through.
|1.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Kraigg Brathwaite, Length delivery on middle. Kraigg defends it towards square leg.
|1.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Kraigg Brathwaite, Length delivery, outside off. Kraigg makes no attempt to play.
|1.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Kraigg Brathwaite, Beaten! On a good length, outside off. Kraigg looks to defend. The ball beats the outside edge and carries through to the keeper.
|2.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Shai Hope, Good length delivery, on off. Hope leaves it untouched.
|2.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Shai Hope, Fuller ball, outside off. Hope drives it through the covers. The fielder gives it a chase and keeps it to three.
|2.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Kraigg Brathwaite, Fuller on middle, worked towards square leg for a single.
|2.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Shai Hope, Pitches it full, outside off. Hope goes for a shot but misses. The ball carries through to the keeper.
|2.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Shai Hope, Short of a length, on middle. Hope ducks underneath.
|2.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Shai Hope, Full length delivery, outside off. Hope offers a stroke but gets beaten. Plenty of deliveries doing past the edge.Â
|3.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Kraigg Brathwaite, Length delivery, outside off. Kraigg leaves it alone.
|3.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Kraigg Brathwaite, Fuller on middle, Kraigg nudges it towards short leg.
|3.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Kraigg Brathwaite, Back of a length delivery, on middle. Kraigg plays it straight to the man at mid-wicket.
|3.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Kraigg Brathwaite, Length delivery, on leg. Kraigg tucks it just away from the short leg fielder for a single.
|3.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Shai Hope, Full and way outside off, Kraigg keeps it out.
|3.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Shai Hope, Good length ball, on middle. Hope blocks it out.
|4.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Kraigg Brathwaite, Fuller length, on middle. Kraigg defends it off the front foot.
|4.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Kraigg Brathwaite, Length delivery, outside off. Kraigg lets it sail through.
|4.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Kraigg Brathwaite,Â Good length delivery, on off, nipping back in. Kraigg looks to defend but gets beaten. The ball zips past the outside edge. It gets hit on the top of the back pad and gets carried through. There is a loud appeal for caught behindÂ but the umpire is unmoved.
|4.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Kraigg Brathwaite, Length delivery, on middle. Kraigg blocks it out.
|4.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Kraigg Brathwaite, FOUR! Low full toss on leg. Kraigg flicks it away towards square leg for a boundary. First boundary for West Indies and for Kraigg as well.
|4.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Kraigg Brathwaite, Fuller outside off, Kraigg doesn't bother to offer a shot on that one.
|5.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Shai Hope, Length ball, around off. Hope stays in the crease as he looks to defend it. The ball takes the outer half of the bat and goes to point.
|5.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Shai Hope, Serves a full one, down the leg side. Left alone by Hope.
|5.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Shai Hope, Fuller ball, in the line of the stumps. Hope pushes it to mid on.
|5.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Shai Hope, Back of a length, around off. Shai HopeÂ blocks it out from the crease.
|5.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Shai Hope, Bowls it on a length, but on the pads. Hope clips it past short leg and takes one.
|5.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Kraigg Brathwaite, Beaten! Another one beats the outside edge! Length ball, around off. Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ stays in his crease to defend this one but the ball nips away just enough to beat the outside edge.
|6.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Shai Hope, Beaten again! Fuller ball, outside off. Shai HopeÂ has his feet stuck to the crease as he looks to defend it. The ball zips past the outside edge.
|6.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Shai Hope, Effort ball this time. Short ball, down the leg side. Shai HopeÂ ducks under this one.
|6.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Shai Hope, Bowls it short and wide outside off. Left alone.
|6.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Shai Hope, Fuller ball, on off. Hope punches it back to the bowler.
|6.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Shai Hope, Hurls a length delivery, around off. Shai HopeÂ plays it late and guides it to gully.
|6.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Shai Hope, A solid front foot defence by Shai HopeÂ to end the over.
|7.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Kraigg Brathwaite, A touch fuller, around middle and leg. Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ pushes it to mid on.
|7.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Kraigg Brathwaite, This is a length ball, in the line of the stumps. Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ clips it to short mid-wicket.
|7.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Kraigg Brathwaite, Length ball, on the pads. Clipped through square leg for a couple.
|7.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Kraigg Brathwaite, Good length ball, outside off. Kraigg puts a good stride forward to defend it.
|7.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Kraigg Brathwaite, Beaten! This is excellent bowlingÂ by South Africa. Lungi NgidiÂ bowls it right in the corridor of uncertainty. Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ pokes at it but misses.
|7.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Kraigg Brathwaite, Beaten again! This is perfect Test match bowling. Keep serving a bowl in the corridor outside off and keep going past the batsman's attempted defence.
|8.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Shai Hope, A touch fuller and wider outside off. Left alone.
