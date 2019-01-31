|0.0 : Welcome to the 4th ODI between New Zealand and India. Though the hosts have lost the series, they would like to win this game and end the hopes of India, whitewashing them. Coming to the visitors, they have sealed the series and would look to continue their domination. It is a special game for the stand-in skipper, Rohit Sharma, who will be playing his 200th ODI. It might also be a special game for the young Shubman Gill who looks set to make his debut. Will India continue their winning streak o
|TOSS - Up goes the coin and Rohit calls it wrong. New Zealand win the toss and they will bowl first.
|Kane Williamson says they want to bowl first as it looks a good surface and dew might come into play in the second innings. Mentions the stats favour the team batting first and he hopes it works well for them today. Informs there are quite a few changes as Sodhi, Ferguson and Munro miss out. Adds further Henry Nicholls will open with Guptill. Ends by saying it is about focusing on their game plan and end on the right side today.
|Rohit Sharma says it is a special game as it is his 200th ODI. Informs they too have a couple of changes as Gill makes his debut in place of Kohli and Khaleel replaces Shami. Mentions he is a promising young talent, Shubman Gill. States they wanted to bat first and he is pretty excited for this game. Further adds being 3-0 up is a great achievement and he wants to end the series well. Ends by saying the players are eager to give their best and they are confident.
|Pitch report - Sunil Gavaskar and Scott Styris say it looks a good wicket, it should have a little more pace and bounce. Reckon there is even grass covering but it just might be a little two-paced. They end by saying there might not be a lot of turn for the spinners but there should be good bounce available for them.
|We are all set to begin. Skipper Rohit Sharma walks out in the middle with his opening partner, Shikhar Dhawan. It is Matt Henry and not Boult to bowl the first over. Two slips in place for him. Here we go...
|0.1 : M Henry to R Sharma, Starts with a full length delivery outside off, Sharma defends it off his front foot.
|0.2 : M Henry to R Sharma, Full on off, pushed away to mid off by Sharma and takes a quick single. First run on the board and the skipper is off the mark.
|0.3 : M Henry to S Dhawan, Length delivery outside off, Dhawan chooses to leave that away.
|0.4 : M Henry to S Dhawan, Back of a length around off, Dhawan hits it towards third man and gets off the mark.
|0.5 : M Henry to R Sharma, Good length delivery around off, Rohit tries to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls towards the off side, Dhawan wants a run, Rohit is a touch late in responding but then goes for it and eventually completes it.
|0.6 : M Henry to S Dhawan, Length delivery on off, Dhawan defends it to finish the over. 3 runs off the first over. A good start by Henry, good line and length bowled by him there.
|Trent Boult to bowl from the other end with the second new ball. He too has two slips in place.
|1.1 : T Boult to R Sharma, Starts with a full length delivery on middle and leg. He gets a little bit of in-swing. Sharma flicks it away towards mid-wicket and gets a couple.
|1.2 : T Boult to R Sharma, Length delivery outside off, Rohit leaves it alone.
|1.3 : T Boult to R Sharma, Good length delivery on off and middle. A little bit of inswing makes it hit Sharma's inner half of the bat and onto the pads.
|1.4 : T Boult to R Sharma, Lucky escape for Bolt. Full toss around off, Rohit drives it straight to the fielder at point.
|1.5 : T Boult to R Sharma, Full on off, Sharma once again drives it straight to the fielder at point.
|1.6 : T Boult to R Sharma, Down the leg side on a length. Rohit tries to flick it but misses. Tom Latham behind the stumps does well diving to his left and stopping that one. Wide signaled by the umpire.
|T Boult to R Sharma, On a length on middle and leg, defended by Sharma to finish off the over.
|2.1 : M Henry to S Dhawan, FOUR! Beautiful! Full on off, Dhawan's eyes lit up seeing that and he drives it through point for the first boundary of the day.
|2.2 : M Henry to S Dhawan, Pulls back the length on this occasion. Good length delivery on middle, Shikhar chooses to block that away.
