|Recent overs : . . . 2 . . | . 4 1 . 2 .
|Last bat : Andy McBrinelbw b Sheldon Cottrell8(23b0x40x6) SR:34.78, FoW:224/9 (47.3 Ovs)
|49.6 : That is a strange verdict from Alzarri. 20 too much, did he say? Hmmm... interesting. We reckon that Ireland are 20-30 runs short here as this deck looks much better to bat on as compared to Tuesday. Let's see how the run chase pans out. Join us back at 5.45 pm local (2145 GMT).
|Alzarri reckons that the score is 20 too much. On his bowling, Joseph says that he assesses the wicket as the game goes on, so he has different strategies at different points of time. Feels that the pitch is a touch slower but expects his side to chase the total down.
|Once again, it was Alzarri Joseph who took the honours. His 4/32 (an exact replica of his figures on Tuesday) pegged Ireland back, especially in the middle overs. Shepherd was decent for his first international outing in the Caribbean but the spinners were a bit disappointing. West Indies would have wanted a bit more consistency from Sheldon Cottrell. Here is Alzarri Joseph talking to Niall O'Brien.
|At this juncture, West Indies would have been hoping to bowl Ireland out under 200 but Mark Adair and Simi Singh managed to get a partnership going. It was not big enough but at least managed to help Ireland play out their 50 overs and also get close to 240.
|An innings which had a similar look to the one in the first ODI. Two wickets went early and today, it was Paul Stirling who decided to play the long innings. He was ably supported by William Porterfield and the duo's half century stand seemed to get Ireland back on track. But just as it happened in the first ODI, a wicket changed the course of things. Porterfield departed with the score crossing 100 and shades of Tuesday emerged, with the visitors slipping down from 110/2 to 154/6.
|That last ball will bring a smile on the Irish faces but one would expect West Indies to be the happier side heading into the break. It is the same pitch which was used two days ago but the bounce is inconsistent while batting seems to be much easier. That reflects from Ireland playing out their 50 overs but also means that chasing may not be so difficult as it was on Tuesday.
|S Cottrell to B McCarthy, SIX! What a way to finish the innings! Short delivery on middle, McCarthy pulls it over square leg for a biggie. IRELAND FINISH WITH 237/9!
|49.5 : S Cottrell to B Rankin, On a length on middle, Rankin flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|49.4 : S Cottrell to B Rankin, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Rankin looks to go big but misses it.
|49.3 : S Cottrell to B McCarthy, Full delivery on middle, McCarthy lofts it over mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep picks the ball on one bounce. The batsmen take a single.
|49.2 : S Cottrell to B Rankin, Similar ball, another swing from Rankin. This time he gets a thin piece of inside edge. The ball misses the leg stump and goes towards the keeper. The batsmen go for the quick single and Shai Hope takes aim at the striker's end. Misses. McCarthy was a goner.
|49.1 : S Cottrell to B Rankin, A length ball, outside off, Rankin swings but misses.
|48.6 : R Shepherd to B Rankin, Full delivery on middle, Rankin comes down the track and drives it towards mid on. The batsmen take a run.
|48.5 : R Shepherd to B Rankin, Bowls a bouncer, Rankin lets it sail through to the keeper.
|48.4 : R Shepherd to B Rankin, BEATEN! Short delivery outside off, Rankin looks to cut but misses it.
|48.3 : R Shepherd to B Rankin, On a good length on middle, Rankin looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|48.2 : R Shepherd to B McCarthy, Short delivery on middle, McCarthy pulls it over mid on but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards long on where Pooran dives forward for the catch but it falls just short of him. The batsmen take a run.
|48.1 : R Shepherd to B Rankin, On a good length on off, Rankin looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad. It goes towards the off side. The batsmen take a single. The umpire gives it as a leg bye.
|47.6 : S Cottrell to B Rankin, Full again and outside off, Rankin drives it through mid off for a single.
|47.5 : S Cottrell to B Rankin, Full delivery on off, Rankin drives it to mid off.
|47.4 : S Cottrell to B Rankin, Good length delivery on off, Rankin looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|47.3 : S Cottrell to A McBrine, OUT! LBW! At last, a decision which has been given by the umpire today is upheld. Ireland had reviewed two decisions successfully before this but are unfortunate to miss out on the hat-trick. A length delivery outside off, McBrine gets across and looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw and the umpire raises his finger. Ireland take the review. Ball Tracker shows the impact in line and the ball going on to hit the middle stump.
|47.2 : An appeal for lbw! McBrine has been adjudged out. He reviews it immediately though. Was the impact outside off? Nope. Ball Tracker is confirming three reds. Wicket number 9 is down.
|S Cottrell to A McBrine, On a good length on off, McBrine looks to go big but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|47.1 : S Cottrell to B McCarthy, Short delivery on middle, McCarthy pulls it through square leg for a single.
|46.6 : Sheldon Cottrell is back on. 8-0-40-2 so far.
|R Shepherd to A McBrine, Short delivery on middle, McBrine pulls it towards mid-wicket. The fielder goes for a direct hit at the bowler's end but misses it.
|46.5 : R Shepherd to B McCarthy, On a length on middle, McCarthy flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|46.4 : R Shepherd to A McBrine, Full delivery on leg, McBrine flicks it through square leg for a single.
|46.3 : R Shepherd to B McCarthy, Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
|46.2 : R Shepherd to B McCarthy, Around off, defended solidly.
