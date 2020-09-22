|0.0 : Hello and welcome to the game 4 of the Indian T20 League 2020. After a thumping victory against Mumbai in the tournament opener, Chennai must be high on confidence as they take on Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes-less Rajasthan who are ready to play their first game. Chennai almost ticked all the boxes in the first game and will look to take the momentum forward. It will be interesting to see the composition of Rajasthan in this game. Stay with us to find that out along with toss update. Aswe wait for
|Jos Buttler starts by saying that he and his family are safe by being in the bio security bubble. He further mentions that it is unfortunate for him to miss today's game. He further mentions that the one thing the teams a missing the most is the crowd and further goes onto praise MSD for his captaincy skills as well as his batting ability.
|Pitch Report - What does the pitch look like? Let's hear it from Kevin Pietersen. Kevin starts by saying that there was grass in Abu Dhabi and Dubai but there is no grass on this pitch. There won't be any sideways movement with low bounce set to play a role here. Further, he says that it won't spin too much. Further adds that the batters need to play the ball on merit and they need to settle in first before exploding. Ends by saying that win the toss and field first as chasing favours the winner
|Toss - We are all set for the flip of the coin. Both the skippers are out in the middle as the match referee, tosses the coin up. Heads is the call from Steven Smith, tails it is. CHENNAI OPT TO FIELD!
|Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai skipper starts by saying that one of the reasons for bowling first is dew. Tells that the wicket on this ground will be different than the other two venues. Feels that it will slow down a bit once the game moves forward. Tells that Rayudu is not 100 percent fit and Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces him. Ends by saying that adaptability is key in the shortest format of the game.
|Chennai (Playing XI) - Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad (IN PLACE OF AMBATI RAYUDU), Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi.Ã‚Â
|Steven Smith, Rajasthan skipper says that they would also have bowled first due to the dew factor but says that they need to bat well now. On his injury he says that he is fine and ready to go though it took a bit longer than expected. On his team composition he says that himself, Tom Curran, David Miller and Jofra Archer are the four overseas players. Adds that the team has talent with some young and promising guys in the squad. Praises his team that they have trained hard for a couple of weeks
|Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (WK), Steven Smith (C), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat.Ã‚Â
|We are all set to begin. Rajasthan are all set to begin their campaign as youngster and India U-19 skipper Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipeer, Steven Smith walk out in the middle. Chennai too are ready on the field. Deepak Chahar with the ball first-up for Chennai.
|0.1 : Deepak Chahar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Chahar starts with a fuller ball outside off, goes away from the left-hander. Jaiswal lets it be.
|0.2 : Deepak Chahar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Fuller and around off, Jaiswal takes a step forward and pushes it towards the man at mid off. Just the second ball facing in such a massive tournament, and Jaiswal walks down the pitch to drive the ball. Confidence!
|0.3 : Deepak Chahar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, First run in the Indian T20 League! Shortish and outside off, Jaiswal waits for the ball and then dabs it down to third man for a single.
|0.4 : Deepak Chahar to Steven Smith, The skipper is up and running too! Fuller ball on middle, Smith flicks it through square leg and takes two.
|0.5 : Deepak Chahar to Steven Smith, Full and on middle, it is flicked straight to square leg this time.
|0.6 : Deepak Chahar to Steven Smith, A bit of fumble and a single taken. 4 from the opening over! Shortish ball outside off, Smith punches it towards cover-point. The fielder fumbles and Smith goes for the run. Jadeja gets to the ball quickly and fires the throw at the non-striker's end but misses.
|Sam Curran to bowl from the other end.
|1.1 : Sam Curran to Steven Smith, Full ball around off to begin, it is pushed towards the point fielder.
|1.2 : Sam Curran to Steven Smith, WIDE! Tries to angle a length ball outside off but ends up bowling it way wide. Left alone. Wided by the umpire.
|Sam Curran to Steven Smith, Good length ball around off, pushed towards mid off.
|1.3 : Sam Curran to Steven Smith, Outside off on a good length, Smith forces it towards deep cover for a single.