|2.3 : M Henry to S Dhawan, SIX! First of the day. Shorter delivery around off, Dhawan gets onto his back foot and upper cuts it towards the third man fence. The short boundary there helps the ball sail over the fence.
|2.4 : M Henry to S Dhawan, Good length delivery on middle and off, Shikhar defends it off his back foot.
|2.5 : M Henry to S Dhawan, On the thigh pads this time, Dhawan nudges it away towards fine leg and takes a single.
|2.6 : M Henry to R Sharma, Fuller on middle and leg, Sharma drives it to the fielder at mid on. 11 runs from that over. India 17/0 after 3 overs.
|3.1 : T Boult to S Dhawan, Good shape away from the batsman there for Boult, the length however, is a touch shorter. Dhawan can adjust and then push it to point.
|3.2 : T Boult to S Dhawan, Goes fuller this time around off, Dhawan shuffles across and then pushes it to mid off.
|3.3 : T Boult to S Dhawan, Good line this! On off again, Dhawan guides it to point.
|3.4 : T Boult to S Dhawan, Good delivery! This is just holds its line after pitching on off, Dhawan defends inside the line, it goes off the inner half towards the leg side for a quick run.
|3.5 : T Boult to R Sharma, Almost drags it on! Boult has really started off well here. Full and around off, it comes back in. Rohit too is guilty of playing inside the line, the ball goes off the inner half and into the pads.
|3.6 : T Boult to R Sharma, A single to end a good over! This is angled away from the batter, Rohit though adjusts as the line is a little short again and then plays it down to third man for a run.
|4.1 : M Henry to R Sharma, Good length delivery on off, Rohit defends it with soft hands and the ball goes to the fielder at point.
|4.2 : M Henry to R Sharma, On the pads this time, Sharma flicks it towards square leg and rotates the strike.
|4.3 : M Henry to S Dhawan, Full outside off, Dhawan drives it straight to the fielder at cover.
|4.4 : M Henry to S Dhawan, Full on middle and off, Shikhar flicks it to mid-wicket and looks for a quick single but Sharma straightaway says no.
|4.5 : M Henry to S Dhawan, Length delivery outside off, Dhawan cuts it to the fielder at backward point.
|4.6 : M Henry to S Dhawan, Shorter in length, Shikhar once again cuts it square to the fielder at backward point.
|5.1 : T Boult to R Sharma, On the thigh, Sharma looks to flick but misses. They steal a single and the umpire signals it as leg bye.
|5.2 : T Boult to S Dhawan, Length delivery around off, Dhawan comes down the track and pushes it to the fielder at point.
|5.3 : T Boult to S Dhawan, Shorter in length outside off, Dhawan makes a little bit of room by moving to the leg stump. He then tries to hit the upper cut but misses.
|5.4 : T Boult to S Dhawan, Full and a little bit of swing away from the batsman. Dhawan hits it to the fielder at mid off.
|5.5 : T Boult to S Dhawan, OUT! Excellent set up by Bolt and Dhawan walks back to the pavilion. Outswing, Outswing and then the third one comes back in. Dhawan falls in the trap. It is full and on middle, the ball jags back in. Shikhar loos to flick it across the line but misses it. The players go up in appeal and the umpire has no hesitation and raises the finger. Dhawan has a brief discussion with Sharma and decides not to go for the review.
|5.6 : T Boult to S Gill, Length delivery on middle and off, Gill starts his international career with a solid back foot defense.
|6.1 : M Henry to R Sharma, Length delivery outside off, Rohit shoulders arms to it. He is taking his time here.
|6.2 : M Henry to R Sharma, Top fielding! Rohit pushes this off the back foot towards cover-point. Santner there runs to his right, dives and stops it. The batsmen in the meantime go for the run, MS is quick to get up and has a shy at the striker's end but misses.
|6.3 : M Henry to S Gill, Fullish and on off, Gill strokes it to mid off. Two confident strokes to begin with by the youngster.
|6.4 : M Henry to S Gill, Make that three as he is solid in defense this time.