|46.1 : R Shepherd to B McCarthy, FOUR! That is through! Not a bad delivery at all, but just a decent shot. Full and outside off, McCarthy lunges and just opens the face of his bat, to guide it to the left of Evin Lewis at backward point. He dives but cannot get any hand to it. Third man runs to his right but cannot get there either.
|45.6 : Shepherd is back on. 8-1-30-0 are his figures so far.
|K Pierre to A McBrine, Flighted delivery on middle, McBrine tucks it to mid-wicket.
|45.5 : K Pierre to A McBrine, Tossed up delivery on off, McBrine plays a reverse sweep towards third man. The fielder chases it and does well to stop it. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|45.4 : K Pierre to A McBrine, Loopy delivery on off, McBrine plays it to point.
|45.3 : K Pierre to B McCarthy, Floated delivery on off, McCarthy looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad. It goes towards first slip where it goes just past him. The batsmen take a run. The umpire gives it as a leg bye.
|45.2 : K Pierre to B McCarthy, BEATEN! Flighted delivery outside off, Barry looks to defend but misses it.
|45.1 : K Pierre to B McCarthy, Tossed up delivery outside off, McCarthy looks to cut but misses it.
|44.6 : S Cottrell to A McBrine, Full delivery on middle, McBrine flicks it to mid-wicket.
|44.5 : S Cottrell to B McCarthy, On a length on middle, McCarthy flicks it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen cross ends.
|44.4 : S Cottrell to A McBrine, Length delivery on middle, Andy flicks it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen cross ends.
|44.3 : S Cottrell to A McBrine, On a good length on off, McBrine blocks it off the back foot.
|44.2 : S Cottrell to B McCarthy, Full and outside off, McCarthy looks to drive away from the body but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a single.
|0.0 : Barry McCarthy is the new batsman in.
|44.1 : S Cottrell to S Singh, OUT! CAUGHT! Simi Singh departs! Full delivery outside off, Singh looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards the keeper where Shai Hope takes the simplest of catches. The hosts are just two wickets away from wrapping up the innings.
|43.6 : K Pierre to A McBrine, Gets across, looks to defend but earns a thick inside edge onto his pads.
|43.5 : K Pierre to S Singh, Around off, worked through mid-wicket for one more.
|43.4 : K Pierre to S Singh, FOUR! That is a delightful shot. Tossed up wide outside off, shimmies down the track, does Simi. gets to the pitch of the ball and blasts it through the covers. Hayden Walsh puts in a dive to his right but the power in that shot is too much for him. Beats him.
|43.3 : K Pierre to A McBrine, A touch short, worked through mid-wicket for a run.
|43.2 : K Pierre to A McBrine, Punched off the back foot by the batsman.
|43.1 : K Pierre to S Singh, Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
|42.6 : Khary Pierre is back on. 8-0-41-1 so far.
|S Cottrell to A McBrine, Full delivery on middle, McBrine drives it back towards the bowler.
|42.5 : S Cottrell to S Singh, Loopy delivery on off, Simi plays it towards point for a single.
|42.4 : S Cottrell to S Singh, BEATEN! Tossed up delivery outside off, Simi looks to defend but misses it.
|42.3 : S Cottrell to A McBrine, Full on middle, McBrine looks to defend but gets an inside edge on it. It goes towards fine leg. The batsmen take a single.
|42.2 : S Cottrell to A McBrine, Length delivery on middle, McBrine flicks it to mid-wicket.
|42.1 : S Cottrell to S Singh, On a good length and outside off, Singh looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a single.
|41.6 : Sheldon Cottrell is back on. 6-0-34-1 are his figures so far.
|H Walsh to A McBrine, Tossed up delivery on off, McBrine blocks it off the front foot.
|41.5 : H Walsh to S Singh, Loopy delivery on middle, Singh flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|H Walsh to S Singh, WIDE! Bowls it wide outside off, Singh offers no shot to this one.
|41.4 : H Walsh to A McBrine, Floated delivery on middle, McBrine flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|41.3 : H Walsh to A McBrine, Loopy delivery on off, McBrine keeps it out.
|41.2 : H Walsh to A McBrine, Flighted delivery on off, McBrine looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards first slip where he goes for the catch but it falls just short of him.
|41.1 : H Walsh to S Singh, Tossed up delivery on off, Simi plays it towards point for a run.
|40.6 : R Shepherd to A McBrine, Bowls a bumper, McBrine ducks under it.
|40.5 : R Shepherd to A McBrine, Full delivery on middle, McBrine flicks it to mid-wicket.
|40.4 : R Shepherd to S Singh, On a length and outside off, Simi punches it towards point for a run.
|40.3 : R Shepherd to A McBrine, Length delivery on middle, McBrine flicks it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen cross ends.
|R Shepherd to A McBrine, WIDE! Bowls a bouncer, McBrine ducks under it.
|40.2 : R Shepherd to S Singh, On a length on middle, Simi flicks it towards square leg for a run.
|0.0 : Andy McBrine is the next batsman in.
|40.1 : R Shepherd to M Adair, OUT! RUN OUT! Excellent throw by Pooran. Short delivery outside off, Adair looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes towards mid off where Pooran collects the ball in one bounce and fires a direct hit at the bowler's end. Adair was nowhere near the crease and he has to make a long walk back to the pavilion.
|39.6 : POWERPLAY 3 time. 5 fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle now. Will Pollard take that option? Can Ireland last their 50 overs?
