|0.0 : Bangladesh vs West Indies. Then, India vs England. A long day. Tired? No, that cannot be an answer from a cricket fan. The fun is not over yet. There is one more international match remaining, with Pakistan taking on South Africa in the second of three T20Is. Kind people will say that the Proteas showed brilliant fight on Thursday evening, but if the truth be actually told, the Men In Green who lost, will believe that the Men In Green who won, should have lost. Hello and a warm welcome to the se
|Bat first? Bowl first? Too much confusion. There is dew around, but as South Africa found out in the last game, it does not actually hamper the bowlers in the second innings. Strangely, it affects the ones bowling first more. It is really bizarre, with Heinrich Klaasen saying that the dew is visible, but not actually felt. Ahem? The pitch started to grip and turn in the second innings and the captain winning the toss has plenty to think about.Â
|TOSS - We have the result of the flip of the coin. Heinrich Klaasen has called it correctly and ELECTED TO CHASE.
|South AfricaÂ (Playing XI) - Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, JJ Smuts (IN FOR JACQUES SNYMAN), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (C AND WK), Pite van Biljon (IN FOR BJORN FORTUIN), Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Glenton Stuurman (DEBUT) (IN FOR JUNIOR DALA), Lutho Sipamla and Tabraiz Shamsi.
|PakistanÂ (UNCHANGED Playing XI) - Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.
|PITCH REPORT - Mike Haysman says that it is a new pitch. He observes a few cracks and believes that the track will turn. But also reckons there will be dew.
|The players walk out to the middle. Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam are the openers for Pakistan. The skipper will be desperate for a decent knock tonight. Ducks in T20Is - 2. Both in Lahore. Slow left-arm once again will begin the show. Bjorn Fortuin it was in the previous game, it will be JJ Smuts in this one. Rizwan to face, fresh from a century in the last game. Interesting observation from Mike Haysman. He states that the fog has come in earlier, which means that the dew might be thicker.
|0.1 : JJ Smuts to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Pakistan are up and running. Full, around off, flatter, Rizwan gets down and mows a slog sweep through square leg!
|0.2 : JJ Smuts to Mohammad Rizwan, Much better. Slower in pace, more accurate, around middle, well defended.
|0.3 : JJ Smuts to Mohammad Rizwan, Comes down the track and bunts it down to long on for a single.
|0.4 : JJ Smuts to Babar Azam, Flighted outside off, watchfully blocked out.
|0.5 : JJ Smuts to Babar Azam, Looped up, around off, pushed down to long on for a single.
|0.6 : JJ Smuts to Mohammad Rizwan, Full, outside off, Rizwan looks to push and run towards cover for a single but Babar prevents him from committing suicide.
|Dwaine PretoriusÂ to share the new ball with Smuts.
|1.1 : Dwaine Pretorius to Babar Azam, FOUR! What a lovely shot. On a length, outside off, Babar punches it through the covers and gets a boundary.
|Adjudged LBW! That looks straight. Babar looks to be gone here. But he has chosen to review. Seems to be pretty dead. Ball Tracker confirms. Three reds.
|1.2 : Haider Ali walks in at number 3, replacing Babar.
|Dwaine Pretorius to Babar Azam, OUT! LBW! The Pakistan skipper falls cheaply again! As expected, it was a waste of a review. The ball was pitched on a length and jagged back a touch, with the angle. Babar looked to work it to the leg side but missed and was hit on the pads. Pretorius immediately went up and the umpire barely had any hesitation to raise his finger. Azam looked up at Rizwan, walked down the track and eventually took the DRS. Three reds on the Ball Tracker, with the projection
|1.3 : Dwaine Pretorius to Haider Ali, Full, outside off, driven straight to mid off.
|1.4 : Dwaine Pretorius to Haider Ali, He is a much better batsman than that. Outside off, on a length, Haider swings hard but gets it off the inner half of the bat towards deep mid-wicket.
|1.5 : Dwaine Pretorius to Mohammad Rizwan, Outside off, pushed towards mid off.
|1.6 : Dwaine Pretorius to Mohammad Rizwan, On middle and off, whipped through square leg for a run.
|The debutant, Glenton Stuurman comes on to bowl now.
|2.1 : Glenton Stuurman to Mohammad Rizwan, Angles the first ball in from middle, Rizwan looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pad.
|2.2 : Glenton Stuurman to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! In the slot and into the gap. Half volley, angling into the pads, Rizwan clips it behind square on the leg side, Lutho Sipamla gets across from deep mid-wicket, tries his best but comes second best.