|8.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Shai Hope, Length ball, on off. Shai HopeÂ shuffles across and tucks it to fine leg for a couple.
|8.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Shai Hope, Another length ball, on off. HopeÂ defends it from the crease.
|8.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Shai Hope, Fuller ball, wide outside off. Left alone this time.
|8.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Shai Hope, Length ball, outside off. Clipped down to fine leg for a couple.
|8.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Shai Hope, Play and a miss! Kagiso RabadaÂ entices Hope by bowling it full and wide outside off. Shai HopeÂ takes the bait and goes for the drive but is beaten.
|9.1 : Anrich Nortje to Kraigg Brathwaite, Length ball, on off. Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ gets the inside edge back on the pads as he looks to defend it.
|9.2 : Anrich Nortje to Kraigg Brathwaite, Fuller ball, outside off. Pushed to mid off.
|Anrich NortjeÂ comes into the attack.
|9.3 : Anrich Nortje to Kraigg Brathwaite, Back of a length, outside off. Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ pushes it through covers for a single.
|9.4 : Anrich Nortje to Shai Hope, Short ball, down the leg side. Shai HopeÂ ducks under this one.
|9.5 : Anrich Nortje to Shai Hope, Full ball, down the leg side. Shai HopeÂ misses his flick. There is a sound as the ball passes the bat and the South African fielders go up but the umpire is unmoved. Good decision as the replay shows that the ball hit the pads.
|9.6 : Anrich Nortje to Shai Hope, FOUR! Edgy boundary! Length ball, outside off. It nips back in after landing, Shai HopeÂ looks to defend it but the ball takes the inside edge and goes down to the fine leg fence.
|Change
|10.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Kraigg Brathwaite, Tossed up outside off, left alone by Kraigg Brathwaite.
|10.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Kraigg Brathwaite, An action replay of the previous delivery.
|10.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Kraigg Brathwaite, Loopy ball outside off, Kraigg keeps it out.
|0.0 : Change. Keshav MaharajÂ comes in the attack.
|10.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Kraigg Brathwaite, Fuller on middle, Kraigg defends it well off the front foot.
|10.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Kraigg Brathwaite, Tossed up on off, worked towards the off side.
|10.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Kraigg Brathwaite, A touch fuller, on leg. Kraigg pushes it back to the bowler.
|11.1 : Anrich Nortje to Shai Hope, Length delivery, outside off. Hope leaves it alone.
|11.2 : Anrich Nortje to Shai Hope, Fuller around off, Hope leans into the shot and drives it through the covers. Comfortable two taken by Hope.
|11.3 : Anrich Nortje to Shai Hope, Bowls a short ball, on middle. Hope chooses not to play.
|11.4 : Nkrumah BonnerÂ is the new man in.
|Anrich Nortje to Shai Hope, OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! Anrich NortjeÂ draws the first blood. Bowls a good length delivery, on off. The ball swung in nicely. Hope was beaten on many occasions but god defeated all ends up this time. Hope looked to defend off the front foot butÂ completely missedÂ his shot. The ball went past his attempted defense and disturbs the stumps. Anrich NortjeÂ strikes and Shai HopeÂ has to depart for a timid score. Early breakthrough for South Africa. Anrich NortjeÂ is de
|Review time! South AfricaÂ have decided to review this for caught. There is no bat on this one as confirmed by the Ultra Edge.
|11.5 : Anrich Nortje to Nkrumah Bonner, NOT OUT! Bowls a short ball, on middle. Bonner went for the pull but misses. The ball zips past his gloves, hits the helmet and the man at short leg catches it. The Proteas are confident and appealÂ for a catch. But the umpire is unmoved. Dean ElgarÂ takes a review. Ultra edge confirms that there is no bat involved. The on-field decision stays.
|11.6 : Anrich Nortje to Nkrumah Bonner, Another short ball, in the line of the stumps. Bonner ducks under this one.
|12.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Kraigg Brathwaite, Fuller on leg, defended off the front foot.
|12.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Kraigg Brathwaite, Tossed up on middle, flicked away to square leg for a couple.
|12.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Kraigg Brathwaite, Loopy delivery, on off. Kraigg defends it to silly point.
|12.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Kraigg Brathwaite, Length ball on off, pushes it towards the off side.
|12.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Kraigg Brathwaite, FOUR! Tossed up on off, Kraigg moves across and guides it towards third man for a boundary.
|12.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Kraigg Brathwaite, Outside off, Kraigg leaves it untouched.
|13.1 : Anrich Nortje to Nkrumah Bonner, Length ball, on middle and leg. Bonner clips it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|13.2 : Anrich Nortje to Kraigg Brathwaite, OUT! BOWLED! Anrich NortjeÂ removes both the openers and he is pumped! Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ has himself to blame for this one though. Anrich NortjeÂ serves a length ball, outside off. This one comes back in after pitching. Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ decides to leave this one and gets his furniture shattered. His vigil comes to and end and West IndiesÂ are in some trouble now.
