|Recent overs : 2 6nb . . . . . | . . . 6 . . .
|Last bat : Devdutt Padikkalb Piyush Chawla2(4b0x40x6) SR:50.00, FoW:103/3 (10.5 Ovs)
|11.2 : Riley Meredith to Yashasvi Jaiswal, No run.
|11.1 : Riley Meredith to Yashasvi Jaiswal, No run.
|10.6 : Piyush Chawla to Jason Holder, Another googly, on middle, turning in, Jason HolderÂ strides forward to defend but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
|10.5 : Piyush Chawla to Devdutt Padikkal, OUT! TIMBER! Piyush ChawlaÂ strikes again! He once again provides the breakthrough for Mumbai. This is the googly, on middle, grips and turns away sharply, Devdutt PadikkalÂ stays in his crease and tries to block it out but fails to pick it and plays down the wrong line as the ball goes through and rattle the stumps. Devdutt PadikkalÂ goes back to the hut for a low score as Rajasthan lose their third wicket.
|10.3 : Piyush Chawla to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Flatter, on middle, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ uses his feet again and forces it wide of long on for a single.
|10.4 : Piyush Chawla to Devdutt Padikkal, Quicker, full and on off, Devdutt PadikkalÂ tries to play at it but misses.
|10.2 : Piyush Chawla to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR! FIFTY FOR JAISWAL! Another beautiful knock from him and he will look to make this big now. This is floated and on off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ uses his feet, makes it a full toss and punches it over extra covers for a boundary.
|10.1 : Piyush Chawla to Devdutt Padikkal, Tossed up, full and on off, Devdutt PadikkalÂ drills it towards long off for a single.
|9.6 : Arshad Khan to Devdutt Padikkal, Good length, in the channel. Devdutt Padikkal knocks it to backward point and gets off the mark with one.
|Arshad Khan to Devdutt Padikkal, WIDE! Arshad KhanÂ bends his back hard and serves a bumper here. Devdutt PadikkalÂ ducks under it. The umpire signals a wide due to height.
|9.5 : Devdutt PadikkalÂ comes out to the middle now.
|Arshad Khan to Sanju Samson, OUT! CAUGHT! Arshad KhanÂ strikes in his very first over after coming back into the side. This is his second wicket in the Indian T20 League. Sanju SamsonÂ will be gutted with the manner of his dismissal. It is very full ball, on the pads. Sanju SamsonÂ chips it to deep mid-wicket. He gets no power on it as well and Tilak VarmaÂ makes no mistake in the deep.Â
|9.4 : Arshad Khan to Yashasvi Jaiswal, LEG BYE! Arshad KhanÂ serves a length ball, sliding down leg. It brushes his pads and runs down to short fine. They cross for a leg bye.Â
|9.3 : Arshad Khan to Yashasvi Jaiswal, A slower length ball, outside off. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ tries to cut it away but gets beaten.Â
|9.2 : Arshad Khan to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR! Yashasvi JaiswalÂ is on a roll. He is taking on every single bowler coming his way. It is a length ball, wide outside off. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ gets way outside off, and scoops it down to third man for a boundary.Â
|9.1 : Arshad Khan to Sanju Samson, Good length, outside off. Sanju SamsonÂ gets it down to third man off the inside edge. One taken.
|Arshad Khan to Sanju Samson, WIDE! Arshad KhanÂ starts with a loosener. He starts with a length ball, angling across, way outside off. The umpire extends his arms.
|8.6 : Arshad KhanÂ comes into the attack now.
|Kumar Kartikeya to Sanju Samson, A single to end the over. Full, on off. Samson prods and knocks it towards mid off. They cross.
|8.5 : Kumar Kartikeya to Sanju Samson, FOUR! Nicely played. Slower ball, full and on leg. Sanju SamsonÂ shuffles across and paddles it down to fine leg for four runs.
|8.4 : Kumar Kartikeya to Yashasvi Jaiswal, A single now as Yashasvi JaiswalÂ pushes this full ball out.
|8.3 : Kumar Kartikeya to Sanju Samson, Shorter, outside off. Samson chops it out to point for one.
|8.1 : Kumar Kartikeya to Yashasvi Jaiswal, BYE! Angled in, on leg. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ is unable to get any bat on it. The ball rolls towards fine leg. They cross for a bye.
|8.2 : Kumar Kartikeya to Sanju Samson, An arm ball, on middle and leg. Samson nudges it into mid-wicket.
