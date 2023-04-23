|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 4 . 4 1 1 | . 1 . w . 1
|Last bat : Shahbaz Ahmedc Yashasvi Jaiswal b Trent Boult2(4b0x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:12/2 (2.1 Ovs)
|10.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, No run.
|9.6 : Ravichandran Ashwin is back on!
|Jason Holder to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Gets it over! That is some shot. That is a serious shot. This is really full and on off, Faf still manages to get under it, get the elevation to clear the cover fielder and it goes into the fence. Another massive over for Bangalore and the 100 is up for them.
|9.5 : Jason Holder to Glenn Maxwell, Full and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|9.4 : Jason Holder to Glenn Maxwell, SIX! That has gone a long way! That is a serious hit! Wow! Maxwell was making room to probably go through the off side but this is a slower one and on middle. Maxwell waits and then thumps it over the long off fence. He brings his fifty up in style. Top knock and a much-needed one for his side. Can he go on to make it into a big one?
|9.3 : Jason Holder to Faf du Plessis, Another one! On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
|9.2 : Jason Holder to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! This time the slower ball is put away! The difference between this ball and the last one was, this was shorter in length. Faf latches onto it and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. The fielder runs and dives a touch early. It goes past him and into the fence. Welcome boundary as things had gotten a little quiet.
|9.1 : Jason Holder to Faf du Plessis, That one held in the surface! On middle, a slower one. Defended.
|8.6 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Faf du Plessis, Just the single to end! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|8.5 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, Just the one! Yet again wide outside off, bowling to his field. A run as this is pushed through covers.
|8.4 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Faf du Plessis, Flatter and on off, this is pushed to cover for one.
|8.3 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, Maxwell is only eyeing the leg side. He drags this one from well outside off again and it goes through mid-wicket for one.
|Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, WIDE! This is the issue for Chahal right now. He can't get too straight and with Maxwell shuffling across, he looks to go wide outside off but bowls it way too wide. Wided.
|8.2 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, This is dragged! Slows it up and bowls it outside off. Maxwell drags it wide of mid-wicket for two.
|8.1 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, Well bowled! Chahal now has three outside the ring on the off side. He has his square leg up. He bowls it wide outside off and quicker. Maxwell chops it to covers.
|7.6 : Jason Holder to Glenn Maxwell, Angled into the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one more. A tidy over then by Holder.
|7.5 : Jason Holder to Faf du Plessis, Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
|7.4 : Jason Holder to Glenn Maxwell, That one holds in the surface a touch! Shorter and on middle, Glenn Maxwell looks to pull but misses. It hits the body and rolls on the off side. A leg bye taken.
|7.3 : Jason Holder to Faf du Plessis, A slower one on the pads, this is nudged around the corner for one. Cautious batting so far against Holder.
|7.2 : Jason Holder to Glenn Maxwell, Fuller and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|7.1 : Jason Holder to Faf du Plessis, Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
DRINKS! Well this time, Drinks is taken! Bangalore have done brilliantly after they lost two early wickets. Both Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis have counter-attacked and now they have got their side in a strong position. The two need to go on though as we have seen in this tournament, Bangalore have struggled to finish the innings well. Rajasthan on the other hand, are in desperate need of a wicket. If not, they will be chasing a big score on a wicket which jst might get slower.
|Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, Nicely bowled! Slows it up, lands it on middle, this is pushed to covers.
|6.5 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, Flatter and on middle, Maxwell looks to push it on the off side but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
|6.4 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, SIX! BANG! We have not seen him play this stroke a lot in recent times but this time he has nailed it! Out comes the reverse sweep, this lands on middle. Maxwell sends it sailing over the point fence for a biggie. He is into the 40s in no time.
|6.3 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, Two more! Shorter and outside off, this is carved through point for two.
|6.2 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Faf du Plessis, That is a very good stop! On the pads, Faf du Plessis looks to flick but it goes off the inner half fine on the leg side. The fielder there dives and stops it. Saves three for his side.
|6.1 : Yuzvendra Chahal to Glenn Maxwell, On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
Ravichandran Ashwin comees on now. He will bowl the last over of the Powerplay.
|Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, A single to end! Bangalore have recovered brilliantly. They lost two early but now are 62 for 2 after the first 6. The last ball is on middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|5.5 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, SIX! Over the fence! That is a strong shot. Maxwell is on a roll here. He makes room, this is flatter and on off. He smashes it over the long off fence for a biggie.
|5.4 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, Changes the angle, comes from over the wicket and bowls it on off, Maxwell pushes it to covers.
|5.3 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR! Off the inner half but finds the fence! Yet another lucky boundary for Maxwell! Slower and on mniddle, Maxwell looks to go big but it goes off the inner half past square leg and down to the fence.
|5.2 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Glenn Maxwell, Well, Maxwell is not wasting anytime. Straightaway looks to go after Ashwin. Brings the slog sweep out but this hits him on the pad. Half an appeal but it has pitched outside leg.
|5.1 : Ravichandran Ashwin to Faf du Plessis, On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
|Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis, Another single to end! Another really good over for Bangalore. On middle, this is pushed towards mid on for one.
|4.5 : Trent Boult to Glenn Maxwell, On middle, Maxwell works it towards mid-wicket and takes one. Sensible stuff.
|4.1 : Trent Boult to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR! Not sure if he wanted to it it there but he does not care! This is shorter and outside off. Glenn Maxwell looks to play it fine on the off side, it goes more off the outside edge but past short third man for a boundary.
|4.4 : Trent Boult to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR! Deft! That is wonderful! We have seen this guy play some brutal strokes on this ground but thi is wonderful. This is on a length and around off, it is guided past point and it races away. Runs flowing now.