|2.3 : Glenton Stuurman to Mohammad Rizwan, Around off, pushed to the off side.
|2.4 : Glenton Stuurman to Mohammad Rizwan, Full, outside off, steered towards backward point. He dives to his left and takes some pace off the ball. Short third man mops it up. Two runs taken.
|2.5 : Glenton Stuurman to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Wrong line again. Down the leg side, Rizwan helps it to the fine leg fence.
|2.6 : Glenton Stuurman to Mohammad Rizwan, WIDE. Down the leg side, flick shot missed.
|Glenton Stuurman to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! ELEGANT! Half volley, around off, Rizwan drives it beautifully. Straight back past the bowler, beats mid on and starts to run, even though there is no need to. 15 from the over, Pakistan are up and running.
|Lutho Sipamla comes on to bowl now. 4th bowler in 4 overs.
|3.1 : Lutho Sipamla to Haider Ali, Beaten first up. On a length, outside off, Haider pokes at it but misses as the ball moves past the outside edge.
|3.2 : Lutho Sipamla to Haider Ali, Full, outside off, driven straight to mid off.
|0.0 : The bowler is stopped again. This time for a disturbance behind the sightscreen. One photographer was trying to click photos and came in the wrong line.
|3.3 : Lutho Sipamla to Haider Ali, FOUR! Nice shot. Fractionally short in length, outside off, Haider gets on top of the bounce and punches it behind point. The ball races away. The stand moves to 21 from 13 balls.
|3.4 : Lutho Sipamla to Haider Ali, Landed outside off, Ali looks to run it down to third man but is too close to the ball. Gets a thick inside edge, which goes past the off stump, to the keeper.
|3.5 : Lutho Sipamla to Haider Ali, Just short of good length, outside off, punched straight to mid off.
|3.6 : Lutho Sipamla to Haider Ali, Outside off, a bit short, worked towards long on for a single.
|Another change. Andile Phehlukwayo into the attack.
|4.1 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Haider Ali, FOUR! FABULOUS! That is timed in an exemplary manner. Full, outside off, Haider leans and drives it down the ground. Mid off dives to his right, gets a hand to the ball but ends up parrying it to the ropes. Haider moves to 10 from 9 balls.
|4.2 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Haider Ali, A short ball, around off, Ali looks to pull but misses and is hit on the pads.
|4.3 : Hussain Talat walks in now, at number 4.
|Andile Phehlukwayo to Haider Ali, OUT! CAUGHT! Well held. Lutho SipamlaÂ is the man. A length ball, around middle, Haider flicks it and flicks it beautifully. The timing is excellent too. But to his dismay, it is near a man hovering at the square leg boundary. Sipamla is there, takes the catch and then, with the momentum, dives. Haider will consider himself very, very unlucky. Don't think he meant to audition for the position of the fielding coach for South Africa.
|4.4 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Hussain Talat, Outside off, Talat looks to punch it through the off side but gets a bottom edge, which goes past the stump. Stopped by the keeper.
|4.5 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Hussain Talat, Beaten! Lovely from Phehlukwayo. Again wide outside off, Hussain looks to reach out away from his body. Fails to make any connection.
|4.6 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Hussain Talat, Outside off, steered straight to backward point. What an over from Phehlukwayo. Boundary first ball, then 5 dots after that. A wicket to go with it as well.
|5.1 : Lutho Sipamla to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Terrific shot! Full delivery on off, Rizwan drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary.
|5.2 : Lutho Sipamla to Mohammad Rizwan, Back of a length on off, Rizwan dabs it towards third man for a single.
|5.3 : Lutho Sipamla to Hussain Talat, PLAY AND A MISS! Yorker outside off, Talat looks to dig it out but misses it.
|0.0 : What happened there? Rizwan has pulled out. That too, when the ball was about to be bowled. Ahhh okay. The bowler loses his kerchief while running in. Dead ball signalled.
|5.4 : Lutho Sipamla to Hussain Talat, Length delivery on off, Talat comes forward and taps it towards point for a quick single.
|5.5 : Tinkering of the field. Deep square leg goes a bit finer.
|Lutho Sipamla to Mohammad Rizwan, Length ball on off, Rizwan punches it to point.
|5.6 : Lutho Sipamla to Mohammad Rizwan, FOUR! Cracking shot! Short delivery on off, Rizwan cuts it through point for a boundary. PAKISTAN ARE 46/2 AFTER 6 OVERS!
