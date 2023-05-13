|Batsmen
|Recent overs : 4 1 4 . 1nb . . | . 4 . 1 0wd . 2
|Last bat : Rahul Tripathic Quinton de Kock b Yash Thakur20(13b4x40x6) SR:153.85, FoW:56/2 (5.4 Ovs)
|5.4 : Yash Thakur to Rahul Tripathi, OUT! c Quinton de Kock b Yash Thakur.
|Who walks in now?
|5.3 : Yash Thakur to Rahul Tripathi, Length ball, on the pads. Rahul TripathiÂ tucks it to the leg side.
|5.2 : Yash Thakur to Anmolpreet Singh, Anmolpreet SinghÂ hangs back and cuts this length ball to deep point for a single.
|5.1 : Yash Thakur to Anmolpreet Singh, Yash ThakurÂ starts with a full one, sliding down leg. Singh nudges it to the leg side.
|4.6 : Avesh Khan to Anmolpreet Singh, Slower and on a length this time, Anmolpreet SinghÂ pushes this one to deep point and keeps the strike with a single. Another great over for Hyderabad, 18 runs came off it.Â
|4.5 : Avesh Khan to Anmolpreet Singh, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Anmolpreet SinghÂ now!Â On a hard length and outside off, Anmolpreet SinghÂ rides on top of the bounce and punches it wide of backward point for the fourthÂ boundary of the over.Â
|4.4 : Avesh Khan to Anmolpreet Singh, FOUR! Good placement! Pace on and short as well, on off, Anmolpreet SinghÂ hangs back and opens the bat face. Steers it to the right of short third man for a boundary.Â
|4.3 : Avesh Khan to Rahul Tripathi, Slower and on a good length, outside off, Rahul TripathiÂ guides this one to deep point for a single.
|4.2 : Avesh Khan to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! Smart batting! Sees the batter move to the off side and bowls it on a length, Rahul TripathiÂ walks across and just guides it to the left of short third man for yet another boundary.Â
|4.1 : Avesh Khan to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! SHOT! Avesh KhanÂ starts with a full delivery, outside off, Rahul TripathiÂ does not miss out as he drives this one wide of extra cover for a boundary.Â
|3.6 : Krunal Pandya to Rahul Tripathi, Sees the batter make room and bowls it short at him, Rahul TripathiÂ still manages to push it wide of the bowler for a single.
|3.5 : Krunal Pandya to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! Short and punished! Slightly short and on off, Rahul TripathiÂ goes back in the crease and pulls it to the right of long on for four more runs.Â
|3.4 : Krunal Pandya to Anmolpreet Singh, Darted in full on leg, Anmolpreet SinghÂ clips it through mid-wicket for one more run.Â
|3.3 : Krunal Pandya to Rahul Tripathi, Keeps it short and outside off, Rahul TripathiÂ works it towards cover and takes a single.Â
|3.2 : Krunal Pandya to Rahul Tripathi, Short and on off, Rahul TripathiÂ punches this one to cover for a dot.
|3.1 : Krunal Pandya to Rahul Tripathi, FOUR! Floats this around leg, Rahul TripathiÂ gets inside the line and sweeps it wide of short fine leg. Two fielders perform chase but the ball beats them for a boundary.Â
|2.6 : Yudhvir Singh to Anmolpreet Singh, Fuller and outside off, Anmolpreet SinghÂ makes room to access the off side but does not connect. End of an eventful over by Yudhvir Singh.Â
|2.5 : Yudhvir Singh to Anmolpreet Singh, FOUR! Punished by Anmolpreet Singh! Back of a length and outside off, Anmolpreet SinghÂ backs away in advance and slaps it over point for four more runs.Â
|2.4 : Yudhvir Singh to Rahul Tripathi, In the air but safe! Goes short again does Yudhvir Singh, around off, Rahul TripathiÂ hops and looks to ramp this one over third man. He does not getÂ enough bat on it but luckily for him, the ball drops short of the rushing Avesh KhanÂ at third man.Â
|0.0 : Who walks in now? It is Rahul Tripathi.
|2.3 : Yudhvir Singh to Rahul Tripathi, Two Leg byes! Another bumper by Yudhvir Singh, Rahul TripathiÂ shapes to hook but gets hurried in his shot. The ball thuds onto his helmet and goes over first slip. Avesh KhanÂ at third man sprints to his left and balances himself well to keep the ball in play. Saves a couple of runs for his side.Â
|2.1 : Yudhvir Singh to Abhishek Sharma, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! A brilliant review and Yudhvir SinghÂ draws first blood! Bends his back and directs a sharp bumper at the batter, Abhishek SharmaÂ looks to defend by riding on the top of the bounce. The ball climbs on him and catches his gloves on the way to the keeper. Quinton de KockÂ pouches it safely and starts to celebrate. The umpire is unmoved though and Lucknow opt for the review. The UltraEdge shows a clear spike and the on-field decision will
|2.2 : Yudhvir Singh to Rahul Tripathi, On a hard length, Rahul TripathiÂ stays back and keeps this one out on the off side.Â
|1.5 : Kyle Mayers to Anmolpreet Singh, Nails the yorker, near the tramline on off, Anmolpreet SinghÂ shuffles to go through the off side but misses.