|13.3 : Anrich Nortje to Roston Chase, Tossed up on off, Chase pushes it back to the bowler.
|13.4 : Anrich Nortje to Roston Chase, Beaten! Serves a length ball, around off. Roston ChaseÂ loos to defend but the ball zips past the outside edge.
|13.5 : Anrich Nortje to Roston Chase, Good length ball, outside off. Left alone.
|13.6 : Anrich Nortje to Roston Chase, Back of a length, but wide outside off. No shot offered by Roston Chase. Another successful over for Anrich Nortje.
|14.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up on off, Bonner pushes it back to the bowler.
|14.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Nkrumah Bonner, Loopy delivery on off, Bonner deals with it well.
|14.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up outside off, kept out by Bonner.
|14.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Nkrumah Bonner, Flatter delivery on middle, Bonner works it on the leg side.
|14.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Nkrumah Bonner, Fuller and on off, Bonner defends it watchfully.
|14.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Nkrumah Bonner, Floated delivery on middle, Bonner drives it straight to covers.
|15.1 : Anrich Nortje to Roston Chase, Digs this one short, around off. Chase ducks under this one.
|15.2 : Anrich Nortje to Roston Chase, Length ball, outside off. Moving away from the right-hander. Left alone.
|15.3 : Anrich Nortje to Roston Chase, This one jags back in after pitching outside off. But wide enough for Roston ChaseÂ to leave it alone.
|15.4 : Anrich Nortje to Roston Chase, Length ball, on off. Defended out.
|15.5 : Anrich Nortje to Roston Chase, Bowls a yorker length ball, on off. Roston ChaseÂ does well to block it out.
|15.6 : Anrich Nortje to Roston Chase, Length ball, on off. Left alone as the ball goes over the off pole.
|16.1 : Keshav Maharaj to Nkrumah Bonner, Loopy ball, on off. Defended out.
|16.2 : Keshav Maharaj to Nkrumah Bonner, Darted on the pads. Nkrumah BonnerÂ defends it off the front foot.
|16.3 : Keshav Maharaj to Nkrumah Bonner, Fuller ball, on the pads. Bonner sweeps it well but Anrich NortjeÂ at short fine leg dives to stop the ball.
|16.4 : Keshav Maharaj to Nkrumah Bonner, Loopy ball, on off. Pushed to covers.
|16.5 : Keshav Maharaj to Nkrumah Bonner, Tossed up, just outside off. Nkrumah BonnerÂ comes on the front foot to defend it.
|16.6 : Keshav Maharaj to Nkrumah Bonner, Flatter ball, outside off. Nkrumah BonnerÂ goes back in the crease and cuts it straight to point.
|17.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Roston Chase, Length ball, wide outside off. Left alone this time.
|17.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Roston Chase, Fuller ball, on middle and leg. Clipped towards mid-wicket.
|0.0 : Lungi NgidiÂ is brought back into the attack. His figures read (4-0-5-0) so far.
|17.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Roston Chase, Good length ball, outside off. Left alone.
|17.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Roston Chase, Length ball, on off. Nicely defended by Roston Chase. He is yet to get off the mark but has looked good while defending the ball.
|17.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Roston Chase, A back of a length ball, outside off. Left alone.
|17.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Roston Chase, Another maiden! Fuller ball, on middle and off. Chase defends it right under his head.
|18.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Nkrumah Bonner, Length ball, in the line of the stumps. Nkrumah BonnerÂ gets beaten and gets hit on the pads.
|18.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Nkrumah Bonner, Length ball, down the leg side. Left alone.
|18.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Nkrumah Bonner, FOUR! Edgy boundary but a much-needed one for the Windies! Length ball, outside off. Nkrumah BonnerÂ decides to leave this one too late, the ball takes the toe end of the bat and flies over the slip cordon for a boundary.
|18.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Nkrumah Bonner, Fuller ball, on leg. Clipped towards square leg.
|18.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Nkrumah Bonner, Beaten! This is a peach of a delivery. Length ball, just outside off. No foot movement by Nkrumah BonnerÂ as he looks to defend this one. He makes no contact with the ball.
|18.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Nkrumah Bonner, Fuller ball, on middle and leg. Pushed back to the bowler.
|0.0 : Change from both ends as Kagiso RabadaÂ is brought into the attack now. He replaces Keshav Maharaj. Rabada'sÂ figures read (5-2-12-0).
|19.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Roston Chase, Full length delivery, on middle. Chase pushes it back to the bowler.
|19.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Roston Chase,Â Length delivery, outside off. Chase shoulders arms to that one.
|19.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Roston Chase,Â Good length delivery, on off. Chase makes no contact with the ball.
