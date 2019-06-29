|0.0 : Hello and welcome everyone for the first match of the Saturday doubleheader between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Leeds. The Men in Green are on a hot-run at the moment with wins after wins and are eyeing to keep their momentum rolling. They still are very much in contention for the semis and the 1992 WC resemblance suggests that they will be coming on top today as well. Given the team they are facing, we don't actually need that reference but taking Afghanistan lightly will be a mistake Pakistan
PITCH REPORT - Ian Bishop and Pommie Mbangwa are the pitch analysts for the game. Bishop says bowling from the Football Stand End, the square boundaries are not big as they are just 63m and 62m respectively on each side. From the Kirkstall End also they are around 60m on the square and it is short near the third man region. Mbangwa from the other side of the pitch looks at the skies and happily says that there are no clouds so the captains' minds should not be clouded on whether the ball will sw
|TOSS - We are all in readiness for the coin flip. Pakistan skipper, Sarfaraz Ahmed has the coin in his hand. The Afghanistan skipper calls Tails and it comes down in his favour. AFGHANISTAN OPT TO BAT FIRST!
|Afghanistan skipper, Gulbadin Naib says it looks like a good surface and it's a warm sunny day. Reminds that they have beaten Pakistan in the warm-up game and will give their 100 percent in this match. Informs that Hamid Hassan is in the playing XI, replacing Dawlat Zadran.
|Pakistan skipper, Sarfaraz Ahmed says that he would have batted first as well but toss is something not in their hand. He is confident about the form of his bowlers and backs his team to chase down the target. Wants to take one game at a time. Confirms that Wahab Riaz is fine and they are going unchanged.
|Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Gulbadin Naib (C), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (WK), Rashid Khan, Hamid Hassan (IN FOR DAWLAT ZADRAN), Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
|Pakistan (Unchanged Playing XI) - Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/WK), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.
|The crowd is slowly building up. It is expected to be jam-packed with Pakistan playing. Time for the national anthems of both teams. Bright and sunny conditions and it's a perfect atmosphere to play the game.
|Time to play the game! Out come the Afghanistan openers, Gulbadin Naib and Rahmat Shah. Pakistan are beginning with the spin bowling of Imad Wasim. Interesting move considering they have an army of in-form pacers. Anyway, let's play. No slip, five on the off side, two on the leg side inside the circle.
|0.1 : I Wasim to R Shah, Starts with a flighted full ball on off, Shah is on the front foot as he pushes it to covers.
|0.2 : I Wasim to R Shah, Nice way to get off the mark. Safe shot down the ground. Full and on middle, Shah eases it to long on and Afghanistan are underway with a single.
|0.3 : I Wasim to G Naib, Arm ball, landing outside off and skidding in at 96 kph, Naib stays back and blocks it to the off side.
|0.4 : I Wasim to G Naib, The line becomes too straight this time and Gulbadin flicks it through square leg and opens his account with a run.
|0.5 : I Wasim to R Shah, Working the angle nicely. Imad fires in a full ball on middle, Shah tickles it in the gap at mid-wicket. The long on fielder moves across to his right to stop the ball and they take two.
|0.6 : I Wasim to R Shah, Full and straight again, it's knocked down to long on for one. Decent start for Afghanistan, 5 from the first over.
|Mohammad Amir to operate from the other end with the second new ball.
|1.1 : M Amir to R Shah, Straightaway an inswinger. Full and on middle, Rahmat does well to get his bat down in time as he keeps it out safely to mid-wicket.
|1.2 : M Amir to R Shah, This time Amir takes a length ball away from the batsman with his natural angle, Shah makes a cautious leave.
|1.3 : M Amir to R Shah, Play and a miss! Amir invites the batsman to have a go at a fuller length outside off, Rahmat is sucked into the drive and he misses it completely. It beats the inside edge of his bat.
|1.4 : M Amir to R Shah, Back of a length ball around off, angling away, Rahmat is on the back foot as he taps it down to point.
|1.5 : M Amir to R Shah, On and around off, Rahmat once again watchfully defends it from the crease towards point.
|1.6 : M Amir to R Shah, Excellent start by Amir, a maiden. Offers no room on the last ball. Serves it on a length, close to off stump, Rahmat blocks it from the crease to the off side.
|2.1 : I Wasim to G Naib, Flighted and full on off, pushed down towards mid off. The extra cover fielder moved to his right to pick the ball.
|2.2 : I Wasim to G Naib, Arm ball on off, defended off the back foot to extra cover.
|2.3 : I Wasim to G Naib, Quicker one, full and skidding in with the angle, Naib blocks it off his front foot. Tidy stuff.
|2.4 : I Wasim to G Naib, Strides forward and opens the face of his bat to push it to cover-point. Dot ball again. Early pressure.
|2.5 : I Wasim to G Naib, Fires it full and on off, not giving anything, Gulbadin drives it to mid off.
|2.6 : I Wasim to G Naib, FOUR! This is such a good shot. Spoils a good over. Full and flighted, just around off, Naib brings his drive out and thumps it through the gap between extra cover and mid off. Hafeez gives the chase but then gives up. The outfield is lightning quick.
|3.1 : M Amir to R Shah, FOUR! Another chase for Hafeez and once again he fails to pull it back. Delightful is the word to describe this shot. Amir invites the drive by bowling it full on off, Shah accepts the proposal this time and puts it away in the gap through extra cover and mid off. Hafeez chases from mid off, dives forward at the last moment but the ball wins the race.
|3.2 : M Amir to R Shah, Around middle and off, defended back from the crease.
|3.3 : M Amir to R Shah, Angles across a good length ball outside off, it's left alone.
|3.4 : M Amir to R Shah, FOUR! One bounce and over the rope. Excellent start for Afghanistan. Amir tries to surprise the batsman with a short delivery around off. But Rahmat does well to pull it in front of square leg for a boundary.
|Fine leg is up now.
|3.5 : M Amir to R Shah, Strides forward to cover the line and then defends it with gentle hands to the off side.
|3.6 : M Amir to R Shah, A length ball on off is offered a back foot defense by Rahmat to close an 8-run over.
|Shaheen Afridi is coming on to bowl, replacing Imad Wasim. He had an excellent game against New Zealand and would like to repeat that again.
|4.1 : S Afridi to G Naib, FOUR! Shaheen is greeted with another glorious drive. Full and wide outside off, Naib reaches out for it and drives it crisply past the left side of the mid off fielder.
|0.0 : Third umpire referred for a run out at the striker's end...
|4.2 : S Afridi to G Naib, NOT OUT! Too full in length on off, Naib drives it back to the bowler who picks up the ball and breaks the stumps at the striker's end with a direct hit. It deflects to fine leg and the batsmen take two. Aggression from the bowler and it costs him a couple of runs.
