|Batsmen
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|Recent overs : . 1 . . . . | 0wd 6 . w 1 . . | 1 . 2 . . 1
|Last bat : Bernard Scholtz0(0b0x40x6) SR:0, FoW:168/10 (41 Ovs)
|43.6 : Chris Sole to Pikky Ya France, Four! Played towards third man.
|43.5 : Chris Sole to Pikky Ya France, No run.
|43.4 : Chris Sole to Pikky Ya France, Six! Played towards mid off.
|43.3 : Chris Sole to Pikky Ya France, No run, played towards covers.
|Chris Sole to Pikky Ya France, Wide.
|43.2 : Chris Sole to Pikky Ya France, No run, played towards covers.
|43.1 : Chris Sole to Pikky Ya France, No run.
|42.6 : Mark Watt to Pikky Ya France, 1 run, played towards covers.
|42.5 : Mark Watt to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run, played towards covers.
|42.4 : Mark Watt to Pikky Ya France, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|42.3 : Mark Watt to Pikky Ya France, No run, played towards covers.
|42.2 : Mark Watt to Pikky Ya France, No run.
|42.1 : Mark Watt to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|41.6 : Brandon McMullen to Pikky Ya France, Four! Played towards mid off.
|41.5 : Brandon McMullen to Pikky Ya France, No run, played towards covers.
|41.4 : Brandon McMullen to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|41.3 : Brandon McMullen to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|41.2 : Brandon McMullen to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards point.
|41.1 : Brandon McMullen to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards covers.
|40.6 : Hamza Tahir to Pikky Ya France, No run, played towards mid on.
|40.5 : Hamza Tahir to Pikky Ya France, No run, played towards mid off.
|40.4 : Hamza Tahir to Pikky Ya France, No run.
|40.3 : Hamza Tahir to Pikky Ya France, No run, played towards covers.
|40.2 : Hamza Tahir to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run, played towards point.
|40.1 : Hamza Tahir to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 2 runs, played towards mid off.
|39.6 : Mark Watt to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|39.5 : Mark Watt to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|39.4 : Mark Watt to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|39.3 : Mark Watt to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|39.2 : Mark Watt to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards covers.
|39.1 : Mark Watt to Pikky Ya France, 1 run, played towards covers.
|38.6 : Hamza Tahir to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards mid on.
|38.5 : Hamza Tahir to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards mid on.
|38.4 : Hamza Tahir to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards covers.
|38.3 : Hamza Tahir to Pikky Ya France, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|38.2 : Hamza Tahir to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|Hamza Tahir to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Wide.
|38.1 : Hamza Tahir to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards mid off.
|37.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Pikky Ya France, Four! Played towards mid off.
|37.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run, played towards third man.
|37.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Pikky Ya France, 1 run, played towards covers.
|37.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Pikky Ya France, Four! Played towards covers.
|37.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run, played towards covers.
|37.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|Safyaan Sharif to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Wide.
|36.6 : Hamza Tahir to Pikky Ya France, No run, played towards covers.
|Hamza Tahir to Pikky Ya France, Wide.
|Hamza Tahir to Pikky Ya France, No run.
|36.5 : Hamza Tahir to Pikky Ya France, No run.
|36.4 : Hamza Tahir to Pikky Ya France, No run.
|36.3 : Hamza Tahir to Pikky Ya France, No run, played towards mid off.
|36.2 : Hamza Tahir to Pikky Ya France, No run, played towards covers.
|36.1 : Hamza Tahir to Pikky Ya France, No run, played towards covers.
|35.6 : Brandon McMullen to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run.
|35.5 : Brandon McMullen to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run.
|35.4 : Brandon McMullen to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards covers.
|35.3 : Brandon McMullen to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run.
|35.2 : Brandon McMullen to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards covers.
|35.1 : Brandon McMullen to Pikky Ya France, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|34.6 : Chris Sole to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards point.
|34.5 : Chris Sole to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run.
