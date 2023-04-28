|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . 1 1 . . . | 4 . 4 0wd 4 4 .
|Last bat : KL Rahul (C)c Shahrukh Khan b Kagiso Rabada12(9b1x41x6) SR:133.33, FoW:41/1 (3.2 Ovs)
|4.1 : Sikandar Raza to Kyle Mayers, No run.
|3.6 : Kagiso Rabada to Ayush Badoni, No run.
|3.5 : Kagiso Rabada to Ayush Badoni, Four!
|3.4 : Kagiso Rabada to Ayush Badoni, Continues to bowl on a good length and in line with the stumps. Ayush BadoniÂ gets behind the line of the ball and defends this back to the bowler.Â
|3.2 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, OUT! CAUGHT! What a remarkable comeback by Kagiso RabadaÂ as he draws first blood and sends the Lucknow skipper packing! This is bowled back of a length and outside the off pole, a cross-seamÂ delivery. KL RahulÂ looks to cut this late but gets it off the outside edge towards the short third-man fielder. Shahrukh KhanÂ grabs this nicely to his left and Punjab have a much-needed wicket in the Powerplay.Â
|3.3 : Kagiso Rabada to Ayush Badoni, On a good length and outside the off stump. Ayush BadoniÂ knocks this towards point.Â
|3.2 : Ayush BadoniÂ walks out at number 3!
|3.1 : Kagiso Rabada to KL Rahul, SIX! Kagiso RabadaÂ gets dispatched on his very first delivery! Kagiso RabadaÂ bowls this full and outside the off stump. KL RahulÂ gets on the front foot and thumps this over long off for six runs.
|2.6 : Kagiso RabadaÂ is into the attack now.
|Gurnoor Brar to Kyle Mayers, Goes full this time and into the stumps. Kyle MayersÂ plays a checked shot and lobs this just short of the bowler.Â
|2.5 : Gurnoor Brar to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Kyle MayersÂ does not connect this as cleanly as he would have liked but gets four runs nonetheless! This is short and outside the off stump. Kyle MayersÂ pulls this towards deep-midwicket for yet another boundary.Â
|2.4 : Gurnoor Brar to Kyle Mayers, Goes full this time and outside the off pole with pace taken off from 'round the wicket. Kyle MayersÂ looks to dig this out but misses.Â
|2.3 : Gurnoor Brar to Kyle Mayers, SIX! Kyle MayersÂ needs no second invitation as he deposits this way into the crowd for a maximum! Gurnoor BrarÂ bowls this full and outside the off pole. Kyle MayersÂ clears his front foot out of the way and has room to swing his arm. The ball flies over deep mid-wicket for six runs.Â
|Gurnoor Brar to Kyle Mayers, NO BALL! Bowls this one back of a length and pitches it in line with the stumps. Kyle MayersÂ gets cramped for room and pushes this towards the cover fielder. Oh my... Looks like the debutant has overstepped and there is a Free-Hit coming up.
|1.4 : Arshdeep Singh to Kyle Mayers, Goes full once again and outside the off pole. Kyle MayersÂ looks to swing hard but gets it off the inside part of his bat towards mid-wicket.Â
|2.2 : Gurnoor Brar to KL Rahul, On a good length this time and outside the off stump. KL RahulÂ dabs this towards cover and sets off for a quick single.Â
|2.1 : Gurnoor Brar to KL Rahul, FOUR! KL RahulÂ wants to join the party now! Gurnoor BrarÂ strays onto the pads on a fuller length. KL RahulÂ flicks this towards deep backward square leg and collects four runs to his kitty.Â
|1.6 : Arshdeep Singh to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Make that four in the over! Kyle MayersÂ is on a roll now and he has taken a liking to the left-arm pace of Arshdeep Singh! This is really full and on an off-stump line. Kyle MayersÂ gets his bat down and times this straight back past the bowler towards long off for another four. 17 runs have come from this over.Â
|1.5 : Arshdeep Singh to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Three boundaries in the over and this has been pumped back past the bowler! Arshdeep SinghÂ serves this full and just outside off. Kyle MayersÂ powers this over the bowler's head as he takes evasive action and the ball races to long off for four runs.Â
|1.2 : Arshdeep Singh to Kyle Mayers, WIDE! Bangs this in short and in line with the stumps. Kyle MayersÂ ducks under this one and the umpire calls this wide.Â
|1.1 : Arshdeep Singh to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! That is the first boundary for Lucknow and it comes off the bat of Kyle Mayers! Arshdeep SinghÂ bowls this on a length and offers width outside off. Kyle MayersÂ carves this towards deep point and collects four runs.Â
|0.6 : Gurnoor Brar to KL Rahul, Oh, nice shape again! A fullish delivery on middle. Swinging away and Rahul fends it off the outside half of his blade towards point.