|4.3 : S Afridi to G Naib, FOUR! 10 runs from Shaheen's first three balls. This time Naib goes over the infield. A length ball outside off, Gulbadin chases it and lofts it over extra cover for a boundary.
|Huge shout for a caught behind. Shaheen jumps in joy. Pakistan are looking convinced but the umpire isn't. Sarfaraz now thinks for a while before taking the DRS. Is the noise due to bat hitting the ground? Nopes, the Ultra Edge has detected a spike.
|4.4 : S Afridi to G Naib, OUT! Caught behind! Shaheen gets his revenge. He serves a very full delivery outside off at 138 kph and Naib spots the opportunity to play yet another drive through the line. He goes hard at it but this time fails to middle his shot. It goes past his bat, Sarfaraz collects the ball and they go up in a huge appeal. The umpire though is not interested. Sarfaraz then has a chat with his players before signalling for the DRS. The Ultra Edge detects a spike. Naib departs afte
|Hashmatullah Shahidi walks out at number 3.
|4.5 : S Afridi to H Shahidi, OUT! Cricket, you beauty. What a leveller! 10 runs conceded off the first three balls and now two wickets in two balls. What a great fightback from the young man. Shaheen spears in a very full ball around middle and leg at 137 kph, Shahidi tries flicking but closes the face of the bat early. It pops out of the leading edge towards mid off where Imad Wasim moves across to his left to take the catch safely. Shaheen on a hat-trick now.
|Ikram Ali Khil walks out to face the hat-trick ball.
|4.6 : S Afridi to Ali Khil, No hat-trick! FOUR LEG BYES! A poor delivery. Very full and sliding down the leg side, Khil tries flicking but misses and it goes off his pads to the fine leg fence. End of an action-packed first over by Shaheen, 14 runs and two wickets in total from it.
|5.1 : M Amir to R Shah, Good stop, Hafeez. Full and around off, Shah drives it down the ground and Hafeez dives across to his right from mid off to stop the racing ball. A single taken.
|5.2 : M Amir to Ali Khil, Angles in a length ball on middle, Khil defends it off his back foot to the leg side.
|5.3 : M Amir to Ali Khil, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone.
|5.4 : M Amir to Ali Khil, Lands it full and on off, Ikram has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|5.5 : M Amir to Ali Khil, Angling into the batsman, full and around off, Khil gets forward and across before pushing it to mid on.
|Shout for an lbw! The finger has gone up. Ikram Ali Khil immediately takes the DRS and gestures to his partner that he has edged it. Very confident look on his face. BIG INSIDE EDGE! The Ultra Edge is not even needed.
|5.6 : M Amir to Ali Khil, IKRAM IS SAFE! Thanks to the technology. Amir gets a length ball around off to move back in a bit, Khil tries to defend but misses and is hit on the pads. Amir appeals and the umpire agrees. Ikram though quickly takes the DRS as he is confident that he has hit it. The replays roll in and in the first frame itself, a big inside edge is detected. End of yet another exciting over.
|6.1 : S Afridi to R Shah, Full around off, Rahmat looks to drive but it comes off the upper half of his bat.
|6.2 : S Afridi to R Shah, Pulls his length back slightly from the previous one. It is around off, Rahmat pushes it to mid off.
|6.3 : S Afridi to R Shah, FOUR! Quality shot! Shaheen overpitches around off, Rahmat gets on the front foot and drives it gloriously straight down the ground for a boundary. As straight as an arrow!
|6.4 : S Afridi to R Shah, Lovely pull shot. This batsman is picking the length quite early. Short ball around off, Rahmat plays a controlled pull shot over mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
|6.5 : S Afridi to R Shah, Angling away from the batsman, on a shortish length and shooting off with good pace, Rahmat shoulders arms.
|6.6 : S Afridi to R Shah, Width on offer outside off, Rahmat plays it down with an angled bat to third man for a run. 7 from the over, Shaheen has been expensive but he has got two wickets to his name also.
|7.1 : M Amir to R Shah, Lands it on a good length around off, Rahmat defends it solidly to cover-point.
|7.2 : M Amir to R Shah, Pitches it up and outside off, Shah is on the front foot as he pushes it to short cover.
|7.3 : M Amir to R Shah, Just a bit short in length around off, Shah plays it down with the angle and taps it towards backward point.
|7.4 : M Amir to R Shah, A bit edgy this time. Good length ball on middle and off, nipping away a bit, Shah tries pushing it down with a straight bat but it takes the outer half of his bat. The ball rolls to the right of the point fielder who puts in a dive to stop it.
|7.5 : M Amir to R Shah, A top yorker by Amir, around off, Shah digs it out back to the bowler. Good contest.
|7.6 : M Amir to R Shah, Slightly short and the line is straight, Rahmat works it in the gap at mid-wicket and takes a run. He will keep strike once again.
|8.1 : S Afridi to R Shah, Full and angling away from the batsman, Shah drives it off his front foot to covers.
|8.2 : S Afridi to R Shah, On a length and around off at 136 kph, Rahmat defends it with the angle to the off side.
|8.3 : S Afridi to R Shah, FOUR! Eased away! Shaheen bowls it on the leg stump line, Rahmat shuffles across the stumps and nudges it fine down the leg side for a boundary.
|Shaheen Afridi switches to 'round the wicket now...
|8.4 : S Afridi to R Shah, Angles in a length ball on middle, Shah closes the face of his bat and helps it to mid-wicket for a run.
|8.5 : S Afridi to Ali Khil, Returns to over the wicket for the left-hander. Bowls it full and on off at 140 kph, Khil gets forward and defends it back.
|8.6 : S Afridi to Ali Khil, Beauty to beat the bat! Good length ball outside off, a hint of movement there, Khil with uncertain footwork pushes inside the line and misses.
|Imad Wasim is back into the attack to bowl the last over of Powerplay 1. He bowled two quiet overs at the start also.
|9.1 : I Wasim to R Shah, Loopy and full on off, Shah flicks it off his front foot but straight to mid-wicket.
|9.2 : I Wasim to R Shah, Muted appeal for an lbw! Arm ball on middle at 93 kph, skidding in, Shah fails to work it around and is hit on the pads. They appeal but it's going down the leg side.
|9.3 : I Wasim to R Shah, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|9.4 : I Wasim to R Shah, Almost a return catch! Floated full ball on off, Rahmat walks forward and chips it back towards the bowler. Imad stretches his right hand out but it goes wide down to long on for a run.
|9.5 : I Wasim to Ali Khil, Flatter and shorter ball on middle, defended back to the bowler.
|9.6 : I Wasim to Ali Khil, That missed the outside edge by a whisker! Quicker arm ball, full and on off, skidding away sharply, Khil draws forward to defend but misses. Just one from the over, Afghanistan are 46/2 after the first 10 overs!
|Powerplay 2 signalled! Now maximum of 4 fielders can be placed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over. Mohammad Hafeez to start it.