|7.6 : Piyush Chawla to Sanju Samson, Pushed through quicker, on off. Sanju SamsonÂ blocks it out watchfully. A successful over from Piyush ChawlaÂ comes to an end, but Rajasthan were able to get enough runs off it as well.Â
|7.4 : Piyush Chawla to Sanju Samson, A single now as this tapped out to point.
|7.3 : Piyush Chawla to Sanju Samson, Piyush ChawlaÂ has the last laugh here, briefly though. There is an appeal for caught behind and the umpire raises his finger, after giving it some thought. Sanju SamsonÂ is unhappy and eventually takes the review. The UltraEdge confirms that there is a flat line as the ball passes the bat. It is tossed up, full and outside off. Sanju SamsonÂ slashes hard at it. The ball passes close to the underedge, but the technology comes to the rescue of Rajasthan this ti
|7.5 : Piyush Chawla to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Quicker and full, on leg. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ flicks it through the gap at square leg for a single.
|7.2 : Piyush Chawla to Sanju Samson, SIX! ALL THE WAY! Sanju SamsonÂ does not need a sighter. Who told you that? He unleashes from the word go here. Rajasthan have the momentum back on their side. It is full, on off. Sanju SamsonÂ frees his arms and smokes it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
|0.0 : Sanju SamsonÂ walks out to bat at number 3.
|7.1 : Piyush Chawla to Jos Buttler, OUT! CAUGHT! Piyush ChawlaÂ does the trick for Mumbai. He draws the first blood here. It is flighted and full, on off. Jos ButtlerÂ continues the aggressive approach but does not time his shot well this time. He tonks it down to long on, but straight down the throat of Ramandeep Singh, the substitute fielder who takes a sharp catch in the deep.
|6.6 : Kumar Kartikeya to Yashasvi Jaiswal, So, 7 runs off this over. It is full, on leg. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ uses his feet and smothers it out into the leg side.
|6.5 : Kumar Kartikeya to Yashasvi Jaiswal, A bit short, on middle. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ pushes it back to the bowler.
|6.4 : Kumar Kartikeya to Jos Buttler, Darted on the pads, Jos ButtlerÂ nudges it to mid-wicket for one.
|6.3 : Kumar Kartikeya to Jos Buttler, On off, defended out.
|6.2 : Kumar Kartikeya to Jos Buttler, SIX! BANG! The carnage does not stop. It is a short one, on off. Jos ButtlerÂ makes a bit of room and smokes it over the long on fence for a maximum.
|6.1 : Kumar Kartikeya to Jos Buttler, Kumar KartikeyaÂ starts his spell with a dot! Fuller, angled into the pads. Jos ButtlerÂ eases it back to the bowler.
|5.6 : Strategic-Break! Mumbai needed this break as they have been smashed all around the park in the Powerplay. Rajasthan haveÂ got off to a flier but we have seen on many occasions that the batting team loses a wicket right after the time-out. The away side will hope that is not the case and they continue the momentum. Mumbai bring on Kumar KartikeyaÂ into the attack in the hope of breaking the opening stand.
|Piyush Chawla to Yashasvi Jaiswal, SIX! This will surely spoil this over for Piyush Chawla. A full toss, on off. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ stands tall and dispatches it over the long on fence. For once I thought, Rohit SharmaÂ would be elated with this bowling change with only 1 run coming off the first 5 balls. Although, it was not meant to be.Â
|5.5 : Piyush Chawla to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Flighted, on leg. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ goes for the slog sweep but misses.
|5.4 : Piyush Chawla to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Third one on the trot! Piyush ChawlaÂ is slowing up the tempo here. Full, on off. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ defends it back to the bowler.
|5.3 : Piyush Chawla to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Two dots in a row. Flatter one this time. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ cuts it into covers off his back foot.
|5.2 : Piyush Chawla to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Piyush ChawlaÂ follows the batter outside leg. Yashasvi JaiswalÂ punches it to extra cover.
|5.1 : Piyush Chawla to Jos Buttler, Chawla floats it up, full and on off. Jos ButtlerÂ whips it aerially down to long on, but it meets the fielder on a bounce. They cross.
|4.6 : Riley Meredith to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR! Make that three! 16 runs off the over! Riley MeredithÂ serves this full once more, on middle, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ this time shows the full face of the bat and drives it straight down the ground past the bowler for four more runs.
