|0.0 : Hello and welcome to match 12 of the Indian T20 League. It is Rajasthan taking on Kolkata in Dubai. This is the first time both these teams will clash in this year's edition and play a game in Dubai. It was a cracker of a game for Rajasthan who went past the challenge of Punjab, chasing a massive total. The batting is firing! The bowlers, well we might see some change in that department. What about Kolkata? A thoroughly professional performance against Hyderbad in all the three departments saw t
|Pitch Report - Michael Slater is alongside Simon Doull for the pitch report. Slater tells that it is a used surface and is really hard and it is once again going to be hard for the bowlers. Doull feels that the spinners will come handy on this wicket as they are starting to play a role. Slater wonders that the big boundaries will also help the spinners as he batters will find it tough to clear the longest part of the ground. Slater finishes by saying that the batters will look to target the shor
|Toss - Time for the flip of the coin. Both the captains are out in the middle,up goes the coin and lands in favour of Steven Smith. RAJASTHAN OPT TO BOWL!Ã‚Â
|Steven Smith, Rajasthan skipper says that they will bowl first. He says that compared to Sharjah it is a longer boundary. He further says that it is exciting to play on a different ground. Further he says that the boys are enjoying so far. On Rahul Tewatia he says that he was under the pump but has come out brilliantly. Ends by saying that they are going in with the same side.
|Dinesh Karthik, Kolkata captain, says that he is completely fine batting first. Feels the wicket looks similar to the one in Abu Dhabi but it plays differently. Says that he is really proud of their performance in the last game and feels they are playing a great brand of cricket. Informs that they are unchanged as well.
|Rajasthan (UNCHANGED Playing XI) -Ã‚Â Jos Buttler (WK), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat
|Kolkata (UNCHANGED Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (WK/C), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|0.1 : Jofra Archer to Shubman Gill, Jofra is on the money straightaway! Fullish and around off to begin, Gill is on the front foot for a solid block.
|0.0 : We are all set to begin. The two openers for Kolkata Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine are out in the middle. Rajasthan players too have taken their fielding positions as Jofra Archer to start the proceedings with the ball. Here we go...
|0.2 : Jofra Archer to Shubman Gill, This time a shortish ball on middle, Gill turns it towards the leg side.
|0.3 : Jofra Archer to Shubman Gill, This is lovely start! Archer has already touched the 150 kph mark! This one is fuller and around off, it is driven towards mid off. Quality bowling and equally batting so far.
|0.4 : Jofra Archer to Shubman Gill, Short and on the body, Gill pulls it towards fine leg for a run to get off the mark.
|0.5 : Jofra Archer to Sunil Narine, Play and a miss! Excellent bowling from Archer!Ã‚Â Bangs the first one short to the left-hander. It is around off and shaping away. Narine tries to hop and defend but misses. 5 superb deliveries. Can he finish well?
|0.6 : Jofra Archer to Sunil Narine, Yes, he can! Shortish and just outside off, shapes away as Narine throws the kitchen sink at it but he makes no connection. Just a run from the opening over.
|1.1 : Ankit Rajpoot to Shubman Gill, A little bit of shape away from Rajpoot. Good length ball just outside off, shaping away. Gill watches and lets it go to the keeper.
|0.6 : Ankit Rajpoot to bowl from the other end.
|1.3 : Ankit Rajpoot to Shubman Gill, A length ball on middle, Gill tucks it through square leg. The call is for two straightaway. Easily done!
|1.2 : Ankit Rajpoot to Shubman Gill, SIX! BANG! What a shot! Straight over the bowler's head! This is not a slog, this is a quality stroke of man in form. Fuller in length and around off and middle, Gill powers it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
|1.4 : Ankit Rajpoot to Shubman Gill, On middle and leg again, Gill works it towards deep square leg for a run.
|1.5 : Ankit Rajpoot to Sunil Narine, Good length ball on middle, Narine looks to pull but the ball keeps a touch low and he ends up mistiming it towards mid-wicket.
