|0.0 : Welcome to our coverage of the first Test of India's tour of West Indies in Antigua. It is the start of both sides' ICC World Test Championship campaign and they will be looking to grab the whole 60 points on offer in this match.
|The Men In Blue have dominated this tour completely as they have won every match that has been played. A whitewash in the T20 series was followed up by a 2-0 win in the ODI series. The hosts were in a couple of winning situations but failed to capitalize on it. Jason Holder mentioned that they need to take more responsibility in these kind of situations and make the most of them. The visitors need to be on their toes and not take the hosts lightly as they won the last Test series they played at
|An exciting Test series awaits us in the Caribbean and both the sides will be eager to start their ICC World Test Championship campaigns on a positive note.
|Daren Ganga informs that the weather is cloudy here in Antigua. There is a hint of grass on the pitch and it will result in varying bounces. There are dark patches on the pitch due to moisture. Pace will be the dominating factor. Have to bat carefully early on in the innings. Very good looking pitch but there is more for the seamers than the spinners.
|TOSS - Up goes the coin, Kohli calls heads and it is... tails. The hosts have won the toss and will be bowling first.
|WEST INDIES (PLAYING XI) - Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope (WK), Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder (C), Miguel Cummins, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach.
|INDIA (PLAYING XI) - Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
|West Indies skipper, Jason Holder, says they are going to field first. Holder informs that his team will bowl first as he feels there is more moisture on the pitch. States the guys are prepared and they are looking forward to face the no. 1 side in Tests. States that they want to start the series well. Informs they are going in with 4 pacers and they have one debutant, Shamarh Brooks.
|Indian skipper, Virat Kohli is happy with how it has panned out. The skipper informs that they want to put runs on the board and put the Windies under pressure. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul will be opening the innings for India. Kohli informs about the changes and mentions that Saha, Ashwin, Rohit, Kuldeep and Umesh are left out of the playing XI.
|We are all set to begin! The Indian openers, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are out in the middle. Kemar Roach to start the proceedings for West Indies. Three slips and a gully in place. Here we go...
|0.1 : K Roach to Rahul, Roach starts with a shortish ball outside off, KL Rahul lets it go to the keeper. Would look to come closer to the batsman.
|0.2 : K Roach to Rahul, Gets this to move in from off stump, just a bit from the good length area. Rahul plays across the line to get hit on the pads. A slight appeal but nothing serious.
|0.3 : K Roach to Rahul, This time a short one, coming into the batsman, Rahul looks to work it through the third man fielder but plays it a bit awkwardly to dab it to the slip cordon.
|0.4 : K Roach to Rahul, Another shortish length on off, KL Rahul blocks this onto the pitch with solid defense.
|0.5 : K Roach to Rahul, Outside off on good length again, Rahul blocks it well.
|0.6 : K Roach to Rahul, Another one which comes into the batsman, KL plays at it but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|Shannon Gabriel to bowl from the other end for the hosts as expected. Gabriel has picked up 25 wickets in the last four Test matches he has played on this venue.
|1.1 : S Gabriel to Agarwal, Gabriel starts with one outside off on a slightly shortish length, Mayank lets it go.
|1.2 : S Gabriel to Agarwal, Gets the batsman to play this one as this comes into the batsman from a shortish length, Agarwal blocks it well.
|1.3 : S Gabriel to Agarwal, Good length ball outside off again, Mayank plays it well towards gully.
|1.4 : S Gabriel to Agarwal, BEATEAN! Good delivery this time. Shortish one from Gabriel on the fourth stump line. Makes Agarwal play who hops to defend but is beaten.
|1.5 : S Gabriel to Agarwal, First runs! Good length ball outside off, Agarwal taps it on the off side and calls for a quick single.
|1.6 : S Gabriel to Rahul, Beauty to end the over! What a ripper that one! Good length ball in the channel outside off, KL Rahul is squared up on this one as the ball comes into the batsman. He is beaten. Lucky to not edge that one.
|2.1 : K Roach to Agarwal, FOUR! Shot! Sweet timing. Fullish ball outside off, Agarwal pushes this through mid off nicely. Brathwaite races the ball to save the four but is beaten. First boundary of the match. The decision was referred upstairs but the fielder was touching the ropes there.
|2.2 : K Roach to Agarwal, Beaten! Good comeback as Roach bowls it in the channel outside off, makes the batter play again but this comes back in just a tad bit to get past the edge.
|2.3 : K Roach to Agarwal, Fourth stumper this time, Agarwal lets it be.
|2.4 : K Roach to Agarwal, Fullish one on the middle this time, Agarwal flicks it but it goes straight to the short leg fielder.
|2.5 : K Roach to Agarwal, Beaten again! That ball held its line. Pitched on the good length ball to beat the outside edge of Agarwal. The ball shaped away after passing the batsman there.
|2.6 : K Roach to Agarwal, Outside off on fifth stump line as Agarwal shoulders arms. Came into the batsman as it went past the stumps.
|3.1 : S Gabriel to Rahul, Good start to the over. Good length ball outside off, KL is not tempted this time as he lets it go to the keeper.
|3.2 : S Gabriel to Rahul, Shortish outside off this time, KL dabs it well on the off side.
|3.3 : S Gabriel to Rahul, Too wide for KL to reach at that one. It was pitched on the shortish length as well.
|3.4 : S Gabriel to Rahul, Shortish outside off again, a bit closer but still not enough to make KL play at that one.
|3.5 : S Gabriel to Rahul, Shortish one outside off again. Leaves this one alone as well.
|3.6 : S Gabriel to Rahul, Fullish one this time, outside off, KL is not fiddling on this one.
|4.1 : K Roach to Agarwal, Beaten! Peach from Roach. Shortish ball outside off as Agarwal plays at this one from the crease and is beaten!
|REVIEW TIME! Now the Windies seem very confident that it has took the outside edge of Agarwal's bat. Replays roll in and Ultra Edge show that there IS a spike! Agarwal is a goner!
|4.2 : K Roach to Agarwal, OUT! Caught! Beauty! Agarwal has to depart. Huge appeal from the Windies players as this go past the bat of Agarwal who has again not showed any feet movement. Good length ball from Roach which leaves the batsman just a hint to go past the bat. Holder and Windies appeal in unison but the Umpire is unmoved. That looked close though and Holder goes for the review as he thinks there's an edge. Ultra edge arrives to show a spike as the ball passes the bat. Roach gets a break
|India's specialist Test batsman, Cheteshwar Pujara is the next man in.
|4.3 : K Roach to Pujara, Short one to welcome Pujara who looks to duck but is hit on the back.
|4.4 : K Roach to Pujara, Good length ball outside off, Pujara blocks it well this time.
|4.5 : K Roach to Pujara, Fuller on middle this time. This is bread and butter for Pujara as he works it well towards mid on to get a couple. He is off and running.
|4.6 : K Roach to Pujara, OUT! CAUGHT! Roach is on fire! What a ripper to get Pujara. Superb delivery outside off, held its line again as Pujara looked to play at it. The ball kisses the outside edge of the bat and Shai Hope is not gonna miss out. The best batsman of the last Test series for India is outta here. He does not look to fiddle at the ball outside off this early in the innings but he felt for that one outside off, maybe because the ball was coming in but left a hint when it came close
|The skipper, Virat Kohli walks to the middle with India in trouble here. He needs to continue the momentum from the last ODI.
|5.1 : S Gabriel to Rahul, Good length outside off, Rahul lets it be.
|5.2 : S Gabriel to Rahul, Full ball just outside off, Rahul gets off the mark as he pushes this one towards covers and takes three off it.
|5.3 : S Gabriel to Kohli, Full again on middle and off, played towards mid on.
|5.4 : S Gabriel to Kohli, FOUR! Good shot by Kohli. Fullish and outside off, Kohli gets on the front foot and guides this ball through the gap at point with the outer half of his bat. He gets off the mark with this shot.
|5.5 : S Gabriel to Kohli, Length ball outside off, Kohli shoulders arms to it.
|5.6 : S Gabriel to Kohli, Length ball outside off, Kohli looks to leave this one but the ball comes into him. It hits his thigh pad and the ball rolls towards the keeper.
|6.1 : K Roach to Rahul, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|6.2 : K Roach to Rahul, Good length ball just outside off, pushed back to the bowler.
|6.3 : K Roach to Rahul, Outside off on a length, Rahul shoulders arms to it.
|6.4 : K Roach to Rahul, Good length ball just outside off, Rahul pushes it towards cover and takes a quick single.
|6.5 : K Roach to Kohli, Full and just outside off, Kohli pushes it back to Roach.
|6.6 : K Roach to Kohli, Risky single but he gets through. Kohli survives. Kohli pushes this one towards mid on and sets off for a quick single. The fielder picks it up and has a shy at the keeper's end but Kohli is in.
|7.1 : S Gabriel to Kohli, Outside off, Kohli lets it be.
|7.2 : S Gabriel to Kohli, FOUR! Pure class! Kohli showing the genius that he is. This is full and just outside off. Virat just leans into the straight drive and the ball races through mid on towards the fence. Counter-attack from Kohli.
|7.3 : S Gabriel to Kohli, Outside off, Kohli leaves this one alone.
|7.4 : S Gabriel to Kohli, Welcome to the Caribbean, King Kohli! Gabriel bowls a bouncer at 137 kph and near head height. Kohli is barely able to evade it as he just gets his head out of the way in time.
|7.5 : S Gabriel to Kohli, FOUR LEG BYES! Shorter again just outside off, the ball sticks on the surface as Kohli looks to pull but misses. It hits him on the arm, pitches just before first slip, spins away and goes between him and the keeper Shai Hope towards the third man fence for a boundary. The first slip dives to his left in an attempt to stop it but does not get a hand to it.
|S Gabriel to Kohli, OUT! CAUGHT! Short ball and Kohli is gone. The plan to get the skipper out on the short one has worked here. Gabriel bowls this one just outside off, the ball pitches and shoots off the pitch. The skipper looks to fend at it but is only able to slice it towards gully where Brooks takes an easy catch down to his right. India three down and are in deep trouble here.
|Rahane out in the middle now.
|7.6 : S Gabriel to Rahane, Hit on the body! Rahane is welcomed with a bumper which hits him on the body. Shortish ball outside off as Rahane prepares to leave it but this comes in with the angle to hit Rahane on the stomach. Top over from Gabriel.
|8.1 : K Roach to Rahul, Good length ball, works it towards mid on.
|8.2 : K Roach to Rahul, On the stumps on a good length, KL looks to work it towards the leg side but the ball goes off the outer half of the bat to roll towards point.
|8.3 : K Roach to Rahul, That might hurt. Pitched outside off, coming into the batsman as KL looks to play it off the front foot but he is hit on the arms there. Physio out in the middle with the magic spray.
|8.4 : K Roach to Rahul, Edged but safe as it flies wide of third slip. Gabriel pitches this on a length outside off and Rahul goes for the cut. He gets a thick outside edge on it but the ball falls safely in the third man region as the batters take one.