|1.4 : Sam Curran to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Fuller and around off and middle, Jaiswal tucks it towards fine leg and takes a single.
|1.5 : Sam Curran to Steven Smith, A dot now! Good over so far. Short and around off, Smith looks to hammer it on the leg side but the ball hits the upper part and rolls towards the leg side.
|1.6 : Sam Curran to Steven Smith, Play and a miss! Another fine over for Chennai! Short and outside off, Smith throws the bat at it but fails to connect.
|2.1 : Deepak Chahar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR! Pulled away! First boundary for Jaiswal and Rajasthan. Shortish ball on middle, Jaiswal goes back and pulls it over mid-wicket and fetches a boundary. His first in the Indian T20 League.
|2.2 : Deepak Chahar to Yashasvi Jaiswal, OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Jaiswal falls on the very next ball after hitting a boundary. Chahar once again bangs it short. This one gets bigger on Jaiswal. He looks to take on and goes for the pull shot. However, the ball takes the top edge and balloons just behind the stumps. Dhoni and Chahar both want the catch but it is Chahar who keeps his calm and takes the catch.
|Who comes out next to bat for Rajasthan? Sanju Samson it is who comes to partner his skipper in the middle.
|2.3 : Deepak Chahar to Sanju Samson, Fuller and around middle, flicked to deep square leg for a run.
|2.4 : Deepak Chahar to Steven Smith, Full and around off, pushed towards the bowler.
|2.5 : Deepak Chahar to Steven Smith, FOUR! First boundary for Smith! Once again it is the short ball that gets the punishment. Chahar is not the quickest. Smith goes back and pulls it over square leg and gets a boundary.
|2.6 : Deepak Chahar to Steven Smith, Quick run! Short and just outside off, pushed towards point and they go for a quick single. Jadeja fires the throw at the striker's end but misses. That doesn't happen too often though. The man has got a bullet throw and he hits them more often than not. Careful, Rajasthan. 10 runs and a wicket from the over.
|First change for Chennai as Lungi Ngidi comes on to bowl now.
|3.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Steven Smith, SIX! Welcome into the attack, Mr. Ngidi, says Smith. A fuller ball on the pads of Smith, he picks it up early and deposits it over deep square leg for a biggie. First one of the game.
|3.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Steven Smith, Shortish ball around middle, Smith tucks it towards mid-wicket.
|3.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Steven Smith, Another shorter one, it is pushed towards point for a single.
|3.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Sanju Samson, Full ball around off, flicked towards mid-wicket.
|3.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Sanju Samson, Another dot! Third in the over. Good length ball around off, pushed towards point by Samson.
|4.1 : Sam Curran to Steven Smith,Ã‚Â Length and around off, Smith taps it towards mid off and takes a quick run.
|3.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Sanju Samson, A couple to open the account for Samson! Just about manages to clear the man at mid on. Short abd around middle, Sanju goes for the pull but he doesn't time it well. The ball goes in the air as mid on runs to his right and back trying to get to the ball but it evades him. Two taken before he can return the ball. 9 from the over.
|4.2 : Sam Curran to Sanju Samson, Length ball angled across the right hander, Samson makes room by going to the leg side. He looks to smash it through the off side but gets beaten.
|4.3 : Sam Curran to Sanju Samson, FOUR! CHEEKY! Short of a length ball around off, Samson stays back and looks to cut. The ball takes the top edge and flies towards third man forÃ‚Â a boundary.
|4.4 : Sam Curran to Sanju Samson, SIX! HAMMERED! Short and around middle, Samson pulls it powerfully towards deep square leg for a biggie.
|4.5 : Sam Curran to Sanju Samson, Wide yorker outside off, Samson squeezes it to point and takes a couple.
|4.6 : Sam Curran to Sanju Samson, Length ball on middle, pushed to off side for a single.
|5.1 : Deepak Chahar to Sanju Samson, Length ball outside off, Samson pushes it towards covers and scampers for a run.
|0.0 : Deepak Chahar is back on.