|1.6 : Ankit Rajpoot to Sunil Narine, Makes room and tries to slog the length ball on middle and leg over mid-wicket but once again he mistimes it. Rajpoot did well to follow him. 9 from the 2nd over.
|2.1 : Jaydev Unadkat to Shubman Gill, Excellent save! Robin Uthappa is the man who saves three for his side. A fuller ball around off, Gill lifts it wide of the mid on fielder. This one looks to be racing to the fence but Uthappa makes a diving stop to his left. Only a run.
|0.0 : Jaydev Unadkat to bowl now. Just the one over for Archer.
|2.2 : Jaydev Unadkat to Sunil Narine, Play and a miss! Length ball just outside off, Narine looks to go down the ground but misses.
|2.3 : Jaydev Unadkat to Sunil Narine, Narine is struggling, clearly struggling! He is trying to go on the leg side everytime. Tries to pull but misses. The ball hits him on the pads and rolls towards the square leg region. A leg bye taken.
|2.4 : Jaydev Unadkat to Shubman Gill, Slower one, it is a tad short in length. Gill tucks it towards the leg side and gets to the other end.
|2.5 : Jaydev Unadkat to Sunil Narine, Put down! That was a sitter. A fuller ball around off, Narine looks to slam it over the bowler's head but ends up ballooning it high towards mid on off the toe end of the bat. Uthappa settles under it and tries to catch but spills it.
|2.6 : Jaydev Unadkat to Shubman Gill, Dot to end a fine over from Unadkat. Should've had a wicket in the over. Good length ball around off, pushed towards mid off.
|3.1 : Ankit Rajpoot to Sunil Narine, WIDE! Short ball attempted but it is way down the leg side. Left alone.
|Ankit Rajpoot to Sunil Narine, FOUR! Connects the pull, finally! Short ball on middle, Narine pulls it through mid-wicket and gets a boundary.
|3.2 : Ankit Rajpoot to Sunil Narine, Goes for the pull again, this time he doesn't connect. Gets hit on the pads and the ball rolls towards the off side. A leg bye taken.
|3.3 : Ankit Rajpoot to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Gill is not missing out on anything short! Not too short but Gill pounces on the length and pulls it through mid-wicket and bags another boundary.
|3.4 : Ankit Rajpoot to Shubman Gill, Shortish and around middle, worked through mid-wicket for an easy single.
|3.5 : Ankit Rajpoot to Sunil Narine, In the air but well short. Shortish and outside off, Narine looks to lift it over mid off but mistimes it. The ball goes in the air but drops well short of the fielder.
|3.6 : Ankit Rajpoot to Sunil Narine, Full and on the pads, Narine looks to slog it away but makes no connection and is hit on the pads. The ball goes to the keeper. A mild appeal but turned down.
|4.1 : Jaydev Unadkat to Shubman Gill, Good length ball around off, played back to the bowler.
|4.2 : Jaydev Unadkat to Shubman Gill, Just outside off on a good length, pushed towards mid off for a single.
|4.3 : Jaydev Unadkat to Sunil Narine, SIX! Slammed away! Narine finally finds the middle of the bat! It is the slower one, in the slot for Narine. He powers it way over the deep mid-wicket fence.
|4.4 : Jaydev Unadkat to Sunil Narine, FOUR! Follows the biggie with a boundary now! Shortish and on middle and leg, Narine moves towards the leg side and crunches it through the covers. It races away to the fence.
|4.5 : Jaydev Unadkat to Sunil Narine, OUT! TIMBER! Unadkat has the last laugh. He is pumped! Rajasthan gets the breakthrough. Good length ball around middle and leg, Unadkat takes the pace off on this ball. Narine, like has done all this while, tries to slog it on the leg side. He gets beaten by the change of the pace and swings too early. Misses and the ball thuds into the timber behind.Unadkat gets the first wicket of the Indian T20 League 2020.
|Nitish Rana is the new man in.
|4.6 : Jaydev Unadkat to Nitish Rana, Dot to end the successful over! Back of a length ball just outside off, Rana finds point fielder to his cut.
|Tom Curran is on now.