|0.5 : Gurnoor Brar to KL Rahul, Back of a length once again and outside the off stump. KL RahulÂ stands tall and defends this towards extra cover.Â
|0.3 : Gurnoor Brar to KL Rahul, On a good length once again and outside off. KL RahulÂ blocks this towards the cover fielder.Â
|0.2 : Gurnoor Brar to Kyle Mayers, Bowls this slightly back of a length and outside the off pole. Kyle MayersÂ pushes at this and gets an inside edge towards backward square leg for a run to get off the mark.Â
|1.3 : Arshdeep Singh to Kyle Mayers, Attacks the stumps this time on a fullish length. Kyle MayersÂ punches this to the right of mid on.Â
|1.2 : Arshdeep Singh to Kyle Mayers, FOUR! Kyle MayersÂ has the second boundary in the over and he is not allowing Arshdeep SinghÂ to get settled here! This is short as well and outside the off stump. Sits up nicely for Kyle MayersÂ who pulls this towards deep mid-wicket for four more runs.Â
|0.1 : Gurnoor Brar to KL Rahul, DROPPED! Gurnoor BrarÂ had the big wicket of KL RahulÂ on the first ball on his debut! This is bowled on a good length and outside the off pole. KL RahulÂ looks to drive on the up and hits it straight to point. Atharva TaideÂ gets both hands on the ball to his left but spills it. KL RahulÂ gets a life here and also manages to open his account with a single.Â
|0.4 : Gurnoor Brar to KL Rahul, Pulls his length back a fraction and delivers this outside off. KL RahulÂ cuts this hard but is unable to get it past cover-point.Â
|0.6 : Arshdeep SinghÂ to start from the other end.
|0.0 : We are all set to begin! The Punjab players are in the huddle and they disperse now to take their respective positions. KL Rahul and Kyle MayersÂ are the openers for Lucknow. Gurnoor BrarÂ to start the proceedings with the ball on his debut.Â Here we go...
|PunjabÂ (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C) (In place of Harpreet Singh), Atharva Taide, Sikandar Raza (In place of Matthew Short), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada (In place of Prabhsimran Singh), Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar (On debut)Â (In place of Harpreet Brar), Arshdeep Singh.Â
|Lucknow (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur (In place of Amit Mishra).
|Impact Players for Lucknow -Â Â Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood.
|KL Rahul, the skipper of LucknowÂ says that his motivation remains the same wherever he plays and adds that he is familiar with the conditions in Punjab. He mentions that it looks like a good wicket and they need to analyze quickly and play well. States that dew is aÂ factor on this ground and thatâs why teams opt to bowl first. Informs that they have the same team as they are batting first.Â
|Shikhar Dhawan, the skipper of Punjab says that theyÂ will bowl first. Mentions that his shoulder is much better and pain-free. Claims that he is looking forward to playing the game and winning. Adds that he is quite happy with what has happened and they have seven games in hand so he is looking to win most of them and qualify easily. Informs that they do have a few changes to their playing eleven.
|Impact Players for Punjab -Â Prabhsimran Singh, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan, Matthew Short, Harpreet Brar.
|TOSS - The coin goes up in the air and lands in favour of Punjab. They have elected to BOWLÂ first.Â