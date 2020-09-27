|0.0 : Hello and welcome to game no. 9 of this season's Indian T20 League. Tonight Rajasthan take on Punjab in just their second game of the season. The Steven Smith led side will look to continue their winning start after surprising Chennai in their opening game. Punjab, on the other hand, bounced back from their Super Over heartbreak to send a chilling warning to the rest of the league after demolishing Kohli's Bangalore. Who will make it 2 wins in a row? Stay tuned to find out.
|PITCH REPORT - Kevin Pietersen and Rohan Gavaskar are the pitch experts for the evening. Pieteren starts by saying it was a sixes show when the last game was played here. Gavaskar says it is a batters paradise as the dimensions are small and it is a flat pitch. Rohan tells that the spinners should pull their length back. On the pitch, he says that it is a new pitch which looks very flat. Rohan feels the side that adapts well with the ball will win the game.
|TOSS - We are all in readiness for the toss. The match referee has the coin in hand. Rajasthan skipper, Steven Smith and Punjab skipper are in the center. The coin goes up and falls in the favour of the Aussie. RAJASTHAN OPT TO BOWL!
|Rajasthan skipper, Steven Smith says that the wicket was a bit tacky in the last game and that is the reason behind chasing. Smith says that they saw how wet it was at the end of the last game. Informs there are two changes, Jaiswal and Miller are out and Buttler and Ankit Rajpoot are in. Smith says he is happy to have Buttler back as he is an unbelievable player.
|Punjab skipper, KL Rahul, says that they are looking to stick to the same process and get off to a good start. Tells it has either been 140-150 or over 200 so says it is important to play one ball at a time and not get ahead of themselves. Expects that there will be change in the lines and lengths.
|Punjab (Unchanged Playing XI) - Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (WK/C), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.
|Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler (WK) (IN FOR DAVID MILLER), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot (IN FOR YASHASVI JAISWAL).
|Punjab coach, Anil Kumble is caught down for a quick chat. Kumble says there are areas they need to improve on. Tells it was a thorough performance in the last game and they are looking to tick those boxes again. Kumble says Sharjah has not changed in terms of pitch and the lengths are key as the margin of error is limited. Tells they are focused on it and one should not worry about the dimensions.
|We are all set to begin. The umpires are out in the middle. The Rajasthan players are out in the middle. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will open the batting for Punjab. Jaydev Unadkat will start the proceedings with the ball. Here we go...
|0.1 : Jaydev Unadkat to KL Rahul,Ã‚Â Punjab and their skipper are off the mark straightaway. Unadkat starts with a length ball on off. Rahul taps it towards point and the openers are quick between the wickets and get the first single with ease.
|0.2 : Jaydev Unadkat to Mayank Agarwal, Good ball. Length ball on off and it shapes away from Agarwal. He looks to play but misses.
|0.3 : Jaydev Unadkat to Mayank Agarwal, Mayank is off the mark! Good length ball on off, Agarwal pushes it towards cover-point and gets to the other end.Ã‚Â
|0.4 : Jaydev Unadkat to KL Rahul, Back of a length delivery on off, Rahul pushes it to cover.
|0.5 : Jaydev Unadkat to KL Rahul, On the pads, Rahul glances it to fine leg and gets just a run as the fielder at fine leg is quick to clean it up.
|0.6 : Jaydev Unadkat to Mayank Agarwal, Mayank looks to tap and run but does not get it. Tidy start from Unadkat. 3/0 after the first over. Length delivery around off, it shapes away a tad. Mayank taps it to point and looks for a run but misses.
|1.1 : Ankit Rajpoot to KL Rahul, Rajpoot starts with a length delivery around off, Rahul punches it to cover.
|0.6 : Ankit Rajpoot to partner Unadkat first up with the new ball.Ã‚Â
|1.2 : Ankit Rajpoot to KL Rahul, Good length ball around off, Rahul runs it down towards backward point and gets a single.
|1.4 : Ankit Rajpoot to Mayank Agarwal, Rajpoot goes fuller now, Agarwal pushes it to cover.
|1.3 : Ankit Rajpoot to Mayank Agarwal, SIX! First boundary of the day and it has come in the form of a big one. Good length ball around off, Agarwal comes down the track a bit and smokes it over long off for a biggie. Expect a lot more of these tonight.