|10.1 : M Hafeez to R Shah, Nicely tossed up ball on off, too full in length, Rahmat drives it down to long on for a run.
|10.2 : M Hafeez to Ali Khil, Slider on middle, from 'round the wicket, Khil gets back and works it in front of square leg for a run.
|10.3 : M Hafeez to R Shah, Advances down the track to a full ball on off and knocks it down to long on for one.
|10.4 : M Hafeez to Ali Khil, Slower through the air but the length is on the shorter side. It spins away and is cut through point for a single, 50 up for Afghanistan.
|10.5 : M Hafeez to R Shah, Short again and it's cut with ease to sweeper cover for one.
|10.6 : M Hafeez to Ali Khil, Flighted ball on off, turning away a bit, Khil decides to defend it from the crease and does so safely.
|11.1 : I Wasim to R Shah, Flighted and full on middle, it's flicked through square leg for a run.
|11.2 : I Wasim to Ali Khil, Quicker and shorter arm ball on off, Khil stays back and taps it down towards backward point.
|11.3 : I Wasim to Ali Khil, Identical to the last delivery, once again Ikram pushes it towards the fielder at backward point.
|Two slips in place now.
|11.4 : I Wasim to Ali Khil, Mishit! Arm ball again, around off and skidding away, Ikram tries to flick but it takes the leading edge and goes past the diving backward point fielder for a run.
|11.5 : I Wasim to R Shah, FOUR! Rahmat gets innovative. Imad continues to dart in his arm ball. It's full and around off, Shah goes down and across before playing the paddle scoop to fine leg.
|11.6 : I Wasim to R Shah, OUT! Soft dismissal for Shah! He is distraught and is staring down the pitch. Imad Wasim has outfoxed the batsman here. He darted a few arm balls before bowling a delivery that straightens a bit from middle and off. Rahmat tries to flick thinking it's coming into him but it doesn't and takes the leading half of his blade. The ball lobs up to short cover where Babar Azam takes the simplest of catches. A good little knock comes to an end!
|Asghar Afghan is the new man in. Afghanistan are in trouble here and will hope their experienced campaigner can now take them out of it.
|12.1 : M Hafeez to Ali Khil, Too full in length around middle, it's quietly worked down to long leg for a couple.
|12.2 : M Hafeez to Ali Khil, Slider on off, Khil is on the back foot in defense.
|12.3 : M Hafeez to Ali Khil, Shortish and on off, firing it in, Khil gets back and somehow keeps it out at the last moment to point.
|12.4 : M Hafeez to Ali Khil, Nearly a drag on. Ikram is completely at sea against Hafeez. Fails to pick the slider again. Sticks back to play at it and it takes the inside edge. Goes through his legs to the leg side.
|12.5 : M Hafeez to Ali Khil, Shortish and outside off, punched to covers for one.
|12.6 : M Hafeez to A Afghan, Floated and full on off, Asghar sweeps it behind square leg for a brace.
|13.1 : I Wasim to Ali Khil, Flighted and full on off, defended back off the front foot.
|13.2 : I Wasim to Ali Khil, Presses forward to a full ball and drives it through covers for a single.
|13.3 : I Wasim to A Afghan, Flatter and full on off, Afghan pushes it to covers and the non-striker comes out of the crease in search of a run. Returns.
|13.4 : I Wasim to A Afghan, SIX! This one is dismissed! Asghar Afghan won't die wondering. He will take on the spinners. Picks the in-drifter here, advances down the track and hammers it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
|13.5 : I Wasim to A Afghan, Afghan has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|13.6 : I Wasim to A Afghan, In the air... SAFE! Afghan is playing with fire. Wasim smartly slows down the pace of this delivery and serves it full on middle, Asghar tries to slog sweep but gets a top edge. It falls in no man's land at fine leg and the batsmen take two. 9 from the over, an eventful one.
|Wahab Riaz is into the attack for the first time today.
|14.1 : W Riaz to Ali Khil, Wide! A gentle loosener to start the spell. Wahab slips a length ball down the leg side. Khil tries to flick but misses.
|W Riaz to Ali Khil, Short in length and outside off, Ikram cuts it off his back foot but finds the point fielder.
|14.2 : W Riaz to Ali Khil, Wide! Another one going down the leg side, Ikram tries his best to get some free runs out of it but fails to put his bat on ball.
|W Riaz to Ali Khil, EDGY FOUR! Frustrating start for Wahab. A length delivery in the channel outside off, Ikram gets on the front foot to push inside the line and it takes the outside edge. The ball runs wide of first slip and crosses the fence at third man.
|14.3 : W Riaz to Ali Khil, Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
|14.4 : W Riaz to Ali Khil, Bouncer around leg, Khil ducks underneath it.
|14.5 : W Riaz to Ali Khil, Back of a length delivery on off, Ikram goes on the back foot and taps it down to point.
|14.6 : W Riaz to Ali Khil, A length ball close to off stump, Ikram plays it close to his body and pushes it towards point.
|Time for some leg spin. Shadab Khan is into the attack. No slip in place...
|15.1 : S Khan to A Afghan, FOUR! Edged and there is no slip. Lucky boundary for Asghar. Floated leg spinner landing full outside of, Afghan tries driving through covers but it turns away to take the outside edge and runs down to third man for a boundary.
|0.0 : And now comes the first slip. He should have been there from the start but better late than never.
|15.2 : S Khan to A Afghan, Connects properly with his drive this time and puts it through covers for one.
|15.3 : S Khan to Ali Khil, Presses forward to a full ball and strokes it to mid off.
|15.4 : S Khan to Ali Khil, A full toss on middle, Ikram helps it off his pads to mid-wicket.
|15.5 : S Khan to Ali Khil, A good flick shot across the line but Hafeez makes a superb sliding stop coming across to his right from mid-wicket.
|15.6 : S Khan to Ali Khil, Tossed up ball on middle, Khil flicks it towards mid-wicket, this time to the left of Hafeez. 5 from Shadab's first over.
|16.1 : W Riaz to A Afghan, Beaten! Perfect line and length this time from Wahab. Good length ball around off, skidding away with the angle, Asghar hangs his bat out and misses.
|16.2 : W Riaz to A Afghan, Good length ball on middle, at 144 kph, some extra bounce as well, Asghar fails to work it around and is hit high on the pads.
|16.3 : W Riaz to A Afghan, Slightly short and on off, Afghan pushes it down from the crease to covers.
|16.4 : W Riaz to A Afghan, Puts it on a length close to off stump, Afghan plays it with an angled bat towards backward point. Waits for the fielder to dive and as soon as he fails to stop the ball, they cross for a run.
|16.5 : W Riaz to Ali Khil, Bouncer on middle, Khil ducks underneath it.
