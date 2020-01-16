|0.0 : Woohoo! A Test match! Just sends the shivers down our spine - not in fear but in excitement and expectation. The red cherry. White clothing. Seam movement. Swing. Competition between bat and ball. Aha... and two teams equal in strength and weakness competing. Hello and a warm welcome to the third Test between South Africa and England in Port Elizabeth.
|The series stands 1-1 but England surprisingly won the second Test, in spite of being a bowler down and two key players ruled out before that game. Half the squad has been fighting with stomach bugs and hopefully, they are fine now.
|TOSS - Joe Root calls correctly. ENGLAND WILL BAT FIRST IN THEIR 500TH OVERSEAS TEST. Not surprising, because it is all about battling out the first couple of hours. Batting last generally ain't easy here.
|ENGLAND (PLAYING XI) - Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (WK), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood (In place of James Anderson).
|SOUTH AFRICA (PLAYING XI) - Pieter Malan, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Dane Peterson (DEBUT) (In place of Dwaine Pretorius), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
England captain, Joe Root, says that it looks a good surface but seems dry underneath and could deteriorate as the match goes on. Informs that Mark Wood comes in for James Anderson who has gone back home. Is happy that his young unit delivered in the second Test and is looking forward to build on the momentum.
Home skipper, Faf du Plessis, smiles on being informed that this is the 6th toss in a row that he has lost. But is happy that he does not have to make any decision as due to the wind coming in on the second day, batting sometimes gets easier on Day 2. So, he was in two minds whether to bat first or bowl first on this deck. On the team change, du Plessis says that it was a difficult decision to make and they have decided to hand DANE PATERSON a debut, who is a skiddy bowler.
|The players take their position on the field. Zak Crawley and Dominic Sibley walk out to open for the English. It will be Vernon Philander to start off proceedings to Zak Crawley. Here we go...
|0.1 : V Philander to Crawley, A length ball outside off, pushed towards cover.
|0.2 : V Philander to Crawley, A length ball outside off, coming in a long way, Zak looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads.
|0.3 : V Philander to Zak Crawley, Full and outside off, ZC pushes at it but the ball takes the outside edge. Does not carry to second slip.
|0.4 : V Philander to Crawley, Outside off, left alone.
|0.5 : V Philander to Crawley, England are away. A length ball, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|0.6 : V Philander to Sibley, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone.
|Interesting. It is not Kagiso Rabada. DANE PATERSON has been given the ball.
|1.1 : D Paterson to Crawley, On a good length on off, Crawley looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards point. The batsmen cross ends.
|1.2 : D Paterson to Sibley, Outside off, Sibley offers no shot to this one.
|1.3 : D Paterson to Sibley, Good length delivery outside off, Sibley shoulders arms to this one.
|1.4 : D Paterson to Sibley, BEATEN! Good length delivery just outside off, Sibley looks to defend but misses it.
|1.5 : D Paterson to Sibley, On a good length on off, Dominic defends it off the front foot.
|1.6 : D Paterson to Sibley, Good length delivery on middle, Sibley blocks it off the back foot.
|2.1 : V Philander to Crawley, BEATEN! On a good length and just outside off, Crawley looks to defend but misses it.
|2.2 : V Philander to Crawley, Good length delivery on off, Crawley defends it off the back foot.
|2.3 : V Philander to Crawley, Outside off, Crawley shoulders arms to this one.
|2.4 : V Philander to Crawley, On a good length on off, Crawley comes down the track and defends it out.
|2.5 : V Philander to Crawley, Full delivery on middle, Zak defends it to mid-wicket.
|2.6 : V Philander to Crawley, On a good length on off, Crawley blocks it well. Maiden from Philander.
|3.1 : D Paterson to Sibley, On a good length on off, Sibley blocks it off the back foot.
|3.2 : D Paterson to Sibley, Full delivery on middle, Sibley flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
|3.3 : D Paterson to Crawley, On a length on middle, Crawley flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
|3.4 : D Paterson to Sibley, Outside off, Sibley leaves it alone.
|3.5 : D Paterson to Sibley, On a good length on off, Sibley defends it off the front foot.
|3.6 : D Paterson to Sibley, FOUR LEG BYES! On a length on leg, Sibley looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards fine leg for a boundary.
|4.1 : V Philander to Crawley, FOUR! Cracking shot. Short and outside off, Crawley cuts it hard through point for a boundary.
|4.2 : V Philander to Crawley, On a good length on off, Crawley defends it off the front foot.
|4.3 : V Philander to Crawley, Full delivery on off, Crawley drives it towards mid off.
|4.4 : V Philander to Crawley, Good length delivery on middle, Zak keeps it out.
|4.5 : V Philander to Crawley, On a length on off, Crawley plays it towards the off side.
|4.6 : V Philander to Crawley, Good length delivery on off, Crawley comes down the track and defends it.
|5.1 : D Paterson to Sibley, On a good length on off, Sibley looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes on the bounce towards the slip region.
|5.2 : D Paterson to Sibley, Length delivery on off, Sibley taps it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
|5.3 : D Paterson to Sibley, Outside off, Sibley shoulders arms to this one.
|5.4 : D Paterson to Sibley, On a length on middle, Sibley flicks it to mid-wicket.
|5.5 : D Paterson to Sibley, Good length delivery on off, Sibley defends it off the front foot.
|5.6 : D Paterson to Sibley, On a good length and outside off, Sibley lets it go.
|6.1 : V Philander to Crawley, Full delivery on off, Crawley defends it off the front foot.
|5.6 : By the way, the keeper is upto the stumps for Philander.
|6.2 : V Philander to Crawley, Outside off, Crawley offers no shot to this one.
|6.3 : V Philander to Crawley, On a good length on middle, Crawley defends it off the front foot.
|6.4 : V Philander to Crawley, Good length delivery outside off, Crawley does not bother to play at that.
|6.5 : V Philander to Crawley, On a good length on middle, Zak defends it out.
|6.6 : V Philander to Crawley, On off, Crawley blocks it off the back foot.
|7.1 : D Paterson to Sibley, On a good length and outside off, Sibley shoulders arms to this one.
|7.2 : D Paterson to Sibley, On a length on off, Sibley plays it towards point for a single.
|7.3 : D Paterson to Crawley, Full delivery on middle, Crawley drives it towards mid on.
|7.4 : D Paterson to Crawley, Good length delivery on off, Crawley taps it towards point for a single.
|7.5 : D Paterson to Sibley, On a length on off, Sibley pushes it towards point.
|7.6 : D Paterson to Sibley, WIDE! Bowls a bouncer, Sibley does well to duck under it.
|D Paterson to Sibley, Good length delivery outside off, Sibley leaves it alone.
|First bowling change of the morning. Kagiso Rabada into the attack.
|8.1 : K Rabada to Crawley, WIDE! Rabada bowls it wide and outside off, Crawley does not bother to play at that.
|K Rabada to Crawley, On a good length and outside off, Crawley shoulders arms to this one.
|8.2 : K Rabada to Crawley, Outside off, Crawley leaves it alone.
|8.3 : K Rabada to Crawley, TOP EDGE BUT SAFE! First real chance in the game. Is Crawley running out of patience? Short of a length delivery, Crawley looks to pull but he is cramped for room as the ball skids through and takes the top edge. It goes just over mid on where Anrich Nortje runs backwards and tries to get to the ball but cannot get there. The batsmen take a single.
|8.4 : K Rabada to Sibley, Outside off, Sibley offers no shot to this one.
|8.5 : K Rabada to Sibley, Good length delivery on off, Sibley blocks it off the back foot.
|8.6 : K Rabada to Sibley, Short delivery on off, Dominic stands tall and defends it off the back foot.
|9.1 : D Paterson to Crawley, Outside off, Crawley leaves it alone.
|9.2 : D Paterson to Crawley, On a good length and outside off, Crawley shoulders arms to this one.
|9.3 : D Paterson to Crawley, Short delivery on middle, Crawley pulls it safely towards mid on where Philander picks the ball on one bounce.
|9.4 : D Paterson to Crawley, Good length delivery on off, Zak defends it off the front foot.
|9.5 : D Paterson to Crawley, On a good length on middle, Crawley defends it off the back foot.
|9.6 : D Paterson to Zak Crawley, Good stop by Malan in the deep. Short delivery on middle, Crawley pulls it through mid-wicket. Malan in the deep does well to stop it before the ropes. The batsmen get two runs.
|10.1 : K Rabada to Sibley, Landed outside off, left alone.
|10.2 : K Rabada to Sibley, This is on a good length, just outside off, Sibley knows where his off stump is and lets it pass.
|Anrich Nortje is warming up.
|10.3 : K Rabada to Sibley, Indecision. On a good length and outside off, Sibley looks to play that initially but then decides to leave. The decision is pretty late and the ball takes the bottom edge before bouncing in front of the keeper.
|10.4 : K Rabada to Sibley, Good length delivery on off, Sibley defends it towards the off side. The batsmen cross ends.
|10.5 : K Rabada to Crawley, Outside off, Zak offers no shot to this one.
|10.6 : K Rabada to Crawley, On a good length and outside off, Crawley does not bother to play at that.
|Anrich Nortje is into the attack.
|11.1 : A Nortje to Sibley, Nortje bowls it on a good length on off, Sibley defends it off the front foot.
|11.2 : A Nortje to Sibley, FOUR! Well played! Short and outside off, Sibley punches it through point for a boundary.
|11.3 : A Nortje to Sibley, On a good length on middle, Dominic blocks it off the back foot.
|11.4 : A Nortje to Sibley, On a length on middle, Sibley flicks it to mid-wicket.
|11.5 : A Nortje to Sibley, Good length delivery on off, Dominic blocks it off the back foot.
|11.6 : A Nortje to Sibley, On a good length on middle, Sibley keeps it out.
|12.1 : K Rabada to Crawley, On a good length on middle, Crawley looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|12.2 : K Rabada to Crawley, Outside off, Zak shoulders arms to this one.
|12.3 : K Rabada to Crawley, Good length delivery outside off, Crawley leaves it alone.
|12.4 : K Rabada to Crawley, On a good length on off, Crawley defends it towards covers.
|Every innings in Test cricket is important. But Mark Nicholas on air feels this is the most important one for Zak Crawley. If he gets a big one, he could be in for the future. Nasser Hussain then seconds his opinion, stating that England have been facing opening issues since the retirement of Sir Alastair Cook and with Rory Burns injured, not projected available for quite a long time, Crawley could make that spot his own.
|12.5 : K Rabada to Zak Crawley, Good length delivery on off, Crawley looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards the slip region on one bounce.
|12.6 : K Rabada to Crawley, On a good length on off, Zak blocks it off the back foot.
|13.1 : A Nortje to Sibley, On a good length and outside off, Sibley leaves it alone.
|13.2 : A Nortje to D Sibley, FOUR! Cracking shot. Short and outside off, Sibley cuts it hard through point for a boundary.
|13.3 : A Nortje to Sibley, Outside off, Sibley shoulders arms to this one.
|13.4 : A Nortje to Sibley, Bowls a bouncer, Sibley lets it sail through to the keeper.
|13.5 : A Nortje to Sibley, On a good length on off, Dominic blocks it off the back foot.
|13.6 : A Nortje to Sibley, Good length delivery on off, Dominic defends it out.
|Drinks Break!
|14.1 : K Rabada to Crawley, NO BALL! Rabada oversteps! Outside off, Crawley shoulders arms to this one.
|K Rabada to Crawley, Rabada bowls it outside off, Crawley leaves it alone.
|14.2 : K Rabada to Crawley, Again outside off, Zak offers no shot to this one.
|14.3 : K Rabada to Crawley, On a length on middle, Crawley flicks it towards square leg for a run.
|14.4 : K Rabada to Sibley, Good length delivery on off, Sibley defends it off the front foot.
|14.5 : K Rabada to Sibley, Short delivery on off, Sibley defends it towards the off side and takes a quick single.
|14.6 : K Rabada to Crawley, Bowls a bouncer outside off, Crawley lets it sail through to the keeper.
|15.1 : A Nortje to Sibley, On a good length and outside off, Sibley does not bother to play at that.
|15.2 : A Nortje to Sibley, FOUR! Excellent shot. Full delivery on middle, Sibley drives it through mid on for a boundary.
|15.3 : A Nortje to Sibley, Good length delivery on off, Sibley blocks it off the back foot.
|15.4 : A Nortje to Sibley, Bowls a bouncer, Sibley does well to duck under it.
|15.5 : A Nortje to Sibley, Length delivery outside off, Sibley slaps it through covers. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|15.6 : A Nortje to Sibley, On a good length on off, Sibley defends it off the front foot.
|16.1 : K Rabada to Crawley, FOUR LEG BYES! Poor delivery from Rabada. On a length on leg, Crawley looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards fine leg for a boundary.
|16.2 : K Rabada to Crawley, On a good length on middle, Crawley tucks it towards mid-wicket.
|16.3 : K Rabada to Crawley, Length delivery outside off, Zak taps it to point.
|16.4 : K Rabada to Crawley, Bowls a bouncer, Crawley lets it sail through to the keeper.
|16.5 : K Rabada to Crawley, On a length on leg, Crawley looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards the keeper where de Kock does well to stop to his left.
|16.6 : K Rabada to Crawley, Good length delivery on middle, Zak blocks it off the back foot.
|Vernon Philander is back on. 4-2-5-0 are his figures so far.
|17.1 : V Philander to Sibley, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Sibley looks to defend but misses it.
|17.2 : V Philander to Sibley, Outside off, Dominic offers no shot to this one.
|17.3 : V Philander to Sibley, Again outside off, Sibley does not bother to play at that.
|17.4 : V Philander to Sibley, Full delivery on off, Sibley drives it to mid off.
|17.5 : V Philander to Sibley, Outside off, Dominic shoulders arms to this one.
|17.6 : V Philander to Sibley, Good length delivery outside off, Sibley does not bother to play at that. Third maiden for Philander.
|18.1 : K Rabada to Crawley, Full delivery on middle, Crawley flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|18.2 : K Rabada to Sibley, Length delivery on middle, Sibley flicks it towards square leg for a run.
|18.3 : K Rabada to Crawley, Bowls a bouncer, Crawley does well to duck under it.
|18.4 : K Rabada to Crawley, On a length on middle, Crawley flicks it through square leg. The batsmen cross ends.
|18.5 : K Rabada to Sibley, On a good length and outside off, Sibley lets it go.
|18.6 : K Rabada to Sibley, On a length on middle, Sibley pushes it to mid on.
