|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 1 . . 1 | 4 . . 4 w 1
|Last bat : Shai Hope (W)c Tom Banton b Liam Livingstone4(6b0x40x6) SR:66.67, FoW:48/2 (5.2 Ovs)
|6.6 : Stumping chance!
|Adil Rashid to Rovman Powell, Fuller and outside off, Rovman uses his wrists and guides his sweep shot behind square leg for a run.
|6.5 : Adil Rashid to Rovman Powell, Flatter and shorter, a googly, Powell goes back and punches it towards mid-wicket.
|6.4 : Adil Rashid to Rovman Powell, Nicely played. Floated and around leg, full in length, Rovman PowellÂ goes down and dinks it towards fine leg for two.
|6.3 : Adil Rashid to Rovman Powell, Shortish and on off, punched to extra cover where the fielder dived to make the stop.
|6.2 : Adil Rashid to Rovman Powell, Miscued slightly. Full and floated on middle, Powell goes down to play the paddle scoop but doesn't get hold of this shot. It loops behind the keeper and Moeen Ali at first slip. They take two.
|6.1 : Adil Rashid to Nicholas Pooran, Starts with a very full ball on off, Pooran drives it down the ground, off the toe end of his bat, and the ball rolls to long off. They cross.
|5.6 : Adil RashidÂ comes into the attack.Â
|5.5 : Liam Livingstone to Rovman Powell, Gets on the front foot and pushes a full ball to cover-point.
|5.6 : Liam Livingstone to Rovman Powell, Liam LivingstoneÂ drags his length short and drops it on middle, Rovman PowellÂ pulls but finds the fielder at square leg. At the end of the Powerplay, West IndiesÂ are 54/2.
|5.4 : Liam Livingstone to Rovman Powell, SIX! Tonk! One forward defense and that's enough sighter to go boom next ball. Full and flighted on middle, Powell kneels and powers his sweep shot all the way over square leg. 50 up!
|5.3 : Liam Livingstone to Rovman Powell, Loopy and full on off, Powell defends it off his front foot.
|5.2 : Liam Livingstone to Shai Hope, OUT! CAUGHT! Livingstone shows his magic with the ball almost immediately. Flighted delivery, full again and on middle, Shai HopeÂ sits down on one knee to play the sweep shot but gets a thick inside edge onto the pads. The ball lobs up to the off side and Tom BantonÂ moves across swiftly to his right to complete an easy catch.
|Rovman PowellÂ walks out to bat at number 4.Â
|5.1 : Liam Livingstone to Shai Hope, Well stopped! Tossed up, full and around leg, Shai sweeps firmly but Moeen dives at square leg to make the stop.
|4.6 : Bowling change. Liam LivingstoneÂ to bowl the final over of the Powerplay.
|Tymal Mills to Shai Hope, Touch fuller, around middle and off. Shai HopeÂ gets an inside edge towards mid on for a single. He retains the strike.Â
|4.5 : Tymal Mills to Nicholas Pooran, Good-length delivery, around middle. Nicholas PooranÂ works it towards mid-wicket for a single.Â
|Tymal Mills to Nicholas Pooran, WIDE! Fuller, down the leg side. Nicholas PooranÂ misses his flick and a wide is called.Â
|4.4 : Tymal Mills to Nicholas Pooran, SIX! All the way! Another shorter ball, on the body. Nicholas PooranÂ pulls this one, but the ball goes off the top edge over fine leg for a six! Nicholas PooranÂ is looking dangerous here!
|4.3 : Tymal Mills to Nicholas Pooran, Tymal MillsÂ drops it short this time, around middle,Â Nicholas PooranÂ wanted to pull this one, but he misses due to some extra pace.Â
|4.2 : Tymal Mills to Nicholas Pooran, FOUR! Top shot! Too full on this occasion, outside off. Nicholas PooranÂ leans and blastsÂ this through extra cover for a cracking boundary.Â
|4.1 : Tymal Mills to Shai Hope, Tymal MillsÂ starts off with a short ball, around middle,Â Shai HopeÂ pulls it towards square leg and rotates the strike.Â
|3.6 : George Garton to Nicholas Pooran, Change of pace this time. Touch fuller, outside off. Nicholas PooranÂ tries to flick this but is beaten due to lack of pace. 19 from the over, turning out to be an expensive debut for George Garton.Â
|Tymal MillsÂ to operate now.
|3.5 : George Garton to Nicholas Pooran, SIX! Dismissed! George GartonÂ is under the pump here. Delivers it on a length and in the slot, Pooran swings his bat at it but fails to middle it properly. Still, he has got enough power to clear the square leg fence.