|5.1 : Tom Curran to Shubman Gill, WIDE! Fuller length ball down the leg side. Left alone. Wided by the umpire.
|Tom Curran to Shubman Gill, Full and around off, Gill turns it towards the vacant mid-wicket region for a single.
|5.2 : Tom Curran to Nitish Rana, Full and just outside off, Rana drives it well but finds the mid off fielder.
|5.3 : Tom Curran to Nitish Rana, Aroound off on a good length, blocked towards mid off.
|5.4 : Tom Curran to Nitish Rana, Three dots in a row! Fuller and around off, Rana finds mid off once again.
|5.5 : Tom Curran to Nitish Rana, FOUR! Rana is off the mark in a fine fashion. Poor ball though. Short and wide outside off, Rana waits for the ball and slams it over backward point.
|5.6 : Tom Curran to Nitish Rana, Dot to end the Powerplay! Shortish and just outside off, Rana once again looks to cut but ends up getting a bottom edge to the keeper. 42/1 at the end of the Powerplay.
|Spin time! Shreyas Gopal to bowl now.
|6.1 : Shreyas Gopal to Shubman Gill, Tossed up and around off, Gill drives it back to the bowler powerfully. Gopal fails to pick the ball and allows it to go towards long off for a single.
|6.2 : Shreyas Gopal to Nitish Rana, Edgy! Tosses up and on middle, Rana looks to flick it on the leg side but gets a thick outside edge. It goes past the short third man fielder who gives it a chase and keeps it down to a couple.
|6.3 : Shreyas Gopal to Nitish Rana, Beaten! Lovely bowling! It is the wrong 'un! Just outside off, Rana plays for the ball that will turn in but it goes the other way and beats the outside edge.
|6.4 : Shreyas Gopal to Nitish Rana, Short and on middle, pulled towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
|6.5 : Shreyas Gopal to Shubman Gill, Full and wide outside off, it is drilled wide of the deep cover fielder. Two taken.
|6.6 : Shreyas Gopal to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Poor bowling! Short and just outside off, Gill waits for it and pulls it towards the deep mid-wicket fence. 50 up for Kolkata in style!
|Riyan Parag is on now.
|7.1 : Riyan Parag to Nitish Rana, SIX! CLEAN HIT! Tossed up outside off, Rana gets underneath the ball and lofts it cleanly over long off for a biggie.
|7.2 : Riyan Parag to Nitish Rana, Good running. Flatter and outside off, Rana cuts it past the short third man fielder and gets three runs as the fielder mops it up.
|7.3 : Riyan Parag to Shubman Gill, Fuller and around off, Gill taps it to point for a run.
|7.4 : Riyan Parag to Nitish Rana, Tossed up on middle, Rana slogs it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|7.5 : Riyan Parag to Shubman Gill, Full on off, Gill strokes it towards long on for a couple.
|7.6 : Riyan Parag to Shubman Gill, Floated on middle, flicked to the leg side for a single.
|8.1 : Shreyas Gopal to Shubman Gill, Short and outside off, Gill looks to punch it through the off side but mistimes and finds Smith at the cover region.
|8.2 : Shreyas Gopal to Shubman Gill, Cuts the short ball but this time he finds the point fielder.
|0.0 : STRATEGIC TIME OUT! A good start for Kolkata with the bat though they have lost Sunil Narine. Gill and Rana out in the middle should do the work for them as both are capable of scoring briskly and can also find the fence. Rajasthan have been spot on with their bowling. No freebies given so far. Smith has been spot on with his bowling changes and that has worked for them. Apart from the dropped catch by Robin Uthappa Rajasthan have been too good in the field. Hope to continue the same after the b
|8.3 : Shreyas Gopal to Shubman Gill, FOUR! This time he finds the fence! Flatter and around off and middle, Gill sits down and swats it wide of the deep mid-wicket fielder and into the fence.
|8.4 : Shreyas Gopal to Shubman Gill, In the air but safe! Tossed up and around off, Gill looks to power it over long off but ends up getting a top edge. It goes high in the air towards mid off. Three fielder try to get to the ball but it lands in the vacant region. A couple of more runs for Gill.