|8.5 : K Roach to Rahane, Down the leg side, Rahane tries to flick but misses.
|8.6 : K Roach to Rahane, Length ball just outside off, Rahane plays this down towards mid off.
|9.1 : S Gabriel to Rahul, Fullish ball on middle, KL flicks it nicely towards mid-wicket to get a couple.
|9.2 : S Gabriel to Rahul, Short ball on middle, Rahul ducks under it.
|9.3 : S Gabriel to Rahul, Shortish one on the middle stump line, The ball rises as KL hops to block it off his foot. There is a short leg but KL dropped it on the pitch.
|9.4 : S Gabriel to Rahul, Shortish ball outside off, this one is left alone.
|9.5 : S Gabriel to Rahul, Good length in the channel outside off this time, KL covers his timbers and lets this go to the keeper.
|9.6 : S Gabriel to Rahul, FOUR! Nicely done! Gabriel looks to bowl a yorker this time as he dishes a fuller one. KL leans forward and times it superbly and the ball races to the mid off fence.
|Skipper Jason Holder with the ball now.
|10.1 : J Holder to Rahane, Shortish one to start with which is outside off, Rahane dabs it towards the off side.
|10.2 : J Holder to Rahane, Another same line and length ball, Rahane is on his back foot to work it well on the off side.
|10.3 : J Holder to Rahane, Shortish outside off again, Rahane dabs it on the off side again.
|10.4 : J Holder to Rahane, Outside off on a good length, Rahane lets it be as the ball shaped away from him.
|10.5 : J Holder to Rahane, Good length ball outside off again, Rahane plays this well again and shouts no run there.
|10.6 : J Holder to Rahane, Fullish one to finish the over, Rahane leans forward to block. Maiden over start for the Windies skipper.
|DRINKS! The hosts well and truly on top here as the visitors are 32/3 with Agarwal, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli all back in the hut. Roach and Gabriel bowled brilliantly with the new ball. They didn't offer any freebies and they got dividends for that with three top wickets.
|Miguel Cummins to start the proceedings after the drinks.
|11.1 : M Cummins to Rahul, Starts with one outside off ball on the good length. Rahul plays it well off the back foot as the ball rolls towards covers. Rahul takes a run.
|11.2 : M Cummins to Rahane, Another good length ball outside off, Rahane pushes this on the off side.
|11.3 : M Cummins to Rahane, Good length on middle this time, Rahane works it towards the leg side.
|11.4 : M Cummins to Rahul, Good shot but equally good fielding on this shortish ball outside off. KL looks to cut but Brooks at point dives to stop.
|11.5 : M Cummins to Rahul, Good length ball this time, Rahul pushes this towards mid on.
|11.6 : M Cummins to Rahul, Wide outside off this time, Rahul leaves this one.
|12.1 : J Holder to Rahane, Length ball outside off, Rahane leaves it alone.
|12.2 : J Holder to Rahane, Fuller and on off, Rahane blocks it towards the off side off the front foot.
|12.3 : J Holder to Rahane, Again outside off, Rahane shoulders arms to it.
|12.4 : J Holder to Rahane, Length ball just outside off, Rahane plays this towards gully with soft hands.
|12.5 : J Holder to Rahane, Wide outside off, left alone by Rahane.
|12.6 : J Holder to Rahane, Length ball outside off, pushed to point. Maiden by Holder.
|13.1 : M Cummins to Rahul, Good length ball just outside off, Rahane plays it back towards the bowler.
|13.2 : M Cummins to Rahul, Full ball on off, pushed to point by Rahul.
|13.3 : M Cummins to Rahul, Length ball just outside off, Rahul defends it out.
|13.4 : M Cummins to Rahul, Full on the pads this time, Rahul flicks this one towards mid-wicket and takes a couple.
|13.5 : M Cummins to Rahul, Outside off, left alone. Good carry to the keeper here as he collects it around his head height.
|13.6 : M Cummins to Rahul, Full again on the pads, played towards the mid-wicket fielder.
|14.1 : J Holder to Rahane, Wide outside off, left alone by the batter.
|14.2 : J Holder to Rahane, Full and wide outside off, Rahane pushes this towards cover where the fielder dives to his right and stops the ball.
|14.3 : J Holder to Rahane, Fuller again outside off, pushed again towards covers but straight to the fielder this time.
|14.4 : J Holder to Rahane, Full this time around middle and off, pushed straight back to the bowler.
|14.5 : J Holder to Rahane, Good length ball around off, Rahane looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|14.6 : J Holder to Rahane, Outside off, played to point by Rahane.
|15.1 : M Cummins to Rahul, FOUR! Beautiful shot off the back foot. Good length ball just outside off, Rahul gets on top of the ball and pushes it through covers for a boundary. A treat to the eyes this shot.
|15.2 : M Cummins to Rahul, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|15.3 : M Cummins to Rahul, FOUR! Full this time just around off, a half volley. Rahul gets onto the front foot and pushes this through mid off for a boundary. Rahul oozing class at the moment.
|15.4 : M Cummins to Rahul, Good length ball around off, pushed to point by Rahul.
|15.5 : M Cummins to Rahul, Similar length on middle, pushed to point again.
|15.6 : M Cummins to Rahul, Just outside off, left alone by Rahul. Good over for India, 8 off it.
|16.1 : J Holder to Rahane, Clever bowling here by Holder. Cuts Rahane into half. This time he brings the ball into the batter when Rahane was expecting it to go away. He looks to block it out but the ball goes between his bat and pad to the keeper.
|16.2 : J Holder to Rahane, Full outside off, pushed towards the cover fielder.
|16.3 : J Holder to Rahane, Outside off, Rahane does not fend at it.
|16.4 : J Holder to A Rahane, Good length ball on the off pole, Rahane looks to block it out but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|16.5 : J Holder to Rahane, Full this time on middle and leg, pushed towards mid on.
|16.6 : J Holder to Rahane, Outside off, Rahane does not fiddle with it.
|17.1 : M Cummins to Rahul, Good length ball outside off, Rahul shoulders arms to it.
|17.2 : M Cummins to Rahul, Around the fifth stump line, Rahul again leaves this one alone.
|17.3 : M Cummins to Rahul, Length ball just outside off, Rahul pushes it towards point off the back foot.
|17.4 : M Cummins to Rahul, Full ball around off, Rahul drives this one beautifully through the covers. The ball is racing towards the fence but is slowed due to the sluggish outfield. The batters take two.
|17.5 : M Cummins to Rahul, Rahul has pushed this one back towards the bowler.
|17.6 : M Cummins to KL Rahul, Again full and on middle and leg, pushed towards mid on.
|18.1 : J Holder to Rahane, Shortish outside off, Rahane leaves it alone.
|18.2 : J Holder to Rahane, Length ball on the hips of Rahane, he flicks it towards mid on and takes a run. His first run after 25 balls. Gritty!
|18.3 : J Holder to Rahul, Shortish outside off, this time Rahul shoulders arms to it.
|18.4 : J Holder to Rahul, Good length ball just outside off, Rahul pushes this towards cover.
|18.5 : J Holder to Rahul, On the pads of Rahul, he shuffles across the wicket and flicks it towards square leg and takes a couple.
|18.6 : J Holder to Rahul, Similar line and length, Rahul again does the same thing but this time it only results in a run. 50 up for India with this run. This is the first over from Holder off which runs have been scored.
|19.1 : M Cummins to Rahul, Beaten! Good length ball around off, it pitches and straightens. It beats the outside edge of Rahul's bat and leaves him squared up.
|19.2 : M Cummins to Rahul, The batsman chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|19.3 : M Cummins to Rahul, Rahul blocks this ball back towards the bowler.
|19.4 : M Cummins to Rahul, FOUR! Beautiful shot! Pouncing on the bad deliveries here, Rahul. Full and just outside off, he drives this one off the front foot through mid off for a boundary.
|19.5 : M Cummins to Rahul, Good length ball just around off pole, pushed towards the cover fielder off the back foot.
|19.6 : M Cummins to Rahul, Outside off, KL leaves it alone.
|20.1 : J Holder to Rahane, Good length ball just outside off, Rahane blocks this one off the back foot towards the third slip fielder.
|20.2 : J Holder to Rahane, Outside off, Ajinkya lets it be.
|20.3 : J Holder to A Rahane, Full and just outside the off pole, in the slot for Ajinkya but he drives this straight towards the cover fielder.
|20.4 : J Holder to Rahane, Rahane chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump.
|20.5 : J Holder to A Rahane, EDGY FOUR! Rahane being very careful here. This is just a bit short outside off, Rahane looks to block it out towards the off side but gets a thick outside edge on it. It flies away from the slip cordon and towards the third man fence for a boundary.
|20.6 : J Holder to Rahane, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|Gabriel is on for a burst before lunch. He was superb in the first spell. 5-1-19-1 so far.
|21.1 : S Gabriel to KL Rahul, Outside off and full, Rahul pushes this powerfully towards covers but the fielder there makes an outstanding effort as he dives to his left and stops the ball going to the fence. The batters meanwhile take a single.
|21.2 : S Gabriel to Rahane, Wide outside off, Ajinkya lets it be.
|21.3 : S Gabriel to Rahane, Full again but this time around middle and off, pushed back towards Gabriel.
|21.4 : S Gabriel to Rahane, Length ball outside off, Rahane does not fend at it.
|21.5 : S Gabriel to Rahane, Again length ball around off, it pitches and comes back in but not enough. Rahane shoulders arms to it.
|21.6 : S Gabriel to A Rahane, FOUR! Poor effort by Roach in the deep. This is a bit short and outside off, Rahane rocks onto the back foot and pulls it towards deep backward square leg. Roach runs to his left from fine leg, gets a leg to it but is unable from keeping it inside the field as the ball just kisses the fence. Gabriel looks very disappointed by that effort.
|Kemar Roach is back on as well. 5-1-9-2 for him so far.
|22.1 : K Roach to Rahul, On the pads of Rahul, he flicks it towards square leg and take a couple.
|22.2 : K Roach to Rahul, Length ball just around off, Rahul blocks this off the back foot.
|22.3 : K Roach to Rahul, Ouch! That must have hurt Rahul. Short of a length on the leg side, Rahul looks to flick but misses to get hit on the abdomen.
|22.4 : K Roach to Rahul, Outside off, Rahul lets it be.
|22.5 : K Roach to Rahul, Good running here by the Indian batters. Rahul pushes this fullish ball towards mid on and sets off for a quick single. The fielder from mid-wicket is slow to react and the batters are able to take a run from it.
|22.6 : K Roach to Rahane, Outside off, played towards the gully fielder.
|23.1 : S Gabriel to Rahul, Rahul gets on the front foot and pushes this towards cover off the front foot.
|23.2 : S Gabriel to Rahul, KL chooses to leave this length ball outside his off stump.
|23.3 : S Gabriel to KL Rahul, Fullish ball around off, Rahul makes use of the pace on offer and he pushes it in the gap at covers to take an easy couple.