|5.2 : Deepak Chahar to Steven Smith, Slower length ball outside off, Smith taps it to point and takes a single.
|0.0 : Sam Curran is back on. Went for 3 in his first over.
|5.3 : Deepak Chahar to Sanju Samson, SIX! Lovely hit! Short ball on middle, it sits up nicely for Samson as he pulls it with ease over deep square leg fence for a maximum.
|5.4 : Deepak Chahar to Sanju Samson,Ã‚Â Fuller length ball around off, Sanju plays it towards mid-wicket for a run.
|5.5 : Deepak Chahar to Steven Smith, FOUR! Poor stuff from the bowler but excellent one from the batsman. Chahar strays one down the leg and Smith just about manages to get bat on ball and sends the ball running towardss fine leg for a boundary.
|5.6 : Deepak Chahar to Steven Smith, Short ball which does not rise as Smith flat bats it towards mid off for a single.
|6.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith,Ã‚Â Tossed up on middle, Smith flicks it to wide long on for a single.
|0.0 : Time for spin! Here's Ravindra Jadeja.
|6.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson, SIX! That's a mighty hit! Floated around middle, it is in the arc of Samson as he lofts it high and over the long on fence for a huge hit.
|6.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson, SIX! That's hit into Mars! Jadeja once again goes full and Samson hit it over long off this time. This one is bigger than the previous one.
|6.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson, Full and on off, Sanju defends it out.
|6.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson, Tossed up on off, Samson pushes it to covers for a single.
|6.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Very full and around off, Smith plays it back to Jadeja. Excellent over for Rajasthan.
|7.1 : Piyush Chawla to Sanju Samson, SIX! Chawla is greeted with a biggie! This is excellent batting from Samson. His 5th biggie already. Tossed up and on middle, Samson gets under the ball and deposits it over long on for a biggie.
|7.2 : Piyush Chawla to Sanju Samson, SIX! Another one! This one is over extra cover! Samson moves to 49 in just 18 balls. Floated full and outside off, Samson reaches out for it and launches it over extra cover for a biggie.
|7.3 : Piyush Chawla to Sanju Samson, FIFTY UP FOR SAMSON! Fastest in the Indian T20 League. Short ball outside off, this is whacked through point for a single.
|0.0 : Piyush Chawla to bowl now.
|7.4 : Piyush Chawla to Steven Smith, Short and around off, Smith punches it towards long on and gets Samson back on strike. He doesn't have to go after the ball.
|7.5 : Piyush Chawla to Sanju Samson, SIX! BOOM! 7th six for Samson! It seems like this man is playing in the nets right now! Another loopy ball, it is again very full, where Samson likes it. He once again gets under the ball and powers it over long on for the third maximum of the over. 20 from the over so far.
|7.6 : Piyush Chawla to Sanju Samson, 1 run, played towards covers.
|Piyush Chawla to Sanju Samson, Short and outside off, slapped through cover-point for a single. And hang on! After all the hammering, Chawla has overstepped. Free Hit coming up.
|Piyush Chawla to Steven Smith, SIX! Smith joins the party and makes full use of the Free Hit. Short and outside off, Smith stays back and slams it over extra cover for a biggie. 28 from the over.
|8.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson, Flatter and on middle, flicked towards leg side for a single.
|0.0 : STRATEGIC TIME OUT! Rajsthan are into a different mode right now. They had a decent Powerplay where they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal but since then Sanju Samson is on fire. He is dealing in sixes now and has also reached his 50 is quick time. Smith has loved to a second fiddle here. Chennai have been struggling here with the short boundaries and they need to find a way to arrest the run flow or else they could be chasing a mammoth total. Lets see what comes after the break.
|8.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Appeal! Big appeal! Not out says the umpire. No review from Dhoni. He had a long chat with Jadeja. Shortish and on middle and leg, skids through as Samson misses to flick it away. He is hit on the pads. Jadeja roars. Dhoni does too. Nothing from the umpire. Jadeja begs but not out says the umpire. No review. Jadeja wants it to be reviewd but not Dhoni. Replays roll in and it shows that Jadeja would've had the wicket of Samson had they went for the review.