|8.5 : Shreyas Gopal to Shubman Gill, Flatter and around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|8.6 : Shreyas Gopal to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Powered down the ground! Tossed up and around off, Gill puts the dancing shoes on and slams it over the bowler's head and gets another boundary.
|Rahul Tewatia with the ball now.
|9.2 : Rahul Tewatia to Nitish Rana, Fired outside off, Rana looks to cut but misses.
|9.3 : Rahul Tewatia to Nitish Rana, FOUR! Connects this time and finds the fence. Shortish and just outside off, Rana cuts it behind point and beats the diving fielder in the deep.
|9.4 : Rahul Tewatia to Nitish Rana, Flatter and outside off, Rana cuts hard but this time it goes straight to the point fielder. The fielder fumbles and a run is taken.
|9.1 : Rahul Tewatia to Nitish Rana, Tries to reverse sweep on the first ball but misses. Brilliant from the bowler there he sees Rana getting into the position and fires it wide outside off. Rana goes for the reverse hit but gets beaten all ends up.
|9.5 : Rahul Tewatia to Shubman Gill, Flatter and on middle, Gill goes back and tucks it through mid-wicket for a run.
|9.6 : Rahul Tewatia to Nitish Rana, OUT! CAUGHT! Tewatia with the breakthrough! This man can do no wrong since his turnaround in the last game against Punjab! Comes into the attack and breaks the partnership, does Rahul. Tossed up ball around off, Rana tries to clear the long off fence but doesn't get the timing that he needed. It goes high in the air towards long off. Parag settles under the ball and takes the catch calmly. Rajasthan gets the much-needed breakthrough.
|Ohh! Andre Russell it is with the bat. Can we expect some big hits tonight from the big DreRuss!
|10.1 : Shreyas Gopal to Shubman Gill, FOUR! Poor effort from Archer! Should've saved at least a couple of run. Full and around off, Gill hammers it wide of the bowler and it races towards the long on fence. Archer runs to his left and tries to fielde but the ball evades his left hand and goes to the fence.
|10.2 : Shreyas Gopal to Shubman Gill, Short and outside off, cut to deep point for a single.
|10.3 : Shreyas Gopal to Andre Russell, Quicker one on the pads, Russell tries to work it on the leg side but misses.
|10.4 : Shreyas Gopal to Andre Russell, Another quicker one on middle and leg, Russell goes back and tucks it towards square leg for a run.
|10.5 : Shreyas Gopal to Shubman Gill, DOT! 2nd in the over! Good over so far, in spite of the boundary. Flatter ball just outside off, Gill goes back and plays it towards the point fielder.
|10.6 : Shreyas Gopal to Shubman Gill, Single to end the over! Short and just around off, turning away a touch, Gill punches it to deep cover for a single.
|11.1 : Jofra Archer to Shubman Gill, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Archer gets rid of the main man! Shortish ball on middle, Gill tries to work it on the leg side but ends up getting a leading edge. The ball balloons in the air towards the bowler. Archer calls for the catch and takes it easily. Another super knock from Gill but he would be disappointed to not carry on. Archer was probably brought to get rid of Russell but Rajasthan won't mind seeing the back of in-form Gill.
|0.0 : Jofra Archer is back on. 1-0-1-0 so far from him.
|11.2 : Jofra Archer to Andre Russell, Full and around off, blocked back to Archer.
|0.0 : Still no signs of Eoin Morgan as skipper, Dinesh Karthik comes in to bat.
|11.3 : Jofra Archer to Andre Russell, Pacy bouncer! Russell does well to sway away.
|11.4 : Jofra Archer to Andre Russell, Play and a miss! What an over so far! Shortish and around off, Russell stays back and tries to force it on the off side but misses.
|11.5 : Jofra Archer to Andre Russell, Connects the pull and gets off the mark as the ball goes towards deep mid-wicket.
|11.6 : Jofra Archer to Dinesh Karthik, DOT! Brilliant over from Archer! Shortish and around off, blocked towards the off side off the back foot. Only a run and the important wicket of Gill from the over.
