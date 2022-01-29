|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . . . 3 . 4 | . . . 1 . w
|Last bat : James Vincec Kyle Mayers b Akeal Hosein34(26b2x42x6) SR:130.77, FoW:97/3 (12.3 Ovs)
|14.6 : Akeal Hosein to Moeen Ali, Six!
|14.5 : Akeal Hosein to Liam Livingstone, Bye.
|14.4 : Akeal Hosein to Moeen Ali, 1 run.
|14.3 : Akeal Hosein to Liam Livingstone, Outside off, shorter ball. Liam LivingstoneÂ pushes it towards cover for a single.Â
|14.2 : Akeal Hosein to Liam Livingstone, Touch fuller, outside off. Liam LivingstoneÂ tries to reverse-sweep this but misses.Â
|14.1 : Akeal Hosein to Liam Livingstone, Short, and spinning away from outside off. Liam LivingstoneÂ leaves it alone.Â
|13.6 : Kieron Pollard to Liam Livingstone, Length ball, on the pads. Liam LivingstoneÂ tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single.Â
|13.5 : Kieron Pollard to Moeen Ali, Fuller ball, outsideÂ off. Moeen AliÂ pushes it to cover for a single.Â
|13.4 : Kieron Pollard to Moeen Ali, Swing and a miss! Another back-of-a-length delivery, outside off. Moeen AliÂ tries to cut it away but gets beaten.Â
|Kieron Pollard to Moeen Ali, WIDE! Back of a length, wide of off. Moeen AliÂ tries to cut it away but fails to reach to the ball. Wide called.Â
|13.3 : Kieron Pollard to Liam Livingstone, Good-length delivery, outside off. Liam LivingstoneÂ taps it towards deep point for a single.Â
|13.2 : Kieron Pollard to Moeen Ali, Taking the pace off again, full, outside off. Moeen AliÂ knocks it down to long off for a single.Â
|13.1 : Kieron Pollard to Liam Livingstone, Slower ball, outside off, on a length. Liam LivingstoneÂ guides it towards point and rotates the strike.Â
|12.6 : Akeal Hosein to Moeen Ali, Touch shorter, outside off. Moeen AliÂ pushes it mid-wicket off the back foot. Dot to end the over.Â
|12.5 : Akeal Hosein to Moeen Ali, FOUR! Top shot! A loopy ball, full and outside off. Moeen AliÂ gets low and sweeps this towards fine leg for a boundary.Â
|Akeal Hosein to Moeen Ali, WIDE! Firing it down the leg side, Moeen AliÂ misses his glance, and a wide is called.Â
|12.4 : Akeal Hosein to Liam Livingstone, Shorter, outside off. Liam LivingstoneÂ taps it towards cover for a single.Â
|12.3 : Akeal Hosein to James Vince, OUT! TAKEN! West Indies have taken another wicket here. Two set batsmen are back now! Akeal HoseinÂ strikes this time. A short ball, wide of off. James VinceÂ looks to cut it away but gets a thick outside edge towards the short third man fielder. Kyle MayersÂ is perfectly stationed there and takes the easiest of catches to dismiss James Vince!
|12.2 : Akeal Hosein to James Vince, Shorter ball, outside off. James VinceÂ cuts it towards cover. Dot ball.Â
|12.3 : Liam LivingstoneÂ is the new man in.
|12.1 : Akeal Hosein to Moeen Ali, Short on leg, flicked to short fine leg for a quick single.
|11.6 : Kieron Pollard to Moeen Ali, Back of a length, around middle. Moeen AliÂ tucks it away towards mid-wicket for a single.Â
|11.5 : Kieron Pollard to James Vince, Shorter ball, outside off. James VinceÂ pushes it to cover for a single.Â
|11.4 : Kieron Pollard to Moeen Ali, Short ball, around middle. Moeen AliÂ pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single. He gets off the mark with that.Â
|11.3 : Kieron Pollard to Jason Roy, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! The skipper strikes! The partnership has finally been broken! A length ball, around middle. Jason RoyÂ steps down and looks to heave this away but gets a bottom edge back to the keeper. Nicholas PooranÂ there takes an easy catch to dismiss the dangerous Jason Roy! Much needed wicket this for West Indies. Moeen AliÂ is the new man in for England.
|11.2 : Kieron Pollard to Jason Roy, Short ball, outside off. Roy shuffles across and looks to scoop it away but misses.
|11.1 : Kieron Pollard to Jason Roy, Length, on the pads, tucked to mid-wicket.