|H Walsh to S Singh, Floated delivery on middle, Singh defends it off the back foot. That ends Powerplay 2. 140/4 for Ireland in this phase. There was a collapse but they have done slightly better than the other day. Tuesday saw them score 100/7.
|39.5 : H Walsh to M Adair, Flighted delivery on middle, Mark flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|39.4 : H Walsh to M Adair, Loopy delivery on off, Adair plays it to point.
|39.3 : H Walsh to M Adair, Floated delivery on middle, Adair sweeps it to mid-wicket.
|39.2 : H Walsh to S Singh, Flighted delivery on off, Singh punches it towards point for a run.
|39.1 : H Walsh to S Singh, Tossed up delivery on off, Simi defends it off the front foot.
|38.6 : R Shepherd to S Singh, On a length on middle, Singh flicks it towards square leg for a run.
|38.5 : R Shepherd to S Singh, Full delivery on off, Singh drives it towards mid off.
|38.4 : R Shepherd to M Adair, On a length and outside off, Adair punches it through point for a single.
|38.3 : R Shepherd to S Singh, Length delivery on off, Singh guides it towards third man. The batsmen cross ends.
|38.2 : R Shepherd to M Adair, On a length on off, Adair plays it towards point for a run.
|38.1 : R Shepherd to S Singh, NOT OUT! Simi Singh is just safe. Full delivery on middle, Singh drives it towards mid on and tries to take a quick single. Nicholas Pooran picks the ball and fires a direct hit at the bowler's end. It is referred upstairs. The replays show that Singh was just inside the crease when the throw hit the stumps.
|37.6 : Direct hit! Is Simi in trouble? Nicholas Pooran looks fairly confident. Replays show that the bat is just in by a centimetre. Close call.
|H Walsh to S Singh, Full delivery on off, Singh drives it through mid off for a run.
|37.5 : H Walsh to S Singh, Outside off, Simi does not bother to play at that.
|37.4 : H Walsh to S Singh, FOUR! Good shot. Not a bad ball but just a good shot. Floated delivery outside off, Simi gets down and sweeps it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|37.3 : H Walsh to M Adair, Googly, shorter and outside off, punched through point for one.
|37.2 : H Walsh to S Singh, Quicker one, around off, Simi gets across and works it through square leg for a run.
|37.1 : H Walsh to M Adair, Landed around off, punched down to long on for a single.
|36.6 : R Shepherd to S Singh, Bowls a bouncer, Singh does well to duck under it.
|36.5 : R Shepherd to S Singh, FOUR! Amazing shot. Short delivery on middle, Singh pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|36.4 : R Shepherd to S Singh, On a good length on off, Simi blocks it off the front foot.
|36.3 : R Shepherd to M Adair, Short and outside off, Adair cuts it through point for a run.
|36.2 : R Shepherd to M Adair, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Adair looks to cut but misses it.
|36.1 : R Shepherd to S Singh, Length delivery on off, Simi punches it towards point for a run.
|35.6 : Shepherd is back on. 5-1-15-0 are his figures so far.
|H Walsh to M Adair, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|35.5 : H Walsh to M Adair, Flighted delivery on middle, Adair looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It goes towards point where it lands safely.
|35.4 : H Walsh to M Adair, Loopy delivery on middle, Adair flicks it to mid-wicket.
|35.3 : H Walsh to S Singh, Floated delivery on middle, Singh flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|35.2 : H Walsh to S Singh, Tossed up delivery on middle, Simi keeps it out.
|35.1 : H Walsh to S Singh, Flighted delivery on off, Simi blocks it off the back foot.
|34.6 : Hayden Walsh is back on. 4-0-32-0 are his figures so far.
|A Joseph to S Singh, On a length on middle, Simi flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single. Alzarri Joseph finishes his spell with figures of 10-1-32-4. This has been an excellent display of fast bowling from him.
|34.5 : A Joseph to S Singh, Full delivery on middle, Singh drives it back towards the bowler.
|34.4 : A Joseph to S Singh, On a good length on off, Simi defends it off the front foot.
|34.3 : A Joseph to S Singh, Bowls a bouncer, Simi does well to duck under it.
|34.2 : A Joseph to S Singh, Short delivery on middle, Singh pulls it towards mid-wicket.
|34.1 : A Joseph to S Singh, Full delivery on off, Simi drives it towards covers where Brandon King tries to stop it with a dive but it goes beneath him. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|33.6 : K Pierre to M Adair, Flighted delivery on middle, Adair looks to sweep but misses it and gets hit on the thigh pad.
|33.5 : K Pierre to M Adair, BEATEN! Loopy delivery outside off, Adair looks to defend but misses it.
|33.4 : K Pierre to M Adair, Floated delivery on off, Adair plays it to covers.
|K Pierre to M Adair, FIVE WIDES! Bowls it down the leg side, Adair looks to sweep but misses it. It goes past the keeper for a boundary.
|33.3 : K Pierre to S Singh, Loopy delivery on off, Singh plays it towards point for a single.
|33.2 : K Pierre to S Singh, BEATEN! Flighted delivery outside off, Singh looks to cut but misses it.
|33.1 : K Pierre to S Singh, Tossed up delivery on leg, Simi looks to flick but misses it and gets hit on the pads.
|32.6 : A Joseph to M Adair, Good length delivery on off, Adair blocks it off the back foot.