|Powerplay is done and Tabraiz Shamsi is into the attack. He is a wicket taker, who can turn the ball both ways. A colourful character.
|6.1 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Hussain Talat, Tossed up delivery on off, Talat plays a reverse sweep towards third man. The fielder chases it, slides and does well to stop it just before the ropes. The batsmen get two runs.
|6.2 : Iftikhar Ahmed walks out to the middle at number 5, replacing Talat.
|Tabraiz Shamsi to Hussain Talat, OUT! CAUGHT! Picks the man perfectly. Hussain cannot believe what he has done. Shamsi can, as he roars into Talat's face. Full, around off, Talat gets down and unfurls the reverse sweep again. But this time, he finds Pite van Biljon at backward point. Say cheese!
|6.3 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Iftikhar Ahmed, Full toss on middle, Ahmed hits it through mid on for a single.
|6.4 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Mohammad Rizwan, Full on middle, Rizwan flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. 50 UP FOR PAKISTAN, but three wickets down.
|6.5 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Iftikhar Ahmed, Floated delivery on middle, Ahmed flicks it through square leg for a single.
|6.6 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Mohammad Rizwan, On off, Rizwan defends it off the front foot.
|JJ Smuts is back on. 1-0-6-0 so far. Critical period for South Africa. They have a set batsman and a new man in. They need to maintain the pressure.
|7.1 : JJ Smuts to Iftikhar Ahmed, Tossed up delivery on middle, Iftikhar pushes it to mid on.
|7.2 : JJ Smuts to Iftikhar Ahmed, Floated ball on off, Ahmed pushes it towards point for a single.
|7.3 : JJ Smuts to Mohammad Rizwan, Loopy delivery on off, Rizwan defends it towards covers for a single.
|7.4 : JJ Smuts to Iftikhar Ahmed, On middle, Ahmed flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|7.5 : JJ Smuts to Mohammad Rizwan, Full delivery on off, Rizwan drives it to covers.
|7.4 : South Africa won't mind this. Singles won't really hurt them and if Pakistan do manage to reach only the projected score of 150 from here, then it will be game on.
|7.6 : JJ Smuts to Mohammad Rizwan, Tossed up ball on off, Rizwan drives it through covers for a single.
|8.1 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Mohammad Rizwan, Flighted delivery on middle, Rizwan sweeps it through square leg for a run.
|8.2 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Iftikhar Ahmed, Loopy delivery on off, Iftikhar blocks it off the front foot.
|8.4 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Iftikhar Ahmed, Floated delivery on middle, Ahmed pushes it through mid on for a single.
|8.3 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Iftikhar Ahmed, Tossed up on off, Ahmed goes back to punch but is cramped for room. Mistimes it off the inner half, back to the bowler.
|8.4 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Iftikhar Ahmed, WIDE.Â Down the leg side, IA looks to flick but misses.
|8.5 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Mohammad Rizwan, On middle and leg, Rizwan sweeps it through square leg for a run.
|8.6 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Iftikhar Ahmed, Tossed up delivery on middle, Ahmed flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|9.1 : JJ Smuts to Iftikhar Ahmed,Â FOUR! Oh dear. That is a missile. Arrowed in short, down the leg side, Iftikhar just paddles it through fine leg. Poor line and all Ahmed had to do was to get bat on that, which he did.
|9.2 : JJ Smuts to Iftikhar Ahmed, Tossed up delivery on middle, Ahmed pushes it through mid on for a single.
|9.3 : JJ Smuts to Mohammad Rizwan, Full delivery on off, Rizwan drives it to covers.
|9.4 : JJ Smuts to Mohammad Rizwan, Floated delivery on middle, Rizwan looks to pull but gets it off the pads. It goes towards the off side. The batsmen take a leg bye.
|9.5 : JJ Smuts to Iftikhar Ahmed, Tossed up delivery on middle, Ahmed pushes it through mid on for a single.
|9.6 : JJ Smuts to Mohammad Rizwan, On middle, Rizwan flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|10.1 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Mohammad Rizwan, Full, around off, Rizwan gets down and looks to play the slog sweep. No timing at all as the ball goes off the lower half of the bat towards deep mid-wicket. A single taken.
|10.2 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Iftikhar Ahmed, Ooohhh... full, around middle, Iftikhar lunges to defend. The ball pitches, then spins back in sharply. Ahmed has no idea and blindly prods, getting a thick inside edge to the leg side. A run taken.