|6.5 : M Henry to S Gill, Another one as this full delivery is hit right off the middle to mid off.
|6.6 : M Henry to S Gill, A good end to another good Henry over. A yorker on off, Gill gets his bat down in time and keeps it out.
|7.1 : T Boult to R Sharma, Back of a length deliver. It looked like it will come back in but goes away after pitching. Sharma tries to defend it but the away swing takes it away from him and the ball goes past his outside edge by juts a few inches. Real beauty that by Boult.
|7.2 : T Boult to R Sharma, Bad follow up delivery. Down the leg side, Sharma looks to flick but misses. The umpire stretches his arms wide out and signals a wide.
|T Boult to R Sharma, On a length around off and middle, Sharma defends that one.
|7.3 : T Boult to R Sharma, Back of a length outside off, Rohit pushes it straight to the fielder at point.
|7.4 : T Boult to R Sharma, Full on off, Rohit taps it back to the bowler.
|7.5 : T Boult to R Sharma, Good length delivery on off, Sharma hits it to the fielder at point.
|7.6 : T Boult to R Sharma, OUT! The skipper departs and Boult strikes again. Full on middle and leg, the ball comes back just a bit after pitching. Sharma tries to drive it straight but is taken aback by that little swing on it and ends up chipping it straight back to the bowler. Boult does well to hold onto that one. A soft dismissal for the skipper and he looks disappointed with himself.
|Ambati Rayudu is the new man in.
|8.1 : M Henry to S Gill, Angles this one into the batter, Gill pushes it to mid on.
|8.2 : M Henry to S Gill, FOUR! Off the mark in style! Henry bowls to Gill's strength. On the pads, Gill flicks it through square leg for a boundary. Not good bowling by Henry, that should release a little pressure off Gill.
|8.3 : M Henry to S Gill, Now a couple! Another excellent shot. Full and outside off, Gill reaches out for it and strokes it through covers for two.
|8.4 : M Henry to S Gill, Goes shorter this time but the line is a little too straight, it is worked around the corner for a run.
|8.5 : M Henry to A Rayudu, Hits the length this time and it is on off, Rayudu blocks it out.
|8.6 : M Henry to A Rayudu, A delivery outside off to end the over, left alone. A good over for the visitors, 7 from it.
|9.1 : T Boult to S Gill, Good length delivery outside off, Gill beautifully punches it but straight to the fielder at point.
|9.2 : T Boult to S Gill, Ouch! Bouncer by Boult. Shubman tries to pull it but is early in his shot. The ball strikes him on his helmet. Boult straight away goes to check on him and apologises to him. Gill removes his helmet and has a look at it. That will rock him up a little bit but we know how fearless the young cricketers are nowadays.
|The physio is out to have a look. However Gill looks fine to continue.
|9.3 : T Boult to S Gill, Full in swinger, Shubman looks to hit it on the off side but the ball hits the inner half of the bat and goes towards the mid on region.
|9.4 : T Boult to S Gill, Once again full and swings in to the batsman. Gill looks to hit it on the off side but gets an inside edge onto the pads. Seems like the youngster is a bit shook after that bouncer.
|9.5 : T Boult to S Gill, On the pads, this time Gill makes a better connection and flicks it towards mid-wicket for a couple.
|9.6 : T Boult to S Gill, Good length delivery outside off, Gill looks to push it but the ball goes past the outside edge.
|Powerplay 2 has been signaled! Now 4 fielders can be placed outside the ring till the 40th over. Also, Colin de Grandhomme is on.
|10.1 : de Grandhomme to A Rayudu, A wide to begin with! It is way outside off, left alone.
|de Grandhomme to A Rayudu, Almost plays it on! Shorter in length outside off, Rayudu looks to defend it away from his body but he gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|10.2 : de Grandhomme to A Rayudu, OUT! What a catch! Colin de Grandhomme strikes on his second ball itself. India slip further as Rayudu fails to make an impact. Not the best of deliveries, it is a gentle full length ball, there is a little outward movement. Rayudu goes for a booming drive through the off side, he hits it well but does not keep it down. It goes like a rocket towards Guptill at short covers who takes an excellent reflex catch above his head. Rayudu will be disappointed as he had a
|Dinesh Karthik comes in at number 5.