|16.6 : W Riaz to Ali Khil, Extra bounce from a length around off, Ikram goes on the back foot in defense but it takes the inside edge and hits him onto the pads. Better over from Wahab!
|Drinks break. Excellent beginning from Pakistan. They have snapped three top order wickets of Afghanistan and have the upper hand. Their pacers once again were brilliant with the new balls however they gave away a few easy runs. There is some spin on offer here and their spinners will like to nip in a few more quick wickets to break Afghanistan's batting.
|17.1 : S Khan to A Afghan, Too full in length on off, Asghar drives it off his front foot to covers.
|17.2 : S Khan to A Afghan, FOUR! Well struck! Flighted delivery, landing full around off, Asghar comes running down the track and smashes it over extra cover for a boundary. Excellent footwork.
|17.3 : S Khan to A Afghan, Probably a googly, landing full on middle, Afghan flicks it on the leg side for one.
|17.4 : S Khan to Ali Khil, Very full and on middle, Ikram walks forward and pushes it down to long on for a run.
|17.5 : S Khan to A Afghan, SIX! Here he goes again... Shadab serves it full and around leg, Afghan shimmies down the track and towers it over wide long on for a biggie. Shadab is under attack here.
|17.6 : S Khan to A Afghan, Quietly drops it with soft hands towards short mid-wicket and calls his partner through for a quick single. 13 from the over!
|18.1 : W Riaz to A Afghan, FOUR! Slapped away! Afghan is batting with positive intent and is putting away all the bad balls. Short and wide outside off, Asghar latches onto it and slaps it through point. 100 up for Afghanistan!
|18.2 : W Riaz to A Afghan, Bouncer! The batsman does well to evade it.
|Sarfaraz Ahmed comes up to have a chat with his bowler.
|18.3 : W Riaz to A Afghan, Taps a length ball gently towards mid on for a sharp single.
|18.4 : W Riaz to Ali Khil, Arrows in a length ball on off, Ikram defends it from the inner half of his bat.
|18.5 : W Riaz to Ali Khil, Bumper around off, to push the batsman deep inside the crease, Ikram ducks. Will Wahab follow it up with a yorker?
|18.6 : W Riaz to Ali Khil, Not a yorker but a swinging fuller length ball around middle and leg, Khil has no idea about it, tries flicking but misses and is hit on the pads.
|19.1 : S Khan to A Afghan, Loopy and full around off, Asghar draws forward and defends it to the off side.
|19.2 : S Khan to A Afghan, Risky single! Asghar presses forward and pushes it with gentle hands towards covers for a quick run. Hafeez there is late in setting off and by the time he throws the ball to the keeper, Khil is well in.
|19.3 : S Khan to Ali Khil, Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|19.4 : S Khan to A Afghan, Turn and bounce on this occasion! It's around off, Asghar initially looks to give the charge but then decides to play off the front foot. Gets beaten comprehensively by the spin.
|19.5 : S Khan to A Afghan, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total.
|19.6 : S Khan to Ali Khil, Tossed up ball on middle and leg, turning down, Ikram tries to work it around from the crease but misses. He is hit on the pads, Sarfaraz appeals slightly but nothing doing. A better over by Shadab, just three runs from it.
|20.1 : W Riaz to A Afghan, Lands it on a length around off, Afghan gets it away from the inner half of his bat. It rolls behind square leg and the batsmen cross.
|20.2 : W Riaz to Ali Khil, Fullish and on middle, it's clipped on the leg side but straight to mid-wicket.
|20.3 : W Riaz to Ali Khil, Fractionally short in length outside off, Khil remains on the back foot and pushes it out without much timing to mid off.
|20.4 : W Riaz to Ali Khil, Bumper. Well-directed. Khil ducks at the last moment. He has struggled but has somehow managed to hang in there.
|20.5 : W Riaz to Ali Khil, Shortish and on middle, Khil goes on his toes and turns it behind square leg for one.
|20.6 : W Riaz to A Afghan, Short and on off, Asghar pulls it firmly across the line, intentionally keeps it down all along the ground through square leg. A single is taken. 50-run stand comes up and Ikram has contributed 11 runs in it!
|21.1 : S Khan to A Afghan, Walks forward and flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
|21.2 : S Khan to Ali Khil, Too full in length on middle, Khil sweeps it behind square leg and the fielder in the deep, who is standing way ahead of the fence, stops the ball. One run added to the total.
|21.3 : S Khan to A Afghan, Short and wide outside off, Afghan cuts but finds point.
|21.4 : S Khan to A Afghan, Loopy this time, full and on off, the batsman defends it off his front foot.
|21.5 : S Khan to A Afghan, Gets on the front foot and drills it past the flying cover fielder for a run.
|21.6 : S Khan to Ali Khil, Flighted and on middle, Khil moves back and gently works it with the spin to square leg for a single. A good phase for Afghanistan, this.
|Imad Wasim is back! 5-0-25-1, his figures so far.
|22.1 : I Wasim to Ali Khil, Flighted and full outside off, Khil stretches forward and defends it back with the spin.
|22.2 : I Wasim to Ali Khil, Fires it very full on middle, Khil gets back and forces it down towards mid on. Shadab moves across to his right from mid-wicket, tries to stop the ball with a dive but fails. A single taken.
|22.3 : I Wasim to A Afghan, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
|22.4 : I Wasim to Ali Khil, Helps it off his pads to square leg and rotates the strike.
|22.5 : I Wasim to A Afghan, Grip and turn! Wasim slows it up in the air and serves it around off, Afghan tries playing inside the line from the back foot but is beaten by the extra spin and bounce.
|22.6 : I Wasim to A Afghan, Stays back and punches it towards point. End of a tidy over by Imad.
|23.1 : S Khan to Ali Khil, Leans forward to a full ball and flicks it with the spin to square leg. Dot ball.
|23.2 : S Khan to Ali Khil, Quicker and flatter on middle, it's defended off the back foot by Ikram.
|23.3 : S Khan to Ali Khil, Gives the charge to the leg spinner and drills a full ball to long on for one.
|Silly point comes in. There is a slip in place also.
|23.4 : S Khan to A Afghan, Tossed up ball on off, too full in length, Asghar sits down on one knee and sweeps it behind square leg for one.
|23.5 : S Khan to Ali Khil, Flighted and on middle, helped with the spin to square leg.
|23.6 : S Khan to Ali Khil, Fullish and on off, Ikram pulls out the sweep shot from his repertoire and sends it to fine leg for a run.
|24.1 : I Wasim to Ali Khil, Full and flighted on off, swept down to fine leg for a run.
|24.2 : I Wasim to A Afghan, Full again, on middle, it's flicked through mid-wicket for a run.
|24.3 : I Wasim to Ali Khil, Allows the ball to spin back into him from outside off and then taps it down on the leg side. Not in the gap.
|24.4 : I Wasim to Ali Khil, Full and around off, Ikram skips down the track and pushes it back to the bowler.