|8.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Tossed up on middle, tucked to mid-wicket for a run.
|8.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson, Quicker outside off, Samson goes for the dab shot but gets it to chop it towards Dhoni behind.
|8.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson, Loopy around middle, Samson gets it off the inner half of the bat towards mid-wicket for a single.
|8.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Flatter around off, Steven plays it to mid-wicket for a single. 100 up for Rajasthan!
|9.1 : Piyush Chawla to Steven Smith, SIX! Chawla is getting hammered here. Tossed up and around off, Smith reaches out and slams it over long off for a biggie.
|9.2 : Piyush Chawla to Steven Smith, Follows it with a single by forcing it throuh point.
|9.3 : Piyush Chawla to Sanju Samson, SIX! Another one! It's raining sixes here. Chawla doesn't want to learn as he continues to toss the ball up and bowl it in the arc. Samson has no problem lifting it over long off for another biggie.
|9.4 : Piyush Chawla to Sanju Samson, Shortish and around off, punched through cover for a run.
|9.5 : Piyush Chawla to Steven Smith, FOUR! Guided! Excellent batting! Chawla bowls it short, quicker and just outside off, Smith waits for it and then runs it down through past the short third man fielder and into the fence.
|9.6 : Piyush Chawla to Steven Smith, Single to end another expensive over from Chawla. Shortish and around off, pushed through mid off for a single. 19 from the over.
|10.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Pushed through on leg, Smith plays it to mid on and takes a single.
|10.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson, Full and outside off, Samson lets it be.
|10.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson, SIX! Samson is dealing in sixes here! Once again Jadeja goes full and outside off, Samson lofts it cleanly over long off and bags another biggie.
|10.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson, Tossed up around middle, Sanju tucks it to the leg side of a single.
|10.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, WIDE! Full and wide, infact too wide outside the tramline on the off side. Wided by the umpire.
|Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Flatter outside off, Smith slaps it through covers for a run.
|10.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Sanju Samson, Quicker outside off, Smason goes for the cut but inside edge it onto the pads as the ball rolls towards the bowler.
|11.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Steven Smith, Short of good length ball outside off, Smith taps it to point and takes a single.
|11.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Sanju Samson, Length ball outside off, Sanju taps it to point where RJ has an unncecessary throw at the bowler's end for a single.
|11.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Steven Smith, 1Length ball outside off, Smith runs it to third man for a single.
|11.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Sanju Samson, OUT! CAUGHT! Excellent catch!Ã‚Â That is what was needed and Ngidi did exactly the same. He drags his length back a bit and that is what Samson misread. He goes early into the lofted shot as the ball arrives late. Still he goes for the shot and ends up miscuing it high and towards deep point. Deepak Chahar stationed there runs in and takes a good catch.
|11.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Steven Smith, WIDE! Tries to bowl the slower one but ends up bowling it down the leg side. Wided by the umpire.
|11.4 : David Miller is in now! His first game for Rajasthan.
|11.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Steven Smith, Good length ball around off, pushed back to the bowler.
|Run out appeal referred upstairs. It could be disaster for Miller. It is a disaster for Miller. So unfortunate for him.
|11.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Steven Smith, OUT! RUN OUT! Unfortunate way to go back! Gone for a duck without facing a ball. Fullish and on middle, Smith tucks it towards deep square leg. He wants two. Miller obliges and goes for it. Ruturaj Gaikwad gets to the ball quickly and fires the throw at the non-steiker's end. Kedar there collects the ball and takes the bails off. Third umpire has been called for. Replays roll in. Miller is short. His bat got stuck in the ground and he dropped it.
|Robin Uthappa is in now!
|12.1 : Piyush Chawla to Robin Uthappa, Tossed up on off, Robin pushes it back to the bowler.
|12.2 : Piyush Chawla to Robin Uthappa, Flighted around off, Uthappa drives it to long off forÃ‚Â a single.
