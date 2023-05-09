|Batsmen
|Recent overs : . . 1 1 w 1 | . . 4 4 . 1
|Last bat : Anuj Rawatc Cameron Green b Jason Behrendorff6(4b1x40x6) SR:150.00, FoW:16/2 (2.2 Ovs)
|5.1 : Piyush Chawla to Glenn Maxwell, Four!
|4.6 : Jason Behrendorff to Faf du Plessis, SIX! BANG! Jason BehrendorffÂ pitches this up once again, on middle, in the slot as well, Faf du PlessisÂ clears his front leg and smokes it over the long on fence for a biggie.
|4.5 : Jason Behrendorff to Glenn Maxwell, On a length and around leg, Glenn MaxwellÂ tries to heave it away but gets an inside edge onto his pads as the ball rolls wide of short third man. They cross.
|4.4 : Jason Behrendorff to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR! A poor delivery and rightly punished! This is back of a length but down the leg side, Glenn MaxwellÂ helps it towards the fine leg fence for four more runs.
|4.3 : Jason Behrendorff to Glenn Maxwell, Pulls his length back a bit, on off, Glenn MaxwellÂ taps it to the off side.
|4.2 : Jason Behrendorff to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR! Powered away! Jason BehrendorffÂ serves this full and around off, Glenn MaxwellÂ stays in his crease and smashes it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
|4.1 : Jason Behrendorff to Faf du Plessis, A good yorker, on middle, shaping in, Faf du PlessisÂ digs it out towards mid off for a single.
|3.6 : Cameron Green to Glenn Maxwell, Short of a length and on off, Glenn MaxwellÂ dabs it towards point.
|3.5 : Cameron Green to Faf du Plessis, Back of a length and outside off, Faf du PlessisÂ cuts it towards deep point for a single.
|3.4 : Cameron Green to Faf du Plessis, Cameron GreenÂ lands this on a good length and around off, Faf du PlessisÂ moves across to play the scoop but misses and falls to the ground as the ball loops off his pads towards point.
|3.3 : Cameron Green to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Up and over! Another full delivery from Green, on middle, Faf du PlessisÂ stays there and lifts it over mid on for another boundary.
|2.2 : Jason Behrendorff to Anuj Rawat, OUT! TAKEN! Jason BehrendorffÂ strikes again! Anuj RawatÂ goes back to the hut now. This is full and outside off, nips away a bit, Anuj RawatÂ moves across to play the scoop over fine leg but adjusts and tries to go over short third man due to the line of the ball but he only manages a top edge as the ball goes in the air behind the keeper where from slip runs backwards and takes a fine catch. Bangalore two down now!
|Cameron Green to Faf du Plessis, Full again and on leg, Faf du PlessisÂ tucks it towards mid-wicket.
|3.1 : Cameron Green to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Easy pickings! Cameron GreenÂ starts with a full delivery drifting down the leg, Faf du PlessisÂ just tickles it past short fine leg for a boundary.
|2.6 : Jason Behrendorff to Glenn Maxwell, This is on a good length and on leg, shaping in, Glenn MaxwellÂ misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW, but turned down.
|2.5 : Jason Behrendorff to Glenn Maxwell, Short of a length and on middle, Glenn MaxwellÂ keeps it out towards the bowler.
|2.4 : Jason Behrendorff to Glenn Maxwell, FOUR! Glenn MaxwellÂ gets off the mark in style! This is back of a length and outside off, Glenn MaxwellÂ frees his arms and cuts it through point for a boundary.
|2.2 : Glenn MaxwellÂ is in next.
|1.1 : Piyush Chawla to Anuj Rawat, Piyush ChawlaÂ begins with a tossed up delivery, full and on middle, Anuj RawatÂ sweeps it off the inner half towards square leg for a single.
|2.3 : Jason Behrendorff to Glenn Maxwell, On a length and around leg, Glenn MaxwellÂ blocks it out.
|2.1 : Jason Behrendorff to Anuj Rawat, FOUR! Nice shot! Jason BehrendorffÂ lands this on a good length and on off, Anuj RawatÂ skips down the track and thrashes it over extra covers for a boundary.
|1.6 : Piyush Chawla to Faf du Plessis, Quicker, short and on off, Faf du PlessisÂ pushes it towards covers.
