|Recent overs : . 1 w . . . | 4 4 . 4 4 3
|Last bat : Philip Salt (W)c Heinrich Klaasen b Bhuvneshwar Kumar0(1b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:1/1 (0.3 Ovs)
|3.3 : Washington Sundar to Mitchell Marsh, 1 run.
|3.2 : Washington Sundar to Mitchell Marsh, Quicker one, short and around off, Mitchell MarshÂ looks to cut it, but misses.
|2.6 : Washington SundarÂ comes into the attack now.
|3.1 : Washington Sundar to Mitchell Marsh, Washington SundarÂ starts with a short delivery, on off, Mitchell MarshÂ pushes it towards covers.
|2.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to David Warner, Make that five dots to end the over! Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ lands this back of a length and on off, David WarnerÂ punches it wide of short covers where the fielder dives to his right to stop it.
|2.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to David Warner, Four dots in a row now! This is on a good length and on middle, David WarnerÂ plays it towards mid on.
|2.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to David Warner, A slower one now, on a length and on leg, David WarnerÂ nudges it towards short mid-wicket.
|2.3 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to David Warner, Pulls his length back a bit, on off, David WarnerÂ pushes it towards mid off again.
|2.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to David Warner, Touch fuller and on off, David WarnerÂ knocks it towards mid off.
|2.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mitchell Marsh, On a length and on off, Mitchell MarshÂ taps it in front of point for a single.
|1.6 : Marco Jansen to Mitchell Marsh, Good fielding! This is short of a length and on off, Mitchell MarshÂ pulls it off the inner half towards the deep square leg fence where Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ covers his ground to his right quickly and dives to keep it inside. Three runs taken! 19 runs off the over then!
|1.5 : Marco Jansen to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR! Shot of the match so far! Marco JansenÂ serves this full and on off, Mitchell MarshÂ leans on to his drive and creams it through covers for four more runs. Marsh is finding the middle of the bat here!
|1.4 : Marco Jansen to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR! Up and over! Marco JansenÂ lands this on a good length and around off, Mitchell MarshÂ strides forward a bit and slices it over point for the third boundary of the over.
|1.3 : Marco Jansen to Mitchell Marsh, This is pitched up, on off, Mitchell MarshÂ knocks it towards mid off.
|1.2 : Marco Jansen to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR! Two in two! This is full again, but on the pads, Mitchell MarshÂ glances it towards the fine leg fence for another boundary.
|0.6 : Marco JansenÂ to operate from the other end.
|1.1 : Marco Jansen to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR! Mitchell MarshÂ greets Marco JansenÂ with a boundary! Jansen begins with a full delivery, on leg, Mitchell MarshÂ stays there and flicks it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|0.6 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to David Warner, Fuller again and on off, shaping away a bit too much, David WarnerÂ lifts his hands and lets it go to the keeper. A fine start from Bhuvneshwar Kumar!
|0.5 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to David Warner, On a length and on middle, David WarnerÂ blocks it down the pitch.
|0.4 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mitchell Marsh, Fuller and on midde, shaping in, Mitchell MarshÂ looks to work it away, but misses and the ball goes off his pads towards square leg. A leg bye is taken.
|0.3 : Mitchell MarshÂ is in at number 3.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Philip Salt, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ draws first blood! Philip SaltÂ goes back for a golden duck. Kumar lands this on a hard length and around off, shaping away sharply, Philip SaltÂ looks to guide it towards third man, but only manages to get a thin outside edge towards the keeper where Heinrich KlaasenÂ pouches it safely. There is a muted appeal for the catch as nobody is sure, but up goes the finger and the Hyderabad players are delighted. Delhi lose t
|0.2 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to David Warner, David WarnerÂ and Delhi are underway! This is back of a length and around off, David WarnerÂ chops it to the off side and scampers across for a single.
|0.1 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar to David Warner, Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ starts with a good-length delivery around leg, David WarnerÂ tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
|0.0 : We are all set for the play to begin! The two umpires are out in the middle and so are the players of Hyderabad. Philip SaltÂ will open the innings alongside skipperÂ David WarnerÂ for Delhi. As usual, Bhuvneshwar KumarÂ has the new ball in hand and is ready to search for some swing. Let's play...
|Mitchell MarshÂ is down for a quick chat.Â Marsh says that have remained positive regardless of the results, but the last win has given them confidence. Adds that it is about working hard and hoping that everything clicks and do the basics right. Mentions that it is s great ground to play and David WarnerÂ absolutely loves it and he is ready to go. Ends by saying that you get value for your shots here and you need to stick to your plans.
|Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan (In for Rahul Tripathi), Umran Malik.Â
|DelhiÂ (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Philip Salt (WK), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan (In for Prithvi Shaw), Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel (In for Lalit Yadav), Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma.
|Hyderabad's skipper, Aiden MarkramÂ says that they would have bowled first anyway and reckons the surface will stay pretty much the same throughout. Adds that it is an important game for them and in such situations, you need to get points on the board and it should be a good game of cricket. Informs that there is one change in the 16 with Nitish Kumar ReddyÂ coming in and adds that their top 6-7 remains the same.
|David Warner, the captain of DelhiÂ says that they will bat first. Adds that it looks like a nice surface and they would like to post a good total and then defend it. Tells that it is important to start well in the Powerplay with both bat and ball. Mentions that he loves this crowd and thanks them for their support over the years and he just wants to entertain them. Informs they have made two changes as Sarfaraz KhanÂ and Ripal PatelÂ come in.
|Impact Players nominated by Hyderabad -Â Nitish Kumar Reddy, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Rahul Tripathi.
|Impact Players nominated by Delhi -Â Â Mukesh Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull.
|TOSS - The two captains are in the middle and the flip of the coin lands in favor of Delhi. They will BAT first.