|12.3 : Piyush Chawla to Steven Smith, Short and wide outside off, Smith cuts it to point for a single.
|12.4 : Piyush Chawla to Robin Uthappa, Floated outside off, Robin drives it to covers.
|12.5 : Piyush Chawla to Robin Uthappa, NOT OUT! Uthappa's feet go nowhere. A googly outside off, Robin lines up for a slog sweep but misses it altogether as the ball goes past the insde edge and the off pole. Dhoni behind collects it and whips the bails off in a flash. The square leg umpire takes it upstairs to check for the stumping but the replays show that Robin was well inside the crease when the bails lit up.
|12.6 : Piyush Chawla to Robin Uthappa, Flatter and outside off, Uthappa cuts it through point and gets to the other end.
|13.1 : Ravindra Jadeja to Robin Uthappa, On off, pushed towards point for a run.
|13.2 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Short and outside off, cut to deep point for a run by Smith.
|13.3 : Ravindra Jadeja to Robin Uthappa, On middle, Uthappa lifts it towards long on and gets a run.
|13.4 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, WIDE! Way outside off, Smith lets it be. Wided.
|Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, DROPPED AND SIX! Poor from Curran! That will not please Jadeja. The horror night for him continues. He tossed it up and bowled it wide outside off, Smith reaches out and slams it towards long off. Goes to Sam Curran who gets both hands to it but spills it and parries it over the fence.
|13.5 : Ravindra Jadeja to Steven Smith, Shortish and outside off, pushed through point for a run.
|13.6 : Ravindra Jadeja to Robin Uthappa, Shortish and outside off, punched through cover-point for a single. 12 from Jadeja's final over. Gives 40 for nothing in his 4 overs.
|0.0 : Stumping appeal! It's referred upstairs. No excitement shown though by MS Dhoni after that!
|Ravindra Jadeja is back on. 3-0-28-0 are his figures so far.
|14.1 : Piyush Chawla to Robin Uthappa, OUT! CAUGHT! Another one falls and Chennai making a fine comeback here! Chawla returns and bowls a fuller one outside off, Uthappa drills it towards long off. Faf du Plessis is there. Moves a bit to his left and takes a good tumbling catch.
|14.2 : Piyush Chawla to Rahul Tewatia, Shortish and around off, Tewatia pushes it towards point and takes a single.
|0.0 : Rahul Tewatia joins skipper in the middle.
|14.3 : Piyush Chawla to Steven Smith, Full and around off, pushed through mid on for a single.
|0.0 : Strategic break! Wow Brilliant from Rajasthan they have been dealing in sixes. Though they have lost Sanju Samson but Steven Smith is going strong and Uthappa is out there too. They would hope for a flourishing finish to the innings. Though Chennai would love to restrict them to a total around 160-170. Lets see how the last 6 over turn out to be. Piyush Chawla to continue with the ball after the break.
|14.4 : Piyush Chawla to Rahul Tewatia, Short ball around off, forced through mid off for a single.
|14.5 : Piyush Chawla to Steven Smith, Another single! Quicker and around off, Smith tucks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
|14.6 : Piyush Chawla to Rahul Tewatia, Another run! Just 5 from Chawla's over. And the wicket of Uthappa too. Flatter and around off, Tewatia looks to play it towards covers but the ball takes outside edge and goes wide of Dhoni's gloves towards third man. A run taken.
|15.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Rahul Tewatia, Back of a length ball on middle, pulled to deep square leg for a single.
|15.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Steven Smith, FOUR! Nicely done! Creative from the skipper! Uses the pace of the bowler and scoops it over short fine leg and gets a boundary. Falls over in the process but who cares. Smith has got a boundary.
|0.0 : Bowling change. Lungi Ngidi is back on to bowl at the backend. 2-0-14-1 are his figures so far.
|15.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Steven Smith, Tucks the next one towards leg side and gets to the other end.
|15.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Rahul Tewatia, FOUR! Tewatia gets into the act now. Full and outside off, Tewatia hammers it over extra cover and fetches his first boundary.