|10.3 : de Grandhomme to D Karthik, On off, it is defended.
|10.4 : de Grandhomme to D Karthik, BEATEN! Another excellent delivery. Full and around off, once again there is good amount of movement away. Karthik looks to drive but gets beaten.
|10.5 : de Grandhomme to D Karthik, OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Two in the over for Colin. Just the start he would have wanted on his return into the team. Once again it is the swing that gets the better of the Indian batsman. It is on a length and on off, Karthik plays for the original trajectory, the ball though shapes away, takes the outside edge and goes into the hands of Latham who does not make a mistake. Karthik walks back without troubling the scorers.
|Kedar Jadhav strides out to the middle.
|10.6 : de Grandhomme to K Jadhav, Outside off, left alone. Two wickets and a run from Colin's first. Top class.
|11.1 : T Boult to S Gill, Length on middle and leg, Gill flicks it away to the fielder at mid-wicket.
|11.2 : T Boult to S Gill, Full on off, Shubman taps it back to the bowler.
|11.3 : T Boult to S Gill, Comes around the wicket and bowls it shorter in length. The ball this times comes in with the angle and Gill does well to block that off his back foot.
|11.4 : T Boult to S Gill, Comes back over the wicket and bowls it full on middle. The ball jags back in and finds the inside edge of Gill's bat and onto the pads.
|11.5 : T Boult to S Gill, Back of a length delivery outside off, Shubman hits it straight to the fielder at point.
|11.6 : T Boult to S Gill, OUT! The debutant departs. Brilliant spell by Boult. Full on middle and off, the ball jags back in after pitching. Gill looks to play it straight but ends up hitting it straight back at Boult. Who takes another catch off his own bowling. He looked confident to begin with but it looked like his confidence was dented after being hit on the helmet. New Zealand well on top here and India now have their backs to the wall with half the side back to the hut.
|Hardik Pandya is the new man in.
|12.1 : de Grandhomme to K Jadhav, Good length around off, left alone.
|12.2 : de Grandhomme to K Jadhav, A huge appeal but nothing! slightly straighter in length. Jadhav looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal follows but the umpire shakes his head. Williamson asks the keeper whether he should go for the review but Latham suggests it looks a little too high.
|12.3 : de Grandhomme to K Jadhav, WIDE! Outside off, way too outside off. Wided.
|de Grandhomme to K Jadhav, Good length on off, blocked.
|12.4 : de Grandhomme to K Jadhav, Uses his feet to maybe cover the swing. The ball though is outside off, left alone.
|12.5 : de Grandhomme to K Jadhav, Works it with the angle to fine leg for a run.
|12.6 : de Grandhomme to H Pandya, Pandya shuffles across and then guides it to point.
|Jadhav is a goner! He has been adjudged LBW but he has reviewed it. Only an inside edge can save him here.
|13.1 : T Boult to K Jadhav, OUT! Three reds, that is absolutely plumb. A waste of a review there by Jadhav. He though had to take it right? Another inwinger gets the better of an Indian batsman. It is on the fuller side, it comes back in late. Jadhav just like Dhawan, has his front foot planted way too across. He can't adjust and gets hit on the pads. An appeal follows and the umpire raises his finger straightaway. Jadhav then after a chat with Pandya reviews. Hawk Eye shows the on-field call is
|0.0 : Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the new man in.
|13.2 : T Boult to B Kumar, Another in-dipper from outside off, defended.
|13.3 : T Boult to B Kumar, This is angled away, it is left alone.
|13.4 : T Boult to B Kumar, Back of a length on off, it is guided to point.
|13.5 : T Boult to B Kumar, From around the wicket now he angles it into the batter. It is stroked to mid off.