|1.6 : Kyle Mayers to Anmolpreet Singh, Good bumper! Bangs it in short, outside off, Anmolpreet SinghÂ goes for the pull but connects with thin air.
|1.5 : Kyle Mayers to Abhishek Sharma, NO BALL! Slower and into the wicket, Abhishek SharmaÂ pulls it off the back foot to long on for a run. Kyle MayersÂ has cut the back crease with his trailing legÂ and Free Hit will follow now.Â
|1.2 : Kyle Mayers to Anmolpreet Singh, On a hard length and on off, Anmolpreet SinghÂ drops this one on the leg side and looks for a single. Kyle MayersÂ gets to the ball quickly and keeps it to a dot.Â
|1.4 : Kyle Mayers to Abhishek Sharma, FOUR! Nicely played! Goes wide of the crease and angles it on a short length, outside off, Abhishek SharmaÂ stands tall and slaps it over point for his first boundary.Â
|1.3 : Kyle Mayers to Anmolpreet Singh, Slower and on a length, around leg, Anmolpreet SinghÂ clips it to square leg for one more run.Â
|0.6 : Who will share the new ball? It is Kyle Mayers.
|1.1 : Kyle Mayers to Anmolpreet Singh, FOUR! Kyle MayersÂ is welcomed with a boundary! Begins his spell on a fuller length, shaping in, outside off, Anmolpreet SinghÂ plants his foot forward and presents a full face of the bat. Times the drive well and hits it to the right of mid off for four more runs.Â
|0.6 : Yudhvir Singh to Abhishek Sharma, Abhishek SharmaÂ is off the mark now! Strays onto the pads on a short length, Abhishek SharmaÂ tucks this one off his hips and through square leg. Opens his account with a couple of runs.Â
|0.5 : Yudhvir Singh to Abhishek Sharma, Shortish length and around off, Abhishek SharmaÂ gets on his toes and punches it to point. Wants a single but Anmolpreet SinghÂ says no.Â
|Yudhvir Singh to Abhishek Sharma, WIDE! Loses his radar and slips this one down the leg side, Abhishek SharmaÂ looks to swat this one but misses. The umpire calls it a wide.Â
|0.4 : Yudhvir Singh to Anmolpreet Singh, On a length and outside off, Anmolpreet SinghÂ throws his hands at the ball and slashes this one towards third man for a single.
|0.3 : Yudhvir Singh to Anmolpreet Singh, Fuller this time and just outside off, Anmolpreet SinghÂ drives this one crisply but straight to mid off.
|0.2 : Yudhvir Singh to Anmolpreet Singh, FOUR! Anmolpreet SinghÂ and Hyderabad are underway! Bowls on a good length and outside off, Anmolpreet SinghÂ leans into the drive and times this one to perfection. Gets it through covers for his first boundary.Â
|0.1 : Yudhvir Singh to Anmolpreet Singh, Starts with a back-of-a-length delivery on off, Anmolpreet SinghÂ hops and keeps this one out down the wicket.Â
|0.0 : Krunal Pandya, the stand-in skipper of Lucknow is in for a chat. HeÂ says that they would've batted first as well. Mentions that it has been a slightly up and down season for them, but itÂ is all about playing the best games from hereon. Adds that they have a couple of changes to their side.
|The match is set to begin. The Lucknow players make their way out on the field. Followed by the opening pair of Hyderabad, Abhishek SharmaÂ and Anmolpreet Singh. It will be Yudhvir SinghÂ to start with the new ball. Here we go...
|Lucknow (Playing XI) - Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (WK), Krunal Pandya (C), Prerak Mankad (In for Deepak Hooda), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra (In for Swapnil Singh), Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh (In for Mohsin Khan), Avesh Khan.
|Aiden Markram, the skipper of Hyderabad, says that they will bat first. Adds that it is pretty good and feels that it is slightly on the drier side. Mentions that they will look to put a good total and put the scoreboard pressure. Reckons that it is all about balance and what is working for the team. Feels that in day games the wicket does not change much and it is about delivering the skills on the day. States they are in a position where they need to win every game and hopes that it brings out
|Impact players for Lucknow - Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Arpit Guleria.
|Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Anmolpreet Singh (In for Vivrant Sharma), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi (In for Marco Jansen).
|Impact players for Hyderabad - Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Marco Jansen.
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Hyderabad. Aiden MarkramÂ informs that they will BAT first.