|19.1 : V Philander to Crawley, Landed outside off, Crawley plays inside the line, then decides to let it go.
|19.2 : V Philander to Zak Crawley, FOUR! A bit streaky. Outside off, on a length, Crawley looks to punch it through the off side but the ball goes off the outside edge. It goes along the ground, through gully and finds the third man fence.
|19.3 : V Philander to Crawley, On middle and leg, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
|19.4 : V Philander to Crawley, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|19.5 : V Philander to Crawley, Landed outside off, left alone.
|19.6 : V Philander to Crawley, That is a beauty. Full and outside off, Crawley looks to defend but the ball straightens a touch and beats the outside edge.
|Anrich Nortje is back on. 3-0-14-0 so far for the local boy.
|20.1 : A Nortje to Sibley, Full on middle, driven straight to mid on.
|20.2 : A Nortje to Sibley, Around off, blocked from the crease.
|20.3 : A Nortje to Sibley, Full and straight, driven towards mid on.
|20.4 : A Nortje to Sibley, A bouncer now, Sibley sways away.
|20.5 : A Nortje to Sibley, Full and outside off, Dominic comes forward but keeps his bat hanging in the air, before withdrawing it at the last moment.
|20.6 : A Nortje to Sibley, Ripper to end the over! Landed outside off, DS looks to defend and then at the last moment, looks to take his bat away. Almost nicks it behind!
|Spin for the first time. With around 20 minutes to go for Lunch, Faf du Plessis turns to Keshav Maharaj, hoping he would turn this situation in his favour.
|21.1 : K Maharaj to Crawley, Short and around off, Crawley immediately rocks back and pulls but finds short mid-wicket.
|21.2 : K Maharaj to Crawley, Ah.... there is a bit of drift. Crawley comes down the track and looks to flick but the drift induces some away movement and takes the leading edge. The ball goes to cover.
|21.3 : K Maharaj to Crawley, Around off, punched off the back foot.
|21.4 : K Maharaj to Crawley, On middle and off, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.
|21.5 : K Maharaj to Crawley, Comes down the track but Maharaj shortens the length. Defends it watchfully.
|21.6 : K Maharaj to Crawley, Punched off the back foot by the batsman.
|22.1 : A Nortje to Sibley, Full and just outside off, watchfully defended.
|22.2 : A Nortje to Sibley, Around off, pushed straight to cover.
|22.3 : A Nortje to Sibley, That must hurt. A length ball outside off, Sibley hops across and looks to tuck it to the leg side but misses and is hit on the groin. Not far from the box.
|22.4 : A Nortje to Sibley, A short ball, down the leg side, Sibley gets across and shoulders arms.
|22.5 : A Nortje to Sibley, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|22.6 : A Nortje to D Sibley, EDGED, FOUR! Pretty deliberate though. A short ball, outside off, Sibley leaps in the air and looks to play the upper cut. The outside edge is taken but it flies over the slips to the third man fence.
|23.1 : Maharaj to Zak Crawley, Huge shout for LBW, but turned down.
|23.2 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|23.3 : K Maharaj to Sibley, That has turned.
|23.4 : K Maharaj to Sibley, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|23.5 : K Maharaj to Sibley, On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a single.
|23.6 : K Maharaj to Crawley, Full and just outside off, well defended.
|24.1 : A Nortje to Sibley, Outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
|24.2 : A Nortje to Crawley, On a length outside off, shouldered arms to. That barely bounced.
|24.3 : A Nortje to Crawley, A short ball now, on middle, Zak ducks.
|24.4 : A Nortje to Crawley, On middle and leg, worked through mid-wicket for a run.
|24.5 : A Nortje to Sibley, Works this down the leg side for a single.
|24.6 : A Nortje to Crawley, Huge shout for a caught behind! Turned down. A length ball, down the leg side, Crawley looks to tuck but misses. The keeper and slip cordon are confident while the bowler joins in as an afterthought.
|25.1 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Tossed up delivery on off, Sibley defends it off the front foot.
|25.2 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Flighted delivery on middle, Sibley offers a forward defense on this one.
|25.3 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Loopy delivery on middle, Sibley looks to defend but gets an inside edge. It goes towards fine leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|25.4 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Floated delivery on middle, Sibley blocks it off the back foot.
|25.5 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Tossed up delivery on middle, Sibley nudges it towards the leg side.
|25.6 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Flighted delivery on off, Dominic plays it to covers.
|26.1 : A Nortje to Crawley, On a length outside off, Crawley comes forward and defends.
|26.2 : A Nortje to Crawley, Full and around off, well blocked out.
|26.3 : A Nortje to Crawley, A bouncer, on middle, ducked under.
|26.4 : A Nortje to Crawley, Slower ball, outside off, let through.
|26.5 : A Nortje to Crawley, A bouncer now, around off, Zak sways away from the line.
|26.6 : A Nortje to Crawley, Landed outside off, solidly defended. LUNCH ON DAY 1!
|A boring session. That is for the fans. But as far as England are concerned, they will be very happy. A solid opening stand after electing to bat, unbroken after 2 hours, is more than what they would have hoped for. They would have realistically aimed for not more than two down but this is a bonus.
|The openers have not exactly raced along but they have been very resilient and watchful. They have let the balls go more often than not while Dominic Sibley has seemed in total control. Zak Crawley had issues with his patience and miscued a couple of shots but other than that, both have been very good.
|Cannot really say that South Africa bowled well. They did not quite bowl at the stumps and the batsmen had little difficulty in leaving the balls alone. The only positive for them is that the run rate is not that high, so if a couple of wickets fall quickly, they could enforce a collapse. But then, how can they get those wickets? Join us back at 12.40 pm local (1040 GMT) for all the action from the second session.
|... Day 1, Session 2 ...
|We are back for the second session. The players are out in the middle. Zak Crawley and Dominic Sibley will resume the batting for England. Keshav Maharaj will start the proceedings after Lunch.
|27.1 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Tossed up delivery on off, Sibley defends it off the front foot.
|27.2 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Short delivery on off, Sibley cuts it to point.
|27.3 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Floated delivery on middle, Dominic defends it off the back foot.
|27.4 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Flighted delivery on off, Sibley blocks it off the front foot.
|27.5 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Full delivery on middle, Sibley drives it to mid on.
|27.6 : K Maharaj to Sibley, Loopy delivery on middle, Sibley blocks it off the back foot. Maiden from Maharaj.
|Kagiso Rabada to bowl from the other end.
|28.1 : K Rabada to Crawley, A length ball outside off, cutting back in, Crawley looks to tuck but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
|28.2 : K Rabada to Crawley, Outside off, left alone.
|28.3 : K Rabada to Crawley, On a good length on middle, Crawley defends it off the back foot.
|28.4 : K Rabada to Crawley, On a length on middle, Crawley flicks it through square leg for a run.
|28.5 : K Rabada to Sibley, Good length delivery on off, Sibley defends it off the back foot.
|28.6 : K Rabada to Sibley, Outside off, Dominic shoulders arms to this one.
|29.1 : K Maharaj to Crawley, Flighted delivery on off, Crawley looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man. The batsmen get two runs.
|29.2 : K Maharaj to Crawley, Tossed up delivery on middle, Zak blocks it off the back foot.
|29.3 : K Maharaj to Crawley, Floated delivery on off, Crawley defends it off the front foot.
|29.4 : K Maharaj to Crawley, Loopy delivery on middle, Zak flicks it to mid-wicket.
|29.5 : K Maharaj to Crawley, Floated delivery on middle, Crawley defends it out.
|29.6 : K Maharaj to Crawley, Tossed up delivery on middle, Zak keeps it out.
|30.1 : K Rabada to Sibley, On a good length on off, Sibley defends it off the back foot.
|30.2 : K Rabada to Sibley, Length delivery on middle, Sibley flicks it uppishly towards mid-wicket where it falls short of the fielder.
|30.3 : K Rabada to D Sibley, FOUR! On a good length on off, Sibley looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a boundary.
|30.4 : K Rabada to Sibley, Length delivery on middle, Dominic flicks it to mid-wicket.
|30.5 : K Rabada to Sibley, On a length on off, Sibley guides it towards third man. The batsmen get two runs.
|30.6 : K Rabada to Sibley, OUT! Caught at leg gully! Out of nowhere, a wicket has fallen. Rabada has struck for the Proteas. It has taken 31 overs but a wicket has gone at last. Credit to the planning. England were aiming to score runs at a slightly quicker rate than before while South Africa were looking to restrict the run flow.
|Joe Denly walks in at number 3, replacing Sibley.
|31.1 : K Maharaj to Crawley, Flighted delivery on middle, Crawley defends it off the front foot.
|31.2 : K Maharaj to Crawley, Tossed up delivery on leg, Crawley looks to defend but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|31.3 : K Maharaj to Crawley, FOUR! Nice shot. Floated delivery on middle, Crawley flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|31.4 : K Maharaj to Crawley, BEATEN! Loopy delivery outside off, Zak looks to defend but misses it.
|31.5 : K Maharaj to Crawley, Outside off, Crawley offers no shot to this one.
|31.6 : K Maharaj to Crawley, Floated delivery on middle, Zak blocks it off the front foot.
|32.1 : K Rabada to Denly, A bouncer around off, watchfully ducked under.
|32.2 : K Rabada to Denly, Around off, watchfully defended.
|32.3 : K Rabada to Denly, Outside off, Denly does not bother to play at that.
|32.4 : K Rabada to Denly, On a good length and outside off, Denly leaves it alone.
|32.5 : K Rabada to Denly, BEATEN! Good length delivery outside off, Denly looks to defend but misses it.
|32.6 : K Rabada to Denly, Rabada bowls it down the leg side, Denly looks to flick but misses it.
|33.1 : K Maharaj to Crawley, Flighted delivery on off, Zak defends it off the front foot.
|33.2 : K Maharaj to Crawley, Tossed up delivery on middle, Crawley blocks it off the front foot.
|33.3 : K Maharaj to Crawley, Floated delivery on off, Zak defends it off the back foot.
|33.4 : K Maharaj to Crawley, Full delivery on middle, Crawley drives it through mid on for a run.
|33.5 : K Maharaj to Denly, Loopy delivery on off, Denly plays it to covers.
|33.6 : K Maharaj to Denly, Flighted delivery on middle, Denly defends it off the back foot.
|34.1 : K Rabada to Crawley, Outside off, Crawley offers no shot to this one.
|34.2 : K Rabada to Crawley, Full delivery on middle, Crawley drives it towards mid on.
|34.3 : K Rabada to Crawley, Full and outside off, Crawley drives it through covers for a run.
|34.4 : K Rabada to Denly, Short delivery on middle, Denly pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
|34.5 : K Rabada to Crawley, Loopy delivery on off, Zak blocks it well.
|34.6 : K Rabada to Crawley, Bowls a bouncer, Crawley sways away from it.
|35.1 : K Maharaj to Denly, Tossed up delivery on off, Denly defends it off the front foot.
|35.2 : K Maharaj to Denly, Full delivery on middle, Joe keeps it out.
|35.3 : K Maharaj to Denly, Flighted delivery on middle, Denly blocks it well.
|35.4 : K Maharaj to Denly, Loopy delivery on off, Denly defends it off the front foot.
|35.5 : K Maharaj to Denly, Floated delivery on middle, Joe keeps it out.
|35.6 : K Maharaj to Denly, Tossed up delivery on off, Denly blocks it off the front foot.
|Dane Paterson is back on. 5-0-10-0 are his figures so far.
|36.1 : D Paterson to Crawley, On a good length on off, Crawley taps it towards the off side and takes a quick single.
|36.2 : D Paterson to Denly, On a length on middle, Crawley flicks it to mid-wicket.
|36.3 : D Paterson to Denly, Good length delivery on off, Denly defends it off the back foot.
|36.4 : D Paterson to Denly, On a good length on middle, Joe keeps it out.
|36.5 : D Paterson to Denly, Again on a good length on middle, Denly blocks it off the back foot.
|36.6 : D Paterson to Denly, Good length delivery on off, Joe offers a solid defense on this one.
|37.1 : K Maharaj to Crawley, BEATEN! Tossed up delivery outside off, Denly looks to play a paddle sweep but misses it.
|37.2 : K Maharaj to Zak Crawley, Flighted delivery on off, Crawley looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man. The batsmen cross ends.
|37.3 : K Maharaj to Denly, Was that a chance? Not sure. Loopy delivery on off, Denly drives it uppishly towards covers where Elgar goes for the catch but it falls just short of him. He just got his fingertips on that.
|37.4 : K Maharaj to Denly, Floated delivery on middle, Denly blocks it off the back foot.
|37.5 : K Maharaj to Denly, Tossed up delivery on off, Denly defends it out.
|37.6 : K Maharaj to Joe Denly, Full delivery on off, Denly drives it through mid off for a run.
|38.1 : D Paterson to Denly, Outside off, left alone.
|38.2 : D Paterson to Denly, On a good length outside off, watchfully defended.
|38.3 : D Paterson to Denly, Full and around off, well blocked out.
|38.4 : D Paterson to Denly, That ball has taken the inside edge onto the pads.
|38.5 : D Paterson to Denly, Bowls a bouncer, Denly sways away from it.
|38.6 : D Paterson to Denly, FOUR! Terrific shot. Full and outside off, Denly drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary.
|39.1 : K Maharaj to Crawley, Floated delivery on middle, Crawley defends it out.
|39.2 : K Maharaj to Crawley, Tossed up delivery on off, Crawley plays it to point.
|39.3 : K Maharaj to Crawley, Flighted delivery on off, Zak offers a solid defense on this one.
|39.4 : K Maharaj to Crawley, Loopy delivery on middle, Crawley blocks it off the front foot.
|39.5 : K Maharaj to Crawley, On off, Crawley plays it to covers.
|39.6 : K Maharaj to Crawley, Full delivery on off, Zak drives it to mid off.
|40.1 : D Paterson to Denly, Outside off, Denly shoulders arms to this one.
|40.2 : D Paterson to Denly, On a good length on off, Denly defends it towards the off side and takes a quick single.
|40.3 : D Paterson to Zak Crawley, Short delivery on middle, Crawley pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
|40.4 : D Paterson to Denly, Good length delivery on off, Denly blocks it well.
|40.5 : D Paterson to Denly, On a good length on off, Denly looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards point. The batsmen take a single.
|40.6 : D Paterson to Denly, Short delivery on middle, Denly pulls it through square leg for a single.
|41.1 : K Maharaj to Joe Denly, Flighted delivery on off, Denly blocks it off the front foot.
