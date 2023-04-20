|Batsmen
|15.3 : Sam Curran to Faf du Plessis, 1 run.
|15.2 : Sam Curran to Virat Kohli, Back of a length and on off, Virat KohliÂ uses his feet and forces it on the bounce towards long off for a run.
|15.1 : Sam Curran to Faf du Plessis, A slower one now, on a length andÂ on leg, Faf du PlessisÂ swipes it towards deep square leg for a single.
|Sam Curran to Faf du Plessis, Nasty one! Sam CurranÂ loses his grip and bowls a very high full toss near the head of the batter, Faf du PlessisÂ tries to duck under it and swings his bat, but misses and Jitesh SharmaÂ does well to stop it behind the stumps. It is called a No Ball for height. A Free Hit is coming up...
|14.6 : Nathan Ellis to Faf du Plessis, A low full toss, on middle, Faf du PlessisÂ drills it towards long on for one.
|Nathan Ellis to Virat Kohli, Another good review for a wide call! Nathan EllisÂ tries the slower bouncer now around leg, Virat KohliÂ misses his hook and Jitesh SharmaÂ only manages to parry it behind. A bye is taken. Kohli goes for the review and the replay shows that it is above the head too and a wide is called now.
|14.5 : Nathan Ellis to Virat Kohli, SIX! Glorious shot! Nathan EllisÂ serves this full and around off, in the slot as well, Virat KohliÂ stays there and shows the full face of the bat to launch it over the long off fence for a biggie.
|14.4 : Nathan Ellis to Virat Kohli, Pulls his length back a bit, on middle, Virat KohliÂ knocks it down the pitch where Nathan EllisÂ goes down quickly to make a good stop.
|14.3 : Nathan Ellis to Faf du Plessis, This is pitched up and outside off, Faf du PlessisÂ reaches for it and drills it towards deep point while falling over in the process. They cross.
|14.2 : Nathan Ellis to Virat Kohli, On a length and on off, slower too, Virat KohliÂ miscues his push to the right of the bowler for a run.
|14.1 : Nathan Ellis to Faf du Plessis, Full and on middle, Faf du PlessisÂ mistimes his slog towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|13.6 : Arshdeep Singh to Virat Kohli, FOUR! FIFTY FOR KOHLI! He gets to in some style as well and Bangalore gets a much-needed boundary. Arshdeep SinghÂ serves this full and on off, Virat KohliÂ dances down the track and drives it well wide of long off with great timing for a boundary. This has been another fine knock from him, but he will need to change gears now.
|13.5 : Arshdeep Singh to Faf du Plessis, Overpitched and on middle, Faf du PlessisÂ mistimes his lofted shot towards long off for one more.
|13.3 : Arshdeep Singh to Faf du Plessis, Arshdeep SinghÂ bangs in a slower bouncer, on middle, Faf du PlessisÂ thinks about ramping it, but lets it go in the end. The umpire signals one for the over. However, Faf du PlessisÂ goes for the review after Kohli tells him too, and the replay shows that it is over the head height. The decision is changed to a wide now!
|13.4 : Arshdeep Singh to Virat Kohli, This is on a good length and on middle, Virat KohliÂ uses his feet and whips it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
|13.2 : Arshdeep Singh to Virat Kohli, Full again and on leg, angling in, Virat KohliÂ looks to work it away, but gets an inside edge onto his pads as the ball rolls towards square leg. They cross.
|13.3 : Arshdeep Singh to Faf du Plessis, A good yorker, on middle, Faf du PlessisÂ digs it out towards long on for another run.
|13.1 : Arshdeep Singh to Faf du Plessis, Fuller one and slower too, on middle, Faf du PlessisÂ forces it towards long on for a single.
|12.6 : Strategic-Break! Punjab have mangaed to get in a couple of cheap overs to restrict the run flow a bit, but they know that they need wickets to avoid Bangalore from getting to a huge total. Bangalore have all the resources still available and they will look to take full advantage of that after this break. An exciting phase of cricket awaits us. Arshdeep SinghÂ to bowl after the break.
|Rahul Chahar to Faf du Plessis, Shortish and on middle, Faf du PlessisÂ heaves it towards deep mid-wicket for one more.
|12.5 : Rahul Chahar to Virat Kohli, Tossed up, full and on off, Virat KohliÂ pushes it wide of point and scampers across for one.
|12.4 : Rahul Chahar to Faf du Plessis, Shorter in length and on middle, Faf du PlessisÂ mistimes his pull through mid-wicket for another run.
|12.3 : Rahul Chahar to Virat Kohli, Looped up, on leg, in the blokhole, Virat KohliÂ jams it out towards long on for a run.
