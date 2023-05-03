|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 4 4 . w . | 3 . . 2 . 4
|Last bat : Matthew Shortb Piyush Chawla27(26b2x41x6) SR:103.85, FoW:95/3 (11.2 Ovs)
|12.3 : Jofra Archer to Jitesh Sharma, Four!
|Jofra Archer to Jitesh Sharma, Wide!
|12.2 : Jofra Archer to Jitesh Sharma, FOUR! Two in a row now! Shortish and around off. Sharma throws his blade at it and the ball runs away off the outside half of his blade over short third man for a boundary.
|12.1 : Jofra Archer to Jitesh Sharma, FOUR! Jitesh SharmaÂ is not going to miss out on Free Hit! On a length and outside off. Jitesh SharmaÂ smashes it through extra cover for a boundary.
|Jofra Archer to Liam Livingstone, NO BALL! Oh, dear! A beamer on middle. Livingstone takes his eyes off the ball and just about manages to get a bat on it. The ball rolls towards the leg side and a single is taken. It is called a No Ball and we have Free Hit coming up..
|11.6 : Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, Single to end the over and Piyush ChawlaÂ finishes another brilliant spell! Tossed up on off. Livingstone knocks it down to long on and retains the strike.
|11.5 : Piyush Chawla to Jitesh Sharma,Â Touch shorter and outside off. Sharma cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
|11.4 : Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, Nice loopy delivery on off. Livingstone works it to long on for a single.
|11.3 : Piyush Chawla to Jitesh Sharma, Shortish and on off. Sharma cuts it to deep cover for a single.
|11.2 : Jitesh SharmaÂ is the next man in.
|Piyush Chawla to Matthew Short, OUT! BOWLED! Piyush ChawlaÂ strikes! What a season Chawla is having! Tosses it up nicely on off. Short goes for a big wild hoick across the line but misses it altogether. It is a googly and the ball knocks over the stump. Matthew Short's struggle comes to an end.
|11.1 : Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, Tosses it up on off. Livingstone drives it to long off for a single.
|10.6 : Akash Madhwal to Matthew Short, Bowls it very full and on leg. Short flicks it through backward square leg for a couple.
|10.5 : Akash Madhwal to Liam Livingstone, On a length, on off. Livingstone cuts it to point for a single.
|10.4 : Akash Madhwal to Liam Livingstone, SIX! Oh, Livingstone special this! A fullish delivery angling into leg. Liam LivingstoneÂ just whips it away all the way over deep square leg for a maximum.
|10.3 : Akash Madhwal to Matthew Short, Bowls it full and angles it on leg. Short flicks it wide of long on for a single.
|10.2 : Akash Madhwal to Liam Livingstone, Good delivery, nails a yorker on middle and leg. Livingstone just about manages to dig it out to long on for a single.
|Akash Madhwal to Liam Livingstone, NO BALL! AÂ good delivery, a very full one on off. Livingstone digs it out back to the bowler. Oh, he has overstepped here. So, it is a No Ball and we have Free Hit coming up...
|10.1 : Akash Madhwal to Liam Livingstone, FOUR! Akash MadhwalÂ is greeted with a boundary by Liam Livingstone! On a length, on off. Liam LivingstoneÂ slams it past the bowler for a boundary.
|9.6 : Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, Much slower this time and angled into the pads on a shortish length. Liam LivingstoneÂ punches this down to long on for a single.Â
|9.5 : Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, FOUR! That has been delicately played and Liam LivingstoneÂ gets Punjab a much-needed boundary! Piyush ChawlaÂ bowls this short and quick at 115 clicks, outside the off stump. Liam LivingstoneÂ opens the face of his bat and plays this late as he almost takes the ball out of the keeper's gloves to straightish third man for four runs.Â
|9.4 : Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, Tosses this full and outside the off pole. Liam LivingstoneÂ miscues his shot straight to covers.Â
|9.3 : Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, Googly this time spinning into the pads on a shortish length. Liam LivingstoneÂ flicks this towards mid-wicket.Â
|9.2 : Piyush Chawla to Matthew Short, Really full once again and just outside off. Matthew ShortÂ looks to heave this leg side but gets it off the inside half of his bat towards deep backward square leg for a single.Â
|9.1 : Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, Piyush ChawlaÂ floats this one full and outside the off stump. Liam LivingstoneÂ drives this towards deep cover for a run.Â
|8.6 : Strategic break! Mumbai bowlers have done well to keep things in control. Punjab have an explosive batting line-up but if Mumbai manage to take wickets at regular intervals, they can restrict Punjab to a chaseable total. So far, the spinners have done the job for them but Punjab batters would also be itching to get going. They bat deep and would be looking to target one of the next three overs, let's see how things unfold.