|24.5 : I Wasim to Ali Khil, Played to the point region by the batsman. No run.
|24.6 : I Wasim to Ali Khil, Aerial! Turning back into the batsman from around off, Ikram goes deep inside the crease and punches it uppishly down towards long on for one.
|25.1 : S Khan to Ali Khil, Full and around off, Ikram dances down the track to flick but it takes the inside edge and goes to fine leg for a run.
|25.2 : S Khan to A Afghan, OUT! Afghan is bowled! Shadab dishes out a leg spinner around off, at 87 kph, Afghan shimmies down the track for a big shot but fails to make any contact. The ball doesn't turn much after landing and tickles the off stump. The attacking field set probably prompted Afghan to have a real go at it. But he is undone here due to his own aggression. The 64-run stand has been broken. Afghan hit the leg spinner at a strike rate of 129.41 and it's a sweet revenge for Shadab.
|Mohammad Nabi is the new batsman.
|25.3 : S Khan to M Nabi, Spinning away from the batsman outside off, Nabi stands back and allows it through to the keeper.
|25.4 : S Khan to M Nabi, Full and on middle, pushed down towards mid on.
|25.5 : S Khan to M Nabi, Goes on the back foot and slaps a short ball to deep cover for a run.
|DRS time! LBW shout against Ikram Ali Khil is referred upstairs by Pakistan. The batsman has come down the track, so it looks a bit tight call. Hitting the top of middle stump, shows the Ball Tracker. Umpire's call.
|25.6 : S Khan to Ali Khil, NOT OUT! A quicker leg spinner on middle, Khil advances down the track and then tries to defend. But he fails to put bat on ball and is hit on the pads. Pakistan appeal but the umpire remains still. Sarfaraz has a chat with his bowler and then takes the DRS. The Ball Tracker shows that it's hitting the top of the stumps. Umpire's call. Pakistan retain their review.
|26.1 : I Wasim to M Nabi, Flatter on off, Nabi defends it with soft hands towards point and gets a quick single.
|26.2 : I Wasim to Ali Khil, Floated on off, Ikram gets down on one knee and sweeps it towards backward square leg for one.
|26.3 : I Wasim to M Nabi, Shorter on off, Nabi cuts it to point and rotates the strike.
|26.4 : I Wasim to Ali Khil, Floated on off, Ikram comes down the track and defends it.
|26.5 : I Wasim to Ali Khil, Shorter on off, Ikram looks to play the paddle but it comes off the upper half of his bat. It lobs over Sarfaraz's head.
|26.6 : I Wasim to Ali Khil, OUT! Ikram Ali Khil holes out. Imad tosses it up on middle, Ikram comes down the track and looks to go over long on. He gets a good amount of height on it but not the distance. The ball goes straight down the throat of Hafeez at long on. The experienced man in the deep makes no mistake. Ikram's gritty knock comes to an end. He had taken his time out in the middle and just when he was looking to accelerate, he departs.
|Najibullah Zadran is in next. Afghanistan cannot afford to be so flashy with their batting. They need to put their heads down and concentrate on building partnerships.
|27.1 : S Khan to M Nabi, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|27.2 : S Khan to M Nabi, Short and outside off, cut off the back foot but straight to backward point.
|27.3 : S Khan to M Nabi, Leans forward and gently pushes it with the spin to cover-point.
|27.4 : S Khan to M Nabi, Risky but safe! Fullish and on off, Nabi pushes it gently in front of square on the off side and pinches a single. Fakhar attacks the ball there and fumbles. Sarfaraz is not a happy man. He wants absolute brilliance.
|27.5 : S Khan to N Zadran, Flighted and full on middle, it's defended back to the bowler.
|27.6 : S Khan to N Zadran, Quicker and on middle, worked past short leg to the fielder at square leg.
|Shaheen Afridi returns. 3-0-22-2, his figures so far.
|28.1 : S Afridi to M Nabi, Big shout for a caught behind! The umpire shakes his head. No review taken. A cross-seam delivery, landing on a length around off and skidding away, Nabi tries defending but it whizzes past the outside edge. Sarfaraz and the bowler are absolutely convinced as they appeal. But they don't take the DRS once the umpire turns it down. There was nothing on the Ultra Edge. So a good call not to refer it.
|28.2 : S Afridi to M Nabi, Back of a length ball on off, extra bounce there, hurrying up the batsman, Nabi fends it off awkwardly. It's a bit uppish but drops safely on the off side.
|28.3 : S Afridi to M Nabi, Played to the point region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|28.4 : S Afridi to N Zadran, Wide called for height! Bumper on middle and leg, Najibullah ducks.
|S Afridi to N Zadran, On a length and outside off, defended from the crease to point.
|28.5 : S Afridi to N Zadran, Wide again for height! Shaheen is steaming in here. Effort ball by him. Digs in a short ball outside off, Zadran lets it be and it goes over him to the keeper.
|S Afridi to N Zadran, Played to the point region by the batsman. No run.
|28.6 : S Afridi to N Zadran, Back of a length ball on off, Zadran pushes it softly through the gap at cover-point for one.
|Mohammad Amir is back on. Pakistan are on the kill here. They don't want Afghanistan to reach 200.
|29.1 : M Amir to N Zadran, Width on offer outside off, Najibullah has slashed it hard through the point region. One run added to the total.
|29.2 : M Amir to M Nabi, Shortish and on off, Nabi punches it off his back foot to deep cover for a run.
|29.3 : M Amir to N Zadran, Serves it on a length outside off, Zadran drives it through covers and picks up a single.
|29.4 : M Amir to M Nabi, Short around off, pulled to deep square leg for a run.
|29.5 : M Amir to N Zadran, Driven towards the mid on region. No run.
|29.6 : M Amir to N Zadran, Fullish and on off, a mistimed stroke towards mid on to complete the over.
|30.1 : S Afridi to M Nabi, A touch short and close to off, angling away, Nabi stays back and forces it to sweeper cover for a run.
|30.2 : S Afridi to N Zadran, Lands it outside off, it's driven off the front foot but straight to mid off.
|30.3 : S Afridi to N Zadran, FOUR! Nice shot! Back of a length ball on off, Najibullah brings his strong bottom hand to good use, gets on top of the bounce and clobbers it behind square leg. The fine leg fielder tries his best to get around it but fails. Sarfaraz, as usual, is not impressed.
|30.4 : S Afridi to N Zadran, Width there outside off, Najibullah guides it to third man. They pick up a single.
|30.5 : S Afridi to M Nabi, Play and a miss! Excellent delivery. A good length delivery outside off, from 'round the wicket, it moves away after landing, Nabi flashes and misses.
|Mohammad Nabi pulls out at the last moment. Maybe, some disturbance near the sightscreen. It's tough for a fast bowler to run in and then stop just before delivering. Shaheen will have to go back to his mark.