|34.4 : Chris Sole to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards point.
|34.3 : Chris Sole to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|34.2 : Chris Sole to Pikky Ya France, 1 run, played towards point.
|34.1 : Chris Sole to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run, played towards covers.
|33.6 : Brandon McMullen to Pikky Ya France, Four! Played towards covers.
|33.5 : Brandon McMullen to Pikky Ya France, No run, played towards covers.
|33.4 : Brandon McMullen to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run, played towards third man.
|33.3 : Brandon McMullen to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards mid off.
|33.2 : Brandon McMullen to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run.
|33.1 : Brandon McMullen to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards point.
|32.6 : Chris Sole to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|32.5 : Chris Sole to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards point.
|32.4 : Chris Sole to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run.
|32.3 : Chris Sole to Pikky Ya France, 1 run, played towards covers.
|32.2 : Chris Sole to Pikky Ya France, Four! Played towards point.
|32.1 : Chris Sole to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|31.6 : Brandon McMullen to Pikky Ya France, No run, played towards mid on.
|31.5 : Brandon McMullen to Pikky Ya France, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|31.4 : Brandon McMullen to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run, played towards covers.
|31.3 : Brandon McMullen to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards covers.
|31.2 : Brandon McMullen to Pikky Ya France, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|31.1 : Brandon McMullen to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run, played towards covers.
|30.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Pikky Ya France, Four! Played towards point.
|30.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Pikky Ya France, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|30.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Pikky Ya France, No run, played towards covers.
|30.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run, played towards point.
|30.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|30.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards mid off.
|29.6 : Michael Leask to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|29.5 : Michael Leask to Pikky Ya France, 1 run, played towards third man.
|29.4 : Michael Leask to Pikky Ya France, No run, played towards point.
|29.3 : Michael Leask to Pikky Ya France, No run, played towards point.
|29.2 : Michael Leask to Pikky Ya France, 2 runs, played towards point.
|29.1 : Michael Leask to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run, played towards covers.
|28.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run, played towards point.
|28.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Four! Played towards covers.
|28.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|28.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards point.
|28.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Pikky Ya France, 1 run, played towards point.
|28.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Pikky Ya France, No run, played towards covers.
|27.6 : Michael Leask to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards covers.
|27.5 : Michael Leask to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|27.4 : Michael Leask to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards mid on.
|27.3 : Michael Leask to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards mid off.
|27.2 : Michael Leask to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run.
|27.1 : Michael Leask to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards point.
|26.6 : Mark Watt to Pikky Ya France, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|26.5 : Mark Watt to Pikky Ya France, No run, played towards mid off.
|26.4 : Mark Watt to Pikky Ya France, No run.
|26.3 : Mark Watt to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|26.2 : Mark Watt to Pikky Ya France, 1 run, played towards covers.
|26.1 : Mark Watt to Pikky Ya France, No run, played towards mid off.
|Mark Watt to Pikky Ya France, Wide.
|25.6 : Michael Leask to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards covers.
|25.5 : Michael Leask to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards covers.
|Michael Leask to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 3 Wides.
|25.4 : Michael Leask to Pikky Ya France, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|25.3 : Michael Leask to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run, played towards covers.
|25.2 : Michael Leask to Pikky Ya France, 1 run, played towards point.
|25.1 : Michael Leask to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run, played towards covers.
|24.6 : Mark Watt to Pikky Ya France, No run, played towards covers.
|24.5 : Mark Watt to Pikky Ya France, No run, played towards covers.
|24.4 : Mark Watt to Pikky Ya France, No run, played towards covers.
|24.3 : Mark Watt to Ruben Trumpelmann, OUT! c Richie Berrington b Mark Watt.
|24.2 : Mark Watt to Ruben Trumpelmann, No run, played towards covers.
|24.1 : Mark Watt to Ruben Trumpelmann, No run, played towards mid off.
|23.6 : Michael Leask to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards mid off.