|32.5 : A Joseph to M Adair, Outside off, Adair shoulders arms to this one.
|32.4 : A Joseph to M Adair, On a good length on off, Adair defends it off the back foot.
|32.3 : A Joseph to M Adair, SIX! That is put away! West Indies are bowling short and Ireland, in spite of losing wickets to those balls, are going after them. Short delivery on middle, Adair pulls it over mid-wicket with pure disdain, for a maximum.
|32.2 : A Joseph to M Adair, Good length delivery on middle, Adair blocks it well.
|32.1 : A Joseph to M Adair, On a length on middle, Adair flicks it towards the leg side.
|31.6 : K Pierre to S Singh, Flighted delivery on middle, Simi blocks it off the back foot.
|31.5 : K Pierre to S Singh, Loopy delivery on off, Simi guides it towards short third man.
|31.4 : K Pierre to S Singh, Full delivery on off, Simi drives it to mid off.
|31.3 : K Pierre to S Singh, Outside off, Simi offers no shot to this one.
|31.2 : K Pierre to M Adair, Flighted delivery on off, Adair plays it towards covers for a run.
|31.1 : K Pierre to M Adair, Tossed up delivery on off, Adair plays it to point.
|30.6 : Drinks Break! Well, once again, things not quite going according to plan for Ireland. They got a good resurrection from Stirling and Porterfield but once the latter was dismissed, it has been a collapse like in the previous game. Can they at least bat out their 50 overs? 250 might be a good score on this track. Mark Adair is the next batsman in. Also, Khary Pierre returns. 6-0-34-1 so far.
|A Joseph to K O'Brien, OUT! CAUGHT! Joseph gets his fourth wicket. Short delivery on middle, O'Brien looks to pull but gets a top edge on this one. It goes towards fine leg where Sheldon Cottrell takes a comfortable catch. This time he makes no mistake. Ireland have collapsed from 110/3 to 154/6.
|30.5 : A Joseph to K O'Brien, On a length on off, O'Brien taps it to point.
|30.4 : A Joseph to K O'Brien, NOT OUT! It is missing the stumps. On a good length on middle, O'Brien looks to defend but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw and the umpire raises his finger. Kevin O'Brien takes the review. Ball Tracker shows that it is going over the stumps as height was the factor there.
|30.3 : Kevin O'Brien has been adjudged LBW! He has taken the review though. Is there an inside edge? Looks high to the naked eye. No inside edge as per Ultra Edge. Ball Tracker shows it to be going over the top of the stumps. Decision reversed.
|A Joseph to S Singh, On a good length on leg, Simi looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a single. The umpire gives it as a leg bye.
|30.2 : A Joseph to S Singh, IN THE AIR BUT SAFE! Short delivery on middle, Singh pulls it over mid-wicket. Cottrell tries to go for the catch but was in no position to take it. Romario Shepherd tries to stop it and keeps the batsmen down to a couple.
|30.1 : A Joseph to S Singh, On a length on off, Simi plays it to point.
|29.6 : H Walsh to K O'Brien, Tossed up delivery on off, Kevin drives it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
|29.5 : H Walsh to K O'Brien, FOUR! Nicely played! A full toss on middle, O'Brien gets down and laps it through fine leg for a boundary. 150 UP FOR IRELAND!
|29.4 : H Walsh to K O'Brien, SIX! Amazing shot! Full delivery on off, O'Brien lofts it over covers. The fielder in the deep tries to go for the catch but it went over him for a maximum.
|29.3 : H Walsh to K O'Brien, Floated delivery on off, O'Brien looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards short third man.
|29.2 : H Walsh to K O'Brien, FOUR! Nice shot. Short delivery on leg, O'Brien pulls it towards fine leg for a boundary.
|29.1 : H Walsh to K O'Brien, Tossed up delivery on middle, O'Brien defends it out.
|28.6 : A Joseph to S Singh, Good length delivery on off, Simi defends it off the front foot.
|28.5 : A Joseph to S Singh, On a good length on off, Simi defends it off the back foot.
|28.4 : A Joseph to S Singh, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Singh looks to cut but misses it.
|28.3 : A Joseph to S Singh, Length delivery on off, Singh taps it to point.
|28.2 : A Joseph to S Singh, On a good length on off, Simi blocks it off the back foot.
|0.0 : Simi Singh is the new man in.
|28.1 : A Joseph to L Tucker, OUT! CAUGHT! Joseph gets his third wicket. Short delivery on off, Tucker looks to defend but gets extra bounce on this one. He gets a top edge and it goes towards short third man where Evin Lewis comes forward, slides and takes a good catch. The visitors have lost half their side back into the hut.
|27.6 : H Walsh to K O'Brien, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.
|27.5 : H Walsh to K O'Brien, FOUR! Plenty of width and the advantage is taken by Kevin O'Brien. Low full toss, O'Brien reaches out and drives it through the covers.
|27.4 : H Walsh to K O'Brien, Short and outside off, cut straight to point.
|27.3 : H Walsh to L Tucker, A yorker now, dug out towards mid on. He wanted a single but O'Brien was ball-watching and was almost touched by Tucker before he started running. Made it safely though, by the time Nicholas Pooran returned a throw to the keeper. A better throw might have had a better result.
|27.2 : H Walsh to L Tucker, NOT OUT! Big, big slice of luck for Tucker. Who expected this? The googly, outside off, Tucker comes forward to defend but misses the line altogether. Perhaps he played for the leg spinner but this one spun back in. Just missed the bat as it hit the pad and up went the umpire's finger! Lorcan went across and had a chat with his partner. The review was taken and Ball Tracker showed the ball to be bouncing over the leg stump!
