|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : 0wd . 4 4 . 1 1 | 1 . 1 . 1 2
|Last bat : Faf du Plessis (C)c Aman Khan b Mitchell Marsh22(16b3x41x6) SR:137.50, FoW:42/1 (4.4 Ovs)
|5.2 : Lalit Yadav to Mahipal Lomror, 1 run.
|5.1 : Lalit Yadav to Mahipal Lomror, Lalit YadavÂ floats this full and just outside the off stump. Mahipal LomrorÂ knocks this straight to the cover fielder.Â
|4.6 : Mitchell Marsh to Virat Kohli, Good length around off, pushed toward mid off.
|4.5 : Mitchell Marsh to Mahipal Lomror, PUT DOWN! Manish PandeyÂ should have caught that. Bowled on a shortish length outside off, Mahipal LomrorÂ stays back and cuts it hard but a bit uppishly and to the right of the man at point. Manish PandeyÂ there dives that side but fumbles the catch and Lomror gets a life on the first ball. They get a single as well.
|4.4 : Mahipal LomrorÂ makes his way to the crease at number 3.Â
|Mitchell Marsh to Faf du Plessis, OUT! CAUGHT! Aman KhanÂ with a stunning one-handed catch to get rid of Faf du Plessis! Mitchell MarshÂ bowls this one on a hard length and over middle stump. Faf du PlessisÂ stays put and has a heave across the line. The ball comes off the inner half and goes uppishly to the right of mid-wicket. Aman KhanÂ there shows great athleticism and sticks out a right hand to pluck it out of mid air.
|4.3 : Mitchell Marsh to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! This is on a good length outside off, Faf du PlessisÂ shuffles a bit past off stump and thumps it cross-batted style right back over the bowler's head for a boundary.
|4.2 : Mitchell Marsh to Virat Kohli, On a hard length around off, pushed away in front of covers for a quick single.
|4.1 : Mitchell Marsh to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Short of a good length and outside off, Virat KohliÂ steps out of his crease and slaps this one uppishly but wide of extra cover for a boundary.
|3.5 : Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, SIX! BANG! Tossed up on middle and leg, Faf du PlessisÂ dances down the track and lifts it high and handsome over the long on fence for a maximum.
|3.4 : Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, On middle and leg, flicked away to mid-wicket.
|3.6 : Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, Slower one, drifted into middle and leg, blocked out.
|3.3 : Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, Keeps the length short and angles it into the batter. Faf du PlessisÂ fails to pull it away and gets struck on the thigh pad.
|3.2 : Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, Shorter and angling into the batter, Faf du PlessisÂ looks to work itn off the back foot but finds the man at wide mid on.
|3.1 : Axar Patel to Virat Kohli, A tad shorter on the stumps, worked away to deep mid-wicket for one.
|2.6 : Mustafizur Rahman to Faf du Plessis, Faf du PlessisÂ looks to step out but Mustafizur RahmanÂ follows him with a full one. Faf ends up playing at a low full toss and pushes it straight back to the bowler.
|2.5 : Mustafizur Rahman to Virat Kohli, Pace on, full and on the toes, Virat KohliÂ shuffles past the leg stump and clips it down to fine leg for one more.
|2.4 : Mustafizur Rahman to Faf du Plessis, Goes full and bowls it around leg stump, Faf du PlessisÂ nudges it in front of the man at square leg and picks up a single.
|2.3 : Mustafizur Rahman to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Hammered away! Full and straight, Faf du PlessisÂ with a little shimmy down the wicket and he thumps it to the right of mid off for another boundary.
|2.2 : Mustafizur Rahman to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Just over! Mustafizur RahmanÂ sees Faf du PlessisÂ advancing and bangs it in. Faf goes through with the pull but gets a thick outside edge that flies over the right shoulder of the keeper and into the third man fence.