|15.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Rahul Tewatia, A couple now! Short and around off, pulled towards deep mid-wicket. Doesn't time it well but it is good enough for two.
|15.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Rahul Tewatia, Dot to end the over! Good length ball around off, keeps low and goes away a bit too. Tewatia looks to pull but misses. 12 from the over, a good one for Rajasthan
|16.1 : Sam Curran to Steven Smith, Full and outside off, drilled to deep cover for a run.
|0.0 : Sam Curran is back on. His figures so far are 2-017-0.
|Tewatia has been given out LBW! But Smith wants him to refer it upstairs. Let's see what the replays have got to show.
|16.2 : Sam Curran to Rahul Tewatia, OUT! LBW! The review will not save Tewatia! That looked plumb but Smith and Tewatia gambled with the review towards the end. Curran with the knack of taking wickets strikes. He bowls a fuller one around off and middle, Tewatia tries to flick it but misses to get hit on the pads. They all go up in appeal. The finger goes up. Tewatia goes to his skipper who asks him to refer it upstairs. Replays roll in and show that the onfield call is correct one. So Tewatia ha
|16.3 : Sam Curran to Riyan Parag, Shortish and around off, blocked.
|16.2 : Riyan Parag is the new man with the bat for Rajasthan.
|16.4 : Sam Curran to Riyan Parag, Parag is off the mark! And in style too! Full and just outside off, it is drilled through the covers. Two taken.
|16.5 : Sam Curran to Riyan Parag, FOUR! A boundary now! Streaky from Parag. Full and wide outside off, Parag waits for the ball and then guides it through short third man for a boundary.
|16.6 : Sam Curran to Riyan Parag, OUT! CAUGHT! Chennai are pulling it back brilliantly. Curran it is again. This young ladÃ‚Â keeps on getting better and better. He bowls a slower one outside off, Parag looks to run it down to third man but ends up getting a faint nick behind to the keeper. Dhoni there dives forward and gobbles it up. Barely an appeal there from anyone on the field as Parag walk back.
|17.1 : Deepak Chahar to Steven Smith, On the pads of Smith, he tucks it towards fine leg for a run.
|17.2 : Deepak Chahar to Tom Curran, Slower one! Good length and outside off, keeps low. Tom looks to drive but misses. Dhoni fumbles and they take a bye.
|0.0 : Will Tom Curran come out to bat now? Yes, he is out in the middle. Deepak Chahar replaces Lungi Ngidi in the attack. Can he snare either of these two?
|17.3 : Deepak Chahar to Steven Smith, A single now! Shortish and around off, Smith looks to punch it through the off side but the ball gets big on him. It hits the upper part of the bat and goes towards covers. A single taken.
|17.4 : Deepak Chahar to Tom Curran, Good length ball around off, defended back to the bowler.
|17.5 : Deepak Chahar to Tom Curran, NOT OUT! Finally, they decide to make the use of technology and Tom gets a life. Let's go through the drama.
|17.6 : Deepak Chahar to Tom Curran, Good length ball around off, it is forced through point for a run.
|17.4 : What happened there? Curran has been given out caught behind. He thinks that he didn't hit it and looks to review it. They don't have the review though. The umpires get together. Not sure for what though. And then they send Curran on his way back. In the meanwhile, replays roll in and it shows that the ball might have bounced before it got to Dhoni's gloves. Now, the umpires refere it upstairs as they want to check if the catch is clean. Well, it isn't. It boucned just before thudding in the glo
|18.1 : Sam Curran to Tom Curran, Full and on the pads, flicked towards fine leg for a run.
|18.2 : Sam Curran to Steven Smith, OUT! CAUGHT! Smith holes out near the ropes. A fine innings from him though. He is disappointed with himself but a top knock from the skipper. Good length ball on middle, Smith flicks it superbly. Times it so well but it goes straight down the throat of Kedar Jadhav at deep square leg.
|Jofra Archer is the new man in.