|30.6 : S Afridi to M Nabi, Shortish and around off, Nabi stands tall inside the crease and taps it down to point.
|31.1 : M Amir to N Zadran, Good length ball just outside off, Najibullah runs it down to third man for a run.
|31.2 : M Amir to M Nabi, On and around off, blocked from the crease by Nabi.
|31.3 : M Amir to M Nabi, Hangs on the back foot to a short ball and punches it to mid off.
|31.4 : M Amir to M Nabi, Shortish delivery and outside off, angling away, Nabi tries to steer it through the line but it takes the outside edge and goes to third man. A single is taken.
|31.5 : M Amir to N Zadran, Pitches it up and outside off, Najibullah drives but finds mid off. Not quite finding the gap here, Zadran.
|31.6 : M Amir to N Zadran, A length delivery outside off, Zadran reaches out for it and hits it to covers. This stand has moved to 17 after consuming 30 balls.
|32.1 : S Afridi to M Nabi, Attacks the off stump from 'round the wicket with a length ball, Nabi defends it off his back foot.
|32.2 : S Afridi to M Nabi, Uppish but safe! Too full in length and outside off, Nabi tries to power it over covers but he ends up slicing it over point. Wahab runs across to his right from third man to stop the ball and the batsmen take a run.
|32.3 : S Afridi to N Zadran, Very full and on off, it's driven to covers.
|32.4 : S Afridi to N Zadran, Wide! Bouncer down the leg side, Zadran gets away from the line.
|S Afridi to N Zadran, Shortish and on off, punched from the back foot but the point fielder made a good diving stop.
|32.5 : S Afridi to N Zadran, Slower one. A length ball on off, Zadran tries to tap and run but it goes quickly to cover-point and Nabi sends him back.
|32.6 : S Afridi to N Zadran, Sharp single. Back of a length ball on off, Zadran plays it to the right of the cover fielder and rushes to the other end.
|Drinks Break! Pakistan have bowled really well here but the assistance their spinners have got will encourage Afghanistan also. They will be looking to get to a total close to 250 as this is not an easy pitch to bat on. Mohammad Nabi holds the key here as once he settles down, he can accelerate at will. Pakistan, meanwhile will be looking to wrap up this innings under 200.
|33.1 : M Amir to N Zadran, Lands it on a length outside off, Najibullah taps it down with an angled bat to backward point. He has played some good shots today but has mostly found the fielders.
|33.2 : M Amir to N Zadran, Shortish and on off, angling in, Najibullah swings his bat across the line and it goes off the inner half to fine leg for one.
|33.3 : M Amir to M Nabi, On a length around off, tapped down from the crease through cover-point for a single.
|33.4 : M Amir to N Zadran, Wide called for height! Amir digs in a short delivery and it goes well over the head of the ducking batsman.
|M Amir to N Zadran, Pitches it up and on off, Zadran defends it with an angled bat to point.
|33.5 : M Amir to N Zadran, FOUR! Finds the gap and finds the boundary! Amir spears in a full ball on middle, Zadran whips it across the line and sends it screaming through the gap between short mid-wicket and mid on.
|33.6 : M Amir to N Zadran, A length delivery on off, Zadran drives it on the up but finds extra cover.
|Wahab Riaz is back on. He was a bit inconsistent with his lines in the first spell and would like to improve this time around.
|34.1 : W Riaz to M Nabi, Shortish and on off, Nabi has played it square of the wicket on the off side. They manage to come back for the second.
|34.2 : W Riaz to M Nabi, Four leg byes! Slips a length ball down the leg side, Nabi fails to flick but it takes his pads and speeds away to the fine leg fence.
|34.3 : W Riaz to M Nabi, On a length outside off, staying a bit low, Nabi tries to defend but it takes the bottom half and rolls behind to the keeper.
|34.4 : W Riaz to M Nabi, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. No run.
|34.5 : W Riaz to M Nabi, Short and on off, pulled behind square leg for a run.
|34.6 : W Riaz to N Zadran, Lands it on a length outside off, Zadran defends it off his back foot.
|Imad Wasim is back into the attack as well. Pakistan want to break this partnership that is worth 34 now. Can become dangerous.
|35.1 : I Wasim to M Nabi, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
|35.2 : I Wasim to M Nabi, Fuller and off, driven down to mid on.
|35.3 : I Wasim to M Nabi, Quicker and on middle, flicked through square leg for one.
|35.4 : I Wasim to N Zadran, FOUR! Well played! Loopy full ball landing on middle, Najibullah kneels down and reverse sweeps it neatly through backward point for a boundary.
|35.5 : I Wasim to N Zadran, Fires in a very full ball on off, Zadran fails to dig it out and it misses the stumps by not much. Wasim has his hands on his head.
|35.6 : I Wasim to N Zadran, Full and flighted on off, driven off the front foot to covers.
|36.1 : W Riaz to M Nabi, Wide! Wahab continues to struggle with his line. Drifting down the leg side, a shade short in length, Nabi attempts to pull but misses.
|W Riaz to M Nabi, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
|36.2 : W Riaz to N Zadran, Some chin music for the batsman, he lets that bouncer through to the wicket-keeper.
|36.3 : W Riaz to N Zadran, A very full ball on middle is the follow-up delivery to a bouncer, Zadran drives it straight back past the bowler for a run.
|36.4 : W Riaz to M Nabi, OUT! Nabi is bounced out! A well-judged catch in the deep by Mohammad Amir. Wahab digs in a short ball on middle, Nabi attempts to wheel a pull shot but gets a top edge. It flies high in the air, Amir moves across to his left from fine leg and takes a fine catch by going down low. Wahab is ecstatic as his plan to bowl short has worked. Another blow to Afghanistan. A good looking partnership of 42 runs is cut short.
|The new batsman in is Samiullah Shinwari. A slip is in place.
|36.5 : W Riaz to S Shinwari, Back of a length ball around off, Shinwari pushes inside the line and edges it wide of first slip to third man. A single is taken.
|36.6 : W Riaz to N Zadran, Shortish around leg, it's tickled down to fine leg for a run.
|37.1 : I Wasim to N Zadran, FOUR! Nicely played, a bit uppish but in the gap. A low full toss on off, Zadran brings out the reverse sweep and nails it fine down to third man for a boundary.
|37.2 : I Wasim to N Zadran, Beaten! Tossed up ball outside off, not spinning in, Zadran plays for the spin off his front foot and misses.
|37.3 : I Wasim to N Zadran, FOUR! Easy pickings! Full and floated outside off, Najibullah chips it over the inner circle at covers for a boundary. Nicely read the field there.
|37.4 : I Wasim to N Zadran, Imad switches to 'round the wicket and bowls it flat and full on middle, Zadran eases it through wide mid on for one.