|13.6 : T Boult to B Kumar, Full and it comes back in, Kumar looks to drive but gets it off the inner half towards square leg. A wicket-maiden for Boult. His figures read 7-3-8-4. Brilliant.
|14.1 : de Grandhomme to H Pandya, FOUR! India need a lot more. On the pads, it is flicked through mid-wicket and the ball races away. Pandya is probably the last hope here.
|14.2 : de Grandhomme to H Pandya, On off, Pandya looks to drive but it goes off the inner half towards mid-wicket.
|14.3 : de Grandhomme to H Pandya, On the shorter side, slightly outside off. Pandya throws his bat at it but the ball is a little too close to his shot. He gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|14.4 : de Grandhomme to H Pandya, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
|14.5 : de Grandhomme to H Pandya, On the fuller on off, Pandya strokes it back to the bowler.
|14.6 : de Grandhomme to H Pandya, Fullish and on middle, Pandya walks right across and pushes it to mid on.
|DRINKS. New Zealand well on top after losing 6 wickets. Boult has bowled a killer spell here and looks at his devastating best. Hardik Pandya and Buvneshwar Kumar will look to build a partnership here and guide India to a respectable total.
|15.1 : T Boult to B Kumar, Angles this away from the batter, Kumar guides it to point.
|15.2 : T Boult to B Kumar, Good bumper! A suprise delivery. Kumar just about evades it.
|15.3 : T Boult to B Kumar, On the fuller side, Kumar with the swing, works it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
|15.4 : T Boult to H Pandya, OHHHH! Another ball which comes back in from outside off, Pandya looks to keep it out but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|15.5 : T Boult to H Pandya, Around off, Pandya defends it to point. The swings seems less visible in this over.
|15.6 : T Boult to H Pandya, A little bit there again! Just behind a driving length outside off, Panyda plays outside the line and gets beaten. That should probably it for Boult for this spell. However, Williamson maybe tempted to bowl him out.
|16.1 : de Grandhomme to B Kumar, That ball has taken the inside edge onto the pads.
|16.2 : de Grandhomme to B Kumar, Wide outside off, left alone.
|16.3 : de Grandhomme to B Kumar, On the fuller side outside off, it is kept out.
|16.4 : de Grandhomme to B Kumar, OUT! TIMBER! Third for Colin de Grandhomme and now India's lowest score which is 54 against Sri Lanka just might be under threat. Once again this was nicely set up by Colin. He kept swinging the ball out, this time though he gets it to come back in. Kumar tries to play it off the front foot, leaving a big gap between bat and pad, it sneaks through and hits the off pole. Into the tail are the Kiwis.
|Kuldeep Yadav walks out to the middle at number 9.
|16.5 : de Grandhomme to K Yadav, On off, blocked.
|16.6 : de Grandhomme to K Yadav, A little too straight, it is flicked to square leg.
|17.1 : T Boult to H Pandya, FOUR! Up and over! Top shot that! With the swing, he lofts it over mid on and it crosses the fence.
|17.2 : T Boult to H Pandya, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries! Pandya's T20 mode is on here. Just behind a length on off, he hits it on the up, past the bowler and into the fence.
|17.3 : T Boult to H Pandya, Goes shorter this time, Pandya keeps it out.
|17.4 : T Boult to H Pandya, FOUR! Third boundary in the over! It is short and it sits up to be hit. Pandya rocks onto his back foot and he pulls it over mid-wicket for another boundary.
|17.5 : T Boult to H Pandya, Good reply! Angles it away from the right hander after pitching it on off, Pandya goes fetching but gets beaten.
|17.6 : T Boult to H Pandya, Another rippa! Length delivery around off, this one is also angled across. Pandya tries to block but is beaten.
|18.1 : de Grandhomme to K Yadav, Good length on middle, it is worked to mid-wicket.
|18.2 : de Grandhomme to K Yadav, Nicely driven through covers, it does not go to the boundary but the batsmen take two.
|18.3 : de Grandhomme to K Yadav, From around the wicket tries to bring the ball back in from outside off. Does not get it back enough to make the batsman play.
