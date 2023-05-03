share
54604L
Home » Live Cricket Score » SEA Games Men's Twenty20 Cricket Competition, 2023 » Summary

vs Live Cricket Score, Match 4, SEA Games Men's Twenty20 Cricket Competition, 2023, May 4, 2023

THA 12/0 (1.3)
Malaysia elected to field
Live
CRR: 8
Batsmen R B 4s 6s SR
Bowlers O M R W Econ
Recent overs :
Last bat : (bx4x6) SR:, FoW: ( Ovs)