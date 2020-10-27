|0.0 : PITCH REPORT - Pommie Mbangwa and Kumar Sangakkara are out in the middle for the pitch report.Ã‚Â Mbangwa says that the ball is getting to the batter later. Sangakkara says that sides batting first have struggled to get momentum. Feels the batters can use their feet like how AB de Villiers does. Sangakkara says for bowlers, it's about variations and thinks it will be a great contest. Sangakkara says the team winning the toss should bowl first and put pressure and once the total is up on the boar
|Hello and welcome to game 47! This game sees Delhi take on Hyderabad. The team from the south are in desperate need of a win if they want to make the playoffs this season as the race for the fourth position is in full flow. They lost a game that they should have won in their last encounter against Punjab and are now in the lower half of the table. They will be looking to bounce back tonight and add some valuable points to their kitty.
|Delhi, on the other hand, are in a bit of a slump as after starting strongly, they have lost two games on the trot. They will need to buckle up if they want to finish in the top two places in the points table. An exciting clash awaits. Who comes out on top? Iyer's Delhi or Warner's Hyderabad? Join us as we bring you the toss and all the relevant updates.
Kagiso Rabada is in for a chat! He starts off by saying that they know that it is not an easy tournament and the guys are relaxed and that they back themselves and they have been playing some consistent cricket. Says that there is no conscious competition between him and Nortje and they just want to do well for the team. Tells that he is not focused on Nortje's bowling and that Nortje is bowling much quicker than him at the moment. Says that the wickets have slowed down and some of the wickets.
|David Warner, the skipper of Hyderabad, starts off by saying that he wanted to bat first. Jokes that he does not understand the cake in the face business as it is messy. Says that the last game was difficult and they were disappointed. Informs that there are three changes as Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha and Shahbaz Nadeem come in for Jonny Bairstow, Priyam Garg and Khaleel Ahmed.Ã‚Â
|TOSS - We are all in readiness for the toss. David Warner and Shreyas Iyer are out in the middle for the toss. Up goes the coin and lands in the favor of Shreyas Iyer. DELHI WILL BOWL FIRST!Ã‚Â
|Hyderabad (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Kane Williamson (IN PLACE OF JONNY BAIRSTOW), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (WK) (IN PLACE OF PRIYAM GARG), Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem (IN PLACE OF KHALEEL AHMED), Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.
|Delhi (Playing XI) - Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande.
|Delhi skipper, Shreyas Iyer, says that the wicket looks dry and dew coming in later on are the reasons he has decided to bowl first. Tells they have been consistently batting first and keeping in mind they are chasing as the pitch has got better to chase. Says they are trying to finish in the top 2 and the boys are motivated. Feels that they are looking to put theÃ‚Â negativity of two losses on the trot behind. Informs they are unchanged.
|Vijay Shankar is in for a quick chat! He thinks that the new look is serving him well. Tells that they celebrated Warner's birthday in the morning and hopes they have a good game now. Tells he loves to do both with bat and ball. Feels that he is happy to do anything in a situation where 10 runs are needed of the last over. Tells that they have been playing well but have missed the final push. Feels that they need to go out there and enjoy themselves.
|Right then! We are done with all the pre-match formalities as the action is set to begin. The umpires walk out into the middle. The players of Delhi walk out and move to their respective positions out on the field. The openers of Hyderabad, David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha stride out into the middle. A change in the opening duo as Jonny Bairstow misses out. Anrich Nortje will start proceedings with the ball for Delhi. Here we go...
|0.1 : Anrich Nortje to David Warner,Ã‚Â Nortje starts with a full ball around off. Warner gets on his front foot nicely and defends it with a dead bat.Ã‚Â
|0.2 : Anrich Nortje to David Warner,Ã‚Â A warm up delivery speed from Nortje as this is bowled around 139 kph. It is a good length ball on off. Warner looks to defend it to the off side but the ball goes to the on side. Huge call of no from Warner.Ã‚Â
|0.3 : Anrich Nortje to David Warner, Safely in! Hyderabad and Warner are off the mark! Good length ball on off, Warner taps it to point and calls for a quick run. Saha is quick to respond and goes for it. Axar Patel scores a direct hit at the keeper's end but Saha is safely in.