|Kumar Kartikeya to Matthew Short, Bowls this one really short and outside off pole. Matthew ShortÂ looks to go hard with a cross bat but miscues his shot to the mid-wicket fielder.Â
|Kumar Kartikeya to Matthew Short, WIDE! Angles this down leg on a shorter length. Matthew ShortÂ looks to go across the line of the stumps and paddle this fine but misses and the umpire calls wide.Â
|8.5 : Kumar Kartikeya to Liam Livingstone, Tosses this full as well and outside off. Liam LivingstoneÂ shimmies down the wicket as well and works this towards long off for one more.Â
|8.4 : Kumar Kartikeya to Matthew Short, Loopy delivery bowled just outside the off stump. Matthew ShortÂ charges down the wicket and hits this towards the bowler. Kumar KartikeyaÂ gets his hands on this but can not hold on and they take a run as the ball goes towards long off.Â
|8.3 : Kumar Kartikeya to Liam Livingstone, Goes back to bowling short and outside the off pole. Liam LivingstoneÂ stokes this towards deep cover for a single.Â
|8.2 : Kumar Kartikeya to Matthew Short, Angles this into the pads on a shortish length. Matthew ShortÂ knocks this towards long on for one.Â
|8.1 : Kumar Kartikeya to Liam Livingstone, Kumar KartikeyaÂ bowls this short and outside the off stump. Liam LivingstoneÂ punches this down to long off and takes a run.Â
|7.6 : Piyush Chawla to Matthew Short, Bowls this quick and into the stumps on a fuller length. Matthew ShortÂ flicks this towards the mir-wicket fielder.Â
|7.5 : Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, Shortish and turning away from middle. Liam works it to long on for a single.
|7.4 : Piyush Chawla to Matthew Short, Loops this one full and in line with the stumps. Matthew ShortÂ eases this down to long on and collects one more.Â
|7.3 : Piyush Chawla to Liam Livingstone, Bowls this short and into the pads. Liam LivingstoneÂ eases this down to long on for a single and gets off the mark.
|7.2 : Liam LivingstoneÂ walks out at number 4!
|Piyush Chawla to Shikhar Dhawan, OUT! STUMPED! Piyush ChawlaÂ has the last laugh! The Punjab skipper has to depart and this is a big wicket for Mumbai! Piyush ChawlaÂ floats in a googly this time and serves this outside the off stump. Shikhar DhawanÂ is down the wicket once again and looks to adjust his shot but gets beaten on the outside edge. Ishan KishanÂ is quick behind the wicket as he collects the ball and whips the bails off. Punjab lose their second wicket and spin seems to be doing
|7.1 : Piyush Chawla to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Shikhar DhawanÂ charges Piyush ChawlaÂ once again at the start of the over and gets the reward! This is flighted full and in line with the stumps. Shikhar DhawanÂ charges down the wicket and thumps this straight down the ground for four runs.Â
|6.6 : Kumar Kartikeya to Shikhar Dhawan, Angles this into the pads on a fuller length. Shikhar DhawanÂ flicks this towards deep mid-wicket for a single.Â
|Kumar Kartikeya to Shikhar Dhawan, WIDE! Fires this down leg on a shortish length. Shikhar DhawanÂ misses and the umpire indicates wide once again.