|10.3 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Mohammad Rizwan, Comes forward and works this through mid on for one.
|10.4 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Iftikhar Ahmed, Shorter, around off, worked towards deep mid-wicket for another single.
|10.5 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Mohammad Rizwan, Short, the googly, around off, MR drags it wide of long on for one more.
|0.0 : DEW BREAK. Yeah, that is the way to describe it, isn't it? The groundstaff will be roping the ground now, to try and get rid of as much dew as possible. This is where the game turned on Thursday. Pakistan were 71/3 then. They are 68/3 here. Plenty of similarities between this game and that. South Africa starting well, Pakistan struggling and Rizwan not quite timing the ball. Scratch the last part. Rizwan is doing much better tonight, gaining confidence from his maiden T20I century the other nigh
|10.6 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Iftikhar Ahmed, A dot! Good end to the over. 5 singles and a dot. Darted on the pads, Iftikhar tucks it to the leg side. The keeper is quick to get to the ball near backward square leg and there is no chance of a run.
|Glenton Stuurman returns. The solidly built, right-arm quick was expensive in his first over, going for 15.
|11.1 : Glenton Stuurman to Mohammad Rizwan, Outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.
|0.0 : Mid off drops back now.
|11.2 : Glenton Stuurman to Iftikhar Ahmed, FOUR! Not a bad idea but wrong line. Slower-ball bouncer, but down the leg side. Iftikhar just pulls it through square leg. The stand moves to 30 from 30 balls.
|11.3 : Glenton Stuurman to Iftikhar Ahmed, A quicker ball, too straight again, Ahmed looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads. The ball rolls to the off side and the batsmen pinch one.
|11.4 : Glenton Stuurman to Mohammad Rizwan, WIDE. Miles outside off, slower ball gone awry, Rizwan gets across, looks to guide but then lets it through.
|Glenton Stuurman to Mohammad Rizwan, Nice yorker, around off, well dug out. That was bowled at 92.5 miles per hour.
|11.5 : Glenton Stuurman to Mohammad Rizwan, SIX! What a response from Rizwan! Perhaps Stuurman went for the slower ball but Rizwan picked it early. Got under it and launched it over long on. Just for a moment, it seemed like he had been sucked in but the end result is what he wanted. Moves to 45 from 32 balls now.
|11.6 : Glenton Stuurman to Mohammad Rizwan, Full, around off, whipped to deep mid-wicket for a single. 14 from the over, Stuurman has gone for 28 in his 2 overs so far.
|12.1 : JJ Smuts to Mohammad Rizwan, Shortish and on middle and leg, pulled to deep mid-wicket for one. Rizwan moves to 47.
|0.0 : JJ Smuts again. Gets a change of ends. 3-0-17-0 so far. Can he end well?
|12.2 : JJ Smuts to Iftikhar Ahmed,Â Slower and shorter, tucked on the leg side for one. It went in front of square legÂ and the man from the deep came forward quickly.
|12.3 : JJ Smuts to Mohammad Rizwan, Outside off, slower one, spinning away, Rizwan reaches out and slaps it towards cover.
|12.4 : JJ Smuts to Mohammad Rizwan, Fuller, looped up, around off, driven back to the bowler.
|12.5 : JJ Smuts to Mohammad Rizwan, Tossed up, once again, worked towards long on for a single.
|12.6 : JJ Smuts to Iftikhar Ahmed, Full, around off, pushed back to the bowler. Outstanding from Smuts. Just 3 from the over. 4-0-20-0 for Smuts.
|Dwaine Pretorius returns. 1-0-6-1 so far.
|13.1 : Dwaine Pretorius to Mohammad Rizwan, Short, outside off, punched through the covers for a single.
|13.2 : Dwaine Pretorius to Iftikhar Ahmed, Short, outside off, slapped through the covers. Good work by the sweeper, sliding to his left. Keeps the batsmen to a run.
|13.3 : Dwaine Pretorius to Mohammad Rizwan, Fuller, around off, driven towards long off. A single taken, to bring up 50 FOR RIZWAN. First opener from Pakistan to score a hat-trick of 50s in T20Is.
|13.4 : Dwaine Pretorius to Iftikhar Ahmed, OUT! High, high, high and taken! Anyone wanting to know the meaning of communication, please look at David Miller. This is a blinder. Will tell you why. A slower ball, outside off, Iftikhar winds up for a slog, but hits this miles in the air, getting a top edge. David Miller is the one at deep mid-wicket but he has another man to his right and one to his left, at long on, coming in for the catch. But he is loud and clear, wanting to take the catch. And t
|Khushdil Shah walks out at number 6, replacing Iftikhar.