|23.4 : S Gabriel to Rahul, Bouncer this time just outside the off pole, Rahul evades it.
|23.5 : S Gabriel to Rahul, Again short of a length outside off, Rahul sways away from this one.
|23.6 : S Gabriel to Rahul, Wide outside off, Rahul leaves it alone. That is LUNCH on Day 1!
|68 runs for 3 wickets in 24 overs. After winning the toss, Holder, the Windies skipper, opted to bowl first. His bowlers didn't disappoint him as they picked up early wickets. And, if the three wickets which fell accounts Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara among them in single digits, one can understand who was on top early on. However, KL Rahul has looked fluent while Rahane has dug in well to add 43 runs between them. With this strong looking stand, one would feel that both the s
|... Day 1, Session 2 ...
|We are back after Lunch on Day 1. The Windies players are out on the field and so are the Indian batters, KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane. Kemar Roach will continue with the ball for the hosts and will look to break this growing stand. Rahane will face the first ball.
|24.1 : K Roach to Rahane, First ball after lunch, outside off on a length, Rahane leaves it alone.
|24.2 : K Roach to Rahane, Short and wide, Rahane does not go for it and shoulders arms.
|24.3 : K Roach to Rahane, On the pads this time, AR blocks this out towards square leg.
|24.4 : K Roach to Rahane, Again on middle and leg, Ajinkya plays this one towards mid-wicket.
|24.5 : K Roach to Rahane, Full on middle, played back to Roach off the front foot by Rahane.
|24.6 : K Roach to Rahane, Again full and on the off pole, Rahane pushes it back to the bowler. Maiden to start off after Lunch.
|Shanon Gabriel to partner Roach after Lunch.
|25.1 : S Gabriel to KL Rahul, Nasty! That has hit Rahul in the box. Good length ball just outside off, Rahul looks to block it out towards the off side but gets an inside edge onto it as the ball hits him in the box. He is down and in some pain here.
|25.2 : S Gabriel to Rahul, Pushed towards the cover fielder with soft hands by Rahul, he quickly sets off and takes a single.
|25.3 : S Gabriel to A Rahane, Rahane drives this fuller one down through mid off. The fielder there gives it a chase and the batters take two.
|25.4 : S Gabriel to Rahane, Full again outside off, the ball goes to the fielder at point on the bounce.
|25.5 : S Gabriel to Rahane, FOUR! Similar line to the last one, wide and full outside off. This time Rahane punches it in the gap and finds the cover boundary. First boundary after the break. Also, brings up the 50-run stand between KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane. A vital partnership here for the Men in Blue.
|25.6 : S Gabriel to Rahane, Outside off, left alone by Rahane. Good over for India this, 7 off it.
|26.1 : K Roach to Rahul, Full and on the off pole, pushed back to the bowler.
|26.2 : K Roach to Rahul, On the pads this time, Rahul tucks it between mid-wicket and mid on as he quickly takes a single.
|26.3 : K Roach to A Rahane, FOUR! Great shot by Rahane. Looks like he is getting into the groove here. Full and wide outside off, Rahane pushes it towards the gap at cover and the ball slowly trudges towards the fence. Boundary signalled by the umpire.
|26.4 : K Roach to Rahane, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|26.5 : K Roach to Rahane, Fullish around off, pushed back towards Roach.
|26.6 : K Roach to Rahane, Again full and on off pole, Rahane blocks this one out.
|27.1 : S Gabriel to Rahul, Good length ball on the pads, Rahul pushes this towards mid on and takes one.
|27.2 : S Gabriel to Rahane, Good leave by Rahane. Pitching way outside off and moving in, Rahane knows exactly where his stumps are, takes a foot forward towards the pitch of the delivery and then shoulders arms to it. Signs of a set batsman.
|27.3 : S Gabriel to Rahane, Full on middle, pushed back towards the bowler by Rahane.
|27.4 : S Gabriel to Rahane, FOUR! Great shot, great punch! Full on middle and leg, Rahane takes one step forward and punches this through mid on for a boundary. Beautiful shot! One boundary in each of the last three overs for India.
|27.5 : S Gabriel to Rahane, Slashed and missed. The sucker delivery here by Gabriel knowing that Rahane would be vulnerable and maybe over-confident as he looks to hit this one. Full and wide outside off, Rahane goes for the drive but totally misses the ball. He should be more careful or he might throw his wicket away.
|27.6 : S Gabriel to Rahane, The batsman lets the ball go outside his off stump.
|28.1 : K Roach to Rahul, Length ball just around off, played towards point off the back foot.
|28.2 : K Roach to KL Rahul, Lucky here that Rahul has got some bat on it. Full and on middle and leg, Rahul looks to push this towards mid-wicket but gets a thick outside edge and the ball rolls towards the fielder at gully. Had he missed it, he was out plumb in front of the wicket.
|28.3 : K Roach to Rahul, The ball strikes the batsman very low on the pads
|28.4 : K Roach to Rahul, On middle and off, pushed straight back towards the bowler.
|28.5 : K Roach to Rahul, Full and on middle and leg, Rahul pushes this towards the fielder at mid on.
|28.6 : K Roach to Rahul, Outside off, Rahul leaves it alone. Maiden over by Roach.
|29.1 : S Gabriel to Rahane, Full ball on middle and off, blocked out by AR.
|29.2 : S Gabriel to Rahane, Length ball, outside off, Rahane shoulders arms to it.
|29.3 : S Gabriel to Rahane, Full ball outside off, Rahane powerfully pushes this towards the fielder at mid off.
|29.4 : S Gabriel to Rahane, Full and on middle and leg, played towards mid-wicket.
|29.5 : S Gabriel to Rahane, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|The hosts have now removed the extra fielders at gully and in the slip cordon and placed them at positions where they can stem the flow of runs more.
|29.6 : S Gabriel to Rahane, Fuller just outside off, Rahane blocks this one towards the fielder at cover.
|Skipper Holder back on. 6-4-8-0 for him so far.
|30.1 : J Holder to Rahul, Outside off on a good length, Rahul does not fiddle with it.
|30.2 : J Holder to Rahul, On the off pole this time, Rahul blocks this one out.
|30.3 : J Holder to Rahul, KL defends it from within the crease this time.
|30.4 : J Holder to Rahul, Full on off pole, pushed towards the cover fielder.
|30.5 : J Holder to Rahul, Length ball on the hips, pushed towards mid-wicket.
|30.6 : J Holder to Rahul, Fullish and on off, defended towards the off side by Rahul.
|Change of ends for Roach!
|31.1 : K Roach to Rahane, Full on middle and leg, pushed towards mid on.
|31.2 : K Roach to A Rahane, Full again this one on middle and leg, Rahane punches this one down the ground through mid on. Roach bends down to his right and gets a hand to it which stops it from crossing the fence. Three runs taken.
|31.3 : K Roach to Rahul, FOUR! Beauty! Grace! What a shot! Shot of the day for me. Full and wide outside off, Rahul leans into the cover drive and just pierces the gap at cover and the ball this time does cross the fence.
|31.4 : K Roach to Rahul, Played to point off the back foot this time by Rahul.
|31.5 : K Roach to Rahul, Full again, pushed towards the fielder at mid off powerfully.
|31.6 : K Roach to Rahul, Defended off the front foot by the batsman, presenting the full face of the bat.
|32.1 : J Holder to Rahane, Just outside off, good length ball. Rahane leaves this one alone.
|32.2 : J Holder to Rahane, Full and around off, pushed towards mid off. No runs taken.
|32.3 : J Holder to Rahane, Outside off, left alone by AR.
|32.4 : J Holder to Rahane, Fullish ball, pushed straight back towards the bowler by Ajinkya.
|32.5 : J Holder to Rahane, A mild appeal by Holder but nothing given. Going down the leg side to the naked eye and the replays confirm it. Length ball on the pads of Rahul, he looks to flick it but misses to get hit on the thigh pad. The ball rolls towards mid-wicket and the batters take a single. Holder was the only one appealing for this one.
|32.6 : J Holder to Rahul, Defended off the front foot by the batsman, presenting the full face of the bat.
|33.1 : K Roach to Rahane, Full on middle and leg, Rahane pushes it towards the fielder at mid on.
|33.2 : K Roach to Rahane, Full and on middle, pushed back to Roach.
|33.3 : K Roach to Rahane, On middle again, blocked out by AR.
|33.4 : K Roach to Rahane, Just outside off, Rahane pushes this to the fielder at cover-point.
|33.5 : K Roach to Rahane, Full and on the fifth stump line, Rahane presents the full face of the bat and blocks this out towards the off side.
|33.6 : K Roach to Rahane, Good length ball just outside off, Ajinkya defends it out.
|Spin for the first time in this match. Roston Chase replaces skipper Holder.
|34.1 : R Chase to Rahul, Flat and around off, pushed towards the cover fielder.
|34.2 : Chase to Rahul, OUT! CAUGHT! Great keeping here by Shai Hope and KL Rahul is out of here in a very disappointing manner. This is bowled flat and down the leg side, Rahul looks to flick it but gets the faintest of touches off his glove on it. The ball goes further down the leg side, Hope follows it and takes a good catch. Rahul is gone and just short of his half ton. Rahul looks very disappointed as he leaves the pitch and he should be as well as this was a nothing ball. The 68-run stand b
|Hanuma Vihari replaces KL Rahul. India needs to rebuild again.
|34.3 : R Chase to Vihari, Dishes out a fuller one to the new man, Vihari who works it towards mid-wicket.
|34.4 : R Chase to Vihari, Goes down the leg side, Vihari lets the keeper collect this one.
|34.5 : R Chase to Vihari, Good length ball on middle, worked off his back foot.
|34.6 : R Chase to Vihari, Good length again, worked towards square leg for nothing. Wicket maiden from Chase.
|35.1 : J Holder to Rahane, FOUR! Whipped! Fullish ball on middle for Rahane brings his wrists into play and whips it nicely through the square leg region to get a boundary.
|35.2 : J Holder to Rahane, Wide outside off this time, Rahane lets it be.
|35.3 : J Holder to Rahane, Covers his off pole to this outside off good length ball, lets it go to the keeper again.
|35.4 : J Holder to Rahane, Shortish outside off this time, Rahane is again aware of his stumps and lets it go.
|35.5 : J Holder to Rahane, Another shortish one to which Rahane is not bothered.
|35.6 : J Holder to Rahane, And again. Shortish one outside off, Rahane leaves this for the keeper.
|DRINKS! The game looked to be going away from the Windies as KL Rahul and Rahane were cruising along. But just before the break, Rahul gave his wicket away to Roston Chase giving the hosts a way back into the match.
|36.1 : R Chase to Vihari, Flat and on off pole, Vihari tucks this one towards square leg and takes a run. Off the mark with this one.
|36.2 : R Chase to Rahane, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|36.3 : R Chase to Rahane, On the pads, tossed up, Rahane flicks it away towards the leg side.
|36.4 : R Chase to Rahane, Tossed up on the pads, Rahane pushes this one towards mid on and takes a single.