|10.6 : Romario Shepherd to James Vince, Fuller, outside off. James VinceÂ drives it towards deep cover for two runs.Â
|10.5 : Romario Shepherd to James Vince, Once again, wide of off, on a length. James VinceÂ throws his bat again but misses.Â
|10.4 : Romario Shepherd to James Vince, Swing and a miss! Wide of off, on a length. James VinceÂ looks to pushes this away but misses.Â
|10.3 : Romario Shepherd to James Vince, Full in length, outside off. James VinceÂ drives and finds the fielder at mid off.Â
|10.2 : Romario Shepherd to James Vince, FOUR! Cleverly done! Touch fuller, wide of off. James VinceÂ slashes this past the pint fielder for a boundary.Â
|10.1 : Romario Shepherd to Jason Roy, Fuller ball, outside off. Jason RoyÂ drives it towards deep point for a single.Â Â
|Romario Shepherd to Jason Roy, WIDE! AndÂ again! On a length, wide of off. Jason RoyÂ lest that go through and once again it is called as a wide.Â
|Romario Shepherd to Jason Roy, WIDE!Â Romario ShepherdÂ goes 'round the wicket, serves a fuller length, way wide of off. Jason RoyÂ leaves it alone and wide is called.Â
|9.6 : DRINKS! EnglandÂ have got to a flying start here! Jason RoyÂ is on the charge! James Vince too has played some fine knocks and is looking solid in the middle. West IndiesÂ did manage to get an early wicket, but since then, it's been only boundaries! They will need a few quick wickets here, and stop EnglandÂ from cruising away! Also, Romario ShepherdÂ is back on!
|Kieron Pollard to Jason Roy, Length ball, pushed down to long off for a single.
|9.5 : Kieron Pollard to James Vince, Short ball, on off. Vince pulls it to deep square leg for one.
|9.4 : Kieron Pollard to Jason Roy, LEG BYE! A length ball, on the pads, at 106 clicks. Roy misses his flick, it goes to square leg off his pads. They collect a leg bye.
|Dominic Drakes to Jason Roy, LEG BYE! A full-length ball, outside off. Roy shuffles across and goes for the scoop. The ball hits him on his pad. They collect a leg bye.
|9.3 : Kieron Pollard to Jason Roy, Short and outside off. Roy chops it to cover but straight to the man.Â
|9.2 : Kieron Pollard to Jason Roy, Pollard goes wide of the crease and angles it into the pads. Roy defends it out.
|9.1 : Kieron Pollard to James Vince, Full length, on off. Vince pushes it to mid off for a quick single. Makes it to the other end safely.
|8.6 : Kieron PollardÂ brings himself into the attack.Â
|Dominic Drakes to Jason Roy, SIX! BOOM! This is what Jason Roy is capable of. In not time he racks up his FIFTY. It is short and on off. Roy hits it flat over the mid-wicket fence. This was a quality shot.
|8.5 : Dominic Drakes to James Vince, Fuller, on off. Vince pushes it to point for a single.
|8.3 : Dominic Drakes to James Vince, Short and outside off, Vince cuts it to point for a quick single.
|8.2 : Dominic Drakes to James Vince, Swing and a miss! Back of a length, around off, shaping across. Vince tries to chase it but misses.
|8.1 : Dominic Drakes to James Vince, SIX! BANG! James VinceÂ gets into the act now. This is full and outside off. Vince muscles it over long on. Kieron PollardÂ tries to go for the blinder but it had enough on it to beat him.Â
|7.6 : Akeal Hosein to Jason Roy, FOUR! A boundaryÂ off the last ball to spoil a good over for Hosein. Short and outside off. Roy cuts it hard through point. Boundary.
|7.5 : Akeal Hosein to Jason Roy, Full, on the stumps. Roy makes room and taps it onto the deck.
|7.4 : Akeal Hosein to James Vince, On leg. tucked to fine leg for one.
|7.3 : Akeal Hosein to James Vince, Quicker, short and on the body. Vince pulls it to deep square leg for two runs.
|7.2 : Akeal Hosein to Jason Roy, Flatter and on leg. Roy clips it to mid-wicket for a quick single. The stand moves to 50.
|7.1 : Akeal Hosein to Jason Roy, On off, pushed towards covers.
|6.6 : Akeal HoseinÂ comes to bowl now.Â
|Dominic Drakes to James Vince, BEATEN! Good length, outside off, shaping away. Vince looks push it away but misses.
|6.5 : Dominic Drakes to James Vince, SIX! This one flies off the edge. Full length, outside off. Vince throws his blade at it. The ball goes off the outside edge towards third. There is a man in the deep but it even beats him. Quite surprising to see that shot had so much in it.
|6.4 : Dominic Drakes to James Vince, A length ball, outside off, shaping across the right-hander. James VinceÂ thinks this should've been a wide but the umpire thinks otherwise.
|6.3 : Dominic Drakes to Jason Roy, On a length, outside off. Roy dabs it to backward point for a quick single.