|1.5 : Piyush Chawla to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Two in two! This is floated, full and on off, Faf du PlessisÂ gets under it and lofts it well over mid off for a one bounce four.
|1.4 : Piyush Chawla to Faf du Plessis, FOUR! Fine shot! Piyush ChawlaÂ lands this one short and around middle, Faf du PlessisÂ this time makes room and punches it through covers for a beautiful boundary.
|1.3 : Piyush Chawla to Faf du Plessis, Flatter, full and around off, Faf du PlessisÂ tries to cut it away but misses.
|1.2 : Piyush Chawla to Faf du Plessis, A googly, short and outside off, turning in, Faf du PlessisÂ moves back and blocks it onto the pitch.
|0.6 : Piyush ChawlaÂ to bowl from the other end.
|0.5 : Anuj RawatÂ is in at number 3.
|0.6 : Jason Behrendorff to Anuj Rawat, Full and on middle, Anuj RawatÂ knocks it in front of mid on for a quick run.
|0.5 : Jason Behrendorff to Virat Kohli, OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Jason BehrendorffÂ gets the big fish, Virat Kohli! The Mumbai players are celebrating but the umpire remains unmoved. Rohit SharmaÂ takes the review straight away. This is back of a length and around off, Virat KohliÂ charges down the track and tries to heave it away but gets the slightest of edges behind where Ishan KishanÂ pouches it safely. There seems to be a deflection and the UltraEdge confirms it. Kohli has to walk back now!Â
|0.4 : Jason Behrendorff to Faf du Plessis, DROPPED! A huge chance for Mumbai but they have not taken it. Jason BehrendorffÂ tries for the yorker but serves a low full toss, on middle, Faf du PlessisÂ flicks it uppishly towards mid-wicket where Nehal WadheraÂ leapsÂ but fails to grab it. Rohit SharmaÂ is not happy with the effort and this could prove to be costly.
|0.3 : Jason Behrendorff to Virat Kohli, Virat KohliÂ and Bangalore are underway finally! This is touch fuller and on the pads, Virat KohliÂ flicks it towards deep square leg for a single.
|0.2 : Jason Behrendorff to Virat Kohli, BEATEN! Jason BehrendorffÂ lands this on a good length and just around off, shaping away, Virat KohliÂ looks to poke at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|0.1 : Jason Behrendorff to Virat Kohli, Jason BehrendorffÂ starts with a hard-length delivery, on middle, Virat KohliÂ taps it to the right of the bowler.
|0.0 : All in readiness for the game to begin! The two umpires make their way out to the middle as the players of Mumbai are seen in a huddle around the boundary ropes. It will be the pair of skipper Faf du PlessisÂ and Virat KohliÂ to open the innings for Bangalore. Jason BehrendorffÂ has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. Let's play...
|BangaloreÂ (Playing XI) - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijay Kumar (In for Karn Sharma), Harshal Patel.
|MumbaiÂ (Playing XI) - Cameron Green, Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Chris Jordan (In for Jofra Archer), Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff (In for Tristan Stubbs), Kumar Kartikeya (In for Raghav Goyal), Akash Madhwal.Â
|Faf du Plessis, the captain of Bangalore says that it is a ground where you generally chase down targets but reckons that a big score will create scoreboard pressure. Adds that Mumbai have a good batting line-up but hopefully they can pick up wickets inside the Powerplay. Mentions that there are a few teams contesting for the third and fourth spot so they need to play good cricket. Informs that Vyshak Vijay KumarÂ comes in for Karn Sharma.
Mumbai skipper, Rohit Sharma says that they will bowl first. Adds that they have chased down targets well and the wicket looks good too. Tells that it is a typical Mumbai pitch as there is an even covering of grass and a bit of moisture as well. Mentions that they know the importance of this game but they always try to play good cricket in every game and that will not change. Informs that the news is already out about Jofra Archer, so he is out for the season and Chris Jordan comes in for him
|Impact Players nominated by Bangalore -Â Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed.
|Impact Players nominated by Mumbai -Â Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier, Raghav Goyal.
|TOSS - Up goes the flip of the coin and it lands in favor of Mumbai. They will BOWL first.