|0.4 : Anrich Nortje to Wriddhiman Saha, Good length ball just outside off. Saha starts his innings with a defensive stroke to cover.Ã‚Â
|0.5 : Anrich Nortje to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! Saha is off the mark in style! Slightly shorter on off, Saha pulls it. He does not try to hit it hard just timed it and placed it in the gap through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|0.6 : Anrich Nortje to Wriddhiman Saha, Beauty to end the over! Nortje hits the deck hard around off. It is in the channel of uncertainty. Saha looks to defend but the ball shapes away and beats the outside edge of Saha's willow.Ã‚Â
|Who will partner Nortje with the new ball for Delhi? Kagiso Rabada, it is.
|1.1 : Kagiso Rabada to David Warner,Ã‚Â Good save effort from Tushar Deshpande! Warner looks to go after Rabada straightaway. Back of a length ball around off. Warner looks to hit it over mid-wicket but does not time it well. He ends up getting enough to send it over the infield. Tushar Deshpande gives it a chase and manages to pull it back with a good diving effort before the ropes. Saving a run for his side.
|1.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Wriddhiman Saha, EDGED AND FOUR! Lucky for Saha, not so much for Rabada. Full ball around off, it jags back in at pace. Saha looks to play it with a straight bat but ends up getting a thick inside edge which sees the ball missingÃ‚Â the leg stump and go to the fine leg fence.
|1.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! This time off the middle! Full on middle and leg, Saha flicks it uppishly but it wide of the diving short mid-wicket fielder and gets his third boundary of the innings.Ã‚Â
|1.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Wriddhiman Saha, In the air but away! Full around off, Saha lofts it over covers but does not time it well. He gets enough to send it over and away from the cover fielder. Two taken.
|1.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Wriddhiman Saha,On the pads, Saha flicks it to the on side and gets to the other end.Ã‚Â
|1.6 : Kagiso Rabada to David Warner, Length ball on off, Warner taps it behind square on the off side and keeps the strike.Ã‚Â
|Ravichandran Ashwin is introduced into the attack.Ã‚Â
|2.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner, Short on off and middle, Warner is cramped for room but he manages to punch it to cover.
|2.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner, Warner gets away from his stumps, Ashwin follows him with a shorter delivery and once again cramps the Aussie for room. He pushes it to the cover region.
|2.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner, SIX! Excellent response from Warner. First biggie of the evening and it comes from the bat of the birthday boy. Tossed up on middle and leg, Warner slog sweeps it over square leg for a biggie.Ã‚Â
|2.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner, Smart cricket from Warner. Follows the biggie with a single towards cover.Ã‚Â
|2.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Wriddhiman Saha, Tossed up on off, Saha looks to loft it over point but it goes off the outer half of his bat. Has enough to go over the infield. Two taken.
|2.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! Expensive start for Ashwin! 13 off his first. Tossed up on middle, Saha sweeps it square on the leg side for a boundary.
|3.1 : Anrich Nortje to David Warner, Full on middle, Warner chips it over mid-wicket, away from Stoinis in the deep for two.Ã‚Â
|3.2 : Anrich Nortje to David Warner, Good length ball on off, Warner punches it to cover.Ã‚Â
|3.3 : Anrich Nortje to David Warner,Ã‚Â FOUR! Spanked! Slightly overpitched around off, Warner clears his front leg and muscles it down the ground through mid off and the ball races away to the fence.Ã‚Â
|3.4 : Anrich Nortje to David Warner, FOUR! That was four the moment it left the bat. Good thinking from Nortje but Warner was a step ahead of him. Slower ball outside off, Warner slaps it through cover-point and gets another boundary.Ã‚Â
|3.5 : Anrich Nortje to David Warner, Smart cricket this from the birthday boy! On the pads, Warner flicks it away to the leg side and gets a couple. 12 runs without any risky shot from this over so far.Ã‚Â
|3.6 : Anrich Nortje to David Warner, On the pads, Warner looks to tickle it down the leg side but he misses. The ball kisses his thigh pad and goes behind. The batters take a leg bye.Ã‚Â
|Axar Patel will bowl now.Ã‚Â
|4.1 : Axar Patel to David Warner,Ã‚Â Short ball on off, Warner knocks it to long on for one.Ã‚Â
|4.2 : Axar Patel to Wriddhiman Saha, Slow and short from Axar. Saha pulls it to the left of deep mid-wicket for one.Ã‚Â
|4.3 : Axar Patel to David Warner,Ã‚Â Short and slow again from Axar. Warner punches it but cannot find the gap at cover.Ã‚Â
|4.4 : Axar Patel to David Warner, On middle and leg, Warner whips it away from deep mid-wicket and gets a couple to bring up the 50-run opening stand. Solid start this for Hyderabad.Ã‚Â
|4.5 : Axar Patel to David Warner, FOUR! Excellent shot! Short around off, Warner uses the depth of the crease as he goes on his back foot and punches it through extra cover for a boundary.Ã‚Â
|4.6 : Axar Patel to David Warner, Floated on middle, Warner nudges it through mid on and keeps the strike.Ã‚Â Hyderabad going at a very brisk rate of 11 here. Can Delhi finish the Powerplay with a bang?Ã‚Â
|5.1 : Kagiso Rabada to David Warner, FOUR! Uppish but over! Slightly behind the good length area outside off. Warner punches it over and away from mid on and gets a boundary.Ã‚Â
|0.0 : Kagiso Rabada is back on. 1-0-15-0 are his figures so far.