|23.5 : Michael Leask to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Six! Played towards square leg.
|23.4 : Michael Leask to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards covers.
|23.3 : Michael Leask to Ruben Trumpelmann, 1 run, played towards point.
|23.2 : Michael Leask to Ruben Trumpelmann, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|23.1 : Michael Leask to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run, played towards covers.
|22.6 : Mark Watt to Ruben Trumpelmann, No run, played towards covers.
|22.5 : Mark Watt to Ruben Trumpelmann, No run, played towards mid off.
|22.4 : Mark Watt to Ruben Trumpelmann, No run, played towards mid on.
|22.3 : Mark Watt to Ruben Trumpelmann, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|22.2 : Mark Watt to JJ Smit, OUT! b Mark Watt.
|22.1 : Mark Watt to JJ Smit, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|21.6 : Chris Sole to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards covers.
|21.5 : Chris Sole to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|21.4 : Chris Sole to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 2 runs, played towards point.
|21.3 : Chris Sole to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|21.2 : Chris Sole to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Six! Played towards fine leg.
|21.1 : Chris Sole to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run.
|20.6 : Hamza Tahir to JJ Smit, Six! Played towards mid on.
|20.5 : Hamza Tahir to JJ Smit, No run, played towards mid off.
|20.4 : Hamza Tahir to JJ Smit, Six! Played towards mid on.
|20.3 : Hamza Tahir to JJ Smit, No run, played towards covers.
|20.2 : Hamza Tahir to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run, played towards covers.
|20.1 : Hamza Tahir to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards covers.
|19.6 : Chris Sole to JJ Smit, No run.
|19.5 : Chris Sole to JJ Smit, No run, played towards point.
|19.4 : Chris Sole to JJ Smit, No run, played towards covers.
|19.3 : Chris Sole to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|19.2 : Chris Sole to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards covers.
|19.1 : Chris Sole to JJ Smit, 3 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|Chris Sole to JJ Smit, No ball.
|18.6 : Hamza Tahir to JJ Smit, 1 run, played towards covers.
|18.5 : Hamza Tahir to JJ Smit, No run, played towards covers.
|18.4 : Hamza Tahir to JJ Smit, Six! Played towards mid on.
|18.3 : Hamza Tahir to JJ Smit, 2 runs, played towards point.
|18.2 : Hamza Tahir to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|18.1 : Hamza Tahir to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards mid off.
|17.6 : Chris Sole to JJ Smit, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|Chris Sole to JJ Smit, Wide.
|17.5 : Chris Sole to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|17.4 : Chris Sole to Zane Green, OUT! run out (Richie Berrington / Chris Sole).
|17.3 : Chris Sole to Zane Green, No run, played towards mid off.
|17.2 : Chris Sole to Zane Green, Four! Played towards point.
|17.1 : Chris Sole to Zane Green, Four! Played towards point.
|16.6 : Michael Leask to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards covers.
|16.5 : Michael Leask to Zane Green, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|16.4 : Michael Leask to Zane Green, No run, played towards mid off.
|16.3 : Michael Leask to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run, played towards covers.
|16.2 : Michael Leask to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 2 runs, played towards point.
|16.1 : Michael Leask to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Four! Played towards point.
|15.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Zane Green, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|15.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Lohan Louwrens, OUT! lbw b Safyaan Sharif.
|15.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Lohan Louwrens, No run.
|15.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|15.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|15.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|14.6 : Mark Watt to Lohan Louwrens, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|14.5 : Mark Watt to Lohan Louwrens, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|14.4 : Mark Watt to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 1 run, played towards point.
|14.3 : Mark Watt to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards mid on.
|14.2 : Mark Watt to Lohan Louwrens, 1 run, played towards covers.
|14.1 : Mark Watt to Lohan Louwrens, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|13.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards covers.
|13.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards mid off.
|13.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards mid off.
|13.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|13.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards mid off.
|13.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Lohan Louwrens, 1 run, played towards covers.
