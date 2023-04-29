|0.0 : UPDATE 3.26 pm IST (9.56 am GMT) - Right then, there was a bit of rain around and the entire ground isÂ under covers. The good news is that the sun is slowly but surely coming out of the clouds and as we speak, the covers are also starting to come off. Hopefully, we get the game started soon but for now, the start has been delayed.Â Stay tuned for further updates.
|GujaratÂ (Playing XI) - Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (C), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little (In for Shubman Gill).
|Nitish Rana, the skipper of KolkataÂ says that he would have liked to bat first and mentions that yes, there are clouds but they still wanted to bat first. Adds that unfortunately they are being forced to make changes in the team with Umesh YadavÂ and Jason RoyÂ out of the team and Harshit RanaÂ and Rahmanullah GurbazÂ coming in. Ends by saying that they always hope for two points and will do their best to get them.
|Gujarat's captain, Hardik PandyaÂ says that they will bowl first. Adds that they thought about bowling first because of the overcast conditions. Tells that he is happy with the performance and they need to play good cricket and qualify for playoffs. Informs they are unchanged.
|KolkataÂ (Playing XI) - Narayan Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (In for Jason Roy) (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (C), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur (In for Vaibhav Arora), Harshit Rana (In for Umesh Yadav), Varun Chakaravarthy.
|Impact Players nominated by Gujarat -Â Â Shubman Gill, KS Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav.
|Impact Players nominated by Kolkata -Â Â Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya.
|TOSS - The flip of the coin lands in favor of Gujarat and they will BOWL first.