|6.5 : Kumar Kartikeya to Shikhar Dhawan, DROPPED! Put down by Jofra ArcherÂ and a chance goes begging! This is short and wide outside off. Shikhar DhawanÂ looks to cut and hits it to the left of the backward point fielder. Jofra ArcherÂ gets both hands on the ball but it slips out and the batters take a couple of runs.Â
|6.4 : Kumar Kartikeya to Matthew Short, Just outside the off pole on a shorter length. Matthew ShortÂ eases this down to long on for a run.Â
|6.3 : Kumar Kartikeya to Matthew Short, Bowls this quicker in the air and short, into the stumps. Matthew ShortÂ knocks this back towards the bowler.Â
|6.2 : Kumar Kartikeya to Shikhar Dhawan, Angled into the pads on a shorter length. Shikhar DhawanÂ misses his flick and the ball rollsÂ off the pads towards square leg for a leg bye.Â
|6.2 : Kumar Kartikeya to Shikhar Dhawan, WIDE! Strays down leg on a shorter length. Shikhar DhawanÂ looks to pull this away but misses and the umpire calls this wide.Â
|6.1 : Kumar Kartikeya to Matthew Short, Kumar KartikeyaÂ bowls this short and into the stumps. Matthew ShortÂ goes on the back foot and punches this down to long on for a single.Â
|5.6 : Piyush Chawla to Matthew Short, Bowled short this time and outside the off stump. Matthew ShortÂ cross bats this to the left of mid off and takes a run to keep strike. Punjab are 50 for the loss of one wicket after the Powerplay.Â
|5.5 : Piyush Chawla to Matthew Short, Bowls this in line with the stumps on a fuller length. Matthew ShortÂ looks to defend and lobs this short of the bowler.Â
|5.4 : Piyush Chawla to Matthew Short, Flights this full and outside off. Matthew ShortÂ pushes hard at the ball and gets an outside edge towards short third man.Â
|5.3 : Piyush Chawla to Shikhar Dhawan, Loops this full and outside the off pole. Shikhar DhawanÂ eases this down to long off for a single.Â
|5.2 : Piyush Chawla to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Make that two in a row! Piyush ChawlaÂ tosses this full as well and outside the off stump. Shikhar DhawanÂ sweeps this really hard towards deep square leg and Arshad KhanÂ does not pick this in the deep. Goes over his head for four more runs.Â
|5.1 : Piyush Chawla to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Piyush ChawlaÂ is welcomed to the bowling crease with a boundary! He flights this full and in line with the stumps. Shikhar DhawanÂ charges down the wicket and tonks this back over the bowler's head for four runs.Â
|4.6 : Jofra Archer to Shikhar Dhawan, Just a single, good start from Archer! Back of a length angling into off from 'round the wicket. Dhawan tucks it left of the bowler and takes a single.
|4.5 : Jofra Archer to Matthew Short, A slower length delivery on middle. Short defends it to mid on and takes a single.
|4.4 : Jofra Archer to Matthew Short, Back of a length and around off. Short tries to punch it but mistimes it.
|4.3 : Jofra Archer to Shikhar Dhawan, A fullish delivery angling into middle. Dhawan works it wide of mid on for a single.
|4.2 : Jofra Archer to Matthew Short, Touch short of good length and outside off. Short punches it to deep point for a single.
|4.1 : Jofra Archer to Shikhar Dhawan, Starts off with a shortish delivery, around off. Dhawan cuts it to deep backward point for a single.
|3.6 : Arshad Khan to Matthew Short, FOUR! What an end to the over, only two runs were scored in the first four balls and now Short has made it a 12-run over! Angles a full delivery on leg. Easy pickings for Short this, he flicks it past the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.
|3.5 : Arshad Khan to Matthew Short, SIX! This is what Punjab needed! Once again a short ball on off. Matthew ShortÂ is ready this time and he pulls it all the way over deep square leg for a maximum.Â
|3.4 : Arshad Khan to Matthew Short, Back of a length, on off. Short fends it towards the off side.
|3.3 : Arshad Khan to Matthew Short, Dot ball! A good bouncer and almost at 143 clicks angling on off. Short tries to pull it but gets a cue end of his blade as the ball rolls towards short third man.
|3.2 : Arshad Khan to Shikhar Dhawan, Back of a length, on off. Dhawan fends it towards covers and takes a quick single.
|3.1 : Arshad Khan to Matthew Short, Shortish and on off. Short pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
|2.6 : Cameron Green to Shikhar Dhawan, Back of a length, on off. Dhawan defends it towards the off side. Good over from Green, just 6 from it.
|2.5 : Cameron Green to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Good shot from Dhawan! A fullish delivery on off. Dhawan heaves it and the ball goes off the inside half of his blade through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|2.4 : Cameron Green to Shikhar Dhawan, Short delivery on off. Dhawan tries to cut it but misses.