|5.2 : Kagiso Rabada to David Warner, FOUR! Over extra cover this time! A very abject start from Rabada to this game as the Hyderabad openers are going after the Protea. Full outside off, Warner clears his front leg and goes over extra cover for another boundary.Ã‚Â
|5.3 : Kagiso Rabada to David Warner, This time a dot. Good length ball on off, David Warner taps it with a straight bat.Ã‚Â
|5.4 : Kagiso Rabada to David Warner, SIX! Boom, take that! Shortish but not short enough to trouble Warner. He goes on his back foot and pulls it handsomely over mid-wicket for a biggie.Ã‚Â
|5.5 : Kagiso Rabada to David Warner, FOUR! Bang! FIFTYÃ‚Â FOR WARNER! Warner has given himself a superb birthday present! What a knock this has been from the Australian. He has looked sharp from the get-go. Good length ball around off, Warner waits for it and places it through backward point for a delightful boundary. His teammates are up on their feet applauding their skipper's superb effort.Ã‚Â
|5.6 : Kagiso Rabada to David Warner, FOUR! DEFT! This is Hyderabad's best Powerplay this season! No Bairstow, no problem! Good length ball around off, Warner waits for it and places it fine and away from third man for a boundary.Ã‚Â 22 off the final over of the Powerplay. Hyderabad are 77/0!
|6.1 : Axar Patel to Wriddhiman Saha,Ã‚Â Flatter around off, Saha comes down the track and looks to flick it but misses and it comes off his pads to the leg side.
|6.2 : Axar Patel to Wriddhiman Saha, Floated around off, Saha drives it back towards the bowler.
|6.3 : Axar Patel to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! Saha does not want to be left behind as Warner is going for the big shots! Floated on middle, Saha sweeps this one to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
|6.4 : Axar Patel to Wriddhiman Saha, Short ball around off, Saha taps this one to the point region for a single.
|6.5 : Axar Patel to David Warner, Loopy around off, Warner looks to flick this one to the leg side but it takes the inside edge and hits his pads and goes to the off side. A single taken.
|6.6 : Axar Patel to Wriddhiman Saha, Floated on middle, Saha tucks this to the square leg region for a single. A good over from Delhi after some time as they concede only 7 runs off this over.
|DRINKS! A much-needed break for Delhi because they have been taken for spicy Hyderabadi treat! Warner and Saha have walked out with intent and the Hyderabad skipper is leading the assault from the front. Shreyas Iyer and his side need to find a way to get rid of both these openers here. They will hope that this break also breaks their momentum. Hyderabad will look to continue this momentum and build on this platform.Ã‚Â
|Ravichandran Ashwin is back on. He was expensive in his first. How will he fare in his second?Ã‚Â
|7.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Wriddhiman Saha,Ã‚Â Loopy around off, Saha sweeps this one to the deep square leg region for a couple this time. There is a throw at the keeper's end but Saha dives in.
|7.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! Excellent use of his feet! Loopy around off, Saha dances down the track and lofts this one over the bowler's head and it runs away to the fence.
|7.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Wriddhiman Saha, Short ball around off, Saha punches this one to the deep point region for a single.
|7.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner,Ã‚Â Flighted delivery around off, Warner works this one to the deep cover region for one.