|12.2 : Rahul Chahar to Virat Kohli, Floated, full and no middle, Virat KohliÂ taps it towards point.
|12.1 : Rahul Chahar to Faf du Plessis, Flatter, short and on leg, Faf du PlessisÂ works it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|11.6 : Sam Curran to Faf du Plessis, Full again and on middle, Faf du PlessisÂ flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for another run. Only five runs of the over then!
|11.5 : Sam Curran to Virat Kohli, Full and on off, Virat KohliÂ drives it towards long off for a run.
|11.3 : Sam Curran to Faf du Plessis, Short again and outside off, Faf du PlessisÂ slaps it towards long off for a single.
|11.4 : Sam Curran to Virat Kohli, Good running! Sam CurranÂ bowls a yorker, on leg, Virat KohliÂ digs it out in front of deep mid-wicket and comes back for the second. With that, the 100-run partnership comes up between these two batters.
|11.2 : Sam Curran to Faf du Plessis, Back of a length and on off, Faf du PlessisÂ punches it towards covers.
|11.1 : Sam Curran to Faf du Plessis, Short of a length and on middle, slower too, Faf du PlessisÂ pulls it towards short fine leg.
|10.6 : Rahul Chahar to Faf du Plessis, Shortish and on middle, Faf du PlessisÂ works it wide of mid-wicket for one.
|10.5 : Rahul Chahar to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Brilliant shot! Rahul ChaharÂ lands this short and way outside off, Faf du PlessisÂ tries to make room initially, but adjusts well to reach for it and punches it past cover-point for a boundary.
|10.4 : Rahul Chahar to Virat Kohli, Slightly shorter and on middle, Virat KohliÂ forces it towards deep square leg for a run.
|10.3 : Rahul Chahar to Virat Kohli, Floated, full and on off, Virat KohliÂ drives it straight to covers.
|10.2 : Rahul Chahar to Virat Kohli, Tossed up, full and on middle, Virat KohliÂ tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
|10.1 : Rahul Chahar to Faf du Plessis, Short and on middle, Faf du PlessisÂ clips it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
|9.6 : Liam Livingstone to Faf du Plessis, Pushed through full and just outside off, driven to deep cover-point for a single. Faf du PlessisÂ brings up his FIFTY here and Bangalore are going well at 92 for no loss at the halfway mark.
|9.5 : Liam Livingstone to Virat Kohli, Shortish and outside off, Virat KohliÂ hangs back and cuts it through covers for one.
|9.4 : Liam Livingstone to Faf du Plessis, Full and follows the batter outside off, Faf du PlessisÂ works this through mid-wicket for one.
|9.3 : Liam Livingstone to Virat Kohli, Flat atÂ the stumps. Virat KohliÂ hangs back and punches it to long on for a single.
|9.2 : Liam Livingstone to Faf du Plessis, Full and outside off, drilled to long off for one.
|9.1 : Liam Livingstone to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Liam LivingstoneÂ is greeted with a boundary. Short and outside off, Faf du PlessisÂ goes back and hammers it toward the deep extra cover fence for a boundary.
|8.6 : Liam LivingstoneÂ comes into the attack.
|Rahul Chahar to Faf du Plessis, Flat and shortish outside off, cut away to deep point for one.
|8.5 : Rahul Chahar to Virat Kohli, Low full toss at the stumps, driven to long on for one.
|8.4 : Rahul Chahar to Faf du Plessis, Fires it full and outside off, Faf du PlessisÂ makes room and lofts it on a bounce to the man at deep cover for one.
|8.3 : Rahul Chahar to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! BANG! Tossed up around off, Faf du PlessisÂ sits down and lofts it over the bowler and down the ground for a cracking boundary.
|8.2 : Rahul Chahar to Faf du Plessis, Leg break spins away outside off. Faf du PlessisÂ plays and misses.
|8.1 : Rahul Chahar to Virat Kohli, Tossed up at the stumps, drilled to long on for one.
|7.6 : Nathan Ellis to Faf du Plessis, SIX! BANG! Good-length delivery at the middle and leg. Faf du PlessisÂ backs away and hammers it back over the bowler down the ground into the side screen for half a dozen.
|7.5 : Nathan Ellis to Faf du Plessis, Good length ball slanting on the leg peg. Faf du PlessisÂ backs away and flicks it toward the deep backward square leg region for a couple. Arshdeep SinghÂ puts in the dive and keeps it to two.
|7.4 : Nathan Ellis to Faf du Plessis, Hard length just over the stumps. Faf du PlessisÂ backs away and bunts into covers.