|1.5 : Ankit Rajpoot to Mayank Agarwal, Play and a miss. Good length delivery around off, it shapes away a bit. Mayank looks to run it down but the bll is too close to him and he misses.Ã‚Â
|1.6 : Ankit Rajpoot to Mayank Agarwal, 1 run, this time the batter goes back and punches it from the crease for a run.
|2.1 : Jaydev Unadkat to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! Nicely played! Short of a length delivery on middle, Agarwal pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|2.2 : Jaydev Unadkat to Mayank Agarwal, Back of a length on off, Agarwal pushes it towards covers for a single.
|2.3 : Jaydev Unadkat to KL Rahul, Full ball on off, Rahul drives it through covers for a couple.
|2.4 : Jaydev Unadkat to KL Rahul, Length delivery on off, Rahul pushes it towards covers. The batsmen cross ends.
|2.5 : Jaydev Unadkat to Mayank Agarwal, WIDE! Unadkat bowls a short delivery wide outside off, Agarwal leaves it alone. It goes towards the keeper where Buttler looks to take it but it goes through him towards third man. The batsmen get two byes.
|Jaydev Unadkat to Mayank Agarwal, SIX! Biggie number 100 for the tournament and it has come from the bat of Mayank Agarwal. Short from Unadkat but it does not have the pace or the height to trouble Mayank. He crunches his pull into the mid-wicket stand for a biggie.Ã‚Â
|2.6 : Jaydev Unadkat to Mayank Agarwal, Back of a length on off, Agarwal punches it to point.
|3.1 : Jofra Archer to KL Rahul, FOUR! Glorious from KL Rahul! Archer starts with a warm up slower ball on off, Rahul leans into the drive and creams it through covers for a boundary.
|0.0 : Jofra Archer is into the attack.
|3.2 : Jofra Archer to KL Rahul, FOUR! The class of Rahul is too much. Archer overpitches on off, Rahul does not need second invitation as he once again drives it nonchalantly through covers for a boundary.
|3.3 : Jofra Archer to KL Rahul, FOUR! Hat-trick of boundaries and Rahul is winning the first phase of the battle against Archer.Ã‚Â Length ball outside off, Rahul slices it over backward point and the ball races away to the fence.
|3.4 : Jofra Archer to KL Rahul, Some respite for the England pacer as this length ball is punched to cover.
|3.5 : Jofra Archer to KL Rahul, Another good punch from Rahul but once again straight to the fielder.
|3.6 : Jofra Archer to KL Rahul, On off, Rahul pushes it to the off side and gets a single. 13 off Archer's first not the kind of start he or his side needed.Ã‚Â
|4.1 : Ankit Rajpoot to KL Rahul, On the pads, Rahul glances it towards square leg and gets a run.
|4.2 : Ankit Rajpoot to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! The ploy to bowl short with the lack of pace is not working for Rajasthan. It is a short ball at around 132 kph. Mayank pulls it over mid on for a boundary. Easy pickings.
|4.3 : Ankit Rajpoot to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! This is class. Good length ball outside off, Agarwal waits for it and then punches it away from diving Unadkat at short third man and gets another boundary.
|0.0 : Ankit Rajpoot is back on. 1-0-8-0 are his figures so far.
|4.4 : Ankit Rajpoot to Mayank Agarwal, 10 off the previous two balls so Mayank smartly glances it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
|4.5 : Ankit Rajpoot to KL Rahul, Good length ball on off, Rahul punches it to sweeper cover and gets a single to overtake Faf du Plessis as the leading run scorer for the season so far.Ã‚Â
|4.6 : Ankit Rajpoot to Mayank Agarwal, NO BALL! Ankit Rajpoot has done everything wrong in this ball. He has missed his mark with the slower one and bowls it down the leg side. Buttler dives to his left but parries it away from him. They steal a bye. The danger buzzer is also on now as Rajpoot has also overstepped. Pressure on Ankit here. Free Hit to follow and it will be Rahul who will get the license to kill.
|Ankit Rajpoot to KL Rahul, FOUR! Rahul makes the extra ball count. Back of a length on off, Rahul makes room and smashes it over covers for a boundary.
|5.1 : Jofra Archer to Mayank Agarwal, Much better from Archer. Good length ball bowled at pace and targetting the stump. Agarwal defends it with a straight bat.Ã‚Â
|5.2 : Jofra Archer to Mayank Agarwal, Good length ball which comes in a bit. Mayank pushes it to point.
|5.3 : Jofra Archer to Mayank Agarwal, Good length ball around off, Mayank runs it down through backward point. The fielder from third man cleans it up. Single taken.