|13.5 : Dwaine Pretorius to Mohammad Rizwan, Outside off, hammered past the non-striker, towards long on for a single. The throw comes in to the bowler, who lets it through and nearly takes Rizwan out! Thankfully, he ducks in time.
|13.6 : Dwaine Pretorius to Khushdil Shah, Around middle, angling in, worked through mid-wicket for one more. 5 runs and a wicket from the over, Pretorius' figures read 2-0-11-2.
|Tabraiz Shamsi is back on. 3-0-15-1 so far.
|14.1 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Khushdil Shah, The leg spinner, outside off, Khushdil looks to cut but misses.
|14.2 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Khushdil Shah, The googly now, around middle, well defended.
|14.3 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Khushdil Shah, Outside off, pushed towards point. Three dot balls in a row.
|14.4 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Khushdil Shah, Brilliant. 4 in a row. The wrong 'un, around middle, well kept out.
|14.5 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Khushdil Shah, Outstanding from Shamsi. Gets the ball to grip and then spin away, Shah looks to push but misses.
|14.6 : Tabraiz Shamsi to Khushdil Shah, The wrong 'un to end his spell, worked towards mid-wicket for one as Shamsi himself runs across to stop the ball. Just a single and that ends his bowling for the night - 4-0-16-1. Not a single boundary conceded. Amazing.
|15.1 : Dwaine Pretorius to Khushdil Shah, Length delivery on off, Shah pushes it to point.
|15.2 : Dwaine Pretorius to Khushdil Shah, BEATEN! Yorker outside off, Shah looks to dig it out but misses it.
|15.3 : Dwaine Pretorius to Khushdil Shah, Full on middle, Shah flicks it through square leg for a single.
|15.4 : Dwaine Pretorius to Mohammad Rizwan, OUT! CAUGHT! The slower ball does the trick. Full, outside off, Rizwan looks to get under it and go big over long off. However, he is not quite able to connect it cleanly, due to lack of pace.He toe-ends it, holing out to Andile Phehlukwayo at long off. A clean chit for the Proteas tonight, in terms of their fielding. Rizwan departs, with 26 balls left in the innings. Great knock again.
|Faheem Ashraf walks in now.
|15.5 : Dwaine Pretorius to Khushdil Shah, Full delivery on off, Shah drives it through covers for a single.
|15.6 : Dwaine Pretorius to Faheem Ashraf, Length ball on middle, Ashraf flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|Andile Phehlukwayo is back on. 1-0-4-1 so far. Surprisingly underbowled.
|16.1 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Faheem Ashraf, Length delivery on off, Ashraf lofts it over covers. The batsmen get two runs.
|16.2 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Faheem Ashraf, Short of a length on middle, Ashraf pulls it over mid on for a single.
|16.3 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Khushdil Shah, Full delivery on off, Shah drives it through mid off for a single.
|16.4 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Faheem Ashraf, Slower delivery on middle, Ashraf pulls it towards mid-wicket for a single.
|16.5 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Khushdil Shah, Short ball on middle, Khushdil pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
|16.6 : Lutho Sipamla returns. 2-0-15-0 so far.
|Andile Phehlukwayo to Faheem Ashraf, SIX! That is hammered! Short of a length on middle, Ashraf pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum. That makes it a decent over for Pakistan, becoming a 12-run one. 3 overs left. How close can they get to 150?
|17.1 : Lutho Sipamla to Khushdil Shah, Length delivery on off, Shah looks to slog but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It goes towards third man. The batsmen take a single.
|17.2 : Lutho Sipamla to Faheem Ashraf, FOUR! Poor delivery from Sipamla! Full toss on off, Ashraf lofts it over covers for a boundary.
|17.4 : Lutho Sipamla to Khushdil Shah, FOUR! Another full toss. The second one of the over. Khushdil hammers it over mid off and finds the fence.
|17.3 : Lutho Sipamla to Faheem Ashraf, Full delivery on middle, Ashraf flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|17.5 : Lutho Sipamla to Khushdil Shah, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! But this should have been stopped. A short ball, around of, angled in, Khushdil pulls it through square leg. Deep square leg gets across, one suspects it is Glenton Stuurman, gets the ball in his hands,Â slides to his right, but palms it over.