|19.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Roston Chase, Bowls on middle, Chase defends it off the back foot.
|19.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Roston Chase, Fuller and outside off, Chase continues his leaving spree. He is yet to get off the mark.
|0.0 : Drinks break! Anrich NortjeÂ has removed both the openers and the visitors will be very delighted with that. Kagiso RabadaÂ and Lungi NgidiÂ started really well with the ball and got past the outside edge on a number of occasions at the start of the game but failed to get the outside edge. But then, Anrich NortjeÂ came on and has taken two quick wickets to put them on top. The West IndiesÂ now need a partnership and they need a big one soon. Roston ChaseÂ comes out to bat, will he be the savior?
|19.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Roston Chase, Length ball, outside off. Chase lets it for the keeper to collect.
|20.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Nkrumah Bonner, Good length ball, around off. Bonner leaves it untouched.
|20.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Nkrumah Bonner, Overpitches it on middle, Bonner is solid in his defense.
|20.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Nkrumah Bonner, Beautyyy! A snorter! Pitches it perfectly on off, Bonner is stuck on the crease. He looks to defend but gets beaten. That would have been out on any other day. Bonner will consider himself lucky to not get any bat on it.
|20.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Nkrumah Bonner, Outside off, Bonner leaves it alone.
|20.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Roston Chase, Length ball, outside off. Chase keeps it out.
|21.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Nkrumah Bonner, On a good length, outside off. Bonner shoulders arms to that one.
|21.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Nkrumah Bonner, Pitches it full, on middle. Bonner blocks it out.
|21.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Nkrumah Bonner, Good length ball, on off. Bonners defends it watchfully.
|20.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Nkrumah Bonner, Shortish delivery, on middle. Bonner pulls it towards deep square leg. Three runs taken.
|21.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Nkrumah Bonner, Fullish outside off, driven through covers for a single.
|21.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Roston Chase, Length delivery on off, Chase is late into his shot. He plays it with soft hands. The ball finds the outside edge and goes towards third slip.
|21.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Roston Chase, FOUR! Short ball on off, Chase hops and punchesÂ it between the covers for a boundary. No need to run for that. He is finally off the mark.
|22.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Nkrumah Bonner, Length delivery on middle, flicked towards fine leg for a run.
|22.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Roston Chase, On a good length, outside off. Chase leaves it untouched.
|22.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Roston Chase, Outside off, Chase keeps it out.
|22.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Roston Chase, Shortish delivery, on off. Chase makes another leave.
|22.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Roston Chase, Back of a length delivery, outside off. Chase isn't interested to offer a shot on that one.
|22.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Roston Chase, Length delivery, on middle. Chase tucks it towards square leg. He keeps the strike with a single.
|Anrich NortjeÂ (4-1-8-2) comes back on.
|23.1 : Anrich Nortje to Roston Chase, Fuller and on middle, worked towards silly mid on.
|23.2 : Anrich Nortje to Roston Chase, Shortish delivery, on middle. Chase hits it towards short leg.
|23.3 : Anrich Nortje to Roston Chase, Bowls a short delivery, on middle. Chase ducks under it.
|23.4 : Anrich Nortje to Roston Chase, Good length delivery, on off. Chase blocks it towards the off side.
|23.5 : Anrich Nortje to Roston Chase, Another short delivery, on middle. Another good leave by Roston Chase.
|23.6 : Anrich Nortje to Roston Chase, Length delivery, on the pads. Chase looks to defend but misses. The ball gets hit on the pads. Hopeful shout from the South African fielders but the umpire is not interested.
|24.1 : Kyle MayersÂ walks out to bat.
|Kagiso Rabada to Nkrumah Bonner, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Kagiso RabadaÂ finally gets his reward. He has been consistently bowling length deliveries outside off but didn't get the results. He pitches this one on a good length, seaming away a bit. Nkrumah BonnerÂ has no answer to that one. He looks to defend but fails to do it well. The ball finds the outside edge this time and carries through to Quinton de Kock. He makes no mistake holding on to that one. Kagiso RabadaÂ strikes. Nkrumah BonnerÂ
|24.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Kyle Mayers, Starts with a nice full toss, on the pads. Mayers clips it to square leg for one.
|24.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Roston Chase, Length ball, outside off. Left alone.
|24.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Roston Chase, Fuller and on middle. Chase defends it off the front foot.
|24.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Roston Chase, Length delivery, on off,Â punched towards covers.
|24.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Roston Chase, Length delivery, outside off. Chase leaves it alone.
|25.1 : Anrich Nortje to Kyle Mayers, Length ball, on off. Kyle MayersÂ looks to defend but the ball zips past the edge.
|25.2 : Anrich Nortje to Kyle Mayers, Length ball, outside off. Kyle MayersÂ leaves it. The ball drops just short of Quinton de KockÂ behind the stumps.