|18.4 : de Grandhomme to K Yadav, A little too straight this time, Kuldeep works it to mid-wicket.
|18.5 : de Grandhomme to K Yadav, Fuller and on off, Kuldeep opens the face of the bat and guides it to point.
|18.6 : de Grandhomme to K Yadav, Way too wide outside off, left alone.
|de Grandhomme to K Yadav, Back of a length on middle, it is tucked to mid-wicket.
|19.1 : T Boult to H Pandya, OUCH! Length ball on middle, it pitches and moves away. Pandya looks to defend but due to the movement. He misses, it hits him on the thigh.
|19.2 : T Boult to H Pandya, Inside edge saves him there. Full and around off, comes back in late. Pandya looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|19.3 : T Boult to H Pandya, The slower ball now, Pandya strokes it to covers.
|19.4 : T Boult to H Pandya, OUT! In the air... taken! 5-fer for Boult and the last recognized batsman for India walks back. Short and on the body, Pandya tries to fend it away but the ball hits his glove and lobs towards the keeper. Latham takes a couple of steps ahead and takes it. He has two more balls to take a 6-fer. Can he do so?
|Yuzvendra Chahal is the new man in.
|19.5 : T Boult to Y Chahal, Almost got it! Goes for an inswinging yorker but ends up bowling a low full toss. Chahal somehow gets his bat down in time and keeps it out.
|19.6 : T Boult to Y Chahal, So no 6-fer but a terrific spell by Boult. His figures read 10-4-21-5. Outstanding. Length delivery to end his spell, Chahal gets right behind the line and keeps it out.
|20.1 : de Grandhomme to K Yadav, Ball strikes the batsman on his hand, it could be nasty.
|20.2 : de Grandhomme to K Yadav, On off, defended.
|20.3 : de Grandhomme to K Yadav, Fuller in length on middle, it is driven to mid on.
|20.4 : de Grandhomme to K Yadav, Outside off, left alone.
|20.5 : de Grandhomme to K Yadav, Well bowled! Back of a length around off, it pitches and straightens. Kuldeep's outside edge is beaten.
|20.6 : de Grandhomme to K Yadav, On the pads, it is worked towards mid-wicket.
|Matt Henry back for his second spell.
|21.1 : M Henry to Y Chahal, Length delivery outside off, Chahal leaves it alone.
|21.2 : M Henry to Y Chahal, Once again good length delivery outside off, Chahal covers his off stump by keeping his bat there but the ball is nowhere close.
|21.3 : M Henry to Y Chahal, Beauty! Length delivery n off, the ball swings away after pitching and misses the edge by just a whisker.
|21.4 : M Henry to Y Chahal, Full around off, once again it swings back after pitching. Chahal should thank his stars that the ball misses the outside edge and the off stump.
|21.5 : M Henry to Y Chahal, Once again outside off, Chahal is once again beaten.
|21.6 : M Henry to Y Chahal, Back of a length outside off, Chahal fails to get his bat on it.
|22.1 : de Grandhomme to K Yadav, Length ball outside off, Yadav leaves it alone.
|22.2 : de Grandhomme to K Yadav, Full around off, Yadav drives it through covers and gets a brace.
|22.3 : de Grandhomme to K Yadav, Once again fuller on length, Yadav this time hits it straight to the fielder at cover.
|22.4 : de Grandhomme to K Yadav, On the pads, Kuldeep flicks it towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
|22.5 : de Grandhomme to Y Chahal, Outside off, Chahal fails to get his bat onto that one.
|22.6 : de Grandhomme to Y Chahal, Full on middle and leg, Yuzvendra pushes it to mid on.
|23.1 : M Henry to K Yadav, Length outside off, Yadav taps it to deep point and gives his spin-twin the strike.
|23.2 : M Henry to Y Chahal, Outswing outside off. Chahal is happy to shoulder his arms to it.
|23.3 : M Henry to Y Chahal, Good from Chahal. This one was on off, Yuzi guides it to third man and changes ends.