|0.0 : Mumbai have conceded 13 extras inside the first 4 overs. Things wouldÂ have been different for them, in fact much-better for them, if Jasprit Bumrah could've been available this season. His absence has left this bowling unit in a hotchpotch.Â
|4.5 : Riley Meredith to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR! Two in a row! This is overpitched and outside off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ opens the face of the bat and steers it past short third man for another boundary.
|4.4 : Riley Meredith to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR! Yashasvi JaiswalÂ finds the gap this time! Riley MeredithÂ serves this full and on off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ leans on a bit and creams it through covers for a boundary.
|4.3 : Riley Meredith to Yashasvi Jaiswal, A low full toss, on off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ drills it straight to short covers.
|4.2 : Riley Meredith to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riley MeredithÂ nails the yorker now, on leg, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ manages to dig it out to the leg side.
|4.1 : Riley Meredith to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR! Yashasvi JaiswalÂ greets Riley MeredithÂ with a boundary! Meredith starts with a high full toss, on middle, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ lofts it over mid on for an easy boundary.
|3.6 : Jofra Archer to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Short of a length and on off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ guides it towards third man for a run. 16 runs off the over then!
|3.5 : Jofra Archer to Jos Buttler, This is on a good length and on middle, nips back in sharply, Jos ButtlerÂ tries to keep it out, but gets an inside edge onto his pads as the ball rolls to the off side. They cross.
|3.4 : Jofra Archer to Jos Buttler, FOUR! Good shot! Jofra ArcherÂ serves this full and outside off, Jos ButtlerÂ chases after and drills it between short third man and point for a boundary.
|Jofra Archer to Jos Buttler, On a length and down the leg side once again, Jos ButtlerÂ leaves it alone. Wided again.
|3.3 : Jofra Archer to Jos Buttler, FOUR LEG BYES! Jofra ArcherÂ is struggling with his line here! He bowls this a touch fuller and on the pads, Jos ButtlerÂ misses his flick and it deflects off the pads and runs past Ishan KishanÂ for another boundary to the fine leg fence.
|Jofra Archer to Jos Buttler, Length again and around leg, shaping in to the leg side again, Jos ButtlerÂ misses his flick. It is called a wide.
|3.2 : Jofra Archer to Jos Buttler, What a delivery! Jofra ArcherÂ lands this on a hard length and on middle, nips back in sharply, Jos ButtlerÂ tries to play at it but gets well beaten by the swing and it goes off his pads towards short third man.
|3.1 : Jofra Archer to Jos Buttler, FOUR! That swings a long way! This is on a good length and around leg, swinging Â further that way, Jos ButtlerÂ tries to scoop it away but misses and the ball beats the dive of Ishan KishanÂ as well to go towards the fine leg fence for a boundary. Buttler decides against the reveiw.
|2.6 : Cameron Green to Yashasvi Jaiswal, FOUR! Powered away! Cameron GreenÂ bowls this full again and on middle, angling in, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ stays there and smacks it past Buttler and wide of mid on for a boundary.
|2.5 : Cameron Green to Jos Buttler, Piched up, on off, Jos ButtlerÂ works it off the inner half through square leg for a single.
|2.4 : Cameron Green to Jos Buttler, Back of a length and on off, Jos ButtlerÂ dabs it towards short covers.
|2.3 : Cameron Green to Jos Buttler, A huge shout for caught-behind, and up goes the finger! Jos ButtlerÂ takes the review straightaway though. Cameron GreenÂ bowls this on a good length and around leg, Jos ButtlerÂ misses his flick as Ishan KishanÂ pouches it and appeals. However, UltraEdge shows no bat or pad involved, and the on-field call is changed. It is also given a wide now.
|Cameron Green to Jos Buttler, Fullish and on off, Jos ButtlerÂ mistimes his drive towards mid off.
|Cameron Green to Jos Buttler, Cameron GreenÂ loses his line and serves this full but down the leg side, Jos ButtlerÂ misses his flick. Wided.
|2.2 : Cameron Green to Jos Buttler, Length again and on middle, Jos ButtlerÂ keeps it out to the leg side.
|2.1 : Cameron Green to Jos Buttler, On a length and on off, Jos ButtlerÂ pushes it wide of short covers where Rohit SharmaÂ dives to his right to make a brilliant stop.
|1.6 : Jofra Archer to Yashasvi Jaiswal, BEAUTY! Good comeback from Jofra Archer! He serves this on a hard length again and on the fifth stump line, rises up from the surface, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ is beaten on the outside edge again.