|7.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Wriddhiman Saha,Ã‚Â Flatter ball outside off, Saha cuts this one to the deep point region to exchange ends with Warner.
|7.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner, Flighted ball around middle, Warner tucks this one to the deep square leg region and the batters run well to come back for the second run. Great running. A good over for Hyderabad. 11 runs off this one.
|8.1 : Tushar Deshpande to Wriddhiman Saha,Ã‚Â Tushar starts off with a low full toss on middle, Saha flicks this to the deep square leg region for a single.
|8.2 : Tushar Deshpande to David Warner, Potection in the deep. Full around off, Warner lofst it over covers, to the left of sweeper cover. Just a single.
|8.3 : Tushar Deshpande to Wriddhiman Saha, Full on off, Saha strokes it to the left of mid off for a run.Ã‚Â
|8.4 : Tushar Deshpande to David Warner, Good running. Full on off, Warner drives it away to the left of diving cover and right of mid off. Saha was slow to take off for the first but goes for it. The fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end and the backup is far behind so Warner takes one more.Ã‚Â
|8.5 : Tushar Deshpande to David Warner, On off, stroked to long off for one.Ã‚Â
|8.6 : Tushar Deshpande to Wriddhiman Saha, Deshpande bangs it in short. Saha swivels his pull to deep square leg for a single.
Trevor Bayliss, the coach of Hyderabad is in for a chat! He starts off by saying that he is happy with the start and says that there is a long way to go. Adds that they did not talk about attacking in the Powerplay for this game but they spoke 3-4 games back that they need to attack in the Powerplay and it is working out in this game. Says that they wanted to play the all-rounder in the middle as the extra bowling option and that one of the top three batters had to miss out and Jonny was the odd one out.
|9.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Wriddhiman Saha,Ã‚Â Flatter around off, Saha works this one to the cover region.
|9.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Wriddhiman Saha, Flatter on middle, Saha tucks this to the square leg region for one.
|9.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner,Ã‚Â FOUR! Almost saved but it ricochets off his arm and to the fence. Tossed up on off, Warner slashes it flattish and to the left of long off. Nortje gets there and almost stops it with his arm but the ball deflects to the fence.Ã‚Â
|9.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to David Warner, OUT! CAUGHT! Ashwin has the last laugh and a big wicket for Delhi. Ashwin smartly gives this one a lot of air and bowls it slower on off. Gusty from Ashwin especially after being hit for a boundary. The risk has its reward though. Warner looks to go over mid off and extra cover but there is no pace on offer. Warner ends up chipping it straight to the man at extra cover. Axar Patel there takes a simple catch.Ã‚Â
|9.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Wriddhiman Saha, Short on off, Saha punches it towards covers and gets a couple.Ã‚Â
|9.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! Swept and swept well. Tossed up on middle and leg, Saha sweeps it to through square leg and continues his assault.
|10.1 : Tushar Deshpande to Manish Pandey, Back of a length ball around off, Pandey guides this to the third man region for a single.
|10.2 : Tushar Deshpande to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! FIFTY FOR SAHA! What an innings this has been so far by him. His second fastest fifty in the Indian T20 League. Short ball on middle, Saha pulls this one to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
|10.3 : Tushar Deshpande to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Saha! Good length ball outside off, Saha works this one through the point region and will fetch another boundary.
|10.4 : Tushar Deshpande to Wriddhiman Saha, Low full toss on middle, Saha flicks it to the deep square leg region for a single run. Good, smart batting by Saha.
|10.5 : Tushar Deshpande to Manish Pandey, Full delivery outside off, Pandey lofts this one over the cover region. The fielder runs in and does well to stop this one. Three runs collected.
