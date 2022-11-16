|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . 1 . . . | 1 2 . 1 1 4
|Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)
|7.5 : Ayaan Khan to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards third man.
|7.4 : Ayaan Khan to Aaron Johnson, Four! Played towards covers.
|Ayaan Khan to Aaron Johnson, Wide.
|7.3 : Ayaan Khan to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards mid on.
|Ayaan Khan to Aaron Johnson, Wide.
|7.2 : Ayaan Khan to Aaron Johnson, 2 runs, played towards covers.
|7.1 : Ayaan Khan to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards point.
|6.6 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards third man.
|6.5 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards covers.
|6.4 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Aaron Johnson, 1 run, played towards point.
|6.3 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 1 run, played towards covers.
|6.2 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Aaron Johnson, 1 run, played towards third man.
|6.1 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Aaron Johnson, No run.
|5.6 : Kaleemullah to Aaron Johnson, 3 runs, played towards point.
|5.5 : Kaleemullah to Aaron Johnson, Six! Played towards fine leg.
|5.4 : Kaleemullah to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Leg bye.
|5.3 : Kaleemullah to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run.
|5.2 : Kaleemullah to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards point.
|5.1 : Kaleemullah to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Six! Played towards fine leg.
|4.6 : Rafiullah to Aaron Johnson, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|4.5 : Rafiullah to Aaron Johnson, No run.
|4.4 : Rafiullah to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards third man.
|4.3 : Rafiullah to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 1 run, played towards third man.
|4.2 : Rafiullah to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|4.1 : Rafiullah to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Four! Played towards fine leg.
|3.6 : Kaleemullah to Aaron Johnson, No run.
|3.5 : Kaleemullah to Aaron Johnson, 4 Leg byes.
|3.4 : Kaleemullah to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards third man.
|3.3 : Kaleemullah to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 1 run, played towards third man.
|3.2 : Kaleemullah to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|3.1 : Kaleemullah to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards covers.
|2.6 : Bilal Khan to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|2.5 : Bilal Khan to Aaron Johnson, 1 run, played towards point.
|2.4 : Bilal Khan to Aaron Johnson, No run.
|2.3 : Bilal Khan to Aaron Johnson, No run.
|2.2 : Bilal Khan to Aaron Johnson, Four! Played towards covers.
|2.1 : Bilal Khan to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards third man.
|1.6 : Kaleemullah to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Four! Played towards covers.
|1.5 : Kaleemullah to Aaron Johnson, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|1.4 : Kaleemullah to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
|1.3 : Kaleemullah to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run.
|1.2 : Kaleemullah to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
|1.1 : Kaleemullah to Aaron Johnson, 1 run, played towards point.
|0.6 : Bilal Khan to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards covers.
|0.5 : Bilal Khan to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards point.
|0.4 : Bilal Khan to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards mid off.
|0.3 : Bilal Khan to Aaron Johnson, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|0.2 : Bilal Khan to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards mid off.
|0.1 : Bilal Khan to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards mid off.