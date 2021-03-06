|0.0 : Adam Zampa is down for an interview. He says that he will look to bowl well today. Adds that his partnership with Ashton Agar has been wonderful. Further says that the T20 World Cup is around the corner and they will look to keep on improving their performance.
|PITCH REPORT - Craig McMillan and Rebecca Rolls are the pitch inspectors for the day. Craig says that the sun is out and the conditions look good. Says that spin has played an important part so far in the series. Rebecca chips in and adds that she feels that the deck looks like a belter but whichever team adjusts earlier, then they will prevail. Tells that there will be a lot of turn on offer here too.Â
|Gary Stead, the New Zealand coach is down for an interview. He says that he is excited about the decider. Adds that the team would look to improve from the last game. Mentions that the pitch surprised everyone a bit. Further says that the team is excited for the World Test Championship final and now they know who is their opponent. He credits India for playing so well in the Test series against England.
|New Zealand (Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman (IN PLACE OF KYLE JAMIESON), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.Â
|Australia (Unchanged Playing XI) - Matthew Wade (WK), Aaron Finch (C), Josh Philippe, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Riley Meredith.Â
|Kane Williamson, New Zealand skipper, says they would have also batted first. Adds that they will look to adjust to the conditions as quickly as possible. Mentions that they are looking for that performance and they will look to improve it today. Informs that Mark Chapman comes in place of Kyle Jamieson.
|The Australian skipper, Aaron Finch says that they will bat first and says that this is the third time on this wicket and it looks slightly dry as well. Feels that they have kept improving and they want to wrap up the series today nicely. Praises his spinners and has told that they have tried to use them differently. Feels that it always feels nice to contribute to the team. Informs that they are unchanged.Â
|TOSS - Both the captains are out in the middle for the all important toss. The coin lands in the favor of Aaron Finch. AUSTRALIA WILL BAT FIRST!Â
|It is series decider time! After having 4 enthralling T20Is between the Trans-Tasman rivals, we now head into the final T20I of the series between New Zealand and Australia. After dominating the first 2 games, the hosts slightly lost their way and have allowed Australia to come back and now, the series is level at 2-2. Both the teams will be gunning to come out and snatch the win and ultimately, the series. Will the Kiwis be able to bounce back or will the Kangaroos make it 3 wins in 3 and grab