|36.5 : R Chase to Vihari, Wide outside off, Vihari lets it be.
|36.6 : R Chase to Vihari, On the pads of Vihari, he blocks it to short leg.
|37.1 : J Holder to Rahane, FOUR! 100 up for India! Good use of the pace by Rahane here. Length ball outside off, he just opens the face of his bat and guides this one between gully and the slip cordon towards the third man fence.
|37.2 : J Holder to Rahane, Outside off, Ajinkya leaves it alone.
|37.3 : J Holder to Rahane, Full and on middle, Rahane pushes this towards mid on.
|37.4 : J Holder to Rahane, Full and around off, Rahane pushes this straight down the ground past the bowler. The man at mid on is quite straight and cuts it off.
|37.5 : J Holder to Rahane, On the off side, the batter pushes this one toward cover.
|37.6 : J Holder to Rahane, On the pads of Rahane, he flicks it towards square leg and takes an easy double.
|38.1 : R Chase to Vihari, Poor line! Chase is looking to make the batsman play the ball but is missing his line. Goes way down the leg side, keeper does well to pouch that.
|38.2 : R Chase to Vihari, Four! Cut away! Short outside off this time. Enough time for Vihari to rock back and cut this through the point region to get his first four.
|38.3 : R Chase to Vihari, Guides this shortish ball towards third man to take a run.
|38.4 : R Chase to Rahane, Blocked off his front foot to this short ball.
|38.5 : R Chase to A Rahane, On the middle stump this time, Rahane times it well towards leg side where the short mid-wicket fielder does well to make a half stop. No run taken there.
|38.6 : R Chase to Rahane, Full toss timed straight to the cover fielder by Rahane.
|39.1 : J Holder to Vihari, Good bouncer by Holder, using his height well. This ball pitches short and well outside off, it comes back in more than Vihari expected. It goes past him near head height and he does well to evade it.
|39.2 : J Holder to Vihari, Another bouncer, Vihari again sways away from it.
|39.3 : J Holder to Vihari, Wide outside off, Hanuma does not fiddle with it.
|39.4 : J Holder to Vihari, On the pads of Hanuma, he flicks it towards the fielder at square leg.
|39.5 : J Holder to Vihari, Down the leg side, Vihari looks to flick but misses.
|39.6 : J Holder to Vihari, Bouncer again by Holder to end the over. He ducks and lets the ball through to Shai Hope.
|40.1 : R Chase to Rahane, Flat outside off, Rahane blocks this one towards the bowler.
|40.2 : R Chase to Rahane, Short and just wide outside off, Rahane rocks back onto the back foot and cuts it through backward point for a double.
|40.3 : R Chase to Rahane, Floated around off, Rahane blocks it out.
|40.4 : R Chase to Rahane, DROPPED! Lucky lucky Ajinkya Rahane. This was tossed up and on middle and leg, Rahane comes down the track looking to go for the biggie over mid on. He gets a leading edge on it and the ball goes high and straight over the bowler's head. Cummins from mid on runs back, gives it a chase, reaches the ball and gets two hands on it but puts it down. He quickly throws the ball back towards Chase and the batters take two in the meantime. Lifeline given to Ajinkya.
|40.5 : R Chase to Rahane, Fullish on middle, Rahane tucks it towards mid-wicket for no run.
|40.6 : R Chase to Rahane, DROPPED AGAIN! This time down the leg side on a good length. Rahane looks to tickle it fine down the leg side but the ball kisses his gloves and goes fine. Shai Hope gets a hand to it down the leg side but the ball just deflects enough for him to miss the catch. Rahane is riding is luck here and he might soon run out of it if he is not careful.
|41.1 : J Holder to Rahane, Shortish one this time, Rahane hops in his crease and works it towards the point fielder. Sets off for a quick single. Good running that.
|41.2 : J Holder to Vihari, Shortish one on middle, Vihari blocks it off his back foot, short leg fielder does well to stop that.
|41.3 : J Holder to Vihari, That came in from the good length on off and middle, Vihari worked it nicely towards mid-wicket to get off strike.
|41.4 : J Holder to Rahane, Short outside off this time, Rahane swivels and pulls this to deep square leg to take a run.
|41.5 : J Holder to Vihari, Wide outside off, Vihari leaves it alone.
|41.6 : J Holder to Vihari, Fullish on off, Vihari lunges to block towards mid off.
|42.1 : R Chase to Rahane, Flat and down the leg side, Rahane looks to flick but misses.
|42.2 : R Chase to Rahane, Flat and on middle, Rahane blocks it out.
|42.3 : R Chase to Rahane, Floated on the pads this time, Rahane flicks it towards square leg and takes a single.
|42.4 : R Chase to Vihari, Flat on middle, Hanuma blocks it out.
|42.5 : R Chase to Vihari, Floated on off and middle, Vihari blocks this one towards the leg side.
|42.6 : R Chase to Vihari, Vihari goes for a wild sweep but misses on this leg sided delivery.
|Miguel Cummins replaces Holder. 5-0-18-0, his numbers so far.
|43.1 : M Cummins to Rahane, Length ball outside off by Cummins, Rahane dabs it towards third man and takes one.
|43.2 : M Cummins to Vihari, This one shoots off the pitch. Bowled on a length on the body, the ball rises on Vihari. He gets a glove on it as the ball rolls towards square leg. The batters take one.
|43.3 : M Cummins to Rahane, Full ball on the off side, pushed through covers and the batters take a single as the man from mid off cuts it off.
|43.4 : M Cummins to Vihari, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|43.5 : M Cummins to Vihari, On the pads of Vihari, he flicks it towards the leg side. Good reflexes by the man at short leg to save a run.
|43.6 : M Cummins to Vihari, Vihari pushes this one towards cover with soft hands and takes a single.
|44.1 : R Chase to Vihari, Floated on leg, Vihari flicks it towards mid-wicket.
|44.2 : R Chase to Vihari, FOUR! The sweep shot used to great effect here by Hanuma. He looks in good touch. Floated on middle and leg, Hanuma comes onto the front foot and sweeps this one towards fine leg where the fielder lets it go through his legs for a boundary.
|44.3 : R Chase to Vihari, Good running now by the batters. Vihari pushes this shorter one towards third man, he quickly completes the first and goes the second as well. They complete two comfortably because of the slowness of the Windies players to react to the situation.
|44.4 : R Chase to Vihari, The batsman dances down the track but decides to defend it.
|44.5 : R Chase to Vihari, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads.
|44.6 : R Chase to Vihari, Way short and on the body, Vihari looks to pull but it hits the top half of his bat and the ball falls on the leg side.
|45.1 : M Cummins to Rahane, Shortish one outside off, came in to Rahane. He works it off his back foot towards point.
|45.2 : M Cummins to Rahane, Shortish one outside off, Rahane lets it go.
|45.3 : M Cummins to Rahane, Good length ball on fourth stump line, Rahane dabs this off his back foot.
|45.4 : M Cummins to Rahane, Good timing but straight to the mid on. Full ball from Cummins on off to which Rahane leans forward and times it sweetly. No run off a very good shot.
|45.5 : M Cummins to Rahane, FIFTY for Rahane, his 18th in Tests. Fullish ball outside off, Rahane leans and creams this through the cover region to get a couple. He has been off color in Tests for a while but he has stood up here for the side. A top knock from him.
|45.6 : M Cummins to Rahane, Good length ball on off, Rahane blocks it out.
|46.1 : R Chase to Vihari, Floated on middle, Vihari whips it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|46.2 : R Chase to Vihari, Tossed up on the pads, Vihari tucks it towards square leg for one.
|46.3 : R Chase to Rahane, A little confusion but no harm done. Rahane pushes this one towards point. Vihari wants one but is sent back by Rahane.
|46.4 : R Chase to Rahane, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot.
|46.5 : R Chase to Rahane, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|46.6 : R Chase to Rahane, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends this length ball off the back foot towards the off side.
|47.1 : M Cummins to Vihari, Shortish one off to start, Vihari pushes this back to the bowler.
|47.2 : M Cummins to Vihari, Shortish on off again from Cummins, plays off his back foot.
|Covers coming on! Where did that came from. Smart from the umpires as they call for covers seeing the heavy wind. Also, they have taken an early Tea.
|So, the heavens have opened up and the umpires have declared for early Tea to be taken. The visitors are 134/4 and have just lost one wicket of KL Rahul in this session. He will be pretty disappointed in the manner in which it happened though as he was looking set for a big score. Ajinkya Rahane survived two scares before he reached his half ton as he was dropped on alternate balls by Miguel Cummins and Shai Hope respectively. After KL's departure, Vihari walked in and looked pretty solid out in
|Update 1433 local (1833 GMT) - Well, the tea time is over but seems we will have a slightly delayed start for the final session of the day. No rain there but the covers are on the pitch. Also, we have the umpires doing the inspection. Shouldn't be long before we start.
|Update 1440 local (1840 GMT) - We have an update after that inspection. We will begin the final session at 1455 local, weather permitting.
|... Day 1, Session 3 ...
|The rain has stopped, the covers are off the pitch and we are all set to begin. The sun is shining and the dark clouds have gone away. The hosts are out on the field. Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane are also on the pitch with the former taking the strike. Miguel Cummins will resume proceedings for the Calypso Kings post Tea. Vihari on strike...
|47.3 : M Cummins to Vihari, Short ball on the body to start after the rain delay. Vihari looks to work it on the leg side but the ball rises a bit. The batsman does well to drop it fine to take a run.
|47.4 : M Cummins to A Rahane, Short one again as Rahane swivels to pull this towards square leg to take a couple.
|47.5 : M Cummins to Rahane, Full ball on leg, Rahane times it towards the right of the mid-wicket. Times it well but the wetness of the surface meant that the ball doesn't have legs to go to the fence. 3 runs taken.
|47.6 : M Cummins to Vihari, Good length outside off, Vihari dabs it well towards point off his back foot.
|Roston Chase to bowl from the other end for the hosts.
|48.1 : R Chase to Rahane, Fullish ball on middle, Rahane dabs it towards short leg who is alert to stop
|48.2 : R Chase to Rahane, Another fullish ball on middle, Rahane walks across and whips this towards mid-wicket to take another couple.
|48.3 : R Chase to Rahane, FOUR! Loosner down the leg side, Rahane pulls this one between the wicket-keeper and the short fine leg fielder to another boundary. 50-run stand between the two. India needed to steady the ship after the wicket of KL Rahul and the duo have done their job brilliantly.
|48.4 : R Chase to Rahane, Full ball on middle, blocked by Rahane.
|48.5 : R Chase to Rahane, Blocked this time off his back foot.
|48.6 : R Chase to Rahane, Goes back to this shortish ball and dabs it towards the leg side.
|49.1 : M Cummins to Vihari, Fuller outside off, Vihari blocks it out towards the off side.
|49.2 : M Cummins to H Vihari, EDGED AND FOUR! Good length ball outside off, Hanuma tries to block it out but gets a thick outside edge on it. The ball goes in the gap between gully and the slip cordon towards the third man fence for a boundary.