|10.6 : Tushar Deshpande to Wriddhiman Saha, LEG BYE! An appeal for LBW but it is turned down. Slower ball on the pads, Saha looks for the flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. A leg bye taken as the ball rolls to the off side.Ã‚Â
|11.1 : Axar Patel to Wriddhiman Saha, Short and flat around off, Saha comes down the track and punches it to cover.Ã‚Â
|11.2 : Axar Patel to Wriddhiman Saha, SIX! Slog swept to perfection! Tossed up on middle, Saha slog sweeps it over square leg for a biggie.Ã‚Â
|11.3 : Axar Patel to Wriddhiman Saha, Nicely executed. Floated on middle, Saha scoops it over the keeper's head. Ashwin gives it a chase and stops it with an awkward slide before the ropes. 3 taken.Ã‚Â
|11.4 : Axar Patel to Manish Pandey, Flatter on off, Pandey punches it to cover for one.Ã‚Â
|11.5 : Axar Patel to Wriddhiman Saha, FOUR! Excellent from Saha! He is toying with the Delhi bowling. Short around off, Saha punches it away to the left of sweeper cover. Rabada there gives it a chase and puts a dive but his effort is not enough to save it from going to the fence.Ã‚Â
|The physio is out in the middle to have a look at Saha. He seems to be uncomfortable but seems like he is fine to continue.
|11.6 : Axar Patel to Wriddhiman Saha, Floated on off, Saha comes down the track and strokes it to sweeper cover for one.
|12.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Wriddhiman Saha,Ã‚Â On a full length around middle and leg, Saha looks to work this to the leg side but misses. It comes off his body. Saha looks for the single but Pandey sends him back.
|12.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Wriddhiman Saha, A slower back of a length ball outside off, Saha lofts this one towards the backward point region for a couple.
|12.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Wriddhiman Saha, On a full length around off, Saha looks to work this to the cover region but it takes the outside edge and goes towards the third man region for one.Ã‚Â
|12.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Manish Pandey, On a shorter length on middle, Pandey hops and tucks this one to the square leg region for one.
|12.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Wriddhiman Saha, 4 LEG BYES! Everything seems to be going Hyderabad's way! Back of a length ball around off, Saha looks for the pull but misses and it goes off his shoulders past the keeper and into the third man area for a boundary.
|12.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Wriddhiman Saha,Ã‚Â SIX! What a cracking shot! The sound as the bat connected with the ball was pure poetry! Back of a length ball around off, Saha hammers this over the mid-wicket fence and it goes and hits the advertising ropes. The umpires are checking if this has touched the ropes first and it has. A great end to the over.
|13.1 : Marcus Stoinis to Manish Pandey, Short of a good length ball around off, Pandey pulls this one to the mid-wicket region for a brace.Ã‚Â
|13.2 : Marcus Stoinis to Manish Pandey, A short length ball around off, Pandey looks to pull but mistimes it towards the long on region for a single.Ã‚Â
|13.3 : Marcus Stoinis to Wriddhiman Saha, PLAY AND A MISS! This has not happened a lot in this game. Back of a length ball around middle and leg, Saha makes room and looks to pull but misses it altogether.Ã‚Â
|13.4 : Marcus Stoinis to Wriddhiman Saha, Short of a good length delivery around off, Saha looks for the pull but it comes off the inside edge and rolls to the short fine leg region for a single.
|13.5 : Marcus Stoinis to Manish Pandey,Ã‚Â A full toss on middle, Pandey works this to the mid-wicket region for one.
|13.6 : Marcus Stoinis to Wriddhiman Saha,Ã‚Â FOUR! Clever shot to end the over! Back of a length ball around off, Saha waits for it and lofts it past the fielder at short third man and it runs away to the fence. Saha moves into the 80s now.Ã‚Â
|14.1 : Anrich Nortje to Manish Pandey,Ã‚Â On a fullish length around off, Pandey hammers this down the ground towards long on for one.
|0.0 : Shreyas Iyer has been left scatching his head as his reliable bowlers are unable to give him the breakthorugh tonight. He has called back Anrich Nortje for his 3rd over.Ã‚Â
|14.2 : Anrich Nortje to Wriddhiman Saha,Ã‚Â FOUR! What a shot! There seems to be no stopping Saha! On a fullish length on middle, Saha makes room and lofts this one over the cover region and it crosses the ropes on a bounce.
|14.3 : Anrich Nortje to Wriddhiman Saha, OUT! CAUGHT! Delhi get another one and it is the man in-form Saha who walks back now. He was looking to go big but he goes back to the pavilion on this occasion. He goes after a well made 87. He will be disappointed as he could not get his century but nonetheless, he has given Hyderabad a platform. Nortje dishes a good length ball on middle, Saha again makes room and looks to go big but does not time this as well as he would have liked. It balloons towards
|Kane Williamson replaces Wriddhiman Saha out in the middle.Ã‚Â
|DRINKS! Delhi have finally managed to see the back of Wriddhiman Saha and now they have a chance to pull things back in their favour and minimize the damage in the death overs.Ã‚Â Hyderabad have not been at their best in the death with the willow but will look to change that and have a very good batting to come. Can they finish the innings with a bang?Ã‚Â
|14.4 : Anrich Nortje to Manish Pandey,Ã‚Â Back of a length ball on off, Pandey works this to the cover region.