|2.3 : Cameron Green to Shikhar Dhawan, Great work from Tim David! A full delivery on middle. Dhawan hits it hard down the ground and Green gets a hand to it but only manages to slower the pace of the ball. However, the ball seemed to be still travelling towards the fence but David chases it and stops it with a dive near the fence. Two runs taken.
|2.2 : Cameron Green to Shikhar Dhawan, On a good length and outside off at 138 clicks. Dhawan slashes his blade at it but ends up missing it as the ball seams away.
|2.1 : Cameron Green to Shikhar Dhawan, Bowls it very full on off from 'round the wicket. Dhawan fends it right of the bowler.
|1.4 : Arshad Khan to Matthew Short, On a length, on off. Short punches it to covers this time.
|1.3 : Arshad Khan to Prabhsimran Singh, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Oh, Prabhsimran SinghÂ is gone! Arshad KhanÂ gets a wicket in his third delivery and this is just what Mumbai needed. Shortish and outside off. Prabhsimran SinghÂ tries to cut it but gets an outside edge. Ishan Kishan behind the stumps takes an easy catch and Arshad KhanÂ appeals first but then Prabhsimran SinghÂ starts to walk away and this is a big wicket.
|1.2 : Arshad Khan to Prabhsimran Singh, Khan pulls his length back this time. It is outside off and angling across the right-hander. Singh tries to cut it but misses.
|0.6 : Cameron Green to Shikhar Dhawan, FOUR! Lovely shot! Green overpitches it, around off. Dhawan leans forward and creams it through covers for a the first boundary of the game.
|0.5 : Cameron Green to Shikhar Dhawan, A fullish delivery and around off. Dhawan tries to drive it but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|0.3 : Cameron Green to Prabhsimran Singh, A length delivery and outside off. Singh punches it through covers and the fielder half-stops it. Couple of runs are taken. Singh and Punjab are underway!
|0.2 : Cameron Green to Prabhsimran Singh, Shortish in length and outside off. Singh punches it straight to the cover fielder.
|0.1 : Cameron Green to Prabhsimran Singh, Green starts off with a lovely good-length delivery, outside off. The ball seams away after pitching and Prabhsimran SinghÂ lets it go.
|0.4 : Cameron Green to Prabhsimran Singh, Nicely played! A length delivery on middle. Prabhsimran SinghÂ clips it through mid-wicket and runs three as Archer just stops it inside the fence.
|1.1 : Arshad Khan to Prabhsimran Singh, FOUR! Now, Prabhsimran SinghÂ gets his first boundary! A half-volley to start from Khan, on off. Singh drives it through the extra-cover region for a boundary.
|1.6 : Arshad Khan to Matthew Short, FOUR! This will get Short underway! A shorter length delivery on off. Matthew ShortÂ stands tall and pulls it through covers for a boundary.
|1.5 : Arshad Khan to Matthew Short, Short of good length and seaming into leg. Short tries to clip it but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
|1.3 : Matthew ShortÂ makes his way to the crease at number 3.
|0.0 : We are all set for the game to begin as the umpires make their way out to the middle. The Mumbai players have dispersed and taken their respective fielding positions. Shikhar DhawanÂ and Prabhsimran SinghÂ stride out to the center and will be eager for a good start on this batting-friendly wicket. Cameron GreenÂ has the new ball in his hand and will begin proceedings. Let's play...
|Rohit Sharma, the skipper of Mumbai says that he asked Shikhar what to do he said bowl first so they will bowl first. Claims that it is a good pitch and they have chased down targets well. Adds that Mohali is a high-scoring ground so on such pitches they always want to have a score in front of them and back the batting order to chase down the target. Mentions that it is absolutely important to keep the balance and feet on the ground especially in a tournament like this so that they can achieve t
|Shikhar Dhawan, the skipper of Punjab says that they would have bowled first as well. Adds that the wicket looks good and it will not change much but he feels that it is good to bat first as well and put a big score on the board. Mentions that they try to keep calm and mentally they try to be relaxed. Informs that there are two changes with Matthew Short coming in for Taide and Ellis coming in for Rabada.Â
|Impact Players for Mumbai -Â Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh.
|Impact Players for Punjab -Â Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.
|Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan.
|PunjabÂ (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.Â
|TOSS - The coin goes up in the air and lands in favour of Mumbai. They have elected to BOWL first.