|49.3 : M Cummins to Vihari, Beaten this time. Length ball just outside off, the ball pitches and straightens. Vihari looks to defend but is squared up.
|49.4 : Cummins to H Vihari, EDGED and FOUR! Short ball outside off, Vihari lures at it and goes for the cut over the point fieldsman but the ball gets an outside edge and flies over the right of first slip.
|49.5 : M Cummins to Vihari, Blocks this from within the crease to this good length ball.
|49.6 : M Cummins to Vihari, This one coming in to the batsman, worked it towards mid-wicket.
|50.1 : R Chase to Rahane, FOUR! Short and wide outside off. Enough time for Rahane to go back and slam this through cover-point to get a boundary. The fielder races to stop this with his footwork, but the ball tickles to kiss the ropes.
|50.2 : R Chase to A Rahane, Fullish one on off, drives it towards mid on to take a run.
|50.3 : R Chase to Vihari, Flighted on middle, pushes straight to the fielder.
|50.4 : R Chase to Vihari, Gives this a bit of air, Vihari blocks it well.
|50.5 : R Chase to H Vihari, Fuller one this time, drives it towards mid on to take a run.
|50.6 : R Chase to Rahane, Shortish one outside off, Rahane pushes this towards cover to take a run.
|51.1 : M Cummins to Rahane, Good length ball outside off, Rahane blocks it out.
|51.2 : M Cummins to Rahane, Another one on similar line and length. Rahane blocks it out.
|51.3 : M Cummins to Rahane, Fuller outside the off pole, Rahane whips this towards mid-wicket and sets off. The ball is slowly trudging towards the fence but Holder from mid-wicket gives it a chase and keeps it inside the field as the batters take three.
|51.4 : M Cummins to Vihari, Edged but well short! Outside off as Vihari fends at from the crease, played with soft hands and that's why it went to the slip fielder on the bounce.
|51.5 : M Cummins to Vihari, FOUR! Great shot by Vihari. He pushes this full one powerfully through mid on and to the fence for a boundary.
|51.6 : M Cummins to Vihari, Defended off the back foot by Vihari.
|Kemar Roach replaces Chase.
|52.1 : K Roach to Rahane, Outside off, Rahane leaves it alone.
|52.2 : K Roach to Rahane, On a length just outside off, Rahane blocks this one out.
|52.3 : K Roach to Rahane, Fuller on the pads, Rahane pushes this towards mid-wicket.
|52.4 : K Roach to Rahane, Length ball on the off pole, Ajinkya blocks this one out towards the off side.
|52.5 : K Roach to A Rahane, FOUR! Cut and to the fence. Short and wide outside off, Rahane pounces on it as he goes onto the back foot and cuts it through point.
|52.6 : K Roach to Rahane, Beaten! Good length ball just outside off, Rahane is beaten this time as the ball swings away this time. It beats the outside edge of Rahane's bat and into the gloves of the keeper.
|Gabriel is on as well from the other end. His numbers till now - 10-2-38-1
|53.1 : S Gabriel to Vihari, Awkward bounce here off the pitch. The ball is pitched on a good length and goes between the bat and pad of Vihari as he looks to push it towards the off side. It rises rapidly on keeper Hope and he fails to collect it. The ball hits his glove and rolls towards fine leg as they take a single.
|53.2 : S Gabriel to Rahane, Outside off, left alone by Rahane.
|53.3 : S Gabriel to Rahane, Length ball on middle, Rahane defends it off the back foot.
|53.4 : S Gabriel to Rahane, Beaten and a appeal out of desperation by the Windies for caught behind. Rahane slashes at this short and wide delivery but he misses. Gabriel appeals but even he knows there is not much in it. Ultra Edge confirms that no edge is on that delivery.
|53.5 : S Gabriel to Rahane, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|53.6 : S Gabriel to Rahane, Short and wide again, Rahane cuts it towards deep point for a single.
|54.1 : K Roach to A Rahane, Full and on the pads, Rahane pushes this towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
|54.2 : K Roach to Vihari, Good length ball on middle, Vihari blocks it out.
|54.3 : K Roach to Vihari, Length ball outside off, Vihari guides it towards third slip on the bounce with soft hands.
|54.4 : K Roach to Vihari, Way wide outside off, Vihari leaves it alone.
|54.5 : Roach to Vihari, OUT! CAUGHT! The West Indies have again found a breakthrough at a crucial moment and half the Indian side is back in the hut. Roach bowls this one on a length, on the fourth stump line. He gets this one to swing away after pitching. The edge is induced from Vihari and the ball barely carries to Hope but he dives well in front to take a low catch. Vihari will be disappointed to get a good start and then depart at such a crucial time. Third wicket for Roach in this innings.
|Rishabh Pant arrives! How will he start his innings? Aggression? Calmness? Plenty to look forward to as he walks out in the middle.
|54.6 : K Roach to Pant, Oh! No slash there from Pant to this wide outside off delivery. How long will he be reluctant?
|55.1 : S Gabriel to Rahane, Good length ball on off, Rahane defends it towards the off side.
|55.2 : S Gabriel to Rahane, Down the leg side, Rahane looks to flick but misses.
|55.3 : S Gabriel to Rahane, On the pads again, Rahane nudges it towards deep fine leg and takes a single.
|55.4 : S Gabriel to Pant, Short of a length ball outside off, the ball shoots off the pitch and moves away too. Pant tries to put bat on it but misses. Luckily!
|55.5 : S Gabriel to Pant, Good length ball on the off side, Pant blocks this towards the cover fielder.
|55.6 : S Gabriel to Pant, FOUR! Low full toss on the pads and given the right treatment by Pant. He just flicks it towards the gap at mid-wicket and the ball races towards the fence. First boundary for Pant and he is off the mark with this.
|56.1 : K Roach to Rahane, Good length ball on the off side, Rahane blocks it out.
|56.2 : K Roach to Rahane, Length ball on middle and off, Rahane guides this towards deep point and takes a single as Hetmyer cuts it off running to his left.
|56.3 : K Roach to Pant, Outside off, left alone by Pant.
|56.4 : K Roach to Pant, Full and around off, pushed to covers.
|56.5 : K Roach to Pant, Left alone but mightily close to the stumps as the ball swings in. The ball pitches on a good length outside off, it swings in and goes past the stumps. Pant must be pretty sure of where his wickets are.
|56.6 : K Roach to Pant, Full and around off, Pant pushes it towards mid on and takes a single.
|57.1 : S Gabriel to R Pant, Length ball just outside off, Pant looks to play the cover drive but gets a thick outside edge on it. The ball goes towards gully off the edge. No runs taken.
|57.2 : S Gabriel to Pant, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. The ball goes towards mid on.
|57.3 : S Gabriel to Pant, FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Pant goes onto the back foot and cuts it through point for a boundary. He looks in good touch here. Second boundary from Pant in this innings.
|57.4 : S Gabriel to Pant, Good length ball on middle and leg, Pant defends it towards mid on.
|57.5 : S Gabriel to Pant, Length ball on middle and leg, the batter pushes it towards mid on.
|57.6 : S Gabriel to Pant, Bouncer down the leg side, Pant ducks and leaves it alone.
|58.1 : K Roach to Rahane, Good length ball on the off pole, Rahane blocks this one towards the off side.
|58.2 : K Roach to Rahane, Rahane presents the full face of the bat and defends it towards the off side.
|58.3 : K Roach to Rahane, Full and on the pads of Rahane, he flicks it towards deep square leg and takes a quick couple. The fielder from the deep does throw it quickly towards the keeper's end but Rahane is well in by the time Hope removes the bails.
|58.4 : K Roach to Rahane, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|58.5 : K Roach to Rahane, Good length ball and defended off the front foot by Rahane.
|58.6 : K Roach to Rahane, Rahane plays this full ball towards the covers and takes a quick single.
|59.1 : S Gabriel to Rahane, Full ball on middle and leg, pushed to mid on by AR.
|59.2 : S Gabriel to Rahane, Wide outside off, left alone by Ajinkya.
|59.3 : S Gabriel to Rahane, Good length delivery on the off pole, blocked out.
|59.4 : S Gabriel to Rahane, OUT! Bowled! Chopped on! Rahane is dismissed on 81 and one must say it is a very soft dismissal after a great innings so far. Length ball outside off, Gabriel bowls this one coming in with the angle. Rahane looks to cut it but gets an inside edge on it and the ball is chopped onto the leg stump. Rahane looks distraught at how he has got out and one can say he has rode his luck in this innings. Rahane departs and India are 6 down for 189 with two new batters are at the
|Ravindra Jadeja walks out to the middle. Will we see a sword celebration from him? India needs runs from him here.
|59.5 : S Gabriel to Jadeja, On the pads, Jadeja flicks it towards fine leg and takes a single to get off the mark.
|59.6 : S Gabriel to Pant, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|60.1 : K Roach to Jadeja, Full ball outside off, pushed to the fielder at cover.
|60.2 : K Roach to Jadeja, Jadeja has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|60.3 : K Roach to Jadeja, Length ball outside off, left alone by Jadeja.
|60.4 : K Roach to Jadeja, This time outside off but full, Jadeja leaves it alone.
|60.5 : K Roach to Jadeja, Blocks this fuller one outside off back to the bowler.
|Jadeja has been given out LBW after a loud appeal but Jadeja goes for the review instantly. He has got it right as well as he got an inside edge into the pads which is confirmed by the Ultra Edge. Decision overturned.
|60.6 : K Roach to Jadeja, NOT OUT! Jadeja knew he had edged it and that's why he had straight away gone for the review. Length ball just outside off, it pitched and came back in with the angle. Jadeja looked to hit it towards the off side but it seemed that he missed the ball. The Windies team went all out in appealing and the umpire raised the finger after thinking about it for a while. Jadeja straightaway went for the review. Replays roll in, Hawk Eye comes into play and shows that yes, Jadeja'
|61.1 : S Gabriel to R Pant, Good length outisde off from Gabriel, Pant has a poke at it only to get an outside edge towards third slip but the ball falls just shot of him.
|61.2 : S Gabriel to Pant, Fuller outside off, left alone by Pant.
|61.3 : S Gabriel to Pant, Huge appeal now! Fullish ball on middle and leg from Gabriel and Pant misses his flick. Gabriel appeals for an LBW but that looked like pitching outside leg. Holder thinks for a review but decides against it. Good call in the end from the Windies skipper that as Ball Tracker confirmed that it was pitched outside leg.
|61.4 : S Gabriel to Pant, This time Pant middles his flick to this fullish ball but finds the square leg fielder.
|61.5 : S Gabriel to Pant, Short one outside off, Pant looked to pull initially but stopped to drop it off his back foot onto the pitch.
|61.6 : S Gabriel to Pant, Wide outside off, left alone by Pant.
|62.1 : K Roach to Jadeja, Way outside off, left alone by Jadeja.
|62.2 : K Roach to Jadeja, Again outside off, Jadeja shoulders arms to it.