|25.3 : Anrich Nortje to Kyle Mayers, Shorter ball, on off. Mayers looks to pull it away but gets hit on the body.
|25.5 : Anrich Nortje to Kyle Mayers, Length ball, on off. Kyle MayersÂ gets the inside edge back on the pads as he looks to defend it.
|25.3 : Kyle MayersÂ consults with his partner and signals 'T'. Ultra edge confirms that there is no bat involved. The ball tracker shows that the ball was pitching outside off, the impact was in line. The wickets are missing. Good review by Kyle Mayers. The on-field umpire will have to reverse his decision.
|25.4 : Anrich Nortje to Kyle Mayers, NOT OUT! The bounce saves Kyle Mayers!Â Length ball, lands outside off and nips back in. Kyle MayersÂ is beaten on the defence and gets hit on the pads. Anrich NortjeÂ puts in a loud appeal and the umpire obliges. Kyle MayersÂ reviews it at the last moment. There is no bat on that one, but the ball is going over the stumps. Good use of the review.
|25.6 : Jermaine BlackwoodÂ is the next batsman in.
|26.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Roston Chase, Length ball, outside off. Defended out.
|25.6 : Anrich Nortje to Kyle Mayers, OUT! CAUGHT! Oh no, this is a nothing shot by Kyle Mayers! Shorter ball, outside off. Kyle MayersÂ decides to take Anrich NortjeÂ on and goes for the pull. He only manages to get the toe end of the bat. The ball lobs up in the air and Rassie van der DussenÂ takes an easy catch at cover.
|26.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Roston Chase, Length ball, outside off. Chase plays well inside the line of that one.
|26.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Roston Chase, Short and wide outside off. Left alone.
|26.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Roston Chase, Short ball again, in the line of the stumps. Roston ChaseÂ ducks under it.
|26.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Roston Chase, Beaten! Length ball, on off. Roston ChaseÂ looks to poke at it but the ball nips away enough to get past the outside edge.
|26.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Roston Chase, Fuller ball, on the pads. Clipped past mid-wicket for a couple. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 1!
|A session that thoroughly belonged to South Africa. They have taken 4 wickets and are right on top of the game. For West Indies, the next session will be all about trying to get some partnerships to put on a good score.
|The first session belonged to the South Africans. Rabada and Ngidi started really well with the ball and beat the openers on a number of occasions but couldn't induce the edge. That changed when Nortje came in the attack, the tall right-arm pacer removed the Windies openers in quick succession and put his team on top. Kagiso RabadaÂ finally found the outside edge as he dismissed Nkrumah Bonner and Anrich NortjeÂ removed Kyle MayersÂ just before Lunch. They will look to pick the remaining West In
|The West Indies had a morning to forget. Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ and Shai HopeÂ did the hard work of seeing off Kagiso RabadaÂ and Lungi NgidiÂ in the first spell. They got lucky on a few occasions but still survived. But they were both castled by Anrich Nortje, Hope got a peach of a delivery by Nortje while Brathwaite misjudged an inswinger to lose his wickets. Nkrumah BonnerÂ and Roston ChaseÂ hung in there with Chase showing great patience as he took 25 balls to get off the mark. But the class of
|Right then! We are done with the first session on Day 1 and it has belonged to South Africa. Now, West IndiesÂ will look to build a partnership after Lunch, but will they be able to do so? Or will South AfricaÂ run through the West IndiesÂ middle order? We will find out. Do join us in a while for the post Lunch session.
|... Day 1, Session 2Â ...
|27.1 : Anrich Nortje to Jermaine Blackwood, Good length delivery, on off. Blackwood shoulders his arms. The ball gets the toe end of his bat in the process. The ball rolls on the off side.
|0.0 : We are back for the post Lunch session. The South African fielders take their positions in the field. Out come Roston ChaseÂ and Jermaine Blackwood. Anrich NortjeÂ to resume with the ball.
|27.2 : Anrich Nortje to Jermaine Blackwood, Length delivery, outside off. Blackwood leaves it alone.
|27.3 : Anrich Nortje to Jermaine Blackwood, On a good length, on off. Blackwood punches it off the back foot towards covers. He gets a single.
|27.4 : Anrich Nortje to Roston Chase, Length on off, pushed towards covers for a single.
|27.5 : Anrich Nortje to Jermaine Blackwood, Bowls a bumper on middle, the ball goes over the batsman's head for the keeper to collect.
|27.6 : Anrich Nortje to Jermaine Blackwood, Fuller and on leg, Blackwood works it towards mid on.
|28.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Roston Chase, Starts with a full one, wide outside off. Some away movement there as Chase leaves this alone.
|0.0 : Lungi NgidiÂ to bowl from the other end.
|28.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Roston Chase, Fuller ball, in the line of the stumps. Pushed back to the bowler.