|2.1 : Mustafizur Rahman to Faf du Plessis, Mustafizur RahmanÂ comes into the attack and starts off with an off-paced delivery. This is full and angled across the right-hander. Faf du PlessisÂ looks to open up the off side and drive over cover but is well beaten.
|1.2 : Axar Patel to Virat Kohli, Angles in a fuller one on the pads, Virat KohliÂ usesÂ his wrists to turn this one behind square leg for a couple of runs.
|1.6 : Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, Flighted delivery, on a length and around middle, Faf du PlessisÂ looks for the heave across the line but gets it off the inner half of the bat toward deep mid-wicket for just a single.
|1.5 : Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, Nice and full, tossed up around off, pushed out toward extra cover.
|1.4 : Axar Patel to Virat Kohli, Flighted again and on off stump, Virat KohliÂ knocks it down to long off and rotates the strike.
|1.3 : Axar Patel to Virat Kohli, Floated up, full and around off, driven straight to extra cover.
|0.6 : It will be spin from the other end as Axar PatelÂ will share the attack.
|1.1 : Axar Patel to Faf du Plessis, Nicely flighted to start with, around off. Faf du PlessisÂ leans on a bit and caresses it to the man at sweeper cover for a single.
|0.6 : Anrich Nortje to Faf du Plessis, Ends with a yorker at 150.6 KPH! This is quick and full, on middle, Faf du PlessisÂ somehow manages to dig it out toward mid-wicket and gets off the mark with a single.
|0.5 : Anrich Nortje to Virat Kohli, Back of a length over middle and leg, Virat KohliÂ tucks this one off his hips and in front of mid-wicket for a quick single.
|0.4 : Anrich Nortje to Virat Kohli, Slower one around off, Virat KohliÂ blocks it out on the off side.
|0.3 : Anrich Nortje to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Like a tracer bullet! Top of theÂ stump line, just a tad outside off, Virat KohliÂ makes room and smashes this one square through covers for back-to-back boundaries.
|0.2 : Anrich Nortje to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Virat KohliÂ and Bangalore are underway in fine fashion! On a good length around off, Kohli stays put and plays a high-elbow lofted drive over the cover region for a boundary.
|0.1 : Anrich Nortje to Virat Kohli, Length on off stump, Virat KohliÂ gets on the front foot and punches it firmly toward extra cover. David WarnerÂ there makes a good stop.
|Anrich Nortje to Virat Kohli, WIDE! Starts off with a loosener. This is on a length and pushed well wide of the off stump, beyond the tramline as well. Wide called.
|0.0 : We are all set for the game to begin as the umpires make their way out to the middle. The Delhi players are in a huddle at the boundary line and are now dispersing to take their respective fielding positions on the field. Virat KohliÂ and Faf du PlessisÂ walk out to resume their outstanding partnership at the top of the order for Bangalore. Anrich NortjeÂ has the new ball in his hand and will begin proceedings. Let's play...
|David Warner, the captain of Delhi, says that they will bowl first and the ground looks amazing. Adds that it is all about momentum and hopefully they get that with one win. Mentions that they have one change with Mitchell MarshÂ coming in for Rovman Powell.
|Faf du Plessis, the skipper of Bangalore, says that they would have bowled first as well but usually, at the Chinnaswamy, it is better to defend as the ball spins later. Adds that he expects the pitch to play well through the game. Mentions that it is on Virat KohliÂ and him to assess and playÂ accordingly. Claims that they did well in the last game to pull thingsÂ back and theyÂ have done well as a bowling unit to take wickets. Informs that theirÂ batting has been good on their home ground. End
|Delhi (Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Mitchell Marsh (In place of Rovman Powell), Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Khan (In place of Prithvi Shaw), Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman.Â
|Bangalore (Playing XI) - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Wanindu Hasaranga (In place of David Willey), Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijay Kumar (In place of Anuj Rawat).Â
|Impact Player - Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya.
|Impact Players for Bangalore - Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat.
|TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Delhi. They have elected to BOWL first.