|3.4 : George Garton to Nicholas Pooran, FOUR! Nicely played! An overpitched delivery, slower in pace and outside off,Â Nicholas PooranÂ presses forward and drives it past the cover fielder for a boundary.Â
|3.3 : George Garton to Nicholas Pooran, SIX! BOOM! Nicholas PooranÂ gets hold of this one! A short ball, around middle,Â Nicholas PooranÂ pullsÂ this time from the middle of the bat and it goes over wide long on for a biggie! First six of the innings!
|3.2 : George Garton to Nicholas Pooran, Beaten! Touch shorter, outside the off pole. Nicholas PooranÂ stays in his crease and tries to pull once again, but fails to get any bat on it. No runs off the Free Hit.Â
|George Garton to Nicholas Pooran, NO BALL! Swing and a miss! On a length, outside off. Nicholas PooranÂ swings his bat at it but misses. George GartonÂ has overstepped here and a no ball is given. Free Hit to follow!
|3.1 : George Garton to Nicholas Pooran, Shorter ball, around middle,Â Nicholas PooranÂ pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a brace.Â
|2.6 : Reece Topley to Nicholas Pooran, Direct hit would have been curtains for Nicholas Pooran! A fuller ball, outside off. Nicholas PooranÂ taps it towards covers and scampers through to the other end. The fielder there has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. 4000 T20 runs for Nicholas PooranÂ now -Â 11th West Indian to get there!
|2.5 : Reece Topley to Nicholas Pooran, Beaten once again! Touch shorter, outside off. Nicholas PooranÂ looks to defend this but gets beaten on the outside edge.Â
|2.4 : Reece Topley to Nicholas Pooran, Another full delivery, around middle and leg. Nicholas PooranÂ clips it towards mid on. No run there.Â
|2.3 : Reece Topley to Nicholas Pooran, Beaten! Short of a length this time, outside off. Nicholas Pooran, on the back foot, tries to cut this away but gets beaten due to some extra bounce.Â
|2.2 : Reece Topley to Shai Hope, Fuller this time around middle. Shai HopeÂ pushes it towards mid-wicket for a single.Â
|2.1 : Reece Topley to Nicholas Pooran, Back of a length, down the leg side. Nicholas PooranÂ miscues his pullÂ towards short fine leg. It falls wide of Adil RashidÂ and they cross for a single.Â
|1.6 : George Garton to Nicholas Pooran, Too full in length on middle, Pooran eases it down the ground. The mid on fielder moves across to his right to stop the ball and Pooran opens his account with a single. An eventful first over from the debutant.
|1.5 : Nicholas PooranÂ is the number 3 batsman.
|George Garton to Brandon King, OUT! TIMBER! George GartonÂ has his first T20I wicket! What a comeback by him, after being hit for two boundaries! Good-length delivery, around middle and off and there is a hint of movement. Brandon KingÂ once again backs away a tad and tries to push it on the off side. He though ends up playing a nothing shot and misses the ball completely. The ball clips the top of off and George GartonÂ jumps in joy. What a feeling for him!
|1.4 : George Garton to Brandon King, FOUR! Crunched! On a length, around off. Brandon KingÂ makes room and slashes this past covers for another boundary in the over.
|1.3 : George Garton to Brandon King, Another short ball, around middle and leg. Brandon KingÂ looks to pull this but misses.Â
|1.2 : George Garton to Brandon King, Touch shorter, around off. Brandon KingÂ pushes it towards cover.Â
|1.1 : George Garton to Brandon King, FOUR! Beautiful shot! George GartonÂ starts off with a full delivery, around off. Brandon KingÂ shows the full face of the bat and drives it down the ground for a boundary. First boundary of the innings!Â
|0.6 : Debutant George GartonÂ to speed in from the other end.
|Reece Topley to Brandon King, Good-length delivery, around off. Brandon KingÂ looks to drive but gets an inside edge towards mid on for a single. 3Â runs off the first over.Â
|0.0 : England (Playing XI) - Jason Roy, Tom Banton (WK), James Vince, Liam Livingstone (In for Eoin Morgan), Moeen Ali (C), Harry Brook (On T20I debut) (In for Sam Billings), Philip Salt (On T20I debut) (In for Liam Dawson), George Garton (On T20I debut) (In for Chris Jordan), Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills (In for Saqib Mahmood), Reece Topley.