|41.2 : K Maharaj to Denly, Tossed up delivery on middle, Joe defends it out.
|41.3 : K Maharaj to Denly, Loopy delivery on off, Denly plays it to covers.
|41.4 : K Maharaj to Denly, Full delivery on off, Denly drives it to mid off.
|41.5 : K Maharaj to Denly, Flighted delivery on middle, Denly defends it off the back foot.
|41.6 : K Maharaj to Denly, Outside off, Denly looks to sweep but misses it.
|42.1 : D Paterson to Crawley, On a good length on off, Crawley blocks it off the back foot.
|42.2 : D Paterson to Crawley, Length delivery on middle, Zak pushes it towards mid on.
|42.3 : D Paterson to Crawley, Full delivery on middle, Crawley flicks it through square leg for a single.
|42.4 : D Paterson to Denly, On a length on middle, Denly flicks it towards square leg for a run.
|42.5 : D Paterson to Crawley, FOUR! Nice shot. Short and outside off, Crawley plays an upper cut over point for a boundary.
|42.6 : D Paterson to Crawley, On a good length on off, Crawley defends it off the back foot.
|43.1 : K Maharaj to Denly, Tossed up delivery on off, Denly defends it off the front foot.
|43.2 : K Maharaj to Joe Denly, Full delivery on middle, Denly drives it to mid on.
|43.3 : K Maharaj to Denly, Floated delivery outside off, Denly punches it to covers.
|43.4 : K Maharaj to Denly, Loopy delivery on middle, Denly blocks it off the back foot.
|43.5 : K Maharaj to Denly, BEATEN! Floated delivery outside off, Denly looks to defend but misses it.
|43.6 : K Maharaj to Denly, Flighted delivery on middle, Denly keeps it out.
|Drinks Break! Anrich Nortje is back on. 7-2-21-0 are his figures so far.
|44.1 : A Nortje to Crawley, Full delivery on middle, Crawley flicks it uppishly towards square leg for a single.
|44.2 : A Nortje to Denly, Full again on middle, Denly flicks it uppishly towards mid-wicket for a run.
|44.3 : A Nortje to Crawley, Bowls a bouncer, Crawley does well to duck under it.
|44.4 : A Nortje to Crawley, On a good length on middle, Crawley defends it off the back foot.
|44.5 : A Nortje to Crawley, Good length delivery on off, Zak keeps it out.
|44.6 : A Nortje to Crawley, On a length on middle, Crawley flicks it towards square leg.
|45.1 : K Maharaj to Denly, Tossed up delivery on off, Denly plays it to point.
|45.2 : K Maharaj to Denly, Flighted delivery on off, Denly plays it to covers.
|45.3 : K Maharaj to Joe Denly, Floated delivery on middle, Denly drives it to mid on.
|45.4 : K Maharaj to Denly, Full delivery on middle, Joe drives it towards mid on.
|45.5 : K Maharaj to Denly, Tossed up delivery on off, Denly defends it off the back foot.
|45.6 : K Maharaj to Denly, On middle, Denly blocks it off the back foot.
|46.1 : A Nortje to Crawley, On a length on middle, Crawley flicks it to square leg.
|46.2 : A Nortje to Crawley, Bowls a bouncer, Crawley does well to duck under it.
|46.3 : A Nortje to Crawley, Bowls a bumper, Zak ducks under it again.
|46.4 : A Nortje to Crawley, Full delivery on middle, Crawley flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|46.5 : A Nortje to Denly, Full delivery on off, Denly drives it towards mid off.
|46.6 : A Nortje to Denly, Bowls a bouncer down the leg side, Denly ducks underneath it.
|47.1 : K Maharaj to Crawley, Tossed up delivery on off, Crawley plays it towards point for a run.
|47.2 : K Maharaj to Denly, Flighted delivery on middle, Denly defends it off the back foot.
|47.3 : K Maharaj to Denly, Loopy delivery on off, Denly plays it to point.
|47.4 : K Maharaj to Denly, Full delivery on off, Joe drives it to mid off.
|47.5 : K Maharaj to Denly, Floated delivery on middle, Denly defends it out.
|47.6 : K Maharaj to Denly, Tossed up delivery on off, Denly plays it to covers.
|48.1 : A Nortje to Crawley, On a good length on off, Crawley defends it off the back foot.
|48.2 : A Nortje to Zak Crawley, FOUR! Poor delivery from Nortje. Short delivery on leg, Crawley pulls it towards fine leg for a boundary. 100 up for England.
|48.3 : A Nortje to Crawley, On a good length on off, Zak defends it off the back foot.
|48.4 : A Nortje to Crawley, Play and a miss! Short delivery outside off, Crawley looks to play the upper cut but misses it.
|48.5 : A Nortje to Crawley, OUT! CAUGHT! Excellent catch by Rassie. Nortje gets his first. On a length on middle, Crawley flicks it uppishly towards square leg where van der Dussen dives and takes a stunner of a catch to his right.
|Joe Root, the skipper, is the new batsman in.
|48.6 : A Nortje to Root, Good length delivery on off, Root blocks it off the back foot.
|49.1 : K Maharaj to Denly, Tossed up delivery on off, Denly defends it off the front foot.
|49.2 : K Maharaj to Denly, Flighted delivery on off, Denly plays it to point.
|49.3 : K Maharaj to Denly, Loopy delivery on middle, Denly blocks it off the front foot.
|49.4 : K Maharaj to Denly, Floated delivery on off, Joe blocks it off the front foot.
|49.5 : K Maharaj to Denly, Tossed up delivery on middle, Denly defends it off the back foot.
|49.6 : K Maharaj to Denly, On off, Denly keeps it out.
|50.1 : A Nortje to Root, On a length on middle, Root flicks it to square leg.
|50.2 : A Nortje to Root, Full delivery down the leg side, Root looks to flick but misses it.
|50.3 : A Nortje to Root, Short delivery on middle, Root pulls it towards square leg.
|50.4 : A Nortje to Root, Full delivery on off, the skipper drives it towards mid off.
|50.5 : A Nortje to Root, On a good length on off, Root blocks it off the front foot.
|50.6 : A Nortje to Root, Full delivery on middle, Root flicks it towards the leg side.
|51.1 : K Maharaj to Denly, Flighted delivery on off, Denly blocks it off the front foot.
|51.2 : K Maharaj to Joe Denly, Tossed up delivery on off, Denly drives it through covers for a single.
|51.3 : K Maharaj to Root, Floated delivery on middle, Root defends it out.
|51.4 : K Maharaj to Root, IN THE AIR BUT SAFE! Floated delivery on middle, Root looks to sweep but gets a top edge. It goes towards square leg where the fielder looks to go for the catch but it falls short of him. The batsmen take a run.
|51.5 : K Maharaj to Joe Denly, Full delivery on off, Denly drives it towards mid off.
|51.6 : K Maharaj to Joe Denly, Floated delivery on middle, Denly drives it towards mid on.
|52.1 : A Nortje to Root, On a good length on off, Root blocks it off the back foot.
|52.2 : A Nortje to Root, Nortje bowls it down the leg side, Root looks to flick but misses it.
|52.3 : A Nortje to Root, FOUR! Short delivery outside off, Root looks to pull but gets a bottom edge onto the pads. It goes off the pads towards third man for a boundary.
|52.4 : A Nortje to Root, On a good length on off, Root blocks it off the back foot.
|52.5 : A Nortje to Root, Good length delivery on middle, the skipper defends it out.
|52.6 : A Nortje to Root, Short delivery on middle, Root pulls it towards square leg for a run.
|53.1 : K Maharaj to Root, Landed outside off, played straight to point.
|53.2 : K Maharaj to Root, FOUR! That is cheekily played. Landed outside off, Root goes back and dabs it past first slip, almost near his right leg and finds a boundary at third man.
|53.3 : K Maharaj to Root, Tossed up delivery on off, Root drives it to covers.
|53.4 : K Maharaj to Root, Floated delivery on middle, Root flicks it towards square leg for a single.
|53.5 : K Maharaj to Denly, Loopy delivery on off, Denly plays it to covers.
|53.6 : K Maharaj to Denly, Flighted delivery on off, Denly plays it to covers.
|Vernon Philander is back on. 6-3-9-0 are his figures so far.
|54.1 : V Philander to Root, On a good length on off, Root blocks it off the back foot.
|54.2 : V Philander to Root, Good length delivery on middle, Root keeps it out.
|54.3 : V Philander to Root, On a good length on off, Root defends it out.
|54.4 : V Philander to Root, Length delivery on off, Root taps it through point for a single.
|54.5 : V Philander to Denly, Good length delivery on off, Denly defends it off the back foot.
|54.6 : V Philander to Joe Denly, On a good length on middle, Denly looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|55.1 : K Maharaj to Root, Floated delivery on off, Root defends it off the front foot.
|55.2 : K Maharaj to Joe Root, Oohhh... that was stone dead. But for the inside edge. The arm ball on middle, Root goes back to work it to the leg side but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads.
|55.3 : K Maharaj to Root, Full and down the leg side, Joe looks to sweep but misses.
|55.4 : K Maharaj to Root, Around off, watchfully defended.
|55.5 : K Maharaj to Joe Root, Short and outside off, cut through point for a run.
|55.6 : K Maharaj to Denly, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|56.1 : V Philander to Root, On a good length on off, Root defends it off the back foot.
|56.2 : V Philander to Joe Root, Good length delivery on off, Root looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|56.3 : V Philander to Root, On a good length on off, the skipper blocks it off the back foot.
|56.4 : V Philander to Root, Outside off, Root offers no shot to this one.
|56.5 : V Philander to Root, Good length delivery on middle, Root defends it off the back foot.
|56.6 : V Philander to Root, On a good length on off, the skipper keeps it out.
|57.1 : K Maharaj to Denly, Tossed up delivery on middle, Denly defends it off the front foot.
|57.2 : K Maharaj to Denly, Full delivery on middle, Denly drives it back towards the bowler.
|57.3 : K Maharaj to Joe Denly, Full again on off, Joe drives it towards mid off.
|57.4 : K Maharaj to Denly, Floated delivery on off, Denly plays it towards covers.
|57.5 : K Maharaj to Denly, Loopy delivery on middle, Denly defends it off the back foot.
|57.6 : K Maharaj to Denly, Full delivery on off, Denly drives it but it hits the silly point fielder and then rolls to the silly mid off fielder. THAT WILL BE TEA ON DAY 1!
|Another attritional session. South Africa would be feeling a lot better, because they managed to pick up 2 wickets as well. The pitch is a slow one but have to question England's tactics here. Not much intent to score apart from Joe Root and the top three were just ready to bed in. 300 might be a good score on this deck but you need to score, don't you? As the great Geoffrey Boycott says, you always look at a score by adding 2 extra wickets to it.
|Much better bowling from South Africa post Lunch. They kept tight lines, did not allow easy runs and the visitors were forced to find ways to score. That brought about the two wickets. Philander has been phenomenal while Maharaj has been tirelessly working.
|32 overs left in the day. How many wickets can the Saffas pick by Stumps? How many can England end up with? Can they get to 200 tonight? Join us back at 3 pm local (1300 GMT).
|... Day 1, Session 3 ...
|We are back for the final session of Day 1. The players are out in the middle. Joe Denly and Joe Root will resume their batting for England. Kagiso Rabada will start the proceedings for the final session of Day 1.
|58.1 : K Rabada to Root, Starts with a good length ball on middle, Root works it to mid-wicket off the back foot.
|58.2 : K Rabada to Root, BOUNCER! It is bowled around off, Root sways away from it.
|58.3 : K Rabada to Joe Denly, Run Out chance missed. Back of a length ball on off, Root hops and defends it to the point region. He takes off for a single. Hamza from point makes a terrific run and then throws it at the keeper's end. He has one stump to aim at but misses. If he had hit, Denly was surely a goner. There was no run there.
|58.4 : K Rabada to Denly, Good length ball on off, Denly defends it out.
|58.5 : K Rabada to Denly, Good length ball down the leg side, Denly looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad. No run.
|58.6 : K Rabada to Denly, FOUR! This is poor bowling from Rabada. A rank long hop outside off, Denly stands tall and thrashes it over the point fielder for a boundary.
|Keshav Maharaj to bowl from the other end.
|59.1 : K Maharaj to Root, Short delivery on off, Root punches it through point for a single.
|59.2 : K Maharaj to Denly, Floated on off, Denly prods forward and defends it to point.
|59.3 : K Maharaj to Denly, Loopy delivery on middle, Denly pushes it to mid on.
|59.4 : K Maharaj to Denly, Shorter one outside off, Denly rocks on his back foot and punches it to cover.
|59.5 : K Maharaj to Denly, Floated outside off, Denly lunges and then lets it go to the keeper.
|59.6 : K Maharaj to Denly, Shorter in length outside off, Denly punches it to deep cover and takes a single.
|60.1 : K Rabada to Joe Denly, FOUR! Nicely played! Short delivery around off, Denly gets into position and cuts it through the gully region for a boundary.
|60.2 : K Rabada to Denly, Short delivery on middle, Denly pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|60.3 : K Rabada to Root, NO BALL! Rabada dishes another short one but this is down the leg side, Root helps it on its way to fine leg. The batters take a single. Rabada has overstepped.
|K Rabada to Denly, Full delivery on middle and leg, Denly whips it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
|60.4 : K Rabada to Denly, BOUNCER! It is bowled around middle and leg, Denly ducks under it and de Kock jumps and collects it with one hand.
|60.5 : K Rabada to Denly, Short of a length ball outside off, Denly shoulders arms.
|60.6 : K Rabada to Denly, Short ball down the leg side, Denly sways away from it.
|61.1 : K Maharaj to Root, Tossed up delivery on middle, Root sweeps it towards fine leg for a single.
|61.2 : K Maharaj to Denly, Flighted delivery on off, Denly defends it off the front foot.
|61.3 : K Maharaj to Denly, Loopy delivery on middle, Denly blocks it well.
|61.4 : K Maharaj to Denly, OUT! LBW! That is a sensational review from South Africa. England lose their third wicket. The review was taken with just 5 seconds left on the clock. But it is successful. Flighted delivery on middle, Denly looks to defend off the back foot and does so. Or, does he? Because to the naked eye, it is not clear whether the ball hit the bat first or pad. Maharaj appeals for lbw but umpire Bruce Oxenford shakes his head. Now, strangely, the men behind the wickets are not sur
|Ben Stokes is the new man in.
|61.5 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Floated on off, Stokes lunges forward and defends it out.
|61.6 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Stokes is underway! Flatter one on middle, Stokes punches it down to long on for a single.
|62.1 : K Rabada to Stokes, Back of a length ball on off, Stokes defends it off the back foot to point.
|62.2 : K Rabada to Stokes, On a length on off, Ben solidly blocks it out to the cover fielder.
|62.3 : K Rabada to Stokes, Rabada bends his back and bowls a short one outside off, Stokes pushes it to cover.
|62.4 : K Rabada to Stokes, Fullish on middle and leg, Ben defends it towards mid on.
|62.5 : K Rabada to Stokes, Rabada keeps on bowling short and this one is on middle, Stokes pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|62.6 : K Rabada to Root, BOUNCER! Good one from Rabada! Bowls it around off, Root though does very well to sway away from it.
|63.1 : K Maharaj to Stokes, BEATEN! Excellent delivery! Floated outside off, spinning away from the batsman. Stokes looks to defend but it cuts him in half and goes into the mitts of the keeper.