|7.3 : Nathan Ellis to Virat Kohli, Full and outside off, Virat KohliÂ drives this to mid off for one.
|7.2 : Nathan Ellis to Faf du Plessis, Back of a length on off, Faf du PlessisÂ hangs back and lofts it on a bounce to long on for one.
|7.1 : Nathan Ellis to Virat Kohli, Length ball around the middle and leg, knocked down to long on for one.
|6.6 : Strategic Break! Bangalore have started well courtesy of Virat KohliÂ and Faf du Plessis. The duo have added 63 off the 7 overs so far and are looking good for a big one. Punjab will have to get a few quick wickets to get back into the game and limit the scoring.
|Rahul Chahar to Virat Kohli, Googly around off, Virat KohliÂ goes back and eases it through covers for one.
|6.5 : Rahul Chahar to Virat Kohli, Full on off, pushed to short cover.
|6.4 : Rahul Chahar to Virat Kohli, Leg break spins away outside off, Virat KohliÂ bunts it back to Chahar.
|6.3 : Rahul Chahar to Virat Kohli, Tossed up around off, Virat KohliÂ drives it hard through covers toward wide long off for a couple.
|6.2 : Rahul Chahar to Faf du Plessis, Flat and on the middle and leg stump. Faf du PlessisÂ goes back and knocks it to long off for one.
|6.1 : Rahul Chahar to Faf du Plessis, Leg break around off, Faf du PlessisÂ guides it to point.
|5.6 : Rahul ChaharÂ is into the attack.
|Sam Curran to Faf du Plessis, LEG BYE! Slower ball. Shortish and at the leg stump line. Faf du PlessisÂ is early into the pull. The ball deflects off his ribs toward point for a leg bye.
|5.5 : Sam Curran to Virat Kohli, Full and at the stumps, flicks to mid on and scampers for a quick single.
|5.4 : Sam Curran to Virat Kohli, Short and angling down the leg, Virat KohliÂ pulls it toward the deep backward square leg region for a couple.
|5.3 : Sam Curran to Faf du Plessis, LEG BYE! Full and tailing back into the leg stump. Faf du PlessisÂ looks to flick and misses, the ball deflects off the pad toward short third for a leg bye.
|5.2 : Sam Curran to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! BANG! Short of a length at the stumps. Faf du PlessisÂ goes back and pulls it toward the deep mid-wicket region for a cracking boundary.Â
|5.1 : Sam Curran to Virat Kohli, Sam CurranÂ starts off with a back of a length ball on the leg peg. Virat KohliÂ advances and tucks it to deep square leg for one.
|4.6 : Nathan Ellis to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Hard length again around off, Faf du PlessisÂ plays it late and guides it nicely between short third and the backward point fielder for a boundary to end the over.
|4.5 : Nathan Ellis to Faf du Plessis, Hard length outside off, knocked to cover-point for none.
|4.4 : Nathan Ellis to Virat Kohli, Length ball outside off, pushed to covers for one.
|0.0 : Nathan EllisÂ comes into the attack now.
|4.3 : Nathan Ellis to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Into the gap! Shortish and pace off,Â down the leg. Virat KohliÂ pulls it past the man at short fine leg toward the deep backward square leg fence for a boundary.Â
|4.2 : Nathan Ellis to Virat Kohli, Length ball just outside off, Virat KohliÂ shimmies down and drives this hard to covers.
|4.1 : Nathan Ellis to Faf du Plessis, Slower and shortish around off, Faf du PlessisÂ hangs back and pulls it to deep square leg for one.
|3.6 : Harpreet Brar to Faf du Plessis, Flat on the leg peg. Faf du PlessisÂ goes back and works it wide of the mid on fielder for a comfortable three.
|Arshdeep Singh to Virat Kohli, FOUR! 2nd boundary in the over! Back of a length outside off. Virat KohliÂ skips down and cuts this past the man at point for another boundary.
|3.5 : Harpreet Brar to Faf du Plessis, SIX MORE! Full at the middle and leg. Faf du PlessisÂ goes through with the line and smacks this over the long on fence for another maximum.
|3.4 : Harpreet Brar to Faf du Plessis, Very full at the middle and leg, drilled to mid on.
|3.3 : Harpreet Brar to Faf du Plessis, SIX! BOOM! All the way! Tossed up at the stumps. Faf du PlessisÂ makes room and lofts it over the bowler and down the ground for a biggie.Â
|3.2 : Harpreet Brar to Virat Kohli, Full and on off, driven to long off for one.
|3.1 : Harpreet Brar to Faf du Plessis, Flat on the leg stump, worked through mid-wicket for one.