|1.5 : Jofra Archer to Yashasvi Jaiswal, BEATEN! Jofra ArcherÂ lands this on a hard length and on off, shaping away a bit, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ has a poke at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
|1.4 : Jofra Archer to Jos Buttler, Fullish and on middle, shaping in, Jos ButtlerÂ tries to keep it out but misses and the ball goes off his pads to the leg side. A leg bye is taken.
|1.3 : Jofra Archer to Jos Buttler, On a length and on off, Jos ButtlerÂ blocks it out.
|1.2 : Jofra Archer to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Fuller and on middle, angling in, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ tries to slog it away but misses as the ball stays there on the pitch. The batters decides to take the run and Jofra ArcherÂ runs and tries to kick it at the stumps but fails to do so.
|0.6 : It was surprising to see Mumbai give Green the new ball. The thing is though will they continue with him?Â
|1.2 : Jofra Archer to Yashasvi Jaiswal, NO BALL AND SIX! Not a good start from Jofra Archer! He lands this short and on middle, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ moves across a bit and hooks it over the fine-leg fence for a biggie. It is called a No Ball for overstepping. Free Hit coming up...
|1.1 : Jofra Archer to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jofra ArcherÂ begins with a back-of-a-length delivery, outside off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ thinks about the upper cut but checks it and pats it over covers for a brace.
|0.6 : Jofra ArcherÂ to share the new ball.
|Cameron Green to Jos Buttler, This is on a hard length and around off, Jos ButtlerÂ leaves it alone.
|Cameron Green to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Full again but down the leg side, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ misses his flick and Ishan KishanÂ only makes a half-stops as the ball rolls behind him. It is called a wide and a bye is taken.
|0.5 : Cameron Green to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Goes a bit fuller and outside off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ tries to drill it away but fails to connect. Rajasthan takes a review as Jaiswal thinks it is a wide. However, the replay shows that it is a fair delivery. They lose the review.
|0.4 : Cameron Green to Yashasvi Jaiswal, SIX! BANG! Yashasvi JaiswalÂ and Rajasthan are underway in some style! Cameron GreenÂ bangs this short and around middle, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ swivels and pulls it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
|0.3 : Cameron Green to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Short of a length and outside off again, angling away too, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ slashes at it but misses.
|0.2 : Cameron Green to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Back of a length and outside off, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ cuts it towards point.
|0.1 : Cameron Green to Yashasvi Jaiswal, Cameron GreenÂ starts with a full delivery, on middle, shaping in a bit, Yashasvi JaiswalÂ tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
|0.0 : Right then, done with all the pre-match proceedings. Mumbai players now can be seen in a huddle, before they spread out and take the field. Followed by Jos ButtlerÂ and Yashasvi JaiswalÂ who walk out to open for Rajasthan. It will be Cameron GreenÂ to start with the new ball.
|The 1000th match of the Indian T20 League is set to begin. Wankhede Stadium is looking gorgeous under the floodlights. Also, people have already gathered in large numbers, as the home crowd wants to make its presence felt on their skipper's birthday. A small ceremony is being held before we get going here. On a landmark day for the Indian T20 League, both the skippers get a memento. Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara also receiveÂ their share of it as well. Both the teams now stride out to th
|Rohit Sharma, the birthday boy, also the skipper of Mumbai is in for a chat. Starts by remembering that they faced Rajasthan on his last birthday also andÂ the result had gone their way that time and hopes it works in their favour this time as well. Agrees that it is been an up-and-down season for them but they come into this game looking to dominate across both departments. Adds that they have made a couple of changes, Jofra Archer and Arshad Khan come in for Jason BehrendorffÂ and Arjun Tendul
|Sanju Samson, the captain of RajasthanÂ says that they will bat first. Adds that the wicket looks good and they would like to stick to their strengths and defend the total. Tells that they are playing a good brand of cricket and the conditions are different but they are up for the challenge. Mentions that the team management is doing a great job to keep the spirits high. Informs Boult comes back.
|Impact Players for Mumbai - Nehal Wadhera,Â Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar.
|Mumbai (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak VarmaÂ (In place of Nehal Wadhera), Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Jofra ArcherÂ (In for Jason Behrendorff), Riley Meredith, Arshad KhanÂ (In for Arjun Tendulkar).
|Impact Players for Rajasthan - Donovan Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav.
|Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C/ WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent BoultÂ (In for Adam Zampa), Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.Â
|TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Rajasthan. Sanju SamsonÂ informsÂ that they will BAT first.Â