|12.1 : Shreyas Gopal to Andre Russell, Flatter around middle and leg, pulled towards mid-wicket for a single.
|12.2 : Shreyas Gopal to Dinesh Karthik, Floated around off, Karthik drives it through covers for a run.
|12.3 : Shreyas Gopal to Andre Russell, SIX! HUGE HIT! Googly from Gopal and Russell reads it early to slog it high and over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum. This should give him a lot of confidence.
|12.4 : Shreyas Gopal to Andre Russell, Floated outside off, Russell slaps it to covers.
|12.5 : Shreyas Gopal to Andre Russell, SIX! HAMMERED! Floated ball on off, Andre lofts it over the deep mid-wicket fence as the ball goes out of the park. New balls please.
|12.6 : Shreyas Gopal to Andre Russell, In the air... safe. Gopla floats one outside off, Russell goes for the hit downtown but gets it off the toe end of the bat. The ball goes high in the air and towards long off. The fielder from deep cover runs to it but the ball falls safely. A couple taken in the end.
|13.2 : Jofra Archer to Eoin Morgan, Good length ball around off and middle, pushed back to the bowler.
|13.1 : Finally, Eoin Morgan gets out to bat now. He will face the charged up Archer, his England teammate.
|Jofra Archer to Dinesh Karthik, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! What a beauty from Archer! Another failure for Karthik. Back of a length and around off, shapes away nicely, just a hint of it but it is good enough. Karthik looks to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes behind. Buttler is not going to drop these. A terrific spell from the pacer and he is turning things around for his side.
|13.3 : Jofra Archer to Eoin Morgan, Play and a miss! Shortish and outside off, Morgan looks to cut but misses.
|13.4 : Jofra Archer to Eoin Morgan, 152.1 KPH! That was quick! Shortish and on middle and leg, Morgan tucks it towards the leg side and opens his account.
|13.5 : Jofra Archer to Andre Russell, Fuller and around off, pushed through mid on for a single.
|13.6 : Jofra Archer to Eoin Morgan, A ripper to end an excellent over from Archer, once again. Banged short and just outside off, Morgan looks to upper cut but misses. 2 runs and a wicket from it.
|14.1 : Ankit Rajpoot to Andre Russell, WIDE! Full and wide outside off but ends up bowling too wide. Wide signalled.
|Ankit Rajpoot to Andre Russell, SIX! SENT INTO THE STANDS! Short and outside off, Russell stands tall and powers the pull over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
|0.0 : Ankit Rajpoot is back on. 2-0-19-0 are his numbers so far.
|14.2 : Ankit Rajpoot to Andre Russell, OUT! CAUGHT! Rajpoot has the last laugh! He learns from his mistake as he goes full and wide outside off, Russell once again goes searching for the fence but not this time. He slices the ball high and towards deep point where Jaydev Unadkat settles under it and gobbles it up.
|Pat Cummins is the new man in.
|14.3 : Ankit Rajpoot to Eoin Morgan, WIDE! Length ball down the leg side and Morgan lets it be. Wided.
|Ankit Rajpoot to Eoin Morgan, WIDE! Third one of the over now. He once again bowls one down the leg side as Morgan too fails to get bat on ball. Wided once again.
|Ankit Rajpoot to Eoin Morgan, OHH! That went off the helmet! Short and around leg, Morgan goes for the pull but misses it. The ball hitsÃ‚Â the badge on the helmet and goes towards fine leg. The batters corss ends.
|14.4 : Ankit Rajpoot to Pat Cummins, Short of a length ball outside off, Cummins steers it towards third man for a run.
|14.5 : Ankit Rajpoot to Eoin Morgan, Full and outside off, driven through mid off for a single.
|14.6 : Ankit Rajpoot to Pat Cummins, Dot to end the over, a successful one for Rajasthan. They have got rid of dangerous Dre Russ in this one. Fuller and wide outside off, Cummins looks to slog but without any feet movement. Misses.
|15.1 : Tom Curran to Eoin Morgan, Shortish and around off, blocked towards the point fielder.