|5.4 : Jofra Archer to KL Rahul, Slower ball on top of off, Rahul defends it.
|5.5 : Jofra Archer to KL Rahul, Shortish around off, Rahul tucks it to the leg side and takes a quick run.
|5.6 : Jofra Archer to Mayank Agarwal, Dot to finish the Powerplay. Good length ball on off, it sticks a bit on the surface, Mayank defends it. End of the Powerplay and it is a very good start for Punjab. They are 60/0 at the end of it.Ã‚Â
|6.1 : Shreyas Gopal to KL Rahul, Tossed up ball on middle, Rahul flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple.
|6.2 : Shreyas Gopal to KL Rahul, Floated delivery on middle, Rahul sweeps it towards fine leg for a run.
|6.3 : Shreyas Gopal to Mayank Agarwal, Loopy delivery on off, Agarwal lofts it over mid on for a single.
|6.4 : Shreyas Gopal to KL Rahul, Tossed up delivery on middle, Rahul pushes it through mid on for a run.
|6.5 : Shreyas Gopal to Mayank Agarwal, On middle, Agarwal lofts it over mid on. It goes towards long on where Riyan Parag tries to take it but spills it. It was a tough chance. The batsmen cross ends.
|6.6 : Shreyas Gopal to KL Rahul, On middle, Rahul flicks it towards the leg side for a single.
|7.1 : Rahul Tewatia to KL Rahul, Tossed up delivery on off, Rahul pushes it through covers for a run.
|7.2 : Rahul Tewatia to Mayank Agarwal, SIX! That is huge! Short ball on middle, Agarwal pulls it over square leg for a biggie.
|7.3 : Rahul Tewatia to Mayank Agarwal, SIX! Powerful shot! Flighted delivery on middle, Agarwal lofts it over the bowler's head for a maximum.
|0.0 : Rahul Tewatia is into the attack.
|7.4 : Rahul Tewatia to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! That is put away! Short delivery on middle, Agarwal pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
|7.5 : Rahul Tewatia to Mayank Agarwal, On off, Agarwal pushes it towards covers for a run.
|7.6 : Rahul Tewatia to KL Rahul, Full delivery on off, Rahul drives it through covers for a single. 19 runs have come from the over. Big over for Punjab.
|0.0 : Spin into the attack. Leg spinner Shreyas Gopal is introduced straightaway as the field can spread out.Ã‚Â
|Punjab are going bonkers here.
|8.1 : Shreyas Gopal to KL Rahul, Flighted delivery on middle, Rahul flicks it through square leg for a single.
|8.2 : Shreyas Gopal to Mayank Agarwal, SIX! Amazing shot! Tossed up delivery on off, Agarwal lofts it over long off for a maximum.
|8.3 : Shreyas Gopal to Mayank Agarwal, Floated delivery on middle, Agarwal flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
|8.4 : Shreyas Gopal to Mayank Agarwal, SIX! That is hammered! Loopy ball on middle, Agarwal lofts it over the bowler's head for a maximum.
|8.5 : Shreyas Gopal to Mayank Agarwal, Short ball on middle, Agarwal pulls it through mid on for a run.
|8.6 : Shreyas Gopal to KL Rahul, On off, Rahul pushes it to covers.
|9.1 : Tom Curran to Mayank Agarwal,Ã‚Â Tom Curran starts with a length ball on te pads, Mayank turns it to deep mid-wicket for a single.Ã‚Â
|0.0 : Tom Curran is into the attack.
|9.2 : Tom Curran to KL Rahul, Another single. Good length ball around off, Rahul runs it down to third man for a run.
|9.3 : Tom Curran to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! Mayank looks in the mood tonight! Back of a length ball on middle and leg. Agarwal pulls but does not time it well but he still manages to pull it away from the fielder and gets a boundary.
|0.0 : Strategic Time-Out!Ã‚Â Ã‚Â Another superb start from the Punjab's openers and it has been a batting masterclass from the two Karnataka statesmen. The duo have continued their rich vein of form. Rajasthan have been off the radar with the ball so far and need to revisit their plans.Ã‚Â We have seen wickets fall right after these breaks and Rajasthan will look to do the same. At the moment, it is the Rahul-Mayank show.
|9.4 : Tom Curran to Mayank Agarwal, Length ball on off, Agarwal punches it to cover.
|9.5 : Tom Curran to Mayank Agarwal, Another pull shot but this time there is protetction in the deep in front of square. Just a single.