|23.4 : M Henry to K Yadav, On middle and leg, Yadav plays it uppishly through mid-wicket and gets one.
|23.5 : M Henry to Y Chahal, FOUR! Top edge! Short ball on off, Chahal goes for the pull but gets a top edge which flies over the keeper's head and into the fence. All can have a laugh about it.
|23.6 : M Henry to Y Chahal, Around off, Chahal fails to put bat to ball.
|24.1 : de Grandhomme to K Yadav, Peach of a delivery. Length delivery outside off, Kuldeep looks to defend it but the ball goes past the outside edge by just a whisker.
|24.2 : de Grandhomme to K Yadav, Good length delivery on middle, Yadav defends it.
|24.3 : de Grandhomme to K Yadav, FOUR! A rare boundary from the middle of the bat. Full on middle and leg, Yadav flicks it uppishly wide of mid-wicket. Trent Boult gives it a chase but the ball beats him to the fence for a boundary.
|24.4 : de Grandhomme to K Yadav, On middle and leg this time flicked straight to the fielder at mid-wicket.
|24.5 : de Grandhomme to K Yadav, Bouncer! Kuldeep pulls it away uppishly short of the fine leg fielder for a run.
|24.6 : de Grandhomme to Y Chahal, Edge but wide of the fielder at slip. Full around off, a hint of away sing and it finds the outside edge of Chahal's bat. Guptill at second slip dives to his right but cannot get to the ball. The ball goes towards third man region for a single.
|25.1 : M Henry to Y Chahal, On the thigh pad, Chahl looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad.
|25.2 : M Henry to Y Chahal, Full on off, Chahal taps it back to the bowler.
|25.3 : M Henry to Y Chahal, Back of a length delivery, Chahal blocks it.
|25.4 : M Henry to Y Chahal, Fast bouncer. Chahal looks to pull but gets nowhere near the ball.
|25.5 : M Henry to Y Chahal, Shorter in length outside off, Chahal looks to push that one but gets beaten.
|25.6 : M Henry to Y Chahal, Full on middle and off, Chahal drives it like a proper batsman straight to the fielder at mid off. Best shot of the day from the leggie so far and out of all the shot that gives him no run.
|26.1 : de Grandhomme to K Yadav, On the fuller side, it is driven to mid off.
|26.2 : de Grandhomme to K Yadav, BEAUTY! It lands around middle and off, it straightens after pitching. Kuldeep has played all around that one and the ball goes agonizingly close past the off pole.
|26.3 : de Grandhomme to K Yadav, On the fuller side, it is stroked towards mid off for a run.
|26.4 : de Grandhomme to Y Chahal, Length ball on off, defended.
|26.5 : de Grandhomme to Y Chahal, Fullish on off, Chahal pushes it back to the bowler.
|26.6 : de Grandhomme to Y Chahal, FOUR! One bounce into the fence! Short and Chahal picks the length early, he goes back and pulls it over square leg for a boundary.
|First sign of spin. Todd Astle introduced into the attack.
|27.1 : T Astle to K Yadav, Starts with a flighted delivery on middle and leg, Yadav flicks it to the fielder at square leg.
|27.2 : T Astle to K Yadav, On the pads again , this time he flicks it wide of the fielder and rotates the strike.
|27.3 : T Astle to Y Chahal, Full on off, pushed away to the fielder at cover by Chahal.
|27.4 : T Astle to Y Chahal, Beaten. Flighted on off, the ball spins away from the batsman and beats the outside edge of Chahal and also the keeper.
|27.5 : T Astle to Y Chahal, Tossed up on off, Chahal wonderfully drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
|27.6 : T Astle to K Yadav, On the pads, Kuldeep flicks it away to the on side straight to the fielder.
|28.1 : de Grandhomme to Y Chahal, Length delivery outside off, Chahal leaves it alone.
|28.2 : de Grandhomme to Y Chahal, Full outside off, Yuzvendra gets an outside edge and the ball goes wide of the third slip for a single.