|37.5 : I Wasim to S Shinwari, Quicker arm ball on off, defended back from the crease.
|37.6 : I Wasim to S Shinwari, Another arm ball, landing full around off, Shinwari presses forward and defends it back from the inner half of his bat.
|38.1 : W Riaz to N Zadran, Fuller in length and outside off, driven back to the bowler.
|38.2 : W Riaz to N Zadran, Shortish and outside off, hit square of the wicket on the off side and the point fielder made a good stop.
|38.3 : W Riaz to N Zadran, Bouncer around middle and leg, Najibullah ducks under it at the last moment.
|38.4 : W Riaz to N Zadran, A length ball close to off and cutting back in, Najibullah gets it away off the inside edge. It rolls to mid-wicket and they cross.
|38.5 : W Riaz to S Shinwari, Leans forward to a full ball and drives it through covers for a run. Looks for the second run but then aborts. The fielder throws the ball at the bowler's end where Wahab is not ready and doesn't like that. Gives a stare to the fielder.
|38.6 : W Riaz to N Zadran, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads through square leg. One run added to the total.
|Shadab Khan is back on.
|39.1 : S Khan to N Zadran, Turning back in, it's worked in the gap on the leg side for one.
|39.2 : S Khan to S Shinwari, Presses forward to a full ball and pushes it to covers.
|39.3 : S Khan to S Shinwari, Very full and on off, driven to deep cover for a run.
|39.4 : S Khan to N Zadran, Lets the ball turn back in and then nudges it to short fine leg.
|39.5 : S Khan to N Zadran, Wide! Spinning down the leg side, Zadran fails to flick.
|S Khan to N Zadran, Driven towards the mid on region. No run.
|39.6 : S Khan to N Zadran, Flighted and on middle, spinning in, Zadran tickles it behind square leg.
|Powerplay 3 time! Now a maximum of 5 fielders can be placed outside the 30-yard circle. Also, Shaheen Afridi is back into the attack. 6-0-35-2, his figures so far.
|40.1 : S Afridi to S Shinwari, Beaten! Shaheen begins his new spell from 'round the wicket and serves a slower length ball outside off, Shinwari pushes at it and misses.
|40.2 : S Afridi to S Shinwari, Leans forward to a full ball on off and drives it to point. A good stop there.
|40.3 : S Afridi to S Shinwari, Beauty! Shaheen angles in a full ball around off and gets it to straighten from there, Shinwari tries playing with a straight bat but is beaten. Reverse swing happening.
|40.4 : S Afridi to S Shinwari, Four dot balls. Fullish and on middle, Samiullah keeps it out to mid-wicket.
|40.5 : S Afridi to S Shinwari, Misfield! Fullish and on middle, it's pushed towards mid on where Haris Sohail misfields and gifts a run.
|40.6 : S Afridi to N Zadran, A low full toss on off, it's whipped across the line but Shadab makes a nice diving stop at mid-wicket.
|41.1 : S Khan to S Shinwari, Floated on off, Shinwari pushes it to cover.
|41.2 : S Khan to S Shinwari, This time strokes it wide of cover and to sweeper cover for a single.
|41.3 : S Khan to N Zadran, Huge appeal for LBW but it is turned down. Tossed up leg spinner, it is very full around off, Zadran looks to sweep but misses. Big appeal follows but the umpire turns it down.
|41.4 : S Khan to N Zadran, Floated on off, Zadran strikes it wide of sweeper cover and gets a couple.
|41.5 : S Khan to N Zadran, On middle, Zadran gets down on one knee and reverse sweeps it to sweeper cover for one.
|41.6 : S Khan to S Shinwari, Shorter on off, Shinwari punches it to the off side and keeps the strike.
|42.1 : S Afridi to S Shinwari, Full on off, Shinwari drives it but Shadab dives to his left at point and stops the ball.
|42.2 : S Afridi to S Shinwari, Ohh! Good length ball outside off, Shinwari looks to drive but misses. The ball goes past the outside edge and to the keeper. That was just inches away from finding the edge of the bat.
|42.3 : S Afridi to S Shinwari, Full on off and middle, Shinwari nudges it to mid on.
|42.4 : S Afridi to S Shinwari, WIDE! Shaheen misses his line and bowls it down the leg side. Shinwari looks to flick but misses. It has been wided by the umpire. 17th extra of this innings.
|S Afridi to S Shinwari, DROPPED! Tough chance though. Full and slower on off, Shinwari looks to drive straight but does so uppishly. It goes to Shaheen but he cannot take it on full in his followthrough.
|42.5 : S Afridi to S Shinwari, Slow again on middle, Shinwari flicks it to deep mid-wicket and gets a single.
|42.6 : S Afridi to N Zadran, Good length ball on off, Zadran drives it but finds the man at cover.
|43.1 : S Khan to S Shinwari, Gets on the front foot and pushes it gently towards cover-point for a run.
|43.2 : S Khan to N Zadran, Too full in length on off, it's forced down through mid on for a single.
|43.3 : S Khan to S Shinwari, Loopy leg spinner on middle, Shinwari slices his attempted drive to point.
|43.4 : S Khan to S Shinwari, Goes back and punches it to sweeper for one.
|43.5 : S Khan to N Zadran, Tossed up ball on off, Najibullah mistimes his attempted reverse sweep towards extra cover. Smiles as he crosses for a run.
|43.6 : S Khan to S Shinwari, Very full on middle, Shinwari has driven it through mid off. One run added to the total. Shadab has bowled out, 10-0-44-1 for him. Decent effort.
|44.1 : S Afridi to S Shinwari, It's been driven superbly through the covers. They pick up a single.
|44.2 : S Afridi to N Zadran, Swing and a miss! Shortish ball just inside the tramline outside off, Zadran throws his bat at it and misses.
|44.3 : S Afridi to N Zadran, FOUR! Fine shot! Fuller in length and outside off, Zadran reaches out for it and smashes it over point for a boundary. 200 up for Afghanistan!
|44.4 : S Afridi to N Zadran, OUT! Drags it on! Third wicket for Shaheen again! He angles in a length ball around off at 137 kph, Zadran tries to power it through the line but gets a thick inside edge onto the pads. It then deflects onto the stumps. Shaheen is off in his celebration.
|In walks, Rashid Khan. He is a handy batsman but has not impressed so far in this tournament.
|44.5 : S Afridi to R Khan, Ouch! Bouncer to greet the new batsman, Rashid tries to duck but it brushes the back of his shoulder before going to Sarfaraz. Khan shows no pain there.
|44.6 : S Afridi to R Khan, On the pads, flicked through square leg for a run.
|Mohammad Amir is back! He has been economical today but hasn't got any wicket. 7-1-23-0, so far.
|45.1 : M Amir to R Khan, Good length ball on off, Rashid defends it back to the bowler.