|9.6 : Tom Curran to KL Rahul, Full around off, Rahul drives it uppishly through cover-point and keeps the strike with just one as the fielder from third man mops it up. Good start for Tom Curran. Just 8 off the over. At the halfway stage of the innings, Punjab are 110/0!
|10.1 : Jaydev Unadkat to KL Rahul, Short and coming in to Rahul. He punches it to cover-point for one.
|10.2 : Jaydev Unadkat to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! Length ball around off, Agarwal mistimes it but still manages to get it over cover and gets a boundary.Ã‚Â
|10.3 : Jaydev Unadkat to Mayank Agarwal, Another mistimed punch but this one is in no man's land over cover. Single taken.
|10.4 : Jaydev Unadkat to KL Rahul, Good length ball on off, Rahul punches it to cover.
|10.5 : Jaydev Unadkat to KL Rahul, Slower ball bowled into the surface on off. Rahul tucks it to the leg side and gets a single.
|10.6 : Jaydev Unadkat to Mayank Agarwal, WIDE! Unadkat overcooks the slower short ball. Mayank looks to hit but the ball keeps going over him so he let's it be.
|0.0 : Jaydev Unadkat is back! 2-0-20-0 are his figures so far.
|10.6 : Jaydev Unadkat to Mayank Agarwal, Good running! Slower on middle, Mayank glances it towards mid-wicket with soft hands and gets two as the fielder has to come running in from the deep to clean it. 10 off the over.
|11.1 : Tom Curran to KL Rahul, SIX! Rahul starts the over with a biggie. Shortish on off, Rahul pulls it well over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.Ã‚Â This is now the highest stand this season in the league.Ã‚Â
|11.2 : Tom Curran to KL Rahul, Follows the biggie with a single towards point. Good batting this from the Punjab skippper.Ã‚Â
|11.3 : Tom Curran to Mayank Agarwal, Low full toss outside off, Agarwal plays it tiredly towards mid off for one.
|11.4 : Tom Curran to KL Rahul, FOUR! Spectacular shot! Not a bad ball but just too good from Rahul! Very full outside off, Rahul manages to slice it over cover for a boundary.
|11.5 : Tom Curran to KL Rahul, WIDE! Slower bouncer but down the leg side. Wided by the umpire.Ã‚Â
|Tom Curran to KL Rahul, FIFTY FOR RAHUL! He has played second fiddle but another fine knock from the skipper. Full around off, Rahul drives it to mid off to get to his fifty.Ã‚Â
|12.1 : Shreyas Gopal to KL Rahul, Floated on off, Rahul drives it to cover.
|12.2 : Shreyas Gopal to KL Rahul, Short around off, Rahul cuts it towards point and gets a single.
|11.6 : Tom Curran to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! Expensive from Curran! 18 from this and Mayank Agarwal moves to 81! Fuller on off, Agarwal plays it wide of the diving cover fielder for a boundary.
|12.3 : Shreyas Gopal to Mayank Agarwal, WIDE! Poor from Gopal. Bowls it short but this spins away. Agarwal lets it be.Ã‚Â
|Shreyas Gopal to Mayank Agarwal,Ã‚Â SIX! Tonked away! Flighted outside off, Mayank goes over long off and connects beautifully for another big six. Moves to 87 now.
|11.6 : Shreyas Gopal is back on.
|12.4 : Shreyas Gopal to Mayank Agarwal, Quicker and full outside off. Agarwal looks to play but misses.Ã‚Â
|12.5 : Shreyas Gopal to Mayank Agarwal, Floated on middle and off, Mayank flicks it towards mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
|12.6 : Shreyas Gopal to KL Rahul, Shorter and turning away. Rahul glances it against the spin towards mid-wicket and keeps the strike.Ã‚Â
|Change in bowling. Archer is back for his 3rd over.
|13.1 : Jofra Archer to KL Rahul,Ã‚Â Good length ball around off, Rahul taps it to point and gives the strike to Mayank Agarwal who is smashing it left, right and centre.
|13.2 : Jofra Archer to Mayank Agarwal, 150-run stand comes up! What a partnership this has been! WOW! Good work in the deep by Sanju Samson. Good length ball on off, Agarwal punches it to the right of sweeper cover. Samson there runs and dives to save it before the ropes. Three taken.
|13.3 : Jofra Archer to KL Rahul, Around off, Rahul punches it to cover.