|62.3 : K Roach to Jadeja, On a length outside off, Jadeja lets it be.
|62.4 : K Roach to Jadeja, Fuller this time on the off pole, Jadeja pushes this straight past the bowler but the fielder at mid on cuts it off.
|62.5 : K Roach to Jadeja, Full outside off, pushed to the fielder at cover.
|62.6 : K Roach to Jadeja, Length ball on off pole, RJ blocks it out.
|Jason Holder back on!
|63.1 : J Holder to Pant, Outside off, left alone by Pant.
|63.2 : J Holder to R Pant, FOUR! Beautiful drive and the ball just trudges towards the fence. Good length ball outside off, Pant leans into the cover drive and finds the gap as the ball races to the fence.
|63.3 : J Holder to R Pant, Fullish ball outside off, Pant drives this one towards the mid off fielder.
|63.4 : J Holder to Pant, Fuller again but much straighter, pushed to mid on by Rishabh.
|63.5 : J Holder to Pant, Full ball outside off, pushed to mid off.
|63.6 : J Holder to Pant, Definitely a chance for three but the batters take just two. Pant drives this fuller one outside off towards the gap at covers. The ball does not have enough power on it to cross the fence. Shannon Gabriel gives it a tired chase and cuts it off a couple of yards inside the fence. Pant was halfway down the pitch but Jadeja sends him back as he didn't want the third.
|DRINKS! Good initial hour for the Windies in this final session as they have removed set Rahane and Vihari. Rahane looked well set for his ton but got out very unfortunately. Pant has played a couple of top shots but have beaten on a couple of balls as well. With him and Jadeja in the middle, one would expect the runs to be flowing. Interesting to see if the Windies can get rid of the last recognized batting pair to into the Indian tail.
|Roston Chase is back into the attack now. 9-1-36-1 so far from him.
|64.1 : R Chase to Jadeja, In the air but safe! Fuller ball on middle as Jadeja looks to lift this over the cover fielder. He gets a leading edge to that as the ball lobbed in the air towards cover. Nobody there and the batters take one.
|64.2 : R Chase to Pant, FOUR! Shot! Another full ball on middle, this time to Pant who slams this over the cover region to get a boundary. Top shot that one which brings the 200 up for India as well.
|64.3 : R Chase to Pant, Full ball again on middle, pushed towards mid off for a run.
|64.4 : R Chase to Jadeja, Fuller on the legs, blocked towards the leg side.
|64.5 : R Chase to R Jadeja, Fuller on which is worked towards mid off.
|64.6 : R Chase to Jadeja, Good length on off, Jadeja blocks it well.
|65.1 : J Holder to Pant, Shortish outside off, asking Pant to throw the kitchen sink at the ball. Pant leaves it alone.
|65.2 : J Holder to Pant, Beauty to get past the bat! Shortish one, angled into the left-hander. Pant looks to fend at it off his toes but this shoots off the surface. Lucky was Pant there as the ball didn't kiss his gloves.
|65.3 : J Holder to Pant, Good length outside off, left alone by Pant.
|65.4 : J Holder to Pant, Good length on middle this time from Holder, tapped back to the bowler.
|65.5 : J Holder to Pant, Another one outside off on a good length, Pant lets it be.
|65.6 : J Holder to Pant, On the fifth stump line outside off, Pant lets it go to the keeper again.
|66.1 : R Chase to Jadeja, Turned away from Jadeja that one. Good length outside off, Jadeja looks to work it towards off side but misses.
|66.2 : R Chase to Jadeja, Comes forward to this good length ball to dab it towards point.
|66.3 : R Chase to Jadeja, Good length on middle and off, blocked off his front foot.
|66.4 : R Chase to Jadeja, Lunges to this fuller ball again to block well.
|66.5 : R Chase to R Jadeja, Fullish from Chase this time on middle, Jadeja works towards long on to cross ends.
|66.6 : R Chase to Pant, Fuller one again as Pant blocks towards cover.
|67.1 : J Holder to Jadeja, Shortish one coming into the batsman, Jadeja taps this off his back foot towards point.
|67.2 : J Holder to Jadeja, Fuller this time, came in to Jadeja who was late to bring his bat down. But lucky that got a thick part of the bat to block it.
|67.3 : J Holder to Jadeja, Good length on middle and off, blocked well by RJ.
|67.4 : J Holder to Jadeja, Jadeja lunges to block this good length ball off.
|67.5 : J Holder to Jadeja, Good length on off and middle this time, Jadeja pushes this towards point.
|67.6 : J Holder to Jadeja, Slightly fullish outside off, Jadeja lets it be.
|Looks like the groundsmen will be coming onto the pitch as rain looks imminent. Dark clouds can be seen coming from afar and the ground staff is looking ready for any stoppage. It is looking very very windy as the covers are not even staying on the ground.
|68.1 : R Chase to Pant, Fullish outside off, no turn on that one. Pant lets it go to the keeper.
|68.2 : R Chase to Pant, Shortish outside off, Pant pushes it towards point.
|68.3 : R Chase to Pant, On middle and leg, defended back to the bowler.
|68.4 : R Chase to Pant, Fuller again to Pant, times it straight to mid off
|68.5 : R Chase to Pant, Outside off again, Pant lets it go by covering his stumps.
|Ha ha ha! Who knows the ground and the weather better than the local groundsmen. They sensed that the rain was around and started pulling the covers. However, the umpires asked them to return back. And, as they were going back, it started bucketing down and the umpires had to call them back. That means another rain stoppage as the players walk into the pavilion.
|Update 1645 Local (1245 GMT) - It seems like the rains are playing hide and seek with us as it has stopped to rain now. The covers are coming off and the play should resume shortly. The umpires are out in the middle doing the inspection of the pitch.
|Update 1650 Local (1250 GMT) - Scratch what we just said. It has started to rain again and the umpires are out in the middle with their umbrellas open. It's raining heavily right now and maybe that should be end of the day's play.
|Done and dusted for the day then as rain becomes heavier. The umpires were doing an inspection when the rain became heavier. They decide that we won't be able to return and that will be Stumps.
|End of an exciting day's play then. The Indians have done well after early hiccups to reach 203 in 68.5 overs. Very difficult to say who holds an edge after Stumps but this is heading towards an exciting Day 2.
|West Indies were on top early on, courtesy brilliant spells from Roach and Gabriel. It looked like going towards their way but KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane stitched a superb 68-run stand to pull the things back towards the visitors. A fluent-looking Rahul failed to convert his start yet again, getting a soft dismissal down the leg side but Rahane continued the good work for the side. He, along with Hanuma Vihari, added 82 runs, raking up his half ton in the process, to take things slightly away f
|The Windies opening bowlers, Roach and Gabriel returned to thump the Indians with two quick wickets as they removed Vihari and Rahane. Pant and Jadeja were looking decent in the middle when rain arrived to cut the day short.
|Now, what will be on offer for Day 2? This is the last recognized batting pair for the Indians. The two left-handers can go bonkers from ball one and add quick runs for the Indians to take them towards a strong total. Or, bat long and hard, tire out the home side and take the total close to 300 without being separated. West Indies will look to get rid of this pair and then look to get through the tail. Also, we will be starting 30 minutes from the routine time to cover the lost overs of Thursday
|... Day 2, Session 1 ...
|Greetings and a warm welcome to our coverage of Day 2 of the Test match between West Indies and India. We have positive news in terms of the weather as the sun is shining and the chances of showers are minimal.
|The first day of this Test ended early as rain took centre stage and as a result the play will begin half an hour earlier today (Local 0900). The visitors will be having mixed emotions following the play on Day 1 as they recovered from a bad start to end the day on 203/6. Looking forward to today's play, India will be looking to get to the 300-run mark which will be an above par score on this pitch. As for the Calypso Kings, they will try to bowl out the Men In Blue before they reach 250. Join u
|We should've been underway by now as per the information given at Stumps on Day 1 but we are yet to begin. Seems like we will have an extended final session which means we will be starting at normal time, 0930 local. If there is any further information, will keep you updated.
|Finally, the West Indian players make their way out to the middle along with the overnight batsmen, Jadeja and Pant. Roston Chase will finish his over with Pant taking strike. Here we go...
|68.6 : R Chase to Pant, Starts with a shortish one on middle, Pant taps it to point.
|Shannon Gabriel will start the proceedings from the other end.
|69.1 : S Gabriel to Jadeja, Good length ball on middle and leg, Jadeja pushes it towards mid-wicket.
|69.2 : S Gabriel to Jadeja, Shortish one on middle, angling away from Jadeja who looks to cut this one through point and cover. Misses his slash.
|69.3 : S Gabriel to Jadeja, Ripper this time! Another shortish one on middle, going away from Jadeja who looks to fend at the ball. Lucky that the ball didn't kiss the bat or glove.
|69.4 : S Gabriel to Jadeja, Good length ball on middle, goes down the leg side as Jadeja misses his flick.
|69.5 : S Gabriel to Jadeja, Shortish on middle again on the body. Jadeja hops but gets hit on the gloves.
|69.6 : S Gabriel to Jadeja, Fullish one outside off, Jadeja pats it towards point and looks for a run but is sent back.
|Kemar Roach comes into the attack.
|70.1 : K Roach to Pant, Fuller one outside off, Pant leans to drive this past the diving cover fielder who gets his hands to it and slows the ball down. They take two before the ball is relayed back to the keeper. First runs off the day.
|70.2 : K Roach to Pant, Good length on middle, Pant blocks it towards the leg side.
|70.3 : K Roach to Pant, Good length ball shaping away from the batter, Pant is not going to do anything on that.
|70.4 : K Roach to R Pant, Fullish outside off this time, Pant leans into the drive to time it superbly through the covers. The outfield is slow and the ball doesn't reach the fence. Two runs taken.
|70.5 : K Roach to Pant, OUT! Caught! West Indies strike early. Number four for Roach. Good length ball closer to the fourth stump. Pant after hitting a couple of good shots goes hard at the ball. It shapes a tad bit away to take an outside edge and go to the Windies skipper, Holder who takes it comfortably at second slip. One would wonder if this style works for Pant as he looked to get in. Maybe he should play with the attacking instinct. For now, West Indies with the upper hand as he could've b
|Ishant Sharma is the next batsman in.
|70.6 : K Roach to Sharma, Good length ball on off, Sharma blocks it well off his front foot.
|71.1 : S Gabriel to Jadeja, Good leave! Gabriel is bowling well here. Shortish on middle and leg going away. Jadeja sways it well.
|71.2 : S Gabriel to Jadeja, Short on the body again, Jadeja looks to pull this one but doesn't time it well. The ball goes towards square leg and Jadeja crosses ends.
|71.3 : S Gabriel to Sharma, Another shortish one on the body, this time to Ishant who hops to work it towards square leg to take a run. He's off the mark.
|71.4 : S Gabriel to Jadeja, On a good length outside off, Jadeja leaves it alone.