63.1 : K Maharaj to Stokes, BEATEN! Excellent delivery! Floated outside off, spinning away from the batsman. Stokes looks to defend but it cuts him in half and goes into the mitts of the keeper.
|63.2 : K Maharaj to Stokes, NOT OUT! Umpire's call and Stokes survives! Maharaj looks in terrific form out there! A vast contrast from the previous game. Bowls a flighted one around off, Stokes looks to defend but misses to get hit on the front pad. Maharaj puts in an appeal but it is turned down by the umpire. Maharaj and Faf are involved in a discussion whether to go for a review or not. They opt for it. The Ball Tracker rolls in and it shows that it was umpire's call on impact. South Africa do
|63.3 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Flatter one on middle, Stokes whips it to the leg side for a single.
|63.4 : K Maharaj to Root, FOUR! Nicely played! Floated one on middle, Root sweeps it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
|63.5 : K Maharaj to Root, FOUR! Some innovation this time from Root! Full toss on middle, Root plays the paddle sweep it to the fine leg region for a boundary.
|63.6 : K Maharaj to Root, Floated on middle, Root sweeps it to deep mid-wicket region and picks up a couple before the fielder can come across and clean it up.
|64.1 : K Rabada to Stokes, On a good length on off, Stokes defends it uppishly towards point.
|64.2 : K Rabada to Stokes, Outside off, Stokes shoulders arms to this one.
|64.3 : K Rabada to Ben Stokes, Short delivery on middle, Stokes pulls it through square leg for a single.
|64.4 : K Rabada to Root, Short again on middle, Root pulls it to mid-wicket.
|64.5 : K Rabada to Root, OUT! TIMBER! That kept low! Root has to go now! Big, big wicket and South Africa are making a comeback in this game. Back of a length delivery from Rabada. It is bowled on off, keeping very low. Root misreads it and then looks to defend it off the back foot but the ball sneaks under his bat and goes onto hit the off stump.
|Ollie Pope is the next batsman in.
|64.6 : K Rabada to Pope, Short ball around middle, Pope ducks under it.
|Is that another? Bowler appeals for LBW. Oxenford says no. Hamza says that he has caught it at slip. The skipper says let's go upstairs. Here comes Ultra Edge. Nothing on it when ball passes the bat. Now, we check for the LBW. Impact outside off. A review in desperation.
|65.1 : K Maharaj to Stokes, NOT OUT! No edge and the impact was outisde off. Waste of a review! Floated outside off from Maharaj spinning into the batsman, Stokes lunges and then looks to defend but it seems to have hit the pads. The ball goes to Zubayr Hamza at first slip. He collects and appeals. The umpire shows no interest. Maharaj then convinces Faf to go for the review. The Ultra Edge then rolls in and it shows that there was a big gap between the bat and pad. The Ball Tracker shows that th
|65.2 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Floated delivery on middle, Stokes flicks it towards square leg for a run.
|65.3 : Maharaj to Pope, Tossed up delivery on leg, Pope looks to defend but misses it and gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|65.4 : K Maharaj to Pope, Flighted delivery on off, Pope defends it off the back foot.
|65.5 : K Maharaj to Pope, Loopy delivery on middle, Pope keeps it out.
|65.6 : K Maharaj to Pope, FOUR! That is put away! Short and outside off, Pope cuts it hard through point for a boundary.
|66.1 : K Rabada to Stokes, A length ball outside off, from around the wicket, left alone.
|66.2 : K Rabada to Ben Stokes, Full and just outside off, Stokes looks to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes along the ground, towards point.
|66.3 : K Rabada to Stokes, Fullish ball on off, Stokes pushes it back to the bowler.
|66.4 : K Rabada to Stokes, FOUR! Poor delivery and it has been rightfully put away by Stokes. Full toss on middle, Stokes whips it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|66.5 : K Rabada to Stokes, BOUNCER! WIDE! It is bowled around middle, Stokes ducks under it. The umpire gives it wide for height.
|66.6 : K Rabada to Stokes, NO BALL! Nasty! Good length ball on off, Stokes looks to flick but misses and gets hit around the box. Seems fine to continue. Rabada has overstepped or is it? The replays show that it was not a no ball.
|K Rabada to Ben Stokes, Wide.
|K Rabada to Stokes, Short ball on middle, Stokes pulls it to deep mid-wicket region for a single.
|67.1 : K Maharaj to Stokes, DROPPED! Tough chance. Fractionally short, around off, Stokes goes back and whips it. Pieter Malan at short leg reacts swiftly too. He sticks out his right hand but the ball does not stick.
|67.2 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Full on middle, flicked uppishly, wide of short mid-wicket, for a single.
|67.3 : K Maharaj to Pope, Full and around off, watchfully defended.
|67.4 : K Maharaj to Pope, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|67.5 : K Maharaj to Pope, This time he goes back and blocks it out.
|67.6 : K Maharaj to Pope, Outside off, punched off the back foot.
|Dane Paterson is back on. 9-0-26-0 are his figures so far.
|68.1 : D Paterson to Ben Stokes, On a good length on off, Stokes looks to defend but gets an outside edge. It goes towards first slip where it falls short of the fielder.
|68.2 : D Paterson to Stokes, Outside off, Stokes shoulders arms to this one.
|68.3 : D Paterson to Stokes, Good length delivery on off, Ben blocks it off the back foot.
|68.4 : D Paterson to Stokes, On a good length and outside off, Stokes offers no shot to this one.
|68.5 : D Paterson to Stokes, Good length delivery on off, Stokes blocks it well.
|68.6 : D Paterson to Stokes, On middle, Stokes defends it towards mid on.
|69.1 : K Maharaj to Pope, Floated delivery on middle, Pope defends it off the back foot.
|69.2 : K Maharaj to Pope, Full delivery on off, Pope drives it to covers.
|69.3 : K Maharaj to Pope, Tossed up delivery on middle, Pope blocks it off the back foot.
|69.4 : K Maharaj to Pope, Loopy delivery on off, Pope keeps it out.
|69.5 : K Maharaj to Pope, Flighted delivery on middle, Pope defends it off the back foot.
|69.6 : Maharaj to Pope, Bowls a yorker on middle, Pope does well to dig it out. It goes towards mid on.
|70.1 : D Paterson to Stokes, On a good length on off, Stokes blocks it off the back foot.
|70.2 : D Paterson to Stokes, Good length delivery on middle, Ben defends it out.
|70.3 : D Paterson to Stokes, Outside off, Stokes offers no shot to this one.
|70.4 : D Paterson to Ben Stokes, Full delivery on middle, Stokes drives it towards mid on where the fielder tries to stop it with a dive but fails to do so. The batsmen get two runs.
|70.5 : D Paterson to Stokes, On a good length on off, Stokes blocks it off the back foot.
|70.6 : D Paterson to Stokes, FOUR! Lovely shot! Full delivery on middle, Stokes drives it through mid on for a boundary. This is good batting from Ben Stokes.
|71.1 : K Maharaj to Pope, Full and outside off, pushed away from his body towards point for a single. Was reaching out there. Oohs and aahs from Maharaj and de Kock. Have to say that was good hand-eye co-ordination.
|71.2 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Floated delivery on middle, Stokes plays a sweep towards mid-wicket.
|71.3 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Tossed up delivery on middle, Stokes pushes it back towards the bowler.
|71.4 : K Maharaj to Ben Stokes, Loopy delivery on middle, Stokes looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|71.5 : K Maharaj to Stokes, BEATEN! Flighted delivery just outside off, Stokes looks to sweep but misses it.
|71.6 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Tossed up delivery on off, Stokes keeps it out.
|72.1 : D Paterson to Pope, On a good length on off, Pope defends it off the back foot.
|72.2 : D Paterson to Pope, Full delivery on off, Pope drives it towards mid off.
|72.3 : D Paterson to Pope, Full again on middle, Pope flicks it through mid-wicket. Rabada in the deep slides and does well to stop it. The batsmen get two runs.
|72.4 : D Paterson to Pope, FOUR! That is put away! Short delivery on middle, Pope pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
|72.5 : D Paterson to O Pope, Full delivery on middle, Pope drives it towards mid on.
|72.6 : D Paterson to Pope, On a length on middle, Pope flicks it to mid-wicket.
|Drinks Break! A fine passage of play is developing here. South Africa did not start that well but post Lunch, they have been excellent. The frugality of runs is making England go for runs and that, in turn, is resulting in the fall of wickets. The ball is skidding through, staying low a fraction and starting to turn as well. South Africa must aim to restrict England under 250 while the visitors, should first look to go into Friday with 4 wickets down and then look for 300 tomorrow.
|73.1 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Flighted delivery on off, Stokes defends it off the back foot.
|73.2 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Tossed up delivery on middle, Stokes comes down the track and flicks it through mid on for a run.
|73.3 : K Maharaj to Pope, Full delivery on off, Pope drives it to covers.
|73.4 : K Maharaj to Pope, Quicker delivery on off, Pope looks to defend off the back foot but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|73.5 : K Maharaj to Pope, Floated delivery on middle, Pope defends it off the front foot.
|73.6 : K Maharaj to Pope, Short delivery on off, Pope cuts it to point.
|74.1 : D Paterson to Stokes, Outside off, Stokes offers no shot to this one.
|74.2 : D Paterson to Stokes, Length delivery outside off, Stokes plays it to point.
|74.3 : D Paterson to Ben Stokes, Full delivery on off, Ben drives it towards mid off.
|74.4 : D Paterson to Stokes, On a good length on off, Stokes defends it off the front foot.
|74.5 : D Paterson to Stokes, Length delivery on middle, Stokes flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|74.6 : D Paterson to Pope, On a length on middle, Pope flicks it towards mid-wicket where du Plessis dives and tries to stop it but it goes beneath him. The batsmen take a single.
|75.1 : K Maharaj to Pope, Tossed up delivery on middle, Pope flicks it towards mid-wicket.
|75.2 : K Maharaj to Pope, Flighted delivery on middle, Pope flicks it towards the leg side for a run.
|75.3 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Loopy delivery on off, Stokes defends it off the front foot.
|75.4 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Floated delivery on middle, Stokes blocks it well.
|75.5 : K Maharaj to Stokes, FOUR! Nice shot. Full delivery on off, Stokes drives it through covers for a boundary.
|75.6 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Tossed up delivery on middle, Stokes looks to flick but gets it off the glove. It goes towards the leg side.
|76.1 : D Paterson to Pope, On a length around off, solidly defended back down the track.
|76.2 : D Paterson to Pope, On a length on middle, Pope flicks it to mid-wicket.
|76.3 : D Paterson to Pope, Full delivery on middle, Pope flicks it to square leg.
|76.4 : D Paterson to Pope, FOUR! Nicely played! Short and outside off, Pope plays an upper cut over the slip region towards third man for a boundary.
|76.5 : D Paterson to Pope, On a good length on middle, Pope looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It goes towards the off side.
|76.6 : D Paterson to Pope, On a good length on off, Pope keeps it out.
|77.1 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Flighted delivery on middle, Stokes flicks it to mid-wicket.
|77.2 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Tossed up delivery on off, Ben defends it off the back foot.
|77.3 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Full delivery on middle, Stokes drives it through mid on for a run.
|77.4 : K Maharaj to Pope, Loopy delivery on off, Pope punches it towards point for a single.
|77.5 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Floated delivery on middle, Stokes defends it out.
|77.6 : K Maharaj to Stokes, On off, Stokes blocks it off the back foot.
|78.1 : D Paterson to Pope, On a good length on off, Pope defends it off the back foot.
|78.2 : D Paterson to Pope, Full delivery on middle, Pope drives it towards mid on.
|78.3 : D Paterson to Pope, Length delivery on middle, Pope tucks it to mid-wicket.
|78.4 : D Paterson to Pope, On a good length on leg, Pope looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards the leg side.
|78.5 : D Paterson to Pope, Paterson bowls it on a good length on middle, Pope looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|78.6 : D Paterson to Pope, Full delivery on middle, Pope flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|79.1 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Tossed up delivery on middle, Stokes pushes it towards mid on.
|79.2 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Flighted delivery on off, Stokes defends it off the front foot.
|79.3 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Floated delivery on off, Stokes punches it towards point for a run.
|79.4 : K Maharaj to Pope, Loopy delivery on off, Pope drives it through covers for a single.
|79.5 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Full delivery on middle, Stokes drives it towards mid on.
|79.6 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Floated delivery on off, Ben keeps it out.
|The second new ball is taken. Anrich Nortje is back on. 12-3-33-1 are his figures so far.
|80.1 : A Nortje to Pope, On a good length and outside off, Pope shoulders arms to this one.
|80.2 : A Nortje to Pope, Outside off, Pope offers no shot to this one.
|80.3 : A Nortje to O Pope, Full delivery on middle, Pope drives it towards mid on.
|80.4 : A Nortje to O Pope, FOUR! Good shot. On a good length and outside off, Pope guides it nicely towards third man for a boundary.
|80.5 : A Nortje to O Pope, FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Ollie Pope. Full delivery on middle, Pope drives it through wide mid on for a boundary.
|80.6 : A Nortje to O Pope, FOUR! Third boundary of the over. Full and outside off, Pope drives it through point for a boundary. 12 runs have come from the over.
|Philander is back on. 8-4-10-0 are his figures so far.
|81.1 : Philander to Stokes, Huge shout for LBW! Turned down. Philander wants a review but he is overruled. A length ball outside off, coming back in, Stokes is hit on the pads as he shoulders arms. Philander, like always, believes that is out. But Faf is not sure. Replays show that it would not have come enough that much.