|13.4 : Jofra Archer to KL Rahul, FOUR! The elegant Natraj shot now. Back of a length ball on off and middle, Rahul pulls it over square leg with the Natraj short and gets a boundary.
|13.5 : Jofra Archer to KL Rahul, Good length ball on middle. Rahul looks to flick but gets a leading edge which goes in the gap at cover for one.
|13.6 : Jofra Archer to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! Whatever the skipper can do, Mayank can do better. Time for him to play the Natraj shot. Back of a length on middle, Agarwal plays the Natraj pull and gets a boundary over backward square leg.
|Strategic Time-Out! Well the batters need a breather and so do we as Rahul and Agarwal are out with their guns and firing on all cylinders. The partnership stands at 161! Agarwal has been blistering nd finds himself 9 short of what will be a brilliant ton. Punjab clearly on top here and Rajasthan need to do something about it.
|14.1 : Shreyas Gopal to KL Rahul, FOUR! This is good batting from Rahul! Short delivery on middle, Rahul pulls it over mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep tries to stop it but it goes past him for a boundary.
|14.2 : Shreyas Gopal to KL Rahul, Floated delivery on off, Rahul punches it towards covers for a single. The fielder goes for a direct hit at the striker's end but misses it.
|14.3 : Shreyas Gopal to Mayank Agarwal, Short delivery on off, Agarwal cuts it through point for a run.
|14.4 : Shreyas Gopal to KL Rahul, Tossed up ball on off, Rahul defends it out.
|14.5 : Shreyas Gopal to KL Rahul, Short delivery outside off, Rahul cuts it through point for a single.
|14.6 : Shreyas Gopal to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! HUNDRED FOR AGARWAL! His first one in this league! Take a bow! What a knock this has been! Fabulous!Ã‚Â Short and spinning away from outside off. Mayank flat-bats it over overs to get to his ton in style. He reoves his helmet and raises his bat as his teammates applaud this fantastic innings! What an innings this hasÃ‚Â been.Ã‚Â
|15.1 : Ankit Rajpoot to KL Rahul, WIDE! Slower ball outside off, Rahul leaves it alone. It is wided by the umpire.
|0.0 : Ankit Rajpoot is back on.
|15.1 : Ankit Rajpoot to KL Rahul, Back of a length on off, Rahul pushes it through covers for a single.
|15.2 : Ankit Rajpoot to Mayank Agarwal, Length ball on off, Agarwal drives it through covers for a run.
|15.3 : Ankit Rajpoot to KL Rahul, Short and outside off, Rahul punches it through point for a single.
|15.4 : Ankit Rajpoot to Mayank Agarwal, Yorker outside off, Agarwal looks to reach it but misses it.
|15.5 : Ankit Rajpoot to Mayank Agarwal, Short ball on middle, Agarwal plays it over the bowler's head towards mid off for a single.
|15.6 : Ankit Rajpoot to KL Rahul, Low full toss outside off, Rahul drives it through point for a run.
|16.1 : Tom Curran to KL Rahul, Full ball on middle, Rahul flicks it through square leg for a run.
|0.0 : Tom Curran is back on.
|16.2 : Tom Curran to Mayank Agarwal, FOUR! Mayank at his best! Full and outside off, Agarwal lofts it over mid off for a boundary.
|16.3 : Tom Curran to Mayank Agarwal, OUT! Caught! End of a brilliant innings from Mayank Agarwal and he walks away after a truly remarkable century. Finally some respite for the Rajasthan and this could be the inroads they needed towards the end. A low full toss from Tom Curran on leg. Mayank Agarwal mistimes it and chips it high in the air straight to deep mid-wicket. Sanju Samson there comes in front and takes a good catch. Lucky escape for Curran as this was a juicy full toss but maybe Agarwal
|16.4 : Tom Curran to KL Rahul, Curran bowls a yorker outside off, Rahul looks to dig it out but misses it.
|16.3 : Glenn Maxwell is the new batsman in.
|16.5 : Tom Curran to KL Rahul, Length delivery on off, Rahul punches it through point for a single.
|16.6 : Tom Curran to Glenn Maxwell, Short and outside off, Maxwell punches it through point for a run.
|17.1 : Ankit Rajpoot to Glenn Maxwell, Yorker outside off, Maxwell looks to reach out but misses it.
|17.2 : Ankit Rajpoot to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR! That is put away! Short ball on middle, Maxwell pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|17.3 : Ankit Rajpoot to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR! That has been smashed! Full and outside off, Maxwell hits it over point for a boundary.