|12.6 : Mark Watt to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards mid on.
|12.5 : Mark Watt to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards covers.
|12.4 : Mark Watt to Nicol Loftie-Eaton, No run, played towards mid on.
|12.3 : Mark Watt to Gerhard Erasmus, OUT! c Brandon McMullen b Mark Watt.
|12.2 : Mark Watt to Gerhard Erasmus, No run.
|12.1 : Mark Watt to Gerhard Erasmus, No run, played towards point.
|11.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Gerhard Erasmus, 1 run, played towards covers.
|11.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Gerhard Erasmus, No run.
|11.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Gerhard Erasmus, No run, played towards square leg.
|11.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Gerhard Erasmus, No run.
|11.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Lohan Louwrens, 1 run, played towards point.
|11.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Lohan Louwrens, No run.
|10.6 : Mark Watt to Gerhard Erasmus, No run.
|10.5 : Mark Watt to Gerhard Erasmus, No run.
|10.4 : Mark Watt to Gerhard Erasmus, Four! Played towards point.
|10.3 : Mark Watt to Gerhard Erasmus, No run.
|10.2 : Mark Watt to Gerhard Erasmus, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|10.1 : Mark Watt to Lohan Louwrens, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|9.6 : Safyaan Sharif to Gerhard Erasmus, No run, played towards covers.
|9.5 : Safyaan Sharif to Gerhard Erasmus, No run.
|9.4 : Safyaan Sharif to Gerhard Erasmus, No run.
|9.3 : Safyaan Sharif to Gerhard Erasmus, No run.
|9.2 : Safyaan Sharif to Gerhard Erasmus, No run, played towards point.
|9.1 : Safyaan Sharif to Gerhard Erasmus, Six! Played towards mid wicket.
|8.6 : Mark Watt to Lohan Louwrens, No run, played towards covers.
|8.5 : Mark Watt to Lohan Louwrens, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|8.4 : Mark Watt to Lohan Louwrens, No run, played towards covers.
|8.3 : Mark Watt to Lohan Louwrens, No run, played towards point.
|8.2 : Mark Watt to Lohan Louwrens, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|8.1 : Mark Watt to Lohan Louwrens, No run, played towards point.
|7.6 : Brandon McMullen to Gerhard Erasmus, No run, played towards mid off.
|7.5 : Brandon McMullen to Gerhard Erasmus, No run, played towards covers.
|7.4 : Brandon McMullen to Gerhard Erasmus, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|7.3 : Brandon McMullen to Gerhard Erasmus, No run, played towards mid off.
|7.2 : Brandon McMullen to Gerhard Erasmus, No run, played towards mid off.
|7.1 : Brandon McMullen to Gerhard Erasmus, No run.
|6.6 : Chris Sole to Lohan Louwrens, No run, played towards covers.
|6.5 : Chris Sole to Lohan Louwrens, No run.
|6.4 : Chris Sole to Gerhard Erasmus, 1 run, played towards point.
|6.3 : Chris Sole to Gerhard Erasmus, No run, played towards mid off.
|6.2 : Chris Sole to Gerhard Erasmus, No run, played towards covers.
|6.1 : Chris Sole to Gerhard Erasmus, No run.
|5.6 : Brandon McMullen to Gerhard Erasmus, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.5 : Brandon McMullen to Gerhard Erasmus, No run, played towards mid on.
|5.4 : Brandon McMullen to Lohan Louwrens, 1 run, played towards mid wicket.
|5.3 : Brandon McMullen to Gerhard Erasmus, 1 run, played towards covers.
|5.2 : Brandon McMullen to Gerhard Erasmus, No run.
|5.1 : Brandon McMullen to Gerhard Erasmus, No run, played towards covers.
|4.6 : Chris Sole to Lohan Louwrens, Four! Played towards point.
|4.5 : Chris Sole to Lohan Louwrens, No run, played towards covers.
|4.4 : Chris Sole to Lohan Louwrens, No run.