|0.0 : Tucker has been adjudged LBW! He has taken the review though. Is there an inside edge? Nope, not according to Ultra Edge. What does Ball Tracker show? MISSING! Height is the factor!
|27.1 : H Walsh to K O'Brien, Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a single.
|26.6 : A Joseph to L Tucker, On a good length around off, watchfully defended from the crease. Successful return for Alzarri.
|26.5 : Lorcan Tucker walks in at number 6, replacing Stirling.
|A Joseph to P Stirling, OUT! CHOPPED ON! Well, Alzarri had been brought on to dismiss Kevin O'Brien but he has removed the set batsman for starters. Another soft dismissal. A length ball outside off, Stirling looks to run this down to third man but the ball comes on slowly off the surface. Hence, he ends up playing early. The inside edge is taken and the ball hits the timber. 'NO!' yells Stirling in frustration. Missed out on a possible century. But now, West Indies have an opening to enfo
|26.4 : A Joseph to P Stirling, On a good length outside off, Stirling hangs back and defends
|26.3 : A Joseph to K O'Brien, Full and outside off, lofted wide of mid off for a single.
|26.2 : A Joseph to K O'Brien, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|26.1 : A Joseph to K O'Brien, A good length ball outside off, watchfully defended.
|25.6 : Interesting change from Pollard. Alzarri Joseph has been brought back upon. 5-0-20-1 so far. Alzarri dismissed Kevin O'Brien in the previous game.
|H Walsh to K O'Brien, Wide outside off, played through point for another single.
|25.5 : H Walsh to P Stirling, Outside off, driven through mid off for one more.
|25.4 : H Walsh to K O'Brien, The batsman drives this through the covers. One run added to the total.
|25.3 : H Walsh to K O'Brien, FOUR! Nicely done. Full and outside off, O'Brien stays leg side of the ball and lofts it cleanly over cover.
|25.2 : H Walsh to K O'Brien, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.
|25.1 : H Walsh to K O'Brien, Outside off, punched straight to cover.
|24.6 : K Pierre to P Stirling, FOUR! JUST OVER! Boy, that fielder looked to be in the air for eternity. Full and outside off, Stirling gets down and looks to sweep but gets it off the toe end. It limps towards short mid-wicket where the fielder leaps but the ball just eludes him. Trickles into the fence behind.
|24.5 : K Pierre to P Stirling, Full and outside off, Paul looks to sweep but misses.
|24.4 : K Pierre to K O'Brien, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|24.3 : K Pierre to P Stirling, Landed outside off, played through point for one.
|24.2 : K Pierre to K O'Brien, Outside off, punched behind point for a run.
|24.1 : K Pierre to P Stirling, Outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.
|23.6 : H Walsh to K O'Brien, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|23.5 : H Walsh to K O'Brien, Landed outside off, O' Brien looks to go over the top but misses.
|23.4 : H Walsh to P Stirling, Full on middle, pushed through mid off for a run.
|23.3 : H Walsh to K O'Brien, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball. The batsmen have run through for a single.
|23.2 : H Walsh to P Stirling, Full and around off, swept through square leg for a single.
|23.1 : H Walsh to P Stirling, NOT OUT. IMPACT OUTSIDE OFF. Waste of a review from West Indies. The ball was turning even before it hit the pad, so this should have been thought of as missing off stump.
|22.6 : LBW review! Stirling has been adjudged not out on an LBW appeal. Kieron Pollard has taken the review though. Looks not out to the naked eye. Here comes Ball Tracker. Impact outside off. Story ends.
|Kevin O'Brien is the new batsman in. Also, Hayden Walsh is into the attack.
|K Pierre to W Porterfield, OUT! CAUGHT! That is a soft, soft dismissal. Porterfield is disgusted with himself. He has just thrown away a start. Full and outside off, Porterfield looks to go over the top but all he manages is a simple lob to mid off. Alzarri Joseph there makes no mistake. Porterfield looks at his bat, then at the pitch before trudging off. The 59-run stand is broken. This is Pierre's MAIDEN ODI WICKET as well.
|22.5 : K Pierre to P Stirling, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a run.
|22.4 : K Pierre to W Porterfield, Down the leg side, helped fine for a run.
|22.3 : K Pierre to W Porterfield, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|22.2 : K Pierre to P Stirling, Full and outside off, Stirling looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge. However, there is no slip present and the ball runs through that region. Nicholas Pooran gives it a good chase and just about stops it near the ropes. Three runs taken.
|22.1 : K Pierre to P Stirling, Full and outside off, Stirling looks to sweep but gets a thick inside edge.
|21.6 : S Cottrell to W Porterfield, Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.
|21.5 : S Cottrell to W Porterfield, Full and wide outside off, William looks to drive but misses.
|21.4 : S Cottrell to W Porterfield, The batsman has punched that ball through the off side.
|21.3 : S Cottrell to P Stirling, Works this down the leg side for one.
|21.2 : S Cottrell to W Porterfield, Short again, outside off once more, punched in front of cover, for a run.
|21.1 : S Cottrell to W Porterfield, Short and wide outside off, cut straight to point.
|20.6 : K Pierre to W Porterfield, Driven through mid on by the batsman. One run added to the total.