|81.2 : V Philander to Stokes, Landed outside off, left alone.
|81.3 : V Philander to Stokes, Comes down the track, but is yorked. Digs the ball towards mid off.
|81.4 : V Philander to Stokes, On a good length on off, Stokes defends it off the front foot.
|81.5 : V Philander to Stokes, Full delivery on middle, Stokes flicks it to mid-wicket.
|81.6 : V Philander to Stokes, On a good length on off, Stokes plays it towards mid off.
|82.1 : A Nortje to Pope, On a good length on middle, Pope defends it off the back foot.
|82.2 : A Nortje to Pope, Good length delivery on off, Pope keeps it out.
|82.3 : A Nortje to Pope, Pope bowls it down the leg side, Pope looks to flick but misses it.
|82.4 : A Nortje to Pope, Full delivery on off, Ollie drives it to covers.
|82.5 : A Nortje to Pope, Good length delivery on middle, Pope keeps it out.
|82.6 : A Nortje to Pope, Short delivery on middle, Pope pulls it towards mid-wicket.
|83.1 : V Philander to Stokes, On a good length on off, Stokes blocks it off the back foot.
|83.2 : V Philander to Stokes, Good length delivery on middle, Stokes looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|83.3 : V Philander to Ben Stokes, On a good length again on off, Stokes comes forward and looks to defend but gets an inside edge. It goes towards fine leg. The batsmen cross ends.
|83.4 : V Philander to Pope, Length delivery on off, Stokes plays it to point.
|83.5 : V Philander to Pope, Full delivery on off, Pope blocks it off the front foot.
|83.6 : V Philander to Pope, Outside off, Pope offers no shot to this one.
|84.1 : A Nortje to Stokes, On a length on middle, Stokes flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|84.2 : A Nortje to Pope, Good length delivery on off, Pope defends it off the back foot.
|84.3 : A Nortje to O Pope, WIDE! Bowls a bouncer down the leg side, Pope ducks under it.
|A Nortje to O Pope, Full delivery on middle, Pope looks to drive but gets it off the inner half of the bat. It goes towards mid on.
|84.4 : A Nortje to Pope, Length delivery on off, Pope taps it towards point for a run.
|84.5 : A Nortje to Ben Stokes, FOUR! What a shot! Short delivery on leg, Stokes pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
|84.6 : A Nortje to Stokes, BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Stokes looks to flick but misses it.
|85.1 : V Philander to Pope, On a length on middle, Pope defends it towards mid-wicket.
|85.2 : V Philander to Pope, Good length delivery on middle, Pope blocks it off the back foot.
|85.3 : V Philander to Pope, On a good length on off, Pope defends it off the front foot.
|85.4 : V Philander to Pope, Length delivery on off, Pope defends it to point.
|85.5 : V Philander to Pope, Outside off, Pope shoulders arms to this one.
|85.6 : V Philander to Pope, FOUR! Well played! Full delivery on middle, Pope flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|Kagiso Rabada is back on. 15-3-41-2 are his figures so far.
|86.1 : K Rabada to Stokes, Length delivery outside off, Stokes looks to cut but gets a bottom edge on this one.
|86.2 : K Rabada to Stokes, On a good length on off, Stokes blocks it off the back foot.
|86.3 : K Rabada to Stokes, Length delivery on off, Stokes punches it to point.
|86.4 : K Rabada to Stokes, On a good length and outside off, Ben taps it towards the off side.
|86.5 : K Rabada to Stokes, Full delivery on off, Stokes looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|86.6 : K Rabada to Stokes, On a length on middle, Stokes flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|Maharaj is back on. 30-10-54-1 are his figures so far.
|87.1 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Flighted delivery on middle, Stokes flicks it through square leg for a run.
|87.2 : K Maharaj to Pope, Tossed up delivery on off, Pope defends it off the back foot.
|87.3 : K Maharaj to Pope, Loopy delivery on middle, Pope blocks it well.
|87.4 : K Maharaj to Pope, Floated delivery on off, Ollie keeps it out.
|87.5 : K Maharaj to Pope, Tossed up delivery on middle, Pope defends it off the back foot.
|87.6 : K Maharaj to Pope, Flighted delivery on off, Ollie keeps it out.
|88.1 : K Rabada to Stokes, Full delivery on middle, Stokes drives it to mid on.
|88.2 : K Rabada to Stokes, On a length on off, Stokes plays it to covers.
|88.3 : K Rabada to Stokes, Length delivery on middle, Stokes flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|88.4 : K Rabada to Pope, On a length on middle, Ben plays it towards mid on for a quick single.
|88.5 : K Rabada to Stokes, FOUR! Ahhh... shouts of catch it, but that is well away from the fielder. Short of a length delivery, Stokes looks to pull but miscues it. It goes in the air, but is well wide of the man sweeping to his right from deep mid-wicket.
|88.6 : K Rabada to Stokes, Bowls a bouncer, Stokes does well to duck under it.
|89.1 : K Maharaj to Pope, Floated delivery on middle, Pope defends it off the front foot.
|89.2 : K Maharaj to Pope, Tossed up delivery on off, Pope blocks it well.
|89.3 : K Maharaj to Pope, Loopy delivery on middle, Ollie offers a solid defense on this one.
|89.4 : K Maharaj to Pope, Flighted delivery on off, Pope blocks it off the front foot.
|89.5 : K Maharaj to Pope, Outside off, Pope shoulders arms to this one.
|89.6 : K Maharaj to Pope, Floated delivery on middle, Pope defends it off the back foot. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 1!
|A day that has been slow-going. South Africa controlling the run rate and bogging a few England batsmen down. But the visitors would be happy with the final outcome, thanks largely to the Stokes-Pope stand, which is worth 76 now.
|At the toss, the captains had slightly different views. Joe Root was happy to bat first on a pitch which looked dry and would deteriorate quickly while Faf du Plessis was a touch unsure, since stats tell him that batting is better on Day 2. England found it tough from the start, with the runs barely coming across. The openers did decently to see off the first session but struggled to get runs.
|A lot of time was occupied at the crease by the batsmen but the problem of doing this for too long is that if a collapse happens, then you are in a soup because the opposition suddenly gets into the game. England were 103/1 at one stage, only to be reduced to 148/4 within 16 overs. It was at this time that Rabada was raging fire but Pope then came out with an extinguisher to douse that rage as along with Stokes, he ensured England hold their heads high at the end of the day.
|South Africa will not be too displeased with their efforts. Philander was as frugal as one could be while Maharaj was tirelessly bowling since Lunch. His efforts helped the seamers to be rotated effectively and he found some purchase off the wicket as well. Debutant Paterson was skiddy but struggled for rhythm and was the most expensive.
|That ends a sluggish Thursday. How will Day 2 pan out? 32 runs have come off the second new ball in 10 overs. The batsmen to come for England are stroke makers - so either the visitors could cross 300 by Lunch or get close to being bowled out in the first session itself. Ben Stokes holds the key for one side, Kagiso Rabada for the other. Join us on Friday, 17th January, 2020 at 10 am local (0800 GMT) for all the action from the second day's play. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!
|... Day 2, Session 1 ...
|A warm welcome to Day 2 of the 3rd Test between South Africa and England in Port Elizabeth. It was a sluggish opening day, with the batsmen struggling to get runs. But England have done well to not lose more than 4 wickets while South Africa seemed to lose the radar slightly here and there. This first session could be the most crucial one of the match. Would it be Cape Town all over again?
|If any, the run rate was an issue for the visitors. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler would want to have a say in that. They will aim to get or cross 300 by Lunch itself. On the other hand, the hosts would look to pick up quick wickets and put pressure on England and keep it tight. Who will blink first?
|A bit of a sad news. There was rain forecast for the day and it has come. Only, an hour early. The ground was covered and START OF PLAY HAS BEEN PUSHED BACK TO 10.10 AM LOCAL (0810 GMT).
|Update 1005 Local (0805 GMT) - We have further news as the start has been delayed by another 10 minutes, which means play will resume at 1020 Local (0820 GMT).
|Update 1020 Local (0820 GMT) - Okay so the rain has started to come down again and now there is no official word as to when the game will start. The forecasts were of the showers arriving in the evening but they have turned out to be incorrect. Let's hope for the best so that the game can resume as quickly as possible.
|Update 1035 Local (0835 GMT) - We have another update as now it is reported that the session will begin in 10 minutes, at 1045 Local. We are hopeful that this news is true and we can finally see some cricket from St. George's Park.
|Finally, we are all set to begin Day 2. The players are out in the middle. Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope will resume their batting for England. Anrich Nortje will start the proceedings for the hosts.
|90.1 : A Nortje to Stokes, Nortje starts the day with a length ball on the off pole line, angling away. Stokes goes onto the back foot and blocks it out watchfully.
|90.2 : A Nortje to Stokes, Another ball on a similar line, Stokes is again solid in his defense as he pushes this towards cover.
|90.3 : A Nortje to Stokes, This time on a good length on off, Stokes comes forward and pushes it back towards the bowler.
|90.4 : A Nortje to Stokes, Nortje sprays one down the leg side and that allows Stokes to get a single towards square leg. England are underway on Day 2.
|90.5 : A Nortje to Pope, Length ball just outside off, nipping back in a touch. Pope looks to defend off the back foot but is hit on the thigh pad.
|90.6 : A Nortje to Pope, Final ball of the first over of the day and Pope has pushed this one down to mid on.
|Kagiso Rabada to bowl from the other end.
|91.1 : K Rabada to Stokes, Rabada comes 'round the wicket straightaway, bowls a fuller ball on off. Stokes drives it straight down to the man at mid off.
|91.2 : K Rabada to Stokes, Another fullish ball on off, Stokes this time pushes it towards the man at cover.
|91.3 : K Rabada to Stokes, Rabada drags his length back a bit, Stokes rocks back and defends this back towards the bowler.
|91.4 : K Rabada to Stokes, Rabada now attacks the stumps angling the ball into Stokes. Ben pushes the ball towards the man at mid on.
|91.5 : K Rabada to Stokes, A length ball outside off, this is easily left alone by Stokes. No trouble for him.
|91.6 : K Rabada to Stokes, Fuller ball on off, driven towards the man at mid off.
|92.1 : A Nortje to Pope, Good length ball on off, Pope looks to defend but the ball goes off the outside half of the bat towards the man at gully who dives to his right and gathers the ball. Pope is not looking comfortable out in the middle.
|92.2 : A Nortje to Pope, On off now, Pope plays this one towards the man at point.
|92.3 : A Nortje to Pope, Fuller ball on middle, pushed towards the man at mid on.
|92.4 : A Nortje to Pope, Length ball outside off, Pope cuts this one towards the man at deep backward point and gets a single.
|92.5 : A Nortje to Stokes, On the pads of Stokes, he flicks this one towards square leg and rotates the strike.
|92.6 : A Nortje to Pope, FOUR! First boundary of the day and it comes off the bat of Ollie Pope. Length ball outside off, Pope gets on top of the ball, rolls his wrists and cuts the ball just behind point and the ball races away to the fence.
|93.1 : K Rabada to Ben Stokes, Length ball just outside off, Stokes stands tall and looks to push but the ball goes off the outside half of his bat towards third man and the batters take a couple as the fielder mops it up.
|93.2 : K Rabada to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Pulled away! Back of a length ball on middle, a hit-me ball by Rabada, Stokes rocks back and pulls this one towards mid-wicket for a boundary.
|93.3 : K Rabada to Stokes, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
|93.4 : K Rabada to Stokes, Length ball on middle and leg, played back towards the bowler.
|93.5 : K Rabada to Ben Stokes, FOUR! Another hit-me ball by Rabada and this brings up the 22nd Test fifty for Ben Stokes. Stokes again goes deep in his crease and pulls this ball towards the mid-wicket region for a boundary. He is a man in scintillating form and is oozing class at the moment.
|93.6 : K Rabada to Ben Stokes, Good length ball on off, defended towards the mid off fielder.
|94.1 : A Nortje to Pope, On a good length on off, Pope defends it off the back foot.
|94.2 : A Nortje to Pope, Good length delivery on off, Pope blocks it off the front foot.
|94.3 : A Nortje to Pope, Length delivery on middle, Pope flicks it through square leg for a single.
|94.4 : A Nortje to Stokes, BEATEN! Short and outside off, Stokes looks to cut but misses it.
|94.5 : A Nortje to Stokes, On a length on middle, Stokes flicks it uppishly through square leg for a run.
|94.6 : A Nortje to Pope, Good length delivery on off, Pope blocks it off the back foot.
|Vernon Philander to bowl for the first time on Day 2. 11-5-15-0 were his figures on Day 1.
|Team update - The news has finally been confirmed that Kagiso Rabada will not be available for the 4th Test match against England. He has received a demerit point and a 15 percent fine of his match fee for his celebration after dismissing English skipper Joe Root yesterday. Rabada has accumulated 4 demerit points and thus will be unavailable for selection.
|95.1 : V Philander to Stokes, On a good length on off, Stokes defends it off the front foot.
|95.2 : V Philander to Stokes, Length delivery on middle, Stokes flicks it towards square leg for a run.
|95.3 : V Philander to Pope, FOUR! Nicely played! On a length on off, Pope punches it through point for a boundary. 100-run stand is up between Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope.
|95.4 : V Philander to O Pope, Full delivery on off, Pope drives it towards mid off.
|95.5 : V Philander to O Pope, FOUR! 50 for Ollie Pope. It has been a calm innings from him. Short and outside off, Pope cuts it hard through point for a boundary.
|95.6 : V Philander to Pope, On a good length on off, Pope keeps it out.
|96.1 : A Nortje to Stokes, Full delivery on off, Stokes drives it towards mid off.
|96.2 : A Nortje to Stokes, On a good length on off, Stokes defends it off the back foot.
|96.3 : A Nortje to Ben Stokes, Short delivery on middle, Stokes pulls it through mid-wicket. Maharaj in the deep does well to stop it. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|96.4 : A Nortje to Stokes, Good length delivery on off, Stokes defends it out.
|96.5 : A Nortje to Ben Stokes, Full delivery on off, Stokes drives it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
|96.6 : A Nortje to Ben Stokes, EDGY FOUR! Woah! Nortje almost got the breakthrough there! Good length ball on middle and off, angling away. Stokes looks to drive at it but the ball goes off the outside edge through the slip cordon, wide of the man at first slip and into the third man fence.
|97.1 : V Philander to Pope, Full delivery on middle, Pope flicks it through square leg for a single.
|97.2 : V Philander to Ben Stokes, On a length on off, Stokes plays it towards mid off.