|71.5 : S Gabriel to Jadeja, Short delivery which is bowled down the leg side, Jadeja does not fiddle with it and lets it go.
|71.6 : S Gabriel to Jadeja, NO BALL! Shannon Gabriel oversteps here. It is a good length ball outside the off stump line, RJ leaves it alone.
|S Gabriel to Jadeja, Another good length delivery outside off, Jadeja leaves it alone. This means Ishant will be on strike for the next over.
|72.1 : K Roach to Sharma, Fuller one to Ishant first up who blocks it straight to cover.
|72.2 : K Roach to Sharma, Goes for a bumper but this is just hip height on middle, Ishant works it towards mid-wicket to take a run.
|72.3 : K Roach to Jadeja, Good length on the fourth stump line, Jadeja taps it back to the bowler.
|72.4 : K Roach to Jadeja, Good length on fifth stump this time, Jadeja lets it be.
|72.5 : K Roach to Jadeja, Shortish on middle this time, coming into the body of Jadeja who works it fine down the leg side to take a run.
|72.6 : K Roach to Sharma, Fullish ball on fifth stump, kept slightly low as Ishant looks to poke. He is beaten.
|73.1 : S Gabriel to Jadeja, Fullish on the fourth stump. Jadeja blocks it well.
|73.2 : S Gabriel to Jadeja, Good length ball on middle, coming in to the batsman, Jadeja pats it back to the bowler.
|73.3 : S Gabriel to Jadeja, Fullish length ball but this is down the leg side, Jadeja looks to tickle it fine down the leg side but the ball hits him on the pads and races towards the fence. However, Roach comes from deep fine leg to stop the ball. Two runs taken.
|73.4 : S Gabriel to R Jadeja, Fullish outside off for Jadeja who drives it sweetly past the mid off fielder. Again, the slowish outfield means it won't reach the fence. The batters take three.
|73.5 : S Gabriel to Sharma, Good length on middle and off, Sharma tucks it towards square leg to take a couple.
|73.6 : S Gabriel to Sharma, Shorter one this time, Ishant goes on his toes and dabs it towards leg slip.
|74.1 : K Roach to Jadeja, FOUR! Fullish ball outside off, Jadeja leans forwards and directs the ball through the backward point fielder. The ball races to the fence as the fielder chases. However, the ball wins the race. First boundary of the day.
|74.2 : K Roach to Jadeja, Good length outside off, Jadeja works it towards cover to take a run.
|74.3 : K Roach to I Sharma, Good length ball on middle, Ishant pushes this towards mid on.
|74.4 : K Roach to Sharma, Good length on off and middle, Ishant taps it onto the pitch to the off side.
|74.5 : K Roach to Sharma, Good length ball on off, Jadeja pushes this towards mid off this time.
|74.6 : K Roach to Sharma, Looks for a yorker but dishes out a full toss, Ishant does well to flick it towards mid-wicket to take a couple. 7 runs from the over.
|75.1 : S Gabriel to Jadeja, Shortish one on middle, Jadeja plays it towards point.
|75.2 : S Gabriel to Jadeja, Bumper down the leg side from Gabriel. Jadeja lets it go.
|75.3 : S Gabriel to Jadeja, Fullish on off, Jadeja pushes this towards cover and calls for a quick couple. Good running that from him.
|75.4 : S Gabriel to Jadeja, Down the leg side again on a good length. Jadeja lets it go to the keeper.
|75.5 : S Gabriel to Jadeja, On the pads again from Gabriel on a fuller length, Jadeja works it towards mid-wicket to take a run.
|75.6 : S Gabriel to Sharma, FOUR! Nicely played! Goes for a yorker but ends up as a low full toss. Ishant brings his bat down in time to squeeze this between third slip and gully. Nicely done. Another 7-run over for India.
|First bowling change of the morning. Miguel Cummins comes into the attack.
|76.1 : M Cummins to Jadeja, Good length on middle and leg, Jadeja tucks it towards the leg side to take a run.
|76.2 : M Cummins to Sharma, Slightly shortish on off, Ishant looks to defend but gets an inside edge and the ball hits him on the pads.
|76.3 : M Cummins to Sharma, Shortish one again outside off, Ishant pushes it off his back foot towards the off side.
|76.4 : M Cummins to Sharma, Good length this time, Ishant times it straight to the cover fielder.
|76.5 : M Cummins to Sharma, Shortish outside off this time, Ishant walks across and has a push but is beaten.
|76.6 : M Cummins to Sharma, Good length outside off, Ishant defends this off his back foot.
|Jason Holder comes back on.
|77.1 : J Holder to Jadeja, On a good length outside off, Jadeja guides it to gully.
|77.2 : J Holder to Jadeja, LEG BYE! Good length ball on off, Jadeja looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. Holder makes a stifled appeal but nothing from the umpire. The replays show that the ball was missing the leg stump. Good decision not to go for the review.
|77.3 : J Holder to Sharma, Full delivery on off, Ishant drives this to cover.
|77.4 : J Holder to Sharma, BEATEN! On a good length outside off, Ishant looks to defend but just misses the edge of the bat.
|77.5 : J Holder to Sharma, Another good length ball outside off, Ishant does not fiddle with it and leaves it alone.
|77.6 : J Holder to Sharma, BOUNCER! Holder bowls this one down the leg side and Ishant lets it go to the keeper.
|78.1 : M Cummins to Jadeja, Fullish one outside off to start the new over, Jadeja timed it straight to cover.
|78.2 : M Cummins to Jadeja, Fullish one outside off, Jadeja lets it be.
|78.3 : M Cummins to Jadeja, Shortish length on off, the ball goes further away, Jadeja is not bothered and lets it go.
|78.4 : M Cummins to Jadeja, Fullish one this time, Jadeja lets it go to the keeper again.
|78.5 : M Cummins to Jadeja, Fullish outside off on the fifth stump line, Jadeja lets it go once again.
|78.6 : M Cummins to Jadeja, Shortish one closer to the body, Jadeja taps it close to his body.
|79.1 : J Holder to Sharma, Good length around off, Ishant blocks well towards the off side.
|79.2 : J Holder to Sharma, Another good length ball outside off, Ishant covers his stumps and lets it go to the keeper as he sees the ball shape in.
|79.3 : J Holder to Sharma, Good length ball on middle this time, Ishant blocks it well.
|79.4 : J Holder to Sharma, Bouncer down the leg side as Ishant misses his flick. The ball shapes away from Shai Hope who does well to pouch that.
|79.5 : J Holder to Sharma, Gets this one to shape away from the right-hander from the good length angle. Ishant pokes at it and is beaten.
|79.6 : J Holder to Sharma, Good length ball outside off, Ishant blocks this one well.
|80.1 : M Cummins to Jadeja, Good length ball on off this time, Jadeja comes forward to block but the ball goes off the inner half of his bat to hit on the pad and roll down the leg side. Jadeja crosses ends.
|80.2 : M Cummins to Sharma, Shortish on middle this time, Ishant works it down the leg side to take a single.
|80.3 : M Cummins to Jadeja, Good length ball outside off, Jadeja taps it towards cover and take a run.
|80.4 : M Cummins to Sharma, Back of length outside off, Ishant looks to poke at this away going ball but he is beaten as he plays down the wrong line.
|80.5 : M Cummins to Sharma, Shortish on body this time for Ishant who tucks it towards the mid-wicket fielder.
|80.6 : M Cummins to Sharma, Fuller outside off, Ishant taps it towards point.
|81.1 : J Holder to R Jadeja, FOUR! Punched nicely. Short ball outside off, enough room for Jadeja to slam this between point and gully. The ball races towards the fence. It evades the diving fielder from deep point.
|81.2 : J Holder to Jadeja, Bowls a full delivery on middle this time, Jadeja blocks it well.
|The second new ball has been taken by the hosts.
|81.3 : J Holder to Jadeja, Short on the body this time, Jadeja pulls this towards mid-wicket to take a run.
|81.4 : J Holder to I Sharma, Edged but just short! Why didn't Shai Hope go for the catch there? Good length ball which shapes away from Ishant and takes the outside edge of the bat. It goes towards the first slip fielder but was closer to the keeper who could've swallowed that with a dive to his right.
|81.5 : J Holder to Sharma, Wide outside off this time, left alone.
|81.6 : J Holder to Sharma, Good length ball on off, Sharma pushes this towards point.
|DRINKS! It has been India's hour. West Indies, after taking the early wicket of Rishabh Pant, have struggled to take a wicket thereon. Jadeja and Ishant are in the middle of a good partnership and have taken India close to 250. Kemar Roach will bowl after the break.
|82.1 : K Roach to Jadeja, Back of length on the body of Jadeja who works it towards square leg to take a run.
|82.2 : K Roach to Sharma, Beaten this time! Short ball outside off, Ishant looks to defend but he is beaten as the ball shapes away.
|82.3 : K Roach to Sharma, This time he is behind the line of the ball as he pats it towards the off side to change ends.
|82.4 : K Roach to Jadeja, Outside off on a good length, Jadeja pushes it towards cover to take a run.
|82.5 : K Roach to Jadeja, FOUR! Crunched! Goes for a bumper on the body but this doesn't rise much. Perfect height for Jadeja to swivel and slams this deep down the leg side to get a boundary.
|82.6 : K Roach to Jadeja, Fuller on off, Jadeja blocks it well towards off side.
|The physio is out there to have a check on Jadeja who is having some issues with his right hand. He seems fine and is ready to continue the battle.
|83.1 : J Holder to Sharma, Back of a length ball coming in to the body of Ishant who hops to block it towards the leg side but is late and he is hit on the body.
|83.2 : J Holder to Sharma, Shortish delivery outside off this time, Ishant pats it towards gully.
|83.3 : J Holder to Sharma, Short and wide outside off, Ishant lets it go.
|83.4 : J Holder to Sharma, Another bouncer but this time on the body. Ishant comfortably works it towards square leg to take a run. 250 up for India. Frustrating stand this one as long as Windies are concerned.
|83.5 : J Holder to Jadeja, Bumper again but down the leg side. Jadeja lets it go to the keeper.
|83.6 : J Holder to Jadeja, Good length ball on middle and off, comes slightly into him who blocks it well.
|84.1 : K Roach to Sharma, Beaten! Good length ball outside off from Roach. Ishant wants to drive this one but the ball shapes away a bit goes past the outside edge. New ball is troubling Ishant here.
|84.2 : K Roach to Sharma, Fullish one on the pads of Ishant. He works it nicely towards mid-wicket to take a couple.
|84.3 : K Roach to Sharma, Fuller outside off, Ishant guides it towards the slip cordon.
|84.4 : K Roach to Sharma, Huge appeal from Roach and Windies but nothing from the umpire. Good length ball outside off, Ishant looks to defend but he is hit high on the pads. Good decision from Holder to not go for the review as the impact was outside off shown by the Ball Tracker.
|84.5 : K Roach to Sharma, Good length ball on middle, Ishant works it fine down the leg side to take a run.
|84.6 : K Roach to Jadeja, Fuller down the leg side from Roach, Jadeja looks to flick but misses.