|20.5 : K Pierre to P Stirling, Outside off, punched wide of cover for a run.
|20.4 : K Pierre to P Stirling, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|20.3 : K Pierre to P Stirling, Short and outside off, punched straight to cover.
|20.2 : K Pierre to W Porterfield, 50-RUN STAND IS UP! This is a fine recovery. But they need to double this. At least. Full and outside off, pushed through the covers for a run.
|20.1 : K Pierre to P Stirling, Full and outside off, pushed through the covers to bring up a massive cheer from the crowd. 100 IS UP FOR IRELAND!
|19.6 : S Cottrell to W Porterfield, Full delivery on off, Porterfield drives it towards mid off.
|19.5 : S Cottrell to P Stirling, On a length on middle, Stirling flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|19.4 : S Cottrell to W Porterfield, Length delivery on off, Porterfield punches it through point for a single.
|19.3 : S Cottrell to W Porterfield, Full delivery on off, Porterfield drives it to mid off.
|19.2 : S Cottrell to W Porterfield, Good length delivery on middle, Porterfield keeps it out.
|0.0 : The groundstaff is getting into positions. We are seeing a little bit of sprinkle from the heavens overhead. Looks to be a passing shower.
|19.1 : S Cottrell to W Porterfield, On a good length on off, Porterfield defends it off the front foot.
|18.6 : Cottrell is back on. 4-0-30-1 are his figures so far.
|K Pierre to W Porterfield, Floated delivery on middle, Porterfield flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|18.5 : K Pierre to W Porterfield, Flighted delivery on middle, Porterfield looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|18.4 : K Pierre to W Porterfield, Loopy delivery on off, Porterfield defends it off the back foot.
|18.3 : K Pierre to W Porterfield, Tossed up delivery outside off, Porterfield offers no shot to this one.
|18.2 : K Pierre to P Stirling, Short delivery outside off, Stirling cuts it through point for a single.
|18.1 : K Pierre to P Stirling, FOUR! Oohhh... that was a goner nearly. Stirling gets low and across and Pierre fires it on the stumps. It is a low full toss, designed to hit the stumps but the bat comes down just in time. The ball races to the fine leg fence.
|17.6 : A Joseph to W Porterfield, On a length on off, William plays it to point.
|17.5 : A Joseph to W Porterfield, Full delivery on off, Porterfield drives it towards mid off.
|A Joseph to W Porterfield, WIDE! Short delivery down the leg side, William looks to pull but misses it.
|17.4 : A Joseph to W Porterfield, FOUR! Third boundary of the over. Short delivery on middle, Porterfield pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|17.3 : A Joseph to W Porterfield, FOUR! Good shot. Joseph bowls a low full toss on off, Porterfield drives it through mid off for a boundary.
|17.2 : A Joseph to W Porterfield, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Porterfield looks to cut but misses it.
|17.1 : A Joseph to W Porterfield, FOUR! Full and outside off, Porterfield looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a boundary.
|16.6 : Drinks Break! Alzarri Joseph is back on. 4-0-7-1 are his figures so far.
|K Pierre to P Stirling, Floated delivery on middle, Stirling defends it off the front foot.
|16.5 : K Pierre to W Porterfield, Short again on off, Porterfield cuts it through point again. The batsmen take a single.
|16.4 : K Pierre to W Porterfield, Short delivery on off, Porterfield cuts it through point. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|16.3 : K Pierre to W Porterfield, BEATEN! Flighted delivery outside off, Porterfield looks to defend but misses it.
|16.2 : K Pierre to P Stirling, Full delivery on off, Stirling drives it through covers for a run.
|16.1 : K Pierre to P Stirling, Tossed up delivery on middle, Stirling drives it back towards the bowler.
|15.6 : Khary Pierre is back on. 1-0-7-0 are his figures so far.
|K Pollard to P Stirling, Length delivery on off, Stirling dabs it towards third man for a run.
|15.5 : K Pollard to P Stirling, On a good length on middle, Paul blocks it well.
|15.4 : K Pollard to P Stirling, FOUR! Nice shot. Full and outside off, Stirling drives it uppishly over covers. Shimron Hetmyer dives to his right but the ball whizzes past him to the fence.
|15.3 : K Pollard to P Stirling, Full delivery on middle, Stirling flicks it to mid-wicket.
|K Pollard to P Stirling, WIDE! Bowls it down the leg side, Stirling lets it go.
|15.2 : K Pollard to W Porterfield, Short delivery on leg, Stirling pulls it through square leg. The batsmen cross ends.
|15.1 : K Pollard to P Stirling, Length delivery outside off, Stirling guides it towards third man for a single.
|14.6 : A Joseph to W Porterfield, Bowls a bouncer, Porterfield does well to duck under it.
|14.5 : A Joseph to W Porterfield, Good length delivery on off, William blocks it off the back foot.
|14.4 : A Joseph to W Porterfield, Short delivery on middle, Porterfield looks to leave but gets hit on the hand.
|14.3 : A Joseph to W Porterfield, Full delivery on off, Porterfield drives it to mid off.
|14.2 : A Joseph to W Porterfield, Landed outside off, played straight to point.
|14.1 : A Joseph to P Stirling, A short ball, outside off, pulled through mid-wicket for a single.
|13.6 : K Pollard to W Porterfield, FOUR! Excellent shot. Full delivery on off, Porterfield lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
|13.5 : K Pollard to P Stirling, Length delivery on off, Stirling punches it towards point for a run.