|14.6 : Anrich Nortje to Manish Pandey,Ã‚Â FOUR! Smacked! Powerful shot! On a good length on middle, Pandey powers this over the bowler's head and it runs away past the ropes for a boundary.
|14.5 : Anrich Nortje to Manish Pandey,Ã‚Â WIDE! Nortje goes for a short ball around off, Pandey sways away from it. Wided by the umpire.
|Anrich Nortje to Manish Pandey, Short of a good length on off, Pandey looks to play at this but it goes off his inside edge to the leg side.Ã‚Â
|15.1 : Axar Patel to Kane Williamson,Ã‚Â Flatter on middle, Kane nudges this to the mid-wicket region for a single.
|0.0 : Spin back on. Axar Patel to bowl out.
|15.2 : Axar Patel to Manish Pandey, LEG BYE!Ã‚Â Pandey has got lucky here! Floated on middle, Pandey dances down the track and looks to flick but misses and it goes off his pads right past the keeper towards the short third man. A leg bye taken.
|15.3 : Axar Patel to Kane Williamson, On off, Kane pushes this to the off side for one.
|15.4 : Axar Patel to Manish Pandey, WIDE! Flatter down the leg side, Pandey leaves it alone. Wided.
|Axar Patel to Manish Pandey, Floated on off, Pandey pushes it back to the bowler.
|15.5 : Axar Patel to Manish Pandey, Floated on middle, Pandey looks to work it to leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads and rolls to the off side.
|15.6 : Axar Patel to Manish Pandey, A couple to end the over as Pandey works this to the mid-wicket region. A good over by Axar. Just the 6 runs off this one.
|16.1 : Tushar Deshpande to Kane Williamson,Ã‚Â On middle, Williamson tucks this towards the square leg region for a single.
|0.0 : Bowling change. Tushar Deshpande is back for his 3rd over.Ã‚Â
|16.2 : Tushar Deshpande to Manish Pandey, On a fullish length on off, Pandey looks to heave this away but it takes the inside edge and hits his pads and rolls to the off side. A dot.
|16.3 : Tushar Deshpande to Manish Pandey,Ã‚Â FOUR! Smashed! Pandey is striking them well! On a fullish length around off, Pandey smashes it past the bowler and the timing on this will make sure that it crosses the ropes.
|16.4 : Tushar Deshpande to Manish Pandey, A full toss around middle and leg, Pandey tucks this to the square leg region.
|16.5 : Tushar Deshpande to Manish Pandey,Ã‚Â FOUR! Beauty of a shot! Back of a length delivery around off, Pandey pulls this one with some power towards the deep mid-wicket region to bag another boundary.
|16.6 : Tushar Deshpande to Manish Pandey, SIX! Up, up and away! Pandey is sending them past the ropes! A full toss on middle, Pandey pumps this one over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. A good over for Hyderabad. 15 runs off it.
|17.1 : Marcus Stoinis to Kane Williamson,Ã‚Â Back of a length ball on middle, Williamson pulls this one to the deep square leg region for one.
|17.2 : Marcus Stoinis to Manish Pandey,Ã‚Â Full toss outside off, Pandey works this one to the deep square leg region for a couple this time as Nortje does well in the deep to stop this one.
|17.3 : Marcus Stoinis to Manish Pandey, On a good length around off, Pandey works this one to the long on region for one. 200 up for Hyderabad. The fastest any team has taken to reach this total in this year's tournament.
|17.4 : Marcus Stoinis to Kane Williamson, On a good length on middle, Kane plays this to the leg side for one.
|17.5 : Marcus Stoinis to Manish Pandey, Good length delivery outside off, Pandey pulls this one to the deep mid-wicket region to rotate the strike.
|17.6 : Marcus Stoinis to Kane Williamson, A dot to end the over as Williamson works this one to the man stationed at covers. Just the 6 runs off this one.