|0.5 : Reece Topley to Brandon King, On a length, around off. Brandon KingÂ dabs it towards point.Â
|0.4 : Reece Topley to Brandon King, Touch shorter, around middle and leg. Brandon King, on the back foot, taps it towards mid-wicket. No run there.Â
|0.0 : Moeen Ali, the skipper of England, starts by informing that Eoin Morgan felt something in his quad during the warm-up and hence he is leading. Informs that they have five changes, of which, three are debutants. Further says that Sam BillingsÂ is unwell and Tom BantonÂ will don the gloves. Also tells that Chris JordanÂ is not playing.Â Moeen is excited to have new guys and adds that to get in this English team, you have to be a good player. Shares that this is the first time he will be leading a
|0.3 : Reece Topley to Shai Hope, Back of a length delivery, around the leg side. Shai HopeÂ tucks it towards square leg for a single.Â
|0.2 : Reece Topley to Brandon King, Brandon KingÂ and West IndiesÂ are up and running! A full ball, outside off. Brandon KingÂ dabs it towards mid off and scampers through to the other end for a single. The fielder scores a direct hit at the bowler's end but King is safe.
|0.1 : Reece Topley to Brandon King, Reece TopleyÂ begins with a fuller ball, outside off. Brandon KingÂ pushes it to mid off. Shai HopeÂ leaves his crease from the other end, he wanted a single there but he is sent back.Â
|0.0 : Time to get underway! The players take the knee and we are all set here. Brandon KingÂ and Shai HopeÂ are the openers for West Indies. Reece TopleyÂ to run in with a slip in place...
|West Indies (Playing XI) - Brandon King, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Rovman Powell (In for Odean Smith), Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell.
|Kieron Pollard, the captain of West Indies, says that the toss is 50-50. Informs that Odean Smith misses out and Rovman PowellÂ comes in, he gets a chance in the middle order. Tells that they have a score in mind and feels that they have to do better in the middle overs.
|TOSS - Moeen AliÂ is leading England in this match and has won the toss as well. ENGLAND ELECT TO FIELD!
|Pitch report - Mark Butcher is near the pitch. He says the conditions are quite muggy. He adds that there is a nasty-looking black cloud hovering over. The pitch was covered and looks very dry, this looks like a Saturday pitch where England were bowled out for 103 and not like the run-fest we witnessed in the second match.
|There are pictures floating around on social media informing that England have included three new faces in their Playing XI. Philip Salt, George GartonÂ and Harry BrookÂ are all set to make their T20I debuts.Â
|Promising signs. The covers are no longer in place and the players have resumed their warm-ups. Meanwhile, a couple of interviews coming your way...
|Romario ShepherdÂ talks about his partnership with Akeal HoseinÂ in the last match and says that it was a good stand and Akeal kept smoking and he just tried to support him. Adds that he started as a bowling all-rounder and the coach saw his talent with the batÂ and he has been given more opportunities. Tells that every day they practice and help each other out in the team.
|Update - The toss will take place at 1.30 am IST and the match will begin at 1.50 am IST. Stay tuned...
|... MATCH DAY ...
|Hello and a warm welcome to the third T20I betweenÂ West IndiesÂ andÂ England. We have already witnessed some thrilling contests between these two power-packed sides and we are in for yet another mouth-watering match. The series is firmly poised at 1-1 and both teams will be eager to come out on top and take the lead from here.Â
|Adil Rashid says that it's been a great series and hopes to turn up in this match after losing one and winning one. Tells that it's always about working on his skills in the nets and then executing them in the match. Mentions that you need to adapt to the conditions and accordingly use your variations. States that they have specialist death bowlers and have confidence in them but Adil is ready to bowl at the death as well if given the chance.Â
|TOSS DELAYED! In yet another update from the ground, the toss has been delayed as it rained a little while ago. It appeared to be a passing shower but the covers are in place. Let's hope we get underway sooner rather than later. Stay tuned for more updates.
|West Indies have been an unpredictable side so far in the series and by nature also. They won the first game very comfortably and put on a great fight in the second game. Akeal HoseinÂ and Romario ShepherdÂ went berserk in the end and almost took West IndiesÂ over the line. They put on a great show but could not come out on top. However, this sure proves that the hosts have power-hitters till the very end. West Indies do have a balanced side, but the middle order will have to step up on this occ
|After a disappointing defeat in the first match, the visitors did come back and win the second game. Although they did put up a good performance, they won the game by just a solitary run. Moeen AliÂ was their star performer, he put up an all-round show and helped EnglandÂ win. Coming into this game, they will be hoping to carry their winning momentum forward and improve in all aspects of their game.