|0.0 : Tom Curran is back on. 1-0-6-0 so far from him.
|15.2 : Tom Curran to Eoin Morgan, Morgan backs away and tries to make room. Tom bowls it wide ouside off, Morgan does well to drive it wide of the deep cover fielder. Two taken.
|15.3 : Tom Curran to Eoin Morgan, Short and on middle, pulled towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
|15.4 : Tom Curran to Pat Cummins, Excellent running! Fullish and on middle, Cummins tucks it towards square leg with soft hands. Scampers back for a couple before the fielder from deep can get to the ball.
|15.5 : Tom Curran to Pat Cummins, Shortish and on middle, it is tucked through square leg for a single. Just 6 from the over, can Tom finish it well?
|15.6 : Tom Curran to Eoin Morgan, Yes, he can! Only a single on the last ball. Slower short one, Morgan does well to read and pull it to deep square leg for a single.
|16.1 : Jofra Archer to Eoin Morgan, Full and around off, Morgan skips down the track and looks to flick but the ball goes off the inner half of his bat towards deep square leg. Only a single.
|0.0 : Mandatory concussion check time! The physio is out and Morgan is getting checked, along with his helment. He is looking pretty much fine. And, the umpire takes the opportunity to signal the Strategic Time-out! Rajasthan's dream run with the ball continues. They have been spot on with theirÃ‚Â bowling and fielding. The spinners have done an excellent job for them as they have tied the Kolkata batters to just ones and twos. Further to say Archer's two wickets have put them in the driver's seat at
|16.2 : Jofra Archer to Pat Cummins, Slower one! Just outside off, Cummins runs it down to third man for a single.
|16.3 : Jofra Archer to Eoin Morgan, Shortish and on the body, worked towards the leg side for a single.
|16.4 : Jofra Archer to Pat Cummins, FOUR! Slammed! Short and just outside off, Cummins goes back and punches it through cover-point. It is wide of the deep cover and races away to the fence. First boundary off Archer's spell.
|16.5 : Jofra Archer to Pat Cummins, Back of a length and around off, forced towards the off side for a single.
|17.1 : Tom Curran to Pat Cummins, Length ball on middle, tucked towads mid-wicket for a single.
|17.2 : Tom Curran to Eoin Morgan, FOUR! MORGAN YOU BEAUTY! Full toss outside off, Morgan accepts it as he slaps it through covers and the ball goes to the fence in no time.
|17.3 : Tom Curran to Eoin Morgan, Short of a length ball outside off, Morgan strokes it through covers for a single.
|16.6 : Jofra Archer to Eoin Morgan, DROPPED AND SIX! Back of a length ball outside off, Morgan stays back and upper cuts it, using the pace of the bowler. The ball goes wide of the deep point fielder. Tom Curran is the man, he moves to his right and tries to catch near the rope. He is probably worried of touching the fence and ends up palming it over the fence. Archer's fine bowling performance ends not the way he would've liked. 2/18 in his 4 overs with 14 runs coming in this last over.
|17.4 : Tom Curran to Pat Cummins, Full and on middle, Cummins flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
|17.5 : Tom Curran to Eoin Morgan, Length ball outside off, Morgan slams it straight through mid off but only for a single.
|17.6 : Tom Curran to Pat Cummins, OUT! CAUGHT! That's a terrific catch! Banged short outside off, Cummins goes for the pull but ends up getting a top edge. The ball goes towards deep square leg. Samson is the fielder there, he probably overruns it but keeps his eyes on the ball. And then does really well to take the catch by tumbling behind. Gets a head bump as he falls down but he seems to be okay.