|2.5 : Arshdeep Singh to Virat Kohli, Good-length delivery outside off. Virat KohliÂ gets forward and eases it through covers for a couple.
|2.4 : Arshdeep Singh to Virat Kohli, Bouncer again around off, Virat KohliÂ goes for the pull but backs out of the shot at the last moment.
|2.3 : Arshdeep Singh to Virat Kohli, FOUR! Up and Over! Short and angling down the leg. Virat KohliÂ takes it on and pulls it over the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
|2.2 : Arshdeep Singh to Faf du Plessis, Low full toss outside off, Faf du PlessisÂ knocks it to mid off for one.
|2.1 : Arshdeep Singh to Faf du Plessis, Full-length delivery at the stumps. Faf du PlessisÂ defends it forward.
|1.6 : Harpreet Brar to Virat Kohli, Flat and coming into the middle and leg. Virat KohliÂ turns it to short mid-wicket.
|1.5 : Harpreet Brar to Virat Kohli, Floated on off. Pushed to short cover.
|1.4 : Harpreet Brar to Virat Kohli, FOUR! BANG! Tossed up around off. Virat KohliÂ leans into it and times this beautifully through covers for a boundary.
|1.3 : Harpreet Brar to Faf du Plessis, Full and outside off, eased to long off for one.
|0.6 : Harpreet BrarÂ to start from the other end.
|1.2 : Harpreet Brar to Virat Kohli, Shortish and spins outside off, Virat KohliÂ hangs back and works it through mid-wicket for one.
|1.1 : Harpreet Brar to Virat Kohli, Full and just outside off, pushed to cover.
|0.6 : Arshdeep Singh to Virat Kohli, Back of a length delivery on the pad, tucked nicely through square leg for a single to end the over.
|0.5 : Arshdeep Singh to Virat Kohli, Short of a length outside off. Virat KohliÂ rides the bounce and steers it past point toward the third man for a couple.
|0.4 : Arshdeep Singh to Faf du Plessis, LEG BYE! Tad fuller length this and swings back into the batter. Faf du PlessisÂ plays all around it and wears it on the back pad. The ball deflects toward point and the batters cross for a leg bye.Â
|0.3 : Arshdeep Singh to Faf du Plessis, Back of a length coming back in around the middle stump line. Faf du PlessisÂ defends it forward.
|0.2 : Arshdeep Singh to Faf du Plessis, Bouncer around off. Faf du PlessisÂ lets it go and the umpire calls it one for the over.
|0.0 : We are all set to start! The two umpires walk out to the middle now followed by the Punjab players who spread out and take their respective field postions. Virat KohliÂ and Faf du PlessisÂ are the expected two openers for Bangalore. Arshdeep SinghÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|0.1 : Arshdeep Singh to Virat Kohli, Arshdeep SinghÂ starts off with a length ball outside off. Virat KohliÂ dabs it to point and gets off the mark with a single.
|0.0 : Bangalore (Playing XI) - Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli (C), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Suyash Prabhudessai (in place of Vyshak Vijay Kumar), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj.Â
|Liam LivingstoneÂ is up for a quick chat. He says that it is nice to be back in the playing field. Adds that the recovery has been a bit difficult but it is all worth it. Tells that they want toÂ try and entertain the crowdÂ and play good cricket and admits that Bangalore is a difficult opposition. Mentions that it is nice to see a full stadium and they have been playing good and wants to repay the faith shown in them by the fans.
|Punjab (Playing XI) - Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh, Liam Livingstone (In place of Sikandar Raza), Sam Curran (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis (In place of Kagiso Rabada), Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh,Â
|Impact Players for Bangalore -Â Vyshak Vijay Kumar, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat.
|Impact Players for Punjab -Â Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan, Shivam Singh.
|Virat Kohli, the stand-in skipper of BangaloreÂ says Faf du PlessisÂ cannot field because of his bruised rib. So, he will be playing as an Impact Player for them replacing Vyshak Vijay KumarÂ later on. Adds that they got what they wanted and says that the pitch gets slow a bit. Mentions that it is about focusing on one game at a time and they need to do better in crunch situations which they haven't done in some of the games where the results haven't gone their way.
|Sam Curran, the stand-in captain of PunjabÂ says they will bowl first as they did it well in the last game and the boys are up for it. Adds that Shikhar Dhawan misses out again and he is closer to getting back. Mentions Dhawan is a quality player but the other players will have to step up and do the job. Â Shares that Liam LivingstoneÂ comes back and so does Nathan Ellis in place of Rabada.
|TOSS - The coin goes up in the air and lands in favour of Sam Curran. Punjab have decided to BOWL first.