|28.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Roston Chase, Length ball, on the fifth stump line. Left alone this time.
|28.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Roston Chase, Length ball, angling back in around off. Chase defends it from the crease.
|28.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Roston Chase, Nice-looking shot for nothing. Fuller ball, on off. Roston ChaseÂ punches it to the right of mid on. But the fielder moves across and stops the ball.
|28.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Roston Chase, Serves a length ball, wide outside off. Left alone this time.
|29.1 : Anrich Nortje to Jermaine Blackwood, Fuller ball, on off. Blackwood drags it across the line and hits it to mid on.
|29.2 : Anrich Nortje to Jermaine Blackwood, A bumper this time, around off. Jermaine BlackwoodÂ hops up to defend this one.
|29.3 : Anrich Nortje to Jermaine Blackwood, FIVE WIDES! Free runs for West Indies! Short ball, this goes way over Jermaine BlackwoodÂ and even Quinton de KockÂ can't collect it behind the stumps. The ball runs to the fence.
|Anrich Nortje to Jermaine Blackwood, Good length ball, on off. Defended out.
|29.4 : Anrich Nortje to Jermaine Blackwood, Two wides in the same over, you don't see that often in Test matches. Too full and too wide outside off. Left alone. Some more exercise for the umpire as he raises his arms.
|Jason HolderÂ comes in at No.7
|Anrich Nortje to Jermaine Blackwood, OUT!Â TAKEN! Another poor shot and another wicket for Anrich Nortje! Short of a length, on the sixth stump line. Jermaine BlackwoodÂ could have left this alone but he didn't. In fact, he decides to push at it with his feet stuck to the crease. All he gets is a thick outside edge that is easily caught by Keegan PetersenÂ at gully. West IndiesÂ lose half their side.
|29.5 : Anrich Nortje to Jason Holder, Fuller ball, outside off. Defended out.
|29.6 : Anrich Nortje to Jason Holder, Good length ball, outside off. Left alone.
|30.1 : Joshua Da SilvaÂ is the new man in.
|Lungi Ngidi to Roston Chase, OUT!Â EDGED AND GONE! Another one bites the dust, this time it is Chase who has to walk back to the hut! Lungi NgidiÂ gets his first wicket and this was a well-deserved wicket. Length ball, outside off. Roston ChaseÂ makes the same mistake as Jermaine Blackwood, he pushes at it with his feet going nowhere. The ball takes the outside edge and goes to the left slip. Aiden MarkramÂ moves across and takes the catch.
|30.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Joshua Da Silva, Good length ball, outside off. Left alone.
|30.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Joshua Da Silva, Fuller ball, in the line of the stumps. Defended out.
|30.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Joshua Da Silva, Length ball, on off. Defended off the front foot.
|30.5 : Rahkeem CornwallÂ is the next batsman in.
|Lungi Ngidi to Joshua Da Silva, OUT!Â TAKEN! This is a brilliant catch! Length ball, just outside off. Nipping away after pitching, de Silva looks to defend but gets the outside edge. The ball goes towards the third slip but is dipping. Wiaan MulderÂ dives to his left and takes a good low catch. West IndiesÂ are 7 down now!
|30.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Rahkeem Cornwall, A double-wicket maiden! Ends the over with a yorker, on off. Rahkeem CornwallÂ blocks it out.
|31.1 : Anrich Nortje to Jason Holder, Length ball, on off. Clipped towards mid-wicket for a single.
|31.2 : Anrich Nortje to Rahkeem Cornwall, FOUR! Wow, shot of the day so far! Overpitched ball, outside off. Rahkeem CornwallÂ leans into it and simply times it down to the long off fence.
|31.3 : Anrich Nortje to Rahkeem Cornwall, Length ball, outside off. Rahkeem CornwallÂ gets the outside edge, but he played it with soft hands so the ball went along the ground. It goesÂ past gully for a couple.
|31.4 : Anrich Nortje to Rahkeem Cornwall, Length ball, outside off. Rahkeem CornwallÂ whips it to deep square leg for one.
|31.5 : Anrich Nortje to Jason Holder, Serves a length ball, in the line of the stumps. Holder pushes it to mid on.
|31.6 : Anrich Nortje to Jason Holder, Length ball, on off. Defended out by Holder.
|32.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Rahkeem Cornwall, Good length ball, on off. Cornwall tucks it wide of mid on for one.
|32.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Jason Holder, Serves a length ball, wide outside off. Left alone.
|32.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Jason Holder, This one comes back in after pitching outside off. But it was a length ball so it goes over the stumps as Holder leaves it alone.
|32.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Jason Holder, Fuller ball, on middle and leg. Holder plays it to the leg side but the man at short mid-wicket dives to stop the ball.