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti is the new man in with the bat.
|0.0 : Just 3 overs remaining can Kolkata cross the 180-run mark here. Looks a bit difficult but not impossible as both Morgan and Cummins are known to go hard and long.
|18.1 : Ankit Rajpoot to Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Full and around off, stroked through mid on for a single.
|18.2 : Ankit Rajpoot to Eoin Morgan, Back of a length and just outside off, pushed towards short third man and a quick run.
|18.3 : Ankit Rajpoot to Kamlesh Nagarkoti, FOUR! Drilled! Nagarkoti is known for his batting abilities and he shows one of the strokes that he has got! Full ball on off, it is in the slot. Kamlesh knows that the mid off fielder his inside the ring. He gets under it and clobbers it over the bowler's head.
|18.4 : Ankit Rajpoot to Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pushes the next ball through mid on for a single.
|18.5 : Ankit Rajpoot to Eoin Morgan, Only a run! Morgan is not finding the pace and space to free his arms. Good length ball just outside off, he can only push it towards point for a single.
|18.6 : Ankit Rajpoot to Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Single to end the over! A good one ofr Rajasthan.9 off the penultimate over is a good one! Full and on middle and leg, Nagarkoti flicks it towards deep backward square leg and keep the strike for the next over.
|19.1 : Tom Curran to Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Single to begin the final over! Tom takes the pace off and bowls the length ball on middle, Kamlesh tucks it towards the leg side and gets Morgan back on strike.
|19.2 : Tom Curran to Eoin Morgan, Excellent fielding! The skipper saves two for his side. A low full toss just outside off, Morgan powers it through mid off. Smith does well to run to his left and flick the ball away from the ropes. Two taken.
|19.3 : Tom Curran to Eoin Morgan, SIX! BANG! Short and just outside off, Morgan hammers it over deep mid-wicket and clears the fence. Important biggie! Kolkata needed it badly. Can he find the fence once again?
|19.4 : Tom Curran to Eoin Morgan, A couple more! Excellent running between the wickets! Full and just around off, Morgan drills it through mid off. They want the second. Morgan wants to keep the strike. Nagarkoti obliges and goes for it. They take on Smith's arm and do well to make it easily in the end.
|19.5 : Tom Curran to Eoin Morgan, WIDE! Fired full but way outside off, left alone. Wided.
|Tom Curran to Eoin Morgan, WIDE! Another one outside off. Tom tying to stay away from the firing line but he ends up bowling it just outside the tramline. Wided by the umpire. Looked really close but excellent call from the umpire.
|Tom Curran to Eoin Morgan, WIDE Three in a row! Tom errs again. Morgan tries to squeeze but misses. Wided.
|Tom Curran to Eoin Morgan, Yorker and around off, Morgan can only dig it out towards mid off. But they get couple as the long off fielder has to make a ot of ground to get to the ball.
|19.6 : Tom Curran to Eoin Morgan, Dot to end the over and innings! Full and on middle, Morgan drills it down the ground but Tom does well to get down and field. Kolkata finish with 174/6.
|All applause to Rajasthan for bowling with a plan and a special credit goes to Steven Smith for the way he regulated his bowlers. For a change Jofra Archer opened the bowling for them and he straightaway set the tempo of the game by giving just one run and showing as what is to come ahead. Ankit Rajpoot and Jaydev Unadkat partnering him with the ball were also very good and the trio shared 4 wickets between them. Shreyas Gopal was the only spinner to complete his four overs though he was a bit e
|Jofra Archer is caught for a quick chat! On his pace, Archer says that he didn't see the speed of the balls that he bowled. On the caught and bowled, he says that he didn't see anyone else as he was always looking at the ball. Feels that Kolkata have got 15 more than they would've wanted but backs the batters to chase the total. Says that they did well to get accustomed to the situation and condition in Sharjah and this will be a challenge here.
|Kolkata after being asked to bat started with Gill and Narine as usual but the latter struggled to find the fence consistently and ended up throwing his wicket. Though Rana and Gill combined to the repair act and stitched 46-run only for Rana to throw it away. Gill too soon followed Rana as Kolkata were left with two new man in the middle and that really hurt them a lot. Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell both failed to get going and departed in quick succession. In the end, Morgan once again came
|So, the target for Rajasthan is 175! It looks getable with the fire power Rajasthan possess but you never know as even the best fail. Will Rajasthan make it 3 off 3 or will Kolkata get another win? Join on the other side of the break as the chase begins.