|18.3 : Sam Curran to Tom Curran, FOUR! EDGY RUN! Tom won't mind though. A perfect yorker around off. Tom looks to keep it out but gets a thick outside edge and the ball races away to the fence.
|18.4 : Sam Curran to Tom Curran, NOT OUT! Brilliant throw from Jadeja but equally well done by Archer. A fuller ball around off, it is stroked towards long on. They want two. Jadeja there gets to the ball and fires the throw and hits it at the non-striker's end. They appeal and the third umpire has been called for again. Replays roll in and it shows that Archer did well to drag his bat in.
|18.5 : Sam Curran to Tom Curran, Short and on middle, pulled to deep square leg for a run.
|18.3 : Now, a run out appeal taken upstairs. Jadeja with a rocket throw. Archer is in though.
|18.6 : Sam Curran to Jofra Archer, Single to end the over! Fuller and around middle, it is lofted over mid on for a run.
|19.1 : Lungi Ngidi to Jofra Archer, SIX! Whoa! Ngidi goes full and around off, Archer goes for the full swing of te bat. Great extension of arms as he hits it hit and over the long off fence for a biggie.
|19.2 : Lungi Ngidi to Jofra Archer, SIX! That's gone out of the park! Short and on middle, Archer pulls it powerfully over deep square leg fence for a maximum.
|19.3 : Lungi Ngidi to Jofra Archer, NO BALL! SIX! Three in a row! Archer is enjoying it. Another short one and Archer pulls it flat this time towards deep square leg for a six. Ngidi oversteps and it will be a Free Hit on the next ball.
|Lungi Ngidi to Jofra Archer, WIDE! Tries to bowl a slower one outside off. Slips little too wide outside off. He has to re-bowl that.
|Lungi Ngidi to Jofra Archer, SIX! That has gone into the universe! Four in a row! Full and outside off, Archer hoicks it over long over long on for a huge hit. It is another no ball as Ngidi oversteps once again. Free Hit coming up.
|Lungi Ngidi to Jofra Archer, A dot! A slower one from Ngidi. Short and outside off, fingers rolled. Archer lines him up to slam it over the leg side but does so little too early to miss.
|19.4 : Lungi Ngidi to Jofra Archer, A single now! Archer tries to make room and Ngidi follows him. Archer does well to pull it towards fine leg and gets to the other end.
|19.5 : Lungi Ngidi to Tom Curran, Short and around off, Curran looks to pull but does so early. The ball takes the toe end and goes towards mid off. A single taken.
|19.6 : Lungi Ngidi to Jofra Archer, Single to end the innings! 30 from the final over. Short and around off, smashed towards long off for a run. Rajasthan finish with 216/7.
|WOW! Rajasthan have got a humongous total on the board! A pure batting carnage is what we have witnessed here in Sharjah. Rajasthan have turned out with full power as they put on a show with the bat. After putting into the field, Rajasthan lost the youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal early but then came the partnership between Sanju Samson and Steven Smith. The duo started to up the ante as Smason started to go hammer and tongs in the middle carving the spinners to all areas. He though departed after his
|On the bowling by Chennai, it looked like an off day for them in the field. Not a single bowler was spared today as they struggled to bowl with the short boundaries. Ngidi, Jadeja and Chawla all were taken to the cleaners as they conceded in excess for 9 runs an over. Sam Curran though brought some respectability with the ball by taking 3 wickets. All in all poor bowling, poor fielding and sloppy catching all combined to put the Chennai bowlers on the leather hunt.
|So the target for Chennai to go 2 up is 217 in 20 overs. Can the Chennai batters give back what their bowlers recieved or will Rajasthan continue to roll the men in yellow to open their account with a win. Stay tuned on the other side of the break as the chase unveils.
|Sanju Samson is caught for a chat. Tells that he had a great time in the middle. Says that it wasn't a good wicket as it looked. Feels it was on the slower side and hitting the length ball was difficult. Praises the skipper and tells that it is good to play with him together as he stays till the end. Says that he asked Tom about Sam as how he bowls but Tom didn't give him any clue.