|13.4 : K Pollard to P Stirling, Good length delivery on off, Paul defends it off the front foot.
|13.3 : K Pollard to P Stirling, On a length on middle, Stirling flicks it to mid-wicket.
|13.2 : K Pollard to P Stirling, Good length delivery on off, William offers a forward defense on this one.
|13.1 : K Pollard to W Porterfield, On a length on middle, Porterfield flicks it towards fine leg for a run.
|K Pollard to W Porterfield, WIDE! Bowls it wide outside off, Porterfield shoulders arms to this one.
|12.6 : Kieron Pollard brings himself into the attack.
|A Joseph to P Stirling, On a good length on off, Stirling defends it off the front foot.
|12.5 : A Joseph to P Stirling, Length delivery on off, Stirling taps it towards point.
|12.4 : A Joseph to P Stirling, Full delivery on off, Stirling drives it towards mid off where Hetmyer dives to stop it but it goes beneath his left hand. He himself gets up and chases the ball. Two runs taken.
|12.3 : A Joseph to P Stirling, Length delivery on off, Paul taps it to point.
|12.2 : A Joseph to P Stirling, On a good length on middle, Stirling looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head. Replays later on show that there was an inside edge on it.
|12.1 : A Joseph to P Stirling, On a good length on off, Stirling blocks it off the back foot.
|11.6 : R Shepherd to W Porterfield, Full delivery on off, Porterfield drives it to mid off.
|11.5 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, Length delivery on off, Stirling guides it towards third man for a single.
|11.4 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, Full delivery on off, Stirling drives it back towards the bowler.
|11.3 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, On a good length on middle, Stirling comes down the track and looks to pull but gets an inside edge. It goes over the stumps and towards the keeper on one bounce.
|11.2 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, Good length delivery on middle, Stirling defends it out.
|11.1 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, On a good length on off, Stirling defends it off the back foot.
|10.6 : A Joseph to W Porterfield, Full delivery on leg, Porterfield looks to flick but gets hit on the pads.
|10.5 : A Joseph to P Stirling, Length delivery on middle, Stirling flicks it towards the leg side for a run.
|10.4 : A Joseph to W Porterfield, Short delivery on leg, Porterfield pulls it through square leg for a single.
|10.3 : A Joseph to P Stirling, On a length on middle, Stirling flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|10.2 : A Joseph to P Stirling, Good length delivery on middle, Paul blocks it off the back foot.
|10.1 : A Joseph to P Stirling, On a good length on off, Stirling defends it off the front foot.
|9.6 : Powerplay 2 is signaled. Maximum of 4 fielders will be outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.
|R Shepherd to W Porterfield, On a good length on off, William keeps it out.
|9.5 : R Shepherd to W Porterfield, Outside off, Porterfield shoulders arms to this one.
|9.4 : R Shepherd to W Porterfield, On a good length on middle, William defends it off the back foot.
|9.3 : R Shepherd to W Porterfield, Good length delivery on off, Porterfield defends it off the front foot.
|9.2 : R Shepherd to W Porterfield, Outside off, Porterfield offers no shot to this one.
|9.1 : R Shepherd to W Porterfield, On a length on middle, Porterfield flicks it to mid-wicket.
|8.6 : Shepherd is back on. 3-0-14-0 are his figures so far.
|A Joseph to P Stirling, On a good length on off, Paul blocks it off the back foot.
|8.5 : A Joseph to P Stirling, Good length delivery on off, Stirling defends it out.
|8.4 : A Joseph to P Stirling, Good length delivery on off, Paul blocks it off the back foot.
|8.3 : A Joseph to P Stirling, On a length on middle, Stirling flicks it to mid-wicket.
|8.2 : A Joseph to W Porterfield, Length delivery on middle, Porterfield flicks it towards mid-wicket. The batsmen take a run.
|0.0 : William Porterfield is the next batsman in.
|8.1 : A Joseph to A Balbirnie, OUT! TIMBER! Excellent ball by Alzarri Joseph. On a good length on off, Balbirnie looks to defend but ends up playing the wrong line. He misses it and gets bowled. Ireland lose their second wicket in quick time.
|7.6 : Alzarri Joseph is on.
|K Pierre to P Stirling, Loopy delivery on middle, Stirling nudges it to mid-wicket.
|7.5 : K Pierre to P Stirling, Floated delivery on off, Stirling blocks it off the back foot.
|7.4 : K Pierre to P Stirling, SIX! Lovely shot! Tossed up on middle, Stirling comes down the track and lofts it over covers for a biggie.
|7.3 : K Pierre to P Stirling, Full delivery on middle, Stirling comes down the track and blocks it.
|7.2 : K Pierre to A Balbirnie, Tossed up delivery on middle, Balbirnie flicks it towards square leg for a run.
|7.1 : K Pierre to A Balbirnie, Flighted delivery on middle, Balbirnie nudges it towards the leg side.
|6.6 : Khary Pierre is on.
|S Cottrell to P Stirling, On a good length on off, Paul keeps it out.
|6.5 : S Cottrell to P Stirling, FOUR! Cracking shot. Short and outside off, Stirling cuts it hard through point for a boundary.
|6.4 : S Cottrell to P Stirling, Full delivery on off, Stirling drives it to covers.
|6.3 : S Cottrell to P Stirling, Bowls a yorker on middle, Stirling does well to dig it out.
|6.2 : S Cottrell to P Stirling, On a good length on off, Stirling defends it off the front foot.