|Short third man in position now.
|17.6 : Lutho Sipamla to Khushdil Shah, Full delivery on off, Khushdil drives it through mid off for a single. 27 runs have come from the last 2 overs!
|Dwaine Pretorius returns. 3-0-14-3 so far.
|18.1 : Dwaine Pretorius to Khushdil Shah, OUT! CAUGHT! Pretorius gets his fourth wicket! Full and outside off, Shah looks to drive but gets an outside edge. It goes towards the keeper where Klaasen takes a comfortable catch.
|0.0 : Who is in now? Mohammad Nawaz it is. Another southpaw.
|18.2 : Dwaine Pretorius to Mohammad Nawaz, BEATEN! Slower delivery outside off, Nawaz looks to drive but misses it. Risky line, with third man up.
|18.3 : Dwaine Pretorius to Mohammad Nawaz, OUT! BOWLED! Pretorius gets a fifer! Corker of a yorker on off, little bit coming in with the angle,Â Nawaz looks to dig it out but misses it and gets bowled. Pretorius leaps in the air in jubilation. A 'W-0-W' over so far. Could this be a momentum-changing over?
|18.4 : Dwaine Pretorius to Usman Qadir, Full ball on off, Qadir drives it towards point for a single.
|18.3 : Usman Qadir walks in to face the music now. Another leftie.
|18.5 : Dwaine Pretorius to Faheem Ashraf, Full again on off, Ashraf pushes it through mid off for a single.
|18.6 : Dwaine Pretorius to Usman Qadir, Full on middle, Qadir flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. Not quite what Pakistan wanted. They will want Ashraf to face as many balls as possible. 4-0-17-5 for Pretorius. Take a bow, sir!
|Andile Phehlukwayo to bowl the final over. 2-0-16-1 so far. How much can he keep Pakistan to?
|19.1 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Usman Qadir, Good length ball on off, Qadir looks to defend but gets an inside edge. It goes towards fine leg. The batsmen cross ends.
|19.2 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Faheem Ashraf, Poor running. Full delivery on off, Ashraf drills it towards long off for a single. Now, Qadir is all so keen to come back for the second, but Faheem is the least bit interested, happy wth the single.
|19.3 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Usman Qadir, Full again on middle, Qadir pushes it back towards the bowler where Phehlukwayo tries to stop it but misfields and concedes a single.
|19.4 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Faheem Ashraf, SIX! That is huge! Full delivery on middle, Ashraf lofts it over the bowler's head for a maximum. He is giving his bowlers something to defend.
|19.5 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Faheem Ashraf, DROPPED! Full toss on off, Ashraf lofts it over point but does not get the timing on it. It goes towards the fielder where JJ Smuts runs and tries to take the catch but spills it. The batsmen get two runs.
|19.6 : Andile Phehlukwayo to Faheem Ashraf, FOUR! Short ball on middle, Ashraf pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. PAKISTAN END WITH 144/7!
|A total of 6Â bowlers used, with only Glenton Stuurman having a bad time. But the others enjoyed their bowling, especially the spinners. Shamsi and Smuts were excellent, going for just 36 in 8 overs combined, taking a wicket as well. They created all the pressure, the benefits of which, were reaped by Dwaine Pretorius. He picked up a 5-fer and by no means, do we suggest that he did not bowl well. His yorkers were spot on. But had the spinners not created that pressure, then perhaps, he would not
|Hmmm... Pakistan have got a competitive total again. It is below 150, but they will back themselves to build pressure if they can get a couple of wickets early. Especially after what happened in the last game. 15Â runs in the last over, push the score to 144 but overall, South Africa can afford a smile. They have done well.
|Dwaine Pretorius says that he feels very proud to contribute to the team's cause. Hopes that they get across the line tonight. Admits that it was a small change in line, pace and ength, which resulted in wickets. Does not feel that dew is too much at this point of time. On the team talk after the previous match, Dwaine says that they believedÂ that they played very good cricket in the previous game but just missed out on 4 overs of big moments which were taken care of in this one.
|144 is not exactly what Pakistan would have wished for. A similar batting chart to the previous game, Babar going early, no one else stepping up, other than Rizwan, who could not quite bat till the end this time. The other difference being - not too many runs could come in the death overs. Faheem Ashraf did his bit, but the hosts will believe they are short. Having said that, they have got the runs on the board. And they are one team which believes that they can defend anything. Stay tuned...
|... THE RUN CHASE ...
|The Pakistan team is in a huddle.