|4.3 : Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis, Faf now takes one as he nudges this around the corner.
|4.2 : Trent Boult to Glenn Maxwell, A single! On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
|3.6 : Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Whipped away! That is a huge over. A potential momentum shifting over. On middle, this is pulled over the mid-wicket fielder and into the fence.
|3.5 : Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, This time Sandeep goes full and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
|3.4 : Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, SIX! Two in a row but this is even better! Wow! Not a lot wrong with the delivery, it is on a length and around middle, this is lofted down the ground and well, well over the fence.
|3.3 : Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, SIX! Over the fence! He has connected brilliantly! This is on a length and outside off, Faf du Plessis lofts it over the extra cover region and it goes all the way.
|3.2 : Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, On the stumps, kept out.
|3.1 : Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, On middle, defended.
|0.0 : Impact Players for BangaloreÂ - Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma and Anuj Rawat.
|2.6 : Trent Boult to Glenn Maxwell, Two more! A wicket to begin the over but 10 from it! Outside off, this is carved down towards third man for two.
|0.0 : Impact Players for RajasthanÂ - Donavon Ferreira, M Ashwin, Akash Vasisht, KM Asif and Abdul Basith.
|2.5 : Trent Boult to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR! Carved away! This is a very full ball outside off, Glenn Maxwell opens the face of the bat and carves it through point for a boundary.
|2.4 : Trent Boult to Glenn Maxwell, A yorker now on middle, Glenn Maxwell jams it out back to the bowler.
|0.0 : Glenn Maxwell walks out to bat now! The Big Show needs to put on a show here.
|2.3 : Trent Boult to Glenn Maxwell, Off the inside edge! Length and on middle, this one comes back in. Glenn Maxwell looks to play at it, it goes off the inside edge towards square leg. It lands short of the fielder there.
|2.2 : Trent Boult to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR! Probably not off the middle but finds the fence! Off the mark in style! Length and on off, Maxwell stands tall and pushes it through covers for a boundary.
|2.1 : Trent Boult to Shahbaz Ahmed, OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust! Boult struck in the first ball of his first and now in the first ball of his second. The move to send Shahbaz Ahmed up the order does not work. Slightly shorter and on middle, this one skids through. Shahbaz Ahmed looks to pull, this goes off the splice and straight to mid-wicket. Yashasvi Jaiswal makes no mistake. This is an excellent start for Rajasthan.
|1.6 : Sandeep Sharma to Shahbaz Ahmed, Lovely timing! Length and on off, Shahbaz Ahmed strokes it gloriously through covers for one.
|1.5 : Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, Now takes one as this is pushed down to long on for one.
|1.4 : Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! That is a glorious stroke! Second boundary in the over. This time he does find the gap through the covers. Length and on off, Faf stands tall and strokes it through covers for a boundary.
|1.3 : Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, Times it well but does not find the gap! Length and on off, this is driven but to covers,Â it went to Yashasvi Jaiswal quickly and he stops it well.
|1.2 : Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Up and over! Stand and deliver! Length and on middle, Faf stands tall and lofts it over the mid on fielder for a boundary. First of the game.
|1.1 : Sandeep Sharma to Faf du Plessis, Right on the money to begin with! It comes back in, on a length, this is pushed to mid on.
|0.6 : Sandeep Sharma to bowl from the other end!
|Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis, A quick run to end! Faf is off the mark! Length and on off, this is pushed to the left of mid off for one. Top first over from Boult.
|0.5 : Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis, On off, defended.
|0.1 : Trent Boult to Virat Kohli, OUT! THAT IS PLUMB! 100th Indian T20 League wicket for Boult and this is the first time Boult gets him in this tournament. A golden duckÂ for Kohli and that is the start Rajasthan would have wanted. This is a lovely nut. It starts around off and tails back in late. Kohli plants his front foot across and looks to flick but misses, getting hit on the pads. A loud shout and the finger is raised. Kohli does not review and rightly so.
|0.4 : Trent Boult to Faf du Plessis, Good length and on off, defended.
|0.3 : Trent Boult to Shahbaz Ahmed, Leading edge but lands safely! On middle, this one tails away. Shahbaz Ahmed looks to flick but due to the movement, it goes off the leading edge but lands safely on the off side. Just the one. Shahbaz Ahmed and Bangalore are underway.
|0.2 : Trent Boult to Shahbaz Ahmed, Good length and on off, defended.
|0.1 : Shahbaz Ahmed walks out to bat. He has been promoted up the order.
|0.0 : It is time for the action to begin! The Bangalore openers, Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli make their way out to the middle. Trent Boult has the new ball in hand. Here we go...
|Glenn Maxwell says it is quite tight, he hopes they can win this game. Adds they are very blessed with the two guys at the top and says they bare doing a great job for them. Mentions he is looking forward to play against Boult and Chahal. States teams have played well against them, he feels they are adapting well and they are trying to find a method.
|Bangalore (PLAYING XI) - Virat Kohli (C), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey (IN FOR Wayne Parnell), Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak.
|Rajasthan (PLAYING XI) - Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (WK/C), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.
|Virat Kohli says they wanted to bat first, the wicket seems quite dry and it might just get even more dry. Adds it is a good thing they are batting first and he reckons it might slow down even more. States the team played really good in the last game and he hopes the team can continue to do the same. Informs David Willey comes in for Wayne Parnell and Faf du Plessis will continue to play as the impact player.
|Sanju Samson says looking at the two sides, they would like to chase. Mentions they need to respect the opposition and they have learnt from the last game and they need to keep the bascis right. Informs they are starting with the same XI.
|TOSS - Rajasthan have won the toss and ELECTED TO FIELD!