|Chris Sole to Lohan Louwrens, Wide.
|4.3 : Chris Sole to Lohan Louwrens, No run.
|4.2 : Chris Sole to Lohan Louwrens, No run.
|4.1 : Chris Sole to Lohan Louwrens, No run, played towards point.
|3.6 : Brandon McMullen to Gerhard Erasmus, No run.
|3.5 : Brandon McMullen to Gerhard Erasmus, No run, played towards point.
|3.4 : Brandon McMullen to Divan la Cock, OUT! c Michael Leask b Brandon McMullen.
|3.3 : Brandon McMullen to Divan la Cock, No run.
|3.2 : Brandon McMullen to Divan la Cock, No run, played towards covers.
|3.1 : Brandon McMullen to Divan la Cock, No run, played towards covers.
|2.6 : Chris Sole to Divan la Cock, 1 run, played towards point.
|2.5 : Chris Sole to Divan la Cock, No run, played towards covers.
|2.4 : Chris Sole to Divan la Cock, No run.
|2.3 : Chris Sole to Divan la Cock, 2 runs, played towards square leg.
|2.2 : Chris Sole to Divan la Cock, No run.
|2.1 : Chris Sole to Lohan Louwrens, 1 run, played towards point.
|1.6 : Brandon McMullen to Divan la Cock, No run.
|1.5 : Brandon McMullen to Divan la Cock, No run, played towards covers.
|1.4 : Brandon McMullen to Lohan Louwrens, 1 run, played towards covers.
|1.3 : Brandon McMullen to Michael Van Lingen, OUT! lbw b Brandon McMullen.
|1.2 : Brandon McMullen to Michael Van Lingen, No run, played towards mid off.
|1.1 : Brandon McMullen to Michael Van Lingen, Six! Played towards square leg.
|Brandon McMullen to Michael Van Lingen, Wide.
|0.6 : Chris Sole to Divan la Cock, No run.
|0.5 : Chris Sole to Divan la Cock, No run.
|0.4 : Chris Sole to Divan la Cock, No run, played towards covers.
|0.3 : Chris Sole to Divan la Cock, No run.
|0.2 : Chris Sole to Michael Van Lingen, 1 run, played towards covers.
|0.1 : Chris Sole to Michael Van Lingen, No run.
|48.5 : Assad Vala to Michael Leask, Six! Played towards mid on.
|48.4 : Assad Vala to Michael Leask, 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
|48.3 : Assad Vala to Mark Watt, Leg bye.
|48.2 : Assad Vala to Mark Watt, 2 runs, played towards third man.
|48.1 : Assad Vala to Mark Watt, 2 Leg byes.
|47.6 : Norman Vanua to Mark Watt, 1 run, played towards covers.
|47.5 : Norman Vanua to Mark Watt, No run, played towards mid on.
|47.4 : Norman Vanua to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards covers.
|47.3 : Norman Vanua to Mark Watt, 1 run, played towards square leg.
|Norman Vanua to Mark Watt, No ball.
|47.2 : Norman Vanua to Mark Watt, 2 runs, played towards fine leg.
|47.1 : Norman Vanua to Mark Watt, No run, played towards mid off.
|46.6 : Kabua Morea to Michael Leask, Six! Played towards square leg.
|46.5 : Kabua Morea to Mark Watt, 1 run, played towards mid off.
|46.4 : Kabua Morea to Mark Watt, No run, played towards mid wicket.
|46.3 : Kabua Morea to Mark Watt, No run, played towards mid off.
|46.2 : Kabua Morea to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|46.1 : Kabua Morea to Michael Leask, Six! Played towards square leg.
|45.6 : Chad Soper to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards mid on.
|45.5 : Chad Soper to Michael Leask, Four! Played towards mid wicket.
|45.4 : Chad Soper to Mark Watt, 1 run, played towards covers.
|45.3 : Chad Soper to Mark Watt, No run.
|45.2 : Chad Soper to Michael Leask, 1 run, played towards fine leg.