|6.1 : S Cottrell to P Stirling, IN THE AIR BUT SAFE! Short delivery on middle, Stirling pulls it uppishly towards wide mid on where Hetmyer looks to go for the catch but it goes just wide of him. The batsmen get two runs.
|5.6 : R Shepherd to A Balbirnie, On a good length on middle, Balbirnie defends it off the back foot.
|5.5 : R Shepherd to A Balbirnie, Good length delivery on off, Balbirnie keeps it out.
|5.4 : R Shepherd to A Balbirnie, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Andy Balbirnie. Short and outside off, Balbirnie cuts it through point for a boundary.
|5.3 : R Shepherd to A Balbirnie, FOUR! That is put away! Short of a length delivery on leg, Balbirnie pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|5.2 : R Shepherd to A Balbirnie, On a good length on off, Andy blocks it off the back foot.
|5.1 : R Shepherd to A Balbirnie, Outside off, Balbirnie leaves it alone.
|4.6 : S Cottrell to P Stirling, TOP EDGE AND FOUR! Short of a length delivery on leg, Stirling looks to pull but gets a top edge. It goes behind the keeper for a boundary.
|4.5 : S Cottrell to A Balbirnie, On a length on middle, Balbirnie flicks it towards square leg for a single.
|4.4 : S Cottrell to A Balbirnie, On a good length on middle, Balbirnie defends it off the back foot.
|4.3 : Andy Balbirnie is the new batsman in.
|S Cottrell to G Delany, OUT! Excellent catch by Alzarri Joseph! Cottrell bowls a short delivery on leg, Stirling looks to pull but gets it off the glove. It goes towards short fine leg where Alzarri Joseph comes forward, dives and takes a good low catch.
|4.2 : S Cottrell to G Delany, Good length delivery on middle, Delany blocks it off the back foot.
|4.1 : S Cottrell to G Delany, Short delivery on off, Delany cuts it to point.
|3.6 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, Good length delivery on off, Stirling keeps it out.
|3.5 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, BEATEN AGAIN! On a good length and outside off, Stirling looks to cut but misses it.
|3.4 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Stirling looks to defend but misses it.
|3.3 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, FOUR! Easy pickings for Paul Stirling! Full delivery on the pads, Stirling flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary.
|3.2 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, Short delivery outside off, Stirling cuts it to point.
|3.1 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, On a length on off, Stirling taps it towards point.
|2.6 : S Cottrell to G Delany, Full delivery on off, Delany drives it through covers. The batsmen get two runs. 12 runs have come from the over. Big one for Ireland.
|2.5 : S Cottrell to G Delany, Outside off, Delany leaves it alone.
|2.4 : S Cottrell to G Delany, FOUR! Fantastic shot! Length delivery on off, Delany taps it through point for a boundary.
|2.3 : S Cottrell to G Delany, Bowls it wide outside off, Delany offers no shot to this one.
|2.2 : S Cottrell to G Delany, SIX! What a shot! Short of a length delivery, Delany pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum. First maximum of the game.
|2.1 : S Cottrell to G Delany, Length delivery on off, Delany taps it towards point where the fielder does well to stop it.
|1.6 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, Good length delivery on off, Paul keeps it out.
|1.5 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, On a good length and outside off, Stirling shoulders arms to this one.
|1.4 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, Full delivery on middle, Stirling lofts it over mid on. The batsmen get two runs.
|1.3 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, Good length delivery on middle, Stirling defends it off the back foot.
|1.2 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, Length delivery on middle, Stirling tucks it towards mid-wicket.
|1.1 : R Shepherd to P Stirling, On a good length on off, Stirling defends it to mid-wicket.
|0.6 : Romario Shepherd to bowl from the other end.
|S Cottrell to G Delany, Outside off, Gareth offers no shot to this one.
|0.5 : S Cottrell to G Delany, On a length on off, Delany drives it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
|0.4 : S Cottrell to G Delany, Length delivery on middle, Delany flicks it to mid-wicket.
|0.3 : S Cottrell to P Stirling, On a length on middle, Paul flicks it towards square leg for a run.
|0.2 : S Cottrell to P Stirling, FOUR! Ireland and Stirling are off the mark. Short delivery on middle, Stirling pulls it over square leg for a boundary.
|0.1 : S Cottrell to P Stirling, On a good length on middle, Stirling defends it off the back foot.
|0.0 : We are all set for the game to begin! The Windies players make their way out to the middle. They are followed by the Ireland openers, Paul Stirling and Gareth Delany. Sheldon Cottrell will start the proceedings for the West Indies.
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Shai Hope (WK), Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd (IN FOR CHASE), Kieron Pollard (C), Khary Pierre (IN FOR PAUL), Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell.
|Ireland (UNCHANGED PLAYING XI) - Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (C), William Porterfield, Kevin O'Brien, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Boyd Rankin.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and it lands in the favor of the visitors. THEY WILL BAT FIRST! Strange decision that as there is forecast of rain later on. Normally teams elect to field first if the forecast is not that great.
|An easy for the Windies is how the first ODI ended! Quite expected though and the same is expected today too, anything other than that will surely be a surprise. A victory for the hosts here will see them seal the series and Pollard will want to do exactly that. For Ireland it is a must-win game. They will need their players to come to the fore, they will need to put in their best performance if they are to beat the home side. Can they do so? We will find out. Welcome to the coverage. Stay tuned