|6.2 : Dominic Drakes to Jason Roy, FOUR! Streaky! Slower one, wide outside off. Roy gets it more off the splice but over backward point for a boundary. He gets lucky this time.
|6.1 : Dominic Drakes to James Vince, Good length, on off. Vince pushes it to cover for a single.
|5.6 : Dominic DrakesÂ comes into the attack.Â
|Romario Shepherd to Jason Roy, SIX! Roy goes over the top and over the fence. This is overpitched on off. Roy stands tall and smokes it over the long off fence for a maximum. EnglandÂ are 45/1 at the end of the Powerplay!
|5.5 : Romario Shepherd to James Vince, A length ball, on off, pushed to covers for a single.
|5.4 : Romario Shepherd to Jason Roy, EDGY! Fuller, outside off. Roy inside-edges it towards square leg and scampers across for a quick single.
|5.3 : Romario Shepherd to Jason Roy, Fuller, on middle and leg. Roy gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|5.2 : Romario Shepherd to Jason Roy, FOUR! Nicely played. A full-length ball, outside off. Roy plays it off the toe-end and gets a boundary down to third man.Â
|5.1 : Romario Shepherd to James Vince, Back of a length, on middle, Vince drags his pull to square leg for one.
|4.6 : Romario ShepherdÂ comes into the attack now.
|Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy, SIX! BOOM! That's gone on the roof! A length ball, around middle and off. Jason RoyÂ waits for it and heaves it way over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. 17 runs off that over!Â
|4.5 : Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy, Jason RoyÂ takes the aerial route this time! Much fuller, wide of off. Jason RoyÂ reaches out to it and lofts it over cover for a couple of runs.Â
|4.4 : Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy, FOUR! Lovely shot! A length ball this time, width on offer. Jason RoyÂ stays in his crease and cuts it past point for the second boundary of the over.Â
|4.3 : Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy, Touch shorter, outside off. Jason RoyÂ dabs it towards point. No run there.Â
|4.2 : Sheldon Cottrell to James Vince, Fuller, wide of off. James VinceÂ leans and drives it towards cover-point for a single.Â
|4.1 : Sheldon Cottrell to James Vince, FOUR! Cut away! Back of a length, outside off. James VinceÂ stands tall and slashes this past point for a boundary.Â
|3.6 : Jason Holder to Jason Roy, Another slower ball, angling it on the pads. Jason RoyÂ again tries to flick but misses and gest rapped on the pads.Â
|3.5 : Jason Holder to Jason Roy, On a length, around the pads. Jason RoyÂ backs away once again and looks to glance this but gets beaten and gets hit near the groin area.Â
|3.4 : Jason Holder to Jason Roy, Yorker length delivery, on the pads. Jason RoyÂ backs away and squeezes it out.Â
|3.3 : Jason Holder to Jason Roy, Fuller ball, around off. Jason RoyÂ pushes it towards cover.Â
|3.2 : Jason Holder to Jason Roy, Full toss, around middle. Jason RoyÂ steps down and pulls it through the inner half of his bat towards deep square leg for a brace.Â
|3.1 : Jason Holder to Jason Roy, A stifled appeal for LBW, but the umpire is unmoved! Length ball, nipping back in on the pads. Jason RoyÂ tries to glance this away but misses and gets rapped on the pads. Probably sliding down leg.Â
|2.6 : Sheldon Cottrell to James Vince, Edged but just short! Another length ball, outside off, slower ball. James VinceÂ hangs back and looks to push this away, but gets a slight outside edge. The ball flies and falls just short of Nicholas PooranÂ behind the stumps.Â
|2.5 : Sheldon Cottrell to James Vince, Swing and a miss! Length, wide of off this time. James VinceÂ leans and looks to drive this, but misses.Â
|2.4 : Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy, Touch fuller again, around middle. Jason RoyÂ knocks it towards mid on for a single.Â
|2.3 : Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy, Full length, outside off. Roy drives it to cover, but not in the gap.
|2.2 : Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy, Sheldon CottrellÂ fires in a full ball, on off. Roy digs it out towards mid off.
|2.1 : Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy, FOUR! Top shot! Sheldon CottrellÂ overpitches this one, outside off. Jason RoyÂ presses forward and drives it beautifully past mid off for a boundary.Â
|1.6 : James VinceÂ comes in at number 3. He is out earlier than he would've expected. Can he stick around for long?