|97.3 : V Philander to Stokes, Length delivery on middle, Stokes flicks it through square leg for a run.
|97.4 : V Philander to Pope, On a good length on off, Pope defends it off the back foot.
|97.5 : V Philander to Pope, Length delivery outside off, Pope looks to cut but Hamza at wide slip dives and makes a good stop. The batters take a run.
|97.6 : V Philander to Stokes, On a length on middle, Stokes flicks it through square leg. The batsmen cross ends.
|A slight halt in play as Ben Stokes is applying the spray on his hand as they are sweating too much.
|98.1 : A Nortje to Stokes, On a good length on off, Stokes defends it off the front foot.
|98.2 : A Nortje to Stokes, Length delivery on off, Stokes defends it towards point.
|98.3 : A Nortje to Stokes, Outside off, Ben shoulders arms to this one.
|98.4 : A Nortje to Stokes, Short delivery on leg, Stokes pulls it through square leg for a single.
|98.5 : A Nortje to Pope, On a length on middle, Pope flicks it towards fine leg for a run.
|98.6 : A Nortje to Stokes, Full delivery on middle, Stokes drives it towards mid on for a single.
|Keshav Maharaj to bowl. 32-11-55-1 are his figures so far.
|99.1 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Tossed up delivery on middle, Stokes flicks it towards fine leg. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|99.2 : K Maharaj to Stokes, FOUR! Swept away! Floated on off, Stokes gets down on one knee and has swept it through square leg for a boundary.
|99.3 : K Maharaj to Stokes, On the pads of Stokes, flicked towards the man at square leg.
|99.4 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Another one on the pads, worked towards the leg side.
|99.5 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Stokes goes back in his crease and defends this flatter delivery off the back foot.
|99.6 : K Maharaj to Stokes, SIX! That has been smashed by Stokes. Floated delivery outside off, Stokes gets down on one knee and slog sweeps it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
|100.1 : A Nortje to O Pope, Full ball on middle, Pope just chips it into the empty mid on region for a single.
|100.2 : A Nortje to Ben Stokes, On off now, pushed straight towards the man at mid off.
|100.3 : A Nortje to Stokes, Length ball outside off, left alone by Stokes.
|100.4 : A Nortje to Stokes, On the hips now, he awkwardly works it towards mid-wicket off the back foot for a single.
|100.5 : A Nortje to Pope, FOUR! A good shot by Pope! Full ball way wide outside off, Pope comes onto the front foot and maneuvers the ball through the point region using his wrists and the ball races away to the fence.
|100.6 : A Nortje to Pope, Pope prods forward and defends this full ball straight back. 61 runs in 11 overs so far in the day and England going along well.
|101.1 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Floated on the pads, pushed towards mid on.
|101.2 : K Maharaj to Ben Stokes, Another one on middle and leg, tossed up, pushed towards the man at mid on.
|101.3 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Tossed up ball on off, Stokes defends off the front foot.
|101.4 : K Maharaj to Stokes, FOUR LEG BYES! A bad ball by Maharaj, he drags it way too back and it is going down leg. Stokes looks to flick but misses and the ball goes off the pads into the fine leg fence.
|101.5 : K Maharaj to Stokes, SIX! Floated delivery on off, Stokes again gets down on one knee and slog sweeps it in front of the square leg fence for a maximum. This shot is becoming a trademark for Stokes.
|The ball had went out of the field after that hit from Stokes but someone from the crowd has gone and fetched that one. Good effort by the crowd as they cheer on the team with it.
|101.6 : K Maharaj to Stokes, On the pads, flicked towards the leg side. 10 runs come off this over and England stepping on the gas.
|Kagiso Rabada is back on. 10-4-58-2, his figures so far.
|102.1 : K Rabada to Pope, Stifled appeal! Length ball on middle and leg, drifting down. Pope looks to flick but fails to do so. The ball goes past him and makes a sound as it does so. The keeper and slip cordon appeal, which is then followed up by Rabada. However, nothing doing for the umpire and no reviews left for South Africa so the game goes on.
|102.2 : K Rabada to Pope, Full ball on middle, driven towards the man at mid on.
|102.3 : K Rabada to Pope, Length ball on middle, worked towards the man at short mid-wicket.
|102.4 : K Rabada to Pope, Good length ball on middle, defended back towards the bowler.
|102.5 : K Rabada to Pope, Length ball outside off, Pope does not fiddle with it.
|102.6 : K Rabada to Pope, Another length ball outside off, Pope works this one towards point and gets a single to keep strike.
|DRINKS! The first session has so far completely belonged to England as they have scored 72 runs in the 13 overs bowled so far. Stokes has been the person to score the runs as he is hitting boundaries at will and is looking extremely comfortable out in the middle. The Proteas need to do something to come back into the game. Maharaj to continue post the Drinks break.
|103.1 : K Maharaj to O Pope, Flatter delivery outside off, played towards the man at point.
|103.2 : K Maharaj to Pope, Another flatter delivery, on middle and leg, Pope plays this one towards mid on and takes a single.
|103.3 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Floated delivery outside off, left alone by Stokes.
|103.4 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Flatter delivery outside off, Stokes rocks back and plays this one towards point and takes a couple. This brings up the 150-run stand between Stokes and Pope.
|103.5 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Another ball which is dragged back, now Stokes slog sweeps this one powerfully towards the man at deep mid-wicket and takes a single. 300 up for England!
|103.6 : K Maharaj to Pope, Outside off, left alone.
|104.1 : K Rabada to Stokes, On the pads, Stokes plays this one towards the mid-wicket region for a single.
|104.2 : K Rabada to Pope, Length ball on middle and off, Pope defends this back towards the bowler.
|104.3 : K Rabada to O Pope, Good length ball on middle and off, defended towards the man at mid off.
|104.4 : K Rabada to Pope, Pope rocks back and pulls it towards square leg for a single.
|104.5 : K Rabada to Stokes, Outside off, left alone.
|104.6 : K Rabada to Stokes, Another one outside off, left alone.
|105.1 : K Maharaj to O Pope, Tossed up delivery on middle, Pope drives it towards mid on.
|105.2 : K Maharaj to Pope, Floated delivery on off, Pope defends it off the back foot.
|105.3 : K Maharaj to Pope, Full delivery on off, Pope drives it towards mid off.
|105.4 : K Maharaj to Pope, Flighted delivery on middle, Pope comes down the track and defends it.
|105.5 : K Maharaj to Pope, Loopy delivery on off, Pope blocks it off the back foot.
|105.6 : K Maharaj to Pope, Full delivery on off, Pope drives it to covers.
|106.1 : K Rabada to Stokes, On a good length and outside off, Stokes offers no shot to this one.
|106.2 : K Rabada to Stokes, Outside off, Stokes shoulders arms to this one.
|106.3 : K Rabada to Stokes, On a good length and outside off, Ben leaves it alone.
|106.4 : K Rabada to Stokes, BEATEN! Short and outside off, Stokes looks to cut but misses it.
|106.5 : K Rabada to Stokes, Again outside off, Stokes lets it go.
|106.6 : K Rabada to Stokes, Outside off, Stokes offers no shot to this one. It goes towards the keeper where de Kock fails to stop it and it goes past him towards third man. The batsmen take a single. The umpire gives it as a bye.
|107.1 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Tossed up delivery on off, Stokes plays it to point.
|107.2 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Flighted delivery on middle, Stokes comes down the track and blocks it.
|107.3 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Loopy delivery on off, Stokes blocks it off the back foot.
|107.4 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Floated delivery on middle, Stokes plays a slog sweep through mid-wicket for a run.
|107.5 : K Maharaj to Pope, Tossed up delivery on off, Pope blocks it well.
|107.6 : K Maharaj to O Pope, FOUR! Nicely played! Full delivery on off, Pope drives it through covers for a boundary.
|108.1 : K Rabada to Stokes, Length ball outside off, left alone.
|108.2 : K Rabada to Stokes, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
|108.3 : K Rabada to Stokes, This time Stokes cuts towards the third man region and gets a single.
|108.4 : K Rabada to Pope, Bouncer on middle and leg, Pope ducks under it.
|108.5 : K Rabada to O Pope, FOUR! Back of a length ball on middle and leg, Pope rocks back and pulls this one behind square leg for a boundary. Ollie stepping on the gas now.
|108.6 : K Rabada to Pope, Bouncer on middle and leg to end the over, Pope ducks under it.
|109.1 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Outside off, left alone.
|109.2 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Now Maharaj floats it just outside off, Stokes goes down on one knee and plays the reverse sweep towards the third man region and takes a couple.
|109.3 : K Maharaj to Stokes, On the pads, flicked towards the man at mid-wicket.
|109.4 : K Maharaj to Stokes, On the pads, flicked to the leg side.
|109.5 : K Maharaj to Stokes, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|109.6 : K Maharaj to Stokes, FOUR! 4000 Test runs for Ben Stokes! Add in all those wickets, all those match-winning moments and you know that you are talking about a modern-day great! A floated delivery on off, Stokes gets down on one knee and slams this towards the mid-wicket region for a boundary.
|110.1 : K Rabada to Pope, Full delivery outside off, Pope drives it through point for a single.
|110.2 : K Rabada to Stokes, On a good length on off, Pope defends it off the back foot.
|110.3 : K Rabada to Stokes, Full and outside off, Stokes drives it through point. The batsmen take a single.
|110.4 : K Rabada to Pope, On a length on off, Pope guides it towards third man for a run.
|110.5 : K Rabada to Stokes, Outside off, Stokes does not bother to play at that.
|110.6 : K Rabada to Stokes, Length delivery outside off, Stokes punches it through covers for a run.
|Dane Paterson to bowl. 15-1-46-0 are his figures so far.
|111.1 : D Paterson to Ben Stokes, Full delivery on middle, Stokes drives it towards mid on.
|111.2 : D Paterson to Stokes, On a length on off, Stokes comes forward and plays it back towards the bowler.
|111.3 : D Paterson to Stokes, Outside off, Stokes shoulders arms to this one.
|111.4 : D Paterson to Stokes, Length delivery on off, Stokes comes down the track and blocks it.
|111.5 : D Paterson to Stokes, On a length on off, Ben guides it towards third man. The batsmen pick up a couple. Ben Stokes moves to 99.
|111.6 : D Paterson to Stokes, On off, Stokes guides it towards short third man.
|Keshav Maharaj is back on. 38-12-88-1 are his figures so far.
|112.1 : K Maharaj to Pope, Flighted delivery on off, Pope defends it off the front foot.
|112.2 : K Maharaj to Pope, Tossed up delivery on middle, Pope comes down the track and defends it.
|112.3 : K Maharaj to Pope, Floated delivery on middle, Pope defends it off the back foot.
|112.4 : K Maharaj to Pope, Flighted delivery on off, Ollie keeps it out.
|112.5 : K Maharaj to Pope, Full delivery on off, Pope drives it towards covers.
|112.6 : K Maharaj to Pope, Loopy delivery on middle, Pope defends it out.
|113.1 : D Paterson to Stokes, Full delivery on off, played towards the man at cover.
|113.2 : D Paterson to Stokes, Another full delivery on middle, defended back towards the bowler as Stokes comes down the track.
|113.3 : D Paterson to Ben Stokes, 100 FOR BEN STOKES! His 9th in Test cricket and looks like one of many more to come. Full ball on off, driven towards the cover region for a single.
|Review time! Ollie Pope is the man in question. He has been adjudged LBW but has challenged the decision of the umpire. It looks not out to the naked eye and yes, the replays show that Pope has survived.
|113.4 : D Paterson to Pope, NOT OUT! Pope survives and he will continue to fight for his maiden ton! Good length ball on middle and leg, Pope comes a bit down the track and looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pad. The South Africa players appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Pope though is not sure and has a chat with Stokes. Pope signals the 'T' at the very end, with just 2 seconds remaining on the timer. Replays roll in and Ultra Edge shows no bat involved. Ball Tracker comes i
|113.5 : D Paterson to Pope, OUCH! Length ball on off, pope looks to defend but is hit on the hand.
|113.6 : D Paterson to Pope, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|114.1 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Tossed up delivery outside off, Stokes leaves it alone.
|114.2 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Flighted delivery on off, Stokes defends it off the front foot.
|114.3 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Outside off, Ben shoulders arms to this one.
|114.4 : K Maharaj to Stokes, FOUR! Excellent shot. Loopy delivery on off, Stokes makes room and punches it through covers for a boundary.
|114.5 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Flighted delivery on off, Stokes looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|114.6 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Floated delivery on middle, Stokes looks to flick but gets an inside edge. It goes towards fine leg for a run.
|115.1 : D Paterson to Stokes, On a length on middle, Stokes flicks it through square leg. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|115.2 : D Paterson to Stokes, Outside off, Ben lets it go.
|115.3 : D Paterson to Stokes, On a good length on middle, Stokes flicks it to mid-wicket.
|115.4 : D Paterson to Ben Stokes, Full delivery on middle, Stokes drives it towards mid on.
|115.5 : D Paterson to Stokes, Outside off, Stokes shoulders arms to this one.
|115.6 : D Paterson to Stokes, Again outside off, Ben offers no shot to this one.
|116.1 : K Maharaj to Pope, Full delivery on middle, Pope drives it through mid on for a run.
|116.2 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Tossed up delivery on off, Stokes blocks it off the back foot.
|116.3 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Flighted delivery on middle, Stokes defends it off the back foot.
|116.4 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Loopy delivery on off, Stokes keeps it out.
|116.5 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Full delivery on middle, Stokes drives it towards mid on.
|116.6 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Loopy delivery on middle, Stokes flicks it through square leg for a single. THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 2!
|27 overs, 111 overs and 0 wickets have fallen. A session completely dominated by England and they have Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes to thank for it.
|Stokes and Pope were the overnight batters and they came out in the morning after a delayed start but that did not deter them at all. Stokes attacked the opposition scoring runs for fun and getting to his ton. He joined an elite group of cricketers who have taken more than 100 wickets as well as scored more than 4000 runs in Test cricket. Ollie Pope provided the perfect foil for Stokes and he is still chasing his maiden Test ton. He survived a scare in the latter stages of the session as he was
|Nothing much to talk about the South African bowling. None of them have threatened either of the two English batters and it is becoming increasingly difficult to see where will the breakthrough come from. Another problem is that along with not picking up wickets, they are conceding runs at a rapid rate and that will be a huge concern for skipper Faf du Plessis.
|So, will the duo of Stokes and Pope continue to dominate or will the South African bowlers stage a fightback? Join us back at 1325 Local (1125 GMT) for all the action.