|32.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Jason Holder, Fuller ball, on off. Holder punches it sweetly down the ground, it hits Lungi Ngidi's boots and gets deflected. They take a couple.
|32.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Jason Holder, Length ball, on off. Defended out by Holder.
|Change in bowling. Here comes Wiaan Mulder.
|33.1 : Wiaan Mulder to Rahkeem Cornwall, Good length delivery, outside off. Cornwall leaves it alone. The bowler has overstepped. No-Ball signaled by the umpire.
|Wiaan Mulder to Rahkeem Cornwall, Pitches it down the leg side. Cornwall misses his flick. Another no-ball being signaled by the umpire.
|Wiaan Mulder to Rahkeem Cornwall, Fuller on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|33.2 : Wiaan Mulder to Rahkeem Cornwall, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Cornwall punches it off the back foot. The ball races away to the deep point fence.
|33.3 : Wiaan Mulder to Rahkeem Cornwall, Bowls it on leg, flicked towards square leg for a single.
|33.4 : Wiaan Mulder to Jason Holder, Length delivery, on off. Holder blocks it out.
|33.5 : Wiaan Mulder to Jason Holder, On a good length, outside off. Holder avoids getting any bat on it.
|33.6 : Wiaan Mulder to Jason Holder, Length outside off, Holder shoulders arms to that one.
|34.1 : Kemar RoachÂ walks out to bat.
|Lungi Ngidi to Rahkeem Cornwall, OUT! CAUGHT! Lungi NgidiÂ bags his third. Pitches it a bit short, outside off. Cornwall went for the punch over point. He did not time his shot well and the ball went upÂ in the air towards the third man region.Â Aiden Markram, who is standing the slip cordon,Â callsÂ for it and takes an excellent catch. It is always difficult to run backwardÂ and to take a catch. Markram made it look like a piece of cake. Rahkeem CornwallÂ departs after an entertaining kno
|34.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Jason Holder, Length ball, on off. Defended back to the bowler.
|34.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Jason Holder, Length ball, around off. Holder gets beaten as he looks to defend it.
|34.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Jason Holder, Play and a miss! This is a beauty! Length ball, outside off, drawing Holder in the shot. He goes for the drive but fails to get any bat on it.
|34.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Jason Holder, Length ball, outside off. Left alone.
|34.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Jason Holder, Length ball, outside off. Jason HolderÂ gets the outside edge as he looks to defend it. The ball drops well short of the second slip though.
|35.1 : Wiaan Mulder to Kemar Roach, No Ball! Length delivery, on middle. Roach flicks it towards square leg for a single. Wiaan MulderÂ bowls another front foot no ball.
|Wiaan Mulder to Jason Holder, Fuller on off, blocked out by Holder.
|35.2 : Wiaan Mulder to Jason Holder, Length delivery, outside off. Holder lets it sail through.
|35.3 : Wiaan Mulder to Jason Holder, On a good length, outside off. Holder chooses not to play.
|35.4 : Wiaan Mulder to Jason Holder, FOURÂ LEG BYES! Bowls it on the pads, Holder misses his flick. The ball hits his pads and goesÂ past the keeper towards fine leg.
|35.5 : Wiaan Mulder to Jason Holder, Good length delivery, outside off. Holder leaves it alone.
|35.6 : Wiaan Mulder to Jason Holder, Length outside off, left alone for the keeper to collect.
|36.1 : Jayden SealesÂ walks out to bat on his Test debut.
|Lungi Ngidi to Kemar Roach, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Lungi NgidiÂ is ripping apart the tail-enders. Bowls a peach of a delivery, just around off. Kemar RoachÂ looks to defend but fails to do it cleanly. The ball finds the outside edge and gets carried through to Quinton de Kock. He has safe pair of hands and collects it cleanly. Kemar RoachÂ will walk back to the hut. There is nothing much a no.9 can manage to do.Â
|36.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Jayden Seales, Length ball, lands outside off and nips back in. Jayden SealesÂ is hit on the arms as he looks to leave it alone. Welcome to Test cricket!
|36.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Jayden Seales, Length ball, outside off. Left alone.
|36.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Jayden Seales, Length ball, on off. Defended out.
|36.5 : Review time! South AfricaÂ have decided this for a caught behind. There is no bat on that one as confirmed by the Ultra Edge.
|Lungi Ngidi to Jayden Seales, NOT OUT! Full length delivery, on off. Seales hits the bat on the ground as he looked to play the shot. The ball hit the deck and carried through to the keeper. South Africa appealsÂ for a caught behind. The umpire is not interested though. They take a review. Ultra edge confirms that there is no spike as the ball passes the bat.Â
|36.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Jayden Seales, Length ball, around off. Defended out by Seales.
|Change. Anrich NortjeÂ comes back on.