|85.1 : J Holder to Sharma, On a good length way outside off, Ishant leaves it alone.
|85.2 : J Holder to Sharma, BEATEN! Beautiful delivery! It is a good length ball outside off swinging away. Sharma goes for the defense but misses.
|85.3 : J Holder to Sharma, OHH! On a good length ball on off, Ishant looks to flick but gets a thick outside edge towards square leg. It lands in between the two fielders and the batters take a single.
|85.4 : J Holder to Jadeja, Good length ball on off, Jadeja blocks it out.
|85.5 : J Holder to Jadeja, Back of a length delivery on middle, RJ defends it back to the bowler.
|85.6 : J Holder to Jadeja, Short delivery aimed at the body, Jadeja goes for the pull but hits it uppishly. It just bounced ahead of the square leg fielder. The batters take a single.
|86.1 : K Roach to Jadeja, Good length ball outside off, Jadeja blocks it towards the gully fielder.
|86.2 : K Roach to Jadeja, Good length ball outside off, Jadeja shoulders arms. The ball shapes in after going past the batsman.
|86.3 : K Roach to Jadeja, Outside off again, left alone again.
|86.4 : K Roach to Jadeja, Another one outside off on the fifth stump line, Jadeja lets it be.
|86.5 : K Roach to Jadeja, Fuller on the pads of Jadeja who flicks it towards square leg and takes quick couple to bring the 50-run stand. Vital runs added by these two as frustration grows for the Windies.
|86.6 : K Roach to Jadeja, Good length outside off, Jadeja is not bothered.
|Gabriel back on! His numbers so far, 19-4-64-2.
|87.1 : S Gabriel to Sharma, BEATEN! Good length ball outside the off stump line, Ishant goes for a drive but fails to get any bat on it.
|87.2 : S Gabriel to Sharma, Full delivery outside the off stump line, Ishant leaves it alone this time.
|87.3 : S Gabriel to Sharma, Back of a length delivery on off, it goes off the splice of the bat towards short leg but falls well short.
|87.4 : S Gabriel to Sharma, BOUNCER! It is bowled way above the head of the batsman. Ishant ducks under it.
|87.5 : S Gabriel to Sharma, Goes for a full delivery outside the off stump, Sharma looks to defend but misses.
|87.6 : S Gabriel to Sharma, Another full delivery outside the off stump line, Ishant looks to defend but fails to put bat on it. There is a stifled appeal but nothing from the umpire.
|Roston Chase is on now!
|88.1 : R Chase to R Jadeja, Goes fuller outside off, Jadeja pushes this through mid off to take a run.
|88.2 : R Chase to Sharma, Fuller down the leg side. Sharma mises his flick on that one.
|88.3 : R Chase to Sharma, Full toss on the pads of Ishant who does well to flick it through square leg. Gabriel there shows some foot work to stop a couple. Ishant got the bat in time or else he would've yorked himself in front of the stumps.
|88.4 : R Chase to Sharma, Fuller outside off, Ishant blocks it well.
|88.5 : R Chase to Sharma, Good length on off, Ishant lunges to keep it out.
|88.6 : R Chase to Sharma, Another one blocked coming forward by Ishant.
|89.1 : S Gabriel to Jadeja, Nearly chopped on! Good length ball outside off, Jadeja looks to defend but the ball hits the inner half of the bat and drops near the stumps. Could've easily went on to hit the timber but bounces over.
|89.2 : S Gabriel to Jadeja, On the pads on a good length, Jadeja pushes it towards square leg to take a couple.
|89.3 : S Gabriel to Jadeja, Shortish one outside off, Jadeja pushes it towards point and calls for a quick run.
|89.4 : S Gabriel to Sharma, FOUR BYES! Poor line from Gabriel. Goes for the bumper but he is way down the leg side. The ball shapes further away from the diving keeper and rolls towards the fine leg fence. Important runs these.
|89.5 : S Gabriel to Sharma, Fuller this time to Ishant who walks across the off stump and flicks it nicely but finds the square leg fielder.
|89.6 : S Gabriel to Sharma, OUT! Bowled him! West Indies have finally broken the stand. Gabriel goes for another fuller one outside off, rolled his fingers on that one. Ishant came forward to block this but gets an inside edge on to the Stumps. He looked solid out there. Chance for the Windies bowlers to wrap the innings before Lunch. Ishant's vital innings comes to an end.
|Mohammad Shami joins Ravindra Jadeja in the middle.
|90.1 : R Chase to Jadeja, Fuller one outside off, Jadeja pushes this towards mid off to take a run.
|90.2 : Chase to Shami, OUT! Caught! Back to back wickets for West Indies. Soft dismissal this one. Loopy delivery on middle, Shami chips this towards the bowler who goes towards his right to pouch it comfortably. He went with a slightly harder hand to the ball but it goes off the inner half of the willow.
|Jasprit Bumrah is the last man in for the visitors.
|90.3 : R Chase to Bumrah, Loopy delivery on off, Bumrah blocks it out.
|90.4 : R Chase to Bumrah, Flighted delivery on middle, Bumrah defends it out.
|90.5 : R Chase to Bumrah, Bowls a loopy delivery way down the leg side. Bumrah leaves it alone.
|90.6 : R Chase to Bumrah, Another one down the leg side, Bumrah leaves it alone.
|91.1 : S Gabriel to Jadeja, Shortish one outside off, Jadeja pushes this towards cover.
|91.2 : S Gabriel to Jadeja, Good length on the fourth stump line, Jadeja blocks it towards point.
|91.3 : S Gabriel to Jadeja, Fuller on the pads, Jadeja goes for the flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
|91.4 : S Gabriel to Jadeja, FOUR! Deliberate shot from Jadeja that one. Good length ball outside off, room for Jadeja there. He throws the bat at it and gets it past third slip and gully.
|91.5 : S Gabriel to Jadeja, FOUR BYES! Wide outside off again. Jadeja looks to power this but misses. The ball falls short of Shai Hope who can't collect it cleanly and allows it to go between his legs. Frustrating for Windies.
|91.6 : S Gabriel to Jadeja, Shortish one on off, Jadeja taps it onto the pitch.
|92.1 : R Chase to Bumrah, Fullish one to Bumrah who lunges forward to block.
|92.2 : R Chase to Bumrah, Goes back to the crease to block this loopy ball to the leg side.
|92.3 : R Chase to Bumrah, Fullish one this time, Bumrah comes forward to block.
|92.4 : R Chase to Bumrah, Flighted ball on middle, Bumrah works it towards leg slip.
|92.5 : R Chase to Bumrah, Looped up ball on middle this time, Bumrah blocks off his front foot.
|92.6 : R Chase to Bumrah, Plays the full toss straight back to the cover fielder. He sees of the over.
|Kemar Roach replaces Shannon Gabriel.
|93.1 : K Roach to Jadeja, Starts with a fullish delivery which is wide outside off, Jadeja lets it be.
|93.2 : K Roach to R Jadeja, FOUR! Slammed through covers. Fullish outside off for Jadeja. Enough room to power this through the cover to get a boundary. Nobody moved there.
|93.3 : K Roach to Jadeja, Fuller outside off, Jadeja pushes it towards cover and refuses run.
|93.4 : K Roach to Jadeja, Beaten on this outside off delivery which is on the good length area.
|93.5 : K Roach to Jadeja, Fuller one on the pads, Jadeja tucks it towards short mid-wicket and calls for a quick run. He wants the strike next over. One ball to survive for Bumrah.
|93.6 : K Roach to Bumrah, And he does that with a solid defense coming forward.
|94.1 : R Chase to Jadeja, Good length ball on middle, Jadeja blocks it towards the off side.
|94.2 : R Chase to Jadeja, Shortish one on middle and off. Jadeja looked to pull this first but looking at the slowness of the ball, just tucked it towards square leg and scamper back for a couple. on 48 now.
|94.3 : R Chase to Jadeja, Shorter one again, Jadeja pulls and refuses a single.
|94.4 : R Chase to Jadeja, Short outside off again from Chase as Jadeja goes back and cuts it superbly to get a boundary. No chance for the fielder in the deep. Top shot to get to his half century, 11th in Tests. Brings out the sword celebration as well. He has battled for his runs here.
|94.5 : R Chase to Jadeja, SIX! Heaved over mid-wicket for a maximum. Tossed up one on middle, Jadeja gets in the position and smokes it over mid-wicket. He is getting into the groove now.
|94.6 : R Chase to Jadeja, Fuller one on middle, pushed straight to mid-wicket. No single there which means Bumrah will face Roach.
|95.1 : K Roach to Bumrah, Shot! Bumrah drives this good length ball down the ground and they manage to take three and give Jadeja the strike.
|95.2 : K Roach to Jadeja, On a good length on off, Jadeja drives this to mid off.
|95.3 : K Roach to Jadeja, Short ball down the leg side, Jadeja leaves it alone.
|95.4 : K Roach to Jadeja, Good length ball on off, Jadeja defends it onto the ground to cover.
|95.5 : K Roach to Jadeja, Back of a length delivery on middle, RJ pushes this to mid on.
|95.6 : K Roach to Jadeja, Good length delivery outside the off stump line, Jadeja goes for a wild hoick but fails to put any bat on it.
|Jason Holder comes into the attack.
|96.1 : J Holder to Bumrah, On a good length down the leg side, Bumrah looks to flick but misses.
|96.2 : J Holder to Bumrah, Good length ball on off, Bumrah defends it back to the bowler.
|96.3 : J Holder to Bumrah, Good length ball on middle, Bumrah pushes it towards square leg to get Jadej on strike.
|96.4 : Holder to R Jadeja, OUT! Caught! Holder closes the Indian innings with his first wicket. Lands this one on the shortish length which is coming on the body of Jadeja. He looks to slam this with a pull but gets a top edge as the ball hurries on to him. The ball goes high in the air behind the keeper as Shai Hope goes back to pouch that one comfortably. A fighting knock from Jadeja as he batted with the tail.
|With that wicket, it is LUNCH ON DAY 2. It has been India's day so far as they have added 94 runs in the session. Although the visitors lost Rishabh Pant early on in the day but Ishant Sharma and Jadeja put on a brilliant 60-run partnership to frustrate the hosts. Ishant finally fell when the score was 260 and Shami followed him soon after. Jadeja went on to counter-attack and reached his 11th fifty in the meantime. India have scored 297 runs which is a respectable total on this wicket.
|For the hosts, Roach was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up four wickets. As far as today is concerned, none of the bowlers looked threatening and gave away easy runs. They started well by getting Pant out early but lacked discipline after that.
|However, they were pretty solid yesterday when they picked up three early wickets but Rahane played a good innings of 81 runs and helped India make a comeback in the game. Jadeja along with Pant did well to see off the final session on Day 1. Jadeja then continued the good work in taking India's total closer to 300.
|Now, The hosts will have to bat really well as it is not an easy pitch to bat on while India will look to make use of the new ball and take early wickets. Join us in a little while for the second session.