|Jason Holder to Tom Banton, OUT! TAKEN! Jason HolderÂ draws first blood! It is Tom BantonÂ who walks back early to the hut. Short ball, around off. Tom Banton steps down the pitch and looks to heave this over mid on. But he manages to get a top edge to Kyle MayersÂ at mid on, who pouches it comfortably.Â
|1.5 : Jason Holder to Tom Banton, Fraction shorter, outside off. Tom BantonÂ stays in his crease and pushes it towards point. No run there.Â
|1.4 : Jason Holder to Jason Roy, Touch fuller, around middle. Jason RoyÂ taps it towards mid on for a single.Â
|1.3 : Jason Holder to Jason Roy, OH CLOSE! A full-length ball, on off. Roy chips it to the right of Holder. The bowler stretches his right hand out but could only get fingertips on it. The batters take a single. It was a very difficult chance though.Â
|1.2 : Jason Holder to Jason Roy, Beaten! Good-length delivery, outside off. Jason RoyÂ leans and looks to drive this but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|1.1 : Jason Holder to Jason Roy, Jason HolderÂ starts with a short ball, around middle. Jason RoyÂ shuffles across and defends it out.Â
|0.6 : Jason HolderÂ to share the new ball.
|Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton, FOUR! Edgy boundary! On a length, wide of off. Tom BantonÂ looks to drive but he gets a thick outside edge towards the third man fence for a boundary. He gets off the mark with that. 7 runs off the first over!
|0.5 : Sheldon Cottrell to Tom Banton, A length ball, on the pads. Banton tucks it to mid-wicket.
|0.4 : Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy, Fuller ball, outside off. Jason RoyÂ leans and drives it past cover. Brandon KingÂ chases it and keeps the ball away from the ropes. Three runs taken! Jason RoyÂ and EnglandÂ are up and running!
|0.2 : Review! Kieron PollardÂ takes it upstairs for an lbw review. The UltraEdge shows no bat is involved. The Ball Tracker shows the ball is missing the wickets and the review goes in vain.
|0.3 : Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy, NOT OUT! A huge shout for LBW, but the umpire says no. Length ball, around middle and leg. Jason RoyÂ shuffles across and looks to flick it away but misses. The ball deflects off the thigh pads and rolls towards the keeper. Kieron PollardÂ opts for the review. The replay rolls in. UltraEdge confirms no bat involved. Ball Tracker indicates that the ball was missing wickets. The on-field decision stands!
|0.0 : We are set for the clash. West IndiesÂ players take the field. Followed by Jason RoyÂ and Tom Banton who walk out to bat for England. Sheldon CottrellÂ to start with the ball.
|0.2 : Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy, Touch shorter, outside off. Jason RoyÂ taps it towards point. Dot ball.Â
|0.1 : Sheldon Cottrell to Jason Roy, Sheldon CottrellÂ starts off with a full-length ball, nipping back in on middle. Jason RoyÂ taps it to mid-wicket.Â
|0.0 : PITCH REPORT -Â Keemar Roach says the pitch looks good, it is hard. Mentions the pitch is compact and is a really good one to bat on.Â
|Kieron Pollard, the West Indies skipper,Â says that they are going to field first. Mentions that it looks like a good track, and they will try to use the strong breeze, they don't know what the track has to offer. Adds that there are two changes, Hope and Fabian miss out and Mayers and Domini Drakes get an opportunity. Concludes by saying that they are backing the new guys.
|Moeen Ali, the England skipper, is in for a chat. He says, they batted well here last time and are pretty confident to get a good score on the board. Mentions there are two changes to the side. Adds, the West Indies have played really well so far. Ends by saying, he hopes to win it to today to make the final game interesting.
|England (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Tom Banton (WK), James Vince, Moeen Ali (C), Liam Livingstone, Sam Billings (In for Harry Brook), Philip Salt, Chris Jordan (In for George Garton), Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley.
|West Indies (Playing XI) -Â Brandon King, Kyle Mayers (In for Shai Hope), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes (In for Fabian Allen), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd.Â Â
|TOSS - West IndiesÂ have won the toss and have elected to BOWL first.Â
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Hello and a warm welcome to the fourth T20I between West IndiesÂ and England. The hosts have taken a commanding 2-1 lead in the series and will be looking to wrap things up in this game. EnglandÂ failed to get over the line in the previous game and this becomes a do-or-die encounter for them. We have witnessed an entertaining series so far and we can expect this game to be yet another nail-biter.
|Kieron PollardÂ and his men have been exceptional in the series so far, they have an upper hand coming into this game. They did bring in Rovman PowellÂ in theÂ playingÂ XI last game and that proved to be a blessing as he slammed a hundred and guided West IndiesÂ to a powerful total. Pooran played a bold knock as well and put up a great partnership with Powell. They will be hoping to display the same kind of fireworks and clinch the series.
|England, on the other hand, were without their skipper Eoin Morgan in the previous game, heÂ has now been ruled out of the series as well. Moeen AliÂ will continue to lead the side in his absence. A must-win game for them to keep the series alive, however, their bowling has been a bit of a concern and they will look to make amends coming into this game. England have a power-packed side and they are well and truly capable of levelling the series here. Who will come out on top? We will find out. S