|... Day 2, Session 2 ...
|We are back for the second session. The players are out in the middle. Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope will resume their innings for England. Dane Paterson to start the proceedings after Lunch.
|117.1 : D Paterson to Stokes, On a good length and outside off, Stokes shoulders arms to this one.
|117.2 : D Paterson to Stokes, Good length delivery on off, Stokes defends it off the back foot.
|117.3 : D Paterson to Stokes, FOUR! Nice shot. Full and outside off, Stokes comes forward and drives it through mid off for a boundary.
|117.4 : D Paterson to Stokes, Full again on off, Stokes drives it to covers.
|117.5 : D Paterson to Stokes, On a good length on off, Ben blocks it off the front foot.
|117.6 : D Paterson to Stokes, Length delivery on middle, Stokes flicks it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|118.1 : K Maharaj to Pope, Tossed up delivery on off, Pope defends it off the back foot.
|118.2 : K Maharaj to Pope, Floated delivery on off, Pope punches it to covers.
|118.3 : K Maharaj to Pope, Full delivery on middle, Pope comes down the track and drives it towards mid on.
|118.4 : K Maharaj to Pope, Flighted delivery on off, Pope comes down the track and plays it to covers.
|118.5 : K Maharaj to Pope, Full delivery on off, Pope drives it through covers for a single.
|118.6 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Loopy delivery on middle, Stokes drives it through mid on for a run.
|119.1 : D Paterson to Stokes, On a good length on off, Stokes blocks it off the back foot.
|119.2 : D Paterson to Stokes, Good length delivery on middle, Stokes keeps it out.
|119.3 : D Paterson to Stokes, Length delivery on off, Stokes punches it through point for a run.
|119.4 : D Paterson to Pope, On a good length on off, Pope blocks it off the back foot.
|119.5 : D Paterson to Pope, Good length delivery on middle, Pope defends it out.
|119.6 : D Paterson to Pope, Full delivery on middle, Ollie flicks it to mid-wicket.
|120.1 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Tossed up delivery on middle, Stokes flicks it to mid-wicket.
|120.2 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Flighted delivery on off, Stokes punches it towards point for a single.
|120.3 : K Maharaj to Pope, Loopy delivery on off, Pope plays it towards covers.
|120.4 : K Maharaj to O Pope, Floated delivery on middle, Pope drives it towards mid on where Rabada picks the ball and goes for a direct hit at the bowler's end but misses it. The batsmen take a single.
|120.5 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Was that a chance? Not sure. Loopy delivery on middle, Stokes comes down the track and lofts it over mid on but does not get the distance on it. It goes towards long on where Nortje tries to take the catch but it hits his fingertips and goes down. The batsmen take a single.
|120.6 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Tossed up delivery on off, Stokes punches it through point. The batsmen cross ends. 200-run stand is up between Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope.
|121.1 : D Paterson to Pope, Length ball on off, pushed towards point.
|121.2 : D Paterson to Pope, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|121.3 : D Paterson to O Pope, Fullish ball on middle, pushed towards the man at mid on for a quick single.
|121.4 : D Paterson to Stokes, Full ball on off, worked towards the man at mid on by Stokes.
|121.5 : D Paterson to Stokes, Length ball on off, Stokes looks to defend but the ball goes off the inside edge onto the pads.
|121.6 : D Paterson to Ben Stokes, Full ball on off, driven towards the man at cover for a single. 350 up for England with this single.
|122.1 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Tossed up delivery on off, Stokes defends it off the front foot.
|122.2 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Flighted delivery on middle, Stokes keeps it out.
|122.3 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Loopy delivery on off, Stokes drives it towards mid on.
|122.4 : K Maharaj to Stokes, Floated delivery on off, Stokes plays a reverse sweep towards cover.
|122.5 : K Maharaj to Ben Stokes, Loopy delivery on middle, Stokes looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It goes towards the leg side. The batsmen take a single.
|122.6 : K Maharaj to Pope, Flighted delivery on off, Pope blocks it off the back foot.
|123.1 : D Paterson to Stokes, Length ball on off, pushed towards the man at mid off.
|123.2 : D Paterson to Stokes, OUT! CAUGHT! Dane Paterson has struck gold as he has sent Ben Stokes packing but only after a brilliant innings by him. A nothing delivery outside off, Stokes goes for a wild slash at it but does so uppishly. Dean Elgar at point takes a simple catch to his right. Stokes trying to score some runs throws his wicket away but he has more than done his job. He departs after scoring a solid century and will be hoping that his teammates carry the good work from here on in.
|Jos Buttler is the next batsman in.
|123.3 : D Paterson to Buttler, Buttler plays this one towards the cover region off the back foot.
|123.4 : D Paterson to Buttler, Length ball on middle and leg, pushed towards the man at mid on.
|123.5 : D Paterson to Buttler, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|123.6 : D Paterson to Buttler, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|124.1 : K Maharaj to Pope, Flighted delivery on middle, Pope defends it off the front foot.
|124.2 : K Maharaj to Pope, Tossed up delivery on off, Pope drives it through mid off for a run.
|124.3 : K Maharaj to Buttler, Floated delivery on off, Buttler plays it towards point.
|124.4 : K Maharaj to Buttler, Loopy delivery on off, Jos plays it to covers.
|124.5 : K Maharaj to Buttler, Flighted delivery on middle, Buttler blocks it off the front foot.
|124.6 : K Maharaj to Buttler, On off, Buttler pushes it towards covers for a single.
|125.1 : D Paterson to Buttler, On a good length on off, Buttler blocks it off the back foot.
|125.2 : D Paterson to Buttler, Good length delivery on middle, Jos keeps it out.
|125.3 : D Paterson to Buttler, On a good length on off, Buttler defends it off the front foot.
|125.4 : D Paterson to Buttler, Good length delivery on off, Buttler defends it out.
|125.5 : D Paterson to Buttler, On a length on off, Buttler drives it to mid off.
|125.6 : D Paterson to Buttler, Length delivery outside off, Buttler taps it to point.
|126.1 : K Maharaj to Pope, Tossed up delivery on middle, Pope flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
|126.2 : Maharaj to Buttler, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Buttler has literally thrown his wicket away and England lose wickets in quick succession. Tossed up delivery on off, Buttler looks to punch it down the ground but does so uppishly and straight towards Maharaj who takes an easy catch. Buttler will be very disappointed by this soft dismissal. An opening for the Proteas though. Can they take advantage?
|Sam Curran is the new man in.
|126.3 : K Maharaj to Curran, Almost another one! Floated delivery on the pads, Curran looks to work it towards the leg side but does so a touch uppishly. The fielder at short leg dives to his right but the ball goes past him by then.
|126.4 : K Maharaj to Curran, On off, played towards cover.
|126.5 : K Maharaj to Curran, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
|126.6 : Maharaj to Curran, A loud appeal has been turned down! Now, what has happened there? Maharaj bowls a flatter delivery from around the wicket, pitching it outside off, angling it into Curran. Curran looks to defend but is hit on the pads. The South African players appeal but it is turned down by the umpire. They cannot do anything about it as the Proteas have no reviews left. Replays later roll in and show that the ball was going on to hit the leg pole but the impact was umpire's call. So,
|127.1 : D Paterson to Pope, On a good length on off, Pope defends it off the back foot.
|127.2 : D Paterson to Pope, Full delivery on off, Pope drives it towards mid off.
|127.3 : D Paterson to O Pope, Short delivery outside off, Pope cuts it to point.
|127.4 : D Paterson to Pope, On a length on middle, Pope flicks it towards square leg for a run.
|127.5 : D Paterson to Curran, Length delivery on middle, Curran flicks it through square leg for a run.
|127.6 : D Paterson to Pope, On a good length on off, Pope defends it off the back foot.
|128.1 : K Maharaj to Curran, Tossed up delivery on middle, Curran flicks it to mid-wicket.
|128.2 : K Maharaj to Curran, Flighted delivery on off, Curran defends it off the back foot.
|128.3 : K Maharaj to Curran, Loopy delivery on middle, Sam keeps it out.
|128.4 : K Maharaj to Curran, Floated delivery on middle, Curran looks to flick but gets it off the pads. It goes towards fine leg. The batsmen get two runs. The umpire gives it as leg byes.
|128.5 : K Maharaj to Curran, Tossed up delivery on off, Curran defends it out.
|128.6 : K Maharaj to Curran, On middle, Curran flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|Vernon Philander is back on. 13-5-28-0, his figures so far.
|129.1 : V Philander to Curran, Full delivery on off, Curran drives it to covers.
|129.2 : V Philander to Curran, On a good length on off, Curran blocks it off the back foot.
|129.3 : V Philander to Curran, Good length delivery on middle, Sam blocks it off the back foot.
|129.4 : V Philander to Sam Curran, FOUR! Nicely played! Full delivery on off, Curran drives it uppishly wide of the man at short covers for a boundary.
|129.5 : V Philander to Curran, On a good length on off, Curran blocks it off the front foot.
|129.6 : V Philander to Curran, Short delivery outside off, Curran cuts it through point for a run.
|130.1 : K Maharaj to Curran, Floated delivery on middle and off, defended out.
|130.2 : K Maharaj to Curran, On the pads, worked towards the leg side.
|130.3 : K Maharaj to Curran, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|130.4 : K Maharaj to Curran, Curran comes down the track and plays this ball back towards the bowler.
|130.5 : K Maharaj to Curran, On the pads, flicked towards the fine leg region. Pretorius gives it a chase and keeps the ball in play as the batters take three runs.
|130.6 : K Maharaj to Pope, Floated on off, pushed towards the cover region for a single.
|131.1 : V Philander to Pope, Length ball outside off, cut towards point for a single.
|131.2 : V Philander to Curran, Full length ball on middle and leg, defended back towards the bowler.
|131.3 : V Philander to Curran, Length ball on middle and off, defended back towards the bowler.
|131.4 : V Philander to Curran, Good length ball just outside the off pole line, defended out.
|131.5 : V Philander to Curran, Good fielding! Full ball on off, driven towards the man at cover-point where Rassie van der Dussen dives to his right and makes the stop. Saves at least a couple of runs for his side.
|131.6 : V Philander to Curran, FOUR! Driven away! Full ball on off, Curran has creamed his drive through the cover region for a boundary. Fantastic shot that!
|DRINKS!!! South Africa staging a mini-comeback here after being outplayed in the first session of the day. After the 200-run stand was completed between Stokes and Pope, the former departed and he was followed by Buttler who had just walked out. Since then, runs have come at a premium with Pope stuck in his 80s since ages it seems. Interesting to see what the remaining part of the session brings for us. Keshav Maharaj to continue after the break!
|132.1 : K Maharaj to Pope, Tossed up delivery on leg, Pope looks to flick but gets it off the thigh pad. It goes towards the keeper where de Kock appeals for caught behind but the umpire shakes his head.
|132.2 : K Maharaj to Pope, Flighted delivery on middle, Pope blocks it off the front foot.
|132.3 : K Maharaj to Pope, Loopy delivery on middle, Pope flicks it to mid-wicket.
|Stumping appeal! Ollie Pope is the man in question and he will have his heart in his mouth. The Proteas don't seem too excited and the replays show why as Pope is well in.
|132.4 : K Maharaj to Pope, NOT OUT! Pope has planted his foot just inches inside the crease and he survives. Floated delivery outside off, Maharaj gets this to turn away from Pope after pitching. Ollie goes for the drive but misses due to the turn. De Kock behind the stumps collects the ball and whips the bails off and appeals. The leg umpire half-heartedly goes to the third umpire and the Proteas players don't look that excited either. Replays roll in to show that Pope had brought his foot in a
|132.5 : K Maharaj to Pope, Floated on off, pushed towards the man at mid off.
|132.6 : K Maharaj to Pope, Outside off, played towards the man at point.
|133.1 : V Philander to Curran, On a good length on off, Curran defends it off the front foot.
|133.2 : V Philander to Curran, Good length delivery on off, Curran blocks it off the back foot.
|133.3 : V Philander to Curran, On a good length on off, Sam offers a solid defense on this one.
|133.4 : V Philander to Sam Curran, Short and outside off, Curran cuts it through point for a single.
|133.5 : V Philander to Pope, Full delivery outside off, Pope drives it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
|133.6 : V Philander to Pope, Good length delivery on middle, Pope blocks it off the front foot.
|134.1 : K Maharaj to Curran, SIX! What a shot! Flighted delivery on middle, Curran comes down the track and lofts it over long on for a maximum.
|134.2 : K Maharaj to Curran, Floated delivery on middle, Sam tucks it to mid-wicket.
|134.3 : K Maharaj to Curran, Tossed up delivery on middle, Curran flicks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|134.4 : K Maharaj to Pope, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|134.5 : K Maharaj to Pope, Loopy delivery on middle, Pope comes down the track and drives it towards mid on for a single.
|134.6 : K Maharaj to Curran, Flighted delivery outside off, Curran punches it through covers. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|Anrich Nortje is back on. 21-4-78-1 are his figures so far.
|135.1 : A Nortje to Pope, On a length on middle, Pope flicks it to mid-wicket.
|135.2 : A Nortje to Pope, Short and outside off, Pope cuts it through point for a single.
|135.3 : A Nortje to Curran, On a good length on off, Curran defends it off the back foot.
|135.4 : A Nortje to Sam Curran, EDGE AND FOUR! Full and outside off, Curran looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards third man for a boundary.
|135.5 : A Nortje to Curran, Short delivery on off, Sam looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
|135.6 : A Nortje to Curran, Length delivery outside off, Curran plays it towards the off side.
|136.1 : K Maharaj to Pope, Tossed up delivery on middle, Pope drives it towards mid on.
|136.2 : K Maharaj to Pope, Flighted delivery on off, Pope keeps it out.
|136.3 : K Maharaj to Pope, Floated delivery on middle, Pope comes down the track and blocks it.
|136.4 : K Maharaj to Pope, Loopy delivery on off, Pope comes down the track and drives it through mid off for a run.
|136.5 : K Maharaj to Curran, Tossed up delivery on off, Curran plays it to point.
|136.6 : K Maharaj to Curran, FOUR! Nicely played! Flighted delivery on middle, Curran comes down the track and lofts it over mid on for a boundary.
|137.1 : Nortje to Pope, Full delivery on leg, Pope looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|137.2 : A Nortje to Pope, Short and outside off, Pope cuts it through point. Rabada slides and does well to stop it before the ropes. The batsmen get two runs. Ollie Pope moves to 90s.