|17.4 : Ankit Rajpoot to Glenn Maxwell, Low full toss on middle, Maxwell lofts it over mid on for a single.
|17.5 : Ankit Rajpoot to KL Rahul, PLAY AND A MISS! Slower ball outside off, Rahul looks to play a reverse sweep but misses it.
|17.6 : Ankit Rajpoot to KL Rahul,Ã‚Â OUT! Caught! Rahul too departs and these wickets can well be the difference between 230 and 215 here. Rajasthan will back themselves to restrict Punjab under 220 now. Full and wide outside off, Rahul looks to slice it over cover for a biggie but he does not get the timing right and chips it straight to Shreyas Gopal in the deep who takes a good low catch.Ã‚Â
|18.1 : Tom Curran to Glenn Maxwell, Full toss on off, Maxwell punches it over mid on for a single.
|18.2 : Tom Curran to Nicholas Pooran, DROPPED! Back of a length on middle, Pooran hits it back towards the bowler where Curran tries to take it but spills it. That was hit very hard. It goes towards leg side. The batsmen cross ends.
|0.0 : Nicholas Pooran is the new batsman in.
|18.3 : Tom Curran to Glenn Maxwell, PLAY AND A MISS! Full and outside off, Maxwell looks to play a reverse scoop but misses it.
|18.4 : Tom Curran to Glenn Maxwell, Yorker on off, Maxwell digs it out towards covers for a run.
|18.5 : Tom Curran to Nicholas Pooran, SIX! That is huge! Full toss on off, Pooran lofts it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
|18.6 : Tom Curran to Nicholas Pooran, Full delivery on off, Pooran looks to go big but gets a top edge. It goesÃ‚Â towards covers where Uthappa tries to take the catch but fails to hold on. The batsmen get two runs.
|19.1 : Jofra Archer to Glenn Maxwell, WIDE! Short ball down the leg side, Maxwell looks to pull but misses it. It is wided by the umpire.
|Jofra Archer to Glenn Maxwell, Full delivery on off, Maxwell drives it through mid off for a single.
|18.6 : Jofra Archer to bowl the final over of the innings.
|19.2 : Jofra Archer to Nicholas Pooran, SIX! Pooran is going bonkers here! Full delivery outside off, Pooran lofts it over long off for a maximum.
|19.3 : Jofra Archer to Nicholas Pooran, FOUR! Length delivery outside off, Pooran cuts it through point for a boundary.
|19.4 : Jofra Archer to Nicholas Pooran, Good length ball on off, Pooran looks to drive but gets an inside edge back to the bowler.
|19.5 : Jofra Archer to Nicholas Pooran, Short ball outside off, Pooran looks to pull but misses it.
|19.6 : Jofra Archer to Nicholas Pooran, SIX! Excellent finish to the innings! Short ball on middle, Pooran pulls it over mid-wicket for a biggie. PUNJAB FINISH WITH 223/2!Ã‚Â
|A very good comeback from Rajasthan. They were poor at the startÃ‚Â of the innings but have managed to pull things back in the last 5 overs and when it looked like Punjab would reach close to 240, they have managed to do well to restrict them under 225!
|It wasÃ‚Â always going to be a tough evenng for the bowlers and that was the case for Rajasthan. They looked out of sort and all over the place with their bowling plans and were made to pay. They did manage to pull things back towards the end as at one stage it looked like they would conceede 230-240 but have managed to restrict Punjab to 223! Only Rajpoot went under 10 rpo and him along with Tom Curran were the only bowlers to get to the wickets column. To sum it up it was a tough evening for
|What a batting performance from Mayank Agarwal and Punjab. It was the KL Rahul show against Bangalore and it was the Mayank Agarwal show tonight. The Karnataka born batter took the attack against the Rajasthan bowler. The pair of Rahul and Mayank Agarwal stitched together a massive 183-run stand with Agarwal hitting 106 off those. Rahul played a supporting role but followed his partner soon. It looked like Punjab were losing momentum but Pooran's 8-ball 25 has taken them to 223!
|The star with the bat for Punjab,Ã‚Â Mayank Agarwal is caught down for a quickÃ‚Â chat. He starts by saying that it is a wonderful hundred. Adds that he had to give time to get going. Mentions that it was not easy as the pitch was holding up a bit. Agarwal also says that he was a lot calmer than before. Ends by saying that he practiced hard in the nets and it paid off today.