|45.2 : M Amir to R Khan, Hits the deck hard and bowls it on top of middle, Rashid tucks it towards mid on and shouts a loud no.
|45.3 : M Amir to R Khan, On off, Rashid strokes it to point.
|45.4 : M Amir to R Khan, Slower ball on a length, Rashid looks to defend but the ball comes on later than he expected. He defends it off the upper half of his bat.
|45.5 : M Amir to R Khan, FOUR! What a shot! Magnificent! Full on middle, Rashid plays a half helicopter shot to hit it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
|45.6 : M Amir to R Khan, Back of a length from Amir now. Rashid pulls it to mid-wicket and gets a single.
|46.1 : S Afridi to R Khan, Nicely bowled! Slower ball outside off, Rashid comes down the track and looks to hit it but misses.
|46.2 : S Afridi to R Khan, Full on off, Rashid clears his front leg and lofts it over covers. He does not time it well so the ball doesn't reach the fence. The batsmen take two as the fielder gathers it.
|46.3 : S Afridi to R Khan, Bouncer! It is on the body, Rashid sits under it. Good ball this as the fine leg and third man are deep.
|46.4 : S Afridi to R Khan, OUT! Caught! Shaheen gets his fourth of the game and he is having a blast! Slower ball on off, Rashid gets outfoxed by the change in pace. Khan looks to hit it straight but he is way too early in his shot. Rashid ends up chipping it towards mid off. Fakhar Zaman runs to his left and takes an easy catch.
|The new man in is Hamid Hassan.
|46.5 : S Afridi to S Shinwari, Full outside off, Shinwari swings his bat at it but misses.
|46.6 : S Afridi to S Shinwari, Full on middle, Shinwari flicks it to deep mid-wicket and keeps the strike. Shaheen finishes with the figures of 10-0-47-4.
|47.1 : M Amir to S Shinwari, EDGED AND FOUR! Good length ball outside off, Shinwari swings his bat it. He gets a thick inside edge and luckily for him it goes past the stumps and on to the fine leg fence. Afghanistan will take it no matter how it comes.
|47.2 : M Amir to S Shinwari, Very full ball on middle, Shinwari milks it down to long on and gets just a single.
|47.3 : M Amir to H Hassan, Smart bowling this. Amir takes the pace off the ball and bowls it outside off, Hassan looks to run it down on the off side but misses.
|47.4 : M Amir to H Hassan, Full on the stumps, Hassan strokes it to long on and gives Shinwari the strike.
|47.5 : M Amir to S Shinwari, Outside off, Shinwari leaves it alone. He thinks it will be wided but the umpire feels it is at the right side of the tramline.
|47.6 : M Amir to S Shinwari, Full on middle, Shinwari nudges it to long on and keeps the strike.
|Wahab Riaz to bowl the penultimate over of this innings. He has not gone for many but has been pretty inconsistent with his lines. Pakistan will hope he finishes well.
|48.1 : W Riaz to S Shinwari, Spears it in on middle, Shinwari does well to flick it to deep mid-wicket. He though manages to get just a single.
|48.2 : W Riaz to H Hassan, OUT! Bowled! Comes 'round the wicket and bowls a fast yorker on middle and off at 140 kph. This is just too good a ball for the number 10. Hassan is outdone by the pace. The ball goes on to disturb the stumps. Afghanistan once again might not play out their quota of 50 overs here.
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the last batsman for Afghanistan. Can they bat out the remaining 8 balls?
|48.3 : W Riaz to Ur Rahman, WIDE! Poor delivery this. Bowls it down the leg side to the number 11. Mujeeb leaves it alone and it is wided.
|W Riaz to Ur Rahman, Oh! That was almost the end of the innings. Full outside off, Mujeeb looks to drive but gets beaten.
|48.4 : W Riaz to Ur Rahman, Well played. Yorker around off, Mujeeb moves and does well to tap it to point.
|48.5 : W Riaz to Ur Rahman, Another yorker. Mujeeb once again does well to get his bat down. This time the ball goes towards third man and they take a single.
|48.6 : W Riaz to S Shinwari, Full on off, Shinwari strokes it to sweeper cover and for some reason they do not take the run.
|49.1 : M Amir to Ur Rahman, Slower one outside off, Mujeeb swings his bat at it but misses.
|49.2 : M Amir to Ur Rahman, Slower ball outside off, once again Mujeeb swings his bat and fails to connect yet again.
|49.3 : M Amir to Ur Rahman, Outside off on a length, Mujeeb looks to hit but fails again.
|49.4 : M Amir to Ur Rahman, FOUR! Good length ball on off, Mujeeb throws his bat at it. This time Mujeeb gets a thick outside edge and the ball goes to the third man fence for a boundary.
|49.5 : M Amir to Ur Rahman, Back of a length ball outside off, Amir takes the pace off it. Mujeeb tries to hit but misses.
|49.6 : M Amir to Ur Rahman, Full on middle, Mujeeb strokes it to long on and takes a run. Shinwari calls him for the second and Mujeeb responds. It was always going to be risky. The fielder throws it at the keeper's end. The throw though is wide of the stumps. Sarfaraz collects it and looks to hit the stump with a diving underarm throw. He misses and his dive in the meanwhile takes down Mujeeb too. Shinwari looks for another run but Mujeeb hasn't recovered after his mini-collision. AFGHANISTAN FI
|Superb bowling effort by Pakistan but they will be a bit disappointed to allow Afghanistan bat out 50 overs and get their total to 227. It was a real struggle for the Afghans right from the beginning. Shaheen Afridi struck twice in his first over and pegged them back. Rahmat Shah played some delightful shots after that but then he was sent packing by Imad Wasim. A little stand between Ikram Ali Khil and Asghar Afghan steadied the ship somewhat but after that partnership was broken, Afghanistan w
|At one moment, it looked like Afghanistan won't bat out their full quota of overs but Najibullah Zadran then constructed a couple of handy partnerships to help them reach a respectable total. Shaheen Afridi was the most impressive bowler on show and he was nicely assisted by other bowlers. The young man finished with a 4-wicket haul to back up his 3-wicket effort against New Zealand. Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan also combined for three wickets although on this pitch, Pakistan would have expected a
|Imad Wasim gives a quick interview. Says that the crowd is supporting them a lot and it feels like home. On his first wicket of this World Cup, he replies that it was not in his mind as he was just looking to bowl according to his skipper's plan. Imad says after Powerplay 1 there was some moisture and later on it started to skid and hence he changed his plan and bowled slow. On the surface, Wasim feels if a bowler bowls slowly through the air, they will be rewarded and the ball will grip too. Im
|Right then, the pitch is offering turn and Afghanistan have some good spinners in their ranks. So far, Rashid Khan has not left much impact in this World Cup and would like to roar back to form. Pakistan have an in-form batting line-up and should chase it down easily but they need to be careful in their approach. Do join us in a short while for the chase.