|28.3 : de Grandhomme to K Yadav, Shorter in length, Kuldeep pulls it away to rotate the strike.
|28.4 : de Grandhomme to Y Chahal, Full on off and middle stump, Chahal taps it back to the bowler.
|28.5 : de Grandhomme to Y Chahal, Good length delivery on off, Chahal confidently defends it.
|28.6 : de Grandhomme to Y Chahal, Once again length delivery, Chahal keeps it out.
|29.1 : T Astle to K Yadav, OUT! Astle gets the wicket! A rather frustrating stand for the Kiwis comes to an end. Tossed up ball on middle and leg. Yadav gets low and looks to pull it but hits it straight to the man at deep square leg. De Grandhomme doesn't drop those. The Indian spin twins were going good but how will have to wait for their chance with the ball. New Zealand just the the one wicket now.
|0.0 : Khaleel Ahmed walks out at number 11.
|29.2 : T Astle to K Ahmed, Wrong 'un! Ahmed doesn't read it. He leaves it alone. To his luck, the ball doesn't turn much.
|29.3 : T Astle to K Ahmed, Wide! Leg spinner outside off, Ahmed tries to cut it but it was too wide.
|T Astle to K Ahmed, DROPPED! Another one outside off, Ahmed gets an outside edge which flies towards Taylor at slip. Ross dives to his right but fails to hold onto it. They cross as the ball goes further towards third man.
|29.4 : T Astle to Y Chahal, FOUR! Nice from Chahal. Knew where the fielders were and placed his shot to perfection. Gets on one knee and sweeps this over square leg for one.
|29.5 : T Astle to Y Chahal, The batsman rocks onto the back foot and punches the ball.
|29.6 : T Astle to Y Chahal, Another swipe to end the over. Sweeps it through square leg and will retain strike for the next over.
|James Neesham introduced into the attack.
|30.1 : J Neesham to Y Chahal, Length delivery on off to start off with. Chahal defends it.
|30.2 : J Neesham to Y Chahal, Full outside off, Chahal drives it towards backward point for a single.
|30.3 : J Neesham to K Ahmed, Length delivery outside off, Khaleel initially tries to play but then leaves it alone.
|30.4 : J Neesham to K Ahmed, FOUR! Good shot from the number 11. Full outside off, Ahmed takes his front leg out of the way and whacks it towards mid-off. In a rare incident, Williamson misfields. The ball goes between his legs and to the fence for a boundary. With that boundary Khaleel has ensures this is not India's lowest total against New Zealand.
|30.5 : J Neesham to K Ahmed, OUT! Yorker. Full and straight on middle and off. Too much to ask from the number 11. He cannot get his bat down in time and the ball hits the timber. INDIA BOWLED OUT FOR 92.
|India's problems against swing has once again be exposed here, they have been blown away for their second lowest score against the Kiwis who are led off the field by the star for today, Trent Boult. He walks off to a huge ovation from the crowd here.
|It has been all New Zealand right from the toss itself. They won it and elected to field and the Kiwi bowlers have justified that decision. They got rid of Dhawan early and India never recovered after that. Sharma soon followed. Gill looked good to start with but the blow on his head changed everything. He looked rattled and then soon fell without making an impact.
|It was the ideal stage for Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik to cement their spot in the XI with a good knock here but that wasn't to be. Both fell in the space of 5 balls with the latter bagging a duck. Kedhar also did not trouble the scorers a lot. Hardik did look to attack but he fell pray to a short delivery. The highest stand for India came for the 9th wicket between Kuldeep and Chahal but overall, the batting scorecard for India is a sorry one.
|For New Zealand, it was all about Trent Boult. Yes, Colin de Grandhomme did get three important wickets but the way the left-arm seamer bowled was just something else. He swung the ball both ways and wrecked havoc. He finished with a 5-fer and has ensured New Zealand are not chasing anything which worries them.
|Now then, 93 is the target. Can it be defended? India will probably need a miracle. One would actually say how long will New Zealand take to chase this down. 15 overs, 20 overs? We'll find out in a bit. Stay tuned.