|137.3 : A Nortje to Pope, On a good length on off, Pope blocks it off the front foot.
|137.4 : A Nortje to Pope, Full delivery on off, Pope plays it to covers.
|137.5 : A Nortje to Pope, Short of a length delivery, Pope pulls it over square leg. The fielder in the deep collects the ball on one bounce. The batsmen take a single.
|137.6 : A Nortje to Curran, Good length delivery on off, Sam blocks it well.
|Dean Elgar is on.
|138.1 : D Elgar to Pope, Short and outside off, Curran cuts it through point. The batsmen take a run. 400 up for England.
|138.2 : D Elgar to Curran, Tossed up delivery on middle, Curran flicks it to mid-wicket.
|138.3 : D Elgar to Curran, Loopy delivery on middle, Curran sweeps it through square leg. The batsmen get two runs.
|138.4 : D Elgar to Curran, Flighted delivery on off, Curran lofts it over mid off. Rabada at long off picks the ball on one bounce. The batsmen take a run.
|138.5 : D Elgar to Pope, Full delivery on off, Pope drives it through mid off for a single. 50-run stand is up between Ollie Pope and Sam Curran.
|138.6 : D Elgar to Curran, Tossed up delivery on off, Curran drives it through mid off. The batsmen cross ends.
|Maharaj is back on. 51-14-125-2 are his figures so far.
|139.1 : K Maharaj to Curran, FOUR! Dragged back ball on off, Curran rocks back and slams this one through the cover-point region for a boundary.
|139.2 : K Maharaj to Curran, Curran goes back and defends it from within the crease.
|139.3 : K Maharaj to Curran, FOUR! Down the ground! Floated delivery on off, Curran comes down the ground and has smashed that one down the ground through mid off for a boundary.
|139.4 : K Maharaj to Curran, OUT! CAUGHT! Curran holes out but he has played an entertaining innings and given the England score a booster. Floated delivery on off, Curran looks to come down the track and clear the mid-wicket fence. It is the larger side of the ground and that is why, Elgar comes in a couple of steps from the deep and takes an easy catch. Another wicket for South Africa and a deserved one for Maharaj.
|Dominic Bess is the new batsman in.
|139.5 : K Maharaj to Pope, Pope comes down the track and plays this one towards the cover region.
|139.6 : K Maharaj to Pope, Outside off, played towards deep point for a single.
|Nortje is back on. 23-4-86-1 are his figures so far.
|140.1 : A Nortje to Pope, On a length and outside off, Pope drives it through point for a single. He moves to 96.
|140.2 : A Nortje to Bess, On a good length on off, Bess defends it off the front foot.
|140.3 : A Nortje to Bess, Length delivery on middle, Bess flicks it through square leg for a single.
|140.4 : A Nortje to O Pope, Full delivery on middle, Pope drives it towards mid on.
|140.5 : A Nortje to Pope, On a length on middle, Pope flicks it to mid-wicket.
|140.6 : A Nortje to Pope, FOUR! Maiden Test ton for Ollie Pope. It has been a terrific innings from him. He has grinded it out in the middle and he pumps his fists in the air in delight. A floated delivery on middle, Pope comes down the track and flicks it through the mid-wicket region for a boundary. He had been stuck between the 80s ever since Stokes departed but now that he has got to his ton, Pope will be looking to accelerate and end with a flurry.
|141.1 : K Maharaj to Bess, Tossed up delivery on middle, Bess looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|141.2 : K Maharaj to Bess, BEATEN! Flighted delivery just outside off, Bess looks to defend but misses it.
|141.3 : K Maharaj to Bess, Loopy delivery on off, Bess offers a forward defense on this one.
|141.4 : K Maharaj to Bess, Floated delivery on off, Bess plays it to point.
|141.5 : K Maharaj to Bess, On middle, Bess defends it off the front foot.
|141.6 : K Maharaj to Bess, Floated delivery on off, Bess plays it towards point.
|142.1 : A Nortje to Pope, Length delivery down the leg side, Pope looks to flick but misses it.
|142.2 : A Nortje to Pope, On a good length on off, Pope guides it towards short third man.
|142.3 : A Nortje to Pope, FOUR! Whoa! What a shot! Bouncer on middle and off pole, Pope opens the face of the bat and just guides this over the keeper's head for a boundary into the third man fence.
|142.4 : A Nortje to Pope, Full delivery on middle, Pope flicks it to mid-wicket.
|142.5 : A Nortje to Pope, On a length on off, Pope plays it towards covers for a run.
|142.6 : A Nortje to Bess, Good length delivery on middle, Bess blocks it off the back foot.
|143.1 : K Maharaj to Pope, Tossed up delivery on middle, Pope flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|143.2 : K Maharaj to D Bess, OUT! CAUGHT! Pieter Malan takes an easy catch and Keshav Maharaj gets another wicket. Floated delivery on the leg pole line, Bess looks to work this one towards the leg side but the ball goes off the leading edge towards the right of silly point where Pieter Malan takes an easy catch. Bess goes back without troubling the scorers much and England have just two wickets left now. And with that, it will be TEA ON DAY 2!
|A session where one must say South Africa have surely made a comeback but the match is now tilted in the favour of England.
|91 runs came in this session and England also lost 4 wickets. After the 200-run stand between Pope and Stokes, the latter walked back and Buttler too followed him. Curran though played well for his quickfire innings of 44 runs but even he threw his wicket away later. Dominic Bess could not survive out there too as he became the 4th victim of Keshav Maharaj. However, amidst all this, Ollie Pope has not left the crease and scored his maiden Test ton in the process. It has been a gritty innings by
|The South African bowling did not have much to shout about in the first session but after the wicket of Stokes, the floodgates opened and Keshav Maharaj took full advantage of it as he has already taken a 4-fer and will be looking for his 5th wicket. Dane Paterson also took his maiden Test wicket and it was of the main man, Ben Stokes.
|Will South Africa wrap up this innings quickly in the third session or will England get to the score of 500 and then look to declare? Join us back at 1545 Local (1345 GMT) for all the action from the last session of the day!
|... Day 2, Session 3 ...
|We are back for the final session of Day 2. The players are out in the middle. Ollie Pope will be joined by Mark Wood. Keshav Maharaj will start the proceedings for the final session.
|143.3 : K Maharaj to Wood, BEATEN! Tossed up delivery outside off, Wood looks to defend but misses it.
|143.4 : K Maharaj to Wood, Flighted delivery on off, Wood plays it towards point.
|143.5 : K Maharaj to Wood, Loopy delivery on middle, Wood blocks it off the front foot.
|143.6 : K Maharaj to Wood, Outside off, Wood offers no shot to this one.
|Kagiso Rabada to bowl from the other end.
|144.1 : K Rabada to Pope, On a good length on off, Pope defends it off the back foot.
|144.2 : K Rabada to Pope, Full delivery on off, Pope drives it uppishly towards mid off.
|144.3 : K Rabada to Pope, Length delivery on off, Ollie taps it to point.
|144.4 : Rabada to Pope, Short of a length delivery on leg, Pope looks to pull but misses it. The keeper appeals for caught behind but the umpire shakes his head. Replays show that it came off the glove. But South Africa don't have any review.
|144.5 : K Rabada to Pope, Bowls a bouncer, Pope does well to duck under it.
|144.6 : K Rabada to O Pope, FOUR! Nicely played! Short of a length delivery, Pope pulls it over square leg for a boundary.
|145.1 : K Maharaj to Wood, SIX! Amazing shot. Tossed up delivery on middle, Bess plays a slog sweep over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|145.2 : K Maharaj to Wood, FOUR! Good shot. Floated delivery on middle, Wood sweeps it towards fine leg for a boundary.
|145.3 : K Maharaj to Wood, Loopy delivery on middle, Wood looks to defend but gets hit on the thigh pad. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
|145.4 : K Maharaj to Wood, Tossed up delivery on middle, Wood defends it off the back foot.
|145.5 : K Maharaj to Wood, Full delivery on off, Wood looks to loft it but gets a top edge. It lands safely towards covers. The batsmen get two runs.
|145.6 : K Maharaj to Wood, The batsman defends it from within the crease.
|146.1 : K Rabada to O Pope, Full delivery on middle, Pope drives it through mid on but Ollie Pope does not take the single.
|146.2 : K Rabada to Pope, Length delivery on off, Pope taps it to point.
|146.3 : K Rabada to Pope, On a good length on middle, Pope blocks it off the back foot.
|146.4 : K Rabada to Pope, On a length on off, Pope punches it towards the off side.
|146.5 : K Rabada to Pope, Short delivery down the leg side, Pope looks to pull but misses it.
|146.6 : K Rabada to Pope, Bowls a bouncer, Pope does well to duck under it. It goes towards the keeper where de Kock collects it safely behind the stumps. The batsmen steal a bye.
|147.1 : K Maharaj to Pope, Floated on off, Pope plays the reverse sweep but straight to the fielder at short third man.
|147.2 : K Maharaj to Pope, Outside off, quicker delivery, played towards point for a single.
|147.3 : K Maharaj to Wood, SIX! Meaty blow! Floated delivery on middle and leg, Wood clears his front leg and smashes this ball over the long on region for a maximum.
|147.4 : K Maharaj to Wood, Floated on off, swept fine towards the leg side for a single.
|147.5 : K Maharaj to Pope, Reverse sweep played by the batsman. One run added to the total.
|147.6 : K Maharaj to Wood, SIX! Another huge one! This time it is floated on the leg pole line, again Wood clears his front leg and hammers it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. Second of the over.
|148.1 : K Rabada to Pope, Short delivery outside off, Pope cuts it through point but does not take the single.
|148.2 : K Rabada to Pope, FOUR! Nice improvisation. On a length on off, Pope plays a reverse paddle scoop over the keeper's head towards fine leg for a boundary.
|148.3 : K Rabada to Pope, FOUR! Another one! Ben Stokes is looking in disbelief at all this! Good length ball on middle and off, Pope gets down and paddles it over the third man region for a boundary.
|148.4 : K Rabada to Pope, Pope has played it fine down the leg side. The batsmen have run through for a single.
148.5 : K Rabada to Wood, NO BALL! NOT OUT! Rabada had dismissed Wood, Root had signalled for the declaration and Wood was running off the ground but after the umpire referred upstairs, replays show that Rabada has overstepped. Short of a length delivery, Wood looks to pull but gets a top edge on that one. It goes high in the air and Nortje takes a comfortable catch at mid-wicket. However, after seeing the replays that Rabada has overstepped, the umpire asks Root whether he wants to declare or not. Root decides to continue.
|148.5 : K Rabada to Wood, NO BALL! NOT OUT! Rabada had dismissed Wood, Root had signalled for the declaration and Wood was running off the ground but after the umpire referred upstairs, replays show that Rabada has overstepped. Short of a length delivery, Wood looks to pull but gets a top edge on that one. It goes high in the air and Nortje takes a comfortable catch at mid-wicket. However, after seeing the replays that Rabada has overstepped, the umpire asks Root whether he wants to declare or no
|K Rabada to Wood, The batsman has top edged that one.
|148.6 : K Rabada to Wood, FOUR! Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The ball has crossed the ropes.
|149.1 : K Maharaj to Pope, Flighted delivery on off, Pope plays a reverse sweep towards third man. The batsmen get two runs.
|149.2 : K Maharaj to Pope, Tossed up delivery on off, Pope defends it towards point.
|149.3 : K Maharaj to Pope, Short delivery on middle, Maharaj pulls it over mid-wicket for a run.
|149.4 : K Maharaj to Wood, SIX! Wood has smashed that one! Length ball on middle, Wood goes back and has smashed that one over the long on region for a maximum. Shouts of catch it but the only ones catching this one will be the crowd.
|149.5 : K Maharaj to Wood, Wood goes for a wild swing but misses the ball completely.
|149.6 : K Maharaj to Wood, The batsman fails to put bat on ball.
|150.1 : K Rabada to Pope, On a good length on off, Pope punches it through covers. The batsmen pick up a couple.
|150.2 : K Rabada to O Pope, Full delivery on off, Pope drives it towards mid off.
|150.3 : K Rabada to O Pope, Short delivery on middle, Pope pulls it over mid on.
|150.4 : K Rabada to Pope, EDGED AND SIX! Length ball down the leg side, Pope looks to flick it but the ball goes off the top edge and into the fine leg fence for a maximum.
|150.5 : K Rabada to Pope, Bouncer on middle, Pope looks to go for the upper cut initially but then backs away.
|150.6 : K Rabada to Pope, Another bouncer, this time outside off, Pope plays the upper cut over the slip cordon and they get a single as now there is a man standing right behind the fine leg region.
|151.1 : K Maharaj to Pope, Floated on off, pushed towards cover for a single.
|151.2 : K Maharaj to Wood, SIX! Wood is going hammer and tongs here! Floated on middle and off, Wood gets down on one knee and smashes this one into the mid-wicket fence for a huge maximum.
|151.3 : K Maharaj to Wood, Wood again goes down on one knee and slaps this one towards mid-wicket for a single.
|151.4 : K Maharaj to O Pope, Floated on off, smashed towards the cover region for a single.
|151.5 : K Maharaj to Wood, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot.
|151.6 : K Maharaj to Wood, OUT! CAUGHT! Anrich Nortje now takes the catch and Keshav Maharaj gets his 5-fer too. And that will be that as England have now declared! A floated delivery on middle and leg, Wood again looks to clear the long on fence but mistimes and holes out as Nortje completes the catch. This time no retake as Maharaj is safe. ENGLAND DECLARE ON 499/9!
|A thunderstorm has hit the St. George's Park it seems in the latter overs as Wood and Pope ensured in the 3rd session that the score almost reached the 500-run mark as they formed a 73-run stand.
|On Day 1, England on 224/4 with Stokes and Pope being the overnight batters. They had a nice opening stand of 70 runs but after that, a mini-collapse saw them fall to 148/4. However, after that it was the Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope show as they both smashed their respective tons.
|The South African bowlers were good at the start of Day 1 but on Day 2 they were picked apart by the England batters. Keshav Maharaj bowled well and got another 5-fer. The pace bowlers were not that effective and the only positive was that Dane Paterson got his maiden Test wicket. Kagiso Rabada will be disappointed as he has been ruled out for the 4th Test match due to his celebration when he took the wicket of Joe Root.
|So, with England rocking the Proteas on Day 2, will the hosts recover with the bat on a slow-looking pitch where there is something on offer for the spinners? Or can South Africa do something that they have not done in recent times and pose a genuine threat with the bat? Stay with us to find out!!!