|37.1 : Anrich Nortje to Jason Holder, Short of a length, outside off. Holder pulls it towards the mid-wicket fence. The ball stops just before the ropes and they take a couple.
|37.2 : Anrich Nortje to Jason Holder, Length ball, around off. Clipped towards square leg.
|37.3 : Anrich Nortje to Jason Holder, Length ball, angling back in after pitching outside off. Jason HolderÂ gets the inside edge back on his pads as he looks to defend it.
|37.4 : Anrich Nortje to Jason Holder, Bowls a yorker, on middle. Holder clips it to mid on.
|37.5 : Anrich Nortje to Jason Holder, FOUR! Holder is in the mood to play some shots now! Length ball, on off. He clears his front leg and smacks it over mid off for a boundary.
|37.6 : Anrich Nortje to Jason Holder, FOUR! Clubbed! Shorter ball, outside off. Holder nails the pull shot towards the long fence.
|38.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Jayden Seales, Length ball, wide outside off. Left alone.
|38.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Jayden Seales, Good length ball, this comes back after pitching outside off. Left alone again.
|38.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Jayden Seales, An appeal for LBW, but probably sliding down the leg side. Length ball, angling in towards the pads. Jayden SealesÂ misses his defence and gets hit on the pads. Lungi NgidiÂ pulls out of the appeal midway as he realises that the ball is sliding down the leg side.
|38.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Jayden Seales, Length ball, down the leg side this time. Left alone.
|38.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Jayden Seales, Fuller ball, outside off. Jayden SealesÂ looks to defend but is beaten.
|38.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Jayden Seales, Length ball, on off. Defended out.
|39.1 : Anrich Nortje to Jason Holder, Shorter ball, down the leg side. Left alone.
|39.2 : Anrich Nortje to Jason Holder, Shorter ball, outside off. Holder ducks under this one.
|39.3 : Anrich Nortje to Jason Holder, Shorter ball, on leg. Holder pulls it to fine leg, but doesn't take the single.
|39.4 : Anrich Nortje to Jason Holder, Almost had his man there! Full ball, just outside off. Jason HolderÂ backs away to leg side and looks to slog the ball. The ball goes just past the off pole.
|39.5 : Anrich Nortje to Jason Holder, Another short ball, around off. Holder sways away from the line.
|39.6 : Anrich Nortje to Jason Holder, Easy single on the last ball of the over. Shorter ball, outside off. Pulled away to deep mid-wicket for one. Holder to keep the strike.
|0.0 : Drinks break!Â South African bowlers have done well to exploit the conditions. They have managed to keep the Windies batters on the backfoot. Nortje claimed his fourth removing Blackwood soon after lunch. Ngidi entered into the wickets column by removing Raston Chase and Joshua Da SilvaÂ in quick succession. He bagged another two in the likes of Cornwall and Roach. South Africa just needÂ a single wicket before they come to bat on.
|40.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Jason Holder, Length ball, outside off. Holder miscues his slog but the ball goes over mid off for a couple.
|40.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Jason Holder, Beaten! Length ball, outside off. Holder looks to defend but the ball once again zips past the edge.
|40.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Jason Holder, Fuller ball, on off. Defended out.
|40.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Jason Holder, FOUR! Edged and a boundary! Fuller ball, outside off. Jason HolderÂ pushes at it but gets the thick outside edge. The ball goes past gully for a boundary.
|40.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Jason Holder, OUT! TAKEN! Lungi NgidiÂ has taken 5 wickets in the innings! Jason HolderÂ gets the outside edge as he looks to defend it. The ball goes to the second slip where Aiden MarkramÂ dives to his left to take the catch. West IndiesÂ end at 97 for 10!
|Well, well the day so far has been all about the South African bowlers. They have dismissed the hosts for under 100 and now their batters will look to pile a lead. For West Indies, the decision to bat after winning the toss will come under scanner as they haven't even managed to score 100 runs.
|Â None of the WindiesÂ batters crossed the 20- run mark and that should tell you the story. Shai HopeÂ and Kraigg BrathwaiteÂ had a good start as they survived the new ball for a while but once they fell, West IndiesÂ were in all sorts of trouble, none of their batters barring Roston ChaseÂ showed any intent to hang in there. There were a lot of poor shots and the wickets ofÂ Kyle MayersÂ and Rahkeem CornwallÂ were a result of such poor shots. The lack of foot movement also cost them as aÂ lot o
|South African bowlers started really well with Kagiso RabadaÂ and Lungi NgidiÂ beating the outside edge with the new ball on several occasions. Then came on the hero of the first session, Anrich Nortje, he picked up 3 wickets in the first session to rock the Windies top order. Kagiso RabadaÂ also took a wicket in that session.Â Post Lunch though, it was all about Lungi Ngidi. The right-arm pacer bowled consistently in the corridor outside off and induced the outside edge to get his wickets. He e