|18.1 : Anrich Nortje to Manish Pandey, AroundÃ‚Â off, Pandey hits it across the line to deep mid-wicket for one.Ã‚Â
|0.0 : Bowling change. Anrich Nortje to bowl the penultimate over of the innings.Ã‚Â
|18.2 : Anrich Nortje to Kane Williamson, Full and slow on middle and off. Williamson still searching for boundaries as he can just sweep it to square leg for one.
|18.3 : Anrich Nortje to Manish Pandey, WIDE! Full pace delivery but misses his line and bowls it well away from the tramline outside off.Ã‚Â
|Anrich Nortje to Manish Pandey, FOUR! Edgy boundary but Hyderabad and Manish Pandey will take it with both hands. Good idea from Nortje but unlucky. Full and wide outside off, Pandey swings it straight but gets a top edge which goes over short third man for a boundary.
|18.4 : Anrich Nortje to Manish Pandey, Superb delivery! Yorker around leg, Pandey looks to play but heÃ‚Â lifts his left leg and the ball goes under his leg.Ã‚Â
|18.5 : Anrich Nortje to Manish Pandey, Another yorker. This time it is outside off. Pandey looks to play but misses.Ã‚Â
|18.6 : Anrich Nortje to Manish Pandey,Ã‚Â WIDE! The idea to bowl away from Pandey is a good one but this it too far away and on the wrong side of the tramline.Ã‚Â
|Anrich Nortje to Manish Pandey,Ã‚Â This time Nortje corrects his line and bowls it inside the tramline outside off. Pandey stretches and plays it away from sweeper cover. Two taken. 10 runs of the penultimate over.Ã‚Â Considering how Delhi have bowled it is a great one.Ã‚Â
|19.1 : Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson,Ã‚Â Outside leg, Williamson comes inside his stumps and looks to scoop but misses. Because Williamson shuffled inside his stumps, the umpire is happy with the legitamacy of the delivery.Ã‚Â
|18.6 : Kagiso Rabada will bowl the final over of the innings. He has been expensive so far as his figures read 3-0-47-0. Can he end things on a good note for himself and Delhi?
|19.2 : Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson, FOUR! Good shot from Williamson. One of his trademark shots! Slower short ball around off, Williamson waits for it and guides it over backward point for a boundary.
|19.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Kane Williamson, Full on middle, Williamson lofts his whip over mid-wicket for a single.Ã‚Â
|19.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Manish Pandey, Another dot! Good over so far. Just 5 off it till now. Short outside off, Pandey comes down the track and swings but misses.Ã‚Â
|19.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Manish Pandey, Crispy from Rabada. A perfect yorker right in the block hole. Manish Pandey cannot do much but just jam it out.
|19.6 : What a batting display we have had on show here! Hyderabad started off all guns blazing courtesy of Warner and Saha andÃ‚Â Pandey did well with the bat after the dismissal of the openers and their explosive batting has made sure Hyderabad end with a big total of 219. That's a mammoth total. Just what Hyderabad needed!Ã‚Â
|Kagiso Rabada to Manish Pandey, Good running to finish the innings. Slower ball on a length outside off, Pandey punches it towards cover and gets a couple. HYDERABAD FINISH WITH 219/2!
|Delhi were poor with the ball on the night. They were plummeled right from the start of the innings and it continued till the end. They did not look like themselves with the ball and it was showing. Their star bowler Rabada was also poor and could not scalp a wicket. He was on the expensive side too. Apart from Stoinis, none of the other bowlers were economical. Ashwin and Nortje are the only bowlers whose names were in the wickets column. Just a night to forget with the ball for Delhi.Ã‚Â
|Hyderabad were right on the money since the first delivery of the innings. It was their new opening batting duo of Warner and Saha who were on fire in the Powerplay.Ã‚Â The birthday boy, Warner was all guns blazing going after every bowler he faced while Saha was on the backfoot. Warner scored a well made 66 off just 34 balls. They added 107 runs for the first wicket and were cruising by the 10th over. After Warner fell, Saha took over the role of an aggressor and made the most of his return int
|Right then! Hyderabad have ended their innings with a mammoth total of 219. Delhi will have to start with a bang if they want to chase it down. They have the batters to chase this down but they will need to step up on the gas from ball 1. Which side comes out on top? Will Rashid Khan and co. make small work of this chase or does Iyer and co. have something else planned in store for us? An exciting second essay of play awaits. Join us for the chase in a bit.