51496L
Oman vs Canada Live Cricket Score, Match 6, Desert Cup T20I Series, 2022, November 16, 2022

CAN 58/0 (7.3)
Live
CRR: 7.73
7.5 : Ayaan Khan to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards third man.
7.4 : Ayaan Khan to Aaron Johnson, Four! Played towards covers.
Ayaan Khan to Aaron Johnson, Wide.
7.3 : Ayaan Khan to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards mid on.
Ayaan Khan to Aaron Johnson, Wide.
7.2 : Ayaan Khan to Aaron Johnson, 2 runs, played towards covers.
7.1 : Ayaan Khan to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards point.
6.6 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards third man.
6.5 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards covers.
6.4 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Aaron Johnson, 1 run, played towards point.
6.3 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 1 run, played towards covers.
6.2 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Aaron Johnson, 1 run, played towards third man.
6.1 : Zeeshan Maqsood to Aaron Johnson, No run.
5.6 : Kaleemullah to Aaron Johnson, 3 runs, played towards point.
5.5 : Kaleemullah to Aaron Johnson, Six! Played towards fine leg.
5.4 : Kaleemullah to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Leg bye.
5.3 : Kaleemullah to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run.
5.2 : Kaleemullah to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards point.
5.1 : Kaleemullah to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Six! Played towards fine leg.
4.6 : Rafiullah to Aaron Johnson, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
4.5 : Rafiullah to Aaron Johnson, No run.
4.4 : Rafiullah to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards third man.
4.3 : Rafiullah to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 1 run, played towards third man.
4.2 : Rafiullah to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Four! Played towards fine leg.
4.1 : Rafiullah to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Four! Played towards fine leg.
3.6 : Kaleemullah to Aaron Johnson, No run.
3.5 : Kaleemullah to Aaron Johnson, 4 Leg byes.
3.4 : Kaleemullah to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards third man.
3.3 : Kaleemullah to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 1 run, played towards third man.
3.2 : Kaleemullah to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 2 runs, played towards third man.
3.1 : Kaleemullah to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards covers.
2.6 : Bilal Khan to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 1 run, played towards mid off.
2.5 : Bilal Khan to Aaron Johnson, 1 run, played towards point.
2.4 : Bilal Khan to Aaron Johnson, No run.
2.3 : Bilal Khan to Aaron Johnson, No run.
2.2 : Bilal Khan to Aaron Johnson, Four! Played towards covers.
2.1 : Bilal Khan to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards third man.
1.6 : Kaleemullah to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Four! Played towards covers.
1.5 : Kaleemullah to Aaron Johnson, 1 run, played towards square leg.
1.4 : Kaleemullah to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 1 run, played towards fine leg.
1.3 : Kaleemullah to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run.
1.2 : Kaleemullah to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
1.1 : Kaleemullah to Aaron Johnson, 1 run, played towards point.
0.6 : Bilal Khan to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards covers.
0.5 : Bilal Khan to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards point.
0.4 : Bilal Khan to Srimantha Wijeyeratne, No run, played towards mid off.
0.3 : Bilal Khan to Aaron Johnson, 1 run, played towards mid on.
0.2 : Bilal Khan to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards mid off.
0.1 : Bilal Khan to Aaron Johnson, No run, played towards mid off.